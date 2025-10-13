Von Lassiter named Falcons High School Coach of the Week

This season his team, which plays in Class A, Division I of the Georgia High School Association, has a 6-1 record.

“(Lassiter is) a head coach whose impact reaches far beyond the scoreboard. He works tirelessly to remove real-life barriers for his kids and staff — personally arranging doctors’ appointments, helping families schedule medical care, driving a school bus so players can get to and from school and practice, and feeding athletes year-round.”

A close observer of coach Von Lassiter of Bleckley County High School in Cochran described Lassiter as a coach who does far more than coach, giving this description:

Lassiter is the winner for Week 4 of the Falcons High School Coach of the Week voting, a 10-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.