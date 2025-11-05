5 things we learned from the Falcons’ loss to Patriots

The Falcons could not convert on third downs (1-of-10, 10%) and could not stop the Patriots on third downs (8-of-12, 67%). The Falcons helped their cause by going 2-of-3 (66%) on fourth downs.

“Yeah, we were just not executing,” Penix said. “Not executing. I’ve got to be better. If it’s getting through my reads, moving on, finding an open guy, or just whatever it could be. But that’s something we got to look at on film, assess, figure out.”

Falcons coach Raheem Morris knows they must improve on the key third downs.

“Got to find a way to move the chains on third down, maintain possessions,” Morris said. “Got to find a way to get off the grass (defensively). That was part of the keys to victory. We weren’t able to do that. We did get two turnovers to combat that, to allow us to have an opportunity to try to win that game, and we just came up short.”

