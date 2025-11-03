Game time, TV announced for Georgia football game against Texas

Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws a pass over Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. during the second half in the SEC Championship football game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The game against Texas will be the last SEC game of the season for the Bulldogs.

The game against Texas will be the last SEC game of the season for the Bulldogs.

Georgia and Texas played each other twice last year, with Georgia winning both times. The Bulldogs won 30-15 in Austin, Texas, and then beat Texas 22-19 in overtime of the SEC championship game.

Georgia’s game against Texas figures to have massive stakes when it comes to the College Football Playoff, as the Longhorns already have two losses on the season. Georgia is 7-1 on the year and 5-1 in the SEC. The lone loss did come at home against Alabama.

The game against Texas will be the last SEC game of the season for the Bulldogs, who still have very real opportunities to get to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for this year’s SEC championship game. Texas does as well, as the Longhorns also have just one conference loss to this point.

Of note, Texas does have this week off following its 34-31 win over Vanderbilt. This is the fourth time this season an opponent has had an off week before facing Georgia.