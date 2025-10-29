Maxwell playoff projections: North Murray has longest title odds of undefeated teams

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|9-0
|105.95
|1,000,000
|942,880
|756,053
|675,417
|496,832
|1.01
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|9-0
|100.17
|1,000,000
|894,511
|706,031
|465,129
|206,959
|3.83
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|9-0
|97.36
|1,000,000
|924,979
|660,631
|316,769
|121,139
|7.25
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|9-0
|97.15
|1,000,000
|928,091
|297,026
|200,736
|91,099
|9.98
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|8-1
|90.69
|1,000,000
|682,179
|618,526
|114,922
|35,463
|27.20
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|9-0
|91.52
|1,000,000
|935,129
|366,374
|124,700
|29,558
|32.83
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|7-2
|89.24
|1,000,000
|848,955
|192,152
|66,837
|14,150
|69.67
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|7-2
|84.47
|1,000,000
|193,164
|145,679
|14,197
|2,297
|434.35
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|8-1
|84.63
|1,000,000
|181,801
|88,770
|13,171
|1,959
|509.46
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|6-3
|79.15
|1,000,000
|74,311
|18,557
|2,124
|155
|6,450.61
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|7-2
|76.03
|1,000,000
|384,424
|57,817
|1,956
|142
|7,041.25
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|8-1
|79.30
|1,000,000
|94,871
|5,154
|1,176
|116
|8,619.69
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|6-3
|74.43
|1,000,000
|252,546
|31,705
|1,059
|58
|17,240.38
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|7-2
|76.18
|1,000,000
|19,759
|3,385
|435
|30
|33,332.33
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|5-4
|71.74
|1,000,000
|97,947
|7,280
|278
|10
|99,999.00
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|7-2
|71.10
|1,000,000
|63,568
|4,777
|153
|7
|142,856.14
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|6-3
|72.31
|1,000,000
|25,380
|2,911
|154
|6
|166,665.67
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|7-2
|68.88
|1,000,000
|174,278
|14,014
|249
|5
|199,999.00
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|6-3
|72.56
|1,000,000
|12,772
|1,718
|83
|5
|199,999.00
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|4-6
|69.33
|1,000,000
|148,285
|10,783
|155
|4
|249,999.00
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|7-2
|72.76
|1,000,000
|26,582
|3,132
|165
|3
|333,332.33
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|5-4
|70.42
|1,000,000
|9,570
|4,014
|50
|2
|499,999.00
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|6-3
|69.66
|1,000,000
|6,670
|595
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|5-5
|67.80
|1,000,000
|23,316
|938
|24
|-
|-
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|6-3
|65.22
|1,000,000
|22,953
|788
|14
|-
|-
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|6-3
|67.44
|1,000,000
|3,184
|193
|12
|-
|-
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|2-7
|63.78
|1,000,000
|18,004
|496
|5
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|5-4
|63.26
|1,000,000
|1,894
|352
|2
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|5-4
|60.56
|358,298
|3,953
|72
|1
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|4-5
|55.84
|685,323
|326
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|5-4
|60.81
|1,000,000
|3,065
|70
|-
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|5-4
|59.41
|641,702
|554
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|4-5
|43.65
|1,000,000
|61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|50.66
|314,677
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-4
|66.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-6
|60.82
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|3-6
|59.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|3-6
|58.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|4-5
|51.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|5-4
|50.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-6
|48.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|3-7
|47.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-9
|44.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|44.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|5-4
|43.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|1-8
|34.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|1-8
|33.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|3-6
|33.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-7
|33.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|1-9
|32.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-8
|23.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-7
|23.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|1-7
|22.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|1-8
|17.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-8
|12.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-9
|11.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|890,035
|103,589
|6,376
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|109,965
|235,139
|654,896
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|-
|654,067
|222,932
|123,001
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|-
|7,205
|115,796
|876,999
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|754,751
|245,249
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|245,249
|754,751
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|-
|-
|995,737
|4,263
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|-
|-
|4,263
|995,737
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|-
|992,164
|7,745
|91
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|-
|7,828
|992,164
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|8
|91
|999,901
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|995,705
|4,295
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|4,295
|109,502
|886,203
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|-
|883,277
|92,619
|24,104
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|-
|2,926
|21,178
|975,896
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|552,285
|153,044
|294,671
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|270,918
|667,709
|61,373
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|176,797
|179,247
|643,956
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|953,549
|46,451
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|31,053
|696,544
|67,622
|204,781
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|15,398
|257,005
|56,185
|29,710
|358,298
|641,702
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|-
|-
|876,193
|123,807
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|641,702
|641,702
|358,298
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|-
|846,504
|133,068
|20,428
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|-
|153,496
|156,806
|689,698
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|-
|-
|710,126
|289,874
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|961,104
|38,896
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|38,896
|961,104
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|-
|-
|685,323
|685,323
|314,677
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|-
|314,677
|314,677
|685,323
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|9-0
|98.39
|1,000,000
|937,261
|822,737
|736,740
|489,162
|1.04
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|9-0
|95.07
|1,000,000
|961,594
|936,331
|712,398
|360,865
|1.77
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|8-1
|87.90
|1,000,000
|967,903
|759,299
|250,876
|83,926
|10.92
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|8-2
|84.20
|1,000,000
|959,104
|313,240
|122,376
|30,954
|31.31
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|7-2
|83.74
|1,000,000
|637,286
|433,635
|91,937
|23,430
|41.68
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|7-2
|79.30
|1,000,000
|727,064
|270,503
|36,134
|6,169
|161.10
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|7-2
|77.91
|1,000,000
|192,562
|91,861
|13,104
|1,944
|513.40
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|8-1
|77.12
|1,000,000
|182,456
|83,531
|11,086
|1,508
|662.13
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|74.51
|1,000,000
|606,960
|116,848
|11,865
|1,238
|806.75
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|8-1
|72.14
|1,000,000
|306,047
|73,880
|5,245
|409
|2,443.99
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|7-2
|68.98
|1,000,000
|643,874
|30,910
|4,205
|234
|4,272.50
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-2
|67.71
|960,376
|25,390
|9,863
|1,031
|53
|18,866.92
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|8-1
|68.09
|1,000,000
|177,569
|16,467
|923
|43
|23,254.81
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|7-2
|69.81
|1,000,000
|37,587
|9,631
|522
|17
|58,822.53
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|8-1
|67.36
|1,000,000
|50,748
|5,472
|385
|16
|62,499.00
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|7-1
|66.79
|1,000,000
|160,108
|12,470
|535
|14
|71,427.57
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|6-3
|65.01
|1,000,000
|6,348
|2,570
|207
|11
|90,908.09
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|5-4
|63.07
|784,465
|167,461
|3,736
|241
|5
|199,999.00
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|7-2
|60.96
|1,000,000
|57,625
|2,805
|123
|2
|499,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|7-2
|57.75
|1,000,000
|56,323
|2,497
|45
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|7-2
|51.86
|1,000,000
|63,112
|421
|10
|-
|-
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|4-5
|56.69
|1,000,000
|18,684
|485
|3
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|4-5
|55.86
|1,000,000
|637
|89
|3
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|57.21
|1,000,000
|4,505
|254
|2
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|7-2
|49.85
|1,000,000
|30,355
|153
|2
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|5-4
|53.18
|992,986
|3,900
|93
|1
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|6-3
|51.54
|1,000,000
|302
|39
|1
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|5-4
|52.02
|1,000,000
|3,909
|98
|-
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|5-4
|53.82
|215,535
|11,876
|72
|-
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|3-6
|41.36
|825,861
|291
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|42.45
|1,000,000
|470
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|5-4
|41.04
|1,000,000
|379
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-5
|40.01
|1,000,000
|296
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-6
|35.20
|168,634
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|44.05
|39,624
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|4-5
|41.47
|7,014
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|3-6
|31.72
|5,505
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-3
|57.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|3-6
|50.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|5-4
|46.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-7
|45.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-6
|41.03
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|2-7
|39.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-6
|38.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|2-7
|36.80
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-9
|36.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|2-7
|34.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|1-9
|33.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-9
|29.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-8
|26.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|3-6
|26.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-8
|23.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|1-8
|22.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|2-8
|21.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-8
|18.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-9
|17.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-9
|16.81
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-8
|13.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-9
|6.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|654,521
|297,085
|48,394
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|297,085
|48,394
|654,521
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|48,394
|654,521
|297,085
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|-
|-
|-
|992,986
|992,986
|7,014
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|-
|-
|-
|7,014
|7,014
|992,986
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|-
|506,856
|493,144
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|-
|493,144
|506,856
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|977,782
|22,218
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|22,218
|26,407
|951,375
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|-
|912,591
|46,696
|1,089
|960,376
|39,624
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|38,784
|1,929
|959,287
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|-
|-
|39,624
|39,624
|960,376
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|-
|776,441
|223,559
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|223,559
|504,783
|271,658
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|-
|-
|271,658
|554,203
|825,861
|174,139
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|-
|-
|168,634
|168,634
|831,366
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|5,505
|5,505
|994,495
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|734,995
|265,005
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|-
|-
|265,005
|734,995
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|885,734
|15,312
|98,954
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|98,954
|766,957
|44,827
|89,262
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|15,312
|192,486
|792,202
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|-
|25,245
|64,017
|910,738
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|769,900
|115,927
|114,173
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|230,100
|769,900
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|-
|114,173
|885,827
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|-
|-
|784,465
|784,465
|215,535
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|-
|215,535
|215,535
|784,465
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|937,136
|62,864
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|62,864
|937,136
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|-
|607,183
|392,817
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|-
|-
|392,817
|607,183
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|9-0
|99.45
|1,000,000
|990,919
|983,942
|881,212
|799,895
|0.25
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|9-0
|83.80
|1,000,000
|967,882
|775,571
|534,282
|90,836
|10.01
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|10-0
|83.89
|1,000,000
|948,426
|784,172
|107,977
|64,094
|14.60
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|9-0
|78.62
|1,000,000
|799,091
|474,410
|196,623
|20,262
|48.35
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|6-2
|78.06
|1,000,000
|760,487
|416,809
|166,779
|16,186
|60.78
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|8-1
|74.42
|1,000,000
|727,815
|187,977
|78,308
|5,215
|190.75
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|8-2
|73.60
|1,000,000
|733,260
|180,840
|8,526
|2,448
|407.50
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|6-3
|69.75
|1,000,000
|202,240
|47,729
|10,007
|400
|2,499.00
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|8-2
|67.29
|1,000,000
|215,148
|51,358
|7,384
|221
|4,523.89
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|7-2
|67.39
|1,000,000
|152,115
|27,736
|4,821
|143
|6,992.01
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|6-4
|66.03
|1,000,000
|13,424
|6,390
|595
|81
|12,344.68
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|8-1
|63.10
|1,000,000
|423,307
|6,940
|832
|75
|13,332.33
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|7-2
|63.40
|989,848
|244,522
|6,670
|878
|43
|23,254.81
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|7-2
|64.14
|972,302
|32,614
|10,319
|233
|28
|35,713.29
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|63.64
|1,000,000
|156,363
|13,630
|236
|27
|37,036.04
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|6-3
|61.86
|1,000,000
|299,272
|2,869
|235
|19
|52,630.58
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|7-2
|62.67
|1,000,000
|37,980
|6,177
|548
|12
|83,332.33
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|5-4
|61.86
|1,000,000
|85,615
|6,060
|123
|7
|142,856.14
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|6-3
|58.43
|874,379
|12,167
|2,269
|18
|3
|333,332.33
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|6-3
|60.49
|1,000,000
|23,448
|2,986
|181
|2
|499,999.00
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|4-5
|58.28
|1,000,000
|7,390
|1,195
|76
|2
|499,999.00
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|7-2
|57.18
|1,000,000
|102,922
|513
|29
|1
|999,999.00
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|5-5
|52.86
|1,000,000
|13,517
|1,110
|54
|-
|-
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|5-4
|52.34
|1,000,000
|6,369
|498
|15
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|8-1
|49.41
|1,000,000
|6,808
|347
|11
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|6-3
|53.24
|1,000,000
|4,648
|265
|8
|-
|-
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|57.03
|626,926
|17,837
|743
|6
|-
|-
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|6-3
|56.60
|383,226
|10,079
|427
|3
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|4-5
|45.65
|1,000,000
|1,223
|32
|-
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|3-6
|42.95
|1,000,000
|733
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-7
|40.44
|649,304
|1,962
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|44.32
|125,621
|74
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|6-3
|37.82
|898,032
|82
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|5-4
|34.50
|350,696
|239
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|42.88
|863,964
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|3-7
|44.68
|108,084
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|1-8
|40.10
|27,698
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|24.48
|65,983
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|3-6
|28.74
|35,985
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|2-7
|31.33
|27,952
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|5-4
|50.61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|2-7
|46.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-4
|45.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|45.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|6-4
|42.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|4-6
|40.55
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-7
|38.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-6
|36.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|2-7
|34.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-9
|33.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-8
|32.09
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-9
|30.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|4-5
|28.96
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-9
|20.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|15.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|2-6
|11.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|1-8
|9.74
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-9
|0.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-8
|-0.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-9
|-5.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|1-9
|-44.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|-
|678,643
|282,912
|10,747
|972,302
|27,698
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|-
|294,131
|-
|705,869
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|-
|27,226
|689,862
|282,912
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|-
|-
|27,226
|472
|27,698
|972,302
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|676,649
|323,351
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|323,351
|646,218
|1,487
|18,792
|989,848
|10,152
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|-
|30,335
|969,569
|96
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|-
|96
|10,845
|372,285
|383,226
|616,774
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|-
|-
|18,099
|608,827
|626,926
|373,074
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|-
|-
|905,383
|94,617
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|-
|94,617
|905,383
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|898,032
|898,032
|101,968
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|-
|65,983
|65,983
|934,017
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|-
|-
|35,985
|35,985
|964,015
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|-
|-
|999,989
|11
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|-
|-
|11
|999,989
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|-
|541,951
|458,049
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|-
|458,049
|541,951
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|-
|649,304
|649,304
|350,696
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|-
|-
|-
|350,696
|350,696
|649,304
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|-
|-
|-
|863,964
|863,964
|136,036
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|-
|-
|108,084
|108,084
|891,916
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|27,952
|27,952
|972,048
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|-
|874,379
|125,621
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|-
|125,621
|1,746
|872,633
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|-
|872,633
|1,746
|874,379
|125,621
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|125,621
|125,621
|874,379
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|9-0
|81.47
|1,000,000
|917,319
|724,032
|510,890
|380,341
|1.63
|Troup
|2-AAA
|9-0
|79.61
|1,000,000
|879,409
|632,874
|400,847
|267,075
|2.74
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|8-1
|74.46
|1,000,000
|903,151
|580,528
|309,972
|139,288
|6.18
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|8-1
|73.46
|1,000,000
|816,547
|428,119
|213,260
|87,343
|10.45
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|7-2
|71.16
|1,000,000
|491,576
|241,335
|119,687
|37,766
|25.48
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|9-0
|68.16
|1,000,000
|683,841
|345,348
|141,680
|33,830
|28.56
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|7-2
|67.03
|1,000,000
|621,785
|259,006
|91,254
|20,514
|47.75
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|9-0
|64.94
|1,000,000
|490,207
|185,006
|62,568
|10,609
|93.26
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|7-2
|65.11
|1,000,000
|338,427
|120,052
|40,059
|7,350
|135.05
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|8-1
|64.61
|1,000,000
|341,228
|122,675
|33,213
|6,070
|163.74
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|9-0
|62.74
|1,000,000
|486,153
|157,934
|41,003
|5,405
|184.01
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|7-2
|63.32
|1,000,000
|312,953
|79,034
|18,450
|3,029
|329.14
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|7-2
|58.49
|1,000,000
|133,568
|30,437
|4,740
|445
|2,246.19
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|8-1
|58.44
|1,000,000
|129,138
|28,072
|5,002
|410
|2,438.02
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|7-2
|57.57
|1,000,000
|61,615
|12,869
|1,967
|165
|6,059.61
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|7-2
|56.25
|1,000,000
|94,411
|16,840
|2,075
|155
|6,450.61
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|5-4
|58.23
|660,532
|53,150
|10,817
|1,573
|135
|7,406.41
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|6-3
|52.47
|1,000,000
|40,788
|5,081
|406
|21
|47,618.05
|Westover
|1-AAA
|6-2
|52.48
|1,000,000
|37,186
|4,759
|385
|13
|76,922.08
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|4-5
|53.78
|334,440
|13,596
|1,926
|162
|13
|76,922.08
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|7-2
|51.08
|1,000,000
|27,499
|2,993
|205
|8
|124,999.00
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|7-3
|49.55
|1,000,000
|35,068
|3,434
|194
|7
|142,856.14
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|5-4
|52.27
|911,928
|22,061
|2,230
|209
|5
|199,999.00
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|6-3
|48.02
|1,000,000
|17,415
|1,420
|68
|1
|999,999.00
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|4-5
|49.73
|543,521
|8,195
|813
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|4-5
|46.24
|689,035
|5,133
|358
|16
|1
|999,999.00
|Beach
|3-AAA
|5-3
|46.22
|959,369
|7,920
|495
|19
|-
|-
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|4-5
|44.21
|942,667
|5,294
|264
|14
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|6-3
|45.19
|995,709
|5,416
|257
|10
|-
|-
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|5-4
|46.17
|552,711
|4,282
|281
|9
|-
|-
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-2
|44.13
|999,066
|4,633
|185
|7
|-
|-
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|5-4
|50.36
|53,896
|1,236
|128
|6
|-
|-
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|5-4
|43.09
|974,226
|3,525
|145
|4
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|4-5
|40.13
|346,969
|2,820
|116
|3
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|3-6
|42.80
|245,269
|709
|36
|1
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-7
|41.09
|754,731
|1,483
|60
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|4-5
|40.84
|631,545
|644
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|4-5
|38.89
|243,810
|430
|12
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|3-6
|37.74
|154,024
|188
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|4-5
|39.54
|2,271
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|4-5
|29.76
|4,281
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|2-8
|46.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|3-6
|43.19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|2-7
|35.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-7
|34.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-9
|33.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|3-6
|29.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|2-7
|29.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|3-6
|25.18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-7
|21.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-7
|18.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-8
|17.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-7
|15.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-9
|14.76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-8
|13.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-9
|4.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-8
|3.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-9
|-5.31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|951,286
|989,088
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|989,088
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|22,493
|601,177
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|601,177
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|15,467
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Troup
|7,546
|474,062
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|474,062
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|3,088
|398,823
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|398,823
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|120
|525,938
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|525,938
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|-
|816,122
|977,703
|1,000,000
|-
|816,122
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|794,030
|985,273
|1,000,000
|-
|794,030
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|-
|205,970
|394,433
|1,000,000
|-
|205,970
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|-
|174,115
|990,450
|1,000,000
|-
|174,115
|1-AAA
|Westover
|-
|9,763
|32,171
|1,000,000
|-
|9,763
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|-
|7,153
|9,958
|1,000,000
|-
|7,153
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|3,759
|999,858
|1,000,000
|-
|3,759
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|-
|-
|947,827
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|-
|702,704
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|-
|684,339
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|-
|-
|649,412
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|-
|297,303
|346,969
|653,031
|-
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|-
|219,715
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|-
|-
|68,783
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|-
|40,071
|999,066
|934
|-
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|-
|995,709
|4,291
|-
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|-
|-
|974,226
|25,774
|-
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|959,369
|40,631
|-
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|-
|-
|942,667
|57,333
|-
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|-
|911,928
|88,072
|-
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|-
|-
|754,731
|245,269
|-
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|-
|-
|689,035
|310,965
|-
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|-
|660,532
|339,468
|-
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|-
|-
|631,545
|368,455
|-
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|-
|-
|552,711
|447,289
|-
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|-
|543,521
|456,479
|-
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|-
|334,440
|665,560
|-
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|245,269
|754,731
|-
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|-
|-
|243,810
|756,190
|-
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|154,024
|845,976
|-
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|-
|-
|53,896
|946,104
|-
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|4,281
|995,719
|-
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|-
|-
|2,271
|997,729
|-
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|9-0
|75.55
|1,000,000
|943,751
|864,919
|625,343
|483,190
|1.07
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|10-0
|70.87
|1,000,000
|931,716
|657,944
|405,698
|225,700
|3.43
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|8-1
|70.03
|1,000,000
|818,180
|493,160
|247,922
|135,416
|6.38
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|9-0
|64.52
|1,000,000
|829,569
|600,682
|307,113
|85,940
|10.64
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|8-1
|59.74
|1,000,000
|590,006
|391,455
|156,527
|28,274
|34.37
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|5-4
|61.92
|1,000,000
|519,653
|184,493
|52,919
|16,026
|61.40
|Callaway
|2-AA
|7-2
|57.86
|1,000,000
|577,404
|221,266
|70,495
|10,281
|96.27
|Thomson
|4-AA
|6-3
|55.62
|1,000,000
|488,152
|106,177
|33,161
|4,126
|241.37
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|8-1
|56.40
|1,000,000
|325,497
|78,148
|19,230
|2,907
|343.00
|Appling County
|3-AA
|6-3
|55.79
|1,000,000
|259,946
|71,163
|18,072
|2,567
|388.56
|North Murray
|7-AA
|9-0
|55.70
|1,000,000
|323,611
|63,649
|13,788
|2,220
|449.45
|Columbia
|6-AA
|3-6
|51.59
|1,000,000
|346,283
|73,490
|16,069
|1,196
|835.12
|Burke County
|4-AA
|7-2
|51.73
|1,000,000
|244,465
|48,474
|10,514
|806
|1,239.69
|Laney
|4-AA
|7-2
|50.19
|1,000,000
|186,895
|36,508
|6,818
|424
|2,357.49
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|3-6
|50.51
|1,000,000
|131,394
|30,847
|5,933
|382
|2,616.80
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|6-3
|48.83
|1,000,000
|81,621
|23,791
|3,483
|194
|5,153.64
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|4-5
|49.51
|1,000,000
|51,610
|14,082
|2,327
|129
|7,750.94
|Hart County
|8-AA
|3-6
|49.28
|953,936
|71,055
|13,309
|1,915
|124
|8,063.52
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|6-3
|47.51
|999,935
|57,050
|7,101
|933
|39
|25,640.03
|Cook
|3-AA
|5-4
|45.80
|1,000,000
|55,037
|5,533
|656
|24
|41,665.67
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|6-3
|45.71
|1,000,000
|30,872
|2,402
|198
|14
|71,427.57
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-4
|44.40
|999,887
|43,917
|4,158
|417
|9
|111,110.11
|Jackson
|2-AA
|3-6
|41.64
|1,000,000
|18,571
|1,596
|135
|4
|249,999.00
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|5-5
|39.31
|1,000,000
|19,940
|1,185
|85
|3
|333,332.33
|Spencer
|1-AA
|5-4
|40.88
|1,000,000
|15,246
|1,083
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|5-4
|41.61
|999,997
|8,616
|835
|57
|2
|499,999.00
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|3-6
|38.52
|1,000,000
|8,889
|577
|24
|1
|999,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|8-2
|39.77
|1,000,000
|18,393
|1,854
|107
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|7-2
|32.15
|1,000,000
|2,202
|115
|2
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-6
|24.80
|1,000,000
|275
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|3-6
|21.90
|1,000,000
|110
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|3-6
|31.36
|45,658
|73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-7
|5.15
|1,000,000
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|2-7
|12.15
|363
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union County
|7-AA
|2-7
|29.01
|219
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|4-5
|2.56
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|2-7
|28.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-8
|27.56
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-9
|24.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|2-7
|23.07
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-8
|21.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-7
|14.71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|3-6
|9.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|1-8
|-1.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-8
|-7.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-9
|-25.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-9
|-28.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|655,208
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AA
|North Murray
|344,771
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|344,771
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|21
|742,730
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|655,229
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|-
|725,071
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|725,045
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|449,429
|803,263
|1,000,000
|-
|449,429
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|289,841
|645,634
|1,000,000
|-
|289,841
|2-AA
|Callaway
|-
|274,955
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|274,955
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|-
|260,730
|709,410
|1,000,000
|-
|260,730
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|257,244
|999,997
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|-
|989,967
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|694,058
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|-
|580,083
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|-
|430,830
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|-
|144,553
|953,936
|46,064
|-
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|-
|790
|999,997
|3
|-
|1-AA
|Columbus
|-
|-
|788
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|-
|627
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|3-AA
|Cook
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|-
|-
|999,935
|65
|-
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|999,887
|113
|-
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|45,658
|954,342
|-
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|-
|363
|999,637
|-
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|-
|-
|219
|999,781
|-
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|5
|999,995
|-
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|10-0
|68.99
|1,000,000
|902,717
|781,894
|646,734
|398,084
|1.51
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|8-1
|70.02
|1,000,000
|816,402
|716,775
|572,082
|375,279
|1.66
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|6-3
|62.85
|1,000,000
|515,298
|346,879
|179,330
|74,190
|12.48
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|57.88
|1,000,000
|722,638
|277,237
|121,365
|35,275
|27.35
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|9-0
|55.74
|1,000,000
|689,878
|372,331
|97,868
|25,323
|38.49
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|8-2
|57.72
|1,000,000
|670,674
|192,927
|86,718
|25,296
|38.53
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|6-3
|57.62
|1,000,000
|478,654
|275,476
|79,151
|23,818
|40.99
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|9-0
|54.12
|1,000,000
|742,580
|287,103
|74,810
|16,109
|61.08
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|54.57
|1,000,000
|401,482
|197,750
|47,077
|10,628
|93.09
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|9-0
|52.15
|1,000,000
|630,262
|252,642
|48,029
|8,657
|114.51
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|52.90
|1,000,000
|169,309
|78,196
|19,505
|4,028
|247.26
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|7-2
|50.68
|1,000,000
|175,844
|63,503
|10,820
|1,688
|591.42
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|7-2
|48.45
|1,000,000
|190,865
|54,383
|7,121
|933
|1,070.81
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|6-3
|43.51
|1,000,000
|213,522
|28,060
|2,420
|186
|5,375.34
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-2
|45.03
|1,000,000
|112,766
|21,225
|1,998
|182
|5,493.51
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|8-1
|43.35
|1,000,000
|186,316
|17,137
|2,417
|179
|5,585.59
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-5
|41.67
|1,000,000
|101,875
|7,642
|770
|55
|18,180.82
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|5-4
|42.62
|1,000,000
|60,208
|10,204
|648
|38
|26,314.79
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|7-3
|42.02
|1,000,000
|55,081
|7,261
|468
|18
|55,554.56
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|4-5
|41.05
|999,947
|40,789
|3,491
|253
|16
|62,499.00
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|5-4
|38.95
|1,000,000
|46,469
|2,946
|168
|9
|111,110.11
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-5
|37.87
|1,000,000
|24,110
|1,017
|76
|5
|199,999.00
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|5-4
|37.96
|1,000,000
|15,866
|1,474
|71
|2
|499,999.00
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|5-5
|38.29
|1,000,000
|9,332
|832
|50
|1
|999,999.00
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|4-5
|36.74
|999,983
|12,663
|1,046
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|5-4
|31.17
|1,000,000
|6,957
|244
|4
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|3-6
|32.67
|558,904
|2,129
|150
|3
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-8
|32.30
|353,512
|2,360
|115
|2
|-
|-
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-6
|32.83
|94,211
|697
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|2-7
|26.79
|506,662
|276
|14
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|2-7
|25.23
|688,717
|296
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|5-4
|25.07
|1,000,000
|1,265
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|6-3
|17.72
|1,000,000
|208
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|4-5
|13.94
|1,000,000
|105
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|3-6
|17.88
|757,224
|105
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|2-7
|14.57
|40,632
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|2-7
|26.67
|208
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-8
|32.92
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-8
|15.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-9
|12.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-9
|10.59
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-7
|6.04
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-9
|5.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-8
|-9.35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-8
|-10.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-8
|-18.01
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|586,794
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|593,236
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|348,461
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|840,448
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|38,674
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|26,071
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|406,764
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|-
|975,838
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|975,838
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|-
|946,469
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|780,486
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|-
|624,891
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|24,162
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|-
|195,065
|377,048
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|159,552
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|159,552
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|-
|80,830
|999,599
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|-
|11,926
|731,627
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|-
|2,844
|998,621
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|-
|2,585
|306,262
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|-
|-
|888,137
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|-
|723,995
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|-
|-
|565,993
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|-
|-
|408,718
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|-
|-
|-
|999,983
|17
|-
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|-
|-
|999,947
|53
|-
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|757,224
|242,776
|-
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|688,717
|311,283
|-
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|558,904
|441,096
|-
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|506,662
|493,338
|-
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|-
|-
|353,512
|646,488
|-
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|-
|94,211
|905,789
|-
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|-
|40,632
|959,368
|-
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|208
|999,792
|-
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|9-0
|54.62
|1,000,000
|883,875
|655,712
|498,275
|291,043
|2.44
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|53.80
|1,000,000
|864,217
|791,182
|481,843
|287,249
|2.48
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|9-0
|51.73
|1,000,000
|753,455
|464,098
|248,439
|132,722
|6.53
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|9-0
|50.21
|1,000,000
|843,698
|434,124
|216,080
|105,713
|8.46
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|9-0
|48.21
|1,000,000
|720,772
|443,692
|178,430
|70,866
|13.11
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|7-2
|45.02
|1,000,000
|677,002
|351,315
|109,919
|33,536
|28.82
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|4-5
|47.29
|1,000,000
|520,534
|160,463
|86,599
|31,996
|30.25
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|9-0
|46.44
|1,000,000
|466,960
|145,902
|78,879
|27,151
|35.83
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|7-2
|41.08
|1,000,000
|372,759
|144,953
|34,286
|7,832
|126.68
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-3
|41.45
|1,000,000
|284,525
|111,514
|22,862
|5,106
|194.85
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|7-2
|36.71
|1,000,000
|651,523
|115,195
|19,086
|3,107
|320.85
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|7-1
|37.05
|1,000,000
|137,473
|55,311
|8,771
|1,461
|683.46
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|7-2
|38.81
|1,000,000
|87,518
|27,048
|7,500
|1,312
|761.20
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|4-5
|35.21
|974,991
|151,085
|34,463
|3,742
|439
|2,276.90
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|6-3
|32.34
|1,000,000
|65,857
|15,416
|1,644
|179
|5,585.59
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|5-3
|31.12
|1,000,000
|74,206
|13,173
|1,302
|119
|8,402.36
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|5-4
|30.53
|591,573
|129,368
|11,775
|879
|65
|15,383.62
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|5-4
|29.78
|486,143
|87,117
|7,344
|506
|45
|22,221.22
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|7-3
|29.25
|1,000,000
|23,869
|3,463
|198
|19
|52,630.58
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|30.89
|924,463
|10,489
|1,209
|170
|15
|66,665.67
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|5-4
|30.15
|911,954
|22,770
|1,738
|140
|12
|83,332.33
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|4-5
|27.05
|1,000,000
|24,980
|2,261
|157
|4
|249,999.00
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|6-4
|26.73
|1,000,000
|24,193
|2,594
|95
|3
|333,332.33
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|4-5
|24.47
|1,000,000
|14,989
|999
|51
|3
|333,332.33
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-6
|26.15
|268,172
|15,779
|1,029
|40
|2
|499,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|3-6
|23.20
|1,000,000
|59,498
|2,692
|82
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|4-5
|21.15
|1,000,000
|5,725
|547
|15
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-7
|20.96
|756,837
|21,998
|700
|10
|-
|-
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|20.61
|1,000,000
|1,603
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-4-1
|21.28
|575,992
|771
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|17.79
|838,262
|367
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|3-6
|19.86
|424,008
|349
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|2-7
|12.14
|1,000,000
|392
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|4-5
|27.02
|10,330
|50
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-5
|10.43
|1,000,000
|78
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|3-6
|4.54
|641,566
|68
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|3-6
|12.14
|75,537
|65
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-7
|0.91
|358,434
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|4-5
|3.67
|161,738
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|8-1
|33.87
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|3-7
|27.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-8
|19.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-7
|18.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-6
|15.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|6-3
|14.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-8
|10.51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-8
|8.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|1-7
|8.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|3-5
|6.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-9
|2.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-7
|-0.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-10
|-1.70
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-9
|-5.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|-10.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|-13.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-9
|-15.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-6
|-26.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-43.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|-
|649,586
|350,414
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|-
|350,414
|649,586
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|-
|-
|575,992
|575,992
|424,008
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|-
|-
|424,008
|424,008
|575,992
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|-
|-
|881,128
|93,863
|974,991
|25,009
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|-
|-
|113,332
|154,840
|268,172
|731,828
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|-
|-
|5,540
|751,297
|756,837
|243,163
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|682,265
|317,735
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|317,735
|682,265
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|543,399
|48,174
|591,573
|408,427
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|-
|398,097
|88,046
|486,143
|513,857
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|-
|58,504
|853,450
|911,954
|88,046
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|-
|-
|-
|10,330
|10,330
|989,670
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|916,076
|83,924
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|83,924
|54,291
|17,472
|844,313
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|-
|861,785
|1,643
|136,572
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|-
|-
|980,885
|19,115
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|999,947
|53
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|53
|599
|999,348
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|-
|999,348
|652
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|-
|-
|-
|641,566
|641,566
|358,434
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|-
|358,434
|358,434
|641,566
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|-
|970,113
|29,887
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|-
|29,887
|970,113
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|-
|-
|-
|838,262
|838,262
|161,738
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|-
|-
|161,738
|161,738
|838,262
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|975,050
|24,950
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|24,950
|-
|73,674
|901,376
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|-
|975,050
|1,863
|23,087
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|-
|-
|924,463
|-
|924,463
|75,537
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|-
|-
|-
|75,537
|75,537
|924,463
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|-
|705,627
|294,373
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|-
|294,373
|705,627
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|7-1
|77.72
|1,000,000
|991,214
|913,347
|764,623
|597,523
|0.67
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|7-1
|71.03
|1,000,000
|956,255
|783,236
|579,828
|239,942
|3.17
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|8-1
|67.89
|1,000,000
|890,053
|697,429
|249,390
|101,540
|8.85
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|6-3
|60.97
|1,000,000
|828,768
|253,042
|121,714
|21,156
|46.27
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|7-2
|61.51
|1,000,000
|873,418
|207,080
|90,104
|20,173
|48.57
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|9-1
|56.41
|1,000,000
|785,502
|416,010
|83,800
|9,136
|108.46
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|7-2
|55.38
|1,000,000
|658,123
|251,869
|50,185
|4,791
|207.72
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|8-1
|53.12
|1,000,000
|633,347
|156,934
|18,127
|1,918
|520.38
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|6-3
|53.54
|1,000,000
|319,036
|97,643
|16,568
|1,319
|757.15
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|6-3
|54.82
|1,000,000
|270,904
|87,153
|7,563
|1,312
|761.20
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|3-6
|53.34
|1,000,000
|230,316
|72,504
|11,261
|916
|1,090.70
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|8-1
|47.97
|1,000,000
|256,431
|25,337
|3,930
|163
|6,133.97
|Lovett
|5-AA
|5-4
|47.04
|1,000,000
|70,264
|14,033
|1,960
|66
|15,150.52
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|6-3
|46.46
|1,000,000
|136,952
|22,324
|893
|45
|22,221.22
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|4-5
|37.04
|1,000,000
|10,210
|788
|20
|-
|-
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|6-3
|37.45
|1,000,000
|70,969
|604
|18
|-
|-
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|3-6
|36.08
|1,000,000
|9,750
|505
|14
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|4-5
|29.12
|1,000,000
|3,360
|73
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-4
|27.09
|1,000,000
|2,114
|46
|1
|-
|-
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|3-6
|28.11
|1,000,000
|1,382
|30
|-
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-3
|22.08
|1,000,000
|1,402
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|2-7
|16.64
|1,000,000
|229
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-7
|6.86
|1,000,000
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-7
|-17.35
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|Rgn Champ
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|871,287
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|871,287
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|115,157
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|893,491
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|13,556
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|106,509
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|219,514
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|-
|959,931
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|-
|855,454
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|128,713
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|178,859
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|-
|4,413
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|-
|1,343
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|-
|-
|989,972
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|-
|987,898
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|-
|512,325
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|-
|469,409
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|-
|39,569
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|-
|827
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|-