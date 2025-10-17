Sanford Stadium playing surface to display Delta logo beginning Saturday

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Delta Air Lines on Friday.
The new agreement will now feature the Delta Air Lines logo on the field for Georgia’s final three home games of the 2025 season, starting with Saturday’s game against No. 5 Ole Miss.
The Delta logos will be on the 25-yard lines on the southwest and northeast sides of the field.
“We are thrilled to have Delta represented on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the school. “With the ongoing transformation of college athletics, partnerships like ours with Delta continue to enhance the experience for our student-athletes, fans, and the entire Georgia community.”
Delta becomes the first corporate sponsor to have a logo displayed on the field at Sanford Stadium. Sanford Stadium is not the first stadium to feature a corporate sponsor on the playing surface, as Tennessee and Auburn, for example, have sponsorships with Pilot Travel Centers and YellaWood, respectively.
“As a longstanding partner of the University of Georgia and UGA Athletics, we are incredibly proud to see our logo featured on the field at Sanford Stadium,” Delta’s Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman said. “The Bulldogs’ commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with Delta’s passion for connecting people and communities.”
The NCAA approved the usage of corporate sponsors on playing surfaces before the 2024 season.
Earlier this month, the NCAA proposed the use of sponsor logos on college uniforms. Should the Division I Administrative Committee’s proposal be adopted, schools could have two additional commercial logos on uniforms, in addition to the logo of the equipment or apparel manufacturer, Nike in Georgia’s case.
These new sponsorship opportunities come at a time when fundraising capital has never been more important in college sports, between name, image and likeness deals as well as revenue sharing between schools and athletes.
