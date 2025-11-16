Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. shares thoughts on Panthers matchup

‘We’ll definitely make it a better game than what we did last time.’
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. attempts a pass against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had to say about the Panthers, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium:

Q: What do you remember from the first game (this season)?

A: “If you look back at that game, they had a success in that game. So, maybe they do show some of the same things that they did in that game, but we will be ready for every look. We’ll definitely make it a better game than what we did last time.”

RELATED
As offense struggles, Falcons looking to help QB Michael Penix Jr. more

Q: How much film do you watch from that last Panthers game?

A: “We definitely study a lot. They had success, and they might feel like they can build off that success with calling maybe some of the same things that they called early on. So, you definitely watch that film. I watched that film the other day, and it’s definitely something that we’re going to watch and continue to get a feel for what they’re going to do so that we can go out there and execute at a high level.”

RELATED
3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Carolina

Q: Is Derrick Brown the toughest tackle you will see?

A: “Probably. He’s a real good player. He can do it all. He’s real good in the run, in the pass. To be that good, obviously at that size, it’s definitely a really good trait for him. … You can’t deny that he’s a really good player.”

RELATED
Next opponent for Falcons: A quick look at Bryce Young and the Panthers

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Falcons Colts Football
LIVE UPDATES

With season on the brink, Falcons face Panthers, look to end losing streak

Falcons add defensive help up front

Falcons’ D.J. Williams shuts down talk of Penix Jr. lacking support

Keep Reading

Falcons’ Michael Penix Jr. on his play: ‘I’m human. I’m not perfect.’

Falcons’ D.J. Williams shuts down talk of Penix Jr. lacking support

Weekend Reflections: Bizarrely, Raheem Morris said Penix ‘always plays well’

Featured

President Trump Swears In US Ambassador To India

Prosecutor takes helm of Georgia case against Trump. But will he move forward?

With some solar power tax breaks expiring, Georgians rush to catch the sun

‘Automatic for the People’: Weaver D’s still bonds Athens as era nears end