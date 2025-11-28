Atlanta United Atlanta is included in 2031 Women’s World Cup bid The city is also scheduled to host eight matches in next year’s men’s World Cup. In a joint bid between four countries, Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium was designated as a potential host stadium for the 2031 Women’s World Cup. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta is among the host cities included in the joint bid between four countries to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup. The bid is from the respective soccer federations for the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium was designated as the potential host stadium in Atlanta. RELATED Arthur Blank will invest $330 million in new NWSL team The bid was the only one submitted to host the tournament. FIFA is expected to announce its decision at its congress April 30, 2026. The bid book includes information on more than 35 cities, estimating 4.5 million fans and more than $4 billion in projected revenue. It forecast the tournament as being the “largest women’s sporting event in history,” with the theme, “For Now. For Next.” The theme reflects the co-hosts’ desire “to showcase the transformative power of women’s football not only as a sport but as a catalyst for women’s health, education, and opportunity.”

RELATED FIFA president praises Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium ahead of two summers of soccer Other possible match or training host sites the U.S. highlighted in the bid book include Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Denver; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; New York/New Jersey; Orlando, Florida; San Diego; Seattle; and Washington, D.C. There were many other stadiums included that FIFA could consider, including Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Cincinnati; Cleveland/Columbus; Houston; Indianapolis; and Miami.