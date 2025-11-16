Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. shares thoughts on Panthers matchup

‘We’ll definitely make it a better game than what we did last time.’

Q: What do you remember from the first game (this season)?

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

A: “If you look back at that game, they had a success in that game. So, maybe they do show some of the same things that they did in that game, but we will be ready for every look. We’ll definitely make it a better game than what we did last time.”

Q: How much film do you watch from that last Panthers game?

A: “We definitely study a lot. They had success, and they might feel like they can build off that success with calling maybe some of the same things that they called early on. So, you definitely watch that film. I watched that film the other day, and it’s definitely something that we’re going to watch and continue to get a feel for what they’re going to do so that we can go out there and execute at a high level.”

Q: Is Derrick Brown the toughest tackle you will see?