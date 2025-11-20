AJC Varsity Everything to know about Class 3A-A Private second-round playoff matchups (Adam Krohn for the AJC)

Here is a preview — including predictions and historical information — of every second-round matchup in Class 3A-A Private. AJC Varsity will preview all eight playoff classifications ahead of this week’s games.

Mount Vernon (6-5) at Fellowship Christian (8-1) Seeding: Mount Vernon is the No. 16 seed. Fellowship Christian is the No. 1 seed. Rankings: Mount Vernon is unranked. Fellowship Christian is ranked No. 2. Last week: Mount Vernon beat Savannah Country Day 23-13. Mount Vernon took a 20-0 first-half lead and held on. Keon Clealand passed for 281 yards and three touchdowns, two to Taurean Rawlins, who had seven receptions for 170 yards. Clealand also rushed for 103 yards. Fellowship Christian had a bye. Last meeting/series: Fellowship Christian won 42-15 in 2025. Fellowship Christian leads the series 2-0.

Playoff history: This is Mount Vernon’s first second-round appearance since 2023. Mount Vernon is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Mount Vernon is 0-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Fellowship Christian’s 10th straight second-round appearance. Fellowship Christian has reached the quarterfinals each of the past seven seasons. Fellowship Christian is 9-1 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Mount Vernon’s average score is 31-22 against the 18th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Fellowship Christian’s average score is 44-13 against the seventh-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Fellowship Christian by 41 Christian Heritage (7-3) at Savannah Christian (6-4) Seeding: Christian Heritage is the No. 9 seed. Savannah Christian is the No. 8 seed. Rankings: Christian Heritage is unranked. Savannah Christian is ranked No. 4. Last week: Both had byes.

Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Christian Heritage’s second straight second-round appearance. Christian Heritage is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2015. Christian Heritage is 2-5 all-time in the round of 16. This is Savannah Christian’s fourth straight second-round appearance. Savannah Christian has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons. Savannah Christian is 12-6 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Christian Heritage’s average score is 30-21 against the 21st-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Savannah Christian’s average score is 31-27 against the third-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Savannah Christian by 27 Aquinas (7-4) at Whitefield Academy (8-2) Seeding: Aquinas is the No. 12 seed. Whitefield Academy is the No. 5 seed.

Rankings: Aquinas is ranked No. 9. Whitefield Academy is ranked No. 10. Last week: Aquinas beat Darlington 52-21. Turner Stevenson, back from injury, was 16-of-22 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns. Aquinas had 545 total yards. Whitefield Academy had a bye. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Aquinas’s third straight second-round appearance. Aquinas is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Aquinas is 5-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Whitefield Academy’s third straight second-round appearance. Whitefield Academy is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. Whitefield Academy is 0-6 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Aquinas’s average score is 35-23 against the ninth-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Whitefield Academy’s average score is 41-19 against the 17th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.

Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Whitefield Academy by 3 King’s Ridge Christian (8-3) at Calvary Day (9-1) Seeding: King’s Ridge is the No. 13 seed. Calvary Day is the No. 4 seed. Rankings: King’s Ridge is unranked. Calvary Day is ranked No. 3. Last week: King’s Ridge beat North Cobb Christian 32-28. King’s Ridge trailed 21-7 and 28-19 and scored the winning touchdown with 3:46 left, one play after a bad punt snap gave King’s Ridge the ball at the 1-yard line. Austin Drye rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Taylor Markakis rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. King’s Ridge rushed for 395 yards as a team. Calvary Day had a bye. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting.

Playoff history: This is King’s Ridge’s second straight second-round appearance. King’s Ridge is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. King’s Ridge is 0-1 all-time in the round of 16. This is Calvary Day’s sixth straight second-round appearance. Calvary Day has reached the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons. Calvary Day is 11-6 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: King’s Ridge’s average score is 29-19 against the 23rd-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Calvary Day’s average score is 45-14 against the 16th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Calvary Day by 42 Holy Innocents’ (8-3) at Athens Academy (9-1) Seeding: Holy Innocents’ is the No. 14 seed. Athens Academy is the No. 3 seed. Rankings: Holy Innocents’ is ranked No. 7. Athens Academy is ranked No. 5.

Last week: Holy Innocents’ beat Mount Paran Christian 50-7. Denim Stevens rushed for 118 yards. Ryan Woods passed for 174 yards with four touchdowns on just five completions. Athens Academy had a bye. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Holy Innocents’ first second-round appearance since 2022. Holy Innocents’ is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2022. Holy Innocents’ is 5-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Athens Academy’s second straight second-round appearance. Athens Academy is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019. Athens Academy is 9-11 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Holy Innocents’ average score is 31-10 against the 10th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Athens Academy’s average score is 44-20 against the 12th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Athens Academy by 3

Landmark Christian (9-2) at GAC (8-2) Seeding: Landmark Christian is the No. 11 seed. Greater Atlanta Christian is the No. 6 seed. Rankings: Landmark Christian is unranked. Greater Atlanta Christian is ranked No. 8. Last week: Landmark Christian beat Mount Pisgah Christian 44-14. Skylar Hamilton passed for 175 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Greater Atlanta Christian had a bye. Last meeting/series: Greater Atlanta Christian won 35-6 in 1999. Greater Atlanta Christian leads the series 6-2. Playoff history: This is Landmark Christian’s first second-round appearance since 2016. Landmark Christian is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2016. Landmark Christian is 4-9 all-time in the round of 16. This is Greater Atlanta Christian’s first second-round appearance since 2020. Greater Atlanta Christian is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020. Greater Atlanta Christian is 12-9 all-time in the round of 16.

Score to schedule: Landmark Christian’s average score is 35-12 against the 22nd-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Greater Atlanta Christian’s average score is 36-27 against the eighth-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Greater Atlanta Christian by 10 Wesleyan (8-3) at Prince Avenue Christian (7-3) Seeding: Wesleyan is the No. 10 seed. Prince Avenue Christian is the No. 7 seed. Rankings: Wesleyan is unranked. Prince Avenue Christian is ranked No. 6. Last week: Wesleyan beat Providence Christian 48-7. Maddox Gartland rushed for 206 yards and three touchdowns. Wesleyan held Providence Christian to 82 total yards. Prince Avenue Christian had a bye.

Last meeting/series: Prince Avenue Christian won 35-10 in 2021. Prince Avenue Christian leads the series 5-3. Playoff history: This is Wesleyan’s third straight second-round appearance. Wesleyan has reached the quarterfinals each of the past two seasons. Wesleyan is 10-4 all-time in the round of 16. This is Prince Avenue Christian’s 10th straight second-round appearance. Prince Avenue Christian has reached the quarterfinals each of the past five seasons. Prince Avenue Christian is 13-1 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Wesleyan’s average score is 32-18 against the 13th-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Prince Avenue Christian’s average score is 39-23 against the fifth-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Maxwell Ratings’ projection: Prince Avenue Christian by 10 Trinity Christian (5-6) at Hebron Christian (8-1) Seeding: Trinity Christian is the No. 18 seed. Hebron Christian is the No. 2 seed.

Rankings: Trinity Christian is unranked. Hebron Christian is ranked No. 1. Last week: Trinity Christian beat Lovett 30-8. Bakari Hamilton rushed for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Hebron Christian had a bye. Last meeting/series: This is the teams’ first meeting. Playoff history: This is Trinity Christian’s first second-round appearance since 2021. Trinity Christian is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2021. Trinity Christian is 2-1 all-time in the round of 16. This is Hebron Christian’s second straight second-round appearance. Hebron Christian is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the second straight season. Hebron Christian is 2-2 all-time in the round of 16. Score to schedule: Trinity Christian’s average score is 26-24 against the second-hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private. Hebron Christian’s average score is 39-16 against the hardest schedule in Class 3A-A Private.