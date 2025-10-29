AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: North Murray has longest title odds of undefeated teams

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Lowndes
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
Hillgrove
Valdosta
Grayson
Harrison
Carrollton
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
Hillgrove
Westlake
Reg 1, #3
8
84.63
8-1
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
12
76.18
7-2
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
25
67.44
6-3
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
1
105.95
9-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
19
71.10
7-2
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
10
79.30
8-1
Harrison
Reg 6, #4
34
59.41
5-4
North Forsyth
Reg 2, #1
4
97.15
9-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
20
70.42
5-4
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
9
84.47
7-2
Colquitt County
Reg 4, #4
29
63.26
5-4
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
6
90.69
8-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
13
76.03
7-2
Hillgrove
Reg 5, #2
14
74.43
6-3
North Cobb
Reg 2, #4
22
69.33
4-6
Westlake
Reg 6, #1
27
65.22
6-3
Denmark
McEachern
Lowndes
Douglas County
Buford
West Forsyth
McEachern
Brookwood
Lowndes
Douglas County
Marietta
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
28
63.78
2-7
East Coweta
Reg 6, #2
23
68.88
7-2
West Forsyth
Reg 5, #4
24
67.80
5-5
Walton
Reg 3, #1
5
91.52
9-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
17
72.31
6-3
Archer
Reg 7, #2
15
72.76
7-2
Brookwood
Reg 8, #4
39
50.66
4-4
Central Gwinnett
Reg 1, #1
3
97.36
9-0
Lowndes
Reg 6, #3
31
60.81
5-4
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
7
89.24
7-2
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
45
43.65
4-5
Paulding County
Reg 5, #1
18
71.74
5-4
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
21
69.66
6-3
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 4, #2
11
79.15
6-3
Newton
Reg 1, #4
16
72.56
6-3
Richmond Hill
Reg 8, #1
2
100.17
9-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAA9-0105.951,000,000942,880756,053675,417496,8321.01
Buford8-AAAAAA9-0100.171,000,000894,511706,031465,129206,9593.83
Lowndes1-AAAAAA9-097.361,000,000924,979660,631316,769121,1397.25
Carrollton2-AAAAAA9-097.151,000,000928,091297,026200,73691,0999.98
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA8-190.691,000,000682,179618,526114,92235,46327.20
McEachern3-AAAAAA9-091.521,000,000935,129366,374124,70029,55832.83
Douglas County2-AAAAAA7-289.241,000,000848,955192,15266,83714,15069.67
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA7-284.471,000,000193,164145,67914,1972,297434.35
Valdosta1-AAAAAA8-184.631,000,000181,80188,77013,1711,959509.46
Newton4-AAAAAA6-379.151,000,00074,31118,5572,1241556,450.61
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA7-276.031,000,000384,42457,8171,9561427,041.25
Harrison3-AAAAAA8-179.301,000,00094,8715,1541,1761168,619.69
North Cobb5-AAAAAA6-374.431,000,000252,54631,7051,0595817,240.38
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA7-276.181,000,00019,7593,3854353033,332.33
Marietta5-AAAAAA5-471.741,000,00097,9477,2802781099,999.00
North Paulding5-AAAAAA7-271.101,000,00063,5684,7771537142,856.14
Archer4-AAAAAA6-372.311,000,00025,3802,9111546166,665.67
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA7-268.881,000,000174,27814,0142495199,999.00
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-372.561,000,00012,7721,718835199,999.00
Westlake2-AAAAAA4-669.331,000,000148,28510,7831554249,999.00
Brookwood7-AAAAAA7-272.761,000,00026,5823,1321653333,332.33
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA5-470.421,000,0009,5704,014502499,999.00
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA6-369.661,000,0006,670595261999,999.00
Walton5-AAAAAA5-567.801,000,00023,31693824--
Denmark6-AAAAAA6-365.221,000,00022,95378814--
Norcross7-AAAAAA6-367.441,000,0003,18419312--
East Coweta2-AAAAAA2-763.781,000,00018,0044965--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-463.261,000,0001,8943522--
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA5-460.56358,2983,953721--
Dacula8-AAAAAA4-555.84685,32332661--
Lambert6-AAAAAA5-460.811,000,0003,06570---
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA5-459.41641,7025541---
Paulding County3-AAAAAA4-543.651,000,00061----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA4-450.66314,67738----
Camden County1-AAAAAA5-466.61------
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-660.82------
Parkview7-AAAAAA3-659.85------
Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-658.86------
Duluth7-AAAAAA4-551.12------
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA5-450.77------
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-648.03------
Etowah5-AAAAAA3-747.74------
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-944.75------
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-744.19------
Campbell3-AAAAAA5-443.65------
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA1-834.39------
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-833.94------
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA3-633.63------
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-733.12------
Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-932.09------
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-823.96------
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-723.55------
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA1-722.24------
Osborne3-AAAAAA1-817.26------
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-812.21------
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-911.20------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALowndes890,035103,5896,376-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAValdosta109,965235,139654,896-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAAColquitt County-654,067222,932123,0011,000,000-
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill-7,205115,796876,9991,000,000-
1-AAAAAACamden County-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAATift County-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAACarrollton754,751245,249--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAADouglas County245,249754,751--1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta--995,7374,2631,000,000-
2-AAAAAAWestlake--4,263995,7371,000,000-
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAMcEachern1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAHarrison-992,1647,745911,000,000-
3-AAAAAAHillgrove-7,828992,16481,000,000-
3-AAAAAAPaulding County-891999,9011,000,000-
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAACampbell-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAGrayson995,7054,295--1,000,000-
4-AAAAAAArcher4,295109,502886,203-1,000,000-
4-AAAAAANewton-883,27792,61924,1041,000,000-
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett-2,92621,178975,8961,000,000-
4-AAAAAARockdale County-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAGrovetown-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAMarietta552,285153,044294,671-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb270,918667,70961,373-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding176,797179,247643,956-1,000,000-
5-AAAAAAWalton---1,000,0001,000,000-
5-AAAAAAWheeler-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAEtowah-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAACherokee-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth953,54946,451--1,000,000-
6-AAAAAADenmark31,053696,54467,622204,7811,000,000-
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta15,398257,00556,18529,710358,298641,702
6-AAAAAALambert--876,193123,8071,000,000-
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth---641,702641,702358,298
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAAAABrookwood-846,504133,06820,4281,000,000-
7-AAAAAANorcross-153,496156,806689,6981,000,000-
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge--710,126289,8741,000,000-
7-AAAAAAParkview-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAADuluth-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAABuford961,10438,896--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAMill Creek38,896961,104--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAACollins Hill--1,000,000-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAADacula---685,323685,323314,677
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett---314,677314,677685,323
8-AAAAAADiscovery-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAAMountain View-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Roswell
Hughes
Rome
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Roswell
Sequoyah
Habersham Central
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Effingham County
Roswell
Lovejoy
Sequoyah
Reg 1, #3
31
49.85
7-2
Statesboro
Reg 8, #2
28
51.86
7-2
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #4
18
63.07
5-4
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
12
68.98
7-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
17
65.01
6-3
East Paulding
Reg 3, #2
14
67.71
7-2
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
29
51.54
6-3
Woodstock
Reg 2, #1
2
95.07
9-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
35
42.45
4-5
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #2
21
57.75
7-2
Effingham County
Reg 4, #4
37
41.36
3-6
Decatur
Reg 7, #1
3
87.90
8-1
Roswell
Reg 3, #3
13
68.09
8-1
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
16
66.79
7-1
New Manchester
Reg 2, #4
23
56.69
4-5
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
9
74.51
8-1
Sequoyah
Hughes
Gainesville
Rome
Milton
Houston County
Hughes
Gainesville
Brunswick
Lee County
Rome
Milton
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
8
77.12
8-1
Houston County
Reg 6, #2
15
67.36
8-1
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
24
55.86
4-5
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
1
98.39
9-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
38
41.04
5-4
Dunwoody
Reg 7, #2
4
84.20
8-2
Gainesville
Reg 8, #4
40
40.01
4-5
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
19
60.96
7-2
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
22
57.21
5-4
Creekview
Reg 2, #2
7
77.91
7-2
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
11
69.81
7-2
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
5
83.74
7-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
6
79.30
7-2
Milton
Reg 4, #2
27
52.02
5-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
26
53.18
5-4
Glynn Academy
Reg 8, #1
10
72.14
8-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA9-098.391,000,000937,261822,737736,740489,1621.04
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA9-095.071,000,000961,594936,331712,398360,8651.77
Roswell7-AAAAA8-187.901,000,000967,903759,299250,87683,92610.92
Gainesville7-AAAAA8-284.201,000,000959,104313,240122,37630,95431.31
Rome5-AAAAA7-283.741,000,000637,286433,63591,93723,43041.68
Milton7-AAAAA7-279.301,000,000727,064270,50336,1346,169161.10
Lee County2-AAAAA7-277.911,000,000192,56291,86113,1041,944513.40
Houston County2-AAAAA8-177.121,000,000182,45683,53111,0861,508662.13
Sequoyah6-AAAAA8-174.511,000,000606,960116,84811,8651,238806.75
Jackson County8-AAAAA8-172.141,000,000306,04773,8805,2454092,443.99
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA7-268.981,000,000643,87430,9104,2052344,272.50
Northgate3-AAAAA7-267.71960,37625,3909,8631,0315318,866.92
Lovejoy3-AAAAA8-168.091,000,000177,56916,4679234323,254.81
Newnan3-AAAAA7-269.811,000,00037,5879,6315221758,822.53
Sprayberry6-AAAAA8-167.361,000,00050,7485,4723851662,499.00
New Manchester5-AAAAA7-166.791,000,000160,10812,4705351471,427.57
East Paulding5-AAAAA6-365.011,000,0006,3482,5702071190,908.09
Lanier7-AAAAA5-463.07784,465167,4613,7362415199,999.00
Brunswick1-AAAAA7-260.961,000,00057,6252,8051232499,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA7-257.751,000,00056,3232,49745--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA7-251.861,000,00063,11242110--
Coffee2-AAAAA4-556.691,000,00018,6844853--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA4-555.861,000,000637893--
Creekview6-AAAAA5-457.211,000,0004,5052542--
Statesboro1-AAAAA7-249.851,000,00030,3551532--
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA5-453.18992,9863,900931--
Woodstock6-AAAAA6-351.541,000,000302391--
Shiloh4-AAAAA5-452.021,000,0003,90998---
Seckinger7-AAAAA5-453.82215,53511,87672---
Decatur4-AAAAA3-641.36825,8612915---
Clarke Central8-AAAAA4-542.451,000,0004702---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA5-441.041,000,0003792---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-540.011,000,0002961---
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-635.20168,6349----
Dutchtown3-AAAAA3-644.0539,6243----
South Effingham1-AAAAA4-541.477,0142----
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA3-631.725,505-----
River Ridge6-AAAAA6-357.88------
South Paulding5-AAAAA3-650.14------
Lassiter6-AAAAA5-446.79------
Veterans2-AAAAA2-745.90------
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-641.03------
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-739.68------
Alexander5-AAAAA2-739.54------
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA2-739.52------
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-638.28------
Evans1-AAAAA2-736.80------
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-936.58------
Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-734.88------
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA1-933.50------
Pope6-AAAAA0-929.67------
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-826.61------
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-626.49------
Banneker3-AAAAA1-823.06------
Alcovy8-AAAAA1-822.01------
Apalachee8-AAAAA2-821.12------
Morrow3-AAAAA1-818.71------
Loganville8-AAAAA0-917.86------
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-916.81------
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-813.54------
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-96.90------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick654,521297,08548,394-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAStatesboro297,08548,394654,521-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAEffingham County48,394654,521297,085-1,000,000-
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy---992,986992,9867,014
1-AAAAASouth Effingham---7,0147,014992,986
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-----1,000,000
1-AAAAAEvans-----1,000,000
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAThomas County Central1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-AAAAAHouston County-506,856493,144-1,000,000-
2-AAAAALee County-493,144506,856-1,000,000-
2-AAAAACoffee---1,000,0001,000,000-
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAVeterans-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAHughes977,78222,218--1,000,000-
3-AAAAALovejoy22,21826,407951,375-1,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate-912,59146,6961,089960,37639,624
3-AAAAANewnan-38,7841,929959,2871,000,000-
3-AAAAADutchtown---39,62439,624960,376
3-AAAAAMcIntosh-----1,000,000
3-AAAAABanneker-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAMorrow-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAAShiloh-776,441223,559-1,000,000-
4-AAAAADunwoody-223,559504,783271,6581,000,000-
4-AAAAADecatur--271,658554,203825,861174,139
4-AAAAAChamblee---168,634168,634831,366
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain---5,5055,505994,495
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)-----1,000,000
4-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAARome1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAAANew Manchester-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAAAAEast Paulding--734,995265,0051,000,000-
5-AAAAAVilla Rica--265,005734,9951,000,000-
5-AAAAASouth Paulding-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAlexander-----1,000,000
5-AAAAALithia Springs-----1,000,000
6-AAAAASequoyah885,73415,31298,954-1,000,000-
6-AAAAASprayberry98,954766,95744,82789,2621,000,000-
6-AAAAACreekview15,312192,486792,202-1,000,000-
6-AAAAAWoodstock-25,24564,017910,7381,000,000-
6-AAAAARiver Ridge-----1,000,000
6-AAAAALassiter-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAPope-----1,000,000
6-AAAAARiverwood-----1,000,000
7-AAAAARoswell769,900115,927114,173-1,000,000-
7-AAAAAGainesville230,100769,900--1,000,000-
7-AAAAAMilton-114,173885,827-1,000,000-
7-AAAAALanier---784,465784,465215,535
7-AAAAASeckinger---215,535215,535784,465
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAChattahoochee-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAJackson County937,13662,864--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAHabersham Central62,864937,136--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAClarke Central--607,183392,8171,000,000-
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow--392,817607,1831,000,000-
8-AAAAAAlcovy-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAApalachee-----1,000,000
8-AAAAALoganville-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
North Oconee
Creekside
Cartersville
Central (Carrollton)
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Locust Grove
Cartersville
Kell
Eastside
Creekside
Griffin
Locust Grove
Ware County
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Kell
Reg 1, #3
21
58.28
4-5
Perry
Reg 8, #2
11
66.03
6-4
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
37
42.88
2-7
Dalton
Reg 4, #1
1
99.45
9-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
22
57.18
7-2
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
17
61.86
6-3
Griffin
Reg 6, #4
40
40.44
2-7
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
15
63.10
8-1
Locust Grove
Reg 8, #3
20
58.43
6-3
Madison County
Reg 1, #2
12
64.14
7-2
Ware County
Reg 4, #4
43
37.82
6-3
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
2
83.89
10-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
18
61.86
5-4
Jonesboro
Reg 5, #2
13
63.64
7-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
23
57.03
6-3
Hampton
Reg 6, #1
7
73.60
8-2
Kell
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Benedictine
Blessed Trinity
Marist
Hiram
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
16
62.67
7-2
Ola
Reg 6, #2
9
67.39
7-2
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
25
53.24
6-3
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
4
78.62
9-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
32
45.65
4-5
Mays
Reg 7, #2
10
67.29
8-2
Cass
Reg 8, #4
19
60.49
6-3
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #1
5
78.06
6-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
8
69.75
6-3
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #2
14
63.40
7-2
Stockbridge
Reg 3, #4
36
42.95
3-6
Starr's Mill
Reg 5, #1
6
74.42
8-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
26
52.86
5-5
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
29
49.41
8-1
M.L. King
Reg 1, #4
27
52.34
5-4
Warner Robins
Reg 8, #1
3
83.80
9-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA9-099.451,000,000990,919983,942881,212799,8950.25
North Oconee8-AAAA9-083.801,000,000967,882775,571534,28290,83610.01
Cartersville7-AAAA10-083.891,000,000948,426784,172107,97764,09414.60
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA9-078.621,000,000799,091474,410196,62320,26248.35
Benedictine1-AAAA6-278.061,000,000760,487416,809166,77916,18660.78
Marist5-AAAA8-174.421,000,000727,815187,97778,3085,215190.75
Kell6-AAAA8-273.601,000,000733,260180,8408,5262,448407.50
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA6-369.751,000,000202,24047,72910,0074002,499.00
Cass7-AAAA8-267.291,000,000215,14851,3587,3842214,523.89
Cambridge6-AAAA7-267.391,000,000152,11527,7364,8211436,992.01
Eastside8-AAAA6-466.031,000,00013,4246,3905958112,344.68
Locust Grove2-AAAA8-163.101,000,000423,3076,9408327513,332.33
Stockbridge2-AAAA7-263.40989,848244,5226,6708784323,254.81
Ware County1-AAAA7-264.14972,30232,61410,3192332835,713.29
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA7-263.641,000,000156,36313,6302362737,036.04
Griffin3-AAAA6-361.861,000,000299,2722,8692351952,630.58
Ola2-AAAA7-262.671,000,00037,9806,1775481283,332.33
Jonesboro3-AAAA5-461.861,000,00085,6156,0601237142,856.14
Madison County8-AAAA6-358.43874,37912,1672,269183333,332.33
Flowery Branch8-AAAA6-360.491,000,00023,4482,9861812499,999.00
Perry1-AAAA4-558.281,000,0007,3901,195762499,999.00
Lithonia5-AAAA7-257.181,000,000102,922513291999,999.00
Hiram7-AAAA5-552.861,000,00013,5171,11054--
Warner Robins1-AAAA5-452.341,000,0006,36949815--
M.L. King4-AAAA8-149.411,000,0006,80834711--
Tucker5-AAAA6-353.241,000,0004,6482658--
Hampton2-AAAA6-357.03626,92617,8377436--
Jones County2-AAAA6-356.60383,22610,0794273--
Mays4-AAAA4-545.651,000,0001,22332---
Starr's Mill3-AAAA3-642.951,000,00073310---
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-740.44649,3041,9623---
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-444.32125,621742---
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA6-337.82898,032821---
Centennial6-AAAA5-434.50350,696239----
Dalton7-AAAA2-742.88863,96416----
Allatoona7-AAAA3-744.68108,0845----
Wayne County1-AAAA1-840.1027,6981----
Midtown4-AAAA3-624.4865,983-----
Pace Academy4-AAAA3-628.7435,985-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA2-731.3327,952-----
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA5-450.61------
New Hampstead1-AAAA2-746.16------
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-445.96------
McDonough2-AAAA3-645.02------
St. Pius X5-AAAA6-442.42------
Harris County3-AAAA4-640.55------
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-738.07------
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-636.04------
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-734.58------
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-933.96------
Cedartown7-AAAA2-832.09------
Union Grove2-AAAA0-930.99------
Druid Hills5-AAAA4-528.96------
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-920.99------
North Springs5-AAAA1-815.63------
Forest Park4-AAAA2-611.48------
Northview5-AAAA1-89.74------
Drew4-AAAA0-90.19------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-8-0.52------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-9-5.39------
Cross Keys5-AAAA1-9-44.44------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABenedictine1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-AAAAWare County-678,643282,91210,747972,30227,698
1-AAAAWarner Robins-294,131-705,8691,000,000-
1-AAAAPerry-27,226689,862282,9121,000,000-
1-AAAAWayne County--27,22647227,698972,302
1-AAAANew Hampstead-----1,000,000
2-AAAALocust Grove676,649323,351--1,000,000-
2-AAAAStockbridge323,351646,2181,48718,792989,84810,152
2-AAAAOla-30,335969,569961,000,000-
2-AAAAJones County-9610,845372,285383,226616,774
2-AAAAHampton--18,099608,827626,926373,074
2-AAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian-----1,000,000
2-AAAAMcDonough-----1,000,000
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)1,000,000---1,000,000-
3-AAAAGriffin-1,000,000--1,000,000-
3-AAAAJonesboro--905,38394,6171,000,000-
3-AAAAStarr's Mill--94,617905,3831,000,000-
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)-----1,000,000
3-AAAAHarris County-----1,000,000
3-AAAAMundy's Mill-----1,000,000
4-AAAACreekside1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAM.L. King-1,000,000--1,000,000-
4-AAAAMays--1,000,000-1,000,000-
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson---898,032898,032101,968
4-AAAAMidtown---65,98365,983934,017
4-AAAAPace Academy---35,98535,985964,015
4-AAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAADrew-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMarist1,000,000---1,000,000-
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb-1,000,000--1,000,000-
5-AAAALithonia--999,989111,000,000-
5-AAAATucker--11999,9891,000,000-
5-AAAASt. Pius X-----1,000,000
5-AAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
5-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
5-AAAANorthview-----1,000,000
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAAKell1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-AAAABlessed Trinity-541,951458,049-1,000,000-
6-AAAACambridge-458,049541,951-1,000,000-
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)---649,304649,304350,696
6-AAAACentennial---350,696350,696649,304
7-AAAACartersville1,000,000---1,000,000-
7-AAAACass-1,000,000--1,000,000-
7-AAAAHiram--1,000,000-1,000,000-
7-AAAADalton---863,964863,964136,036
7-AAAAAllatoona---108,084108,084891,916
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)---27,95227,952972,048
7-AAAACedartown-----1,000,000
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-AAAAEastside-874,379125,621-1,000,000-
8-AAAAFlowery Branch-125,6211,746872,6331,000,000-
8-AAAAMadison County--872,6331,746874,379125,621
8-AAAAEast Forsyth---125,621125,621874,379
8-AAAAWalnut Grove-----1,000,000
8-AAAACedar Shoals-----1,000,000

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
LaGrange
Troup
Sandy Creek
North Hall
LaGrange
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
Troup
Jenkins
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Pickens
Troup
Cairo
Jenkins
North Clayton
Oconee County
Sandy Creek
#1
3
74.46
8-1
Jefferson
#32
41
41.09
2-7
Dougherty
#17
26
51.08
7-2
Pickens
#16
30
48.02
6-3
Heritage (Ringgold)
#9
2
79.61
9-0
Troup
#24
39
43.09
5-4
Gilmer
#25
25
52.27
5-4
Cherokee Bluff
#8
12
63.32
7-2
Cairo
#5
4
73.46
8-1
Jenkins
#28
16
58.23
5-4
Mary Persons
#21
23
52.48
6-2
Westover
#12
18
56.25
7-2
North Clayton
#13
29
49.55
7-3
Northwest Whitfield
#20
24
52.47
6-3
Oconee County
#29
36
44.21
4-5
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#4
1
81.47
9-0
Sandy Creek
North Hall
Calhoun
Douglass
LaGrange
North Hall
Monroe Area
Peach County
Calhoun
Douglass
Westside (Augusta)
LaGrange
West Laurens
#3
6
68.16
9-0
North Hall
#30
34
46.17
5-4
Lumpkin County
#19
17
57.57
7-2
Harlem
#14
14
58.49
7-2
Monroe Area
#11
11
64.61
8-1
Peach County
#22
33
46.22
5-3
Beach
#27
32
46.24
4-5
Luella
#6
8
67.03
7-2
Calhoun
#7
9
65.11
7-2
Douglass
#26
35
45.19
6-3
Long County
#23
37
44.13
7-2
Liberty County
#10
13
62.74
9-0
Westside (Augusta)
#15
5
71.16
7-2
LaGrange
#18
15
58.44
8-1
Stephenson
#31
42
40.84
4-5
Dawson County
#2
10
64.94
9-0
West Laurens

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek2-AAA9-081.471,000,000917,319724,032510,890380,3411.63
Troup2-AAA9-079.611,000,000879,409632,874400,847267,0752.74
Jefferson8-AAA8-174.461,000,000903,151580,528309,972139,2886.18
Jenkins3-AAA8-173.461,000,000816,547428,119213,26087,34310.45
LaGrange2-AAA7-271.161,000,000491,576241,335119,68737,76625.48
North Hall6-AAA9-068.161,000,000683,841345,348141,68033,83028.56
Calhoun7-AAA7-267.031,000,000621,785259,00691,25420,51447.75
West Laurens4-AAA9-064.941,000,000490,207185,00662,56810,60993.26
Douglass5-AAA7-265.111,000,000338,427120,05240,0597,350135.05
Peach County1-AAA8-164.611,000,000341,228122,67533,2136,070163.74
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA9-062.741,000,000486,153157,93441,0035,405184.01
Cairo1-AAA7-263.321,000,000312,95379,03418,4503,029329.14
Monroe Area8-AAA7-258.491,000,000133,56830,4374,7404452,246.19
Stephenson5-AAA8-158.441,000,000129,13828,0725,0024102,438.02
Harlem4-AAA7-257.571,000,00061,61512,8691,9671656,059.61
North Clayton5-AAA7-256.251,000,00094,41116,8402,0751556,450.61
Mary Persons2-AAA5-458.23660,53253,15010,8171,5731357,406.41
Oconee County8-AAA6-352.471,000,00040,7885,0814062147,618.05
Westover1-AAA6-252.481,000,00037,1864,7593851376,922.08
Whitewater2-AAA4-553.78334,44013,5961,9261621376,922.08
Pickens6-AAA7-251.081,000,00027,4992,9932058124,999.00
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA7-349.551,000,00035,0683,4341947142,856.14
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-452.27911,92822,0612,2302095199,999.00
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA6-348.021,000,00017,4151,420681999,999.00
Richmond Academy4-AAA4-549.73543,5218,195813421999,999.00
Luella5-AAA4-546.24689,0355,133358161999,999.00
Beach3-AAA5-346.22959,3697,92049519--
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-544.21942,6675,29426414--
Long County3-AAA6-345.19995,7095,41625710--
Lumpkin County6-AAA5-446.17552,7114,2822819--
Liberty County3-AAA7-244.13999,0664,6331857--
Upson-Lee2-AAA5-450.3653,8961,2361286--
Gilmer7-AAA5-443.09974,2263,5251454--
Adairsville7-AAA4-540.13346,9692,8201163--
Monroe1-AAA3-642.80245,269709361--
Dougherty1-AAA2-741.09754,7311,48360---
Dawson County6-AAA4-540.84631,54564424---
Cedar Grove5-AAA4-538.89243,81043012---
East Hall8-AAA3-637.74154,0241885---
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-539.542,2711----
LaFayette7-AAA4-529.764,281-----
Spalding2-AAA2-846.59------
Baldwin4-AAA3-643.19------
White County6-AAA2-735.95------
Hephzibah4-AAA3-734.32------
Bainbridge1-AAA0-933.20------
Chestatee6-AAA3-629.95------
Howard4-AAA2-729.93------
Windsor Forest3-AAA3-625.18------
Ridgeland7-AAA2-721.71------
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-718.04------
Riverdale5-AAA1-817.58------
West Hall8-AAA2-715.66------
Fayette County2-AAA0-914.76------
Islands3-AAA1-813.34------
Groves3-AAA0-94.29------
Cross Creek4-AAA1-83.22------
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-9-5.31------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-AAAJefferson951,286989,0881,000,0001,000,000-989,088
4-AAAWest Laurens22,493601,1771,000,0001,000,000-601,177
6-AAANorth Hall15,4671,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
2-AAATroup7,546474,0621,000,0001,000,000-474,062
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)3,088398,8231,000,0001,000,000-398,823
2-AAASandy Creek120525,9381,000,0001,000,000-525,938
3-AAAJenkins-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
7-AAACalhoun-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
1-AAACairo-816,122977,7031,000,000-816,122
5-AAADouglass-794,030985,2731,000,000-794,030
5-AAAStephenson-205,970394,4331,000,000-205,970
1-AAAPeach County-174,115990,4501,000,000-174,115
1-AAAWestover-9,76332,1711,000,000-9,763
8-AAAOconee County-7,1539,9581,000,000-7,153
8-AAAMonroe Area-3,759999,8581,000,000-3,759
2-AAALaGrange--947,8271,000,000--
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield--702,7041,000,000--
5-AAANorth Clayton--684,3391,000,000--
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)--649,4121,000,000--
7-AAAAdairsville--297,303346,969653,031-
6-AAAPickens--219,7151,000,000--
4-AAAHarlem--68,7831,000,000--
3-AAALiberty County--40,071999,066934-
3-AAALong County---995,7094,291-
7-AAAGilmer---974,22625,774-
3-AAABeach---959,36940,631-
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)---942,66757,333-
8-AAACherokee Bluff---911,92888,072-
1-AAADougherty---754,731245,269-
5-AAALuella---689,035310,965-
2-AAAMary Persons---660,532339,468-
6-AAADawson County---631,545368,455-
6-AAALumpkin County---552,711447,289-
4-AAARichmond Academy---543,521456,479-
2-AAAWhitewater---334,440665,560-
1-AAAMonroe---245,269754,731-
5-AAACedar Grove---243,810756,190-
8-AAAEast Hall---154,024845,976-
2-AAAUpson-Lee---53,896946,104-
7-AAALaFayette---4,281995,719-
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch---2,271997,729-
4-AAAHoward----1,000,000-
4-AAABaldwin----1,000,000-
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000-
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)----1,000,000-
3-AAAWindsor Forest----1,000,000-
3-AAAIslands----1,000,000-
5-AAARiverdale----1,000,000-
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000-
1-AAABainbridge----1,000,000-
2-AAAFayette County----1,000,000-
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000-
8-AAAWest Hall----1,000,000-
6-AAAChestatee----1,000,000-
4-AAAHephzibah----1,000,000-
4-AAACross Creek----1,000,000-
2-AAASpalding----1,000,000-
7-AAARidgeland----1,000,000-
6-AAAWhite County----1,000,000-

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Hapeville Charter
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Sumter County
North Murray
Thomson
Hapeville Charter
Miller Grove
Carver (Columbus)
#1
3
70.87
10-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
47
5.15
2-7
Butler
#17
25
45.71
6-3
Ringgold
#16
10
56.40
8-1
Pierce County
#9
4
70.03
8-1
Sumter County
#24
20
49.28
3-6
Hart County
#25
22
47.51
6-3
Franklin County
#8
12
55.70
9-0
North Murray
#5
13
55.62
6-3
Thomson
#28
27
41.64
3-6
Jackson
#21
29
40.88
5-4
Spencer
#12
6
61.92
5-4
Hapeville Charter
#13
30
39.77
8-2
Miller Grove
#20
34
32.15
7-2
Columbus
#29
39
24.80
3-6
South Atlanta
#4
2
75.55
9-0
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Callaway
Burke County
Rockmart
Morgan County
Appling County
Callaway
Columbia
Crisp County
Burke County
Laney
Rockmart
#3
5
64.52
9-0
Morgan County
#30
32
38.52
3-6
Westside (Macon)
#19
19
49.51
4-5
Stephens County
#14
11
55.79
6-3
Appling County
#11
9
57.86
7-2
Callaway
#22
31
39.31
5-5
Sonoraville
#27
24
45.80
5-4
Cook
#6
16
51.59
3-6
Columbia
#7
17
50.51
3-6
Crisp County
#26
26
44.40
5-4
East Jackson
#23
28
41.61
5-4
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#10
15
51.73
7-2
Burke County
#15
21
48.83
6-3
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#18
18
50.19
7-2
Laney
#31
42
21.90
3-6
Redan
#2
8
59.74
8-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA9-075.551,000,000943,751864,919625,343483,1901.07
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA10-070.871,000,000931,716657,944405,698225,7003.43
Sumter County1-AA8-170.031,000,000818,180493,160247,922135,4166.38
Morgan County2-AA9-064.521,000,000829,569600,682307,11385,94010.64
Rockmart7-AA8-159.741,000,000590,006391,455156,52728,27434.37
Hapeville Charter5-AA5-461.921,000,000519,653184,49352,91916,02661.40
Callaway2-AA7-257.861,000,000577,404221,26670,49510,28196.27
Thomson4-AA6-355.621,000,000488,152106,17733,1614,126241.37
Pierce County3-AA8-156.401,000,000325,49778,14819,2302,907343.00
Appling County3-AA6-355.791,000,000259,94671,16318,0722,567388.56
North Murray7-AA9-055.701,000,000323,61163,64913,7882,220449.45
Columbia6-AA3-651.591,000,000346,28373,49016,0691,196835.12
Burke County4-AA7-251.731,000,000244,46548,47410,5148061,239.69
Laney4-AA7-250.191,000,000186,89536,5086,8184242,357.49
Crisp County3-AA3-650.511,000,000131,39430,8475,9333822,616.80
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA6-348.831,000,00081,62123,7913,4831945,153.64
Stephens County8-AA4-549.511,000,00051,61014,0822,3271297,750.94
Hart County8-AA3-649.28953,93671,05513,3091,9151248,063.52
Franklin County8-AA6-347.51999,93557,0507,1019333925,640.03
Cook3-AA5-445.801,000,00055,0375,5336562441,665.67
Ringgold7-AA6-345.711,000,00030,8722,4021981471,427.57
East Jackson8-AA5-444.40999,88743,9174,1584179111,110.11
Jackson2-AA3-641.641,000,00018,5711,5961354249,999.00
Sonoraville7-AA5-539.311,000,00019,9401,185853333,332.33
Spencer1-AA5-440.881,000,00015,2461,083592499,999.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-441.61999,9978,616835572499,999.00
Westside (Macon)2-AA3-638.521,000,0008,889577241999,999.00
Miller Grove6-AA8-239.771,000,00018,3931,854107--
Columbus1-AA7-232.151,000,0002,2021152--
South Atlanta6-AA3-624.801,000,0002754---
Redan6-AA3-621.901,000,000110----
Pike County2-AA3-631.3645,65873----
Butler4-AA2-75.151,000,0001----
Washington5-AA2-712.15363-----
Union County7-AA2-729.01219-----
Kendrick1-AA4-52.565-----
Coahulla Creek7-AA2-728.43------
Tattnall County3-AA2-827.56------
Rutland2-AA0-924.41------
Shaw1-AA2-723.07------
Therrell5-AA1-821.58------
Murray County7-AA2-714.71------
Salem6-AA3-69.41------
Hardaway1-AA1-8-1.99------
Josey4-AA1-8-7.44------
Glenn Hills4-AA0-9-25.52------
Jordan1-AA0-9-28.25------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
5-AACarver (Atlanta)655,2081,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
7-AANorth Murray344,7711,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-344,771
7-AARockmart21742,7301,000,0001,000,000-655,229
6-AAColumbia-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
1-AACarver (Columbus)-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
4-AAThomson-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
2-AAMorgan County-725,0711,000,0001,000,000-725,045
3-AAAppling County-449,429803,2631,000,000-449,429
3-AACrisp County-289,841645,6341,000,000-289,841
2-AACallaway-274,9551,000,0001,000,000-274,955
3-AAPierce County-260,730709,4101,000,000-260,730
1-AASumter County-257,244999,9971,000,000--
6-AAMiller Grove--1,000,0001,000,000--
5-AAHapeville Charter--1,000,0001,000,000--
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe--989,9671,000,000--
7-AARinggold--694,0581,000,000--
4-AABurke County--580,0831,000,000--
4-AALaney--430,8301,000,000--
8-AAHart County--144,553953,93646,064-
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate--790999,9973-
1-AAColumbus--7881,000,000--
8-AAStephens County--6271,000,000--
2-AAWestside (Macon)---1,000,000--
2-AAJackson---1,000,000--
3-AACook---1,000,000--
6-AARedan---1,000,000--
6-AASouth Atlanta---1,000,000--
7-AASonoraville---1,000,000--
1-AASpencer---1,000,000--
4-AAButler---1,000,000--
8-AAFranklin County---999,93565-
8-AAEast Jackson---999,887113-
2-AAPike County---45,658954,342-
5-AAWashington---363999,637-
7-AAUnion County---219999,781-
1-AAKendrick---5999,995-
2-AARutland----1,000,000-
5-AATherrell----1,000,000-
1-AAJordan----1,000,000-
1-AAHardaway----1,000,000-
1-AAShaw----1,000,000-
7-AAMurray County----1,000,000-
4-AAJosey----1,000,000-
4-AAGlenn Hills----1,000,000-
6-AASalem----1,000,000-
3-AATattnall County----1,000,000-
7-AACoahulla Creek----1,000,000-

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Worth County
Fitzgerald
Toombs County
Worth County
Heard County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jasper County
Fitzgerald
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Jasper County
Social Circle
Fitzgerald
Dublin
Gordon Lee
Swainsboro
Thomasville
Toombs County
#1
12
54.12
9-0
Jasper County
#32
47
17.88
3-6
Chattooga
#17
24
42.02
7-3
Haralson County
#16
23
42.62
5-4
Social Circle
#9
8
57.62
6-3
Fitzgerald
#24
48
17.72
6-3
Gordon Central
#25
32
36.74
4-5
Bremen
#8
11
54.57
7-2
Dublin
#5
22
43.35
8-1
Gordon Lee
#28
26
41.05
4-5
Washington County
#21
30
37.87
4-5
Bacon County
#12
7
57.72
8-2
Swainsboro
#13
4
62.85
6-3
Thomasville
#20
28
38.29
5-5
Putnam County
#29
45
25.07
5-4
Fannin County
#4
2
70.02
8-1
Toombs County
Worth County
Northeast
Lamar County
Heard County
Worth County
Bleckley County
Elbert County
Northeast
Lamar County
Pepperell
Jeff Davis
Heard County
#3
3
68.99
10-0
Worth County
#30
42
26.79
2-7
Jefferson County
#19
17
48.45
7-2
Dodge County
#14
14
52.90
7-2
Bleckley County
#11
25
41.67
4-5
Elbert County
#22
27
38.95
5-4
Oglethorpe County
#27
52
13.94
4-5
Towers
#6
6
57.88
7-2
Northeast
#7
15
52.15
9-0
Lamar County
#26
29
37.96
5-4
ACE Charter
#23
38
31.17
5-4
Temple
#10
21
43.51
6-3
Pepperell
#15
20
45.03
7-2
Rabun County
#18
16
50.68
7-2
Jeff Davis
#31
44
25.23
2-7
McNair
#2
10
55.74
9-0
Heard County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Worth County1-A Division I10-068.991,000,000902,717781,894646,734398,0841.51
Toombs County3-A Division I8-170.021,000,000816,402716,775572,082375,2791.66
Thomasville1-A Division I6-362.851,000,000515,298346,879179,33074,19012.48
Northeast2-A Division I7-257.881,000,000722,638277,237121,36535,27527.35
Heard County6-A Division I9-055.741,000,000689,878372,33197,86825,32338.49
Swainsboro3-A Division I8-257.721,000,000670,674192,92786,71825,29638.53
Fitzgerald1-A Division I6-357.621,000,000478,654275,47679,15123,81840.99
Jasper County4-A Division I9-054.121,000,000742,580287,10374,81016,10961.08
Dublin2-A Division I7-254.571,000,000401,482197,75047,07710,62893.09
Lamar County4-A Division I9-052.151,000,000630,262252,64248,0298,657114.51
Bleckley County2-A Division I7-252.901,000,000169,30978,19619,5054,028247.26
Jeff Davis1-A Division I7-250.681,000,000175,84463,50310,8201,688591.42
Dodge County2-A Division I7-248.451,000,000190,86554,3837,1219331,070.81
Pepperell6-A Division I6-343.511,000,000213,52228,0602,4201865,375.34
Rabun County8-A Division I7-245.031,000,000112,76621,2251,9981825,493.51
Gordon Lee7-A Division I8-143.351,000,000186,31617,1372,4171795,585.59
Elbert County8-A Division I4-541.671,000,000101,8757,6427705518,180.82
Social Circle4-A Division I5-442.621,000,00060,20810,2046483826,314.79
Haralson County6-A Division I7-342.021,000,00055,0817,2614681855,554.56
Washington County2-A Division I4-541.05999,94740,7893,4912531662,499.00
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I5-438.951,000,00046,4692,9461689111,110.11
Bacon County1-A Division I4-537.871,000,00024,1101,017765199,999.00
ACE Charter2-A Division I5-437.961,000,00015,8661,474712499,999.00
Putnam County4-A Division I5-538.291,000,0009,332832501999,999.00
Bremen6-A Division I4-536.74999,98312,6631,046421999,999.00
Temple6-A Division I5-431.171,000,0006,9572444--
Berrien1-A Division I3-632.67558,9042,1291503--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-832.30353,5122,3601152--
East Laurens2-A Division I3-632.8394,21169722---
Jefferson County2-A Division I2-726.79506,66227614---
McNair4-A Division I2-725.23688,71729611---
Fannin County7-A Division I5-425.071,000,0001,26510---
Gordon Central7-A Division I6-317.721,000,0002081---
Towers4-A Division I4-513.941,000,0001051---
Chattooga7-A Division I3-617.88757,2241051---
Dade County7-A Division I2-714.5740,6322----
Southwest2-A Division I2-726.67208-----
Commerce8-A Division I1-832.92------
Model6-A Division I1-815.13------
Banks County8-A Division I0-912.01------
Brantley County1-A Division I0-910.59------
Coosa7-A Division I2-76.04------
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-95.47------
Armuchee7-A Division I0-8-9.35------
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-8-10.47------
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-8-18.01------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
4-A Division IJasper County586,7941,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-593,236
6-A Division IHeard County348,4611,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-840,448
1-A Division IWorth County38,6741,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
4-A Division ILamar County26,0711,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-406,764
7-A Division IGordon Lee-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
2-A Division INortheast-975,8381,000,0001,000,000-975,838
3-A Division IToombs County-946,4691,000,0001,000,000-780,486
2-A Division IDublin-624,8911,000,0001,000,000-24,162
2-A Division IDodge County-195,065377,0481,000,000--
6-A Division IPepperell-159,5521,000,0001,000,000-159,552
1-A Division IThomasville-80,830999,5991,000,000--
1-A Division IFitzgerald-11,926731,6271,000,000--
2-A Division IBleckley County-2,844998,6211,000,000--
1-A Division IJeff Davis-2,585306,2621,000,000--
3-A Division ISwainsboro--1,000,0001,000,000--
4-A Division ISocial Circle--888,1371,000,000--
8-A Division IElbert County--723,9951,000,000--
8-A Division IRabun County--565,9931,000,000--
6-A Division IHaralson County--408,7181,000,000--
1-A Division IBacon County---1,000,000--
2-A Division IACE Charter---1,000,000--
6-A Division ITemple---1,000,000--
4-A Division ITowers---1,000,000--
7-A Division IFannin County---1,000,000--
7-A Division IGordon Central---1,000,000--
8-A Division IOglethorpe County---1,000,000--
4-A Division IPutnam County---1,000,000--
6-A Division IBremen---999,98317-
2-A Division IWashington County---999,94753-
7-A Division IChattooga---757,224242,776-
4-A Division IMcNair---688,717311,283-
1-A Division IBerrien---558,904441,096-
2-A Division IJefferson County---506,662493,338-
3-A Division IVidalia---353,512646,488-
2-A Division IEast Laurens---94,211905,789-
7-A Division IDade County---40,632959,368-
2-A Division ISouthwest---208999,792-
8-A Division IBanks County----1,000,000-
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)----1,000,000-
1-A Division IBrantley County----1,000,000-
4-A Division IUtopian Academy----1,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000-
6-A Division IModel----1,000,000-
7-A Division IArmuchee----1,000,000-
7-A Division ICoosa----1,000,000-
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy----1,000,000-
8-A Division ICommerce----1,000,000-

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Lincoln County
Bowdon
Clinch County
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wheeler County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Taylor County
Mitchell County
Wheeler County
Screven County
Clinch County
Seminole County
Bowdon
Bryan County
Taylor County
Reg 1, #3
17
31.12
5-3
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
23
27.05
4-5
Warren County
Reg 7, #4
28
24.47
4-5
Trion
Reg 4, #1
4
50.21
9-0
Wheeler County
Reg 5, #3
43
10.43
4-5
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 3, #2
5
48.21
9-0
Screven County
Reg 6, #4
37
17.79
4-5
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
3
51.73
9-0
Clinch County
Reg 8, #3
31
21.15
4-5
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #2
12
37.05
7-1
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
16
32.34
6-3
Treutlen
Reg 7, #1
2
53.80
7-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
19
30.53
5-4
Bryan County
Reg 5, #2
29
23.20
3-6
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
32
20.96
2-7
Lanier County
Reg 6, #1
13
36.71
7-2
Taylor County
Emanuel County Institute
Early County
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Charlton County
Emanuel County Institute
Wilcox County
Early County
Brooks County
Johnson County
Hawkinsville
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
14
35.21
4-5
Charlton County
Reg 6, #2
26
26.73
6-4
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
47
4.54
3-6
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #1
10
41.08
7-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 4, #3
9
41.45
6-3
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
22
29.25
7-3
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #4
41
12.14
2-7
Greene County
Reg 1, #1
8
45.02
7-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
33
20.61
4-5
Macon County
Reg 2, #2
6
47.29
4-5
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
20
30.15
5-4
McIntosh County Academy
Reg 5, #1
7
46.44
9-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
18
30.89
3-5
Manchester
Reg 4, #2
11
38.81
7-2
Hawkinsville
Reg 1, #4
30
21.28
3-4-1
Randolph-Clay
Reg 8, #1
1
54.62
9-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Lincoln County8-A Division II9-054.621,000,000883,875655,712498,275291,0432.44
Bowdon7-A Division II7-253.801,000,000864,217791,182481,843287,2492.48
Clinch County2-A Division II9-051.731,000,000753,455464,098248,439132,7226.53
Wheeler County4-A Division II9-050.211,000,000843,698434,124216,080105,7138.46
Screven County3-A Division II9-048.211,000,000720,772443,692178,43070,86613.11
Early County1-A Division II7-245.021,000,000677,002351,315109,91933,53628.82
Brooks County2-A Division II4-547.291,000,000520,534160,46386,59931,99630.25
Johnson County5-A Division II9-046.441,000,000466,960145,90278,87927,15135.83
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II7-241.081,000,000372,759144,95334,2867,832126.68
Wilcox County4-A Division II6-341.451,000,000284,525111,51422,8625,106194.85
Taylor County6-A Division II7-236.711,000,000651,523115,19519,0863,107320.85
Seminole County1-A Division II7-137.051,000,000137,47355,3118,7711,461683.46
Hawkinsville4-A Division II7-238.811,000,00087,51827,0487,5001,312761.20
Charlton County2-A Division II4-535.21974,991151,08534,4633,7424392,276.90
Treutlen4-A Division II6-332.341,000,00065,85715,4161,6441795,585.59
Mitchell County1-A Division II5-331.121,000,00074,20613,1731,3021198,402.36
Bryan County3-A Division II5-430.53591,573129,36811,7758796515,383.62
Jenkins County3-A Division II5-429.78486,14387,1177,3445064522,221.22
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-329.251,000,00023,8693,4631981952,630.58
Manchester7-A Division II3-530.89924,46310,4891,2091701566,665.67
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II5-430.15911,95422,7701,7381401283,332.33
Warren County8-A Division II4-527.051,000,00024,9802,2611574249,999.00
Schley County6-A Division II6-426.731,000,00024,1932,594953333,332.33
Trion7-A Division II4-524.471,000,00014,989999513333,332.33
Turner County2-A Division II2-626.15268,17215,7791,029402499,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II3-623.201,000,00059,4982,692821999,999.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II4-521.151,000,0005,72554715--
Lanier County2-A Division II2-720.96756,83721,99870010--
Macon County6-A Division II4-520.611,000,0001,60327---
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-4-121.28575,99277122---
Crawford County6-A Division II4-517.79838,26236714---
Miller County1-A Division II3-619.86424,00834910---
Greene County8-A Division II2-712.141,000,0003929---
Metter3-A Division II4-527.0210,330503---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-510.431,000,000781---
Hancock Central5-A Division II3-64.54641,566681---
Greenville7-A Division II3-612.1475,537651---
Glascock County5-A Division II2-70.91358,43420----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II4-53.67161,7383----
Atkinson County2-A Division II8-133.87------
Telfair County4-A Division II3-727.00------
Irwin County2-A Division II1-819.44------
Dooly County4-A Division II1-718.13------
Portal3-A Division II3-615.45------
Towns County8-A Division II6-314.30------
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-810.51------
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-88.68------
Savannah3-A Division II1-78.21------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II3-56.68------
Pelham1-A Division II0-92.12------
Terrell County1-A Division II1-7-0.29------
Claxton3-A Division II0-10-1.70------
Marion County6-A Division II0-9-5.10------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-5-10.13------
Calhoun County1-A Division II1-6-13.88------
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-9-15.78------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-6-26.94------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-7-43.28------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County1,000,000---1,000,000-
1-A Division IISeminole County-649,586350,414-1,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County-350,414649,586-1,000,000-
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay---575,992575,992424,008
1-A Division IIMiller County---424,008424,008575,992
1-A Division IIPelham-----1,000,000
1-A Division IITerrell County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County1,000,000---1,000,000-
2-A Division IIBrooks County-1,000,000--1,000,000-
2-A Division IICharlton County--881,12893,863974,99125,009
2-A Division IITurner County--113,332154,840268,172731,828
2-A Division IILanier County--5,540751,297756,837243,163
2-A Division IIIrwin County-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIScreven County682,265317,735--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute317,735682,265--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIBryan County--543,39948,174591,573408,427
3-A Division IIJenkins County--398,09788,046486,143513,857
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy--58,504853,450911,95488,046
3-A Division IIMetter---10,33010,330989,670
3-A Division IIPortal-----1,000,000
3-A Division IISavannah-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIClaxton-----1,000,000
4-A Division IIWheeler County916,07683,924--1,000,000-
4-A Division IITreutlen83,92454,29117,472844,3131,000,000-
4-A Division IIHawkinsville-861,7851,643136,5721,000,000-
4-A Division IIWilcox County--980,88519,1151,000,000-
4-A Division IIDooly County-----1,000,000
4-A Division IITelfair County-----1,000,000
4-A Division IIMontgomery County-----1,000,000
5-A Division IIJohnson County999,94753--1,000,000-
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep53599999,348-1,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County-999,348652-1,000,000-
5-A Division IIHancock Central---641,566641,566358,434
5-A Division IIGlascock County---358,434358,434641,566
5-A Division IITwiggs County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IITaylor County1,000,000---1,000,000-
6-A Division IISchley County-970,11329,887-1,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County-29,887970,113-1,000,000-
6-A Division IICrawford County---838,262838,262161,738
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County---161,738161,738838,262
6-A Division IIMarion County-----1,000,000
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon975,05024,950--1,000,000-
7-A Division IITrion24,950-73,674901,3761,000,000-
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)-975,0501,86323,0871,000,000-
7-A Division IIManchester--924,463-924,46375,537
7-A Division IIGreenville---75,53775,537924,463
8-A Division IILincoln County1,000,000---1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWarren County-705,627294,373-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes-294,373705,627-1,000,000-
8-A Division IIGreene County---1,000,0001,000,000-
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-----1,000,000
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hebron Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Hebron Christian
North Cobb Christian
Christian Heritage
Prince Avenue Christian
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Whitefield Academy
#1
1
77.72
7-1
Hebron Christian
#32
Bye
#17
33
37.04
4-5
North Cobb Christian
#16
39
29.12
4-5
Mount Vernon
#9
31
37.45
6-3
Christian Heritage
#24
49
16.64
2-7
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
7
61.51
7-2
Prince Avenue Christian
#5
7
67.89
8-1
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
40
28.11
3-6
Darlington
#12
14
54.82
6-3
Holy Innocents
#13
19
46.46
6-3
Wesleyan
#20
22
53.34
3-6
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#29
Bye
#4
13
53.12
8-1
Whitefield Academy
Athens Academy
Greater Atlanta Christian
Savannah Christian
Fellowship Christian
Athens Academy
Mount Paran Christian
Aquinas
Greater Atlanta Christian
Savannah Christian
Landmark Christian
Lovett
Fellowship Christian
#3
9
56.41
9-1
Athens Academy
#30
Bye
#19
41
27.09
5-4
Mount Paran Christian
#14
46
22.08
6-3
King's Ridge Christian
#11
21
53.54
6-3
Aquinas
#22
56
6.86
2-7
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
19
55.38
7-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
#7
5
60.97
6-3
Savannah Christian
#26
Bye
#23
61
-17.35
2-7
Walker
#10
18
47.97
8-1
Landmark Christian
#15
23
47.04
5-4
Lovett
#18
33
36.08
3-6
Savannah Country Day
#31
Bye
#2
1
71.03
7-1
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AA7-177.721,000,000991,214913,347764,623597,5230.67
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I7-171.031,000,000956,255783,236579,828239,9423.17
Calvary Day3-AAA8-167.891,000,000890,053697,429249,390101,5408.85
Savannah Christian3-A Division I6-360.971,000,000828,768253,042121,71421,15646.27
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA7-261.511,000,000873,418207,08090,10420,17348.57
Athens Academy8-A Division I9-156.411,000,000785,502416,01083,8009,136108.46
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA7-255.381,000,000658,123251,86950,1854,791207.72
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I8-153.121,000,000633,347156,93418,1271,918520.38
Aquinas4-AAA6-353.541,000,000319,03697,64316,5681,319757.15
Holy Innocents5-AA6-354.821,000,000270,90487,1537,5631,312761.20
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA3-653.341,000,000230,31672,50411,2619161,090.70
Landmark Christian5-A Division I8-147.971,000,000256,43125,3373,9301636,133.97
Lovett5-AA5-447.041,000,00070,26414,0331,9606615,150.52
Wesleyan5-A Division I6-346.461,000,000136,95222,3248934522,221.22
North Cobb Christian7-AA4-537.041,000,00010,21078820--
Christian Heritage7-A Division I6-337.451,000,00070,96960418--
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I3-636.081,000,0009,75050514--
Mount Vernon5-A Division I4-529.121,000,0003,360731--
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I5-427.091,000,0002,114461--
Darlington6-A Division I3-628.111,000,0001,38230---
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I6-322.081,000,0001,40213---
Providence Christian8-A Division I2-716.641,000,000229----
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I2-76.861,000,0001----
Walker5-A Division I2-7-17.351,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ
8-AAHebron Christian871,2871,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-871,287
5-A Division IFellowship Christian115,1571,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-893,491
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy13,5561,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-106,509
3-A Division ISavannah Christian-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-219,514
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000--
8-A Division IAthens Academy-1,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-1,000,000
3-AAACalvary Day-959,9311,000,0001,000,000--
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian-855,4541,000,0001,000,000-128,713
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-178,8591,000,0001,000,000--
5-A Division ILandmark Christian-4,4131,000,0001,000,000--
4-AAAAquinas-1,3431,000,0001,000,000--
5-AAHoly Innocents--1,000,0001,000,000--
5-A Division IWesleyan--1,000,0001,000,000--
5-AALovett--989,9721,000,000--
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian--987,8981,000,000--
5-A Division IMount Vernon--512,3251,000,000--
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian--469,4091,000,000--
7-AANorth Cobb Christian--39,5691,000,000--
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day--8271,000,000--
5-A Division IWalker---1,000,000--
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)---1,000,000--
6-A Division IDarlington---1,000,000--
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian---1,000,000--
8-A Division IProvidence Christian---1,000,000--

About the Author

Loren Maxwell

More Stories

The Latest

Class 3A-A Private: Prince Avenue Christian vs. Hebron Christian

16 high school football games this week that decide region championships

9 would be fine: Pace Academy looks to extend volleyball dominance

Scoreless high school football team moves on from coach before final game

Keep Reading

Maxwell projections: Gainesville gets nod over Roswell in highest rated game

Projecting college playoff field: First rankings will bring controversy

AP Top 25 poll preview: Alabama edges South Carolina, Longhorns escape in OT, LSU could fall

Featured

SNAP overhaul, lost data complicate hunger fight in rural Georgia

Despite a $14.6 billion surplus, state leaders say they can’t bail out SNAP

Husband of child services director fled DUI crash with kids in truck, GSP says

Kirby Smart: LSU coaches ‘borrow’ offices, adds context to Brian Kelly firing