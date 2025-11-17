Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech signed new athletic director to 5-year contract

Ryan Alpert started tenure in July.
Athletic director Ryan Alpert (right) high-fives Karie Davis-Nozemack, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, during Georgia Tech's game against Gardner-Webb in September at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Athletic director Ryan Alpert (right) high-fives Karie Davis-Nozemack, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, during Georgia Tech's game against Gardner-Webb in September at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech and athletic director Ryan Alpert agreed to a five-year contract in July, according to the memorandum of understanding obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an opens records request.

Alpert came to Tech from Tennessee, where he had previously served as the deputy athletics director. The first-time AD, who took over the position when J Batt left Tech to be the athletic director at Michigan State, is making an annual salary of $700,000.

In December 2024, Batt had signed a five-year extension on his original contract that paid him a salary of $979,000.

Alpert will also be paid unspecified “annual supplemental compensation” of $200,000, “with terms set forth by Georgia Tech Athletic Association,” and his salary will increase by $100,000 each year until the end of his contract June 30, 2030.

Alpert may also have the use of an athletic association-provided vehicle or a car allowance of $15,600 annually paid in monthly installments. He was also given a “mutually agreeable” club membership and a relocation allowance not exceeding $50,000.

The athletic association will also pay Alpert performance incentives not exceeding 15% of Alpert’s total annual compensation for “achieving athletic, academic, and financial performance goals as set forth in writing by the President of Georgia Tech and communicated to the Athletic Director.” Those incentives are not guaranteed.

Should Alpert terminate his contract during the term of the agreement, he will be required to pay the athletic association liquidated damages in the amount of 60% of all remaining unpaid base salary and supplemental compensation amounts, which would have been paid through the agreement term.

If the athletic association terminates its contract with Alpert at any point during the agreement term, the association will be required to pay liquidated damages in the amount of 60% of all remaining unpaid base salary and supplemental compensation amounts, which would have been paid through the agreement term.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Georgia Tech Boston College Football

Georgia Tech falls to No. 15 in AP poll after ugly win at Boston College

Yellow Jackets overcome poor defense, red zone issues again

Georgia Tech’s home finale against Pitt gets primetime kickoff

Keep Reading

Texas A&M announces new 6-year contract for coach Mike Elko after historic comeback

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Falcons’ defense couldn’t protect another lead, gave up big 54-yard play in OT

Featured

PHOTOS then and now: Hartsfield-Jackson at 100

Why cell service, Wi-Fi have been spotty at ATL’s international terminal

POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia’s top Republican US Senate candidates now back release of Epstein files

Falcons put Penix on injured reserve; he’ll miss at least 4 games.