Robinson, McCaffrey go from workout buddies to opponents Sunday night

The Falcons believe practicing against Robinson has helped them to prepare for McCaffrey.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Monday, October 13, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
55 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — When they were working out together over the offseason, Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey knew this date was coming.

Falcons at 49ers on Oct. 19.

Robinson and Christian McCaffrey, along with Washington wide receiver Luke McCaffrey, Christian’s brother, spent a month this past offseason working in the Studio City neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Both are off to strong starts this season and will be the X-factors when the Falcons (3-2) play the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi’s Stadium.

Robinson was named the NFC’s player of the month for September and he won last week’s NFC offensive player of the week award after amassing 238 yards from scrimmage in the 24-14 win over the Bills.

Christian McCaffrey is the 49ers’ leading rusher and receiver. His 63 games with 100 or more yards from scrimmage are the most among active NFL running backs.

McCaffrey, 29, was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2023 and helped power the 49ers to the Super Bowl. Last season, he played in four games after suffering from Achilles tendinitis and a posterior cruciate ligament injury.

Robinson plans to implement some of McCaffrey’s recovery techniques, which include using a hyperbaric chamber and pool workouts.

“You’ve got a guy in (49ers coach) Kyle (Shanahan) who’s going to find every way humanly possible to get Christian McCaffrey on the best matchup,” Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “So, every guy is going to have an opportunity to cover him.”

“No doubt,” Ulbrich said. “Like what we saw in training camp, it’s hard to replicate with Bijan. I mean, he is a problem. He’s a problem just like Christian McCaffrey’s a problem.”

Atlanta Falcons vs Buffalo Bills

