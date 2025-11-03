Gerardo Martino a finalist to return as Atlanta United manager

Atlanta United outgoing manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino is applauded after hammering the Golden Spike during the MLS championship rally Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

The Five Stripes could bring back their first manager to help get team back on the right track.

Atlanta United is in the final stage of interviewing managerial candidates, a list topped by Gerardo Martino , according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson said last week that there were going to be six finalists.

Attempts to reach the team for comment on Martino’s status were not answered immediately.

Martino was Atlanta United’s first manager, leading the club to the MLS Cup in its second season, in 2018. Martino left the club and took the helm of the national team in Mexico. Martino followed that by leading Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup and ’24 Supporters Shield.

Martino was followed at Atlanta United by Frank de Boer, who led the team to the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019 before he was fired during the 2020 season, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Pineda and Ronny Deila, who was hired before this season and fired a day after leading the club to its worst-ever finish, 28 points.