AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: North Murray has longest title odds of undefeated teams The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago link copied

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson North Gwinnett Lowndes Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett Hillgrove Valdosta Grayson Harrison Carrollton Colquitt County North Gwinnett Hillgrove Westlake Reg 1, #3 8 84.63 8-1 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 12 76.18 7-2 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 25 67.44 6-3 Norcross Reg 4, #1 1 105.95 9-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 19 71.10 7-2 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 10 79.30 8-1 Harrison Reg 6, #4 34 59.41 5-4 North Forsyth Reg 2, #1 4 97.15 9-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 20 70.42 5-4 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 9 84.47 7-2 Colquitt County Reg 4, #4 29 63.26 5-4 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 6 90.69 8-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 13 76.03 7-2 Hillgrove Reg 5, #2 14 74.43 6-3 North Cobb Reg 2, #4 22 69.33 4-6 Westlake Reg 6, #1 27 65.22 6-3 Denmark McEachern Lowndes Douglas County Buford West Forsyth McEachern Brookwood Lowndes Douglas County Marietta Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 28 63.78 2-7 East Coweta Reg 6, #2 23 68.88 7-2 West Forsyth Reg 5, #4 24 67.80 5-5 Walton Reg 3, #1 5 91.52 9-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 17 72.31 6-3 Archer Reg 7, #2 15 72.76 7-2 Brookwood Reg 8, #4 39 50.66 4-4 Central Gwinnett Reg 1, #1 3 97.36 9-0 Lowndes Reg 6, #3 31 60.81 5-4 Lambert Reg 2, #2 7 89.24 7-2 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 45 43.65 4-5 Paulding County Reg 5, #1 18 71.74 5-4 Marietta Reg 7, #3 21 69.66 6-3 Peachtree Ridge Reg 4, #2 11 79.15 6-3 Newton Reg 1, #4 16 72.56 6-3 Richmond Hill Reg 8, #1 2 100.17 9-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAA 9-0 105.95 1,000,000 942,880 756,053 675,417 496,832 1.01 Buford 8-AAAAAA 9-0 100.17 1,000,000 894,511 706,031 465,129 206,959 3.83 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 9-0 97.36 1,000,000 924,979 660,631 316,769 121,139 7.25 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 9-0 97.15 1,000,000 928,091 297,026 200,736 91,099 9.98 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 8-1 90.69 1,000,000 682,179 618,526 114,922 35,463 27.20 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 9-0 91.52 1,000,000 935,129 366,374 124,700 29,558 32.83 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 7-2 89.24 1,000,000 848,955 192,152 66,837 14,150 69.67 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 7-2 84.47 1,000,000 193,164 145,679 14,197 2,297 434.35 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 8-1 84.63 1,000,000 181,801 88,770 13,171 1,959 509.46 Newton 4-AAAAAA 6-3 79.15 1,000,000 74,311 18,557 2,124 155 6,450.61 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 7-2 76.03 1,000,000 384,424 57,817 1,956 142 7,041.25 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 8-1 79.30 1,000,000 94,871 5,154 1,176 116 8,619.69 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 6-3 74.43 1,000,000 252,546 31,705 1,059 58 17,240.38 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 7-2 76.18 1,000,000 19,759 3,385 435 30 33,332.33 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 5-4 71.74 1,000,000 97,947 7,280 278 10 99,999.00 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 7-2 71.10 1,000,000 63,568 4,777 153 7 142,856.14 Archer 4-AAAAAA 6-3 72.31 1,000,000 25,380 2,911 154 6 166,665.67 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 7-2 68.88 1,000,000 174,278 14,014 249 5 199,999.00 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-3 72.56 1,000,000 12,772 1,718 83 5 199,999.00 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 4-6 69.33 1,000,000 148,285 10,783 155 4 249,999.00 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 7-2 72.76 1,000,000 26,582 3,132 165 3 333,332.33 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 5-4 70.42 1,000,000 9,570 4,014 50 2 499,999.00 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 6-3 69.66 1,000,000 6,670 595 26 1 999,999.00 Walton 5-AAAAAA 5-5 67.80 1,000,000 23,316 938 24 - - Denmark 6-AAAAAA 6-3 65.22 1,000,000 22,953 788 14 - - Norcross 7-AAAAAA 6-3 67.44 1,000,000 3,184 193 12 - - East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 2-7 63.78 1,000,000 18,004 496 5 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-4 63.26 1,000,000 1,894 352 2 - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 5-4 60.56 358,298 3,953 72 1 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 4-5 55.84 685,323 326 6 1 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 5-4 60.81 1,000,000 3,065 70 - - - North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 5-4 59.41 641,702 554 1 - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 4-5 43.65 1,000,000 61 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 4-4 50.66 314,677 38 - - - - Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-4 66.61 - - - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-6 60.82 - - - - - - Parkview 7-AAAAAA 3-6 59.85 - - - - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-6 58.86 - - - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-5 51.12 - - - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 5-4 50.77 - - - - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-6 48.03 - - - - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-7 47.74 - - - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-9 44.75 - - - - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-7 44.19 - - - - - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 5-4 43.65 - - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 1-8 34.39 - - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-8 33.94 - - - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 3-6 33.63 - - - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-7 33.12 - - - - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-9 32.09 - - - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-8 23.96 - - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-7 23.55 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 1-7 22.24 - - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-8 17.26 - - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-8 12.21 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-9 11.20 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 890,035 103,589 6,376 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 109,965 235,139 654,896 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County - 654,067 222,932 123,001 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill - 7,205 115,796 876,999 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Camden County - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 754,751 245,249 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 245,249 754,751 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA East Coweta - - 995,737 4,263 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Westlake - - 4,263 995,737 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA McEachern 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Harrison - 992,164 7,745 91 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove - 7,828 992,164 8 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Paulding County - 8 91 999,901 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Campbell - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Grayson 995,705 4,295 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Archer 4,295 109,502 886,203 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Newton - 883,277 92,619 24,104 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett - 2,926 21,178 975,896 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Marietta 552,285 153,044 294,671 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 270,918 667,709 61,373 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 176,797 179,247 643,956 - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Walton - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA Wheeler - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Etowah - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Cherokee - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 953,549 46,451 - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA Denmark 31,053 696,544 67,622 204,781 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 15,398 257,005 56,185 29,710 358,298 641,702 6-AAAAAA Lambert - - 876,193 123,807 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth - - - 641,702 641,702 358,298 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Brookwood - 846,504 133,068 20,428 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Norcross - 153,496 156,806 689,698 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge - - 710,126 289,874 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Parkview - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Duluth - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Buford 961,104 38,896 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 38,896 961,104 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Dacula - - - 685,323 685,323 314,677 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - - 314,677 314,677 685,323 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - - - - - 1,000,000 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Roswell Hughes Rome First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Roswell Sequoyah Habersham Central Woodward Academy Northgate Thomas County Central Effingham County Roswell Lovejoy Sequoyah Reg 1, #3 31 49.85 7-2 Statesboro Reg 8, #2 28 51.86 7-2 Habersham Central Reg 7, #4 18 63.07 5-4 Lanier Reg 4, #1 12 68.98 7-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 17 65.01 6-3 East Paulding Reg 3, #2 14 67.71 7-2 Northgate Reg 6, #4 29 51.54 6-3 Woodstock Reg 2, #1 2 95.07 9-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 35 42.45 4-5 Clarke Central Reg 1, #2 21 57.75 7-2 Effingham County Reg 4, #4 37 41.36 3-6 Decatur Reg 7, #1 3 87.90 8-1 Roswell Reg 3, #3 13 68.09 8-1 Lovejoy Reg 5, #2 16 66.79 7-1 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 23 56.69 4-5 Coffee Reg 6, #1 9 74.51 8-1 Sequoyah Hughes Gainesville Rome Milton Houston County Hughes Gainesville Brunswick Lee County Rome Milton Jackson County Reg 2, #3 8 77.12 8-1 Houston County Reg 6, #2 15 67.36 8-1 Sprayberry Reg 5, #4 24 55.86 4-5 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 1 98.39 9-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 38 41.04 5-4 Dunwoody Reg 7, #2 4 84.20 8-2 Gainesville Reg 8, #4 40 40.01 4-5 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 19 60.96 7-2 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 22 57.21 5-4 Creekview Reg 2, #2 7 77.91 7-2 Lee County Reg 3, #4 11 69.81 7-2 Newnan Reg 5, #1 5 83.74 7-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 6 79.30 7-2 Milton Reg 4, #2 27 52.02 5-4 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 26 53.18 5-4 Glynn Academy Reg 8, #1 10 72.14 8-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 9-0 98.39 1,000,000 937,261 822,737 736,740 489,162 1.04 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 9-0 95.07 1,000,000 961,594 936,331 712,398 360,865 1.77 Roswell 7-AAAAA 8-1 87.90 1,000,000 967,903 759,299 250,876 83,926 10.92 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 8-2 84.20 1,000,000 959,104 313,240 122,376 30,954 31.31 Rome 5-AAAAA 7-2 83.74 1,000,000 637,286 433,635 91,937 23,430 41.68 Milton 7-AAAAA 7-2 79.30 1,000,000 727,064 270,503 36,134 6,169 161.10 Lee County 2-AAAAA 7-2 77.91 1,000,000 192,562 91,861 13,104 1,944 513.40 Houston County 2-AAAAA 8-1 77.12 1,000,000 182,456 83,531 11,086 1,508 662.13 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 8-1 74.51 1,000,000 606,960 116,848 11,865 1,238 806.75 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 8-1 72.14 1,000,000 306,047 73,880 5,245 409 2,443.99 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 7-2 68.98 1,000,000 643,874 30,910 4,205 234 4,272.50 Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-2 67.71 960,376 25,390 9,863 1,031 53 18,866.92 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 8-1 68.09 1,000,000 177,569 16,467 923 43 23,254.81 Newnan 3-AAAAA 7-2 69.81 1,000,000 37,587 9,631 522 17 58,822.53 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 8-1 67.36 1,000,000 50,748 5,472 385 16 62,499.00 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 7-1 66.79 1,000,000 160,108 12,470 535 14 71,427.57 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 6-3 65.01 1,000,000 6,348 2,570 207 11 90,908.09 Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-4 63.07 784,465 167,461 3,736 241 5 199,999.00 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 7-2 60.96 1,000,000 57,625 2,805 123 2 499,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 7-2 57.75 1,000,000 56,323 2,497 45 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 7-2 51.86 1,000,000 63,112 421 10 - - Coffee 2-AAAAA 4-5 56.69 1,000,000 18,684 485 3 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 4-5 55.86 1,000,000 637 89 3 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 5-4 57.21 1,000,000 4,505 254 2 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 7-2 49.85 1,000,000 30,355 153 2 - - Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 5-4 53.18 992,986 3,900 93 1 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 6-3 51.54 1,000,000 302 39 1 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 5-4 52.02 1,000,000 3,909 98 - - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 5-4 53.82 215,535 11,876 72 - - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 3-6 41.36 825,861 291 5 - - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 4-5 42.45 1,000,000 470 2 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 5-4 41.04 1,000,000 379 2 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-5 40.01 1,000,000 296 1 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-6 35.20 168,634 9 - - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 3-6 44.05 39,624 3 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 4-5 41.47 7,014 2 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 3-6 31.72 5,505 - - - - - River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-3 57.88 - - - - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-6 50.14 - - - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-4 46.79 - - - - - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-7 45.90 - - - - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-6 41.03 - - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.68 - - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.54 - - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 2-7 39.52 - - - - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-6 38.28 - - - - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 2-7 36.80 - - - - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-9 36.58 - - - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-7 34.88 - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 1-9 33.50 - - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-9 29.67 - - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-8 26.61 - - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-6 26.49 - - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-8 23.06 - - - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 1-8 22.01 - - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-8 21.12 - - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-8 18.71 - - - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-9 17.86 - - - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-9 16.81 - - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-8 13.54 - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-9 6.90 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 654,521 297,085 48,394 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Statesboro 297,085 48,394 654,521 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Effingham County 48,394 654,521 297,085 - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy - - - 992,986 992,986 7,014 1-AAAAA South Effingham - - - 7,014 7,014 992,986 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Evans - - - - - 1,000,000 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Houston County - 506,856 493,144 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Lee County - 493,144 506,856 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Coffee - - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Veterans - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Hughes 977,782 22,218 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 22,218 26,407 951,375 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate - 912,591 46,696 1,089 960,376 39,624 3-AAAAA Newnan - 38,784 1,929 959,287 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Dutchtown - - - 39,624 39,624 960,376 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Banneker - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Morrow - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Shiloh - 776,441 223,559 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Dunwoody - 223,559 504,783 271,658 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Decatur - - 271,658 554,203 825,861 174,139 4-AAAAA Chamblee - - - 168,634 168,634 831,366 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - - - 5,505 5,505 994,495 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Rome 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA New Manchester - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA East Paulding - - 734,995 265,005 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA Villa Rica - - 265,005 734,995 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA South Paulding - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Alexander - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 885,734 15,312 98,954 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 98,954 766,957 44,827 89,262 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Creekview 15,312 192,486 792,202 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA Woodstock - 25,245 64,017 910,738 1,000,000 - 6-AAAAA River Ridge - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Lassiter - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Pope - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Riverwood - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Roswell 769,900 115,927 114,173 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Gainesville 230,100 769,900 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Milton - 114,173 885,827 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Lanier - - - 784,465 784,465 215,535 7-AAAAA Seckinger - - - 215,535 215,535 784,465 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Jackson County 937,136 62,864 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 62,864 937,136 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - - 607,183 392,817 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow - - 392,817 607,183 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Alcovy - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Apalachee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Loganville - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Creekside North Oconee Creekside Cartersville Central (Carrollton) North Oconee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Creekside Locust Grove Cartersville Kell Eastside Creekside Griffin Locust Grove Ware County Cartersville Southwest DeKalb Kell Reg 1, #3 21 58.28 4-5 Perry Reg 8, #2 11 66.03 6-4 Eastside Reg 7, #4 37 42.88 2-7 Dalton Reg 4, #1 1 99.45 9-0 Creekside Reg 5, #3 22 57.18 7-2 Lithonia Reg 3, #2 17 61.86 6-3 Griffin Reg 6, #4 40 40.44 2-7 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 2, #1 15 63.10 8-1 Locust Grove Reg 8, #3 20 58.43 6-3 Madison County Reg 1, #2 12 64.14 7-2 Ware County Reg 4, #4 43 37.82 6-3 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 2 83.89 10-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 18 61.86 5-4 Jonesboro Reg 5, #2 13 63.64 7-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 2, #4 23 57.03 6-3 Hampton Reg 6, #1 7 73.60 8-2 Kell Central (Carrollton) Benedictine Marist North Oconee Cambridge Central (Carrollton) Cass Benedictine Blessed Trinity Marist Hiram North Oconee Reg 2, #3 16 62.67 7-2 Ola Reg 6, #2 9 67.39 7-2 Cambridge Reg 5, #4 25 53.24 6-3 Tucker Reg 3, #1 4 78.62 9-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 4, #3 32 45.65 4-5 Mays Reg 7, #2 10 67.29 8-2 Cass Reg 8, #4 19 60.49 6-3 Flowery Branch Reg 1, #1 5 78.06 6-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 8 69.75 6-3 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #2 14 63.40 7-2 Stockbridge Reg 3, #4 36 42.95 3-6 Starr's Mill Reg 5, #1 6 74.42 8-1 Marist Reg 7, #3 26 52.86 5-5 Hiram Reg 4, #2 29 49.41 8-1 M.L. King Reg 1, #4 27 52.34 5-4 Warner Robins Reg 8, #1 3 83.80 9-0 North Oconee Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 9-0 99.45 1,000,000 990,919 983,942 881,212 799,895 0.25 North Oconee 8-AAAA 9-0 83.80 1,000,000 967,882 775,571 534,282 90,836 10.01 Cartersville 7-AAAA 10-0 83.89 1,000,000 948,426 784,172 107,977 64,094 14.60 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 9-0 78.62 1,000,000 799,091 474,410 196,623 20,262 48.35 Benedictine 1-AAAA 6-2 78.06 1,000,000 760,487 416,809 166,779 16,186 60.78 Marist 5-AAAA 8-1 74.42 1,000,000 727,815 187,977 78,308 5,215 190.75 Kell 6-AAAA 8-2 73.60 1,000,000 733,260 180,840 8,526 2,448 407.50 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 6-3 69.75 1,000,000 202,240 47,729 10,007 400 2,499.00 Cass 7-AAAA 8-2 67.29 1,000,000 215,148 51,358 7,384 221 4,523.89 Cambridge 6-AAAA 7-2 67.39 1,000,000 152,115 27,736 4,821 143 6,992.01 Eastside 8-AAAA 6-4 66.03 1,000,000 13,424 6,390 595 81 12,344.68 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 8-1 63.10 1,000,000 423,307 6,940 832 75 13,332.33 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 7-2 63.40 989,848 244,522 6,670 878 43 23,254.81 Ware County 1-AAAA 7-2 64.14 972,302 32,614 10,319 233 28 35,713.29 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 7-2 63.64 1,000,000 156,363 13,630 236 27 37,036.04 Griffin 3-AAAA 6-3 61.86 1,000,000 299,272 2,869 235 19 52,630.58 Ola 2-AAAA 7-2 62.67 1,000,000 37,980 6,177 548 12 83,332.33 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 5-4 61.86 1,000,000 85,615 6,060 123 7 142,856.14 Madison County 8-AAAA 6-3 58.43 874,379 12,167 2,269 18 3 333,332.33 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 6-3 60.49 1,000,000 23,448 2,986 181 2 499,999.00 Perry 1-AAAA 4-5 58.28 1,000,000 7,390 1,195 76 2 499,999.00 Lithonia 5-AAAA 7-2 57.18 1,000,000 102,922 513 29 1 999,999.00 Hiram 7-AAAA 5-5 52.86 1,000,000 13,517 1,110 54 - - Warner Robins 1-AAAA 5-4 52.34 1,000,000 6,369 498 15 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 8-1 49.41 1,000,000 6,808 347 11 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 6-3 53.24 1,000,000 4,648 265 8 - - Hampton 2-AAAA 6-3 57.03 626,926 17,837 743 6 - - Jones County 2-AAAA 6-3 56.60 383,226 10,079 427 3 - - Mays 4-AAAA 4-5 45.65 1,000,000 1,223 32 - - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 3-6 42.95 1,000,000 733 10 - - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-7 40.44 649,304 1,962 3 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-4 44.32 125,621 74 2 - - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 6-3 37.82 898,032 82 1 - - - Centennial 6-AAAA 5-4 34.50 350,696 239 - - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 2-7 42.88 863,964 16 - - - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-7 44.68 108,084 5 - - - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-8 40.10 27,698 1 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 3-6 24.48 65,983 - - - - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 3-6 28.74 35,985 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 2-7 31.33 27,952 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 5-4 50.61 - - - - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 2-7 46.16 - - - - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-4 45.96 - - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 3-6 45.02 - - - - - - St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-4 42.42 - - - - - - Harris County 3-AAAA 4-6 40.55 - - - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-7 38.07 - - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-6 36.04 - - - - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-7 34.58 - - - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-9 33.96 - - - - - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-8 32.09 - - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-9 30.99 - - - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 4-5 28.96 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-9 20.99 - - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 1-8 15.63 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-6 11.48 - - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 1-8 9.74 - - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-9 0.19 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-8 -0.52 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-9 -5.39 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 1-9 -44.44 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Benedictine 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Ware County - 678,643 282,912 10,747 972,302 27,698 1-AAAA Warner Robins - 294,131 - 705,869 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Perry - 27,226 689,862 282,912 1,000,000 - 1-AAAA Wayne County - - 27,226 472 27,698 972,302 1-AAAA New Hampstead - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Locust Grove 676,649 323,351 - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Stockbridge 323,351 646,218 1,487 18,792 989,848 10,152 2-AAAA Ola - 30,335 969,569 96 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Jones County - 96 10,845 372,285 383,226 616,774 2-AAAA Hampton - - 18,099 608,827 626,926 373,074 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA McDonough - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Griffin - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Jonesboro - - 905,383 94,617 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Starr's Mill - - 94,617 905,383 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Harris County - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Creekside 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA M.L. King - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Mays - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson - - - 898,032 898,032 101,968 4-AAAA Midtown - - - 65,983 65,983 934,017 4-AAAA Pace Academy - - - 35,985 35,985 964,015 4-AAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Marist 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Lithonia - - 999,989 11 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Tucker - - 11 999,989 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA St. Pius X - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Kell 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity - 541,951 458,049 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Cambridge - 458,049 541,951 - 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) - - - 649,304 649,304 350,696 6-AAAA Centennial - - - 350,696 350,696 649,304 7-AAAA Cartersville 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Cass - 1,000,000 - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Hiram - - 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Dalton - - - 863,964 863,964 136,036 7-AAAA Allatoona - - - 108,084 108,084 891,916 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - 27,952 27,952 972,048 7-AAAA Cedartown - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Eastside - 874,379 125,621 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Flowery Branch - 125,621 1,746 872,633 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Madison County - - 872,633 1,746 874,379 125,621 8-AAAA East Forsyth - - - 125,621 125,621 874,379 8-AAAA Walnut Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - - - - - 1,000,000

Class AAA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Sandy Creek LaGrange Troup Sandy Creek North Hall LaGrange First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jefferson Troup Jenkins Sandy Creek Jefferson Pickens Troup Cairo Jenkins North Clayton Oconee County Sandy Creek #1 3 74.46 8-1 Jefferson #32 41 41.09 2-7 Dougherty #17 26 51.08 7-2 Pickens #16 30 48.02 6-3 Heritage (Ringgold) #9 2 79.61 9-0 Troup #24 39 43.09 5-4 Gilmer #25 25 52.27 5-4 Cherokee Bluff #8 12 63.32 7-2 Cairo #5 4 73.46 8-1 Jenkins #28 16 58.23 5-4 Mary Persons #21 23 52.48 6-2 Westover #12 18 56.25 7-2 North Clayton #13 29 49.55 7-3 Northwest Whitfield #20 24 52.47 6-3 Oconee County #29 36 44.21 4-5 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #4 1 81.47 9-0 Sandy Creek North Hall Calhoun Douglass LaGrange North Hall Monroe Area Peach County Calhoun Douglass Westside (Augusta) LaGrange West Laurens #3 6 68.16 9-0 North Hall #30 34 46.17 5-4 Lumpkin County #19 17 57.57 7-2 Harlem #14 14 58.49 7-2 Monroe Area #11 11 64.61 8-1 Peach County #22 33 46.22 5-3 Beach #27 32 46.24 4-5 Luella #6 8 67.03 7-2 Calhoun #7 9 65.11 7-2 Douglass #26 35 45.19 6-3 Long County #23 37 44.13 7-2 Liberty County #10 13 62.74 9-0 Westside (Augusta) #15 5 71.16 7-2 LaGrange #18 15 58.44 8-1 Stephenson #31 42 40.84 4-5 Dawson County #2 10 64.94 9-0 West Laurens

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 2-AAA 9-0 81.47 1,000,000 917,319 724,032 510,890 380,341 1.63 Troup 2-AAA 9-0 79.61 1,000,000 879,409 632,874 400,847 267,075 2.74 Jefferson 8-AAA 8-1 74.46 1,000,000 903,151 580,528 309,972 139,288 6.18 Jenkins 3-AAA 8-1 73.46 1,000,000 816,547 428,119 213,260 87,343 10.45 LaGrange 2-AAA 7-2 71.16 1,000,000 491,576 241,335 119,687 37,766 25.48 North Hall 6-AAA 9-0 68.16 1,000,000 683,841 345,348 141,680 33,830 28.56 Calhoun 7-AAA 7-2 67.03 1,000,000 621,785 259,006 91,254 20,514 47.75 West Laurens 4-AAA 9-0 64.94 1,000,000 490,207 185,006 62,568 10,609 93.26 Douglass 5-AAA 7-2 65.11 1,000,000 338,427 120,052 40,059 7,350 135.05 Peach County 1-AAA 8-1 64.61 1,000,000 341,228 122,675 33,213 6,070 163.74 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 9-0 62.74 1,000,000 486,153 157,934 41,003 5,405 184.01 Cairo 1-AAA 7-2 63.32 1,000,000 312,953 79,034 18,450 3,029 329.14 Monroe Area 8-AAA 7-2 58.49 1,000,000 133,568 30,437 4,740 445 2,246.19 Stephenson 5-AAA 8-1 58.44 1,000,000 129,138 28,072 5,002 410 2,438.02 Harlem 4-AAA 7-2 57.57 1,000,000 61,615 12,869 1,967 165 6,059.61 North Clayton 5-AAA 7-2 56.25 1,000,000 94,411 16,840 2,075 155 6,450.61 Mary Persons 2-AAA 5-4 58.23 660,532 53,150 10,817 1,573 135 7,406.41 Oconee County 8-AAA 6-3 52.47 1,000,000 40,788 5,081 406 21 47,618.05 Westover 1-AAA 6-2 52.48 1,000,000 37,186 4,759 385 13 76,922.08 Whitewater 2-AAA 4-5 53.78 334,440 13,596 1,926 162 13 76,922.08 Pickens 6-AAA 7-2 51.08 1,000,000 27,499 2,993 205 8 124,999.00 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 7-3 49.55 1,000,000 35,068 3,434 194 7 142,856.14 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-4 52.27 911,928 22,061 2,230 209 5 199,999.00 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 6-3 48.02 1,000,000 17,415 1,420 68 1 999,999.00 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 4-5 49.73 543,521 8,195 813 42 1 999,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 4-5 46.24 689,035 5,133 358 16 1 999,999.00 Beach 3-AAA 5-3 46.22 959,369 7,920 495 19 - - Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-5 44.21 942,667 5,294 264 14 - - Long County 3-AAA 6-3 45.19 995,709 5,416 257 10 - - Lumpkin County 6-AAA 5-4 46.17 552,711 4,282 281 9 - - Liberty County 3-AAA 7-2 44.13 999,066 4,633 185 7 - - Upson-Lee 2-AAA 5-4 50.36 53,896 1,236 128 6 - - Gilmer 7-AAA 5-4 43.09 974,226 3,525 145 4 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 4-5 40.13 346,969 2,820 116 3 - - Monroe 1-AAA 3-6 42.80 245,269 709 36 1 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 2-7 41.09 754,731 1,483 60 - - - Dawson County 6-AAA 4-5 40.84 631,545 644 24 - - - Cedar Grove 5-AAA 4-5 38.89 243,810 430 12 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 3-6 37.74 154,024 188 5 - - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-5 39.54 2,271 1 - - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 4-5 29.76 4,281 - - - - - Spalding 2-AAA 2-8 46.59 - - - - - - Baldwin 4-AAA 3-6 43.19 - - - - - - White County 6-AAA 2-7 35.95 - - - - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-7 34.32 - - - - - - Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-9 33.20 - - - - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 3-6 29.95 - - - - - - Howard 4-AAA 2-7 29.93 - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 3-6 25.18 - - - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-7 21.71 - - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-7 18.04 - - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-8 17.58 - - - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-7 15.66 - - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-9 14.76 - - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-8 13.34 - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-9 4.29 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-8 3.22 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-9 -5.31 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 8-AAA Jefferson 951,286 989,088 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 989,088 4-AAA West Laurens 22,493 601,177 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 601,177 6-AAA North Hall 15,467 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 2-AAA Troup 7,546 474,062 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 474,062 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 3,088 398,823 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 398,823 2-AAA Sandy Creek 120 525,938 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 525,938 3-AAA Jenkins - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 7-AAA Calhoun - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 1-AAA Cairo - 816,122 977,703 1,000,000 - 816,122 5-AAA Douglass - 794,030 985,273 1,000,000 - 794,030 5-AAA Stephenson - 205,970 394,433 1,000,000 - 205,970 1-AAA Peach County - 174,115 990,450 1,000,000 - 174,115 1-AAA Westover - 9,763 32,171 1,000,000 - 9,763 8-AAA Oconee County - 7,153 9,958 1,000,000 - 7,153 8-AAA Monroe Area - 3,759 999,858 1,000,000 - 3,759 2-AAA LaGrange - - 947,827 1,000,000 - - 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield - - 702,704 1,000,000 - - 5-AAA North Clayton - - 684,339 1,000,000 - - 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) - - 649,412 1,000,000 - - 7-AAA Adairsville - - 297,303 346,969 653,031 - 6-AAA Pickens - - 219,715 1,000,000 - - 4-AAA Harlem - - 68,783 1,000,000 - - 3-AAA Liberty County - - 40,071 999,066 934 - 3-AAA Long County - - - 995,709 4,291 - 7-AAA Gilmer - - - 974,226 25,774 - 3-AAA Beach - - - 959,369 40,631 - 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - - - 942,667 57,333 - 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff - - - 911,928 88,072 - 1-AAA Dougherty - - - 754,731 245,269 - 5-AAA Luella - - - 689,035 310,965 - 2-AAA Mary Persons - - - 660,532 339,468 - 6-AAA Dawson County - - - 631,545 368,455 - 6-AAA Lumpkin County - - - 552,711 447,289 - 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - - 543,521 456,479 - 2-AAA Whitewater - - - 334,440 665,560 - 1-AAA Monroe - - - 245,269 754,731 - 5-AAA Cedar Grove - - - 243,810 756,190 - 8-AAA East Hall - - - 154,024 845,976 - 2-AAA Upson-Lee - - - 53,896 946,104 - 7-AAA LaFayette - - - 4,281 995,719 - 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - - - 2,271 997,729 - 4-AAA Howard - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Baldwin - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Islands - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Riverdale - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Bainbridge - - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Fayette County - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAA West Hall - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA Chestatee - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Hephzibah - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - - 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Spalding - - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Ridgeland - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AAA White County - - - - 1,000,000 -

Class AA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Rockmart First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Sumter County Hapeville Charter Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Sumter County North Murray Thomson Hapeville Charter Miller Grove Carver (Columbus) #1 3 70.87 10-0 Carver (Atlanta) #32 47 5.15 2-7 Butler #17 25 45.71 6-3 Ringgold #16 10 56.40 8-1 Pierce County #9 4 70.03 8-1 Sumter County #24 20 49.28 3-6 Hart County #25 22 47.51 6-3 Franklin County #8 12 55.70 9-0 North Murray #5 13 55.62 6-3 Thomson #28 27 41.64 3-6 Jackson #21 29 40.88 5-4 Spencer #12 6 61.92 5-4 Hapeville Charter #13 30 39.77 8-2 Miller Grove #20 34 32.15 7-2 Columbus #29 39 24.80 3-6 South Atlanta #4 2 75.55 9-0 Carver (Columbus) Morgan County Callaway Burke County Rockmart Morgan County Appling County Callaway Columbia Crisp County Burke County Laney Rockmart #3 5 64.52 9-0 Morgan County #30 32 38.52 3-6 Westside (Macon) #19 19 49.51 4-5 Stephens County #14 11 55.79 6-3 Appling County #11 9 57.86 7-2 Callaway #22 31 39.31 5-5 Sonoraville #27 24 45.80 5-4 Cook #6 16 51.59 3-6 Columbia #7 17 50.51 3-6 Crisp County #26 26 44.40 5-4 East Jackson #23 28 41.61 5-4 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #10 15 51.73 7-2 Burke County #15 21 48.83 6-3 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #18 18 50.19 7-2 Laney #31 42 21.90 3-6 Redan #2 8 59.74 8-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 9-0 75.55 1,000,000 943,751 864,919 625,343 483,190 1.07 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 10-0 70.87 1,000,000 931,716 657,944 405,698 225,700 3.43 Sumter County 1-AA 8-1 70.03 1,000,000 818,180 493,160 247,922 135,416 6.38 Morgan County 2-AA 9-0 64.52 1,000,000 829,569 600,682 307,113 85,940 10.64 Rockmart 7-AA 8-1 59.74 1,000,000 590,006 391,455 156,527 28,274 34.37 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 5-4 61.92 1,000,000 519,653 184,493 52,919 16,026 61.40 Callaway 2-AA 7-2 57.86 1,000,000 577,404 221,266 70,495 10,281 96.27 Thomson 4-AA 6-3 55.62 1,000,000 488,152 106,177 33,161 4,126 241.37 Pierce County 3-AA 8-1 56.40 1,000,000 325,497 78,148 19,230 2,907 343.00 Appling County 3-AA 6-3 55.79 1,000,000 259,946 71,163 18,072 2,567 388.56 North Murray 7-AA 9-0 55.70 1,000,000 323,611 63,649 13,788 2,220 449.45 Columbia 6-AA 3-6 51.59 1,000,000 346,283 73,490 16,069 1,196 835.12 Burke County 4-AA 7-2 51.73 1,000,000 244,465 48,474 10,514 806 1,239.69 Laney 4-AA 7-2 50.19 1,000,000 186,895 36,508 6,818 424 2,357.49 Crisp County 3-AA 3-6 50.51 1,000,000 131,394 30,847 5,933 382 2,616.80 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 6-3 48.83 1,000,000 81,621 23,791 3,483 194 5,153.64 Stephens County 8-AA 4-5 49.51 1,000,000 51,610 14,082 2,327 129 7,750.94 Hart County 8-AA 3-6 49.28 953,936 71,055 13,309 1,915 124 8,063.52 Franklin County 8-AA 6-3 47.51 999,935 57,050 7,101 933 39 25,640.03 Cook 3-AA 5-4 45.80 1,000,000 55,037 5,533 656 24 41,665.67 Ringgold 7-AA 6-3 45.71 1,000,000 30,872 2,402 198 14 71,427.57 East Jackson 8-AA 5-4 44.40 999,887 43,917 4,158 417 9 111,110.11 Jackson 2-AA 3-6 41.64 1,000,000 18,571 1,596 135 4 249,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AA 5-5 39.31 1,000,000 19,940 1,185 85 3 333,332.33 Spencer 1-AA 5-4 40.88 1,000,000 15,246 1,083 59 2 499,999.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-4 41.61 999,997 8,616 835 57 2 499,999.00 Westside (Macon) 2-AA 3-6 38.52 1,000,000 8,889 577 24 1 999,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AA 8-2 39.77 1,000,000 18,393 1,854 107 - - Columbus 1-AA 7-2 32.15 1,000,000 2,202 115 2 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 3-6 24.80 1,000,000 275 4 - - - Redan 6-AA 3-6 21.90 1,000,000 110 - - - - Pike County 2-AA 3-6 31.36 45,658 73 - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-7 5.15 1,000,000 1 - - - - Washington 5-AA 2-7 12.15 363 - - - - - Union County 7-AA 2-7 29.01 219 - - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 4-5 2.56 5 - - - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 2-7 28.43 - - - - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-8 27.56 - - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-9 24.41 - - - - - - Shaw 1-AA 2-7 23.07 - - - - - - Therrell 5-AA 1-8 21.58 - - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-7 14.71 - - - - - - Salem 6-AA 3-6 9.41 - - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 1-8 -1.99 - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-8 -7.44 - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-9 -25.52 - - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-9 -28.25 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out Rgn Champ 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 655,208 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 7-AA North Murray 344,771 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 344,771 7-AA Rockmart 21 742,730 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 655,229 6-AA Columbia - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 1-AA Carver (Columbus) - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 4-AA Thomson - 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 1,000,000 2-AA Morgan County - 725,071 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 725,045 3-AA Appling County - 449,429 803,263 1,000,000 - 449,429 3-AA Crisp County - 289,841 645,634 1,000,000 - 289,841 2-AA Callaway - 274,955 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 274,955 3-AA Pierce County - 260,730 709,410 1,000,000 - 260,730 1-AA Sumter County - 257,244 999,997 1,000,000 - - 6-AA Miller Grove - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - - 5-AA Hapeville Charter - - 1,000,000 1,000,000 - - 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe - - 989,967 1,000,000 - - 7-AA Ringgold - - 694,058 1,000,000 - - 4-AA Burke County - - 580,083 1,000,000 - - 4-AA Laney - - 430,830 1,000,000 - - 8-AA Hart County - - 144,553 953,936 46,064 - 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - - 790 999,997 3 - 1-AA Columbus - - 788 1,000,000 - - 8-AA Stephens County - - 627 1,000,000 - - 2-AA Westside (Macon) - - - 1,000,000 - - 2-AA Jackson - - - 1,000,000 - - 3-AA Cook - - - 1,000,000 - - 6-AA Redan - - - 1,000,000 - - 6-AA South Atlanta - - - 1,000,000 - - 7-AA Sonoraville - - - 1,000,000 - - 1-AA Spencer - - - 1,000,000 - - 4-AA Butler - - - 1,000,000 - - 8-AA Franklin County - - - 999,935 65 - 8-AA East Jackson - - - 999,887 113 - 2-AA Pike County - - - 45,658 954,342 - 5-AA Washington - - - 363 999,637 - 7-AA Union County - - - 219 999,781 - 1-AA Kendrick - - - 5 999,995 - 2-AA Rutland - - - - 1,000,000 - 5-AA Therrell - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Hardaway - - - - 1,000,000 - 1-AA Shaw - - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AA Murray County - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Josey - - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - 1,000,000 - 6-AA Salem - - - - 1,000,000 - 3-AA Tattnall County - - - - 1,000,000 - 7-AA Coahulla Creek - - - - 1,000,000 - Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.