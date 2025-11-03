GHSA defends ‘frustrating’ playoff snub of team that won 48-8

The Georgia High School Association is standing behind its bylaws and procedures Monday after Southeast Bulloch beat Beach 48-8 last week and finished higher in region standings — but missed the Class 3A playoffs, while Beach made it.
Southeast Bulloch defeated Beach of Savannah on Friday, causing the two Region 3-3A teams to finish 5-4 in region play. The region’s head-to-head tiebreaker put Southeast Bulloch fifth in the standings and Beach sixth.
But Beach finished higher in the GHSA’s Post Season Ratings, a math formula that helps choose and seed playoff teams in classes 3A, 2A and A Division I. So Beach is seeded 29th in the 3A playoffs and will play at No. 4 seed West Laurens next week while Southeast Bulloch sits out.
The PSR formula multiples team’s winning percentage times opponents’ winning percentage times opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage.
Southeast Bulloch’s overall record was 5-5 counting a 21-10 loss to a bigger school, Statesboro, in non-region play.
Beach’s record was 5-4. Beach’s non-region game against Savannah on Aug. 22 was called in the second quarter by the principals of both schools after player ejections and arguing among coaching staffs.
Beach was leading the game and likely would have won, but Beach also would’ve picked up Savannah’s 1-8 record that would’ve lowered Beach’s opponents’ winning percentage, a key statistic in the PSR formula.
The GHSA ruled the game a no contest.
“By not playing their 10th game, Beach did not earn points for a win, but they also avoided the negative impact from the other two parts of the formula,” Southeast Bulloch coach Jared Zito wrote in a letter to players’ parents and supporters. “In my opinion, GHSA’s decision essentially rewarded a team for fighting, which is disappointing and unfair.”
Declaring the game a double forfeit would have been unprecedented, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell. Maxwell cited five instances of a double forfeit in GHSA history, all involving ineligible players, none involving mutual decisions to stop a non-region game because of safety concerns.
GHSA associate director Don Corr, who coordinates the GHSA’s PSR ratings and uses them to set the playoff bracket, defended the GHSA’s decision.
“The region followed their procedures to provide the GHSA office with their results, and the GHSA followed the PSR rules as approved by the GHSA state executive committee,” Corr said.
Also under GHSA rules, teams that finish in the top four of their regions get automatic playoff berths, while teams below the top four, such as Beach and Southeast Bulloch, vie for at-large berths for which region finish and head-to-head results do not matter. Following bylaws, the GHSA takes the higher-ranked team in the PSR.
Another controversial playoff outcome occurred Sunday in the Class 3A-A private division, where Hebron Christian, the AJC’s No. 1-ranked team, was seeded No. 2 behind Fellowship Christian despite beating Fellowship 45-29 in a game Hebron led 38-7 entering the fourth quarter. Hebron finished 8-1, and Fellowship finished 9-1. Hebron’s loss came against McCallie, a Tennessee team.
The GHSA adopted the PSR to seed and help pick playoff teams for three classes starting in 2024. Last month, the GHSA executive committee voted 66-1 to extend the PSR to all classifications beginning in 2026 and to make region finish virtually irrelevant. Starting in 2026, the only automatic playoff qualifiers will be region champions.
“Just disappointed for our kids, especially our seniors,” Southeast Bulloch’s Zito told the AJC. “It is also frustrating when they can see an issue but not fix it now, just look at it moving forward. You get one shot as a senior, and next year is too late for them. Granted we should have won more games and this is would not be an issue, but I believe right is right, and it is my job to fight for our kids.”