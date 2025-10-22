AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: Region standings take shape, most titles nearly settled

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
30 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Lowndes
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Valdosta
Grayson
Hillgrove
Carrollton
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
North Cobb
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
8
86.55
7-1
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
12
76.73
7-2
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
24
69.18
6-2
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
1
106.33
8-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
21
70.65
5-4
Walton
Reg 3, #2
10
82.16
7-1
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #4
33
59.44
4-4
North Forsyth
Reg 2, #1
2
100.32
9-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
22
70.47
4-4
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
9
85.28
6-2
Colquitt County
Reg 4, #4
28
63.10
5-3
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
6
90.41
7-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
18
72.69
7-1
Harrison
Reg 5, #2
14
75.45
5-3
North Cobb
Reg 2, #4
31
60.34
1-7
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
13
75.75
7-1
West Forsyth
McEachern
Lowndes
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
Brookwood
Lowndes
Douglas County
Marietta
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
16
73.87
4-5
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
27
66.42
5-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
25
68.41
6-2
North Paulding
Reg 3, #1
5
92.61
8-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
19
72.58
5-3
Archer
Reg 7, #2
17
73.62
6-2
Brookwood
Reg 8, #4
35
56.74
4-4
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
4
95.59
8-0
Lowndes
Reg 6, #3
29
62.38
5-3
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
7
90.11
6-2
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
45
42.83
3-5
Paulding County
Reg 5, #1
15
74.44
4-4
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
23
69.84
5-3
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 4, #2
11
78.53
5-3
Newton
Reg 1, #4
20
72.50
6-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 8, #1
3
100.10
8-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAA8-0106.331,000,000938,771693,268627,515472,1911.12
Buford8-AAAAAA8-0100.101,000,000893,978691,967479,117202,8333.93
Carrollton2-AAAAAA9-0100.321,000,000942,198362,282282,539159,7095.26
Lowndes1-AAAAAA8-095.591,000,000877,512577,300237,30976,17812.13
McEachern3-AAAAAA8-092.611,000,000908,263442,415159,99238,35225.07
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA7-190.411,000,000636,007551,19290,32027,69735.10
Douglas County2-AAAAAA6-290.111,000,000836,616202,46378,56816,31760.29
Valdosta1-AAAAAA7-186.55998,151240,864115,97419,8323,313300.84
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA6-285.28990,800217,041150,55114,2282,613381.70
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA7-182.161,000,000170,22329,4332,8773872,582.98
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA7-175.751,000,000463,06777,6262,3251506,665.67
Newton4-AAAAAA5-378.53997,64567,42814,9711,7351019,899.99
North Cobb5-AAAAAA5-375.45999,035266,98637,6971,0555617,856.14
Marietta5-AAAAAA4-474.441,000,000126,20710,3887983429,410.76
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-276.731,000,00020,5693,3664602737,036.04
Westlake2-AAAAAA4-573.871,000,00087,2308,9233811566,665.67
Harrison3-AAAAAA7-172.691,000,000134,99113,2172571190,908.09
Brookwood7-AAAAAA6-273.62999,92735,9424,2382478124,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAA5-372.581,000,00030,0933,1391584249,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-470.47999,9669,9492,801412499,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-272.501,000,00015,6101,9931171999,999.00
Norcross7-AAAAAA6-269.181,000,0008,2501,231271999,999.00
North Paulding5-AAAAAA6-268.411,000,00019,02698032--
Walton5-AAAAAA5-470.651,000,00014,70382228--
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-369.84829,9185,47848325--
Denmark6-AAAAAA5-366.42958,18713,14958613--
Lambert6-AAAAAA5-362.381,000,0005,1601253--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-363.101,000,0001,8522701--
East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-760.34994,40411,697281---
Dacula8-AAAAAA4-456.74756,03649811---
Camden County1-AAAAAA5-366.879,200314---
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-459.44870,7383863---
Parkview7-AAAAAA3-561.03170,08296----
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-455.57169,48371----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-450.51243,99729----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA3-542.83813,05321----
Campbell3-AAAAAA4-445.7475,9715----
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-559.811,8492----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-534.22110,9761----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-724.295,596-----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-350.972,355-----
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-644.611,592-----
Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-657.94965-----
Duluth7-AAAAAA4-451.4573-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-712.021-----
Etowah5-AAAAAA3-648.42------
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-647.60------
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-846.12------
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-636.10------
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-733.94------
Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-832.84------
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-830.28------
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-825.00------
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-624.13------
Osborne3-AAAAAA1-716.41------
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-812.62------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALowndes824,195152,81611,67911,3101,000,000-
1-AAAAAAValdosta156,915223,890601,33016,016998,1511,849
1-AAAAAAColquitt County11,201611,365260,044108,190990,8009,200
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill7,68911,929126,947853,4351,000,000-
1-AAAAAACamden County---9,2009,200990,800
1-AAAAAATift County---1,8491,849998,151
2-AAAAAACarrollton808,905191,095--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAADouglas County191,095808,905--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAWestlake--829,337170,6631,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta--170,663823,741994,4045,596
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill---5,5965,596994,404
3-AAAAAAMcEachern1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAHillgrove-797,892202,10711,000,000-
3-AAAAAAHarrison-202,107785,20912,6841,000,000-
3-AAAAAAPaulding County-112,684800,368813,053186,947
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook---110,976110,976889,024
3-AAAAAACampbell---75,97175,971924,029
3-AAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAGrayson995,4714,5011271,000,000-
4-AAAAAAArcher4,265109,411885,5907341,000,000-
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett2373,27923,065973,4191,000,000-
4-AAAAAANewton27882,80991,34423,465997,6452,355
4-AAAAAARockdale County---2,3552,355997,645
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAGrovetown-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAMarietta863,05448,12486,7242,0981,000,000-
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb92,228887,89818,193716999,035965
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding44,70960,210364,207530,8741,000,000-
5-AAAAAAWalton93,768530,548465,6751,000,000-
5-AAAAAAWheeler--328637965999,035
5-AAAAAAEtowah-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAACherokee-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth998,8911,02386-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAADenmark523587,432344,49225,740958,18741,813
6-AAAAAALambert464407,758587,1684,6101,000,000-
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta1223,78749,506116,068169,483830,517
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth--18,748851,990870,738129,262
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta---1,5921,592998,408
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett976,63523,32639-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAANorcross23,169178,406230,384568,0411,000,000-
7-AAAAAABrookwood196783,345185,61830,768999,92773
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge-14,923540,237274,758829,918170,082
7-AAAAAAParkview--43,722126,360170,082829,918
7-AAAAAADuluth---7373999,927
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAABuford960,16139,839--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAMill Creek39,839960,161--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAACollins Hill--902,50197,465999,96634
8-AAAAAADacula--97,492658,544756,036243,964
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett--7243,990243,997756,003
8-AAAAAADiscovery---11999,999
8-AAAAAAMountain View-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Hughes
Rome
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Sequoyah
Habersham Central
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Effingham County
Gainesville
New Manchester
Sequoyah
Reg 1, #3
29
51.05
6-2
Statesboro
Reg 8, #2
31
50.39
6-2
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #4
16
64.34
5-4
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
13
68.79
6-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
17
64.33
5-3
East Paulding
Reg 3, #2
10
73.14
7-1
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
24
55.82
4-4
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
92.73
8-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
40
41.21
3-5
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #2
23
56.33
6-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
38
42.14
3-5
Decatur
Reg 7, #1
3
89.02
8-1
Gainesville
Reg 3, #3
14
68.65
6-2
Newnan
Reg 5, #2
12
69.34
7-0
New Manchester
Reg 2, #4
21
59.44
3-5
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
9
74.33
7-1
Sequoyah
Hughes
Roswell
Rome
Milton
Lee County
Hughes
Roswell
Brunswick
Houston County
Rome
Milton
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
8
77.33
6-2
Lee County
Reg 6, #2
15
68.30
7-1
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
22
57.99
3-5
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
1
99.84
8-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
42
39.91
3-5
Chamblee
Reg 7, #2
4
86.50
7-1
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
44
38.83
4-5
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
19
62.26
7-2
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
20
61.96
6-2
River Ridge
Reg 2, #2
7
77.68
8-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
18
62.42
7-1
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #1
5
82.42
6-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
6
81.15
6-2
Milton
Reg 4, #2
27
53.45
4-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
25
55.54
5-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #1
11
72.07
7-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA8-099.841,000,000957,428834,488757,481576,9570.73
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA8-092.731,000,000923,062883,518580,194234,0973.27
Gainesville7-AAAAA8-189.021,000,000979,484662,978323,555105,0128.52
Roswell7-AAAAA7-186.501,000,000942,954454,260177,35453,35917.74
Rome5-AAAAA6-282.421,000,000630,028338,73656,29614,37568.57
Milton7-AAAAA6-281.151,000,000787,272298,60241,14910,04298.58
Houston County2-AAAAA8-077.681,000,000260,501130,59819,2482,465404.68
Lee County2-AAAAA6-277.33999,982182,59377,3178,1901,269787.02
Sequoyah6-AAAAA7-174.33999,972518,57485,37114,2021,102906.44
Northgate3-AAAAA7-173.14999,08187,29452,6608,2305801,723.14
Jackson County8-AAAAA7-172.071,000,000252,41067,6113,7133223,104.59
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA6-268.791,000,000619,87553,9876,1722533,951.57
New Manchester5-AAAAA7-069.341,000,000217,91824,3921,8649610,415.67
Newnan3-AAAAA6-268.65988,429130,62710,5349504024,999.00
Sprayberry6-AAAAA7-168.30997,46239,4564,3574051758,822.53
Lanier7-AAAAA5-464.34783,015192,6818,8635577142,856.14
Brunswick1-AAAAA7-262.261,000,00051,7692,5011364249,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA6-256.33997,12062,9181,560372499,999.00
Lovejoy3-AAAAA7-162.421,000,00015,6011,567381999,999.00
East Paulding5-AAAAA5-364.33951,4145,9572,371148--
Coffee2-AAAAA3-559.44851,97919,47152823--
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA5-355.54981,83029,92487822--
River Ridge6-AAAAA6-261.96701,6997,85692814--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-557.99993,5839662248--
Creekview6-AAAAA4-455.82861,7492,2401716--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA6-250.391,000,00041,6984184--
Seckinger7-AAAAA4-455.44216,98515,0082482--
Statesboro1-AAAAA6-251.05862,83019,5111731--
Woodstock6-AAAAA5-353.04437,549274391--
Shiloh4-AAAAA4-453.45999,3193,535115---
Decatur4-AAAAA3-542.14925,8292504---
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-541.21953,4701962---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-538.83998,2701431---
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-539.91788,506170----
South Effingham1-AAAAA4-442.80158,220153----
Veterans2-AAAAA2-646.43147,892146----
Dunwoody4-AAAAA4-439.84285,20748----
South Paulding5-AAAAA3-550.5054,9326----
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-545.2111,5711----
Lassiter6-AAAAA5-348.201,5691----
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-632.941,1391----
Alcovy8-AAAAA1-722.8048,260-----
Dutchtown3-AAAAA2-641.44919-----
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-835.90147-----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-640.2471-----
Alexander5-AAAAA2-645.03------
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-544.75------
Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-638.30------
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-735.89------
Evans1-AAAAA1-734.78------
Pope6-AAAAA0-830.47------
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-929.61------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-527.78------
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-727.39------
Banneker3-AAAAA1-722.85------
Apalachee8-AAAAA2-720.24------
Morrow3-AAAAA1-718.91------
Loganville8-AAAAA0-816.34------
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-816.21------
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-712.75------
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-89.84------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick687,846286,14223,4562,5561,000,000-
1-AAAAAStatesboro285,63463,235286,471227,490862,830137,170
1-AAAAAEffingham County20,812321,515464,565190,228997,1202,880
1-AAAAASouth Effingham3,1527,2468,012139,810158,220841,780
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy2,556321,862217,496439,916981,83018,170
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAEvans-----1,000,000
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAThomas County Central919,33779,6484305851,000,000-
2-AAAAAHouston County73,229505,805420,966-1,000,000-
2-AAAAALee County7,434414,544577,91490999,98218
2-AAAAACoffee-3602851,374851,979148,021
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)--8859147999,853
2-AAAAAVeterans---147,892147,892852,108
3-AAAAAHughes998,5461,454--1,000,000-
3-AAAAALovejoy1,45449,95656,583892,0071,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate-946,49751,3251,259999,081919
3-AAAAANewnan-2,093892,09294,244988,42911,571
3-AAAAAMcIntosh---11,57111,571988,429
3-AAAAADutchtown---919919999,081
3-AAAAABanneker-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAMorrow-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy999,910424621,000,000-
4-AAAAAShiloh84919,87477,4931,868999,319681
4-AAAAADecatur62,030109,995813,798925,82974,171
4-AAAAADunwoody-76,15899,807109,242285,207714,793
4-AAAAAChamblee-1,896712,65973,951788,506211,494
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain---1,1391,139998,861
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
4-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAARome820,106179,894--1,000,000-
5-AAAAANew Manchester179,894820,106--1,000,000-
5-AAAAAEast Paulding--622,525328,889951,41448,586
5-AAAAAVilla Rica--365,310628,273993,5836,417
5-AAAAASouth Paulding--12,16542,76754,932945,068
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain---7171999,929
5-AAAAAAlexander-----1,000,000
5-AAAAALithia Springs-----1,000,000
6-AAAAASequoyah903,62710,19335,20950,943999,97228
6-AAAAASprayberry84,389778,51599,89634,662997,4622,538
6-AAAAACreekview9,33061,901306,628483,890861,749138,251
6-AAAAARiver Ridge1,94252,784535,192111,781701,699298,301
6-AAAAAWoodstock71296,60722,217318,013437,549562,451
6-AAAAALassiter--8587111,569998,431
6-AAAAAPope-----1,000,000
6-AAAAARiverwood-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAGainesville681,488295,21323,299-1,000,000-
7-AAAAARoswell315,163462,388222,449-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAMilton3,349242,399754,252-1,000,000-
7-AAAAALanier---783,015783,015216,985
7-AAAAASeckinger---216,985216,985783,015
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAChattahoochee-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAJackson County950,58449,416--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAHabersham Central49,416950,584--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAClarke Central--591,586361,884953,47046,530
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow--408,414589,856998,2701,730
8-AAAAAAlcovy---48,26048,260951,740
8-AAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000
8-AAAAALoganville-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
North Oconee
Creekside
Cartersville
Benedictine
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Locust Grove
Cartersville
Kell
Eastside
Creekside
Griffin
Locust Grove
Ware County
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Kell
Reg 1, #3
19
59.99
4-4
Perry
Reg 8, #2
12
66.13
5-4
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
31
45.07
2-7
Dalton
Reg 4, #1
1
97.89
8-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
23
58.50
7-1
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
15
62.00
6-2
Griffin
Reg 6, #4
41
40.22
2-7
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
14
62.51
7-1
Locust Grove
Reg 8, #3
20
59.50
5-3
Madison County
Reg 1, #2
7
70.97
7-1
Ware County
Reg 4, #4
43
37.90
6-2
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
84.96
9-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
17
61.61
4-4
Jonesboro
Reg 5, #2
13
64.12
6-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
21
59.23
6-2
Jones County
Reg 6, #1
9
69.89
7-2
Kell
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Benedictine
Blessed Trinity
Marist
Hiram
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
18
60.71
6-2
Ola
Reg 6, #2
10
69.57
7-1
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
26
53.73
5-3
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
5
76.79
8-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
32
44.86
3-5
Mays
Reg 7, #2
8
69.92
7-2
Cass
Reg 8, #4
22
58.79
6-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #1
4
79.27
5-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
11
67.46
5-3
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #2
16
61.96
6-2
Stockbridge
Reg 3, #4
35
43.62
3-6
Starr's Mill
Reg 5, #1
6
73.22
7-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
25
53.84
5-4
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
27
49.68
7-1
M.L. King
Reg 1, #4
33
44.48
1-7
Wayne County
Reg 8, #1
2
86.90
8-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA8-097.891,000,000983,198970,689839,687710,8850.41
North Oconee8-AAAA8-086.901,000,000962,490842,791658,446172,1844.81
Cartersville7-AAAA9-084.961,000,000885,533803,817146,11979,02711.65
Benedictine1-AAAA5-279.271,000,000712,214478,291163,34721,25046.06
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA8-076.791,000,000764,992341,78898,79110,26396.44
Marist5-AAAA7-173.221,000,000704,633128,29351,9523,663272.00
Cass7-AAAA7-269.921,000,000255,96497,03113,7606301,586.30
Kell6-AAAA7-269.891,000,000454,35987,9077,0295781,729.10
Ware County1-AAAA7-170.97998,635121,25869,2614,2745401,850.85
Cambridge6-AAAA7-169.571,000,000372,32271,3997,7605161,936.98
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA5-367.461,000,000242,01133,9554,6242234,483.30
Eastside8-AAAA5-466.131,000,00012,6206,7136368411,903.76
Locust Grove2-AAAA7-162.511,000,000330,2386,7777083925,640.03
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA6-264.121,000,000245,84520,1124333826,314.79
Griffin3-AAAA6-262.001,000,000318,66810,5687963727,026.03
Stockbridge2-AAAA6-261.96961,52583,7744,8494711758,822.53
Jonesboro3-AAAA4-461.61999,340114,1916,9361389111,110.11
Jones County2-AAAA6-259.23753,096165,6152,5841416166,665.67
Flowery Branch8-AAAA6-258.791,000,00029,0144,8483804249,999.00
Ola2-AAAA6-260.71848,29052,9914,0881493333,332.33
Lithonia5-AAAA7-158.501,000,000125,4371,143613333,332.33
Perry1-AAAA4-459.99997,8028,0251,8041411999,999.00
Hiram7-AAAA5-453.841,000,00014,6501,41159--
Madison County8-AAAA5-359.50915,7766,6161,58456--
M.L. King4-AAAA7-149.681,000,0006,05436715--
Hampton2-AAAA6-256.76437,08913,91848614--
Tucker5-AAAA5-353.73741,2167,68141611--
Wayne County1-AAAA1-744.48697,2551,043341--
Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-643.62999,9541,09781--
Mays4-AAAA3-544.86996,21672021---
Warner Robins1-AAAA4-448.22175,15936416---
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-743.31131,1491415---
St. Pius X5-AAAA6-344.27258,7842344---
Dalton7-AAAA2-745.07991,923463---
Centennial6-AAAA5-335.25385,8613121---
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-740.22614,1391,682----
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA6-237.90853,03925----
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-442.2084,02824----
Midtown4-AAAA3-526.07113,5601----
Pace Academy4-AAAA2-630.6337,185-----
Allatoona7-AAAA3-645.087,150-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA1-723.56927-----
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-634.54706-----
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-343.40196-----
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA4-446.56------
McDonough2-AAAA2-642.67------
Harris County3-AAAA3-641.38------
Cedartown7-AAAA2-738.38------
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-636.93------
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-534.00------
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-831.67------
Druid Hills5-AAAA3-530.55------
Union Grove2-AAAA0-828.34------
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-819.86------
North Springs5-AAAA1-816.48------
Northview5-AAAA1-712.64------
Forest Park4-AAAA2-511.46------
Drew4-AAAA0-8-0.02------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-7-0.69------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-8-3.67------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-9-44.65------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABenedictine925,11537,85837,027-1,000,000-
1-AAAAWare County51,039919,00126,9101,685998,6351,365
1-AAAAPerry23,84631,793873,16868,995997,8022,198
1-AAAAWarner Robins-9,15960,087105,913175,159824,841
1-AAAAWayne County-2,1892,808692,258697,255302,745
1-AAAANew Hampstead---131,149131,149868,851
2-AAAALocust Grove599,830176,424220,4433,3031,000,000-
2-AAAAJones County345,4177,67349,217350,789753,096246,904
2-AAAAStockbridge54,364601,399276,89028,872961,52538,475
2-AAAAHampton230183,88241,215211,762437,089562,911
2-AAAAOla15930,622412,235405,274848,290151,710
2-AAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian-----1,000,000
2-AAAAMcDonough-----1,000,000
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)850,737149,263--1,000,000-
3-AAAAGriffin149,263850,737--1,000,000-
3-AAAAJonesboro--895,670103,670999,340660
3-AAAAStarr's Mill--104,309895,645999,95446
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)--21685706999,294
3-AAAAHarris County-----1,000,000
3-AAAAMundy's Mill-----1,000,000
4-AAAACreekside1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAM.L. King-999,9964-1,000,000-
4-AAAAMays-4970,72625,486996,2163,784
4-AAAAMidtown--29,11984,441113,560886,440
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson--151852,888853,039146,961
4-AAAAPace Academy---37,18537,185962,815
4-AAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAADrew-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMarist988,7991,2392,6727,2901,000,000-
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb9,950956,67233,314641,000,000-
5-AAAALithonia1,25142,077956,66661,000,000-
5-AAAATucker-127,348733,856741,216258,784
5-AAAASt. Pius X---258,784258,784741,216
5-AAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
5-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
5-AAAANorthview-----1,000,000
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAAKell557,738330,484111,778-1,000,000-
6-AAAACambridge334,011392,643273,34241,000,000-
6-AAAABlessed Trinity108,251276,779611,2073,7631,000,000-
6-AAAACentennial-943,673382,094385,861614,139
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)---614,139614,139385,861
7-AAAACartersville997,8062,18113-1,000,000-
7-AAAAHiram2,19416,932980,874-1,000,000-
7-AAAACass-980,88719,113-1,000,000-
7-AAAADalton---991,923991,9238,077
7-AAAAAllatoona---7,1507,150992,850
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)---927927999,073
7-AAAACedartown-----1,000,000
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee971,78228,218--1,000,000-
8-AAAAFlowery Branch28,218166,8467,786797,1501,000,000-
8-AAAAEastside-798,111194,8697,0201,000,000-
8-AAAAMadison County-6,825797,345111,606915,77684,224
8-AAAAEast Forsyth---84,02884,028915,972
8-AAAAWalnut Grove---196196999,804
8-AAAACedar Shoals-----1,000,000

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Jefferson
North Hall
Troup
Sandy Creek
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
Douglass
Peach County
North Hall
Jefferson
LaGrange
Cherokee Bluff
Douglass
Peach County
North Clayton
Northwest Whitfield
North Hall
#1
3
74.41
7-1
Jefferson
#32
40
41.84
2-6
Dougherty
#17
29
49.72
6-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
#16
4
71.15
7-2
LaGrange
#9
26
52.27
7-1
Pickens
#24
25
52.37
5-3
Cherokee Bluff
#25
32
48.76
4-4
Luella
#8
8
67.42
6-2
Douglass
#5
6
68.94
8-0
Peach County
#28
35
45.23
4-4
Southeast Bulloch
#21
19
54.63
6-2
Oconee County
#12
16
57.00
7-2
North Clayton
#13
27
51.31
6-3
Northwest Whitfield
#20
33
48.35
7-1
Liberty County
#29
36
45.01
4-4
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#4
7
67.88
8-0
North Hall
Troup
Calhoun
Sandy Creek
West Laurens
Troup
Cairo
Westside (Augusta)
Calhoun
Jenkins
Sandy Creek
Harlem
West Laurens
#3
2
79.48
8-0
Troup
#30
20
54.38
5-3
Upson-Lee
#19
18
55.75
7-1
Stephenson
#14
13
59.58
6-2
Cairo
#11
10
64.61
8-0
Westside (Augusta)
#22
24
52.90
5-2
Westover
#27
14
58.17
5-3
Mary Persons
#6
9
66.91
6-2
Calhoun
#7
5
70.62
7-1
Jenkins
#26
28
50.53
5-3
Lumpkin County
#23
38
43.01
4-4
Gilmer
#10
1
79.88
8-0
Sandy Creek
#15
17
56.10
6-2
Monroe Area
#18
15
58.02
6-2
Harlem
#31
42
40.64
5-3
Long County
#2
11
64.13
8-0
West Laurens

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek2-AAA8-079.881,000,000861,577662,320473,188332,1732.01
Troup2-AAA8-079.481,000,000856,650629,716451,203307,2862.25
Jefferson8-AAA7-174.411,000,000785,231508,888322,844144,9935.90
Jenkins3-AAA7-170.621,000,000685,664361,688152,14053,67717.63
North Hall6-AAA8-067.881,000,000728,606382,200135,63236,55926.35
LaGrange2-AAA7-271.151,000,000404,714202,47995,33133,70728.67
Peach County1-AAA8-068.941,000,000618,161294,474109,20633,16829.15
Calhoun7-AAA6-266.911,000,000601,768253,85780,70920,60647.53
Douglass5-AAA6-267.421,000,000465,216175,20264,08716,96857.93
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA8-064.611,000,000501,772195,49751,79710,49894.26
West Laurens4-AAA8-064.131,000,000457,951154,68242,9048,295119.55
Cairo1-AAA6-259.581,000,000183,95444,2557,0348631,157.75
North Clayton5-AAA7-257.001,000,000125,77326,2993,0872863,495.50
Harlem4-AAA6-258.021,000,00081,59316,1552,4152763,622.19
Mary Persons2-AAA5-358.17687,46960,51813,0901,6961775,648.72
Monroe Area8-AAA6-256.10999,90678,29613,6641,5091377,298.27
Stephenson5-AAA7-155.751,000,00083,38213,9821,5171317,632.59
Oconee County8-AAA6-254.631,000,00081,56913,7771,1766914,491.75
Upson-Lee2-AAA5-354.38639,11130,5264,7664203033,332.33
Westover1-AAA5-252.90999,94344,8116,2304582934,481.76
Pickens6-AAA7-152.271,000,00059,9136,8855242245,453.55
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA6-351.311,000,00041,2165,0202751471,427.57
Whitewater2-AAA3-553.63328,06614,2072,1051401190,908.09
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA6-249.721,000,00032,4713,2721819111,110.11
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-352.37933,86326,3242,5042136166,665.67
Lumpkin County6-AAA5-350.53962,88924,2902,4021236166,665.67
Luella5-AAA4-448.76809,36412,2231,014462499,999.00
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-548.93451,2146,730541301999,999.00
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-445.01926,5357,02238071999,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA7-148.35999,99421,0791,90488--
Gilmer7-AAA4-443.01920,3343,9981547--
Adairsville7-AAA4-442.33651,4355,0512366--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-445.23577,7774,6252605--
Long County3-AAA5-340.64504,9781,094401--
Dougherty1-AAA2-641.84684,264792261--
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-541.04167,72047620---
Beach3-AAA4-338.72253,08938410---
Bainbridge1-AAA0-839.05226,6481252---
Baldwin4-AAA3-543.3019,203832---
East Hall8-AAA2-636.16114,357831---
Monroe1-AAA2-639.6689,712581---
Dawson County6-AAA3-535.6444,31223----
LaFayette7-AAA4-531.455,1651----
West Hall8-AAA2-621.211,954-----
Hephzibah4-AAA3-636.73391-----
Chestatee6-AAA3-533.65307-----
Spalding2-AAA2-745.41------
White County6-AAA1-732.60------
Howard4-AAA2-630.38------
Ridgeland7-AAA2-622.87------
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-621.16------
Windsor Forest3-AAA2-621.02------
Fayette County2-AAA0-816.64------
Riverdale5-AAA1-715.18------
Islands3-AAA1-713.49------
Groves3-AAA0-84.96------
Cross Creek4-AAA1-84.69------
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-8-1.72------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-AAAJefferson878,284958,635998,7131,000,000-958,635
6-AAANorth Hall50,8061,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
4-AAAWest Laurens30,663522,425959,5551,000,000-522,425
2-AAATroup26,077523,7161,000,0001,000,000-523,716
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)9,869477,5751,000,0001,000,000-477,575
2-AAASandy Creek4,299476,2841,000,0001,000,000-476,284
7-AAACalhoun2920,535999,9871,000,000-920,535
3-AAAJenkins-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
5-AAADouglass-911,649988,1651,000,000-911,649
1-AAAPeach County-796,874998,9801,000,000-796,874
1-AAACairo-202,007813,4541,000,000-202,007
5-AAAStephenson-80,908172,0861,000,000-80,908
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)-79,348444,5881,000,000-79,348
8-AAAOconee County-39,290510,8841,000,000-39,290
5-AAANorth Clayton-7,418861,1651,000,000-7,418
8-AAAMonroe Area-2,075494,574999,906942,075
1-AAAWestover-1,119188,234999,943571,119
7-AAAAdairsville-117459,939651,435348,565117
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-255,639926,53573,46525
2-AAALaGrange--871,6271,000,000--
6-AAAPickens--494,1671,000,000--
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield--336,9411,000,000--
4-AAAHarlem--164,0841,000,000--
6-AAALumpkin County--131,367962,88937,111-
3-AAALiberty County--105,518999,9946-
8-AAACherokee Bluff--333933,86366,137-
7-AAAGilmer---920,33479,666-
5-AAALuella---809,364190,636-
2-AAAMary Persons---687,469312,531-
1-AAADougherty---684,264315,736-
2-AAAUpson-Lee---639,111360,889-
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch---577,777422,223-
3-AAALong County---504,978495,022-
4-AAARichmond Academy---451,214548,786-
2-AAAWhitewater---328,066671,934-
3-AAABeach---253,089746,911-
1-AAABainbridge---226,648773,352-
5-AAACedar Grove---167,720832,280-
8-AAAEast Hall---114,357885,643-
1-AAAMonroe---89,712910,288-
6-AAADawson County---44,312955,688-
4-AAABaldwin---19,203980,797-
7-AAALaFayette---5,165994,835-
8-AAAWest Hall---1,954998,046-
4-AAAHephzibah---391999,609-
6-AAAChestatee---307999,693-
4-AAAHoward----1,000,000-
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000-
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)----1,000,000-
3-AAAWindsor Forest----1,000,000-
3-AAAIslands----1,000,000-
5-AAARiverdale----1,000,000-
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000-
2-AAAFayette County----1,000,000-
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000-
4-AAACross Creek----1,000,000-
2-AAASpalding----1,000,000-
7-AAARidgeland----1,000,000-
6-AAAWhite County----1,000,000-

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Appling County
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Sumter County
North Murray
Thomson
Appling County
Hapeville Charter
Carver (Columbus)
#1
3
71.13
9-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
47
7.47
2-6
Butler
#17
11
57.18
7-1
Pierce County
#16
20
50.19
5-3
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#9
4
69.16
7-1
Sumter County
#24
24
46.97
6-2
Franklin County
#25
25
46.76
3-5
Stephens County
#8
9
58.45
8-0
North Murray
#5
13
56.41
5-3
Thomson
#28
26
42.91
5-3
East Jackson
#21
33
38.23
4-4
Spencer
#12
10
57.96
5-3
Appling County
#13
6
63.04
4-4
Hapeville Charter
#20
34
37.08
7-1
Columbus
#29
39
24.91
3-6
South Atlanta
#4
1
74.57
8-0
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Callaway
Burke County
Rockmart
Morgan County
Laney
Callaway
Columbia
Crisp County
Burke County
Hart County
Rockmart
#3
5
65.69
8-0
Morgan County
#30
30
39.94
2-6
Westside (Macon)
#19
18
50.77
6-2
Laney
#14
31
39.85
7-2
Miller Grove
#11
12
56.89
6-2
Callaway
#22
29
40.04
4-5
Sonoraville
#27
27
42.56
3-5
Jackson
#6
19
50.58
2-6
Columbia
#7
16
52.05
3-6
Crisp County
#26
23
47.13
5-3
Cook
#23
28
42.47
5-3
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#10
15
52.28
6-2
Burke County
#15
17
51.23
3-5
Hart County
#18
22
47.33
6-3
Ringgold
#31
43
21.89
3-5
Redan
#2
7
61.05
7-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA8-074.571,000,000933,595846,669608,890445,7841.24
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA9-071.131,000,000933,482700,798442,629255,5682.91
Sumter County1-AA7-169.161,000,000750,896432,654224,254111,1298.00
Morgan County2-AA8-065.691,000,000844,580621,318310,328102,2558.78
Rockmart7-AA7-161.051,000,000587,673396,296150,77533,54028.82
Hapeville Charter5-AA4-463.04999,999519,571218,19678,80623,49641.56
North Murray7-AA8-058.451,000,000427,306115,18933,5806,719147.83
Callaway2-AA6-256.891,000,000473,922144,97238,2835,691174.72
Appling County3-AA5-357.961,000,000367,886100,22924,9214,761209.04
Thomson4-AA5-356.411,000,000487,73799,27729,3994,465222.96
Pierce County3-AA7-157.18999,997310,89890,04422,1793,732266.95
Burke County4-AA6-252.281,000,000244,61544,0978,0537501,332.33
Columbia6-AA2-650.581,000,000317,95852,0878,3846031,657.37
Crisp County3-AA3-652.051,000,000150,55633,6595,8514972,011.07
Laney4-AA6-250.771,000,000186,42535,8685,6264282,335.45
Hart County8-AA3-551.23965,12982,86925,2023,8213243,085.42
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA5-350.191,000,00073,14514,6471,8231387,245.38
Cook3-AA5-347.13998,85963,7186,5576464124,389.24
Stephens County8-AA3-546.76942,72032,7644,4094022539,999.00
Ringgold7-AA6-347.331,000,00040,9714,6404292343,477.26
Franklin County8-AA6-246.97998,84642,2554,5894351952,630.58
Jackson2-AA3-542.561,000,00021,1271,7851316166,665.67
East Jackson8-AA5-342.91967,04027,1031,705943333,332.33
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-342.47999,75221,8021,6501041999,999.00
Miller Grove6-AA7-239.851,000,00015,1331,324771999,999.00
Sonoraville7-AA4-540.04984,61717,704816271999,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AA2-639.94974,73610,50564332--
Spencer1-AA4-438.231,000,0008,04332711--
Columbus1-AA7-137.081,000,0005,29934210--
Union County7-AA2-631.3557,451854---
South Atlanta6-AA3-624.91999,9781553---
Pike County2-AA3-532.9476,1921472---
Redan6-AA3-521.89999,979632---
Tattnall County3-AA2-729.0314,07110----
Rutland2-AA0-823.6519,0832----
Butler4-AA2-67.471,000,000-----
Coahulla Creek7-AA2-628.59726-----
Kendrick1-AA4-46.25449-----
Washington5-AA2-612.85317-----
Salem6-AA3-59.4643-----
Murray County7-AA2-616.9216-----
Shaw1-AA1-723.45------
Therrell5-AA1-822.26------
Hardaway1-AA1-70.70------
Josey4-AA1-7-5.61------
Glenn Hills4-AA0-8-21.38------
Jordan1-AA0-8-25.51------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
5-AACarver (Atlanta)593,6771,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
7-AANorth Murray373,899985,2431,000,0001,000,000-382,293
7-AARockmart32,323842,8261,000,0001,000,000-617,707
2-AAMorgan County80797,872999,8861,000,000-797,812
1-AACarver (Columbus)211,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
4-AAThomson-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
6-AAColumbia-990,032998,4721,000,000-990,032
3-AAAppling County-466,140765,2151,000,000-466,140
3-AACrisp County-276,570646,2531,000,000-276,570
3-AAPierce County-222,786590,171999,9973222,786
2-AACallaway-201,899903,6521,000,000-201,899
1-AASumter County-170,356998,6351,000,000--
3-AACook-34,50472,846998,8591,14134,504
6-AAMiller Grove-9,749999,8031,000,000-9,749
8-AAHart County-1,514627,071965,12934,8711,514
2-AAJackson-28989,2821,000,000-289
6-AARedan-2191,689999,97921219
1-AAColumbus-155,9821,000,000--
5-AAHapeville Charter--988,479999,9991-
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe--798,6391,000,000--
4-AABurke County--583,7681,000,000--
4-AALaney--416,8561,000,000--
7-AARinggold--415,1071,000,000--
8-AAStephens County--25,629942,72057,280-
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate--11,587999,752248-
2-AAWestside (Macon)--7,433974,73625,264-
8-AAFranklin County--3,152998,8461,154-
8-AAEast Jackson--235967,04032,960-
4-AAButler--1181,000,000--
6-AASouth Atlanta--36999,97822-
1-AASpencer--41,000,000--
7-AASonoraville---984,61715,383-
2-AAPike County---76,192923,808-
7-AAUnion County---57,451942,549-
2-AARutland---19,083980,917-
3-AATattnall County---14,071985,929-
7-AACoahulla Creek---726999,274-
1-AAKendrick---449999,551-
5-AAWashington---317999,683-
6-AASalem---43999,957-
7-AAMurray County---16999,984-
5-AATherrell----1,000,000-
1-AAJordan----1,000,000-
1-AAHardaway----1,000,000-
1-AAShaw----1,000,000-
4-AAJosey----1,000,000-
4-AAGlenn Hills----1,000,000-

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Worth County
Dublin
Toombs County
Worth County
Swainsboro
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jasper County
Dublin
Gordon Lee
Toombs County
Jasper County
Social Circle
Dublin
Lamar County
Gordon Lee
Elbert County
Thomasville
Toombs County
#1
12
53.50
8-0
Jasper County
#32
49
17.95
2-6
Chattooga
#17
24
42.14
6-3
Haralson County
#16
23
43.44
5-3
Social Circle
#9
10
55.85
6-2
Dublin
#24
30
38.96
4-4
Bremen
#25
27
41.31
5-3
ACE Charter
#8
17
50.25
8-0
Lamar County
#5
22
44.89
7-1
Gordon Lee
#28
38
31.08
4-4
Temple
#21
28
39.52
4-4
Bacon County
#12
25
42.03
4-5
Elbert County
#13
4
62.02
6-3
Thomasville
#20
31
38.89
5-4
Putnam County
#29
43
27.28
5-3
Fannin County
#4
1
71.53
7-1
Toombs County
Worth County
Northeast
Swainsboro
Heard County
Worth County
Bleckley County
Pepperell
Northeast
Swainsboro
Fitzgerald
Dodge County
Heard County
#3
2
69.30
9-0
Worth County
#30
33
37.96
3-5
East Laurens
#19
16
51.16
7-1
Jeff Davis
#14
14
52.31
6-2
Bleckley County
#11
21
45.48
6-3
Pepperell
#22
29
39.27
4-4
Oglethorpe County
#27
26
42.00
3-5
Washington County
#6
8
57.22
6-2
Northeast
#7
5
61.45
8-1
Swainsboro
#26
53
14.12
4-4
Towers
#23
47
19.80
5-3
Gordon Central
#10
7
57.50
5-3
Fitzgerald
#15
20
45.86
7-1
Rabun County
#18
15
51.48
7-1
Dodge County
#31
44
26.30
1-7
McNair
#2
6
58.04
8-0
Heard County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-A Division I7-171.531,000,000874,849787,566653,294452,1031.21
Worth County1-A Division I9-069.301,000,000888,668761,672600,036346,1641.89
Swainsboro3-A Division I8-161.451,000,000686,344335,563148,07951,02018.60
Thomasville1-A Division I6-362.021,000,000440,802285,520135,84448,86419.46
Heard County6-A Division I8-058.041,000,000713,052407,912129,31734,14528.29
Northeast2-A Division I6-257.221,000,000600,242242,58685,70220,08648.79
Fitzgerald1-A Division I5-357.501,000,000474,864217,36860,41815,80362.28
Dublin2-A Division I6-255.851,000,000499,888208,37657,86612,80277.11
Jasper County4-A Division I8-053.501,000,000554,512246,09253,0239,292106.62
Lamar County4-A Division I8-050.251,000,000354,907129,96519,4582,548391.46
Dodge County2-A Division I7-151.481,000,000302,01693,56016,6782,449407.33
Bleckley County2-A Division I6-252.311,000,000183,01974,04213,6692,168460.25
Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-151.161,000,000150,20356,98710,0601,434696.35
Gordon Lee7-A Division I7-144.891,000,000371,35042,8806,2443992,505.27
Pepperell6-A Division I6-345.481,000,000261,46933,2883,6753053,277.69
Rabun County8-A Division I7-145.861,000,000152,48726,0382,8852394,183.10
Social Circle4-A Division I5-343.441,000,00095,14116,3601,2457712,986.01
Elbert County8-A Division I4-542.031,000,000109,8378,9989353727,026.03
Washington County2-A Division I3-542.00915,06838,2614,2903232049,999.00
ACE Charter2-A Division I5-341.311,000,00042,2054,4943011758,822.53
Haralson County6-A Division I6-342.141,000,00046,3295,5573961662,499.00
Bacon County1-A Division I4-439.521,000,00043,9212,8351506166,665.67
Putnam County4-A Division I5-438.891,000,00034,5802,3011613333,332.33
Bremen6-A Division I4-438.96999,87521,5481,920882499,999.00
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I4-439.27999,84932,9252,319901999,999.00
East Laurens2-A Division I3-537.96941,06510,5361,06247--
Berrien1-A Division I2-633.13457,3351,8511148--
Temple6-A Division I4-431.08994,9026,5421915--
Fannin County7-A Division I5-327.281,000,0005,416733--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-731.67307,9781,09644---
Southwest2-A Division I2-629.90171,88327816---
McNair4-A Division I1-726.30594,8273259---
Gordon Central7-A Division I5-319.80997,7363901---
Dade County7-A Division I2-617.93202,22191---
Towers4-A Division I4-414.121,000,000102----
Chattooga7-A Division I2-617.95384,52332----
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-721.8930,9632----
Commerce8-A Division I0-833.225162----
Model6-A Division I1-716.211,240-----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-89.6218-----
Coosa7-A Division I2-67.471-----
Banks County8-A Division I0-815.09------
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-85.37------
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-8-8.78------
Armuchee7-A Division I0-7-9.35------
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-8-17.89------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
4-A Division IJasper County522,020931,7621,000,0001,000,000-680,507
6-A Division IHeard County396,162966,8481,000,0001,000,000-851,942
1-A Division IWorth County71,626989,5551,000,0001,000,000-971,409
4-A Division ILamar County8,866703,678999,9291,000,000-295,552
3-A Division ISwainsboro770602,6341,000,0001,000,000-840
3-A Division IToombs County519991,082999,7461,000,000-964,099
1-A Division IJeff Davis2531,502406,7101,000,000-28,591
2-A Division IDodge County12198,724669,1191,000,000-118,750
7-A Division IGordon Lee-981,437999,4551,000,000-981,367
2-A Division INortheast-614,909940,0921,000,000-612,393
2-A Division IDublin-447,079996,4731,000,000-268,857
6-A Division IPepperell-148,0841,000,0001,000,000-148,058
4-A Division ISocial Circle-139,284790,0271,000,000-23,941
8-A Division IRabun County-136,962585,3361,000,000-136,310
1-A Division IFitzgerald-57,087752,4991,000,000--
1-A Division IThomasville-40,079995,4131,000,000--
7-A Division IFannin County-18,088216,8141,000,000-18,088
2-A Division IBleckley County-1,029754,6691,000,000--
4-A Division IPutnam County-17753,8941,000,000--
8-A Division IElbert County--629,9061,000,000--
6-A Division IHaralson County--116,8541,000,000--
2-A Division IACE Charter--80,0391,000,000--
1-A Division IBacon County--10,0221,000,000--
4-A Division ITowers--2,0431,000,000--
6-A Division IBremen--954999,875125-
3-A Division IVidalia--6307,978692,022-
8-A Division IOglethorpe County---999,849151-
7-A Division IGordon Central---997,7362,264-
6-A Division ITemple---994,9025,098-
2-A Division IEast Laurens---941,06558,935-
2-A Division IWashington County---915,06884,932-
4-A Division IMcNair---594,827405,173-
1-A Division IBerrien---457,335542,665-
7-A Division IChattooga---384,523615,477-
7-A Division IDade County---202,221797,779-
2-A Division ISouthwest---171,883828,117-
2-A Division IJefferson County---30,963969,037-
6-A Division IModel---1,240998,760-
8-A Division ICommerce---516999,484-
1-A Division IBrantley County---18999,982-
7-A Division ICoosa---1999,999-
8-A Division IBanks County----1,000,000-
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)----1,000,000-
4-A Division IUtopian Academy----1,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000-
7-A Division IArmuchee----1,000,000-
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy----1,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Screven County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wheeler County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Taylor County
Mitchell County
Wheeler County
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Seminole County
Bowdon
Jenkins County
Taylor County
Reg 1, #3
17
32.87
5-2
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
25
28.31
4-4
Warren County
Reg 7, #4
21
30.93
2-5
Manchester
Reg 4, #1
4
49.44
8-0
Wheeler County
Reg 5, #3
42
14.13
4-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 3, #2
10
42.82
6-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 6, #4
37
20.18
4-4
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
3
52.78
8-0
Clinch County
Reg 8, #3
33
22.68
4-5
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #2
12
39.34
6-1
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
13
37.51
6-2
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #1
1
55.25
6-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
24
29.67
4-4
Jenkins County
Reg 5, #2
32
23.12
2-6
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
26
27.53
2-5
Turner County
Reg 6, #1
11
39.51
6-2
Taylor County
Screven County
Early County
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Charlton County
Screven County
Wilcox County
Early County
Brooks County
Johnson County
Treutlen
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
14
37.47
4-4
Charlton County
Reg 6, #2
23
29.72
5-4
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
48
7.13
2-6
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #1
6
48.40
8-0
Screven County
Reg 4, #3
9
42.85
6-2
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
18
32.85
7-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #4
40
15.35
2-7
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #1
8
47.27
6-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
31
23.27
3-5
Macon County
Reg 2, #2
7
47.75
3-5
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
20
31.58
4-4
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 5, #1
5
48.56
8-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
28
26.26
4-5
Trion
Reg 4, #2
16
35.19
6-2
Treutlen
Reg 1, #4
29
25.25
3-3-1
Randolph-Clay
Reg 8, #1
2
53.76
8-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II6-255.251,000,000847,125767,131498,722326,5542.06
Lincoln County8-A Division II8-053.761,000,000829,388572,950409,865217,9263.59
Clinch County2-A Division II8-052.781,000,000752,796539,261283,296164,8505.07
Wheeler County4-A Division II8-049.441,000,000680,928322,988146,60367,44913.83
Screven County3-A Division II8-048.401,000,000641,303382,461158,56561,27515.32
Early County1-A Division II6-247.271,000,000690,213392,613152,76452,35718.10
Johnson County5-A Division II8-048.561,000,000573,243230,623131,94449,51319.20
Brooks County2-A Division II3-547.75999,958462,295178,07885,20030,25032.06
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-242.821,000,000380,594165,40844,38511,08989.18
Wilcox County4-A Division II6-242.851,000,000346,093121,14930,8667,901125.57
Taylor County6-A Division II6-239.511,000,000661,713126,34227,9726,031164.81
Seminole County1-A Division II6-139.341,000,000175,49661,61411,9682,500399.00
Charlton County2-A Division II4-437.47993,466183,50738,9296,1418841,130.22
Hawkinsville4-A Division II6-237.51941,74268,23823,3863,9766161,622.38
Treutlen4-A Division II6-235.191,000,000110,03019,4732,9403702,701.70
Mitchell County1-A Division II5-232.871,000,000112,35117,6411,8171835,463.48
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II4-431.58872,865103,1758,2326947213,887.89
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-232.851,000,00041,1167,2656635617,856.14
Bryan County3-A Division II5-431.77549,72067,9835,5285155418,517.52
Manchester7-A Division II2-530.93905,53035,6803,0592372049,999.00
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-429.67297,66242,5052,7361831566,665.67
Schley County6-A Division II5-429.721,000,00034,5274,1892251283,332.33
Metter3-A Division II4-430.80279,72913,283956828124,999.00
Warren County8-A Division II4-428.311,000,00037,3152,7181727142,856.14
Turner County2-A Division II2-527.53661,81539,3862,243994249,999.00
Trion7-A Division II4-526.261,000,00012,323786432499,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-623.121,000,00032,2691,139312499,999.00
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-3-125.25693,0895,64027015--
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-522.681,000,0006,47647011--
Macon County6-A Division II3-523.271,000,0003,3761214--
Lanier County2-A Division II1-720.30324,4515,2571151--
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-414.131,000,0001,404131--
Crawford County6-A Division II4-420.18814,50343730---
Irwin County2-A Division II1-725.0420,31082928---
Miller County1-A Division II2-621.82306,90868219---
Dooly County4-A Division II1-622.6051,74812916---
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-715.35796,84060012---
Telfair County4-A Division II2-726.906,510386---
Greenville7-A Division II3-514.4094,4701271---
Glascock County5-A Division II2-62.42338,804111---
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-67.13657,153106----
Greene County8-A Division II1-75.77203,16012----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-57.38185,4971----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-8-14.904,043-----
Portal3-A Division II3-517.1824-----
Pelham1-A Division II0-89.603-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II7-136.25------
Towns County8-A Division II5-318.09------
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-812.57------
Savannah3-A Division II1-610.02------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II2-57.29------
Terrell County1-A Division II1-71.80------
Claxton3-A Division II0-9-0.13------
Marion County6-A Division II0-8-2.37------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-4-7.93------
Calhoun County1-A Division II1-5-16.54------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-5-34.44------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-6-51.05------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County911,26078,40910,331-1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County66,138321,664583,90328,2951,000,000-
1-A Division IISeminole County22,602586,813341,03949,5461,000,000-
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-13,11464,727615,248693,089306,911
1-A Division IIMiller County---306,908306,908693,092
1-A Division IIPelham---33999,997
1-A Division IITerrell County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County999,450383109581,000,000-
2-A Division IIBrooks County467811,664183,9663,861999,95842
2-A Division IICharlton County64187,761656,269149,372993,4666,534
2-A Division IITurner County18134154,575507,088661,815338,185
2-A Division IILanier County1581,304323,088324,451675,549
2-A Division IIIrwin County--3,77716,53320,310979,690
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIScreven County637,318362,682--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute362,682637,318--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy--434,314438,551872,865127,135
3-A Division IIBryan County--279,154270,566549,720450,280
3-A Division IIJenkins County--236,05661,606297,662702,338
3-A Division IIMetter--50,476229,253279,729720,271
3-A Division IIPortal---2424999,976
3-A Division IISavannah-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIClaxton-----1,000,000
4-A Division IIWheeler County672,984264,18762,829-1,000,000-
4-A Division IIWilcox County198,723121,128673,2376,9121,000,000-
4-A Division IITreutlen128,293409,212126,794335,7011,000,000-
4-A Division IIHawkinsville-205,473137,140599,129941,74258,258
4-A Division IIDooly County---51,74851,748948,252
4-A Division IITelfair County---6,5106,510993,490
4-A Division IIMontgomery County-----1,000,000
5-A Division IIJohnson County995,3524,636751,000,000-
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep2,667215,452781,881-1,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County1,981779,912218,035721,000,000-
5-A Division IITwiggs County--713,9724,043995,957
5-A Division IIGlascock County--6338,798338,804661,196
5-A Division IIHancock Central---657,153657,153342,847
6-A Division IITaylor County986,4102,2192,2529,1191,000,000-
6-A Division IISchley County11,321960,89027,6201691,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County2,26936,841960,890-1,000,000-
6-A Division IICrawford County-509,238805,215814,503185,497
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County---185,497185,497814,503
6-A Division IIMarion County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon985,51812,3862,09151,000,000-
7-A Division IITrion14,22461636,439349,2761,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)258813,213175,43611,0931,000,000-
7-A Division IIManchester-174,340186,029545,161905,53094,470
7-A Division IIGreenville--594,46594,470905,530
8-A Division IILincoln County977,98921,9872131,000,000-
8-A Division IIWarren County21,991689,549288,460-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes20288,464711,503131,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County--16203,144203,160796,840
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy---796,840796,840203,160
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hebron Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Whitefield Academy
Hebron Christian
North Cobb Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Aquinas
Calvary Day
Savannah Christian
Wesleyan
Whitefield Academy
#1
2
74.47
6-1
Hebron Christian
#32
Bye
#17
32
38.76
4-4
North Cobb Christian
#16
42
29.56
5-3
Mount Paran Christian
#9
8
60.81
6-2
Prince Avenue Christian
#24
48
19.75
2-6
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
22
53.57
6-2
Aquinas
#5
12
63.94
7-1
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
31
48.83
2-6
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#12
11
55.50
5-3
Savannah Christian
#13
19
47.26
6-2
Wesleyan
#20
34
36.83
2-6
Savannah Country Day
#29
Bye
#4
13
52.81
7-1
Whitefield Academy
Athens Academy
Holy Innocents
Greater Atlanta Christian
Fellowship Christian
Athens Academy
Mount Vernon
Holy Innocents
Christian Heritage
Landmark Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Lovett
Fellowship Christian
#3
9
56.38
8-1
Athens Academy
#30
Bye
#19
40
30.06
3-5
Mount Vernon
#14
45
26.12
6-2
King's Ridge Christian
#11
14
54.76
5-3
Holy Innocents
#22
55
9.67
2-7
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
32
38.57
5-3
Christian Heritage
#7
18
49.01
7-1
Landmark Christian
#26
Bye
#23
61
-16.20
2-6
Walker
#10
23
53.26
6-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
#15
21
47.63
5-3
Lovett
#18
39
30.91
3-5
Darlington
#31
Bye
#2
3
67.77
6-1
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AA6-174.471,000,000983,070904,976769,179605,1930.65
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I6-167.771,000,000946,658769,812569,043237,4503.21
Calvary Day3-AAA7-163.941,000,000834,660582,254182,57375,63112.22
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA6-260.811,000,000759,741327,433153,05337,21425.87
Athens Academy8-A Division I8-156.381,000,000810,760439,074127,27019,02851.55
Savannah Christian3-A Division I5-355.501,000,000523,584197,96748,6787,300135.99
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I7-152.811,000,000675,843230,74242,5185,313187.22
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA6-253.261,000,000521,110168,74336,4624,185237.95
Aquinas4-AAA6-253.571,000,000532,547103,85927,7713,735266.74
Holy Innocents5-AA5-354.761,000,000309,056120,88521,3213,425290.97
Landmark Christian5-A Division I7-149.011,000,000424,60642,8498,6337551,323.50
Wesleyan5-A Division I6-247.261,000,000243,48843,1115,4833093,235.25
Lovett5-AA5-347.631,000,000107,93428,7384,5172553,920.57
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA2-648.831,000,000106,00525,6212,7461945,153.64
Christian Heritage7-A Division I5-338.571,000,000162,20210,1415921190,908.09
North Cobb Christian7-AA4-438.761,000,00015,7621,8961151999,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I2-636.831,000,00016,0131,117371999,999.00
Darlington6-A Division I3-530.911,000,0005,8822467--
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I6-226.121,000,00013,2782331--
Mount Vernon5-A Division I3-530.061,000,0004,1491721--
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I5-329.561,000,0003,052130---
Providence Christian8-A Division I2-619.751,000,0005481---
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I2-79.671,000,00052----
Walker5-A Division I2-6-16.201,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-AAHebron Christian794,810997,7771,000,0001,000,000-881,010
5-A Division IFellowship Christian169,484979,7421,000,0001,000,000-803,193
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy33,6861,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-179,561
5-A Division IWesleyan1,76476,328999,9261,000,000-17,246
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian219428,531999,9981,000,000-117,476
3-A Division ISavannah Christian37401,2171,000,0001,000,000-35,061
8-A Division IAthens Academy-996,2111,000,0001,000,000-863,690
3-AAACalvary Day-932,0671,000,0001,000,000--
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-734,062990,6741,000,000-545
5-A Division ILandmark Christian-591,6841,000,0001,000,000--
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian-507,648999,9991,000,000--
4-AAAAquinas-335,7281,000,0001,000,000--
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-18,518993,9191,000,000--
5-AALovett-301969,9821,000,000--
5-AAHoly Innocents-181985,8001,000,000--
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian-5575,3261,000,000--
7-AANorth Cobb Christian--261,5521,000,000--
5-A Division IMount Vernon--220,8811,000,000--
6-A Division IDarlington--1,5921,000,000--
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day--3481,000,000--
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)--31,000,000--
5-A Division IWalker---1,000,000--
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian---1,000,000--
8-A Division IProvidence Christian---1,000,000--

