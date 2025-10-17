Georgia Bulldogs Sanford Stadium playing surface to display Delta logo beginning Saturday Georgia’s athletic association expands its partnership with Delta Air Lines. The Delta logo will be displayed on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Courtesy/UGAAA)

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced an expansion of its long-standing partnership with Delta Air Lines on Friday. The new agreement will now feature the Delta Air Lines logo on the field for Georgia’s final three home games of the 2025 season, starting with Saturday’s game against No. 5 Ole Miss.

The Delta logos will be on the 25-yard lines on the southwest and northeast sides of the field. "We are thrilled to have Delta represented on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium," Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said in a statement released by the school. "With the ongoing transformation of college athletics, partnerships like ours with Delta continue to enhance the experience for our student-athletes, fans, and the entire Georgia community." Delta becomes the first corporate sponsor to have a logo displayed on the field at Sanford Stadium. Sanford Stadium is not the first stadium to feature a corporate sponsor on the playing surface, as Tennessee and Auburn, for example, have sponsorships with Pilot Travel Centers and YellaWood, respectively.

“As a longstanding partner of the University of Georgia and UGA Athletics, we are incredibly proud to see our logo featured on the field at Sanford Stadium,” Delta’s Chief Marketing Officer Alicia Tillman said. “The Bulldogs’ commitment to excellence perfectly aligns with Delta’s passion for connecting people and communities.”