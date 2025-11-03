UGA Logo
Game time, TV announced for Georgia football game against Texas

The game against Texas will be the last SEC game of the season for the Bulldogs.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws a pass over Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. during the second half in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
1 hour ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s next home game comes against Texas on Nov. 15.

The game will start at 7:30 p.m., with ABC broadcasting the game.

Georgia and Texas played each other twice last year, with Georgia winning both times. The Bulldogs won 30-15 in Austin, Texas, and then beat Texas 22-19 in overtime of the SEC championship game.

Projecting the College Football Playoff field: Top 10 upsets add intrigue

Georgia’s game against Texas figures to have massive stakes when it comes to the College Football Playoff, as the Longhorns already have two losses on the season. Georgia is 7-1 on the year and 5-1 in the SEC. The lone loss did come at home against Alabama.

The game against Texas will be the last SEC game of the season for the Bulldogs, who still have very real opportunities to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year’s SEC championship game. Texas does as well, as the Longhorns also have just one conference loss to this point.

Of note, Texas does have this week off following its 34-31 win over Vanderbilt. This is the fourth time this season an opponent has had an off week before facing Georgia.

Georgia’s game against Mississippi State is scheduled for a noon start Saturday on ESPN.

The other Bulldogs picked up their first SEC win of the season, coming back from a 14-point deficit to beat Arkansas on the road.

Mississippi State will bring an explosive offense to the table, as it has scored 38 points in each of its last two games.

While Mississippi State is 1-4 in SEC play, it lost in overtime to Texas and lost on the road to Florida by two points.

Georgia knows it is going to have its hands full this weekend and cannot afford to look ahead to the Texas game.

“We’re a beat-up football team with a lot of injuries, so looking forward to getting ready for next week,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said following Georgia’s 24-20 victory against rival Florida.

Georgia football-Texas game time, TV network for Week 12

Game time: 7:30 p.m.

TV network: ABC

Date: Nov. 15

Location: Sanford Stadium, Athens

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

