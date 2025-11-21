Grayson picks up No. 1 ranking in another national high school football poll

Defending Class 6A champion Grayson picked up its second No. 1 national football ranking when USA Today moved the Rams into the top spot this week.
Grayson moved up from No. 2 after its 44-7 victory over Norcross in the first round of the playoffs. The Rams replaced Florida’s IMG Academy, which fell to No. 3 after being idle last week.
Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll two weeks ago and has not relinquished the position. The Rams are No. 2 in three other national polls — MaxPreps, SBLive/Sports Illustrated and NationalHSFB.com.
Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.
