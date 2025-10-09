Richmond Hill prepares for battle at Valdosta in ‘absolutely loaded’ region

“I really believe GHSA got it right with the new playoff format. There are so many factors that go into creating a fair and competitive postseason, and this change addresses a lot of them. It’s going to trim some of the excess and make for stronger matchups from start to finish. No doubt in my mind they’re going to get the best 32 teams in the playoffs.”

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Richmond Hill coach Matt LeZotte, whose team is playing at Valdosta on Friday night in a Region 1-6A game between 6-1 teams. His 2024 team missed the playoffs despite a 7-3 record and victories over Valdosta and Florida power Buchholz, a team that reached Florida’s Class 6A semifinals. A projection showed that if the GHSA’s new playoff selection format for 2026 were used in 2024, Richmond Hill would’ve been seeded No. 12 and hosted a first-round playoff game.

2. What was it like last season when you were 7-3, with wins over Valdosta and Buchholz, and sitting it out?

“It was tough, no other way to put it. We had a really good football team last year. Beating two extremely high-caliber programs like Valdosta and Buchholz, finishing 7-3, and then having to take up equipment after the regular season while other teams continued on, it was hard. I truly felt we were one of the top 16 teams in the state, but our seniors’ season ended early because of an outdated playoff structure. That group set a high standard for our program, and that’s something we continue to build on today.”

3. This year’s team is pretty dang good too. How is it different from last year?

“This year’s team is completely different from last year’s. We had a veteran group a season ago, but this year we’ve got a lot of new faces, and the buy-in has been incredible. Our program’s culture is thriving at every level, and these players have fully embraced what we’re building. We’ve dealt with more injuries than ever before, but our preparation and belief in the process have allowed us to keep performing at a high level. It’s been a fun, resilient group to coach. We talk a lot about trusting the process, and this team is living proof that when you do that, good things happen.”

