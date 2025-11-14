DeKalb County team opens football playoffs with historic victory

Miller Grove running back Frank Johnson Jr. runs for yardage against Spencer during a first-round playoff game on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025. Johnson scored the winning touchdown and finished with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. (DeKalb County Athletics)

Miller Grove beats Spencer 20-9 for first playoff win in school history.

The Wolverines beat Spencer 20-9 in the Class 2A playoffs with a fourth-quarter comeback. Frank Johnson Jr. scored the winning touchdown on a 16-yard run with 3:11 left at the end of a 97-yard drive.

Miller Grove , a DeKalb County school known for its basketball prowess, made news in football Thursday night with the first playoff victory in its 20-year history.

That gave Miller Grove a 14-9 lead. Two plays after the kickoff, Candler Adams returned a fumble 50 yards for a touchdown and the clinching blow.

Johnson finished with 98 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Adams recovered two fumbles and pressured Spencer star quarterback Elijah Fudge into an interception.

Miller Grove is 9-2, easily its best record in history. Miller Grove had never won more than six games until this season, though they had won six in a season five times.

Miller Grove has won eight basketball state titles (seven boys, one girls), though none since 2016.