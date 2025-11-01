Georgia Tech Here’s what must happen for Georgia Tech to play in 2025 ACC championship game The Yellow Jackets still will have a path with loss to Pittsburgh. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King runs the ball against Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Atlanta. Tech last played in the ACC championship game in 2014, losing 37-35 to Florida State. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The scenario is quite simple on the one hand for No. 16 Georgia Tech: beat Pittsburgh and play Dec. 6 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, North Carolina. Lose to the visiting Panthers at 7 p.m., and things become way more complicated — and much more unlikely the Yellow Jackets will make it to the Queen City.

At 9-1 and 6-1 in the ACC, the Jackets could become the first team in the conference to reach seven wins if they can get by Pitt. Virginia is also 6-1 but is off until facing rival Virginia Tech on Nov. 29. RELATED No. 16 Georgia Tech turns attention to showdown with No. 22 Pitt Southern Methodist is also 5-1 and can reach 7-1 with wins over Louisville and California. Tech would win tiebreakers against UVA and SMU, despite having not played either of those teams this season, to be one of the two title game participants. Tech and UVA have three common opponents on this year’s schedule: Wake Forest, Duke and Virginia Tech. The Jackets went 3-0 against those teams while the Cavaliers are 2-0 with the VT game remaining. If the Jackets lose to Pitt, however, their path to the championship game becomes very tricky, and very difficult.

RELATED Georgia Tech’s home finale against Pitt gets primetime kickoff Tech would need Pitt to beat Miami in the regular-season finale, Virginia to finish 6-2 with a loss to Virginia Tech and SMU to be either 6-2 or 5-3. In that scenario, Pitt would clinch a berth and Tech would finish above Virginia and SMU based on its record versus common conference opponents all played equal times.