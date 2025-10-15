Using the 2026 GHSA points formula, here are the top teams in each class

Below are the current top 32 teams in each class using that points formula, which the GHSA calls the Postseason Rankings Formula (PSR). Also included are teams’ rankings in Georgia High School Football Daily’s composite rankings.
These PSR standings do not matter this season in classes 6A, 5A, 4A or A Division II but are included here for assessing the PSR’s performance.
The PSR rankings will be used this season in 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private, although with guardrails. No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will get seeding priority, and the top four teams in each region will make the playoffs. Those guardrails will not exist in 2026 in any class, meaning a second-place finisher could be seeded higher than its region champion, or miss the playoffs altogether, depending on the PSR.
The PSR formula is team winning percentage times team’s opponents winning percentage times team’s opponents’ opponents winning percentage.
The weakness in formulas such as these, according to critics, are that a team’s winning percentage, and that of its opponents, are often deceiving and do not adequately measure team strength. Proponents like it because it’s easy to understand compared to more robust math ranking models.
The far right number is the team’s current standing in the Georgia High School Football Daily’s composite rankings.
Class 6A
- Lowndes (8-0) - No. 4
- Buford (7-0) - No. 2
- McEachern (7-0) - No. 7
- Carrollton (8-0) - No. 3
- Grayson (8-0) - No. 1
- North Gwinnett (6-1) - No. 5
- Colquitt County (6-2) - No. 8
- Douglas County (6-2) - No. 6
- Valdosta (7-1) - No. 9
- Camden County (5-3)
- Hillgrove (7-0) No. 10
- Harrison (6-1)
- Mill Creek (6-2)
- Richmond Hill (6-2)
- West Forsyth (6-1)
- Peachtree Ridge (5-2)
- Brookwood (5-2)
- North Cobb (4-3)
- Norcross (5-2)
- Marietta (4-4)
- South Gwinnett (5-2)
- North Paulding (5-2)
- Collins Hill (4-4)
- Archer (4-3)
- Newton (4-3)
- Walton (4-4)
- Denmark (4-3)
- Campbell (4-3)
- Tift County (3-5)
- Westlake (3-5)
- Lambert (4-3)
- Rockdale County (4-3)
Class 5A
- Hughes (7-0) - No. 2
- Thomas County Central (7-0) - No. 1
- Gainesville (7-1) - No. 3
- Houston County (7-0) - No. 4
- Roswell (6-1) - No. 5
- Sequoyah (7-1) - No. 9
- Northgate (7-0) - No. 10
- New Manchester (7-0)
- Jackson County (6-1)
- Lovejoy (7-0)
- Rome (5-2) - No. 8
- Milton (6-2) - No. 6
- Lee County (5-2) - No. 7
- Sprayberry (7-1)
- Woodward Academy (6-2)
- Newnan (5-2)
- River Ridge (6-2)
- Brunswick (6-2)
- East Paulding (4-3)
- Habersham Central (6-2)
- Effingham County (5-2)
- Lanier (5-3)
- Statesboro (5-2)
- McIntosh (3-5)
- Creekview (4-4)
- Woodstock (5-3)
- Villa Rica (3-5)
- Lassiter (5-3)
- Glynn Academy (5-3)
- Seckinger (3-4)
- Clarke Central (3-5)
- Shiloh (3-4)
Class 4A
- North Oconee (8-0) - No. 2
- Cartersville (8-0) - No. 3
- Creekside (8-0) - No. 1
- Marist (6-1) - No. 6
- Benedictine (4-2) - No. 4
- Locust Grove (7-1)
- M.L. King (7-1)
- Central-Carrollton (7-0) - No. 7
- Cambridge (7-1) - No. 8
- Kell (6-2) - No. 9
- Southwest DeKalb (6-2)
- Ware County (6-1) - No. 5
- Cass (6-2)
- Stockbridge (6-2)
- Hampton (6-2)
- Griffin (5-2)
- Lithonia (6-1)
- Jones County (6-2)
- Flowery Branch (5-2)
- Ola (6-2)
- Jackson-Atlanta (6-2)
- Blessed Trinity (4-3) - No. 10
- St. Pius (6-2)
- Jonesboro (4-3)
- Mays (3-5)
- Perry (4-3)
- Madison County (4-3)
- Eagle’s Landing (4-4)
- East Forsyth (5-3)
- Eastside (4-4)
- Tucker (4-3)
- Walnut Grove (5-2)
Class 3A
- North Hall (7-0) - No. 6
- Jefferson (7-1) - No. 4
- LaGrange (7-1) - No. 5
- Sandy Creek (7-0) - No. 1
- Pickens (6-1)
- Northwest Whitfield (6-2)
- West Laurens (7-0) - No. 8
- Jenkins (6-1) - No. 9
- Westside-Augusta (7-0)
- Troup (7-0) - No. 7
- Peach County (7-0) - No. 2
- Heritage-Ringgold (5-2)
- Stephenson (6-1)
- Calhoun (5-2) - No. 3
- Oconee County (6-2) - No. 10
- North Clayton (7-1)
- Harlem (5-2)
- Cairo (5-2)
- Liberty County (7-1)
- Douglass (5-2)
- Mount Zion-Jonesboro (4-3)
- Westover (4-2)
- Gilmer (4-3)
- Monroe Area (6-2)
- Cherokee Bluff (5-3)
- Lumpkin County (5-2)
- Long County (5-2)
- Mary Persons (4-3)
- Whitewater (3-4)
- Chestatee (3-4)
- Upson-Lee (4-3)
- Beach (3-3)
Class 2A
- North Murray (7-0) - No. 9
- Carver-Atlanta (8-0) - No. 4
- Carver-Columbus (8-0) - No. 1
- Morgan County (7-0) - No. 3
- Rockmart (6-1) - No. 5
- Sumter County (7-1) - No. 6
- Pierce County (7-0) - No. 2
- Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (5-2)
- Ringgold (5-3)
- Laney (6-2)
- Franklin County (6-1)
- Appling County (4-3)
- Callaway (6-2) - No. 7
- Columbus (6-1)
- KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (5-3)
- East Jackson (5-2)
- Sonoraville (4-4)
- Thomson (5-3) - No. 10
- Burke County (6-2)
- Miller Grove (6-2)
- Cook (5-3)
- Hapeville Charter (3-4) - No. 8
- Stephens County (3-4)
- Columbia (2-6)
- Spencer (3-4)
- South Atlanta (3-5)
- Jackson (3-4)
- Pike County (3-5)
- Hart County (2-5)
- Westside (Macon) (2-6)
- Kendrick (4-3)
- Coahulla Creek (2-5)
Class A Division I
- Swainsboro (7-1) - No. 4
- Heard County (7-0) - No. 3
- Jasper County (7-0)
- Worth County (8-0) - No. 1
- Lamar County (7-0) - No. 8
- Toombs County (6-1) - No. 2
- Bleckley County (6-1) - No. 7
- Northeast (5-2) - No. 5
- Thomasville (5-3) - No. 6
- Jeff Davis (6-1)
- Dublin (5-2)
- Towers (3-4)
- Dodge County (6-1) - No. 9
- Social Circle (5-2)
- Gordon Lee (6-1)
- Haralson County (6-2)
- Rabun County (7-1)
- Putnam County (5-3)
- Bacon County (4-3)
- Pepperell (5-3)
- Fitzgerald (4-3) - No. 10
- ACE Charter (4-3)
- Gordon Central (5-2)
- Oglethorpe County (3-4)
- Bremen (4-3)
- East Laurens (3-4)
- Elbert County (4-4)
- Temple (4-4)
- Fannin County (4-3)
- Berrien (2-5)
- Washington County (2-5)
- Southwest (2-5)
Class A Division II
- Clinch County (8-0) - No. 2
- Lincoln County (7-0) - No. 1
- Wheeler County (6-0) - No. 8
- Screven County (7-0) - No. 7
- Bowdon (6-2) - No. 3
- Johnson County (8-0) - No. 4
- Emanuel County Institute (6-2) - No. 9
- Wilcox County (6-2)
- Atkinson County (7-1)
- Early County (5-2) - No. 6
- Seminole County (5-1) - No. 10
- Mount Zion (Carroll) (7-2)
- Treutlen (5-2)
- Taylor County (5-2)
- Hawkinsville (5-2)
- Brooks County (3-5) - No. 5
- Metter (4-3)
- Jenkins County (4-3)
- Mitchell County (4-2)
- Warren County (4-4)
- Schley County (4-4)
- Charlton County (4-4)
- Bryan County (4-4)
- McIntosh County Academy (3-4)
- Randolph-Clay (3-3-1)
- Crawford County (4-4)
- GMC Prep (4-4)
- Washington-Wilkes (3-5)
- Wilkinson County (2-5)
- Turner County (2-4)
- Greenville (3-4)
- Miller County (2-5)
Class 3A-A Private
- Hebron Christian (5-1) - No. 1
- Landmark Christian (7-0)
- Fellowship Christian (6-1) - No. 2
- Aquinas (6-1) - No. 8
- Whitefield Academy (6-1)
- Athens Academy (7-1) - No. 6
- King’s Ridge Christian (6-2)
- Savannah Christian (5-3) - No. 5
- Calvary Day (5-2) - No. 4
- Greater Atlanta Christian (5-2) - No. 10
- Wesleyan (6-2) - No. 9
- Prince Avenue Christian (5-2) - No. 3
- Christian Heritage (5-3)
- North Cobb Christian (4-3)
- Lovett (5-2)
- Holy Innocents’ (5-3) - No. 7
- Mount Paran Christian (4-3)
- Savannah Country Day (2-5)
- Darlington (2-5)
- Mount Vernon (3-5)
- Trinity Christian (2-6)
- Walker (2-6)
- Providence Christian (1-6)
- Mount Pisgah Christian (1-7)
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
