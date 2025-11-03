3 key matchups: Falcons vs. Colts

Here’s how Atlanta’s top players match up against Indianapolis stars.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London (left) makes a touchdown catch against Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. London had his third 100-yard game of the season versus the Patriots. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
BERLIN —Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Olympic Stadium.
Colts CB Sauce Gardner vs. Falcons WR Drake London: The Colts made a blockbuster trade this past week with the Jets for Gardner, a two-time All-Pro defender. He played for Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for his first three seasons in the league. London had his third 100-yard game of the season Sunday versus the Patriots.
Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Falcons LB Ronnie Harrison: Taylor was held to a season-low 45 yards rushing in the 27-20 loss to the Steelers on Nov. 2. He’s been carrying the Colts offense and has an NFL-leading 12 touchdown rushes. Harrison, the converted safety, has helped the Falcons’ run defense. He finished with two tackles against the Patriots.
Colts WR Michael Pittman vs. Falcons CB A.J. Terrell: Pittman leads the Colts with 52 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns. He had nine catches for 119 yards in the 27-20 loss to the Steelers. Terrell is having another solid season. He also helped in the run defense last week with five solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
