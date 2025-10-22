AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: Region standings take shape, most titles nearly settled The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 30 minutes ago link copied

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson North Gwinnett Lowndes Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett West Forsyth Valdosta Grayson Hillgrove Carrollton Colquitt County North Gwinnett North Cobb West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 8 86.55 7-1 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 12 76.73 7-2 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 24 69.18 6-2 Norcross Reg 4, #1 1 106.33 8-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 21 70.65 5-4 Walton Reg 3, #2 10 82.16 7-1 Hillgrove Reg 6, #4 33 59.44 4-4 North Forsyth Reg 2, #1 2 100.32 9-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 22 70.47 4-4 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 9 85.28 6-2 Colquitt County Reg 4, #4 28 63.10 5-3 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 6 90.41 7-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 18 72.69 7-1 Harrison Reg 5, #2 14 75.45 5-3 North Cobb Reg 2, #4 31 60.34 1-7 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 13 75.75 7-1 West Forsyth McEachern Lowndes Douglas County Buford Westlake McEachern Brookwood Lowndes Douglas County Marietta Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 16 73.87 4-5 Westlake Reg 6, #2 27 66.42 5-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 25 68.41 6-2 North Paulding Reg 3, #1 5 92.61 8-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 19 72.58 5-3 Archer Reg 7, #2 17 73.62 6-2 Brookwood Reg 8, #4 35 56.74 4-4 Dacula Reg 1, #1 4 95.59 8-0 Lowndes Reg 6, #3 29 62.38 5-3 Lambert Reg 2, #2 7 90.11 6-2 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 45 42.83 3-5 Paulding County Reg 5, #1 15 74.44 4-4 Marietta Reg 7, #3 23 69.84 5-3 Peachtree Ridge Reg 4, #2 11 78.53 5-3 Newton Reg 1, #4 20 72.50 6-2 Richmond Hill Reg 8, #1 3 100.10 8-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAA 8-0 106.33 1,000,000 938,771 693,268 627,515 472,191 1.12 Buford 8-AAAAAA 8-0 100.10 1,000,000 893,978 691,967 479,117 202,833 3.93 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 9-0 100.32 1,000,000 942,198 362,282 282,539 159,709 5.26 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 8-0 95.59 1,000,000 877,512 577,300 237,309 76,178 12.13 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 8-0 92.61 1,000,000 908,263 442,415 159,992 38,352 25.07 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 7-1 90.41 1,000,000 636,007 551,192 90,320 27,697 35.10 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 6-2 90.11 1,000,000 836,616 202,463 78,568 16,317 60.29 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 7-1 86.55 998,151 240,864 115,974 19,832 3,313 300.84 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 6-2 85.28 990,800 217,041 150,551 14,228 2,613 381.70 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 7-1 82.16 1,000,000 170,223 29,433 2,877 387 2,582.98 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 7-1 75.75 1,000,000 463,067 77,626 2,325 150 6,665.67 Newton 4-AAAAAA 5-3 78.53 997,645 67,428 14,971 1,735 101 9,899.99 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 5-3 75.45 999,035 266,986 37,697 1,055 56 17,856.14 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 4-4 74.44 1,000,000 126,207 10,388 798 34 29,410.76 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-2 76.73 1,000,000 20,569 3,366 460 27 37,036.04 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-5 73.87 1,000,000 87,230 8,923 381 15 66,665.67 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 7-1 72.69 1,000,000 134,991 13,217 257 11 90,908.09 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 6-2 73.62 999,927 35,942 4,238 247 8 124,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAA 5-3 72.58 1,000,000 30,093 3,139 158 4 249,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-4 70.47 999,966 9,949 2,801 41 2 499,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-2 72.50 1,000,000 15,610 1,993 117 1 999,999.00 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-2 69.18 1,000,000 8,250 1,231 27 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 6-2 68.41 1,000,000 19,026 980 32 - - Walton 5-AAAAAA 5-4 70.65 1,000,000 14,703 822 28 - - Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-3 69.84 829,918 5,478 483 25 - - Denmark 6-AAAAAA 5-3 66.42 958,187 13,149 586 13 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 5-3 62.38 1,000,000 5,160 125 3 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-3 63.10 1,000,000 1,852 270 1 - - East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-7 60.34 994,404 11,697 281 - - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 4-4 56.74 756,036 498 11 - - - Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-3 66.87 9,200 31 4 - - - North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-4 59.44 870,738 386 3 - - - Parkview 7-AAAAAA 3-5 61.03 170,082 96 - - - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-4 55.57 169,483 71 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-4 50.51 243,997 29 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 3-5 42.83 813,053 21 - - - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 4-4 45.74 75,971 5 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-5 59.81 1,849 2 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-5 34.22 110,976 1 - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-7 24.29 5,596 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-3 50.97 2,355 - - - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-6 44.61 1,592 - - - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-6 57.94 965 - - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-4 51.45 73 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-7 12.02 1 - - - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-6 48.42 - - - - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-6 47.60 - - - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-8 46.12 - - - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-6 36.10 - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-7 33.94 - - - - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-8 32.84 - - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-8 30.28 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-8 25.00 - - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-6 24.13 - - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-7 16.41 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-8 12.62 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 824,195 152,816 11,679 11,310 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 156,915 223,890 601,330 16,016 998,151 1,849 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 11,201 611,365 260,044 108,190 990,800 9,200 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 7,689 11,929 126,947 853,435 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Camden County - - - 9,200 9,200 990,800 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - - 1,849 1,849 998,151 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 808,905 191,095 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 191,095 808,905 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Westlake - - 829,337 170,663 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA East Coweta - - 170,663 823,741 994,404 5,596 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - - - 5,596 5,596 994,404 3-AAAAAA McEachern 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove - 797,892 202,107 1 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Harrison - 202,107 785,209 12,684 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Paulding County - 1 12,684 800,368 813,053 186,947 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook - - - 110,976 110,976 889,024 3-AAAAAA Campbell - - - 75,971 75,971 924,029 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Grayson 995,471 4,501 1 27 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Archer 4,265 109,411 885,590 734 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 237 3,279 23,065 973,419 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Newton 27 882,809 91,344 23,465 997,645 2,355 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - 2,355 2,355 997,645 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Marietta 863,054 48,124 86,724 2,098 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 92,228 887,898 18,193 716 999,035 965 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 44,709 60,210 364,207 530,874 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Walton 9 3,768 530,548 465,675 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Wheeler - - 328 637 965 999,035 5-AAAAAA Etowah - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Cherokee - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 998,891 1,023 86 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Denmark 523 587,432 344,492 25,740 958,187 41,813 6-AAAAAA Lambert 464 407,758 587,168 4,610 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 122 3,787 49,506 116,068 169,483 830,517 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth - - 18,748 851,990 870,738 129,262 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta - - - 1,592 1,592 998,408 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 976,635 23,326 39 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Norcross 23,169 178,406 230,384 568,041 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 196 783,345 185,618 30,768 999,927 73 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - 14,923 540,237 274,758 829,918 170,082 7-AAAAAA Parkview - - 43,722 126,360 170,082 829,918 7-AAAAAA Duluth - - - 73 73 999,927 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Buford 960,161 39,839 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 39,839 960,161 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill - - 902,501 97,465 999,966 34 8-AAAAAA Dacula - - 97,492 658,544 756,036 243,964 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - 7 243,990 243,997 756,003 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - - 1 1 999,999 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - - - - - 1,000,000 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Gainesville Hughes Rome First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Gainesville Sequoyah Habersham Central Woodward Academy Northgate Thomas County Central Effingham County Gainesville New Manchester Sequoyah Reg 1, #3 29 51.05 6-2 Statesboro Reg 8, #2 31 50.39 6-2 Habersham Central Reg 7, #4 16 64.34 5-4 Lanier Reg 4, #1 13 68.79 6-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 17 64.33 5-3 East Paulding Reg 3, #2 10 73.14 7-1 Northgate Reg 6, #4 24 55.82 4-4 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 92.73 8-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 40 41.21 3-5 Clarke Central Reg 1, #2 23 56.33 6-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 38 42.14 3-5 Decatur Reg 7, #1 3 89.02 8-1 Gainesville Reg 3, #3 14 68.65 6-2 Newnan Reg 5, #2 12 69.34 7-0 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 21 59.44 3-5 Coffee Reg 6, #1 9 74.33 7-1 Sequoyah Hughes Roswell Rome Milton Lee County Hughes Roswell Brunswick Houston County Rome Milton Jackson County Reg 2, #3 8 77.33 6-2 Lee County Reg 6, #2 15 68.30 7-1 Sprayberry Reg 5, #4 22 57.99 3-5 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 1 99.84 8-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 42 39.91 3-5 Chamblee Reg 7, #2 4 86.50 7-1 Roswell Reg 8, #4 44 38.83 4-5 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 19 62.26 7-2 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 20 61.96 6-2 River Ridge Reg 2, #2 7 77.68 8-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 18 62.42 7-1 Lovejoy Reg 5, #1 5 82.42 6-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 6 81.15 6-2 Milton Reg 4, #2 27 53.45 4-4 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 25 55.54 5-3 Glynn Academy Reg 8, #1 11 72.07 7-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 8-0 99.84 1,000,000 957,428 834,488 757,481 576,957 0.73 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 8-0 92.73 1,000,000 923,062 883,518 580,194 234,097 3.27 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 8-1 89.02 1,000,000 979,484 662,978 323,555 105,012 8.52 Roswell 7-AAAAA 7-1 86.50 1,000,000 942,954 454,260 177,354 53,359 17.74 Rome 5-AAAAA 6-2 82.42 1,000,000 630,028 338,736 56,296 14,375 68.57 Milton 7-AAAAA 6-2 81.15 1,000,000 787,272 298,602 41,149 10,042 98.58 Houston County 2-AAAAA 8-0 77.68 1,000,000 260,501 130,598 19,248 2,465 404.68 Lee County 2-AAAAA 6-2 77.33 999,982 182,593 77,317 8,190 1,269 787.02 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 7-1 74.33 999,972 518,574 85,371 14,202 1,102 906.44 Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-1 73.14 999,081 87,294 52,660 8,230 580 1,723.14 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 7-1 72.07 1,000,000 252,410 67,611 3,713 322 3,104.59 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 6-2 68.79 1,000,000 619,875 53,987 6,172 253 3,951.57 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 7-0 69.34 1,000,000 217,918 24,392 1,864 96 10,415.67 Newnan 3-AAAAA 6-2 68.65 988,429 130,627 10,534 950 40 24,999.00 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 7-1 68.30 997,462 39,456 4,357 405 17 58,822.53 Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-4 64.34 783,015 192,681 8,863 557 7 142,856.14 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 7-2 62.26 1,000,000 51,769 2,501 136 4 249,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 6-2 56.33 997,120 62,918 1,560 37 2 499,999.00 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 7-1 62.42 1,000,000 15,601 1,567 38 1 999,999.00 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 5-3 64.33 951,414 5,957 2,371 148 - - Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-5 59.44 851,979 19,471 528 23 - - Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 5-3 55.54 981,830 29,924 878 22 - - River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-2 61.96 701,699 7,856 928 14 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-5 57.99 993,583 966 224 8 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 4-4 55.82 861,749 2,240 171 6 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 6-2 50.39 1,000,000 41,698 418 4 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 4-4 55.44 216,985 15,008 248 2 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 6-2 51.05 862,830 19,511 173 1 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 5-3 53.04 437,549 274 39 1 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 4-4 53.45 999,319 3,535 115 - - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 3-5 42.14 925,829 250 4 - - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-5 41.21 953,470 196 2 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-5 38.83 998,270 143 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-5 39.91 788,506 170 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-4 42.80 158,220 153 - - - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-6 46.43 147,892 146 - - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 4-4 39.84 285,207 48 - - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-5 50.50 54,932 6 - - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-5 45.21 11,571 1 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-3 48.20 1,569 1 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-6 32.94 1,139 1 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-7 22.80 48,260 - - - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 2-6 41.44 919 - - - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-8 35.90 147 - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-6 40.24 71 - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-6 45.03 - - - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-5 44.75 - - - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-6 38.30 - - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-7 35.89 - - - - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-7 34.78 - - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-8 30.47 - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-9 29.61 - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-5 27.78 - - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-7 27.39 - - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-7 22.85 - - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-7 20.24 - - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-7 18.91 - - - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-8 16.34 - - - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-8 16.21 - - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-7 12.75 - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-8 9.84 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 687,846 286,142 23,456 2,556 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Statesboro 285,634 63,235 286,471 227,490 862,830 137,170 1-AAAAA Effingham County 20,812 321,515 464,565 190,228 997,120 2,880 1-AAAAA South Effingham 3,152 7,246 8,012 139,810 158,220 841,780 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 2,556 321,862 217,496 439,916 981,830 18,170 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Evans - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 919,337 79,648 430 585 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Houston County 73,229 505,805 420,966 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Lee County 7,434 414,544 577,914 90 999,982 18 2-AAAAA Coffee - 3 602 851,374 851,979 148,021 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - 88 59 147 999,853 2-AAAAA Veterans - - - 147,892 147,892 852,108 3-AAAAA Hughes 998,546 1,454 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 1,454 49,956 56,583 892,007 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate - 946,497 51,325 1,259 999,081 919 3-AAAAA Newnan - 2,093 892,092 94,244 988,429 11,571 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - - 11,571 11,571 988,429 3-AAAAA Dutchtown - - - 919 919 999,081 3-AAAAA Banneker - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Morrow - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 999,910 42 46 2 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Shiloh 84 919,874 77,493 1,868 999,319 681 4-AAAAA Decatur 6 2,030 109,995 813,798 925,829 74,171 4-AAAAA Dunwoody - 76,158 99,807 109,242 285,207 714,793 4-AAAAA Chamblee - 1,896 712,659 73,951 788,506 211,494 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - - - 1,139 1,139 998,861 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Rome 820,106 179,894 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA New Manchester 179,894 820,106 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA East Paulding - - 622,525 328,889 951,414 48,586 5-AAAAA Villa Rica - - 365,310 628,273 993,583 6,417 5-AAAAA South Paulding - - 12,165 42,767 54,932 945,068 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - - 71 71 999,929 5-AAAAA Alexander - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 903,627 10,193 35,209 50,943 999,972 28 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 84,389 778,515 99,896 34,662 997,462 2,538 6-AAAAA Creekview 9,330 61,901 306,628 483,890 861,749 138,251 6-AAAAA River Ridge 1,942 52,784 535,192 111,781 701,699 298,301 6-AAAAA Woodstock 712 96,607 22,217 318,013 437,549 562,451 6-AAAAA Lassiter - - 858 711 1,569 998,431 6-AAAAA Pope - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Riverwood - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Gainesville 681,488 295,213 23,299 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Roswell 315,163 462,388 222,449 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Milton 3,349 242,399 754,252 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Lanier - - - 783,015 783,015 216,985 7-AAAAA Seckinger - - - 216,985 216,985 783,015 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Jackson County 950,584 49,416 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 49,416 950,584 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - - 591,586 361,884 953,470 46,530 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - - 408,414 589,856 998,270 1,730 8-AAAAA Alcovy - - - 48,260 48,260 951,740 8-AAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Loganville - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Creekside North Oconee Creekside Cartersville Benedictine North Oconee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Creekside Locust Grove Cartersville Kell Eastside Creekside Griffin Locust Grove Ware County Cartersville Southwest DeKalb Kell Reg 1, #3 19 59.99 4-4 Perry Reg 8, #2 12 66.13 5-4 Eastside Reg 7, #4 31 45.07 2-7 Dalton Reg 4, #1 1 97.89 8-0 Creekside Reg 5, #3 23 58.50 7-1 Lithonia Reg 3, #2 15 62.00 6-2 Griffin Reg 6, #4 41 40.22 2-7 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 2, #1 14 62.51 7-1 Locust Grove Reg 8, #3 20 59.50 5-3 Madison County Reg 1, #2 7 70.97 7-1 Ware County Reg 4, #4 43 37.90 6-2 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 3 84.96 9-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 17 61.61 4-4 Jonesboro Reg 5, #2 13 64.12 6-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 2, #4 21 59.23 6-2 Jones County Reg 6, #1 9 69.89 7-2 Kell Central (Carrollton) Benedictine Marist North Oconee Cambridge Central (Carrollton) Cass Benedictine Blessed Trinity Marist Hiram North Oconee Reg 2, #3 18 60.71 6-2 Ola Reg 6, #2 10 69.57 7-1 Cambridge Reg 5, #4 26 53.73 5-3 Tucker Reg 3, #1 5 76.79 8-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 4, #3 32 44.86 3-5 Mays Reg 7, #2 8 69.92 7-2 Cass Reg 8, #4 22 58.79 6-2 Flowery Branch Reg 1, #1 4 79.27 5-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 11 67.46 5-3 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #2 16 61.96 6-2 Stockbridge Reg 3, #4 35 43.62 3-6 Starr's Mill Reg 5, #1 6 73.22 7-1 Marist Reg 7, #3 25 53.84 5-4 Hiram Reg 4, #2 27 49.68 7-1 M.L. King Reg 1, #4 33 44.48 1-7 Wayne County Reg 8, #1 2 86.90 8-0 North Oconee Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 8-0 97.89 1,000,000 983,198 970,689 839,687 710,885 0.41 North Oconee 8-AAAA 8-0 86.90 1,000,000 962,490 842,791 658,446 172,184 4.81 Cartersville 7-AAAA 9-0 84.96 1,000,000 885,533 803,817 146,119 79,027 11.65 Benedictine 1-AAAA 5-2 79.27 1,000,000 712,214 478,291 163,347 21,250 46.06 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 8-0 76.79 1,000,000 764,992 341,788 98,791 10,263 96.44 Marist 5-AAAA 7-1 73.22 1,000,000 704,633 128,293 51,952 3,663 272.00 Cass 7-AAAA 7-2 69.92 1,000,000 255,964 97,031 13,760 630 1,586.30 Kell 6-AAAA 7-2 69.89 1,000,000 454,359 87,907 7,029 578 1,729.10 Ware County 1-AAAA 7-1 70.97 998,635 121,258 69,261 4,274 540 1,850.85 Cambridge 6-AAAA 7-1 69.57 1,000,000 372,322 71,399 7,760 516 1,936.98 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 5-3 67.46 1,000,000 242,011 33,955 4,624 223 4,483.30 Eastside 8-AAAA 5-4 66.13 1,000,000 12,620 6,713 636 84 11,903.76 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 7-1 62.51 1,000,000 330,238 6,777 708 39 25,640.03 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 6-2 64.12 1,000,000 245,845 20,112 433 38 26,314.79 Griffin 3-AAAA 6-2 62.00 1,000,000 318,668 10,568 796 37 27,026.03 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 6-2 61.96 961,525 83,774 4,849 471 17 58,822.53 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 4-4 61.61 999,340 114,191 6,936 138 9 111,110.11 Jones County 2-AAAA 6-2 59.23 753,096 165,615 2,584 141 6 166,665.67 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 6-2 58.79 1,000,000 29,014 4,848 380 4 249,999.00 Ola 2-AAAA 6-2 60.71 848,290 52,991 4,088 149 3 333,332.33 Lithonia 5-AAAA 7-1 58.50 1,000,000 125,437 1,143 61 3 333,332.33 Perry 1-AAAA 4-4 59.99 997,802 8,025 1,804 141 1 999,999.00 Hiram 7-AAAA 5-4 53.84 1,000,000 14,650 1,411 59 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 5-3 59.50 915,776 6,616 1,584 56 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 7-1 49.68 1,000,000 6,054 367 15 - - Hampton 2-AAAA 6-2 56.76 437,089 13,918 486 14 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 5-3 53.73 741,216 7,681 416 11 - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-7 44.48 697,255 1,043 34 1 - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-6 43.62 999,954 1,097 8 1 - - Mays 4-AAAA 3-5 44.86 996,216 720 21 - - - Warner Robins 1-AAAA 4-4 48.22 175,159 364 16 - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-7 43.31 131,149 141 5 - - - St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-3 44.27 258,784 234 4 - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 2-7 45.07 991,923 46 3 - - - Centennial 6-AAAA 5-3 35.25 385,861 312 1 - - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-7 40.22 614,139 1,682 - - - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 6-2 37.90 853,039 25 - - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-4 42.20 84,028 24 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 3-5 26.07 113,560 1 - - - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-6 30.63 37,185 - - - - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-6 45.08 7,150 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 1-7 23.56 927 - - - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-6 34.54 706 - - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-3 43.40 196 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 4-4 46.56 - - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 2-6 42.67 - - - - - - Harris County 3-AAAA 3-6 41.38 - - - - - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-7 38.38 - - - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-6 36.93 - - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-5 34.00 - - - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-8 31.67 - - - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 3-5 30.55 - - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-8 28.34 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-8 19.86 - - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 1-8 16.48 - - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 1-7 12.64 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-5 11.46 - - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-8 -0.02 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-7 -0.69 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-8 -3.67 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-9 -44.65 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Benedictine 925,115 37,858 37,027 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Ware County 51,039 919,001 26,910 1,685 998,635 1,365 1-AAAA Perry 23,846 31,793 873,168 68,995 997,802 2,198 1-AAAA Warner Robins - 9,159 60,087 105,913 175,159 824,841 1-AAAA Wayne County - 2,189 2,808 692,258 697,255 302,745 1-AAAA New Hampstead - - - 131,149 131,149 868,851 2-AAAA Locust Grove 599,830 176,424 220,443 3,303 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Jones County 345,417 7,673 49,217 350,789 753,096 246,904 2-AAAA Stockbridge 54,364 601,399 276,890 28,872 961,525 38,475 2-AAAA Hampton 230 183,882 41,215 211,762 437,089 562,911 2-AAAA Ola 159 30,622 412,235 405,274 848,290 151,710 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA McDonough - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 850,737 149,263 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Griffin 149,263 850,737 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Jonesboro - - 895,670 103,670 999,340 660 3-AAAA Starr's Mill - - 104,309 895,645 999,954 46 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) - - 21 685 706 999,294 3-AAAA Harris County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Creekside 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA M.L. King - 999,996 4 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Mays - 4 970,726 25,486 996,216 3,784 4-AAAA Midtown - - 29,119 84,441 113,560 886,440 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson - - 151 852,888 853,039 146,961 4-AAAA Pace Academy - - - 37,185 37,185 962,815 4-AAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Marist 988,799 1,239 2,672 7,290 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 9,950 956,672 33,314 64 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Lithonia 1,251 42,077 956,666 6 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Tucker - 12 7,348 733,856 741,216 258,784 5-AAAA St. Pius X - - - 258,784 258,784 741,216 5-AAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Kell 557,738 330,484 111,778 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Cambridge 334,011 392,643 273,342 4 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 108,251 276,779 611,207 3,763 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Centennial - 94 3,673 382,094 385,861 614,139 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) - - - 614,139 614,139 385,861 7-AAAA Cartersville 997,806 2,181 13 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Hiram 2,194 16,932 980,874 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Cass - 980,887 19,113 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Dalton - - - 991,923 991,923 8,077 7-AAAA Allatoona - - - 7,150 7,150 992,850 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - 927 927 999,073 7-AAAA Cedartown - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 971,782 28,218 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 28,218 166,846 7,786 797,150 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Eastside - 798,111 194,869 7,020 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Madison County - 6,825 797,345 111,606 915,776 84,224 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - - 84,028 84,028 915,972 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - - 196 196 999,804 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Jefferson Jefferson North Hall Troup Sandy Creek First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jefferson Douglass Peach County North Hall Jefferson LaGrange Cherokee Bluff Douglass Peach County North Clayton Northwest Whitfield North Hall #1 3 74.41 7-1 Jefferson #32 40 41.84 2-6 Dougherty #17 29 49.72 6-2 Heritage (Ringgold) #16 4 71.15 7-2 LaGrange #9 26 52.27 7-1 Pickens #24 25 52.37 5-3 Cherokee Bluff #25 32 48.76 4-4 Luella #8 8 67.42 6-2 Douglass #5 6 68.94 8-0 Peach County #28 35 45.23 4-4 Southeast Bulloch #21 19 54.63 6-2 Oconee County #12 16 57.00 7-2 North Clayton #13 27 51.31 6-3 Northwest Whitfield #20 33 48.35 7-1 Liberty County #29 36 45.01 4-4 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #4 7 67.88 8-0 North Hall Troup Calhoun Sandy Creek West Laurens Troup Cairo Westside (Augusta) Calhoun Jenkins Sandy Creek Harlem West Laurens #3 2 79.48 8-0 Troup #30 20 54.38 5-3 Upson-Lee #19 18 55.75 7-1 Stephenson #14 13 59.58 6-2 Cairo #11 10 64.61 8-0 Westside (Augusta) #22 24 52.90 5-2 Westover #27 14 58.17 5-3 Mary Persons #6 9 66.91 6-2 Calhoun #7 5 70.62 7-1 Jenkins #26 28 50.53 5-3 Lumpkin County #23 38 43.01 4-4 Gilmer #10 1 79.88 8-0 Sandy Creek #15 17 56.10 6-2 Monroe Area #18 15 58.02 6-2 Harlem #31 42 40.64 5-3 Long County #2 11 64.13 8-0 West Laurens

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 2-AAA 8-0 79.88 1,000,000 861,577 662,320 473,188 332,173 2.01 Troup 2-AAA 8-0 79.48 1,000,000 856,650 629,716 451,203 307,286 2.25 Jefferson 8-AAA 7-1 74.41 1,000,000 785,231 508,888 322,844 144,993 5.90 Jenkins 3-AAA 7-1 70.62 1,000,000 685,664 361,688 152,140 53,677 17.63 North Hall 6-AAA 8-0 67.88 1,000,000 728,606 382,200 135,632 36,559 26.35 LaGrange 2-AAA 7-2 71.15 1,000,000 404,714 202,479 95,331 33,707 28.67 Peach County 1-AAA 8-0 68.94 1,000,000 618,161 294,474 109,206 33,168 29.15 Calhoun 7-AAA 6-2 66.91 1,000,000 601,768 253,857 80,709 20,606 47.53 Douglass 5-AAA 6-2 67.42 1,000,000 465,216 175,202 64,087 16,968 57.93 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 8-0 64.61 1,000,000 501,772 195,497 51,797 10,498 94.26 West Laurens 4-AAA 8-0 64.13 1,000,000 457,951 154,682 42,904 8,295 119.55 Cairo 1-AAA 6-2 59.58 1,000,000 183,954 44,255 7,034 863 1,157.75 North Clayton 5-AAA 7-2 57.00 1,000,000 125,773 26,299 3,087 286 3,495.50 Harlem 4-AAA 6-2 58.02 1,000,000 81,593 16,155 2,415 276 3,622.19 Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-3 58.17 687,469 60,518 13,090 1,696 177 5,648.72 Monroe Area 8-AAA 6-2 56.10 999,906 78,296 13,664 1,509 137 7,298.27 Stephenson 5-AAA 7-1 55.75 1,000,000 83,382 13,982 1,517 131 7,632.59 Oconee County 8-AAA 6-2 54.63 1,000,000 81,569 13,777 1,176 69 14,491.75 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-3 54.38 639,111 30,526 4,766 420 30 33,332.33 Westover 1-AAA 5-2 52.90 999,943 44,811 6,230 458 29 34,481.76 Pickens 6-AAA 7-1 52.27 1,000,000 59,913 6,885 524 22 45,453.55 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 6-3 51.31 1,000,000 41,216 5,020 275 14 71,427.57 Whitewater 2-AAA 3-5 53.63 328,066 14,207 2,105 140 11 90,908.09 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 6-2 49.72 1,000,000 32,471 3,272 181 9 111,110.11 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-3 52.37 933,863 26,324 2,504 213 6 166,665.67 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 5-3 50.53 962,889 24,290 2,402 123 6 166,665.67 Luella 5-AAA 4-4 48.76 809,364 12,223 1,014 46 2 499,999.00 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-5 48.93 451,214 6,730 541 30 1 999,999.00 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-4 45.01 926,535 7,022 380 7 1 999,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 7-1 48.35 999,994 21,079 1,904 88 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 4-4 43.01 920,334 3,998 154 7 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 4-4 42.33 651,435 5,051 236 6 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-4 45.23 577,777 4,625 260 5 - - Long County 3-AAA 5-3 40.64 504,978 1,094 40 1 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 2-6 41.84 684,264 792 26 1 - - Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-5 41.04 167,720 476 20 - - - Beach 3-AAA 4-3 38.72 253,089 384 10 - - - Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-8 39.05 226,648 125 2 - - - Baldwin 4-AAA 3-5 43.30 19,203 83 2 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-6 36.16 114,357 83 1 - - - Monroe 1-AAA 2-6 39.66 89,712 58 1 - - - Dawson County 6-AAA 3-5 35.64 44,312 23 - - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 4-5 31.45 5,165 1 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-6 21.21 1,954 - - - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-6 36.73 391 - - - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 3-5 33.65 307 - - - - - Spalding 2-AAA 2-7 45.41 - - - - - - White County 6-AAA 1-7 32.60 - - - - - - Howard 4-AAA 2-6 30.38 - - - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-6 22.87 - - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-6 21.16 - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 2-6 21.02 - - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-8 16.64 - - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-7 15.18 - - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-7 13.49 - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-8 4.96 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-8 4.69 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-8 -1.72 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 8-AAA Jefferson 878,284 958,635 998,713 1,000,000 - 958,635 6-AAA North Hall 50,806 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 4-AAA West Laurens 30,663 522,425 959,555 1,000,000 - 522,425 2-AAA Troup 26,077 523,716 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 523,716 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 9,869 477,575 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 477,575 2-AAA Sandy Creek 4,299 476,284 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 476,284 7-AAA Calhoun 2 920,535 999,987 1,000,000 - 920,535 3-AAA Jenkins - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 5-AAA Douglass - 911,649 988,165 1,000,000 - 911,649 1-AAA Peach County - 796,874 998,980 1,000,000 - 796,874 1-AAA Cairo - 202,007 813,454 1,000,000 - 202,007 5-AAA Stephenson - 80,908 172,086 1,000,000 - 80,908 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) - 79,348 444,588 1,000,000 - 79,348 8-AAA Oconee County - 39,290 510,884 1,000,000 - 39,290 5-AAA North Clayton - 7,418 861,165 1,000,000 - 7,418 8-AAA Monroe Area - 2,075 494,574 999,906 94 2,075 1-AAA Westover - 1,119 188,234 999,943 57 1,119 7-AAA Adairsville - 117 459,939 651,435 348,565 117 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 25 5,639 926,535 73,465 25 2-AAA LaGrange - - 871,627 1,000,000 - - 6-AAA Pickens - - 494,167 1,000,000 - - 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield - - 336,941 1,000,000 - - 4-AAA Harlem - - 164,084 1,000,000 - - 6-AAA Lumpkin County - - 131,367 962,889 37,111 - 3-AAA Liberty County - - 105,518 999,994 6 - 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff - - 333 933,863 66,137 - 7-AAA Gilmer - - - 920,334 79,666 - 5-AAA Luella - - - 809,364 190,636 - 2-AAA Mary Persons - - - 687,469 312,531 - 1-AAA Dougherty - - - 684,264 315,736 - 2-AAA Upson-Lee - - - 639,111 360,889 - 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - - - 577,777 422,223 - 3-AAA Long County - - - 504,978 495,022 - 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - - 451,214 548,786 - 2-AAA Whitewater - - - 328,066 671,934 - 3-AAA Beach - - - 253,089 746,911 - 1-AAA Bainbridge - - - 226,648 773,352 - 5-AAA Cedar Grove - - - 167,720 832,280 - 8-AAA East Hall - - - 114,357 885,643 - 1-AAA Monroe - - - 89,712 910,288 - 6-AAA Dawson County - - - 44,312 955,688 - 4-AAA Baldwin - - - 19,203 980,797 - 7-AAA LaFayette - - - 5,165 994,835 - 8-AAA West Hall - - - 1,954 998,046 - 4-AAA Hephzibah - - - 391 999,609 - 6-AAA Chestatee - - - 307 999,693 - 4-AAA Howard - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Islands - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Riverdale - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Fayette County - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Spalding - - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Ridgeland - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA White County - - - - 1,000,000 -

Class AA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Rockmart First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Sumter County Appling County Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Sumter County North Murray Thomson Appling County Hapeville Charter Carver (Columbus) #1 3 71.13 9-0 Carver (Atlanta) #32 47 7.47 2-6 Butler #17 11 57.18 7-1 Pierce County #16 20 50.19 5-3 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #9 4 69.16 7-1 Sumter County #24 24 46.97 6-2 Franklin County #25 25 46.76 3-5 Stephens County #8 9 58.45 8-0 North Murray #5 13 56.41 5-3 Thomson #28 26 42.91 5-3 East Jackson #21 33 38.23 4-4 Spencer #12 10 57.96 5-3 Appling County #13 6 63.04 4-4 Hapeville Charter #20 34 37.08 7-1 Columbus #29 39 24.91 3-6 South Atlanta #4 1 74.57 8-0 Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Callaway Burke County Rockmart Morgan County Laney Callaway Columbia Crisp County Burke County Hart County Rockmart #3 5 65.69 8-0 Morgan County #30 30 39.94 2-6 Westside (Macon) #19 18 50.77 6-2 Laney #14 31 39.85 7-2 Miller Grove #11 12 56.89 6-2 Callaway #22 29 40.04 4-5 Sonoraville #27 27 42.56 3-5 Jackson #6 19 50.58 2-6 Columbia #7 16 52.05 3-6 Crisp County #26 23 47.13 5-3 Cook #23 28 42.47 5-3 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #10 15 52.28 6-2 Burke County #15 17 51.23 3-5 Hart County #18 22 47.33 6-3 Ringgold #31 43 21.89 3-5 Redan #2 7 61.05 7-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 8-0 74.57 1,000,000 933,595 846,669 608,890 445,784 1.24 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 9-0 71.13 1,000,000 933,482 700,798 442,629 255,568 2.91 Sumter County 1-AA 7-1 69.16 1,000,000 750,896 432,654 224,254 111,129 8.00 Morgan County 2-AA 8-0 65.69 1,000,000 844,580 621,318 310,328 102,255 8.78 Rockmart 7-AA 7-1 61.05 1,000,000 587,673 396,296 150,775 33,540 28.82 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 4-4 63.04 999,999 519,571 218,196 78,806 23,496 41.56 North Murray 7-AA 8-0 58.45 1,000,000 427,306 115,189 33,580 6,719 147.83 Callaway 2-AA 6-2 56.89 1,000,000 473,922 144,972 38,283 5,691 174.72 Appling County 3-AA 5-3 57.96 1,000,000 367,886 100,229 24,921 4,761 209.04 Thomson 4-AA 5-3 56.41 1,000,000 487,737 99,277 29,399 4,465 222.96 Pierce County 3-AA 7-1 57.18 999,997 310,898 90,044 22,179 3,732 266.95 Burke County 4-AA 6-2 52.28 1,000,000 244,615 44,097 8,053 750 1,332.33 Columbia 6-AA 2-6 50.58 1,000,000 317,958 52,087 8,384 603 1,657.37 Crisp County 3-AA 3-6 52.05 1,000,000 150,556 33,659 5,851 497 2,011.07 Laney 4-AA 6-2 50.77 1,000,000 186,425 35,868 5,626 428 2,335.45 Hart County 8-AA 3-5 51.23 965,129 82,869 25,202 3,821 324 3,085.42 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 5-3 50.19 1,000,000 73,145 14,647 1,823 138 7,245.38 Cook 3-AA 5-3 47.13 998,859 63,718 6,557 646 41 24,389.24 Stephens County 8-AA 3-5 46.76 942,720 32,764 4,409 402 25 39,999.00 Ringgold 7-AA 6-3 47.33 1,000,000 40,971 4,640 429 23 43,477.26 Franklin County 8-AA 6-2 46.97 998,846 42,255 4,589 435 19 52,630.58 Jackson 2-AA 3-5 42.56 1,000,000 21,127 1,785 131 6 166,665.67 East Jackson 8-AA 5-3 42.91 967,040 27,103 1,705 94 3 333,332.33 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-3 42.47 999,752 21,802 1,650 104 1 999,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AA 7-2 39.85 1,000,000 15,133 1,324 77 1 999,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AA 4-5 40.04 984,617 17,704 816 27 1 999,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 2-6 39.94 974,736 10,505 643 32 - - Spencer 1-AA 4-4 38.23 1,000,000 8,043 327 11 - - Columbus 1-AA 7-1 37.08 1,000,000 5,299 342 10 - - Union County 7-AA 2-6 31.35 57,451 85 4 - - - South Atlanta 6-AA 3-6 24.91 999,978 155 3 - - - Pike County 2-AA 3-5 32.94 76,192 147 2 - - - Redan 6-AA 3-5 21.89 999,979 63 2 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-7 29.03 14,071 10 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-8 23.65 19,083 2 - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-6 7.47 1,000,000 - - - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 2-6 28.59 726 - - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 4-4 6.25 449 - - - - - Washington 5-AA 2-6 12.85 317 - - - - - Salem 6-AA 3-5 9.46 43 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-6 16.92 16 - - - - - Shaw 1-AA 1-7 23.45 - - - - - - Therrell 5-AA 1-8 22.26 - - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 1-7 0.70 - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-7 -5.61 - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-8 -21.38 - - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-8 -25.51 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 593,677 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 7-AA North Murray 373,899 985,243 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 382,293 7-AA Rockmart 32,323 842,826 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 617,707 2-AA Morgan County 80 797,872 999,886 1,000,000 - 797,812 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 21 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 6-AA Columbia - 990,032 998,472 1,000,000 - 990,032 3-AA Appling County - 466,140 765,215 1,000,000 - 466,140 3-AA Crisp County - 276,570 646,253 1,000,000 - 276,570 3-AA Pierce County - 222,786 590,171 999,997 3 222,786 2-AA Callaway - 201,899 903,652 1,000,000 - 201,899 1-AA Sumter County - 170,356 998,635 1,000,000 - - 3-AA Cook - 34,504 72,846 998,859 1,141 34,504 6-AA Miller Grove - 9,749 999,803 1,000,000 - 9,749 8-AA Hart County - 1,514 627,071 965,129 34,871 1,514 2-AA Jackson - 289 89,282 1,000,000 - 289 6-AA Redan - 219 1,689 999,979 21 219 1-AA Columbus - 1 55,982 1,000,000 - - 5-AA Hapeville Charter - - 988,479 999,999 1 - 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe - - 798,639 1,000,000 - - 4-AA Burke County - - 583,768 1,000,000 - - 4-AA Laney - - 416,856 1,000,000 - - 7-AA Ringgold - - 415,107 1,000,000 - - 8-AA Stephens County - - 25,629 942,720 57,280 - 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 11,587 999,752 248 - 2-AA Westside (Macon) - - 7,433 974,736 25,264 - 8-AA Franklin County - - 3,152 998,846 1,154 - 8-AA East Jackson - - 235 967,040 32,960 - 4-AA Butler - - 118 1,000,000 - - 6-AA South Atlanta - - 36 999,978 22 - 1-AA Spencer - - 4 1,000,000 - - 7-AA Sonoraville - - - 984,617 15,383 - 2-AA Pike County - - - 76,192 923,808 - 7-AA Union County - - - 57,451 942,549 - 2-AA Rutland - - - 19,083 980,917 - 3-AA Tattnall County - - - 14,071 985,929 - 7-AA Coahulla Creek - - - 726 999,274 - 1-AA Kendrick - - - 449 999,551 - 5-AA Washington - - - 317 999,683 - 6-AA Salem - - - 43 999,957 - 7-AA Murray County - - - 16 999,984 - 5-AA Therrell - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Hardaway - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Shaw - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Josey - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.