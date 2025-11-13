Atlanta Hawks Hawks pick up third straight win with dominant outing against Kings Seven Atlanta players score in double figures as Hawks set their longest win streak of season. With a win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, the Hawks have a three-game winning streak, their longest of the season.

SACRAMENTO — On the first night of back-to-back games, the Hawks unleashed one of their more commanding performances of the season. The Hawks downed the Kings, who were on the second night of their own back-to-back series, 133-100. The Hawks led the game from the start, completing their first wire-to-wire finish of this season. In the lopsided win, their largest margin was 44 points, also their largest of the season, eclipsing their previous largest lead, a 30-point lead over the Lakers on Saturday.

After an up-and-down start to the season, the Hawks now have won three consecutive games. “I think with each game we’re improving, we’re building the chemistry,” said Hawks center Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with 13 points and six assists. “And obviously, JJ (Jalen Johnson) is playing at a high level. It’s kind of low-key doing that. And Dyson (Daniels) has been great. And O (Onyeka Okongwu), had a great game tonight. So, we’re just finding our groove, step by step. And yeah, we’re feeling good.” Quick stats: Johnson had a double-double before the end of the third quarter, with 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists then subbed out for the remainder of the game. Okongwu scored 21 points. The Hawks had seven players finish in double figures in scoring and totaled a league-high 42 assists.

Turning point The Hawks built a 15-point lead halfway through the first quarter. But they got a little loose in the latter half of the quarter. The Kings jumped on the opportunity and went on a 13-5 run that cut the Hawks’ lead to three.

“There was a stretch, where they cut into the lead, where we weren’t (boxing out) and we were just kind of turning and walking into the rim and long rebounds were going over our head,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “So, it’s just something we got to continue to emphasize, because we have to rebound collectively.” But the Hawks readjusted and locked down their defense in the second quarter. They gave up just four field goals, two of which came from 3, to the Kings. It blew the game wide open for the Hawks, with them taking a 20-point lead into halftime. Highlight play The Hawks want to get out and run and they’re at their best when their able to do that. In one of the Hawks’ most dominant quarters of the season, so far, the Hawks got out and ran. One of the Hawks’ speediest players, Zaccharie Risacher got rewarded for running the floor. With 9:32 to play in the third quarter, Johnson collected an air ball before launching it down court. Risacher caught it at halfcourt, took one dribble before going up in the air, cocking his hand back and slamming down a one-handed dunk.