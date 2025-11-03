Atlanta United

Gerardo Martino a finalist to return as Atlanta United manager

The Five Stripes could bring back their first manager to help get team back on the right track.
Atlanta United outgoing manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino is applauded after hammering the Golden Spike during the MLS championship rally Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)
Atlanta United outgoing manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino is applauded after hammering the Golden Spike during the MLS championship rally Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)
By
41 minutes ago

Atlanta United is in the final stage of interviewing managerial candidates, a list topped by Gerardo Martino, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Martino’s final interview is scheduled for Tuesday.

Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson said last week that there were going to be six finalists.

RELATED
Insight into some interesting quotes from Atlanta United’s Chris Henderson

Attempts to reach the team for comment on Martino’s status were not answered immediately.

Martino was Atlanta United’s first manager, leading the club to the MLS Cup in its second season, in 2018. Martino left the club and took the helm of the national team in Mexico. Martino followed that by leading Inter Miami to the 2023 Leagues Cup and ’24 Supporters Shield.

Martino was followed at Atlanta United by Frank de Boer, who led the team to the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019 before he was fired during the 2020 season, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Pineda and Ronny Deila, who was hired before this season and fired a day after leading the club to its worst-ever finish, 28 points.

Under Martino, Atlanta United scored 70 goals and allowed 40 to finish with 55 points in ‘17, and scored 70 while allowing 44 to finish with 69 points in ’18.

Atlanta United has options on contracts for next season for fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Nyk Sessock and Matthew Edwards, strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeeper Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen and midfielder Will Reilly. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan retired.

About the Author

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta United vs Orlando City

Insight into some interesting quotes from Atlanta United’s Chris Henderson

Atlanta United’s failures this season considered a collective effort

Atlanta United paid 3rd most in salaries to finish with 2nd worst record

Keep Reading

Atlanta United narrows manager search to 6 finalists

Atlanta United’s failures this season considered a collective effort

Atlanta United paid 3rd most in salaries to finish with 2nd worst record

Featured

MARTA Series

6 report injuries after MARTA buses collide at DeKalb station

Georgia parks raise parking fees — and more price hikes could be on the way

MARTA and Beltline rail two big transportation items on mayor’s agenda