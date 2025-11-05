Atlanta United Atlanta United, Gerardo Martino finalizing terms for manager job Martino managed the team in its first season and is its most successful leader. Atlanta United fans raise an image of head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino to start the game against New York City during the first half in their MLS Eastern Conference Semifinal playoff match in Atlanta. (File AJC)

Atlanta United and Gerardo Martino are nearing an agreement to make him the team’s manager, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. A deal may be completed as soon as Thursday. It would mark Martino’s second time leading the club, the first being in its inaugural 2017 season before taking it to the MLS Cup in 2018.

Atlanta United could not be reached for comment. Martino went 36-16-16. He remains the most successful manager in Atlanta United’s history. Under Martino, Atlanta United scored 70 goals and allowed 40 to finish with 55 points in ‘17, and scored 70 while allowing 44 to finish with 69 points in ’18. RELATED Read more about the Five Stripes Martino will inherit a roster that finished its 2025 season with the worst record (28 points) in franchise history under Ronny Deila. The team’s three Designated Player slots are filled by Miguel Almiron, who played under Martino in 2017 and ‘18, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk. The team has options on contracts for next season for fullbacks Brooks Lennon, Pedro Amador, Nyk Sessock and Matthew Edwards, strikers Jamal Thiare and Cayman Togashi, goalkeepers Jayden Hibbert and Josh Cohen, and midfielder Will Reilly.