AJC Varsity GHSA defends ‘frustrating’ playoff snub of team that won 48-8 Southeast Bulloch out of playoffs, Beach in, despite blowout, higher region finish. Southeast Bulloch beat Beach 48-8 but missed the GHSA Class 3A playoffs due to a ratings formula. GHSA says it followed bylaws and postseason rules. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

The Georgia High School Association is standing behind its bylaws and procedures Monday after Southeast Bulloch beat Beach 48-8 last week and finished higher in region standings — but missed the Class 3A playoffs, while Beach made it. Southeast Bulloch defeated Beach of Savannah on Friday, causing the two Region 3-3A teams to finish 5-4 in region play. The region’s head-to-head tiebreaker put Southeast Bulloch fifth in the standings and Beach sixth.

But Beach finished higher in the GHSA’s Post Season Ratings, a math formula that helps choose and seed playoff teams in classes 3A, 2A and A Division I. So Beach is seeded 29th in the 3A playoffs and will play at No. 4 seed West Laurens next week while Southeast Bulloch sits out. RELATED GHSA football playoffs: First-round opponents set for all 8 classifications The PSR formula multiples team’s winning percentage times opponents’ winning percentage times opponents’ opponents’ winning percentage. Southeast Bulloch’s overall record was 5-5 counting a 21-10 loss to a bigger school, Statesboro, in non-region play. Beach’s record was 5-4. Beach’s non-region game against Savannah on Aug. 22 was called in the second quarter by the principals of both schools after player ejections and arguing among coaching staffs.

Beach was leading the game and likely would have won, but Beach also would’ve picked up Savannah’s 1-8 record that would’ve lowered Beach’s opponents’ winning percentage, a key statistic in the PSR formula.

The GHSA ruled the game a no contest. “By not playing their 10th game, Beach did not earn points for a win, but they also avoided the negative impact from the other two parts of the formula,” Southeast Bulloch coach Jared Zito wrote in a letter to players’ parents and supporters. “In my opinion, GHSA’s decision essentially rewarded a team for fighting, which is disappointing and unfair.” Declaring the game a double forfeit would have been unprecedented, according to Georgia High School Football Historians Association founder Loren Maxwell. Maxwell cited five instances of a double forfeit in GHSA history, all involving ineligible players, none involving mutual decisions to stop a non-region game because of safety concerns. RELATED 4 first-time winners among 56 schools capturing GHSA football region titles GHSA associate director Don Corr, who coordinates the GHSA’s PSR ratings and uses them to set the playoff bracket, defended the GHSA’s decision. “The region followed their procedures to provide the GHSA office with their results, and the GHSA followed the PSR rules as approved by the GHSA state executive committee,” Corr said.