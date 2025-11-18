Georgia Tech basketball signs three

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire and his staff have officially inked another impressive recruiting class.
Tech announced the signing of three players Tuesday, all of whom will begin their college careers in the 2026-27 season. Center Moustapha Diop, forward Jalan Wingfield and guard Kaiden Bailey all officially became Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.
“Kaiden, Moustapha and Jalan will be great additions to our roster next season,” Stoudamire said in a release. “This signing class brings a tremendous level of talent, drive and competitiveness that we are excited about as a coaching staff. They will extend our depth and experience at every position. We are excited to welcome them to The Flats.”
Wingfield (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) is a senior at Tri-Cities High School and is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Tech in September.
Wingfield helped Tri-Cities High School capture the state championship last season with a 20-point, 19-rebound performance in the title game. His father, Dontonio Wingfield, was drafted by Seattle in the 1994 NBA Draft and played four seasons in the NBA.
Diop (6-10, 215) plays down the street from Tech at Overtime Elite, where he is beginning his second season at the basketball academy. A four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Diop is the No. 10-ranked center nationally.
Diop started his prep career at the Walker School for his freshman and sophomore seasons. During the 2024-25 season for OTE, Diop averaged 11.2 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the City Reapers.
Playing at Santa Margarita Catholic in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Bailey is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound guard. He’s considered a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and a top-20 combo guard nationally.
During the 2023-24 season, Bailey attended Irvine (California) Crean Lutheran, where he averaged 23.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals over 29 games. Bailey registered 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists the season prior.
The 2026 signing class, ranked 20th nationally by the 247Sports Composite and sixth in the ACC, is Stoudamire’s fourth at Tech since being hired in 2023. His first was ranked 48th nationally and included center Baye Ndongo, the only player left from that four-member group. The 2024 class also had four members and was ranked 30th nationally — guards Jaeden Mustaf and Dyllan Thompson are still with the program from that signing class.
Last year’s Tech recruiting class ranked 58th nationally, and all five members in that group are freshmen on the roster.