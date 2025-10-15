Using the 2026 GHSA points formula, here are the top teams in each class

Below are the current top 32 teams in each class using that points formula, which the GHSA calls the Postseason Rankings Formula (PSR). Also included are teams’ rankings in Georgia High School Football Daily’s composite rankings.

The Georgia High School Association voted 66-1 this month to choose and seed playoff teams using a points formula beginning in 2026-27. The plan will apply to all sports that use 32-team playoff brackets.

These PSR standings do not matter this season in classes 6A, 5A, 4A or A Division II but are included here for assessing the PSR’s performance.

The PSR rankings will be used this season in 3A, 2A, A Division I and 3A-A Private, although with guardrails. No. 1 and No. 2 seeds will get seeding priority, and the top four teams in each region will make the playoffs. Those guardrails will not exist in 2026 in any class, meaning a second-place finisher could be seeded higher than its region champion, or miss the playoffs altogether, depending on the PSR.

The PSR formula is team winning percentage times team’s opponents winning percentage times team’s opponents’ opponents winning percentage.

The weakness in formulas such as these, according to critics, are that a team’s winning percentage, and that of its opponents, are often deceiving and do not adequately measure team strength. Proponents like it because it’s easy to understand compared to more robust math ranking models.