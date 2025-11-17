Georgia Tech Georgia Tech signed new athletic director to 5-year contract Ryan Alpert started tenure in July. Athletic director Ryan Alpert (right) high-fives Karie Davis-Nozemack, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, during Georgia Tech's game against Gardner-Webb in September at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

Georgia Tech and athletic director Ryan Alpert agreed to a five-year contract in July, according to the memorandum of understanding obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an opens records request. Alpert came to Tech from Tennessee, where he had previously served as the deputy athletics director. The first-time AD, who took over the position when J Batt left Tech to be the athletic director at Michigan State, is making an annual salary of $700,000.

In December 2024, Batt had signed a five-year extension on his original contract that paid him a salary of $979,000. Alpert will also be paid unspecified “annual supplemental compensation” of $200,000, “with terms set forth by Georgia Tech Athletic Association,” and his salary will increase by $100,000 each year until the end of his contract June 30, 2030. Alpert may also have the use of an athletic association-provided vehicle or a car allowance of $15,600 annually paid in monthly installments. He was also given a “mutually agreeable” club membership and a relocation allowance not exceeding $50,000. The athletic association will also pay Alpert performance incentives not exceeding 15% of Alpert’s total annual compensation for “achieving athletic, academic, and financial performance goals as set forth in writing by the President of Georgia Tech and communicated to the Athletic Director.” Those incentives are not guaranteed.

Should Alpert terminate his contract during the term of the agreement, he will be required to pay the athletic association liquidated damages in the amount of 60% of all remaining unpaid base salary and supplemental compensation amounts, which would have been paid through the agreement term.