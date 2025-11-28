Atlanta is included in 2031 Women’s World Cup bid

Atlanta is among the host cities included in the joint bid between four countries to host the 2031 Women’s World Cup.
The bid is from the respective soccer federations for the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium was designated as the potential host stadium in Atlanta.
The bid was the only one submitted to host the tournament. FIFA is expected to announce its decision at its congress April 30, 2026.
The bid book includes information on more than 35 cities, estimating 4.5 million fans and more than $4 billion in projected revenue. It forecast the tournament as being the “largest women’s sporting event in history,” with the theme, “For Now. For Next.”
The theme reflects the co-hosts’ desire “to showcase the transformative power of women’s football not only as a sport but as a catalyst for women’s health, education, and opportunity.”
Other possible match or training host sites the U.S. highlighted in the bid book include Charlotte, North Carolina; Dallas, Texas; Denver; Kansas City, Missouri; Los Angeles; Minneapolis; Nashville, Tennessee; New York/New Jersey; Orlando, Florida; San Diego; Seattle; and Washington, D.C. There were many other stadiums included that FIFA could consider, including Birmingham, Alabama; Boston; Cincinnati; Cleveland/Columbus; Houston; Indianapolis; and Miami.
Sites in Mexico are: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey and Torreon. Costa Rica is the only site included in Costa Rica, and Kingston is Jamaica’s included site.
About Atlanta, the bid book describes, “From elite college programs to strong youth participation, the region is a hotbed of women’s football, producing stars like Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett. Atlanta’s NWSL expansion team, launching in 2028 and backed by Arthur M. Blank’s investment in women’s sports, continues this legacy. As Atlanta looks to 2031, it stands ready to welcome the world and inspire the next generation of athletes and leaders.”
Atlanta is scheduled to host eight matches in next year’s men’s World Cup. It has hosted numerous international soccer matches, including six in the Club World Cup.
FIFA announced in February 2024 which cities would host the 2026 World Cup. Using that timeline, host cities for the 2031 Women’s World Cup would be announced in 2029.
The U.S. has won the Women’s World Cup four times. It has hosted the tournament twice in 1999 and 2003.