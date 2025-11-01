Falcons defense must learn how to stop Patriots quarterback Drake Maye

FLOWERY BRANCH — New England quarterback Drake Maye is off to a fantastic start this season.
The defense, which has worn down in the past two games, will be on the hot seat when the Falcons (3-4) face the Patriots (6-2) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Maye, who played at North Carolina, is a dual-threat quarterback. He has 15 touchdowns passes to three interceptions and has rushed for 250 yards on 51 carries and two touchdowns. He does his rushing damage on second or third downs.
“Right, that’s a tremendous challenge,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “Being in the AFC East for four years, got very familiar with Drake, especially the last year.”
Maye was drafted third overall in the 2024 NFL draft.
“He feels like a mini-Josh Allen, like a younger Josh Allen in a lot of ways,” Ulbrich said. “His mobility, his arm strength, the way he can take a game over with both facets of the game. So, he’s going to be a problem.”