Sports

Kennesaw State rallies to become bowl eligible

Owls defeat UTEP, 33-20, for sixth straight victory
Kennesaw State defensive back Kody Jones (12) reacts during the first half in an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Kennesaw. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
Kennesaw State defensive back Kody Jones (12) reacts during the first half in an NCAA college football game at Fifth Third Stadium, Tuesday, October 28, 2025 in Kennesaw. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By AJC Sports
Updated 50 minutes ago

Getting that all-important sixth victory of the season seemed all but certain for Kennesaw State in its matchup with UTEP Tuesday night at Fifth Third Stadium. But after jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead over the Miners, the Owls found themselves trailing 20-16 in the third quarter.

But behind a career-high 113 yards and a touchdown from running back Chase Belcher, the Owls rallied and pulled away from the Miners, coming away with a 33-20 victory. The win, the Owls’ sixth in a row, made them bowl eligible.

Kennesaw State (6-2, 4-0 Conference USA), which has only lost to Wake Forest and No. 2-ranked Indiana, became just the ninth program ever to become bowl eligible in its first season of full-fledged FBS status.

Kennesaw State’s first three scores came on Caleb Offord’s 24-yard fumble return, Gabriel Benyard’s 57-yard punt return and a safety to make it 16-10 at halftime.

The Owls’ first offensive score was late in the third quarter on a 5-yard touchdown run by Amari Odom to take a 23-20 lead. Belcher’s touchdown capped a 11-play, 70-yard drive that was aided by two 15-yard penalties on UTEP.

Odom and Dexter Williams II combined to go 14 of 32 for 154 yards with an interception for Kennesaw State.

Skyler Locklear threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns for UTEP (2-6, 1-3). He also carried it 23 times for 77 yards.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this article.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More Stories

The Latest

Bills Panthers Football

James Cook flexes Georgia ‘RBU’ muscle, joins NFL’s 200-yard rushing club

Yellow Jackets’ win over Syracuse draws another million-plus viewers

The good, the bad, the ugly: Hawks have plenty to clean up

Keep Reading

How the new top 10 teams in each GHSA classification fared in Week 11

Projecting college playoff field: First rankings will bring controversy

Multiple 5-TD nights stand out among high school football top performances

Featured

SNAP overhaul, lost data complicate hunger fight in rural Georgia

Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP

Husband of child services director fled DUI crash with kids in truck, GSP says

Kirby Smart: LSU coaches ‘borrow’ offices, adds context to Brian Kelly firing