AJC Varsity Pope volleyball relies on ‘team-first’ senior duo in defense of state title The two seniors have different styles but they work well together, as the team hopes to win their third state title in four years. Jahan Lalli (left) and Gretchen Eichelzer lead Pope's attempt to win a third state volleyball championship in four seasons. (Courtesy of Jahan Lalli)

The two senior leaders for the defending state volleyball champion Pope Greyhounds are like disparate satellite music channels. One is similar to a loud and in-your-face rock-and-roll station, while the other is more laid-back and chill, a Yacht Rock vibe. But Jahan Lalli, with her frenetic approach, and Gretchen Eichelzer, a queen of cool, have made the chemistry work and this week will lead Pope High School into the state playoffs with a goal to win their third title in four years.

“Gretchen is the yin to Jahan’s yang,” said Pope’s Erica Miller, who co-coaches the team with Katie Kirian. “They’re such a good pair. They’re like two peas in a pod.” Jahan Lalli (center) sets up a shot for teammate Gretchen Eichelzer in one of Pope High School's matches in 2025. (Courtesy of Pope High School) Pope (28-8) opens the playoffs by hosting Lee County. The Greyhounds defeated Woodward Academy 3-0 in the championship a year ago. The state volleyball tournament concludes Oct. 29-30 at the LakePoint Sports Center in Cartersville. The two seniors embrace their differences and know how to play to their strengths.

“I’m like the bad cop, and she’s like the good cop,” Lalli said. “I think our dynamic works so well on the court because I am super intense, and when I get really fiery and intense, sometimes it can be a little overwhelming. She’s always there to calm me down, and I’m there to boost her up, so it works perfectly. It’s a privilege to play with her.”

Eichelzer agreed. “We like to bounce off each other. I think it’s like opposites attract. Whenever we need that fire, she’s always there. But in the moments where we need steadiness and quiet, I can take care of that. If you need an extra push, you go to her. If you need someone to calm you down, you come to me.” Lalli acknowledged that it took a while for the two girls to become friends but said, “Each year we get closer and closer, and this year she’s one of my best friends.” Pope High School senior Gretchen Eichelzer will continue her volleyball career at Franklin & Marshall. (Jay Boatwright) Eichelzer grew up in the east Cobb area and began playing volleyball when she was 11 because her older sister played. She originally was a softball player, but happily switched to volleyball because the gyms were air conditioned. “I hated playing outside,” she said. Eichelzer has been a member of the Pope varsity team since the ninth grade. Lalli started her volleyball journey at age 7 — her mother thought being active in the sport might help run down her young motor — and joined the Pope varsity as a sophomore after moving to the area from Dallas.