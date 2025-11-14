DeKalb County team opens football playoffs with historic victory
Miller Grove beats Spencer 20-9 for first playoff win in school history.
Miller Grove running back Frank Johnson Jr. runs for yardage against Spencer during a first-round playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Johnson scored the winning touchdown and finished with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. (DeKalb County Athletics)
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
