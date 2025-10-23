SEC reportedly suspends referee in controversial Georgia-Auburn game

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shouts instructions during the second half in a NCAA college football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, October 11, 2025, in Auburn, Ala. Georgia won 20-10 overAuburn. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Referee Ken Williamson is reportedly being suspended for the rest of the 2025 season.

Referee Ken Williamson is reportedly being suspended for the rest of the 2025 season.

Williamson was the referee in Georgia’s 20-10 win over Auburn. The game featured multiple controversial calls.

The SEC has made the decision to suspend referee Ken Williamson for the rest of the 2025 season, according to a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Pete Thamel.

The SEC has made the decision to suspend referee Ken Williamson for the rest of the 2025 season, according to a report from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach and Pete Thamel.

The report on espn.com cited unnamed sources. The SEC declined to confirm the report, telling ESPN, “The SEC does not comment on personnel matters.” Just before halftime, quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled the ball while reaching for the end zone. There was a lengthy review process, where the officials deemed that defensive back Kyron Jones was down, giving Georgia the ball at its own one-yard line following the recovery. The call on the field stood. The report on espn.com cited unnamed sources. The SEC declined to confirm the report, telling ESPN, “The SEC does not comment on personnel matters.” Just before halftime, quarterback Jackson Arnold fumbled the ball while reaching for the end zone. There was a lengthy review process, where the officials deemed that defensive back Kyron Jones was down, giving Georgia the ball at its own one-yard line following the recovery. The call on the field stood.

Later in the game, officials stopped play before a third down with 12:10 remaining in the fourth quarter. Kirby Smart had been trying to get the official’s attention and pushed his hands together.

But the officials did not give Georgia a timeout and instead reset the down.