Maxwell playoff projections: Region standings take shape, most titles nearly settled

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|8-0
|106.33
|1,000,000
|938,771
|693,268
|627,515
|472,191
|1.12
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|8-0
|100.10
|1,000,000
|893,978
|691,967
|479,117
|202,833
|3.93
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|9-0
|100.32
|1,000,000
|942,198
|362,282
|282,539
|159,709
|5.26
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|8-0
|95.59
|1,000,000
|877,512
|577,300
|237,309
|76,178
|12.13
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|8-0
|92.61
|1,000,000
|908,263
|442,415
|159,992
|38,352
|25.07
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|7-1
|90.41
|1,000,000
|636,007
|551,192
|90,320
|27,697
|35.10
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|90.11
|1,000,000
|836,616
|202,463
|78,568
|16,317
|60.29
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|7-1
|86.55
|998,151
|240,864
|115,974
|19,832
|3,313
|300.84
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|85.28
|990,800
|217,041
|150,551
|14,228
|2,613
|381.70
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|7-1
|82.16
|1,000,000
|170,223
|29,433
|2,877
|387
|2,582.98
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|7-1
|75.75
|1,000,000
|463,067
|77,626
|2,325
|150
|6,665.67
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|78.53
|997,645
|67,428
|14,971
|1,735
|101
|9,899.99
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|5-3
|75.45
|999,035
|266,986
|37,697
|1,055
|56
|17,856.14
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|4-4
|74.44
|1,000,000
|126,207
|10,388
|798
|34
|29,410.76
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|7-2
|76.73
|1,000,000
|20,569
|3,366
|460
|27
|37,036.04
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|4-5
|73.87
|1,000,000
|87,230
|8,923
|381
|15
|66,665.67
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|7-1
|72.69
|1,000,000
|134,991
|13,217
|257
|11
|90,908.09
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|73.62
|999,927
|35,942
|4,238
|247
|8
|124,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|72.58
|1,000,000
|30,093
|3,139
|158
|4
|249,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|70.47
|999,966
|9,949
|2,801
|41
|2
|499,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|72.50
|1,000,000
|15,610
|1,993
|117
|1
|999,999.00
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|6-2
|69.18
|1,000,000
|8,250
|1,231
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|6-2
|68.41
|1,000,000
|19,026
|980
|32
|-
|-
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|70.65
|1,000,000
|14,703
|822
|28
|-
|-
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|5-3
|69.84
|829,918
|5,478
|483
|25
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|66.42
|958,187
|13,149
|586
|13
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|5-3
|62.38
|1,000,000
|5,160
|125
|3
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|63.10
|1,000,000
|1,852
|270
|1
|-
|-
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|1-7
|60.34
|994,404
|11,697
|281
|-
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|56.74
|756,036
|498
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-3
|66.87
|9,200
|31
|4
|-
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|59.44
|870,738
|386
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|3-5
|61.03
|170,082
|96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|55.57
|169,483
|71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|50.51
|243,997
|29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|3-5
|42.83
|813,053
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|4-4
|45.74
|75,971
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-5
|59.81
|1,849
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|3-5
|34.22
|110,976
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-7
|24.29
|5,596
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|5-3
|50.97
|2,355
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|2-6
|44.61
|1,592
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|57.94
|965
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|4-4
|51.45
|73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-7
|12.02
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|48.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-6
|47.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-8
|46.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-6
|36.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|1-7
|33.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|1-8
|32.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-8
|30.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-8
|25.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-6
|24.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|1-7
|16.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-8
|12.62
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|824,195
|152,816
|11,679
|11,310
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|156,915
|223,890
|601,330
|16,016
|998,151
|1,849
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|11,201
|611,365
|260,044
|108,190
|990,800
|9,200
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|7,689
|11,929
|126,947
|853,435
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|-
|-
|9,200
|9,200
|990,800
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|1,849
|1,849
|998,151
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|808,905
|191,095
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|191,095
|808,905
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|-
|-
|829,337
|170,663
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|-
|-
|170,663
|823,741
|994,404
|5,596
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|-
|5,596
|5,596
|994,404
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|797,892
|202,107
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|-
|202,107
|785,209
|12,684
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|1
|12,684
|800,368
|813,053
|186,947
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|-
|-
|110,976
|110,976
|889,024
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|75,971
|75,971
|924,029
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|995,471
|4,501
|1
|27
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|4,265
|109,411
|885,590
|734
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|237
|3,279
|23,065
|973,419
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|27
|882,809
|91,344
|23,465
|997,645
|2,355
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|2,355
|2,355
|997,645
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|863,054
|48,124
|86,724
|2,098
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|92,228
|887,898
|18,193
|716
|999,035
|965
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|44,709
|60,210
|364,207
|530,874
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|9
|3,768
|530,548
|465,675
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|-
|328
|637
|965
|999,035
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|998,891
|1,023
|86
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|523
|587,432
|344,492
|25,740
|958,187
|41,813
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|464
|407,758
|587,168
|4,610
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|122
|3,787
|49,506
|116,068
|169,483
|830,517
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|-
|-
|18,748
|851,990
|870,738
|129,262
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|-
|-
|-
|1,592
|1,592
|998,408
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|976,635
|23,326
|39
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|23,169
|178,406
|230,384
|568,041
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|196
|783,345
|185,618
|30,768
|999,927
|73
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|14,923
|540,237
|274,758
|829,918
|170,082
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|-
|43,722
|126,360
|170,082
|829,918
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|-
|73
|73
|999,927
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|960,161
|39,839
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|39,839
|960,161
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|-
|-
|902,501
|97,465
|999,966
|34
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|-
|97,492
|658,544
|756,036
|243,964
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|7
|243,990
|243,997
|756,003
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|8-0
|99.84
|1,000,000
|957,428
|834,488
|757,481
|576,957
|0.73
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|8-0
|92.73
|1,000,000
|923,062
|883,518
|580,194
|234,097
|3.27
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|8-1
|89.02
|1,000,000
|979,484
|662,978
|323,555
|105,012
|8.52
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|7-1
|86.50
|1,000,000
|942,954
|454,260
|177,354
|53,359
|17.74
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|6-2
|82.42
|1,000,000
|630,028
|338,736
|56,296
|14,375
|68.57
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|81.15
|1,000,000
|787,272
|298,602
|41,149
|10,042
|98.58
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|8-0
|77.68
|1,000,000
|260,501
|130,598
|19,248
|2,465
|404.68
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|6-2
|77.33
|999,982
|182,593
|77,317
|8,190
|1,269
|787.02
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|74.33
|999,972
|518,574
|85,371
|14,202
|1,102
|906.44
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-1
|73.14
|999,081
|87,294
|52,660
|8,230
|580
|1,723.14
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|7-1
|72.07
|1,000,000
|252,410
|67,611
|3,713
|322
|3,104.59
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|6-2
|68.79
|1,000,000
|619,875
|53,987
|6,172
|253
|3,951.57
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|7-0
|69.34
|1,000,000
|217,918
|24,392
|1,864
|96
|10,415.67
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|6-2
|68.65
|988,429
|130,627
|10,534
|950
|40
|24,999.00
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|68.30
|997,462
|39,456
|4,357
|405
|17
|58,822.53
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|5-4
|64.34
|783,015
|192,681
|8,863
|557
|7
|142,856.14
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|7-2
|62.26
|1,000,000
|51,769
|2,501
|136
|4
|249,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|6-2
|56.33
|997,120
|62,918
|1,560
|37
|2
|499,999.00
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|7-1
|62.42
|1,000,000
|15,601
|1,567
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|5-3
|64.33
|951,414
|5,957
|2,371
|148
|-
|-
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|3-5
|59.44
|851,979
|19,471
|528
|23
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|5-3
|55.54
|981,830
|29,924
|878
|22
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-2
|61.96
|701,699
|7,856
|928
|14
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|57.99
|993,583
|966
|224
|8
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|55.82
|861,749
|2,240
|171
|6
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|6-2
|50.39
|1,000,000
|41,698
|418
|4
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|4-4
|55.44
|216,985
|15,008
|248
|2
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|6-2
|51.05
|862,830
|19,511
|173
|1
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|5-3
|53.04
|437,549
|274
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|4-4
|53.45
|999,319
|3,535
|115
|-
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|42.14
|925,829
|250
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-5
|41.21
|953,470
|196
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|38.83
|998,270
|143
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|39.91
|788,506
|170
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|4-4
|42.80
|158,220
|153
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-6
|46.43
|147,892
|146
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|4-4
|39.84
|285,207
|48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|50.50
|54,932
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-5
|45.21
|11,571
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|5-3
|48.20
|1,569
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-6
|32.94
|1,139
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|1-7
|22.80
|48,260
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|2-6
|41.44
|919
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-8
|35.90
|147
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|40.24
|71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|45.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|2-6
|38.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-7
|35.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-7
|34.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-8
|30.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-9
|29.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|27.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-7
|27.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-7
|22.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|2-7
|20.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-7
|18.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-8
|16.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-8
|16.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-7
|12.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-8
|9.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|687,846
|286,142
|23,456
|2,556
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|285,634
|63,235
|286,471
|227,490
|862,830
|137,170
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|20,812
|321,515
|464,565
|190,228
|997,120
|2,880
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|3,152
|7,246
|8,012
|139,810
|158,220
|841,780
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|2,556
|321,862
|217,496
|439,916
|981,830
|18,170
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|919,337
|79,648
|430
|585
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|73,229
|505,805
|420,966
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|7,434
|414,544
|577,914
|90
|999,982
|18
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|-
|3
|602
|851,374
|851,979
|148,021
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|88
|59
|147
|999,853
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|-
|-
|147,892
|147,892
|852,108
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|998,546
|1,454
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|1,454
|49,956
|56,583
|892,007
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|-
|946,497
|51,325
|1,259
|999,081
|919
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|2,093
|892,092
|94,244
|988,429
|11,571
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|11,571
|11,571
|988,429
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|-
|-
|919
|919
|999,081
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|999,910
|42
|46
|2
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|84
|919,874
|77,493
|1,868
|999,319
|681
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|6
|2,030
|109,995
|813,798
|925,829
|74,171
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|76,158
|99,807
|109,242
|285,207
|714,793
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|1,896
|712,659
|73,951
|788,506
|211,494
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|1,139
|1,139
|998,861
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|820,106
|179,894
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|179,894
|820,106
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|622,525
|328,889
|951,414
|48,586
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|-
|-
|365,310
|628,273
|993,583
|6,417
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|12,165
|42,767
|54,932
|945,068
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|71
|71
|999,929
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|903,627
|10,193
|35,209
|50,943
|999,972
|28
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|84,389
|778,515
|99,896
|34,662
|997,462
|2,538
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|9,330
|61,901
|306,628
|483,890
|861,749
|138,251
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|1,942
|52,784
|535,192
|111,781
|701,699
|298,301
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|712
|96,607
|22,217
|318,013
|437,549
|562,451
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|858
|711
|1,569
|998,431
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|681,488
|295,213
|23,299
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|315,163
|462,388
|222,449
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|3,349
|242,399
|754,252
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|-
|-
|783,015
|783,015
|216,985
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|216,985
|216,985
|783,015
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|950,584
|49,416
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|49,416
|950,584
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|-
|591,586
|361,884
|953,470
|46,530
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|-
|408,414
|589,856
|998,270
|1,730
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|48,260
|48,260
|951,740
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|8-0
|97.89
|1,000,000
|983,198
|970,689
|839,687
|710,885
|0.41
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|8-0
|86.90
|1,000,000
|962,490
|842,791
|658,446
|172,184
|4.81
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|9-0
|84.96
|1,000,000
|885,533
|803,817
|146,119
|79,027
|11.65
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|5-2
|79.27
|1,000,000
|712,214
|478,291
|163,347
|21,250
|46.06
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|8-0
|76.79
|1,000,000
|764,992
|341,788
|98,791
|10,263
|96.44
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|7-1
|73.22
|1,000,000
|704,633
|128,293
|51,952
|3,663
|272.00
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|7-2
|69.92
|1,000,000
|255,964
|97,031
|13,760
|630
|1,586.30
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|7-2
|69.89
|1,000,000
|454,359
|87,907
|7,029
|578
|1,729.10
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|7-1
|70.97
|998,635
|121,258
|69,261
|4,274
|540
|1,850.85
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|7-1
|69.57
|1,000,000
|372,322
|71,399
|7,760
|516
|1,936.98
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|67.46
|1,000,000
|242,011
|33,955
|4,624
|223
|4,483.30
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|66.13
|1,000,000
|12,620
|6,713
|636
|84
|11,903.76
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|62.51
|1,000,000
|330,238
|6,777
|708
|39
|25,640.03
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|64.12
|1,000,000
|245,845
|20,112
|433
|38
|26,314.79
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|6-2
|62.00
|1,000,000
|318,668
|10,568
|796
|37
|27,026.03
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|61.96
|961,525
|83,774
|4,849
|471
|17
|58,822.53
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|4-4
|61.61
|999,340
|114,191
|6,936
|138
|9
|111,110.11
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|59.23
|753,096
|165,615
|2,584
|141
|6
|166,665.67
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|6-2
|58.79
|1,000,000
|29,014
|4,848
|380
|4
|249,999.00
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|60.71
|848,290
|52,991
|4,088
|149
|3
|333,332.33
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|7-1
|58.50
|1,000,000
|125,437
|1,143
|61
|3
|333,332.33
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|59.99
|997,802
|8,025
|1,804
|141
|1
|999,999.00
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|5-4
|53.84
|1,000,000
|14,650
|1,411
|59
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|59.50
|915,776
|6,616
|1,584
|56
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|7-1
|49.68
|1,000,000
|6,054
|367
|15
|-
|-
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|56.76
|437,089
|13,918
|486
|14
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|5-3
|53.73
|741,216
|7,681
|416
|11
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|1-7
|44.48
|697,255
|1,043
|34
|1
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|3-6
|43.62
|999,954
|1,097
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|44.86
|996,216
|720
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|4-4
|48.22
|175,159
|364
|16
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-7
|43.31
|131,149
|141
|5
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|6-3
|44.27
|258,784
|234
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|45.07
|991,923
|46
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|5-3
|35.25
|385,861
|312
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|40.22
|614,139
|1,682
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|37.90
|853,039
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|42.20
|84,028
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|26.07
|113,560
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|2-6
|30.63
|37,185
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|3-6
|45.08
|7,150
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|1-7
|23.56
|927
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|2-6
|34.54
|706
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|43.40
|196
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|4-4
|46.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|42.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|3-6
|41.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|38.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|36.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-5
|34.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-8
|31.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|3-5
|30.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-8
|28.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-8
|19.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|16.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|1-7
|12.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|2-5
|11.46
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-8
|-0.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|-0.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-8
|-3.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|-44.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|925,115
|37,858
|37,027
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|51,039
|919,001
|26,910
|1,685
|998,635
|1,365
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|23,846
|31,793
|873,168
|68,995
|997,802
|2,198
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|-
|9,159
|60,087
|105,913
|175,159
|824,841
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|-
|2,189
|2,808
|692,258
|697,255
|302,745
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|-
|-
|131,149
|131,149
|868,851
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|599,830
|176,424
|220,443
|3,303
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|345,417
|7,673
|49,217
|350,789
|753,096
|246,904
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|54,364
|601,399
|276,890
|28,872
|961,525
|38,475
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|230
|183,882
|41,215
|211,762
|437,089
|562,911
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|159
|30,622
|412,235
|405,274
|848,290
|151,710
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|850,737
|149,263
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|149,263
|850,737
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|-
|895,670
|103,670
|999,340
|660
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|-
|104,309
|895,645
|999,954
|46
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|21
|685
|706
|999,294
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|999,996
|4
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|-
|4
|970,726
|25,486
|996,216
|3,784
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|29,119
|84,441
|113,560
|886,440
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|151
|852,888
|853,039
|146,961
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|-
|-
|37,185
|37,185
|962,815
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|988,799
|1,239
|2,672
|7,290
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|9,950
|956,672
|33,314
|64
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|1,251
|42,077
|956,666
|6
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|-
|12
|7,348
|733,856
|741,216
|258,784
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|-
|-
|-
|258,784
|258,784
|741,216
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|557,738
|330,484
|111,778
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|334,011
|392,643
|273,342
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|108,251
|276,779
|611,207
|3,763
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|-
|94
|3,673
|382,094
|385,861
|614,139
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|614,139
|614,139
|385,861
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|997,806
|2,181
|13
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|2,194
|16,932
|980,874
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|-
|980,887
|19,113
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|-
|991,923
|991,923
|8,077
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|-
|-
|7,150
|7,150
|992,850
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|927
|927
|999,073
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|971,782
|28,218
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|28,218
|166,846
|7,786
|797,150
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|-
|798,111
|194,869
|7,020
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|6,825
|797,345
|111,606
|915,776
|84,224
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|84,028
|84,028
|915,972
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|-
|196
|196
|999,804
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|8-0
|79.88
|1,000,000
|861,577
|662,320
|473,188
|332,173
|2.01
|Troup
|2-AAA
|8-0
|79.48
|1,000,000
|856,650
|629,716
|451,203
|307,286
|2.25
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|7-1
|74.41
|1,000,000
|785,231
|508,888
|322,844
|144,993
|5.90
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|7-1
|70.62
|1,000,000
|685,664
|361,688
|152,140
|53,677
|17.63
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|8-0
|67.88
|1,000,000
|728,606
|382,200
|135,632
|36,559
|26.35
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|7-2
|71.15
|1,000,000
|404,714
|202,479
|95,331
|33,707
|28.67
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|8-0
|68.94
|1,000,000
|618,161
|294,474
|109,206
|33,168
|29.15
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|6-2
|66.91
|1,000,000
|601,768
|253,857
|80,709
|20,606
|47.53
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|6-2
|67.42
|1,000,000
|465,216
|175,202
|64,087
|16,968
|57.93
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|8-0
|64.61
|1,000,000
|501,772
|195,497
|51,797
|10,498
|94.26
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|8-0
|64.13
|1,000,000
|457,951
|154,682
|42,904
|8,295
|119.55
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|6-2
|59.58
|1,000,000
|183,954
|44,255
|7,034
|863
|1,157.75
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|7-2
|57.00
|1,000,000
|125,773
|26,299
|3,087
|286
|3,495.50
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-2
|58.02
|1,000,000
|81,593
|16,155
|2,415
|276
|3,622.19
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|5-3
|58.17
|687,469
|60,518
|13,090
|1,696
|177
|5,648.72
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-2
|56.10
|999,906
|78,296
|13,664
|1,509
|137
|7,298.27
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|7-1
|55.75
|1,000,000
|83,382
|13,982
|1,517
|131
|7,632.59
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|6-2
|54.63
|1,000,000
|81,569
|13,777
|1,176
|69
|14,491.75
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|5-3
|54.38
|639,111
|30,526
|4,766
|420
|30
|33,332.33
|Westover
|1-AAA
|5-2
|52.90
|999,943
|44,811
|6,230
|458
|29
|34,481.76
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|7-1
|52.27
|1,000,000
|59,913
|6,885
|524
|22
|45,453.55
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|6-3
|51.31
|1,000,000
|41,216
|5,020
|275
|14
|71,427.57
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|3-5
|53.63
|328,066
|14,207
|2,105
|140
|11
|90,908.09
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|6-2
|49.72
|1,000,000
|32,471
|3,272
|181
|9
|111,110.11
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|5-3
|52.37
|933,863
|26,324
|2,504
|213
|6
|166,665.67
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|5-3
|50.53
|962,889
|24,290
|2,402
|123
|6
|166,665.67
|Luella
|5-AAA
|4-4
|48.76
|809,364
|12,223
|1,014
|46
|2
|499,999.00
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-5
|48.93
|451,214
|6,730
|541
|30
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|4-4
|45.01
|926,535
|7,022
|380
|7
|1
|999,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-1
|48.35
|999,994
|21,079
|1,904
|88
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-4
|43.01
|920,334
|3,998
|154
|7
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|4-4
|42.33
|651,435
|5,051
|236
|6
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|4-4
|45.23
|577,777
|4,625
|260
|5
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-3
|40.64
|504,978
|1,094
|40
|1
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-6
|41.84
|684,264
|792
|26
|1
|-
|-
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-5
|41.04
|167,720
|476
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|4-3
|38.72
|253,089
|384
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-8
|39.05
|226,648
|125
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|3-5
|43.30
|19,203
|83
|2
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-6
|36.16
|114,357
|83
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-6
|39.66
|89,712
|58
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|3-5
|35.64
|44,312
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|4-5
|31.45
|5,165
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-6
|21.21
|1,954
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-6
|36.73
|391
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|3-5
|33.65
|307
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|2-7
|45.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|1-7
|32.60
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|2-6
|30.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-6
|22.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-6
|21.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|2-6
|21.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-8
|16.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-7
|15.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-7
|13.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-8
|4.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-8
|4.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-8
|-1.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|878,284
|958,635
|998,713
|1,000,000
|-
|958,635
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|50,806
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|30,663
|522,425
|959,555
|1,000,000
|-
|522,425
|2-AAA
|Troup
|26,077
|523,716
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|523,716
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|9,869
|477,575
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|477,575
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|4,299
|476,284
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|476,284
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|2
|920,535
|999,987
|1,000,000
|-
|920,535
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|911,649
|988,165
|1,000,000
|-
|911,649
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|-
|796,874
|998,980
|1,000,000
|-
|796,874
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|-
|202,007
|813,454
|1,000,000
|-
|202,007
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|-
|80,908
|172,086
|1,000,000
|-
|80,908
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|-
|79,348
|444,588
|1,000,000
|-
|79,348
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|-
|39,290
|510,884
|1,000,000
|-
|39,290
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|7,418
|861,165
|1,000,000
|-
|7,418
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|2,075
|494,574
|999,906
|94
|2,075
|1-AAA
|Westover
|-
|1,119
|188,234
|999,943
|57
|1,119
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|117
|459,939
|651,435
|348,565
|117
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|25
|5,639
|926,535
|73,465
|25
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|-
|-
|871,627
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|-
|494,167
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|-
|336,941
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|-
|-
|164,084
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|131,367
|962,889
|37,111
|-
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|-
|105,518
|999,994
|6
|-
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|333
|933,863
|66,137
|-
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|-
|920,334
|79,666
|-
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|-
|-
|809,364
|190,636
|-
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|-
|687,469
|312,531
|-
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|684,264
|315,736
|-
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|-
|-
|639,111
|360,889
|-
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|-
|-
|577,777
|422,223
|-
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|-
|504,978
|495,022
|-
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|-
|451,214
|548,786
|-
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|-
|328,066
|671,934
|-
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|253,089
|746,911
|-
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|-
|-
|226,648
|773,352
|-
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|-
|-
|167,720
|832,280
|-
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|114,357
|885,643
|-
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|89,712
|910,288
|-
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|-
|-
|44,312
|955,688
|-
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|19,203
|980,797
|-
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|5,165
|994,835
|-
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|1,954
|998,046
|-
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|-
|391
|999,609
|-
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|307
|999,693
|-
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|8-0
|74.57
|1,000,000
|933,595
|846,669
|608,890
|445,784
|1.24
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|9-0
|71.13
|1,000,000
|933,482
|700,798
|442,629
|255,568
|2.91
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|7-1
|69.16
|1,000,000
|750,896
|432,654
|224,254
|111,129
|8.00
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|8-0
|65.69
|1,000,000
|844,580
|621,318
|310,328
|102,255
|8.78
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|7-1
|61.05
|1,000,000
|587,673
|396,296
|150,775
|33,540
|28.82
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|4-4
|63.04
|999,999
|519,571
|218,196
|78,806
|23,496
|41.56
|North Murray
|7-AA
|8-0
|58.45
|1,000,000
|427,306
|115,189
|33,580
|6,719
|147.83
|Callaway
|2-AA
|6-2
|56.89
|1,000,000
|473,922
|144,972
|38,283
|5,691
|174.72
|Appling County
|3-AA
|5-3
|57.96
|1,000,000
|367,886
|100,229
|24,921
|4,761
|209.04
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-3
|56.41
|1,000,000
|487,737
|99,277
|29,399
|4,465
|222.96
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|7-1
|57.18
|999,997
|310,898
|90,044
|22,179
|3,732
|266.95
|Burke County
|4-AA
|6-2
|52.28
|1,000,000
|244,615
|44,097
|8,053
|750
|1,332.33
|Columbia
|6-AA
|2-6
|50.58
|1,000,000
|317,958
|52,087
|8,384
|603
|1,657.37
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|3-6
|52.05
|1,000,000
|150,556
|33,659
|5,851
|497
|2,011.07
|Laney
|4-AA
|6-2
|50.77
|1,000,000
|186,425
|35,868
|5,626
|428
|2,335.45
|Hart County
|8-AA
|3-5
|51.23
|965,129
|82,869
|25,202
|3,821
|324
|3,085.42
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|5-3
|50.19
|1,000,000
|73,145
|14,647
|1,823
|138
|7,245.38
|Cook
|3-AA
|5-3
|47.13
|998,859
|63,718
|6,557
|646
|41
|24,389.24
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|3-5
|46.76
|942,720
|32,764
|4,409
|402
|25
|39,999.00
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|6-3
|47.33
|1,000,000
|40,971
|4,640
|429
|23
|43,477.26
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|6-2
|46.97
|998,846
|42,255
|4,589
|435
|19
|52,630.58
|Jackson
|2-AA
|3-5
|42.56
|1,000,000
|21,127
|1,785
|131
|6
|166,665.67
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-3
|42.91
|967,040
|27,103
|1,705
|94
|3
|333,332.33
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|5-3
|42.47
|999,752
|21,802
|1,650
|104
|1
|999,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|7-2
|39.85
|1,000,000
|15,133
|1,324
|77
|1
|999,999.00
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|4-5
|40.04
|984,617
|17,704
|816
|27
|1
|999,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|2-6
|39.94
|974,736
|10,505
|643
|32
|-
|-
|Spencer
|1-AA
|4-4
|38.23
|1,000,000
|8,043
|327
|11
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|7-1
|37.08
|1,000,000
|5,299
|342
|10
|-
|-
|Union County
|7-AA
|2-6
|31.35
|57,451
|85
|4
|-
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-6
|24.91
|999,978
|155
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|3-5
|32.94
|76,192
|147
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|3-5
|21.89
|999,979
|63
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-7
|29.03
|14,071
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-8
|23.65
|19,083
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-6
|7.47
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|2-6
|28.59
|726
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|4-4
|6.25
|449
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|2-6
|12.85
|317
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|3-5
|9.46
|43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-6
|16.92
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|1-7
|23.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-8
|22.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|1-7
|0.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-7
|-5.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-8
|-21.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-8
|-25.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|593,677
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|North Murray
|373,899
|985,243
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|382,293
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|32,323
|842,826
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|617,707
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|80
|797,872
|999,886
|1,000,000
|-
|797,812
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|21
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|990,032
|998,472
|1,000,000
|-
|990,032
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|466,140
|765,215
|1,000,000
|-
|466,140
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|276,570
|646,253
|1,000,000
|-
|276,570
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|-
|222,786
|590,171
|999,997
|3
|222,786
|2-AA
|Callaway
|-
|201,899
|903,652
|1,000,000
|-
|201,899
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|170,356
|998,635
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|3-AA
|Cook
|-
|34,504
|72,846
|998,859
|1,141
|34,504
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|9,749
|999,803
|1,000,000
|-
|9,749
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|1,514
|627,071
|965,129
|34,871
|1,514
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|289
|89,282
|1,000,000
|-
|289
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|219
|1,689
|999,979
|21
|219
|1-AA
|Columbus
|-
|1
|55,982
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|-
|988,479
|999,999
|1
|-
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|798,639
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|-
|583,768
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|-
|416,856
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|415,107
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|-
|25,629
|942,720
|57,280
|-
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|11,587
|999,752
|248
|-
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|7,433
|974,736
|25,264
|-
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|3,152
|998,846
|1,154
|-
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|-
|235
|967,040
|32,960
|-
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|118
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|-
|36
|999,978
|22
|-
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|4
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|-
|984,617
|15,383
|-
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|76,192
|923,808
|-
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|-
|-
|57,451
|942,549
|-
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|-
|19,083
|980,917
|-
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|-
|-
|14,071
|985,929
|-
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|726
|999,274
|-
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|449
|999,551
|-
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|-
|317
|999,683
|-
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|43
|999,957
|-
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|16
|999,984
|-
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|7-1
|71.53
|1,000,000
|874,849
|787,566
|653,294
|452,103
|1.21
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|9-0
|69.30
|1,000,000
|888,668
|761,672
|600,036
|346,164
|1.89
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|8-1
|61.45
|1,000,000
|686,344
|335,563
|148,079
|51,020
|18.60
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|6-3
|62.02
|1,000,000
|440,802
|285,520
|135,844
|48,864
|19.46
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|8-0
|58.04
|1,000,000
|713,052
|407,912
|129,317
|34,145
|28.29
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|57.22
|1,000,000
|600,242
|242,586
|85,702
|20,086
|48.79
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|5-3
|57.50
|1,000,000
|474,864
|217,368
|60,418
|15,803
|62.28
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|55.85
|1,000,000
|499,888
|208,376
|57,866
|12,802
|77.11
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|8-0
|53.50
|1,000,000
|554,512
|246,092
|53,023
|9,292
|106.62
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|8-0
|50.25
|1,000,000
|354,907
|129,965
|19,458
|2,548
|391.46
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|7-1
|51.48
|1,000,000
|302,016
|93,560
|16,678
|2,449
|407.33
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-2
|52.31
|1,000,000
|183,019
|74,042
|13,669
|2,168
|460.25
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|7-1
|51.16
|1,000,000
|150,203
|56,987
|10,060
|1,434
|696.35
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|7-1
|44.89
|1,000,000
|371,350
|42,880
|6,244
|399
|2,505.27
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|45.48
|1,000,000
|261,469
|33,288
|3,675
|305
|3,277.69
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|45.86
|1,000,000
|152,487
|26,038
|2,885
|239
|4,183.10
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|5-3
|43.44
|1,000,000
|95,141
|16,360
|1,245
|77
|12,986.01
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-5
|42.03
|1,000,000
|109,837
|8,998
|935
|37
|27,026.03
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|3-5
|42.00
|915,068
|38,261
|4,290
|323
|20
|49,999.00
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|5-3
|41.31
|1,000,000
|42,205
|4,494
|301
|17
|58,822.53
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|42.14
|1,000,000
|46,329
|5,557
|396
|16
|62,499.00
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-4
|39.52
|1,000,000
|43,921
|2,835
|150
|6
|166,665.67
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|5-4
|38.89
|1,000,000
|34,580
|2,301
|161
|3
|333,332.33
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|4-4
|38.96
|999,875
|21,548
|1,920
|88
|2
|499,999.00
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|4-4
|39.27
|999,849
|32,925
|2,319
|90
|1
|999,999.00
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-5
|37.96
|941,065
|10,536
|1,062
|47
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-6
|33.13
|457,335
|1,851
|114
|8
|-
|-
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-4
|31.08
|994,902
|6,542
|191
|5
|-
|-
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|27.28
|1,000,000
|5,416
|73
|3
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-7
|31.67
|307,978
|1,096
|44
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|2-6
|29.90
|171,883
|278
|16
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-7
|26.30
|594,827
|325
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|19.80
|997,736
|390
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|2-6
|17.93
|202,221
|9
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|4-4
|14.12
|1,000,000
|102
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-6
|17.95
|384,523
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-7
|21.89
|30,963
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-8
|33.22
|516
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-7
|16.21
|1,240
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-8
|9.62
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-6
|7.47
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-8
|15.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-8
|5.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-8
|-8.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-7
|-9.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-8
|-17.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|522,020
|931,762
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|680,507
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|396,162
|966,848
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|851,942
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|71,626
|989,555
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|971,409
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|8,866
|703,678
|999,929
|1,000,000
|-
|295,552
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|770
|602,634
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|840
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|519
|991,082
|999,746
|1,000,000
|-
|964,099
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|25
|31,502
|406,710
|1,000,000
|-
|28,591
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|12
|198,724
|669,119
|1,000,000
|-
|118,750
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|-
|981,437
|999,455
|1,000,000
|-
|981,367
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|-
|614,909
|940,092
|1,000,000
|-
|612,393
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|-
|447,079
|996,473
|1,000,000
|-
|268,857
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|148,084
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|148,058
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|-
|139,284
|790,027
|1,000,000
|-
|23,941
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|-
|136,962
|585,336
|1,000,000
|-
|136,310
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|-
|57,087
|752,499
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|-
|40,079
|995,413
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|-
|18,088
|216,814
|1,000,000
|-
|18,088
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|-
|1,029
|754,669
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|-
|177
|53,894
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|-
|629,906
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|116,854
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|-
|-
|80,039
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|-
|-
|10,022
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|-
|2,043
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|-
|-
|954
|999,875
|125
|-
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|-
|6
|307,978
|692,022
|-
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|-
|999,849
|151
|-
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|997,736
|2,264
|-
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|-
|-
|994,902
|5,098
|-
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|941,065
|58,935
|-
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|-
|-
|915,068
|84,932
|-
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|594,827
|405,173
|-
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|457,335
|542,665
|-
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|384,523
|615,477
|-
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|-
|202,221
|797,779
|-
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|171,883
|828,117
|-
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|30,963
|969,037
|-
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|-
|-
|1,240
|998,760
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|-
|-
|516
|999,484
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|18
|999,982
|-
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
|-
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|6-2
|55.25
|1,000,000
|847,125
|767,131
|498,722
|326,554
|2.06
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|8-0
|53.76
|1,000,000
|829,388
|572,950
|409,865
|217,926
|3.59
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-0
|52.78
|1,000,000
|752,796
|539,261
|283,296
|164,850
|5.07
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|8-0
|49.44
|1,000,000
|680,928
|322,988
|146,603
|67,449
|13.83
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|8-0
|48.40
|1,000,000
|641,303
|382,461
|158,565
|61,275
|15.32
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|6-2
|47.27
|1,000,000
|690,213
|392,613
|152,764
|52,357
|18.10
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-0
|48.56
|1,000,000
|573,243
|230,623
|131,944
|49,513
|19.20
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|3-5
|47.75
|999,958
|462,295
|178,078
|85,200
|30,250
|32.06
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|6-2
|42.82
|1,000,000
|380,594
|165,408
|44,385
|11,089
|89.18
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|42.85
|1,000,000
|346,093
|121,149
|30,866
|7,901
|125.57
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|6-2
|39.51
|1,000,000
|661,713
|126,342
|27,972
|6,031
|164.81
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|6-1
|39.34
|1,000,000
|175,496
|61,614
|11,968
|2,500
|399.00
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|4-4
|37.47
|993,466
|183,507
|38,929
|6,141
|884
|1,130.22
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|37.51
|941,742
|68,238
|23,386
|3,976
|616
|1,622.38
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|35.19
|1,000,000
|110,030
|19,473
|2,940
|370
|2,701.70
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-2
|32.87
|1,000,000
|112,351
|17,641
|1,817
|183
|5,463.48
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|31.58
|872,865
|103,175
|8,232
|694
|72
|13,887.89
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|32.85
|1,000,000
|41,116
|7,265
|663
|56
|17,856.14
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|5-4
|31.77
|549,720
|67,983
|5,528
|515
|54
|18,517.52
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|2-5
|30.93
|905,530
|35,680
|3,059
|237
|20
|49,999.00
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|29.67
|297,662
|42,505
|2,736
|183
|15
|66,665.67
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|5-4
|29.72
|1,000,000
|34,527
|4,189
|225
|12
|83,332.33
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|30.80
|279,729
|13,283
|956
|82
|8
|124,999.00
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|4-4
|28.31
|1,000,000
|37,315
|2,718
|172
|7
|142,856.14
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-5
|27.53
|661,815
|39,386
|2,243
|99
|4
|249,999.00
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|26.26
|1,000,000
|12,323
|786
|43
|2
|499,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|23.12
|1,000,000
|32,269
|1,139
|31
|2
|499,999.00
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-3-1
|25.25
|693,089
|5,640
|270
|15
|-
|-
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-5
|22.68
|1,000,000
|6,476
|470
|11
|-
|-
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|3-5
|23.27
|1,000,000
|3,376
|121
|4
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-7
|20.30
|324,451
|5,257
|115
|1
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|14.13
|1,000,000
|1,404
|13
|1
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|4-4
|20.18
|814,503
|437
|30
|-
|-
|-
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-7
|25.04
|20,310
|829
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-6
|21.82
|306,908
|682
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-6
|22.60
|51,748
|129
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-7
|15.35
|796,840
|600
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-7
|26.90
|6,510
|38
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|14.40
|94,470
|127
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|2.42
|338,804
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|7.13
|657,153
|106
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-7
|5.77
|203,160
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-5
|7.38
|185,497
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-8
|-14.90
|4,043
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-5
|17.18
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-8
|9.60
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|7-1
|36.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|18.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-8
|12.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|1-6
|10.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|7.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|1.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-9
|-0.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-8
|-2.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|-7.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-16.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|-34.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|-51.05
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|911,260
|78,409
|10,331
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|66,138
|321,664
|583,903
|28,295
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|22,602
|586,813
|341,039
|49,546
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|13,114
|64,727
|615,248
|693,089
|306,911
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|-
|-
|306,908
|306,908
|693,092
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|999,450
|383
|109
|58
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|467
|811,664
|183,966
|3,861
|999,958
|42
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|64
|187,761
|656,269
|149,372
|993,466
|6,534
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|18
|134
|154,575
|507,088
|661,815
|338,185
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|1
|58
|1,304
|323,088
|324,451
|675,549
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|-
|-
|3,777
|16,533
|20,310
|979,690
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|637,318
|362,682
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|362,682
|637,318
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|-
|434,314
|438,551
|872,865
|127,135
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|279,154
|270,566
|549,720
|450,280
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|-
|236,056
|61,606
|297,662
|702,338
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|-
|-
|50,476
|229,253
|279,729
|720,271
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|24
|24
|999,976
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|672,984
|264,187
|62,829
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|198,723
|121,128
|673,237
|6,912
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|128,293
|409,212
|126,794
|335,701
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|-
|205,473
|137,140
|599,129
|941,742
|58,258
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|-
|-
|-
|51,748
|51,748
|948,252
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|-
|6,510
|6,510
|993,490
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|995,352
|4,636
|7
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|2,667
|215,452
|781,881
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|1,981
|779,912
|218,035
|72
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|71
|3,972
|4,043
|995,957
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|6
|338,798
|338,804
|661,196
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|-
|-
|-
|657,153
|657,153
|342,847
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|986,410
|2,219
|2,252
|9,119
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|11,321
|960,890
|27,620
|169
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|2,269
|36,841
|960,890
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|-
|50
|9,238
|805,215
|814,503
|185,497
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|-
|185,497
|185,497
|814,503
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|985,518
|12,386
|2,091
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|14,224
|61
|636,439
|349,276
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|258
|813,213
|175,436
|11,093
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|-
|174,340
|186,029
|545,161
|905,530
|94,470
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|5
|94,465
|94,470
|905,530
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|977,989
|21,987
|21
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|21,991
|689,549
|288,460
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|20
|288,464
|711,503
|13
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|-
|-
|16
|203,144
|203,160
|796,840
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|796,840
|796,840
|203,160
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|6-1
|74.47
|1,000,000
|983,070
|904,976
|769,179
|605,193
|0.65
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|67.77
|1,000,000
|946,658
|769,812
|569,043
|237,450
|3.21
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|7-1
|63.94
|1,000,000
|834,660
|582,254
|182,573
|75,631
|12.22
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|6-2
|60.81
|1,000,000
|759,741
|327,433
|153,053
|37,214
|25.87
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|8-1
|56.38
|1,000,000
|810,760
|439,074
|127,270
|19,028
|51.55
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|5-3
|55.50
|1,000,000
|523,584
|197,967
|48,678
|7,300
|135.99
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|7-1
|52.81
|1,000,000
|675,843
|230,742
|42,518
|5,313
|187.22
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|6-2
|53.26
|1,000,000
|521,110
|168,743
|36,462
|4,185
|237.95
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|6-2
|53.57
|1,000,000
|532,547
|103,859
|27,771
|3,735
|266.74
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|5-3
|54.76
|1,000,000
|309,056
|120,885
|21,321
|3,425
|290.97
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|7-1
|49.01
|1,000,000
|424,606
|42,849
|8,633
|755
|1,323.50
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|6-2
|47.26
|1,000,000
|243,488
|43,111
|5,483
|309
|3,235.25
|Lovett
|5-AA
|5-3
|47.63
|1,000,000
|107,934
|28,738
|4,517
|255
|3,920.57
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|2-6
|48.83
|1,000,000
|106,005
|25,621
|2,746
|194
|5,153.64
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|38.57
|1,000,000
|162,202
|10,141
|592
|11
|90,908.09
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|4-4
|38.76
|1,000,000
|15,762
|1,896
|115
|1
|999,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|2-6
|36.83
|1,000,000
|16,013
|1,117
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|3-5
|30.91
|1,000,000
|5,882
|246
|7
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-2
|26.12
|1,000,000
|13,278
|233
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|3-5
|30.06
|1,000,000
|4,149
|172
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-3
|29.56
|1,000,000
|3,052
|130
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|2-6
|19.75
|1,000,000
|548
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-7
|9.67
|1,000,000
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-6
|-16.20
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|794,810
|997,777
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|881,010
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|169,484
|979,742
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|803,193
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|33,686
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|179,561
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|1,764
|76,328
|999,926
|1,000,000
|-
|17,246
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|219
|428,531
|999,998
|1,000,000
|-
|117,476
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|37
|401,217
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|35,061
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|-
|996,211
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|863,690
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|-
|932,067
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|734,062
|990,674
|1,000,000
|-
|545
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|-
|591,684
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|507,648
|999,999
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|-
|335,728
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|18,518
|993,919
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|-
|301
|969,982
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|-
|181
|985,800
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|5
|575,326
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|-
|261,552
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|-
|220,881
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|-
|-
|1,592
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|348
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|-
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-