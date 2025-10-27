Vote: Week 7 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week

From the nominator: I am nominating coach Pritchett because he is the true definition of coming full circle. A graduate of Douglass High School, he went on to play college football and later in the NFL, including for the Atlanta Falcons. Now he has returned to his alma mater to pour back into the same program and community that helped shape him. His story inspires his players to dream bigger, work harder, and believe that they too can overcome challenges and reach their goals.
Positive impact on players: Coach Pritchett uses his experience at the highest levels of football to teach his players not just how to win, but how to play the game the right way — with discipline, preparation, and heart. He pushes his athletes to maximize their potential, while reminding them that football is a vehicle to build character, resilience, and leadership skills that will carry them far beyond the field.
Positive impact on the community: As someone who returned to his own community after a successful career, coach Pritchett models the importance of giving back every day. He shows his athletes that no matter how far you go, you never forget where you come from. He encourages his team to be visible in the school and neighborhood, to serve as role models for younger students, and to take pride in representing Douglass and Atlanta with excellence on and off the field.
From the nominator: I’m nominating coach Robinson because of his exceptional leadership, dedication to athlete development, and unwavering commitment to team success—on and off the field. Coach Robinson consistently goes above and beyond to mentor players, foster a positive team culture, and inspire excellence through hard work, accountability, and sportsmanship. His impact extends beyond wins and losses—he’s building character, confidence, and future leaders. This recognition is well-deserved.
Positive impact on players: Coach Robinson leads with a powerful mix of discipline, encouragement, and deep knowledge of the game. He takes the time to develop each player’s skills individually while emphasizing teamwork and accountability. His game plans are strategic and well-prepared, helping players perform with confidence and purpose. More importantly, he teaches them how to respond to challenges with resilience and composure, turning every moment on the field into a learning opportunity.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Robinson leads by example when it comes to community involvement. He hosts an annual Christmas event for underprivileged youth, creating a memorable and meaningful experience during the holidays. He also organizes opportunities for his players to serve as role models in local feeder schools — reading to children and assisting during morning drop-offs by opening car doors in the car rider lines. Additionally, he encourages his team to volunteer at Miracle Field, a specially designed sports facility for children with disabilities. These experiences not only give back to the community but also teach his players the value of compassion, service, and leadership beyond the game.
From the nominator: Coach Suttles has taken our program from mediocre into an undefeated record thus far in the season. Not only that, but his brother passed away two weeks ago in a tragic accident, and he continued to make sure his players were taken care of and prepared. He is a gem to this community by teaching these kids not only about football, but more importantly about life and making great young men!
Positive impact on players: Coach Suttles builds these players up each game and ensures they know their responsibilities throughout the week. He also ensures they are fed, educated and motivated to be the best players they can be on a weekly basis. He understands his personnel and adapts his offense and defense to what athletes he has.
Positive impact on the community: Coach Suttles helps to feed the community during the summer. His players load up trucks/trailers with food and water and distribute them around the Pulaski County community to those who are struggling to make ends meet. He also ensures that the children of Pulaski County are being fed, even during the summer. He is also an active member of the church community and rotary here in town.
