Vote: Week 7 Falcons High School Tackle Football Coach of the Week

From the nominator: I am nominating coach Pritchett because he is the true definition of coming full circle. A graduate of Douglass High School, he went on to play college football and later in the NFL, including for the Atlanta Falcons. Now he has returned to his alma mater to pour back into the same program and community that helped shape him. His story inspires his players to dream bigger, work harder, and believe that they too can overcome challenges and reach their goals.

Positive impact on players: Coach Pritchett uses his experience at the highest levels of football to teach his players not just how to win, but how to play the game the right way — with discipline, preparation, and heart. He pushes his athletes to maximize their potential, while reminding them that football is a vehicle to build character, resilience, and leadership skills that will carry them far beyond the field.

Positive impact on the community: As someone who returned to his own community after a successful career, coach Pritchett models the importance of giving back every day. He shows his athletes that no matter how far you go, you never forget where you come from. He encourages his team to be visible in the school and neighborhood, to serve as role models for younger students, and to take pride in representing Douglass and Atlanta with excellence on and off the field.

