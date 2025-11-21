AJC Varsity

Grayson picks up No. 1 ranking in another national high school football poll

Georgia powerhouse moves to the top spot following their playoff victory over Norcross.
Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll two weeks ago and has not relinquished the position. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll two weeks ago and has not relinquished the position. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
24 minutes ago

Defending Class 6A champion Grayson picked up its second No. 1 national football ranking when USA Today moved the Rams into the top spot this week.

Grayson moved up from No. 2 after its 44-7 victory over Norcross in the first round of the playoffs. The Rams replaced Florida’s IMG Academy, which fell to No. 3 after being idle last week.

Grayson became the No. 1-ranked team in the High School Football America poll two weeks ago and has not relinquished the position. The Rams are No. 2 in three other national polls — MaxPreps, SBLive/Sports Illustrated and NationalHSFB.com.

RELATED
Coin flip could send No. 1 teams Grayson, Hughes on road next week

The Rams have won 25 consecutive games heading into Friday night’s second-round playoff game against Colquitt County.

Georgia’s other two teams in the USA Today rankings also moved up this week. Buford climbed one spot to No. 6, and Carrollton jumped to No. 11 from No. 13.

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

2. (2) Grayson

8. (9) Buford

11. (13) Carrollton

35. (35) Hughes

38. (38) Thomas County Central

41. (42) Creekside

43. (43) Roswell

45. (45) Gainesville

51. (50) Milton

59. (59) Douglas County

62. (62) North Gwinnett

71. (74) North Oconee

75. (77) Valdosta

79. (82) Lowndes

82. (85) Colquitt County

RELATED
As his team readies for Grayson, Jae Lamar refocused after midseason ‘mistake’

USA Today

(Top 25)

1. (2) Grayson

6. (7) Buford

11. (13) Carrollton

High School Football America

(Top 100)

1. (1) Grayson

7. (8) Buford

32. (32) Hughes

39. (53) Carrollton

41. (42) North Gwinnett

46. (46) Creekside

48. (48) Douglas County

51. (52) Roswell

56. (55) Milton

61. (63) Gainesville

63. (64) Thomas County Central

68. (70) Colquitt County

69. (71) Valdosta

70. (72) Lowndes

RELATED
GHSA playoff predictions: Who are the Maxwell second round favorites?

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

5. (5) Buford

9. (9) Grayson

10. (12) Thomas County Central

12. (11) Carrollton

31. (31) Creekside

40. (39) Hughes

47. (53) North Gwinnett

56. (65) Lowndes

72. (88) Colquitt County

74. (80) Valdosta

86. (NR) Houston County

90. (89) Rome

94. (96) Douglas County

RELATED
Forged by ‘year of adversity,’ Milton on the road as it chases 3-peat title

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

2. (2) Grayson

3. (3) Buford

11. (13) Carrollton

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

2. (2) Grayson

9. (10) Buford

16. (16) Creekside

17. (17) Hughes

18. (19) Carrollton

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

3. (3) Grayson

7. (9) Buford

12. (13) Carrollton

RELATED
21 games between top-10 teams headline second round of GHSA playoffs

About the Author

Chip Saye rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025, at the launch of AJC Varsity. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the AJC, Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

More Stories

The Latest

Class A Public Final:  Irwin County 56, Marion County 14

South Georgia football coach resigns after one season

Forged by ‘year of adversity,’ Milton on the road as it chases 3-peat title

Everything to know about Class 3A-A Private second-round playoff matchups

Keep Reading

Everything to know about Class 6A second-round playoff matchups

21 games between top-10 teams headline second round of GHSA playoffs

Everything to know about the Class 5A second-round playoff matchups

Featured

Timothy Justin Hicks

Man convicted of murdering Cherokee firefighter, wife as they watched TV

Report: Georgia unauthorized immigrant population reaches nearly 500,000

Atlanta airport’s troubled Concourse C food court gets new management