Things to know about Georgia-Auburn: What makes Tigers scary

Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold will likely be the most pivotal figure in Saturday's game against Georgia. (Butch Dill/AP)

Auburn ranks sixth in the nation in yards per carry allowed (2.56) and is one of only three SEC teams — and 14 FBS teams — that has yet to allow more than 24 points in a game this season.

ATHENS — Georgia football is back on the road, and the Bulldogs offense could be in for a bumpy ride.

ATHENS — Georgia football is back on the road, and the Bulldogs offense could be in for a bumpy ride.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who will be looking for his ninth-straight win in the Auburn series, has taken note.

“They’re really twitchy even at the inside positions,” Smart said of the Tigers’ defensive front. “Two edge rushers that are probably their premier players on defense, they both can cause havoc, can wreck a game plan, get off the ball, rush the passer, they do a good job changing up their looks, so it’s not like ‘oh just let them sit here and rush.’

“They change things up with a lot of different looks and pressures, and getting those guys in one-on-one situations is their goal and they do a good job.”

Compounding the challenge for Georgia, the Bulldogs are banged up on the offensive line, with veteran tackles Monroe Freeling (ankle) and Earnest Greene lll (back) listed as “questionable” to play on the availability report this week.