AJC Varsity Winless in 2024. Historic in 2025. How Oglethorpe County built a turnaround. The Patriots are a victory away from their first winning season in 20 years. Oglethorpe County football players celebrate with the student section after clinching a state playoff spot with a 34-7 win over Providence Christian on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)

LEXINGTON — Oglethorpe County’s student section was already on the sideline when the Patriots clinched a playoff spot to extend their dramatic turnaround season. Students launched celebratory baby powder into the Friday night sky as they rushed the field. The 34-7 win over Providence Christian moved Oglethorpe County to 5-4, a stark improvement from a winless 2024 season.

Oglethorpe County showed improvement early in 2025, but it was still on pace for another losing season. Then the Patriots pulled one of the top upsets of the year on Oct. 10, shocking 23-point favorite Rabun County with a 28-19 win. RELATED Oglethorpe County was ‘ready for the moment’ in upset of Rabun County Rabun County was undefeated and ranked No. 5 in Class A Division I entering the night. Oglethorpe County quarterback Caden Hartrum scored three total touchdowns, and the Patriots held off the Wildcats’ fourth quarter surge to seal the win. It was Oglethorpe County’s first region win of the season and its first win over a top-10 team since 1994, when it beat Buford. It was also the moment that Oglethorpe County coach Mike Holland saw his team believe in itself.

“It skyrocketed their confidence,” Holland said. “It’s when you’re playing with confidence and not being cocky, but you know you can play with anybody.

“It was almost like a switch went on in their heads, and they said, ‘Man, maybe we can do this.’” RELATED 16 high school football games this week that decide region championships Oglethorpe County snapped a six-year losing streak against Commerce the next week and improved to 2-2 in region play. That set up the playoff-clinching game against Providence Christian last Friday. The Patriots faced adversity in that win, too. Providence Christian took the lead early on a touchdown pass that was originally called incomplete. But Oglethorpe County fought back, scoring 34 unanswered points with a Wing-T offense that has averaged over 273 rushing yards per game during its three-game winning streak. Holland saw the same belief and fight against Providence Christian that his team showed in the Rabun County upset. “When you get a little bit of that hope, a little bit of that belief, you can start playing up to your potential,” Holland said. “We have talented guys, and we have good athletes, we have good linemen. And it just took that win for them to believe it.”

Oglethorpe County football coach Mike Holland stands with his football team after a playoff-clinching win over Providence Christian on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. “When you get a little bit of that hope, a little bit of that belief, you can start playing up to your potential,” Holland says. (Jack Leo/AJC) Oglethorpe County can clinch the No. 3 seed in Region 8-A Division I by beating winless Banks County on Friday. Holland had led the Patriots to the playoffs twice before, but it wasn’t quite like this season. Oglethorpe County made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023 when it was in a four-team region, so all four teams automatically made the postseason. The Patriots went 1-5 in region play between those two seasons. Holland said the Patriots’ 2025 playoff berth — in their seven-team region containing traditional powerhouses like Athens Academy, Commerce and Rabun County — felt more rewarding than the first two postseason trips. RELATED UGA-Florida game, Halloween cause referee shortage, uptick in Thursday games The fifth-year coach believes Oglethorpe County is hungrier than his first two playoff teams.

“I don’t feel like this group feels like they’ve done enough,” Holland said. “I think they have bigger goals, and they want to continue playing and want to continue to play well.” Hartrum, one of eight Senior Night honorees, felt the same accomplishment after the win. Hartrum and his fellow seniors were freshmen and sophomores when Oglethorpe County made the first two playoff trips under Holland. Hartrum agreed that clinching the 2025 playoffs felt different, especially since it happened in his final game at Patriot Field. “It’s a memory,” Hartrum said. “I’ll always remember this night for the rest of my life. Senior night, last home game I’ve ever played, I’ve been playing on this field for nine years.” RELATED Maxwell playoff projections: North Murray has longest title odds of undefeated teams Hartrum and his senior teammates can’t say how many games they have left, but they did share how they went from 0-10 to playing for a historical winning record in just one year. A win on Friday would mark Oglethorpe County’s sixth win and its first winning season since 2005.