DeKalb County team opens football playoffs with historic victory

Miller Grove beats Spencer 20-9 for first playoff win in school history.
Miller Grove running back Frank Johnson Jr. runs for yardage against Spencer during a first-round playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Johnson scored the winning touchdown and finished with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. (DeKalb County Athletics)
1 hour ago

Miller Grove, a DeKalb County school known for its basketball prowess, made news in football Thursday night with the first playoff victory in its 20-year history.

The Wolverines beat Spencer 20-9 in the Class 2A playoffs with a fourth-quarter comeback. Frank Johnson Jr. scored the winning touchdown on a 16-yard run with 3:11 left at the end of a 97-yard drive.

That gave Miller Grove a 14-9 lead. Two plays after the kickoff, Candler Adams returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown and the clinching blow.

Johnson finished with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Adams recovered two fumbles and pressured Spencer star quarterback Elijah Fudge into an interception.

Miller Grove is 9-2, easily its best record in history. Miller Grove had never won more than six games until this season, though they had won six in a season five times.

Miller Grove has won eight basketball state titles (seven boys, one girls), though none since 2016.

The first round resumes Friday with 116 games. In the only other Thursday game, Troup beat Westover 45-14 in Class 3A.

Miller Grove will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Morgan County and Westside of Macon in the second round next week.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

