5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to Patriots

The Falcons could not convert on third downs (1-of-10, 10%) and could not stop the Patriots on third downs (8-of-12, 67%). The Falcons helped their cause by going 2-of-3 (66%) on fourth downs.
“Yeah, we were just not executing,” Penix said. “Not executing. I’ve got to be better. If it’s getting through my reads, moving on, finding an open guy, or just whatever it could be. But that’s something we got to look at on film, assess, figure out.”
Falcons coach Raheem Morris knows they must improve on the key third downs.
“Got to find a way to move the chains on third down, maintain possessions,” Morris said. “Got to find a way to get off the grass (defensively). That was part of the keys to victory. We weren’t able to do that. We did get two turnovers to combat that, to allow us to have an opportunity to try to win that game, and we just came up short.”
Perhaps it’s time for the Falcons to lower their expectations. The playoffs seem like a pipe dream, as Carolina has moved past them in the NFC South standings. The NFL website projects the Falcons’ chances of making the playoffs at 13%, down from 18%.
The best plan for the Falcons is to get back to .500 and then see if they can get hot and at least finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017.
The Falcons are in third place in the NFC South.
The Bucs are in first place at 6-2, followed by the Panthers at 5-4. The Saints are 1-8.
The Panthers upset the Packers 16-13. Running back Rico Dowdle rushed 25 times for 130 yards and two touchdowns to power the win to get Carolina above .500.
The Saints were blown out 34-10 by the Rams.
Left guard Matthew Bergeron left the game early with an ankle injury, and Lindstrom went out late with a foot injury. Kyle Hinton took over for Bergeron and Jovaughn Gwyn played for Lindstrom.
Lindstrom is expecting to play against the Colts on Sunday in Berlin.
Bergeron left after only the second play of the game.
“I’m feeling good,” Bergeron said. “It sucks that it happened on the second play of the game. So early. Kyle came in and did a great job. We’ll keep it moving from there.”
Bergeron is hoping to play against the Colts, too.
“It’s day-to-day,” Bergeron. “I didn’t feel it was stable enough. … I felt like Kyle was a better option at the time when it happened. Hopefully, I’ll get treatment all week, take care of it, and hopefully I’ll back in there for the next game.”
This was the third game in a row the opposition held running back Bijan Robinson to under 100 scrimmage yards.
Robinson has 12 rushes for 46 yards and caught eight passes for 50 yards.
“When we are all rolling and doing what we’re supposed to do, it’s very hard for teams to stop us,” Robinson said. “When we are executing the right way.”
