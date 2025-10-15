Atlanta Falcons Next up for the Falcons: the injury-riddled 49ers San Francisco is trying to rebound after losing defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones, left, passes as Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Haason Reddick applies pressure during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. (Chris O'Meara/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons are bracing for a knock-down, drag-out fight with the 49ers. The coaching staffs know one another intimately, having worked together here and in New York.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan is no stranger to Falcons coach Raheem Morris. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich were with the Jets the past four seasons. So, there will not be any secrets when the Falcons (3-2) face the 49ers (4-2) at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. RELATED Falcons' Raheem Morris: 'We want a playoff organization' "Just talking about the genuine history of Kyle, you got to be ready for a tough downhill run game," Morris said Tuesday. "I know it hasn't been going up until this point for those guys throughout the season, but we know how quickly that can change. They've been doing a great job of going out there being efficient in their pass game." With injuries to quarterback Brock Purdy and top receiver Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers have turned to Mac Jones and Kendrick Bourne to help support running back Christian McCaffrey.

Purdy has been out with a turf-toe injury. Pearsall has a right knee injury.

Jones, a former Alabama quarterback, signed a two-year contract in free agency. He played with Bourne in New England and has a connection with him. Bourne has had a career-high 142 yards receiving in each of the past two games, while Jones has passed for more than 340 yards in back-to-back games. McCaffery has rushed 108 times for 336 yards and has the team’s only rushing touchdown of the season. RELATED Believe it or not, the Falcons finally have a good defense The 49ers are hoping to get back tight end George Kittle (strained right hamstring), who’s set to return to practice this week after being on short-term injured reserve. “We’re not a bad football team,” Jones told the Bay Area media. “We just need to flip the switch and get ready for (the Falcons). (We should) get some guys back.”

The 49ers suffered a major blow to their defense when four-time All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner suffered a fractured/dislocated ankle in the 30-19 loss to the Bucs on Sunday. “It’s big any time you lose one of your best players who’s also a huge leader,” Shanahan said. “Obviously, it’s a huge blow.” Warner’s loss hit the team hard. “I mean, that’s just, it’s just heartbreaking,” McCaffrey said. “He’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with. It’s heartbreaking.” The 49ers lost defensive end Nick Bosa to a torn right ACL in the Week 3 game against the Cardinals. On top of having their top linebacker and pass rusher out, the 49ers have been juggling players at safety.

Tatum Bethune, a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft, will get a shot at replacing Warner. He played in 11 games and made one start last season as a rookie. "I've got a lot of faith in Tatum," Shanahan said. "He's the next man up, and he's going to have to do it throughout the (rest of) the year." This will be the 81st meeting between the teams who used be NFC West foes. The 49ers lead the series 47-32-1. The Falcons have won three of the past four meetings. The Falcons won the last meeting 28-14 on Oct. 16, 2022. RELATED Read more about the Falcons Even with all of the injuries, the Falcons still view the 49ers as a tough and potent football team. "They play two quarterbacks that have played well this year," Morris said. "They play receivers that have played well this year. Guys that have been with them. Guys that have moved on, went somewhere else and came back, with Kendrick Bourne being able to do some things he's doing out there this year. He's had two phenomenal games back-to-back."

Wide receiver Jauan Jennings told the media he played the last game with five broken ribs, a low and high ankle sprain. He somehow managed to play 53 snaps. “They’ve got the tough Jennings out there, who’s able to do a bunch of different things when he’s healthy,” Morris said. “I know he’s been dealing with some things and fighting through all those different things, but they have a lot of really good football players. The Falcons are preparing to see Kittle, a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. “(If) they get Kittle back, that presents another significant problem,” Morris said. Bethune led the 49ers with 10 tackles against the Bucs.