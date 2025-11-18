Georgia Tech basketball signs three

Forward Jalan Wingfield (center) — pictured celebrating Tri-Cities' win in the Class 5A state championship game in March — has signed to play for Georgia Tech. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Class is ranked 17th nationally and fifth in the ACC by the 247Sports Composite.

Tech announced the signing of three players Tuesday, all of whom will begin their college careers in the 2026-27 season. Center Moustapha Diop, forward Jalan Wingfield and guard Kaiden Bailey all officially became Yellow Jackets on Tuesday.

“Kaiden, Moustapha and Jalan will be great additions to our roster next season,” Stoudamire said in a release. “This signing class brings a tremendous level of talent, drive and competitiveness that we are excited about as a coaching staff. They will extend our depth and experience at every position. We are excited to welcome them to The Flats.”

Wingfield (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) is a senior at Tri-Cities High School and is considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite. He committed to Tech in September.

Wingfield helped Tri-Cities High School capture the state championship last season with a 20-point, 19-rebound performance in the title game. His father, Dontonio Wingfield, was drafted by Seattle in the 1994 NBA Draft and played four seasons in the NBA.

Diop (6-10, 215) plays down the street from Tech at Overtime Elite, where he is beginning his second season at the basketball academy. A four-star recruit, according to the 247Sports Composite, Diop is the No. 10-ranked center nationally.