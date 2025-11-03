3 key matchups: Falcons vs. Colts

Falcons wide receiver Drake London (left) makes a touchdown catch against Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. London had his third 100-yard game of the season versus the Patriots. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

BERLIN — Here are three key matchups to watch when the Falcons (3-5) face the Colts (7-2) at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Olympic Stadium.

Colts CB Sauce Gardner vs. Falcons WR Drake London: The Colts made a blockbuster trade this past week with the Jets for Gardner, a two-time All-Pro defender. He played for Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich for his first three seasons in the league. London had his third 100-yard game of the season Sunday versus the Patriots.