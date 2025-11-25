State Sports Report Berry takes loftier goals into NCAA Division III football playoffs The Vikings open the playoffs at noon Saturday when they host LaGrange. Berry College coach Tony Kunczewski started the program in 2013 and has been named SAA Conference coach of the year six times, including this year after a 9-1 regular season. (Berry Athletics)

Since he started the football program at Berry in 2012, coach Tony Kunczewski’s goal simply has been to win the conference championship. This year the goals were more ambitious. He wanted to see the team play on the national level. The Vikings responded by winning the Southern Athletic Association and are starting a quest to become the first team from Georgia to reach the NCAA Division III championship game since Bobby Pate’s West Georgia team won it all in 1982.

“I think in the past there was a sense that our ceiling was winning the conference and happy about getting into the playoffs,” said Kunczewski, a Pittsburgh native leading the program at the school in Rome. “I think there’s a different mindset now. Yes, we’re humbled and happy to win our conference, which is always tough to do, but we’re not settling for just getting in right now.” The Vikings have won or shared the Southern Athletic Association championship six times and will make their sixth trip to the NCAA playoffs. Berry, ranked No. 17, again claimed the automatic bid that goes to the SAA champion and earned a first-round bye based on its 9-1 record and its No. 8 ranking in the National Power Index. The Vikings open the playoffs at noon Saturday when they host LaGrange (10-1), which advanced after beating Framingham State, 24-21 in the first round. Berry defeated LaGrange, which competes in the USA South, 48-0 on Sept. 13. Berry has faced two ranked teams this season, losing 17-9 on the road to then-No. 22 Carnegie Mellon and beating then-No. 16 Trinity University 29-8 in Rome. Berry lost to Trinity last year and also avenged a loss to Maryville, the team that eliminated the Vikings in the playoffs last year.

Berry dominated the SAA, leading the league in offense (40.1 points per game) and defense (11.8 points per game). The offense ranks first in the SAA in rushing (217.2 yards), averages 199.4 yards passing and allowed a league-low nine sacks. The defense is No. 2 in the conference in rushing yards allowed (89.5), passing yards allowed (170.9) and sacks (24).

Michael Clark of Berry was named the Southern Athletic Association’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2025. (Berry Athletics) The Vikings are led defensively by senior nose guard Michael Clark, a 5-foot-8, 280-pound senior who was named the SAA’s top defensive player. The Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy product had 24 total tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. “Everything runs through him and if you can get a guy in the middle that can dominate like Mike, you have a chance,” Kunczewski said. “Michael is not very tall, but he’s so strong and he has such quick feet that he’s a problem in the middle.” The defense also had first-team all-conference selections in lineman Dawson Livingston, linebackers Christopher Lewis and Cade Petty, and safety Chaz Pope. Lewis leads the team with 50 total tackles with one sack, one interception, two forced fumbles and one recovered fumble. The offense revolves around four first-team all-conference offensive linemen — McCormack Langford, Bryson Hill, Reed Richards and Riley Stevens — and running back Josh Rogers, who was Clark’s high school teammate at ELCA.