Falcons defense must learn how to stop Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

The Falcons fared well against Allen when they faced the Bills on Oct. 13. They maintained their rushing lanes and swarmed to him when he tried to run.

Maye leans on the Patriots rushing attack, which is led by running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (279 yards) and rookie TreVeyon Henderson (228 yards).

“Then this team has a running game that they’re trying to create an identity, and they’re doing so,” Ulbrich said. “You can tell. It feels a lot like the Titans teams where you were going to get 30 to 40 (runs) in the game. They were going hand the ball off to Derrick Henry. Well, they’re doing the same thing now with Rhamondre and the stable backs that they have.”

