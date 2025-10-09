AJC Varsity

Richmond Hill prepares for battle at Valdosta in ‘absolutely loaded’ region

Coach Matt LeZotte on the new playoff format, last year’s 7-3 team missing the postseason and being a Region 1 relative newcomer.
Richmond Hill missed the playoffs last season despite a 7-3 record. If the playoff format recently approved by the GHSA were to have been in place in 2024, not only would Richmond Hill have made the playoffs, it would have been seeded 12th and had a first-round home game. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
1 hour ago

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Richmond Hill coach Matt LeZotte, whose team is playing at Valdosta on Friday night in a Region 1-6A game between 6-1 teams. His 2024 team missed the playoffs despite a 7-3 record and victories over Valdosta and Florida power Buchholz, a team that reached Florida’s Class 6A semifinals. A projection showed that if the GHSA’s new playoff selection format for 2026 were used in 2024, Richmond Hill would’ve been seeded No. 12 and hosted a first-round playoff game.

1. Why do you like the GHSA’s new playoff format?

“I really believe GHSA got it right with the new playoff format. There are so many factors that go into creating a fair and competitive postseason, and this change addresses a lot of them. It’s going to trim some of the excess and make for stronger matchups from start to finish. No doubt in my mind they’re going to get the best 32 teams in the playoffs.”

2. What was it like last season when you were 7-3, with wins over Valdosta and Buchholz, and sitting it out?

“It was tough, no other way to put it. We had a really good football team last year. Beating two extremely high-caliber programs like Valdosta and Buchholz, finishing 7-3, and then having to take up equipment after the regular season while other teams continued on, it was hard. I truly felt we were one of the top 16 teams in the state, but our seniors’ season ended early because of an outdated playoff structure. That group set a high standard for our program, and that’s something we continue to build on today.”

3. This year’s team is pretty dang good too. How is it different from last year?

“This year’s team is completely different from last year’s. We had a veteran group a season ago, but this year we’ve got a lot of new faces, and the buy-in has been incredible. Our program’s culture is thriving at every level, and these players have fully embraced what we’re building. We’ve dealt with more injuries than ever before, but our preparation and belief in the process have allowed us to keep performing at a high level. It’s been a fun, resilient group to coach. We talk a lot about trusting the process, and this team is living proof that when you do that, good things happen.”

4. You haven’t been a member of your region that long, so you’re not thought of in the same way as those traditional Region 1 teams such as Colquitt County, Valdosta, Lowndes, and even Camden County now. But it sounds like you might be there to stay with enrollment size. Do you feel that you’re one of them now?

“Our region is absolutely loaded with programs where football matters. These schools show it through their commitment: resources, support, everything. Competing in Region 1 forces you to be at your best every single week. If you’re not prepared, or even if you are, you’ll be exposed. It’s made me a better head coach, and it’s helped our entire staff grow.

“Richmond Hill is here to stay. We’re not going anywhere. We opened what I truly believe is the most impressive new high school in the state this August — state-of-the-art facilities, an incredible campus and an elite stadium (seating 10,000) that gives our players and fans a first-class experience. On Friday nights, our game-day environment can stand up against anyone’s. We’re proud to represent Richmond Hill and South Georgia football at the highest level.”

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

