Grayson picks up No. 1 ranking in another national high school football poll

Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll two weeks ago and has not relinquished the position. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Georgia powerhouse moves to the top spot following their playoff victory over Norcross.

Grayson moved up from No. 2 after its 44-7 victory over Norcross in the first round of the playoffs. The Rams replaced Florida’s IMG Academy, which fell to No. 3 after being idle last week.

Defending Class 6A champion Grayson picked up its second No. 1 national football ranking when USA Today moved the Rams into the top spot this week.

Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll two weeks ago and has not relinquished the position. The Rams are No. 2 in three other national polls — MaxPreps, SBLive/Sports Illustrated and NationalHSFB.com.

The Rams have won 25 consecutive games heading into Friday night’s second-round playoff game against Colquitt County.

Georgia’s other two teams in the USA Today rankings also moved up this week. Buford climbed one spot to No. 6, and Carrollton jumped to No. 11 from No. 13.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.