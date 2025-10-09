Maxwell playoff projections: Every GHSA class features tight title chase

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|7-0
|106.90
|1,000,005
|946,272
|734,476
|663,501
|482,716
|1.07
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|6-0
|101.59
|1,000,005
|882,900
|735,939
|532,559
|242,789
|3.12
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|7-0
|99.26
|1,000,003
|894,213
|302,513
|227,362
|112,576
|7.88
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|7-0
|96.82
|999,150
|890,206
|740,833
|318,562
|109,441
|8.14
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|6-1
|90.55
|1,000,002
|646,507
|575,414
|96,815
|27,768
|35.01
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|5-2
|88.88
|1,000,002
|773,659
|166,018
|60,911
|10,968
|90.17
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|6-0
|86.42
|1,000,005
|559,690
|155,415
|34,389
|4,922
|202.17
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-2
|86.30
|975,182
|224,493
|165,955
|20,024
|3,562
|279.74
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|85.34
|992,185
|181,199
|103,162
|17,434
|2,460
|405.50
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|6-0
|84.28
|1,000,004
|435,349
|103,129
|17,886
|2,233
|446.83
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|6-1
|78.98
|997,363
|69,092
|28,060
|2,521
|181
|5,523.86
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|5-1
|73.99
|999,598
|452,056
|67,835
|1,862
|112
|8,927.57
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|76.04
|999,472
|266,635
|32,787
|2,244
|109
|9,173.31
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|4-3
|77.30
|999,337
|50,741
|13,719
|1,665
|92
|10,868.57
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|5-2
|74.74
|1,000,005
|16,399
|6,067
|264
|18
|55,554.56
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|71.02
|999,943
|151,102
|12,531
|369
|11
|90,908.09
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|73.00
|955,183
|30,763
|6,727
|380
|9
|111,110.11
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|3-4
|71.35
|999,120
|140,158
|10,943
|383
|8
|124,999.00
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|5-1
|71.31
|999,920
|184,763
|17,453
|279
|8
|124,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|4-3
|72.94
|999,985
|14,156
|5,484
|132
|5
|199,999.00
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|71.31
|973,811
|17,512
|3,197
|163
|4
|249,999.00
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.00
|999,842
|10,149
|2,141
|86
|3
|333,332.33
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|3-3
|69.05
|964,137
|13,342
|2,707
|59
|2
|499,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|67.12
|983,456
|39,588
|1,925
|58
|2
|499,999.00
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|68.68
|934,520
|28,941
|1,812
|38
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.01
|894,660
|35,051
|1,983
|32
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|64.38
|998,831
|4,779
|652
|12
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|61.47
|984,323
|11,782
|322
|5
|-
|-
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|1-6
|60.60
|990,985
|23,872
|635
|2
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-2
|71.23
|28,198
|286
|62
|2
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|56.70
|600,054
|1,155
|18
|1
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|57.71
|804,020
|1,167
|68
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|4-2
|53.95
|860,321
|1,322
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|2-5
|56.25
|124,931
|423
|7
|-
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|3-3
|57.14
|397,115
|196
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|3-4
|51.27
|46,516
|41
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|2-5
|60.59
|52,397
|15
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|47.32
|153,269
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-4
|51.85
|35,550
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-4
|60.05
|7,938
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|36.74
|74,450
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|2-5
|47.32
|35,605
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|35.27
|64,820
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|1-6
|38.15
|42,735
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.57
|18,773
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-5
|26.97
|9,902
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|47.66
|1,389
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|1-5
|34.30
|771
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|1-5
|17.87
|500
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-6
|45.93
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-6
|32.02
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-4
|38.30
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|18.07
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|27.65
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-4
|23.95
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-7
|13.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|839,416
|125,551
|18,928
|15,255
|999,150
|850
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|100,129
|182,417
|423,916
|285,723
|992,185
|7,815
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|38,347
|130,656
|302,512
|525,848
|997,363
|2,637
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|22,106
|560,377
|252,608
|140,091
|975,182
|24,818
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|6
|851
|1,650
|25,691
|28,198
|971,802
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|152
|390
|7,396
|7,938
|992,062
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|821,475
|178,033
|406
|89
|1,000,003
|-3
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|178,225
|741,351
|77,946
|2,480
|1,000,002
|-2
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|212
|313
|222,072
|768,388
|990,985
|9,015
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|91
|80,306
|699,507
|219,216
|999,120
|880
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|-
|72
|9,830
|9,902
|990,098
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|597,870
|402,033
|93
|9
|1,000,005
|-5
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|402,037
|514,143
|80,376
|3,448
|1,000,004
|-4
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|98
|83,726
|914,185
|1,911
|999,920
|80
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|102
|4,336
|855,883
|860,321
|139,679
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|1
|15
|74,434
|74,450
|925,550
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|1,000
|63,820
|64,820
|935,180
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|500
|500
|999,500
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|997,640
|2,241
|103
|21
|1,000,005
|-5
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|1,726
|35,657
|528,384
|398,370
|964,137
|35,863
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|612
|91,644
|366,128
|540,447
|998,831
|1,169
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|27
|870,463
|101,332
|27,515
|999,337
|663
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|3,994
|31,556
|35,550
|964,450
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|54
|1,335
|1,389
|998,611
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|10
|761
|771
|999,229
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|628,135
|346,889
|23,252
|1,196
|999,472
|528
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|348,109
|446,080
|163,702
|42,052
|999,943
|57
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|23,686
|154,279
|346,267
|370,428
|894,660
|105,340
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|80
|3,496
|16,562
|104,793
|124,931
|875,069
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|8
|48,938
|445,824
|439,750
|934,520
|65,480
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|335
|4,401
|41,780
|46,516
|953,484
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|1
|10
|19
|30
|999,970
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|975,798
|18,891
|4,438
|471
|999,598
|402
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|10,210
|575,709
|325,094
|72,443
|983,456
|16,544
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|7,816
|46,828
|93,174
|452,236
|600,054
|399,946
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|5,955
|356,446
|540,821
|81,101
|984,323
|15,677
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|183
|1,965
|27,589
|367,378
|397,115
|602,885
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|86
|207
|8,921
|26,391
|35,605
|964,395
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|2
|4
|9
|15
|999,985
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|7
|19
|26
|999,974
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|980,002
|19,846
|147
|7
|1,000,002
|-2
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|19,594
|136,679
|294,934
|548,635
|999,842
|158
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|256
|519,229
|316,606
|119,092
|955,183
|44,817
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|150
|324,230
|378,125
|271,306
|973,811
|26,189
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|18
|1,074
|17,681
|18,773
|981,227
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|-
|9,116
|43,281
|52,397
|947,603
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|981,191
|18,730
|56
|28
|1,000,005
|-5
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|18,641
|611,474
|369,761
|129
|1,000,005
|-5
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|122
|672
|65,711
|737,515
|804,020
|195,980
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|51
|369,129
|564,460
|66,345
|999,985
|15
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|15
|153,254
|153,269
|846,731
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|2
|42,733
|42,735
|957,265
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|7-0
|97.86
|1,000,001
|925,717
|793,078
|677,939
|450,248
|1.22
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|7-0
|95.02
|1,000,003
|931,899
|885,158
|660,174
|353,081
|1.83
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|89.06
|1,000,005
|934,466
|635,034
|265,815
|102,447
|8.76
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|5-1
|84.53
|1,000,005
|850,422
|443,068
|131,053
|35,825
|26.91
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|84.06
|1,000,006
|837,842
|416,958
|118,224
|31,311
|30.94
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|4-2
|83.07
|1,000,007
|634,740
|336,766
|74,151
|18,984
|51.68
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|7-0
|77.52
|999,937
|232,098
|96,051
|18,349
|2,453
|406.66
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|5-2
|78.34
|999,267
|209,236
|83,206
|13,767
|2,226
|448.24
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|75.85
|995,862
|327,075
|77,050
|12,730
|1,491
|669.69
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|5-2
|71.62
|1,000,004
|632,021
|58,555
|11,017
|805
|1,241.24
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|6-1
|72.34
|1,000,003
|235,078
|58,181
|5,071
|461
|2,168.20
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-0
|71.15
|999,247
|142,069
|34,894
|4,829
|316
|3,163.56
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|6-1
|71.22
|1,000,017
|163,754
|11,305
|2,368
|170
|5,881.35
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|67.77
|934,236
|205,701
|22,994
|1,779
|94
|10,637.30
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|7-0
|66.61
|994,799
|123,542
|13,225
|961
|44
|22,726.27
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|4-3
|65.48
|800,975
|168,961
|8,176
|648
|17
|58,822.53
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|5-2
|64.93
|908,973
|68,524
|5,344
|258
|10
|99,999.00
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|6-1
|65.30
|958,277
|27,604
|3,371
|193
|7
|142,856.14
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|6-0
|61.37
|1,000,009
|53,278
|3,186
|138
|7
|142,856.14
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|62.31
|891,280
|73,656
|3,942
|178
|3
|333,332.33
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|4-2
|59.08
|986,110
|62,056
|4,117
|139
|-
|-
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|4-3
|57.97
|891,983
|44,113
|2,560
|81
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|60.22
|993,459
|31,357
|1,719
|70
|-
|-
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|60.56
|829,385
|9,991
|791
|36
|-
|-
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|5-2
|53.19
|999,997
|51,154
|700
|18
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|3-4
|55.62
|199,017
|9,758
|128
|9
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|3-4
|55.06
|794,857
|1,950
|173
|4
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|53.44
|995,159
|3,427
|122
|1
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|4-2
|47.55
|559,477
|2,981
|52
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|5-2
|52.62
|315,508
|1,075
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.84
|988,204
|601
|24
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|48.09
|355,041
|2,364
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.61
|810,226
|277
|11
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-5
|46.33
|109,316
|394
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|40.71
|999,800
|178
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|42.10
|822,189
|117
|4
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|49.15
|114,775
|14
|1
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|3-3
|43.34
|193,228
|324
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|4-3
|41.05
|348,836
|103
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-5
|50.42
|95,468
|77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-5
|38.85
|14,105
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|44.57
|52,148
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|42.92
|1,481
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|4-3
|47.33
|1,271
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|34.60
|22,901
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-4
|39.79
|10,257
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-6
|19.33
|5,945
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-7
|21.31
|4,480
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|26.44
|1,583
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|30.05
|650
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-7
|36.69
|209
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-5
|39.17
|119
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-7
|16.32
|67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|22.79
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-6
|16.36
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-5
|19.33
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-7
|30.62
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-6
|35.50
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-7
|32.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-6
|31.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|22.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|992,810
|6,726
|441
|40
|1,000,017
|-17
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|5,950
|66,006
|137,239
|350,282
|559,477
|440,523
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|858
|513,726
|389,176
|82,350
|986,110
|13,890
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|287
|3,896
|39,119
|149,926
|193,228
|806,772
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|115
|409,281
|323,639
|158,948
|891,983
|108,017
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|340
|109,346
|245,355
|355,041
|644,959
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|-
|45
|1,057
|13,003
|14,105
|985,895
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|3
|116
|119
|999,881
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|938,288
|60,594
|453
|668
|1,000,003
|-3
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|54,005
|441,841
|448,340
|55,751
|999,937
|63
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|6,830
|496,597
|493,010
|2,830
|999,267
|733
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|880
|868
|55,858
|833,674
|891,280
|108,720
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|103
|2,252
|106,961
|109,316
|890,684
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|90
|119
|209
|999,791
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|964,646
|33,371
|1,975
|9
|1,000,001
|-1
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|26,403
|709,966
|259,699
|3,179
|999,247
|753
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|8,952
|238,188
|449,554
|298,105
|994,799
|5,201
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|18,476
|288,584
|601,913
|908,973
|91,027
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|-
|189
|1,292
|1,481
|998,519
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|95,468
|95,468
|904,532
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|35
|35
|999,965
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|997,369
|2,301
|175
|159
|1,000,004
|-4
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|2,095
|85,297
|148,226
|113,218
|348,836
|651,164
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|515
|897,355
|88,084
|9,205
|995,159
|4,841
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|24
|1,774
|95,302
|713,126
|810,226
|189,774
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|5
|12,836
|661,282
|148,066
|822,189
|177,811
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|445
|6,921
|15,535
|22,901
|977,099
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|11
|56
|67
|999,933
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|7
|643
|650
|999,350
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|939,035
|60,644
|300
|28
|1,000,007
|-7
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|57,588
|485,794
|358,983
|97,644
|1,000,009
|-9
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|3,384
|363,037
|352,226
|274,812
|993,459
|6,541
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|1
|90,510
|282,739
|456,135
|829,385
|170,615
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|1
|25
|4,189
|110,560
|114,775
|885,225
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|1
|-
|879
|9,377
|10,257
|989,743
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|694
|51,454
|52,148
|947,852
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|476,269
|90,215
|283,900
|83,852
|934,236
|65,764
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|457,626
|453,836
|49,099
|35,301
|995,862
|4,138
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|42,720
|283,157
|444,950
|187,450
|958,277
|41,723
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|13,192
|83,159
|105,399
|113,758
|315,508
|684,492
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|10,196
|89,636
|116,243
|578,782
|794,857
|205,143
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|412
|859
|1,271
|998,729
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|508,182
|311,412
|179,752
|659
|1,000,005
|-5
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|265,798
|327,623
|373,026
|33,558
|1,000,005
|-5
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|226,026
|360,959
|412,968
|53
|1,000,006
|-6
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|12
|34,241
|766,722
|800,975
|199,025
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|19
|198,998
|199,017
|800,983
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|999,990
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|999,994
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|924,998
|73,874
|1,131
|-
|1,000,003
|-3
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|74,246
|921,892
|3,729
|130
|999,997
|3
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|759
|3,955
|342,280
|652,806
|999,800
|200
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|246
|652,837
|335,121
|988,204
|11,796
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|36
|10
|5,899
|5,945
|994,055
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|14
|1,569
|1,583
|998,417
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|2
|4,478
|4,480
|995,520
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|7-0
|97.27
|1,000,000
|975,742
|954,685
|814,622
|508,783
|0.97
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|7-0
|95.57
|1,000,018
|982,011
|900,384
|789,944
|407,097
|1.46
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|7-0
|84.92
|1,000,005
|865,651
|771,928
|158,822
|48,984
|19.41
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|4-2
|80.59
|999,992
|776,970
|459,298
|86,387
|14,518
|67.88
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|7-0
|80.24
|1,000,011
|821,781
|444,586
|82,154
|13,385
|73.71
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|5-1
|77.60
|999,985
|806,839
|97,666
|43,822
|5,442
|182.76
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|6-1
|72.74
|998,445
|138,223
|79,094
|5,376
|560
|1,784.71
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|3-3
|69.84
|999,667
|569,813
|33,242
|4,117
|315
|3,173.60
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|70.07
|999,663
|388,165
|73,602
|4,132
|312
|3,204.13
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|6-1
|70.36
|999,795
|330,622
|62,592
|3,901
|299
|3,343.48
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|6-2
|69.23
|998,585
|195,093
|51,149
|2,983
|158
|6,328.11
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|67.19
|994,670
|167,758
|16,784
|1,173
|59
|16,948.15
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|5-2
|64.51
|999,995
|238,392
|21,560
|592
|30
|33,332.33
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|6-1
|63.31
|999,878
|240,176
|5,933
|581
|24
|41,665.67
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|62.25
|978,347
|18,231
|4,311
|453
|9
|111,110.11
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|63.44
|971,635
|88,395
|3,346
|251
|9
|111,110.11
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|4-3
|61.28
|998,375
|16,918
|3,679
|164
|6
|166,665.67
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|4-3
|62.49
|994,316
|16,937
|4,867
|201
|5
|199,999.00
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|60.48
|764,185
|136,981
|3,091
|155
|2
|499,999.00
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|4-2
|58.76
|999,654
|115,342
|3,809
|86
|2
|499,999.00
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|5-1
|53.37
|933,910
|27,290
|211
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|60.87
|844,329
|44,405
|3,200
|64
|-
|-
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|5-2
|56.73
|389,473
|11,579
|375
|4
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|3-4
|50.83
|981,799
|3,985
|192
|4
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|50.91
|595,087
|5,386
|95
|1
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|3-4
|48.43
|999,944
|2,709
|78
|1
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|50.93
|537,254
|1,683
|71
|1
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|6-1
|48.43
|1,000,000
|2,797
|85
|-
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|1-6
|47.05
|584,107
|857
|20
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|48.24
|324,935
|589
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|3-4
|45.17
|449,974
|542
|10
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|45.77
|471,057
|1,387
|9
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-6
|47.82
|275,870
|499
|9
|-
|-
|-
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|48.69
|143,247
|240
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|3-4
|45.82
|533,904
|604
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|45.53
|568,092
|186
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|4-3
|43.56
|164,394
|90
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-5
|44.90
|647,140
|4,083
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|1-6
|43.05
|327,262
|227
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|4-3
|47.31
|30,500
|154
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|2-5
|38.11
|436,086
|15
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|39.00
|358,764
|567
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|2-4
|39.21
|139,534
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|5-2
|37.87
|554,379
|32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|2-5
|21.01
|8,588
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-6
|23.80
|1,140
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|2-4
|11.45
|1,003
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-7
|34.04
|808
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-5
|40.04
|425
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-5
|36.43
|26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-7
|23.26
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|2-5
|42.29
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|1-6
|17.04
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-4
|34.33
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|2-5
|28.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-7
|26.45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|17.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|4.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|0.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-7
|-1.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|-44.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|918,887
|57,609
|22,768
|728
|999,992
|8
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|48,888
|755,982
|184,442
|9,133
|998,445
|1,555
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|32,063
|180,018
|750,566
|35,728
|998,375
|1,625
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|171
|1,912
|8,172
|573,852
|584,107
|415,893
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|-
|4,474
|33,224
|105,549
|143,247
|856,753
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|14
|837
|275,019
|275,870
|724,130
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|558,728
|184,128
|235,051
|21,971
|999,878
|122
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|345,049
|11,232
|74,024
|333,880
|764,185
|235,815
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|93,295
|634,673
|209,876
|33,791
|971,635
|28,365
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|1,699
|137,696
|48,348
|201,730
|389,473
|610,527
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|1,242
|32,245
|431,183
|379,659
|844,329
|155,671
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|39
|1,528
|28,933
|30,500
|969,500
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|-
|3
|23
|26
|999,974
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|17
|17
|999,983
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|9
|9
|999,991
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|932,645
|48,346
|18,597
|423
|1,000,011
|-11
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|41,860
|767,171
|184,617
|6,019
|999,667
|333
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|25,502
|182,931
|776,429
|14,792
|999,654
|346
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|4
|730
|13,259
|125,541
|139,534
|860,466
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|2
|9
|1,244
|532,649
|533,904
|466,096
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|826
|5,864
|320,572
|327,262
|672,738
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|3
|17
|20
|999,980
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|-
|537,318
|461,796
|830
|999,944
|56
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|462,682
|537,310
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|865
|7,723
|8,588
|991,412
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|16
|554,363
|554,379
|445,621
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|-
|7
|436,079
|436,086
|563,914
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|6
|997
|1,003
|998,997
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|990,072
|7,903
|905
|1,105
|999,985
|15
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|4,253
|9,153
|705,764
|214,740
|933,910
|66,090
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|3,176
|35,668
|113,587
|442,656
|595,087
|404,913
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|2,298
|946,952
|45,473
|5,272
|999,995
|5
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|213
|336
|134,283
|336,225
|471,057
|528,943
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|14
|14
|999,986
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|535,603
|349,976
|105,861
|8,223
|999,663
|337
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|364,892
|401,096
|230,960
|2,847
|999,795
|205
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|99,060
|245,620
|601,276
|48,714
|994,670
|5,330
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|308
|2,076
|47,712
|597,044
|647,140
|352,860
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|145
|1,240
|14,199
|343,180
|358,764
|641,236
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|998,297
|1,600
|84
|24
|1,000,005
|-5
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|1,530
|24,288
|730,872
|225,109
|981,799
|18,201
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|104
|945,841
|46,394
|6,246
|998,585
|1,415
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|74
|14,124
|211,853
|223,923
|449,974
|550,026
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|-
|14,152
|10,646
|543,294
|568,092
|431,908
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|156
|984
|1,140
|998,860
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|-
|-
|-
|425
|425
|999,575
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|978,156
|21,409
|451
|2
|1,000,018
|-18
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|15,711
|826,289
|88,684
|47,663
|978,347
|21,653
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|6,083
|132,017
|812,239
|43,977
|994,316
|5,684
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|68
|4,669
|18,562
|301,636
|324,935
|675,065
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|15,138
|49,660
|472,456
|537,254
|462,746
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|479
|30,379
|133,536
|164,394
|835,606
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|17
|43
|748
|808
|999,192
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|6-0
|80.30
|1,000,000
|879,828
|734,424
|586,310
|408,292
|1.45
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|6-1
|78.29
|1,000,000
|803,096
|606,420
|463,909
|277,193
|2.61
|Troup
|2-AAA
|6-0
|73.59
|999,999
|615,874
|343,436
|200,671
|89,977
|10.11
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|6-1
|72.91
|1,000,000
|544,704
|279,234
|156,568
|66,651
|14.00
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|5-1
|69.75
|1,000,000
|708,325
|412,565
|158,986
|54,193
|17.45
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|7-0
|68.80
|999,998
|605,463
|323,381
|117,514
|36,959
|26.06
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|4-2
|67.09
|999,980
|558,779
|277,474
|85,275
|23,393
|41.75
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|6-0
|65.88
|1,000,000
|559,501
|279,548
|92,526
|22,106
|44.24
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|6-0
|62.81
|999,998
|431,621
|171,416
|43,279
|7,834
|126.65
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|4-2
|62.37
|997,945
|293,399
|97,972
|21,627
|4,023
|247.57
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|6-1
|60.03
|1,000,000
|301,766
|92,920
|16,193
|2,362
|422.37
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|4-2
|60.71
|992,549
|248,262
|69,881
|13,510
|2,102
|474.74
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|6-0
|58.91
|999,999
|232,738
|66,388
|11,330
|1,454
|686.76
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|6-1
|59.17
|999,990
|185,849
|50,728
|8,709
|1,155
|864.80
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|6-1
|58.13
|993,516
|188,013
|39,516
|6,717
|800
|1,249.00
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|5-2
|56.90
|999,896
|137,781
|34,184
|4,096
|439
|2,276.90
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|5-1
|56.51
|999,961
|118,394
|26,446
|3,414
|321
|3,114.26
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|5-2
|56.34
|986,529
|90,939
|19,396
|2,431
|252
|3,967.25
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|3-3
|56.24
|844,772
|69,901
|13,671
|1,559
|151
|6,621.52
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|5-1
|53.53
|999,898
|74,259
|12,020
|1,268
|78
|12,819.51
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|5-2
|53.93
|992,193
|61,943
|10,276
|1,031
|62
|16,128.03
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-2
|55.06
|519,914
|34,895
|6,222
|693
|60
|16,665.67
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|4-2
|52.55
|975,580
|51,277
|7,297
|593
|45
|22,221.22
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-3
|53.48
|532,562
|26,099
|4,589
|340
|27
|37,036.04
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|4-3
|51.41
|964,558
|39,877
|4,873
|360
|24
|41,665.67
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|5-2
|51.49
|999,809
|32,193
|4,754
|412
|20
|49,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAA
|4-2
|51.68
|946,726
|38,929
|4,958
|378
|16
|62,499.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|6-1
|48.27
|999,856
|24,108
|2,708
|141
|5
|199,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|3-3
|49.11
|462,974
|11,044
|1,154
|69
|3
|333,332.33
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-4
|47.91
|501,693
|9,002
|863
|42
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-3
|45.81
|869,243
|10,294
|603
|22
|1
|999,999.00
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|4-3
|42.68
|542,264
|2,980
|165
|4
|1
|999,999.00
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-4
|45.52
|286,677
|2,808
|199
|9
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-5
|44.97
|713,353
|2,065
|139
|8
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-4
|43.58
|199,309
|608
|45
|2
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|2-4
|43.45
|69,907
|419
|27
|2
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-2
|40.34
|517,351
|1,641
|61
|1
|-
|-
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-7
|41.08
|162,805
|113
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|3-3
|40.40
|150,778
|539
|21
|-
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|2-4
|37.03
|320,936
|328
|13
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-5
|36.95
|60,343
|51
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|2-3
|34.69
|141,005
|99
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|2-4
|37.54
|41,145
|51
|1
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|4-3
|33.88
|155,809
|109
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-4
|36.16
|32,661
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-5
|26.89
|9,223
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-5
|25.26
|12,853
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-6
|31.47
|3,091
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|1-6
|41.11
|347
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-4
|22.48
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-6
|27.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-5
|17.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-6
|16.06
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-5
|13.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-6
|11.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-6
|10.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-6
|5.47
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-6
|1.88
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|876,152
|938,409
|998,794
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|63,471
|830,478
|983,836
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|21,769
|762,394
|985,973
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|19,019
|639,174
|916,217
|999,998
|2
|2-AAA
|Troup
|14,278
|279,910
|809,242
|999,999
|1
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|3,342
|283,790
|701,083
|999,999
|1
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|832
|358,809
|986,232
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|386
|627,307
|928,461
|999,980
|20
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|242
|999,370
|999,772
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|239
|65,913
|891,393
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|131
|700,085
|995,433
|999,998
|2
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|47
|49,352
|644,170
|999,896
|104
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|37
|17,682
|487,218
|999,809
|191
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|30
|10,089
|506,367
|999,898
|102
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|12
|175,729
|519,259
|999,990
|10
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|8
|71,441
|418,781
|999,961
|39
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|5
|365,216
|654,915
|992,549
|7,451
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|423,844
|733,532
|993,516
|6,484
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|-
|296,158
|824,741
|997,945
|2,055
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|40,895
|176,457
|975,580
|24,420
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|32,797
|108,266
|964,558
|35,442
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|20,062
|140,080
|986,529
|13,471
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|5,748
|37,426
|462,974
|537,026
|1-AAA
|Westover
|-
|2,192
|128,381
|946,726
|53,274
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|1,081
|41,808
|713,353
|286,647
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|765
|230,574
|992,193
|7,807
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|561
|13,296
|501,693
|498,307
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|481
|9,916
|199,309
|800,691
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|140
|6,959
|320,936
|679,064
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|81
|110,465
|999,856
|144
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|25
|798
|519,914
|480,086
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|9
|151
|41,145
|958,855
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|7
|3,869
|869,243
|130,757
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|4
|547
|162,805
|837,195
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|2
|4,191
|150,778
|849,222
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|972
|844,772
|155,228
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|-
|128
|542,264
|457,736
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|111
|155,809
|844,191
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|79
|517,351
|482,649
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|75
|9,223
|990,777
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|28
|60,343
|939,657
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|2
|12,853
|987,147
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|-
|1
|532,562
|467,438
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|1
|3,091
|996,909
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|-
|-
|286,677
|713,323
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|141,005
|858,995
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|69,907
|930,093
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|-
|32,661
|967,339
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|347
|999,653
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|5
|999,995
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|7-0
|72.18
|1,000,000
|920,847
|703,406
|485,994
|311,547
|2.21
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|7-0
|71.19
|1,000,000
|846,960
|625,890
|398,011
|231,925
|3.31
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|7-0
|69.15
|1,000,000
|803,110
|556,119
|320,544
|160,991
|5.21
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|7-0
|69.24
|1,000,000
|828,012
|557,337
|298,433
|153,932
|5.50
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|7-0
|65.18
|1,000,000
|756,278
|448,058
|195,797
|73,589
|12.59
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|5-1
|60.70
|1,000,000
|530,879
|254,779
|87,068
|21,920
|44.62
|North Murray
|7-AA
|6-0
|60.44
|1,000,000
|505,876
|198,547
|69,991
|17,315
|56.75
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|2-4
|60.85
|998,260
|377,591
|140,771
|42,845
|11,703
|84.45
|Thomson
|4-AA
|4-3
|56.67
|1,000,000
|491,562
|118,593
|29,507
|5,447
|182.59
|Callaway
|2-AA
|5-2
|57.29
|999,993
|366,737
|105,777
|25,555
|5,064
|196.47
|Appling County
|3-AA
|3-3
|57.15
|995,300
|263,211
|80,272
|18,172
|3,618
|275.40
|Burke County
|4-AA
|5-2
|53.18
|999,992
|253,305
|49,490
|8,328
|1,088
|918.12
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|6-1
|52.68
|998,785
|139,807
|30,290
|4,871
|586
|1,705.48
|Cook
|3-AA
|4-3
|51.85
|976,213
|127,994
|22,681
|3,330
|411
|2,432.09
|Columbia
|6-AA
|1-6
|48.04
|999,906
|171,983
|22,024
|2,510
|200
|4,999.00
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|4-2
|49.64
|999,423
|83,251
|14,700
|1,771
|148
|6,755.76
|Laney
|4-AA
|5-2
|48.75
|1,000,000
|111,031
|16,488
|1,827
|133
|7,517.80
|Hart County
|8-AA
|2-5
|49.58
|815,523
|59,824
|11,975
|1,472
|131
|7,632.59
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|5-2
|49.28
|999,984
|61,680
|10,447
|1,249
|91
|10,988.01
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|2-5
|48.17
|998,625
|48,682
|8,782
|868
|57
|17,542.86
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|3-4
|48.51
|923,266
|55,903
|7,877
|838
|54
|18,517.52
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-2
|45.96
|951,332
|49,979
|5,006
|402
|33
|30,302.03
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|4-3
|45.03
|994,488
|36,484
|3,994
|286
|7
|142,856.14
|Jackson
|2-AA
|3-4
|41.07
|973,263
|18,819
|1,247
|60
|5
|199,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|6-1
|40.44
|999,484
|39,657
|2,675
|135
|4
|249,999.00
|Spencer
|1-AA
|3-4
|40.37
|946,531
|15,646
|823
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|4-3
|41.88
|971,249
|20,000
|1,260
|80
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|5-1
|37.91
|997,356
|6,894
|458
|22
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|3-4
|35.87
|593,192
|4,088
|93
|5
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-6
|36.60
|596,454
|3,408
|130
|3
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-5
|23.36
|803,804
|158
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-5
|30.84
|40,926
|93
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Union County
|7-AA
|1-6
|32.55
|31,879
|91
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-5
|29.97
|49,266
|30
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|1-6
|24.54
|94,442
|30
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|3-3
|20.66
|719,213
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|2-5
|18.46
|478,041
|27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-5
|10.95
|1,000,000
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-6
|21.15
|19,602
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-5
|23.29
|17,081
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|4-3
|8.53
|15,467
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|2-5
|16.82
|1,601
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-6
|-0.74
|31
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-6
|24.14
|19
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-6
|2.48
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-7
|-15.64
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-7
|-19.53
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|441,167
|983,043
|999,932
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|344,410
|841,203
|996,267
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|171,491
|816,753
|987,681
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|25,171
|628,629
|998,221
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|11,290
|603,525
|999,942
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|6,450
|776,533
|992,235
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|15
|859,953
|994,253
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|6
|72,221
|617,218
|999,423
|577
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|999,978
|999,996
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|693,690
|986,375
|999,906
|94
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|300,299
|905,166
|999,484
|516
|2-AA
|Callaway
|-
|234,232
|897,003
|999,993
|7
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|118,480
|618,661
|995,300
|4,700
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|19,347
|166,175
|998,625
|1,375
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|11,308
|119,605
|973,263
|26,737
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|10,019
|209,754
|998,785
|1,215
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|9,505
|121,418
|923,266
|76,734
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|-
|6,935
|549,654
|999,984
|16
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|3,310
|37,570
|719,213
|280,787
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|2,897
|738,313
|998,260
|1,740
|3-AA
|Cook
|-
|2,366
|228,392
|976,213
|23,787
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|2,245
|66,407
|803,804
|196,196
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|2,188
|357,616
|815,523
|184,477
|1-AA
|Columbus
|-
|737
|168,465
|997,356
|2,644
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|456
|4,509
|478,041
|521,959
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|63
|52,976
|951,332
|48,668
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|-
|27
|157,488
|994,488
|5,512
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|21
|340,394
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|16
|95
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|14
|665,455
|999,992
|8
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|6
|875
|49,266
|950,734
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|1
|17,980
|971,249
|28,751
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|2,890
|596,454
|403,546
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|852
|593,192
|406,808
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|139
|946,531
|53,469
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|27
|19,602
|980,398
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|1
|1,601
|998,399
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|94,442
|905,558
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|40,926
|959,074
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|-
|-
|31,879
|968,121
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|17,081
|982,919
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|15,467
|984,533
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|31
|999,969
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|19
|999,981
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|9
|999,991
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|6-1
|71.36
|1,000,000
|905,806
|803,618
|532,865
|352,142
|1.84
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|7-0
|71.61
|1,000,000
|924,722
|703,574
|527,912
|349,636
|1.86
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|5-2
|69.25
|1,000,000
|837,798
|532,776
|342,705
|189,093
|4.29
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|6-1
|60.76
|1,000,000
|577,771
|290,573
|109,230
|31,498
|30.75
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|6-0
|57.68
|1,000,000
|652,929
|337,669
|146,336
|27,739
|35.05
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|57.60
|1,000,000
|528,348
|254,510
|96,074
|18,748
|52.34
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-1
|55.96
|1,000,000
|467,634
|208,730
|64,408
|11,276
|87.68
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-0
|53.74
|1,000,000
|449,090
|169,302
|46,818
|6,320
|157.23
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|53.30
|1,000,000
|309,087
|118,109
|31,393
|4,043
|246.34
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|3-3
|53.74
|998,658
|251,404
|91,271
|23,756
|3,301
|301.94
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|6-1
|52.19
|1,000,000
|308,059
|105,401
|24,866
|2,899
|343.95
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|6-0
|47.40
|1,000,000
|255,480
|75,564
|12,422
|825
|1,211.12
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|5-1
|49.45
|999,999
|155,374
|46,691
|8,718
|737
|1,355.85
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|7-0
|46.96
|1,000,000
|257,917
|65,878
|11,107
|724
|1,380.22
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|5-1
|45.73
|1,000,000
|341,089
|76,773
|10,440
|557
|1,794.33
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|44.33
|1,000,000
|165,168
|30,996
|3,183
|176
|5,680.82
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|4-2
|43.06
|999,999
|137,612
|24,206
|2,503
|100
|9,999.00
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|5-2
|43.62
|1,000,000
|102,987
|17,719
|1,917
|89
|11,234.96
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-4
|42.69
|999,174
|83,606
|13,089
|1,095
|39
|25,640.03
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|41.38
|999,900
|54,802
|7,576
|579
|16
|62,499.00
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-2
|41.18
|999,999
|52,961
|7,229
|541
|14
|71,427.57
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|4-3
|39.01
|999,998
|43,960
|4,985
|336
|12
|83,332.33
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-4
|40.04
|971,362
|34,417
|3,974
|263
|5
|199,999.00
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|2-5
|39.71
|683,614
|21,073
|2,622
|131
|5
|199,999.00
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|4-3
|40.33
|992,701
|38,017
|4,906
|324
|4
|249,999.00
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|32.79
|977,613
|10,501
|550
|13
|1
|999,999.00
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-4
|33.34
|298,910
|2,070
|138
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|31.23
|997,715
|13,621
|678
|24
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|2-4
|32.63
|608,061
|4,885
|325
|18
|-
|-
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-7
|36.37
|550,633
|4,415
|244
|12
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|2-5
|32.42
|462,236
|3,287
|219
|4
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-5
|31.10
|274,386
|965
|53
|2
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|5-2
|23.71
|996,564
|1,510
|22
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-6
|26.14
|423,306
|625
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-5
|21.55
|434,968
|265
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|3-3
|19.71
|999,969
|583
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-6
|25.48
|120,883
|99
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-5
|22.55
|63,542
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-6
|18.96
|122,759
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-6
|21.56
|19,287
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-5
|13.44
|3,750
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-7
|6.55
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-5
|-3.40
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-6
|-9.49
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-7
|5.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-6
|-15.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|681,616
|987,553
|999,986
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|157,587
|919,701
|999,746
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|150,364
|577,949
|996,123
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|5,861
|444,235
|943,000
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|1,874
|546,344
|960,873
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|1,114
|524,890
|999,959
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|818
|954,928
|999,577
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|433
|485,656
|999,665
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|306
|221,436
|725,112
|999,999
|1
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|13
|180,585
|819,360
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|5
|410,195
|913,005
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|5
|5,073
|325,951
|999,999
|1
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|2
|954,542
|991,971
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|1
|133,322
|831,141
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|1
|158
|114,186
|999,999
|1
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|-
|346,751
|930,251
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|121,563
|672,753
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|66,325
|286,323
|999,174
|826
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|-
|45,406
|325,231
|999,998
|2
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|-
|37,410
|296,816
|997,715
|2,285
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|-
|19,753
|103,366
|999,900
|100
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|-
|13,876
|508,805
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|-
|2,220
|130,210
|998,658
|1,342
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|62
|1,911
|274,386
|725,614
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|49
|1,511
|996,564
|3,436
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|12
|29,899
|999,969
|31
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|4
|35,149
|434,968
|565,032
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|2
|6
|63,542
|936,458
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|-
|-
|36,315
|992,701
|7,299
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|-
|21,046
|977,613
|22,387
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|565
|608,061
|391,939
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|139
|971,362
|28,638
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|-
|49
|120,883
|879,117
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|-
|-
|683,614
|316,386
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|-
|-
|550,633
|449,367
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|462,236
|537,764
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|423,306
|576,694
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|-
|-
|298,910
|701,090
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|-
|122,759
|877,241
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|19,287
|980,713
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|3,750
|996,250
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|10
|999,990
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|5-2
|55.62
|999,991
|823,162
|740,560
|473,512
|302,645
|2.30
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|3-4
|54.84
|999,440
|761,573
|553,574
|345,344
|209,038
|3.78
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|6-0
|53.77
|999,996
|806,696
|490,158
|341,049
|178,042
|4.62
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|7-0
|52.23
|999,946
|670,025
|408,296
|235,793
|114,583
|7.73
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|5-2
|48.66
|1,000,000
|692,457
|447,406
|182,757
|68,711
|13.55
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|7-0
|47.03
|998,938
|552,354
|212,242
|85,757
|31,185
|31.07
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|6-0
|46.26
|999,977
|556,593
|275,832
|95,031
|31,052
|31.20
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|7-0
|47.77
|999,999
|380,026
|153,680
|80,855
|28,406
|34.20
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|5-2
|44.02
|1,000,000
|468,690
|212,180
|61,899
|16,884
|58.23
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|43.45
|986,079
|313,669
|112,060
|31,470
|8,365
|118.55
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|5-1
|40.77
|996,112
|232,559
|89,485
|20,640
|4,583
|217.20
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|4-2
|37.74
|998,994
|379,650
|72,245
|14,088
|2,341
|426.17
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-3
|38.05
|984,782
|209,821
|45,474
|6,837
|1,069
|934.45
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|37.06
|804,536
|195,261
|32,332
|5,268
|771
|1,296.02
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|3-2
|35.22
|960,811
|151,719
|32,807
|4,675
|615
|1,625.02
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|7-1
|36.11
|1,000,000
|92,341
|28,677
|4,136
|537
|1,861.20
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|35.39
|950,687
|120,447
|20,505
|3,237
|378
|2,644.50
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-4
|34.56
|754,840
|119,352
|16,976
|1,890
|232
|4,309.34
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|35.45
|704,589
|38,127
|12,326
|1,643
|206
|4,853.37
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|33.57
|698,347
|99,242
|11,386
|1,339
|145
|6,895.55
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|2-5
|33.45
|911,991
|61,671
|7,115
|868
|96
|10,415.67
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-4
|31.58
|1,000,000
|56,047
|7,784
|593
|40
|24,999.00
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|30.88
|406,982
|36,639
|3,178
|278
|17
|58,822.53
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-6
|30.68
|249,424
|25,279
|2,133
|191
|16
|62,499.00
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|3-4
|29.02
|995,902
|46,078
|3,889
|323
|14
|71,427.57
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|2-3-1
|29.45
|730,704
|21,492
|1,751
|170
|12
|83,332.33
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|29.76
|926,869
|28,088
|2,408
|198
|10
|99,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|23.71
|999,748
|30,563
|1,374
|56
|3
|333,332.33
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|26.46
|999,873
|6,088
|425
|22
|2
|499,999.00
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|27.20
|90,067
|2,902
|180
|18
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-4
|22.94
|973,044
|9,612
|622
|15
|1
|999,999.00
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-5
|27.63
|162,728
|1,871
|388
|22
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|24.49
|301,703
|4,221
|147
|11
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-4
|25.45
|196,739
|1,767
|254
|10
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|4-3
|22.70
|783,525
|889
|76
|4
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-5
|11.17
|842,567
|290
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-5
|17.99
|697,083
|1,215
|45
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|3-4
|13.71
|996,409
|1,002
|18
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|3-3
|15.12
|161,149
|322
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-7
|15.49
|11,568
|57
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-6
|11.54
|333,975
|95
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-6
|16.44
|9,928
|37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-4
|11.09
|217,360
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-6
|0.58
|128,411
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-7
|-8.01
|32,866
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|3.73
|742
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|1.00
|248
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-6
|12.40
|240
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|18.30
|91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|6-1
|32.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|4-3
|22.14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-7
|8.42
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-5
|5.54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-4.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-12.66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|-19.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-5
|-28.97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-4
|-37.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|907,727
|82,967
|9,278
|28
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|74,768
|321,488
|444,846
|119,709
|960,811
|39,189
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|17,498
|558,151
|350,091
|70,372
|996,112
|3,888
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|4
|33,885
|125,413
|571,402
|730,704
|269,296
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|3
|38
|3,129
|6,758
|9,928
|990,072
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|3,471
|67,230
|231,002
|301,703
|698,297
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|-
|13
|729
|742
|999,258
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|630,048
|351,967
|15,482
|1,943
|999,440
|560
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|364,904
|566,355
|66,172
|2,515
|999,946
|54
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|3,289
|67,782
|636,818
|276,893
|984,782
|15,218
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|1,759
|11,966
|263,007
|478,108
|754,840
|245,160
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|-
|1,871
|16,570
|230,983
|249,424
|750,576
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|-
|59
|1,951
|9,558
|11,568
|988,432
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|508,789
|411,021
|78,992
|1,175
|999,977
|23
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|489,446
|500,845
|9,700
|9
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|1,765
|86,634
|432,218
|283,919
|804,536
|195,464
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|-
|820
|150,159
|256,003
|406,982
|593,018
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|679
|310,685
|386,983
|698,347
|301,653
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|1
|18,242
|71,824
|90,067
|909,933
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|-
|4
|87
|91
|999,909
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|591,845
|300,251
|101,060
|5,782
|998,938
|1,062
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|236,918
|194,850
|511,684
|42,627
|986,079
|13,921
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|170,797
|405,152
|193,018
|181,720
|950,687
|49,313
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|388
|9,781
|39,072
|147,498
|196,739
|803,261
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|50
|88,415
|141,121
|475,003
|704,589
|295,411
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|2
|1,543
|14,028
|147,155
|162,728
|837,272
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|8
|17
|215
|240
|999,760
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|960,179
|39,239
|578
|3
|999,999
|1
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|36,941
|798,051
|163,299
|1,457
|999,748
|252
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|2,880
|152,035
|548,312
|293,182
|996,409
|3,591
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|-
|10,529
|286,166
|545,872
|842,567
|157,433
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|143
|1,555
|31,168
|32,866
|967,134
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|3
|90
|128,318
|128,411
|871,589
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|953,059
|6,537
|12,603
|26,795
|998,994
|1,006
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|41,877
|907,066
|50,482
|575
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|5,064
|86,053
|904,663
|4,093
|999,873
|127
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|-
|314
|30,700
|752,511
|783,525
|216,475
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|30
|1,490
|215,840
|217,360
|782,640
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|62
|186
|248
|999,752
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|908,331
|85,005
|6,620
|35
|999,991
|9
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|73,701
|720,272
|192,037
|13,990
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|17,928
|3,872
|571,787
|333,282
|926,869
|73,131
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|40
|63
|20,697
|140,349
|161,149
|838,851
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|-
|190,788
|208,859
|512,344
|911,991
|88,009
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|956,344
|40,577
|2,906
|169
|999,996
|4
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|30,055
|616,146
|276,068
|73,633
|995,902
|4,098
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|12,380
|303,758
|553,284
|103,622
|973,044
|26,956
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|1,082
|35,410
|99,600
|560,991
|697,083
|302,917
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|139
|4,109
|68,142
|261,585
|333,975
|666,025
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|5-1
|75.47
|1,000,000
|977,627
|916,369
|803,164
|620,673
|0.61
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|68.61
|1,000,000
|941,457
|801,440
|630,098
|250,531
|2.99
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|5-1
|64.08
|1,000,000
|847,264
|612,840
|199,451
|73,527
|12.60
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|5-2
|59.48
|1,000,000
|648,294
|307,663
|103,353
|22,309
|43.82
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|4-3
|56.50
|1,000,000
|604,484
|257,364
|64,787
|10,737
|92.14
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|6-1
|53.82
|1,000,000
|624,291
|246,222
|52,757
|6,518
|152.42
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|5-1
|53.38
|1,000,000
|560,001
|193,240
|38,432
|4,709
|211.36
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|5-2
|53.72
|1,000,000
|398,830
|141,942
|26,449
|3,518
|283.25
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|50.85
|1,000,000
|561,551
|165,921
|26,334
|2,564
|389.02
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|5-1
|51.91
|1,000,000
|488,617
|102,048
|21,978
|2,448
|407.50
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-0
|48.64
|1,000,000
|481,514
|92,235
|13,468
|1,035
|965.18
|Lovett
|5-AA
|5-2
|49.71
|1,000,000
|231,534
|64,642
|9,743
|834
|1,198.04
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|5-2
|47.31
|1,000,000
|230,930
|50,100
|6,233
|402
|2,486.56
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|2-5
|46.95
|1,000,000
|88,029
|21,011
|2,012
|144
|6,943.44
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|39.21
|1,000,000
|173,812
|13,618
|890
|25
|39,999.00
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|4-2
|42.04
|1,000,000
|46,595
|7,772
|639
|24
|41,665.67
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|34.12
|1,000,000
|61,709
|2,808
|115
|2
|499,999.00
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|2-4
|38.33
|1,000,000
|20,942
|2,219
|90
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-3
|30.73
|1,000,000
|4,076
|217
|3
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|2-5
|29.15
|1,000,000
|3,387
|128
|2
|-
|-
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-4
|30.70
|1,000,000
|4,484
|199
|1
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-5
|19.05
|1,000,000
|564
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-6
|4.89
|1,000,000
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-5
|-14.00
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|783,394
|995,013
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|182,978
|976,802
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|16,334
|803,692
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|14,204
|689,910
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|1,044
|71,023
|976,748
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|969
|339,038
|997,756
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|618
|373,137
|983,730
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|355
|575,512
|997,383
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|64
|471,307
|997,049
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|37
|843,700
|998,246
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|1
|933,417
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|1
|153,499
|981,444
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|1
|81,616
|973,479
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|612,691
|969,557
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|74,115
|990,103
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|3,813
|603,997
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|1,413
|16,027
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|193
|471,249
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|-
|106
|9,204
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|3
|3
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|-
|30,339
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|-
|3,686
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-