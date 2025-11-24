Hawks Logo
Former Hawks assistant and executive Brittni Donaldson heading to the WNBA

She will join the WNBA expansion franchise Portland Fire.
Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Brittni Donaldson works with Atlanta Hawks forward Saddiq Bey (not pictured) before the Hawks’ game against the Detroit Pistons at State Farm Arena, Monday, December 18, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
34 minutes ago

Former Hawks assistant and front office executive Brittni Donaldson is heading to the WNBA.

The Portland Fire, one of the WNBA’s expansion franchises, has hired Donaldson in a dual role as an assistant coach, as well as an assistant general manager, Donaldson announced on her Instagram account.

Rose Garden Report, first broke the news of Donaldson’s hiring Monday. She is scheduled to begin with the Fire on Friday.

The Hawks promoted Donaldson in September to director of basketball development, methodology and integration, a new leadership and strategy role created within the organization.

Donaldson, the first female assistant coach in Hawks franchise history, worked with the team’s coaching staff, but worked more closely with Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh. The position included player development that incorporates her background in analytics.

The 32-year-old has also had coaching stops with the Raptors, as well as the Pistons before coming to the Hawks in June 2023.

Now, Donaldson heads to Portland, where she will help to develop the Fire in its first season in the WNBA. The Fire will make their selection in the WNBA draft at either No. 7 or No. 8. The Fire also have to get ready for the WNBA expansion draft on a yet-to-be-announced date.

1h ago

