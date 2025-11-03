Gerardo Martino a finalist to return as Atlanta United manager

Atlanta United is in the final stage of interviewing managerial candidates, a list topped by Gerardo Martino, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Martino’s final interview is scheduled for Tuesday.
Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson said last week that there were going to be six finalists.
Attempts to reach the team for comment on Martino’s status were not answered immediately.
Martino was Atlanta United’s first manager, leading the club to the MLS Cup in its second season, in 2018. Martino left the club and took the helm of the national team in Mexico. Martino followed that by leading Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup and ’24 Supporters Shield.
Martino was followed at Atlanta United by Frank de Boer, who led the team to the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019 before he was fired during the 2020 season, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Pineda and Ronny Deila, who was hired before this season and fired a day after leading the club to its worst-ever finish, 28 points.
Under Martino, Atlanta United scored 70 goals and allowed 40 to finish with 55 points in ‘17, and scored 70 while allowing 44 to finish with 69 points in ’18.
Atlanta United has options on contracts for next season for fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Nyk Sessock and Matthew Edwards, strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen and midfielder Will Reilly. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired.