Maxwell playoff projections: Every GHSA class features tight title chase

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
31 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Lowndes
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Valdosta
Grayson
Hillgrove
Carrollton
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
Marietta
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
9
85.34
6-1
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
14
74.74
5-2
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
23
70.00
5-2
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
1
106.90
7-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
25
68.68
3-4
Walton
Reg 3, #2
10
84.28
6-0
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #4
35
56.70
4-3
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #1
3
99.26
7-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
17
72.94
4-3
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
8
86.30
5-2
Colquitt County
Reg 4, #4
28
64.38
4-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
5
90.55
6-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
19
71.31
5-1
Harrison
Reg 5, #2
22
71.02
3-4
Marietta
Reg 2, #4
30
60.60
1-6
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
15
73.99
5-1
West Forsyth
McEachern
Lowndes
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
Peachtree Ridge
Lowndes
Douglas County
North Cobb
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
18
71.35
3-4
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
26
67.12
3-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
27
67.01
5-2
North Paulding
Reg 3, #1
7
86.42
6-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
24
69.05
3-3
Archer
Reg 7, #2
16
73.00
5-2
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #4
33
57.71
3-3
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
4
96.82
7-0
Lowndes
Reg 6, #3
29
61.47
3-3
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
6
88.88
5-2
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
37
53.95
4-2
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
13
76.04
4-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
20
71.31
5-2
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
12
77.30
4-3
Newton
Reg 1, #4
11
78.98
6-1
Richmond Hill
Reg 8, #1
2
101.59
6-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAA7-0106.901,000,005946,272734,476663,501482,7161.07
Buford8-AAAAAA6-0101.591,000,005882,900735,939532,559242,7893.12
Carrollton2-AAAAAA7-099.261,000,003894,213302,513227,362112,5767.88
Lowndes1-AAAAAA7-096.82999,150890,206740,833318,562109,4418.14
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA6-190.551,000,002646,507575,41496,81527,76835.01
Douglas County2-AAAAAA5-288.881,000,002773,659166,01860,91110,96890.17
McEachern3-AAAAAA6-086.421,000,005559,690155,41534,3894,922202.17
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA5-286.30975,182224,493165,95520,0243,562279.74
Valdosta1-AAAAAA6-185.34992,185181,199103,16217,4342,460405.50
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA6-084.281,000,004435,349103,12917,8862,233446.83
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-178.98997,36369,09228,0602,5211815,523.86
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA5-173.99999,598452,05667,8351,8621128,927.57
North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-276.04999,472266,63532,7872,2441099,173.31
Newton4-AAAAAA4-377.30999,33750,74113,7191,6659210,868.57
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA5-274.741,000,00516,3996,0672641855,554.56
Marietta5-AAAAAA3-471.02999,943151,10212,5313691190,908.09
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-273.00955,18330,7636,7273809111,110.11
Westlake2-AAAAAA3-471.35999,120140,15810,9433838124,999.00
Harrison3-AAAAAA5-171.31999,920184,76317,4532798124,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-372.94999,98514,1565,4841325199,999.00
Brookwood7-AAAAAA5-271.31973,81117,5123,1971634249,999.00
Norcross7-AAAAAA5-270.00999,84210,1492,141863333,332.33
Archer4-AAAAAA3-369.05964,13713,3422,707592499,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAA3-367.12983,45639,5881,925582499,999.00
Walton5-AAAAAA3-468.68934,52028,9411,812381999,999.00
North Paulding5-AAAAAA5-267.01894,66035,0511,98332--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA4-264.38998,8314,77965212--
Lambert6-AAAAAA3-361.47984,32311,7823225--
East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-660.60990,98523,8726352--
Camden County1-AAAAAA5-271.2328,198286622--
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-356.70600,0541,155181--
Dacula8-AAAAAA3-357.71804,0201,16768---
Campbell3-AAAAAA4-253.95860,3211,3228---
Wheeler5-AAAAAA2-556.25124,9314237---
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-357.14397,1151961---
Etowah5-AAAAAA3-451.2746,516411---
Parkview7-AAAAAA2-560.5952,397151---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-347.32153,2698----
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-451.8535,5508----
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-460.057,9386----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA2-436.7474,4502----
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-547.3235,6052----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-535.2764,820-----
Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-638.1542,735-----
Duluth7-AAAAAA4-353.5718,773-----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-526.979,902-----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA4-247.661,389-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-534.30771-----
Osborne3-AAAAAA1-517.87500-----
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-645.9330-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-632.0226-----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-438.3015-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-618.071-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-627.65------
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-423.95------
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-713.88------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALowndes839,416125,55118,92815,255999,150850
1-AAAAAAValdosta100,129182,417423,916285,723992,1857,815
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill38,347130,656302,512525,848997,3632,637
1-AAAAAAColquitt County22,106560,377252,608140,091975,18224,818
1-AAAAAACamden County68511,65025,69128,198971,802
1-AAAAAATift County-1523907,3967,938992,062
2-AAAAAACarrollton821,475178,033406891,000,003-3
2-AAAAAADouglas County178,225741,35177,9462,4801,000,002-2
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta212313222,072768,388990,9859,015
2-AAAAAAWestlake9180,306699,507219,216999,120880
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill--729,8309,902990,098
3-AAAAAAMcEachern597,870402,0339391,000,005-5
3-AAAAAAHillgrove402,037514,14380,3763,4481,000,004-4
3-AAAAAAHarrison9883,726914,1851,911999,92080
3-AAAAAACampbell-1024,336855,883860,321139,679
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook-11574,43474,450925,550
3-AAAAAAPaulding County--1,00063,82064,820935,180
3-AAAAAAOsborne---500500999,500
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAGrayson997,6402,241103211,000,005-5
4-AAAAAAArcher1,72635,657528,384398,370964,13735,863
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett61291,644366,128540,447998,8311,169
4-AAAAAANewton27870,463101,33227,515999,337663
4-AAAAAAGrovetown--3,99431,55635,550964,450
4-AAAAAARockdale County--541,3351,389998,611
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)--10761771999,229
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb628,135346,88923,2521,196999,472528
5-AAAAAAMarietta348,109446,080163,70242,052999,94357
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding23,686154,279346,267370,428894,660105,340
5-AAAAAAWheeler803,49616,562104,793124,931875,069
5-AAAAAAWalton848,938445,824439,750934,52065,480
5-AAAAAAEtowah-3354,40141,78046,516953,484
5-AAAAAACherokee-1101930999,970
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth975,79818,8914,438471999,598402
6-AAAAAADenmark10,210575,709325,09472,443983,45616,544
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta7,81646,82893,174452,236600,054399,946
6-AAAAAALambert5,955356,446540,82181,101984,32315,677
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth1831,96527,589367,378397,115602,885
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta862078,92126,39135,605964,395
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth-24915999,985
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central--71926999,974
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett980,00219,84614771,000,002-2
7-AAAAAANorcross19,594136,679294,934548,635999,842158
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge256519,229316,606119,092955,18344,817
7-AAAAAABrookwood150324,230378,125271,306973,81126,189
7-AAAAAADuluth-181,07417,68118,773981,227
7-AAAAAAParkview--9,11643,28152,397947,603
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAABuford981,19118,73056281,000,005-5
8-AAAAAAMill Creek18,641611,474369,7611291,000,005-5
8-AAAAAADacula12267265,711737,515804,020195,980
8-AAAAAACollins Hill51369,129564,46066,345999,98515
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett--15153,254153,269846,731
8-AAAAAAMountain View--242,73342,735957,265
8-AAAAAADiscovery---11999,999

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Milton
Hughes
Roswell
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Milton
River Ridge
Effingham County
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Glynn Academy
Milton
Lovejoy
River Ridge
Reg 1, #3
23
59.08
4-2
Effingham County
Reg 8, #2
28
53.19
5-2
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #4
16
65.48
4-3
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
11
71.62
5-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
20
61.37
6-0
New Manchester
Reg 3, #2
13
71.15
7-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
26
55.06
3-4
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
95.02
7-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
36
44.84
2-5
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #2
24
57.97
4-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
40
42.61
2-5
Decatur
Reg 7, #1
3
89.06
6-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
15
66.61
7-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
22
60.22
3-4
Villa Rica
Reg 2, #4
19
62.31
3-4
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
14
67.77
6-1
River Ridge
Hughes
Gainesville
Rome
Roswell
Houston County
Hughes
Gainesville
Brunswick
Lee County
Rome
Roswell
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
8
77.52
7-0
Houston County
Reg 6, #2
9
75.85
6-1
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #4
21
60.56
3-3
East Paulding
Reg 3, #1
1
97.86
7-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
41
42.10
2-5
Chamblee
Reg 7, #2
5
84.06
6-1
Gainesville
Reg 8, #4
43
40.71
4-4
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
12
71.22
6-1
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
17
65.30
6-1
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #2
7
78.34
5-2
Lee County
Reg 3, #4
18
64.93
5-2
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
6
83.07
4-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
4
84.53
5-1
Roswell
Reg 4, #2
27
53.44
3-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
33
47.55
4-2
Statesboro
Reg 8, #1
10
72.34
6-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA7-097.861,000,001925,717793,078677,939450,2481.22
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA7-095.021,000,003931,899885,158660,174353,0811.83
Milton7-AAAAA6-189.061,000,005934,466635,034265,815102,4478.76
Roswell7-AAAAA5-184.531,000,005850,422443,068131,05335,82526.91
Gainesville7-AAAAA6-184.061,000,006837,842416,958118,22431,31130.94
Rome5-AAAAA4-283.071,000,007634,740336,76674,15118,98451.68
Houston County2-AAAAA7-077.52999,937232,09896,05118,3492,453406.66
Lee County2-AAAAA5-278.34999,267209,23683,20613,7672,226448.24
Sequoyah6-AAAAA6-175.85995,862327,07577,05012,7301,491669.69
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA5-271.621,000,004632,02158,55511,0178051,241.24
Jackson County8-AAAAA6-172.341,000,003235,07858,1815,0714612,168.20
Northgate3-AAAAA7-071.15999,247142,06934,8944,8293163,163.56
Brunswick1-AAAAA6-171.221,000,017163,75411,3052,3681705,881.35
River Ridge6-AAAAA6-167.77934,236205,70122,9941,7799410,637.30
Lovejoy3-AAAAA7-066.61994,799123,54213,2259614422,726.27
Lanier7-AAAAA4-365.48800,975168,9618,1766481758,822.53
Newnan3-AAAAA5-264.93908,97368,5245,3442581099,999.00
Sprayberry6-AAAAA6-165.30958,27727,6043,3711937142,856.14
New Manchester5-AAAAA6-061.371,000,00953,2783,1861387142,856.14
Coffee2-AAAAA3-462.31891,28073,6563,9421783333,332.33
Effingham County1-AAAAA4-259.08986,11062,0564,117139--
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA4-357.97891,98344,1132,56081--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-460.22993,45931,3571,71970--
East Paulding5-AAAAA3-360.56829,3859,99179136--
Habersham Central8-AAAAA5-253.19999,99751,15470018--
Seckinger7-AAAAA3-455.62199,0179,7581289--
Creekview6-AAAAA3-455.06794,8571,9501734--
Shiloh4-AAAAA3-453.44995,1593,4271221--
Statesboro1-AAAAA4-247.55559,4772,98152---
Woodstock6-AAAAA5-252.62315,5081,07528---
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-544.84988,20460124---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-448.09355,0412,36418---
Decatur4-AAAAA2-542.61810,22627711---
Veterans2-AAAAA2-546.33109,3163946---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-440.71999,8001784---
Chamblee4-AAAAA2-542.10822,1891174---
South Paulding5-AAAAA2-449.15114,775141---
South Effingham1-AAAAA3-343.34193,228324----
Dunwoody4-AAAAA4-341.05348,836103----
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-550.4295,46877----
Evans1-AAAAA1-538.8514,1053----
Alexander5-AAAAA2-544.5752,1481----
Dutchtown3-AAAAA1-642.921,4811----
Lassiter6-AAAAA4-347.331,2711----
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-534.6022,901-----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-439.7910,257-----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-619.335,945-----
Loganville8-AAAAA0-721.314,480-----
Apalachee8-AAAAA2-626.441,583-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-430.05650-----
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-736.69209-----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-539.17119-----
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-716.3267-----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-622.7935-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-616.3610-----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-519.336-----
Pope6-AAAAA0-730.621-----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-635.50------
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-732.73------
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-631.25------
Morrow3-AAAAA1-622.08------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick992,8106,726441401,000,017-17
1-AAAAAStatesboro5,95066,006137,239350,282559,477440,523
1-AAAAAEffingham County858513,726389,17682,350986,11013,890
1-AAAAASouth Effingham2873,89639,119149,926193,228806,772
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy115409,281323,639158,948891,983108,017
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-340109,346245,355355,041644,959
1-AAAAAEvans-451,05713,00314,105985,895
1-AAAAAGreenbrier--3116119999,881
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAThomas County Central938,28860,5944536681,000,003-3
2-AAAAAHouston County54,005441,841448,34055,751999,93763
2-AAAAALee County6,830496,597493,0102,830999,267733
2-AAAAACoffee88086855,858833,674891,280108,720
2-AAAAAVeterans-1032,252106,961109,316890,684
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)--90119209999,791
3-AAAAAHughes964,64633,3711,97591,000,001-1
3-AAAAANorthgate26,403709,966259,6993,179999,247753
3-AAAAALovejoy8,952238,188449,554298,105994,7995,201
3-AAAAANewnan-18,476288,584601,913908,97391,027
3-AAAAADutchtown--1891,2921,481998,519
3-AAAAAMcIntosh---95,46895,468904,532
3-AAAAABanneker---3535999,965
3-AAAAAMorrow-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy997,3692,3011751591,000,004-4
4-AAAAADunwoody2,09585,297148,226113,218348,836651,164
4-AAAAAShiloh515897,35588,0849,205995,1594,841
4-AAAAADecatur241,77495,302713,126810,226189,774
4-AAAAAChamblee512,836661,282148,066822,189177,811
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain-4456,92115,53522,901977,099
4-AAAAATri-Cities--115667999,933
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)--7643650999,350
5-AAAAARome939,03560,644300281,000,007-7
5-AAAAANew Manchester57,588485,794358,98397,6441,000,009-9
5-AAAAAVilla Rica3,384363,037352,226274,812993,4596,541
5-AAAAAEast Paulding190,510282,739456,135829,385170,615
5-AAAAASouth Paulding1254,189110,560114,775885,225
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain1-8799,37710,257989,743
5-AAAAAAlexander--69451,45452,148947,852
5-AAAAALithia Springs-----1,000,000
6-AAAAARiver Ridge476,26990,215283,90083,852934,23665,764
6-AAAAASequoyah457,626453,83649,09935,301995,8624,138
6-AAAAASprayberry42,720283,157444,950187,450958,27741,723
6-AAAAAWoodstock13,19283,159105,399113,758315,508684,492
6-AAAAACreekview10,19689,636116,243578,782794,857205,143
6-AAAAALassiter--4128591,271998,729
6-AAAAAPope---11999,999
6-AAAAARiverwood-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAMilton508,182311,412179,7526591,000,005-5
7-AAAAARoswell265,798327,623373,02633,5581,000,005-5
7-AAAAAGainesville226,026360,959412,968531,000,006-6
7-AAAAALanier-1234,241766,722800,975199,025
7-AAAAASeckinger--19198,998199,017800,983
7-AAAAAJohns Creek---1010999,990
7-AAAAAChattahoochee---66999,994
8-AAAAAJackson County924,99873,8741,131-1,000,003-3
8-AAAAAHabersham Central74,246921,8923,729130999,9973
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow7593,955342,280652,806999,800200
8-AAAAAClarke Central-246652,837335,121988,20411,796
8-AAAAAAlcovy-36105,8995,945994,055
8-AAAAAApalachee--141,5691,583998,417
8-AAAAALoganville--24,4784,480995,520

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
North Oconee
Creekside
Cartersville
Benedictine
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Jonesboro
Cartersville
Kell
Flowery Branch
Creekside
Jonesboro
Locust Grove
Ware County
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Kell
Reg 1, #3
18
61.28
4-3
Perry
Reg 8, #2
17
62.25
5-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
36
45.53
1-6
Dalton
Reg 4, #1
1
97.27
7-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
23
53.37
5-1
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
10
69.84
3-3
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
38
44.90
2-5
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
15
63.31
6-1
Locust Grove
Reg 8, #3
16
62.49
4-3
Eastside
Reg 1, #2
7
72.74
6-1
Ware County
Reg 4, #4
46
37.87
5-2
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
84.92
7-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
21
58.76
4-2
Griffin
Reg 5, #2
13
64.51
5-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
20
60.48
5-2
Jones County
Reg 6, #1
9
70.07
5-2
Kell
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Benedictine
Blessed Trinity
Marist
Hiram
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
19
60.87
5-2
Ola
Reg 6, #2
8
70.36
6-1
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
25
50.91
4-2
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
5
80.24
7-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
28
48.43
6-1
M.L. King
Reg 7, #2
11
69.23
6-2
Cass
Reg 8, #4
24
50.93
3-3
Madison County
Reg 1, #1
4
80.59
4-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
12
67.19
4-3
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #2
14
63.44
5-2
Stockbridge
Reg 3, #4
34
45.82
3-4
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
6
77.60
5-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
26
50.83
3-4
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
29
48.43
3-4
Mays
Reg 1, #4
33
47.05
1-6
Wayne County
Reg 8, #1
2
95.57
7-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA7-097.271,000,000975,742954,685814,622508,7830.97
North Oconee8-AAAA7-095.571,000,018982,011900,384789,944407,0971.46
Cartersville7-AAAA7-084.921,000,005865,651771,928158,82248,98419.41
Benedictine1-AAAA4-280.59999,992776,970459,29886,38714,51867.88
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA7-080.241,000,011821,781444,58682,15413,38573.71
Marist5-AAAA5-177.60999,985806,83997,66643,8225,442182.76
Ware County1-AAAA6-172.74998,445138,22379,0945,3765601,784.71
Jonesboro3-AAAA3-369.84999,667569,81333,2424,1173153,173.60
Kell6-AAAA5-270.07999,663388,16573,6024,1323123,204.13
Cambridge6-AAAA6-170.36999,795330,62262,5923,9012993,343.48
Cass7-AAAA6-269.23998,585195,09351,1492,9831586,328.11
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA4-367.19994,670167,75816,7841,1735916,948.15
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA5-264.51999,995238,39221,5605923033,332.33
Locust Grove2-AAAA6-163.31999,878240,1765,9335812441,665.67
Flowery Branch8-AAAA5-162.25978,34718,2314,3114539111,110.11
Stockbridge2-AAAA5-263.44971,63588,3953,3462519111,110.11
Perry1-AAAA4-361.28998,37516,9183,6791646166,665.67
Eastside8-AAAA4-362.49994,31616,9374,8672015199,999.00
Jones County2-AAAA5-260.48764,185136,9813,0911552499,999.00
Griffin3-AAAA4-258.76999,654115,3423,809862499,999.00
Lithonia5-AAAA5-153.37933,91027,29021191999,999.00
Ola2-AAAA5-260.87844,32944,4053,20064--
Hampton2-AAAA5-256.73389,47311,5793754--
Hiram7-AAAA3-450.83981,7993,9851924--
Tucker5-AAAA4-250.91595,0875,386951--
Mays4-AAAA3-448.43999,9442,709781--
Madison County8-AAAA3-350.93537,2541,683711--
M.L. King4-AAAA6-148.431,000,0002,79785---
Wayne County1-AAAA1-647.05584,10785720---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-148.24324,93558919---
Allatoona7-AAAA3-445.17449,97454210---
St. Pius X5-AAAA6-145.77471,0571,3879---
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-647.82275,8704999---
Warner Robins1-AAAA3-448.69143,2472408---
Harris County3-AAAA3-445.82533,9046043---
Dalton7-AAAA1-645.53568,0921863---
East Forsyth8-AAAA4-343.56164,394902---
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-544.90647,1404,0831---
Starr's Mill3-AAAA1-643.05327,2622271---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA4-347.3130,5001541---
Pace Academy4-AAAA2-538.11436,086151---
Centennial6-AAAA5-139.00358,764567----
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-439.21139,53454----
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA5-237.87554,37932----
Midtown4-AAAA2-521.018,588-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-623.801,140-----
Forest Park4-AAAA2-411.451,003-----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-734.04808-----
Cedartown7-AAAA2-540.04425-----
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-536.4326-----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-723.2620-----
McDonough2-AAAA2-542.2917-----
North Springs5-AAAA1-617.0414-----
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-434.339-----
Druid Hills5-AAAA2-528.73------
Union Grove2-AAAA0-726.45------
Northview5-AAAA0-617.89------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-64.43------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-60.32------
Drew4-AAAA0-7-1.33------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-7-44.16------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABenedictine918,88757,60922,768728999,9928
1-AAAAWare County48,888755,982184,4429,133998,4451,555
1-AAAAPerry32,063180,018750,56635,728998,3751,625
1-AAAAWayne County1711,9128,172573,852584,107415,893
1-AAAAWarner Robins-4,47433,224105,549143,247856,753
1-AAAANew Hampstead-14837275,019275,870724,130
2-AAAALocust Grove558,728184,128235,05121,971999,878122
2-AAAAJones County345,04911,23274,024333,880764,185235,815
2-AAAAStockbridge93,295634,673209,87633,791971,63528,365
2-AAAAHampton1,699137,69648,348201,730389,473610,527
2-AAAAOla1,24232,245431,183379,659844,329155,671
2-AAAAEagle's Landing-391,52828,93330,500969,500
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian--32326999,974
2-AAAAMcDonough---1717999,983
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)---99999,991
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)932,64548,34618,5974231,000,011-11
3-AAAAJonesboro41,860767,171184,6176,019999,667333
3-AAAAGriffin25,502182,931776,42914,792999,654346
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)473013,259125,541139,534860,466
3-AAAAHarris County291,244532,649533,904466,096
3-AAAAStarr's Mill-8265,864320,572327,262672,738
3-AAAAMundy's Mill--31720999,980
4-AAAACreekside1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAMays-537,318461,796830999,94456
4-AAAAM.L. King-462,682537,31081,000,000-
4-AAAAMidtown--8657,7238,588991,412
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson--16554,363554,379445,621
4-AAAAPace Academy--7436,079436,086563,914
4-AAAAForest Park--69971,003998,997
4-AAAADrew-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMarist990,0727,9039051,105999,98515
5-AAAALithonia4,2539,153705,764214,740933,91066,090
5-AAAATucker3,17635,668113,587442,656595,087404,913
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb2,298946,95245,4735,272999,9955
5-AAAASt. Pius X213336134,283336,225471,057528,943
5-AAAANorth Springs---1414999,986
5-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
5-AAAANorthview-----1,000,000
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAAKell535,603349,976105,8618,223999,663337
6-AAAACambridge364,892401,096230,9602,847999,795205
6-AAAABlessed Trinity99,060245,620601,27648,714994,6705,330
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)3082,07647,712597,044647,140352,860
6-AAAACentennial1451,24014,199343,180358,764641,236
7-AAAACartersville998,2971,60084241,000,005-5
7-AAAAHiram1,53024,288730,872225,109981,79918,201
7-AAAACass104945,84146,3946,246998,5851,415
7-AAAAAllatoona7414,124211,853223,923449,974550,026
7-AAAADalton-14,15210,646543,294568,092431,908
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)--1569841,140998,860
7-AAAACedartown---425425999,575
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee978,15621,40945121,000,018-18
8-AAAAFlowery Branch15,711826,28988,68447,663978,34721,653
8-AAAAEastside6,083132,017812,23943,977994,3165,684
8-AAAAWalnut Grove684,66918,562301,636324,935675,065
8-AAAAMadison County-15,13849,660472,456537,254462,746
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-47930,379133,536164,394835,606
8-AAAACedar Shoals-1743748808999,192

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Jenkins
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Jenkins
North Hall
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Calhoun
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Troup
LaGrange
Peach County
Calhoun
Oconee County
North Clayton
Sandy Creek
#1
2
78.29
6-1
Jefferson
#32
37
44.97
2-5
Dougherty
#17
23
53.53
5-1
Pickens
#16
3
73.59
6-0
Troup
#9
4
72.91
6-1
LaGrange
#24
28
51.68
4-2
Westover
#25
35
45.81
3-3
Gilmer
#8
6
68.80
7-0
Peach County
#5
7
67.09
4-2
Calhoun
#28
22
53.93
5-2
Monroe Area
#21
32
48.27
6-1
Liberty County
#12
17
56.90
5-2
Oconee County
#13
16
58.13
6-1
North Clayton
#20
19
56.34
5-2
Cherokee Bluff
#29
40
42.68
4-3
Southeast Bulloch
#4
1
80.30
6-0
Sandy Creek
West Laurens
Jenkins
Douglass
North Hall
West Laurens
Cairo
Northwest Whitfield
Jenkins
Douglass
Westside (Augusta)
Harlem
North Hall
#3
10
62.81
6-0
West Laurens
#30
24
53.48
4-3
Upson-Lee
#19
14
59.17
6-1
Stephenson
#14
11
62.37
4-2
Cairo
#11
13
60.03
6-1
Northwest Whitfield
#22
26
52.55
4-2
Lumpkin County
#27
20
56.24
3-3
Whitewater
#6
5
69.75
5-1
Jenkins
#7
12
60.71
4-2
Douglass
#26
21
55.06
4-2
Mary Persons
#23
30
51.41
4-3
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#10
15
58.91
6-0
Westside (Augusta)
#15
29
51.49
5-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
#18
18
56.51
5-1
Harlem
#31
44
40.34
4-2
Long County
#2
8
65.88
6-0
North Hall

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek2-AAA6-080.301,000,000879,828734,424586,310408,2921.45
Jefferson8-AAA6-178.291,000,000803,096606,420463,909277,1932.61
Troup2-AAA6-073.59999,999615,874343,436200,67189,97710.11
LaGrange2-AAA6-172.911,000,000544,704279,234156,56866,65114.00
Jenkins3-AAA5-169.751,000,000708,325412,565158,98654,19317.45
Peach County1-AAA7-068.80999,998605,463323,381117,51436,95926.06
Calhoun7-AAA4-267.09999,980558,779277,47485,27523,39341.75
North Hall6-AAA6-065.881,000,000559,501279,54892,52622,10644.24
West Laurens4-AAA6-062.81999,998431,621171,41643,2797,834126.65
Cairo1-AAA4-262.37997,945293,39997,97221,6274,023247.57
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA6-160.031,000,000301,76692,92016,1932,362422.37
Douglass5-AAA4-260.71992,549248,26269,88113,5102,102474.74
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA6-058.91999,999232,73866,38811,3301,454686.76
Stephenson5-AAA6-159.17999,990185,84950,7288,7091,155864.80
North Clayton5-AAA6-158.13993,516188,01339,5166,7178001,249.00
Oconee County8-AAA5-256.90999,896137,78134,1844,0964392,276.90
Harlem4-AAA5-156.51999,961118,39426,4463,4143213,114.26
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-256.34986,52990,93919,3962,4312523,967.25
Whitewater2-AAA3-356.24844,77269,90113,6711,5591516,621.52
Pickens6-AAA5-153.53999,89874,25912,0201,2687812,819.51
Monroe Area8-AAA5-253.93992,19361,94310,2761,0316216,128.03
Mary Persons2-AAA4-255.06519,91434,8956,2226936016,665.67
Lumpkin County6-AAA4-252.55975,58051,2777,2975934522,221.22
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-353.48532,56226,0994,5893402737,036.04
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-351.41964,55839,8774,8733602441,665.67
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA5-251.49999,80932,1934,7544122049,999.00
Westover1-AAA4-251.68946,72638,9294,9583781662,499.00
Liberty County3-AAA6-148.27999,85624,1082,7081415199,999.00
Luella5-AAA3-349.11462,97411,0441,154693333,332.33
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-447.91501,6939,002863421999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA3-345.81869,24310,294603221999,999.00
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-342.68542,2642,98016541999,999.00
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-445.52286,6772,8081999--
Dougherty1-AAA2-544.97713,3532,0651398--
Monroe1-AAA2-443.58199,309608452--
Baldwin4-AAA2-443.4569,907419272--
Long County3-AAA4-240.34517,3511,641611--
Bainbridge1-AAA0-741.08162,80511341--
Chestatee6-AAA3-340.40150,77853921---
Adairsville7-AAA2-437.03320,93632813---
East Hall8-AAA2-536.9560,343515---
Beach3-AAA2-334.69141,005993---
Dawson County6-AAA2-437.5441,145511---
LaFayette7-AAA4-333.88155,809109----
Hephzibah4-AAA3-436.1632,66134----
West Hall8-AAA2-526.899,2232----
Ridgeland7-AAA2-525.2612,853-----
White County6-AAA0-631.473,091-----
Spalding2-AAA1-641.11347-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-422.485-----
Howard4-AAA1-627.13------
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-517.75------
Fayette County2-AAA0-616.06------
Islands3-AAA1-513.72------
Riverdale5-AAA1-611.79------
Cross Creek4-AAA1-610.12------
Groves3-AAA0-65.47------
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-61.88------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson876,152938,409998,7941,000,000-
6-AAANorth Hall63,471830,478983,8361,000,000-
2-AAASandy Creek21,769762,394985,9731,000,000-
4-AAAWest Laurens19,019639,174916,217999,9982
2-AAATroup14,278279,910809,242999,9991
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)3,342283,790701,083999,9991
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield832358,809986,2321,000,000-
7-AAACalhoun386627,307928,461999,98020
3-AAAJenkins242999,370999,7721,000,000-
2-AAALaGrange23965,913891,3931,000,000-
1-AAAPeach County131700,085995,433999,9982
8-AAAOconee County4749,352644,170999,896104
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)3717,682487,218999,809191
6-AAAPickens3010,089506,367999,898102
5-AAAStephenson12175,729519,259999,99010
4-AAAHarlem871,441418,781999,96139
5-AAADouglass5365,216654,915992,5497,451
5-AAANorth Clayton-423,844733,532993,5166,484
1-AAACairo-296,158824,741997,9452,055
6-AAALumpkin County-40,895176,457975,58024,420
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-32,797108,266964,55835,442
8-AAACherokee Bluff-20,062140,080986,52913,471
5-AAALuella-5,74837,426462,974537,026
1-AAAWestover-2,192128,381946,72653,274
1-AAADougherty-1,08141,808713,353286,647
8-AAAMonroe Area-765230,574992,1937,807
4-AAARichmond Academy-56113,296501,693498,307
1-AAAMonroe-4819,916199,309800,691
7-AAAAdairsville-1406,959320,936679,064
3-AAALiberty County-81110,465999,856144
2-AAAMary Persons-25798519,914480,086
6-AAADawson County-915141,145958,855
7-AAAGilmer-73,869869,243130,757
1-AAABainbridge-4547162,805837,195
6-AAAChestatee-24,191150,778849,222
2-AAAWhitewater--972844,772155,228
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch--128542,264457,736
7-AAALaFayette--111155,809844,191
3-AAALong County--79517,351482,649
8-AAAWest Hall--759,223990,777
8-AAAEast Hall--2860,343939,657
7-AAARidgeland--212,853987,147
2-AAAUpson-Lee--1532,562467,438
6-AAAWhite County--13,091996,909
5-AAACedar Grove---286,677713,323
3-AAABeach---141,005858,995
4-AAABaldwin---69,907930,093
4-AAAHephzibah---32,661967,339
2-AAASpalding---347999,653
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)---5999,995
4-AAAHoward----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000
3-AAAWindsor Forest----1,000,000
3-AAAIslands----1,000,000
5-AAARiverdale----1,000,000
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000
2-AAAFayette County----1,000,000
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000
4-AAACross Creek----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Pierce County
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
Sumter County
North Murray
Pierce County
Hapeville Charter
Appling County
Morgan County
#1
2
72.18
7-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
47
10.95
2-5
Butler
#17
21
49.28
5-2
Ringgold
#16
19
49.64
4-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#9
5
69.15
7-0
Sumter County
#24
29
41.88
4-3
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#25
23
48.51
3-4
Stephens County
#8
9
60.44
6-0
North Murray
#5
4
69.24
7-0
Pierce County
#28
26
45.96
5-2
East Jackson
#21
17
51.85
4-3
Cook
#12
7
60.85
2-4
Hapeville Charter
#13
12
57.15
3-3
Appling County
#20
22
48.75
5-2
Laney
#29
41
23.36
2-5
South Atlanta
#4
6
65.18
7-0
Morgan County
Carver (Columbus)
Callaway
Burke County
Rockmart
Carver (Columbus)
Miller Grove
Callaway
Thomson
Columbia
Burke County
Franklin County
Rockmart
#3
3
71.19
7-0
Carver (Columbus)
#30
24
48.17
2-5
Crisp County
#19
33
37.91
5-1
Columbus
#14
31
40.44
6-1
Miller Grove
#11
11
57.29
5-2
Callaway
#22
32
40.37
3-4
Spencer
#27
30
41.07
3-4
Jackson
#6
13
56.67
4-3
Thomson
#7
25
48.04
1-6
Columbia
#26
35
35.87
3-4
Pike County
#23
27
45.03
4-3
Sonoraville
#10
15
53.18
5-2
Burke County
#15
20
49.58
2-5
Hart County
#18
16
52.68
6-1
Franklin County
#31
44
20.66
3-3
Salem
#2
8
60.70
5-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA7-072.181,000,000920,847703,406485,994311,5472.21
Carver (Columbus)1-AA7-071.191,000,000846,960625,890398,011231,9253.31
Sumter County1-AA7-069.151,000,000803,110556,119320,544160,9915.21
Pierce County3-AA7-069.241,000,000828,012557,337298,433153,9325.50
Morgan County2-AA7-065.181,000,000756,278448,058195,79773,58912.59
Rockmart7-AA5-160.701,000,000530,879254,77987,06821,92044.62
North Murray7-AA6-060.441,000,000505,876198,54769,99117,31556.75
Hapeville Charter5-AA2-460.85998,260377,591140,77142,84511,70384.45
Thomson4-AA4-356.671,000,000491,562118,59329,5075,447182.59
Callaway2-AA5-257.29999,993366,737105,77725,5555,064196.47
Appling County3-AA3-357.15995,300263,21180,27218,1723,618275.40
Burke County4-AA5-253.18999,992253,30549,4908,3281,088918.12
Franklin County8-AA6-152.68998,785139,80730,2904,8715861,705.48
Cook3-AA4-351.85976,213127,99422,6813,3304112,432.09
Columbia6-AA1-648.04999,906171,98322,0242,5102004,999.00
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA4-249.64999,42383,25114,7001,7711486,755.76
Laney4-AA5-248.751,000,000111,03116,4881,8271337,517.80
Hart County8-AA2-549.58815,52359,82411,9751,4721317,632.59
Ringgold7-AA5-249.28999,98461,68010,4471,2499110,988.01
Crisp County3-AA2-548.17998,62548,6828,7828685717,542.86
Stephens County8-AA3-448.51923,26655,9037,8778385418,517.52
East Jackson8-AA5-245.96951,33249,9795,0064023330,302.03
Sonoraville7-AA4-345.03994,48836,4843,9942867142,856.14
Jackson2-AA3-441.07973,26318,8191,247605199,999.00
Miller Grove6-AA6-140.44999,48439,6572,6751354249,999.00
Spencer1-AA3-440.37946,53115,646823261999,999.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-341.88971,24920,0001,26080--
Columbus1-AA5-137.91997,3566,89445822--
Pike County2-AA3-435.87593,1924,088935--
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-636.60596,4543,4081303--
South Atlanta6-AA2-523.36803,8041584---
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-530.8440,926932---
Union County7-AA1-632.5531,879912---
Tattnall County3-AA2-529.9749,266302---
Shaw1-AA1-624.5494,442301---
Salem6-AA3-320.66719,21366----
Redan6-AA2-518.46478,04127----
Butler4-AA2-510.951,000,0003----
Rutland2-AA0-621.1519,6023----
Murray County7-AA2-523.2917,0811----
Kendrick1-AA4-38.5315,467-----
Washington5-AA2-516.821,601-----
Josey4-AA1-6-0.7431-----
Therrell5-AA1-624.1419-----
Hardaway1-AA0-62.489-----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-7-15.64------
Jordan1-AA0-7-19.53------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
5-AACarver (Atlanta)441,167983,043999,9321,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray344,410841,203996,2671,000,000-
7-AARockmart171,491816,753987,6811,000,000-
1-AASumter County25,171628,629998,2211,000,000-
1-AACarver (Columbus)11,290603,525999,9421,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County6,450776,533992,2351,000,000-
3-AAPierce County15859,953994,2531,000,000-
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe672,221617,218999,423577
4-AAThomson-999,978999,9961,000,000-
6-AAColumbia-693,690986,375999,90694
6-AAMiller Grove-300,299905,166999,484516
2-AACallaway-234,232897,003999,9937
3-AAAppling County-118,480618,661995,3004,700
3-AACrisp County-19,347166,175998,6251,375
2-AAJackson-11,308119,605973,26326,737
8-AAFranklin County-10,019209,754998,7851,215
8-AAStephens County-9,505121,418923,26676,734
7-AARinggold-6,935549,654999,98416
6-AASalem-3,31037,570719,213280,787
5-AAHapeville Charter-2,897738,313998,2601,740
3-AACook-2,366228,392976,21323,787
6-AASouth Atlanta-2,24566,407803,804196,196
8-AAHart County-2,188357,616815,523184,477
1-AAColumbus-737168,465997,3562,644
6-AARedan-4564,509478,041521,959
8-AAEast Jackson-6352,976951,33248,668
7-AASonoraville-27157,488994,4885,512
4-AALaney-21340,3941,000,000-
4-AAButler-16951,000,000-
4-AABurke County-14665,455999,9928
3-AATattnall County-687549,266950,734
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-117,980971,24928,751
2-AAWestside (Macon)--2,890596,454403,546
2-AAPike County--852593,192406,808
1-AASpencer--139946,53153,469
2-AARutland--2719,602980,398
5-AAWashington--11,601998,399
1-AAShaw---94,442905,558
7-AACoahulla Creek---40,926959,074
7-AAUnion County---31,879968,121
7-AAMurray County---17,081982,919
1-AAKendrick---15,467984,533
4-AAJosey---31999,969
5-AATherrell---19999,981
1-AAHardaway---9999,991
1-AAJordan----1,000,000
4-AAGlenn Hills----1,000,000

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Worth County
Toombs County
Thomasville
Toombs County
Northeast
Worth County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Toombs County
Dublin
Jasper County
Jeff Davis
Thomasville
Swainsboro
Toombs County
Pepperell
Dublin
Rabun County
#1
20
46.96
7-0
Jasper County
#32
34
36.37
0-7
Commerce
#17
16
49.45
5-1
Jeff Davis
#16
24
43.06
4-2
Social Circle
#9
3
69.25
5-2
Thomasville
#24
28
40.33
4-3
ACE Charter
#25
30
39.71
2-5
Washington County
#8
5
60.76
6-1
Swainsboro
#5
2
71.36
6-1
Toombs County
#28
29
40.04
3-4
East Laurens
#21
37
32.79
4-3
Temple
#12
22
44.33
4-3
Pepperell
#13
13
53.30
5-2
Dublin
#20
27
41.18
4-2
Bacon County
#29
25
42.69
3-4
Elbert County
#4
11
53.74
7-0
Rabun County
Heard County
Northeast
Lamar County
Worth County
Heard County
Dodge County
Northeast
Bleckley County
Gordon Lee
Lamar County
Fitzgerald
Worth County
#3
6
57.68
6-0
Heard County
#30
38
32.63
2-4
Oglethorpe County
#19
32
39.01
4-3
Putnam County
#14
14
52.19
6-1
Dodge County
#11
7
57.60
5-2
Northeast
#22
26
41.38
4-3
Bremen
#27
40
31.23
4-3
Fannin County
#6
9
55.96
6-1
Bleckley County
#7
21
45.73
5-1
Gordon Lee
#26
51
19.71
3-3
Towers
#23
47
23.71
5-2
Gordon Central
#10
18
47.40
6-0
Lamar County
#15
23
43.62
5-2
Haralson County
#18
12
53.74
3-3
Fitzgerald
#31
50
21.55
2-5
Chattooga
#2
1
71.61
7-0
Worth County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-A Division I6-171.361,000,000905,806803,618532,865352,1421.84
Worth County1-A Division I7-071.611,000,000924,722703,574527,912349,6361.86
Thomasville1-A Division I5-269.251,000,000837,798532,776342,705189,0934.29
Swainsboro3-A Division I6-160.761,000,000577,771290,573109,23031,49830.75
Heard County6-A Division I6-057.681,000,000652,929337,669146,33627,73935.05
Northeast2-A Division I5-257.601,000,000528,348254,51096,07418,74852.34
Bleckley County2-A Division I6-155.961,000,000467,634208,73064,40811,27687.68
Rabun County8-A Division I7-053.741,000,000449,090169,30246,8186,320157.23
Dublin2-A Division I5-253.301,000,000309,087118,10931,3934,043246.34
Fitzgerald1-A Division I3-353.74998,658251,40491,27123,7563,301301.94
Dodge County2-A Division I6-152.191,000,000308,059105,40124,8662,899343.95
Lamar County4-A Division I6-047.401,000,000255,48075,56412,4228251,211.12
Jeff Davis1-A Division I5-149.45999,999155,37446,6918,7187371,355.85
Jasper County4-A Division I7-046.961,000,000257,91765,87811,1077241,380.22
Gordon Lee7-A Division I5-145.731,000,000341,08976,77310,4405571,794.33
Pepperell6-A Division I4-344.331,000,000165,16830,9963,1831765,680.82
Social Circle4-A Division I4-243.06999,999137,61224,2062,5031009,999.00
Haralson County6-A Division I5-243.621,000,000102,98717,7191,9178911,234.96
Elbert County8-A Division I3-442.69999,17483,60613,0891,0953925,640.03
Bremen6-A Division I4-341.38999,90054,8027,5765791662,499.00
Bacon County1-A Division I4-241.18999,99952,9617,2295411471,427.57
Putnam County4-A Division I4-339.01999,99843,9604,9853361283,332.33
East Laurens2-A Division I3-440.04971,36234,4173,9742635199,999.00
Washington County2-A Division I2-539.71683,61421,0732,6221315199,999.00
ACE Charter2-A Division I4-340.33992,70138,0174,9063244249,999.00
Temple6-A Division I4-332.79977,61310,501550131999,999.00
Berrien1-A Division I2-433.34298,9102,07013851999,999.00
Fannin County7-A Division I4-331.23997,71513,62167824--
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-432.63608,0614,88532518--
Commerce8-A Division I0-736.37550,6334,41524412--
Southwest2-A Division I2-532.42462,2363,2872194--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-531.10274,386965532--
Gordon Central7-A Division I5-223.71996,5641,51022---
McNair4-A Division I1-626.14423,30662518---
Chattooga7-A Division I2-521.55434,9682656---
Towers4-A Division I3-319.71999,9695835---
Banks County8-A Division I0-625.48120,883991---
Model6-A Division I1-522.5563,54238----
Dade County7-A Division I1-618.96122,75920----
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-621.5619,2875----
Coosa7-A Division I2-513.443,750-----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-76.5510-----
Armuchee7-A Division I0-5-3.402-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-6-9.492-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-75.68------
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-6-15.10------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
1-A Division IWorth County681,616987,553999,9861,000,000-
6-A Division IHeard County157,587919,701999,7461,000,000-
4-A Division IJasper County150,364577,949996,1231,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County5,861444,235943,0001,000,000-
8-A Division IRabun County1,874546,344960,8731,000,000-
3-A Division ISwainsboro1,114524,890999,9591,000,000-
3-A Division IToombs County818954,928999,5771,000,000-
1-A Division IThomasville433485,656999,6651,000,000-
4-A Division ISocial Circle306221,436725,112999,9991
2-A Division IDodge County13180,585819,3601,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County5410,195913,0051,000,000-
1-A Division IJeff Davis55,073325,951999,9991
7-A Division IGordon Lee2954,542991,9711,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin1133,322831,1411,000,000-
1-A Division IBacon County1158114,186999,9991
2-A Division INortheast-346,751930,2511,000,000-
6-A Division IPepperell-121,563672,7531,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County-66,325286,323999,174826
4-A Division IPutnam County-45,406325,231999,9982
7-A Division IFannin County-37,410296,816997,7152,285
6-A Division IBremen-19,753103,366999,900100
6-A Division IHaralson County-13,876508,8051,000,000-
1-A Division IFitzgerald-2,220130,210998,6581,342
3-A Division IVidalia-621,911274,386725,614
7-A Division IGordon Central-491,511996,5643,436
4-A Division ITowers-1229,899999,96931
7-A Division IChattooga-435,149434,968565,032
6-A Division IModel-2663,542936,458
2-A Division IACE Charter--36,315992,7017,299
6-A Division ITemple--21,046977,61322,387
8-A Division IOglethorpe County--565608,061391,939
2-A Division IEast Laurens--139971,36228,638
8-A Division IBanks County--49120,883879,117
2-A Division IWashington County---683,614316,386
8-A Division ICommerce---550,633449,367
2-A Division ISouthwest---462,236537,764
4-A Division IMcNair---423,306576,694
1-A Division IBerrien---298,910701,090
7-A Division IDade County---122,759877,241
2-A Division IJefferson County---19,287980,713
7-A Division ICoosa---3,750996,250
1-A Division IBrantley County---10999,990
7-A Division IArmuchee---2999,998
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy---2999,998
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)----1,000,000
4-A Division IUtopian Academy----1,000,000
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wheeler County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Taylor County
Mitchell County
Wheeler County
Emanuel County Institute
Brooks County
Seminole County
Bowdon
Metter
Taylor County
Reg 1, #3
18
35.22
3-2
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
28
29.02
3-4
Warren County
Reg 7, #4
21
33.45
2-5
Manchester
Reg 4, #1
7
47.03
7-0
Wheeler County
Reg 5, #3
43
13.71
3-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 3, #2
9
44.02
5-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 6, #4
36
22.70
4-3
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
2
54.84
3-4
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
35
22.94
3-4
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #2
11
40.77
5-1
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
16
35.45
4-2
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #1
1
55.62
5-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
14
37.06
4-2
Metter
Reg 5, #2
34
23.71
2-5
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
19
34.56
3-4
Charlton County
Reg 6, #1
13
37.74
4-2
Taylor County
Screven County
Early County
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Turner County
Screven County
Wilcox County
Early County
Clinch County
Johnson County
Treutlen
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
12
38.05
2-3
Turner County
Reg 6, #2
23
31.58
4-4
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
46
11.17
2-5
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #1
8
46.26
6-0
Screven County
Reg 4, #3
10
43.45
5-2
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
15
36.11
7-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #4
39
17.99
2-5
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #1
5
48.66
5-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
31
26.46
2-5
Macon County
Reg 2, #2
4
52.23
7-0
Clinch County
Reg 3, #4
20
33.57
4-3
Jenkins County
Reg 5, #1
6
47.77
7-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
26
29.76
3-4
Trion
Reg 4, #2
17
35.39
4-2
Treutlen
Reg 1, #4
27
29.45
2-3-1
Randolph-Clay
Reg 8, #1
3
53.77
6-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II5-255.62999,991823,162740,560473,512302,6452.30
Brooks County2-A Division II3-454.84999,440761,573553,574345,344209,0383.78
Lincoln County8-A Division II6-053.77999,996806,696490,158341,049178,0424.62
Clinch County2-A Division II7-052.23999,946670,025408,296235,793114,5837.73
Early County1-A Division II5-248.661,000,000692,457447,406182,75768,71113.55
Wheeler County4-A Division II7-047.03998,938552,354212,24285,75731,18531.07
Screven County3-A Division II6-046.26999,977556,593275,83295,03131,05231.20
Johnson County5-A Division II7-047.77999,999380,026153,68080,85528,40634.20
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II5-244.021,000,000468,690212,18061,89916,88458.23
Wilcox County4-A Division II5-243.45986,079313,669112,06031,4708,365118.55
Seminole County1-A Division II5-140.77996,112232,55989,48520,6404,583217.20
Taylor County6-A Division II4-237.74998,994379,65072,24514,0882,341426.17
Turner County2-A Division II2-338.05984,782209,82145,4746,8371,069934.45
Metter3-A Division II4-237.06804,536195,26132,3325,2687711,296.02
Mitchell County1-A Division II3-235.22960,811151,71932,8074,6756151,625.02
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-136.111,000,00092,34128,6774,1365371,861.20
Treutlen4-A Division II4-235.39950,687120,44720,5053,2373782,644.50
Charlton County2-A Division II3-434.56754,840119,35216,9761,8902324,309.34
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-235.45704,58938,12712,3261,6432064,853.37
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-333.57698,34799,24211,3861,3391456,895.55
Manchester7-A Division II2-533.45911,99161,6717,1158689610,415.67
Schley County6-A Division II4-431.581,000,00056,0477,7845934024,999.00
Bryan County3-A Division II4-330.88406,98236,6393,1782781758,822.53
Irwin County2-A Division II1-630.68249,42425,2792,1331911662,499.00
Warren County8-A Division II3-429.02995,90246,0783,8893231471,427.57
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II2-3-129.45730,70421,4921,7511701283,332.33
Trion7-A Division II3-429.76926,86928,0882,4081981099,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-523.71999,74830,5631,374563333,332.33
Macon County6-A Division II2-526.46999,8736,088425222499,999.00
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-427.2090,0672,902180181999,999.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-422.94973,0449,612622151999,999.00
Telfair County4-A Division II2-527.63162,7281,87138822--
Miller County1-A Division II2-524.49301,7034,22114711--
Dooly County4-A Division II1-425.45196,7391,76725410--
Crawford County6-A Division II4-322.70783,525889764--
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-511.17842,56729041--
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-517.99697,0831,21545---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II3-413.71996,4091,00218---
Greenville7-A Division II3-315.12161,1493225---
Lanier County2-A Division II0-715.4911,568572---
Greene County8-A Division II1-611.54333,975951---
Pelham1-A Division II0-616.449,92837----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-411.09217,3608----
Glascock County5-A Division II1-60.58128,4113----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-7-8.0132,866-----
Terrell County1-A Division II1-53.73742-----
Marion County6-A Division II0-71.00248-----
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-612.40240-----
Portal3-A Division II2-418.3091-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II6-132.30------
Towns County8-A Division II4-322.14------
Claxton3-A Division II0-78.42------
Savannah3-A Division II0-55.54------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-5-4.91------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II1-4-12.66------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-4-19.73------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-5-28.97------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-4-37.44------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County907,72782,9679,278281,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County74,768321,488444,846119,709960,81139,189
1-A Division IISeminole County17,498558,151350,09170,372996,1123,888
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay433,885125,413571,402730,704269,296
1-A Division IIPelham3383,1296,7589,928990,072
1-A Division IIMiller County-3,47167,230231,002301,703698,297
1-A Division IITerrell County--13729742999,258
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County630,048351,96715,4821,943999,440560
2-A Division IIClinch County364,904566,35566,1722,515999,94654
2-A Division IITurner County3,28967,782636,818276,893984,78215,218
2-A Division IICharlton County1,75911,966263,007478,108754,840245,160
2-A Division IIIrwin County-1,87116,570230,983249,424750,576
2-A Division IILanier County-591,9519,55811,568988,432
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIScreven County508,789411,02178,9921,175999,97723
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute489,446500,8459,70091,000,000-
3-A Division IIMetter1,76586,634432,218283,919804,536195,464
3-A Division IIBryan County-820150,159256,003406,982593,018
3-A Division IIJenkins County-679310,685386,983698,347301,653
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy-118,24271,82490,067909,933
3-A Division IIPortal--48791999,909
3-A Division IISavannah-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIClaxton-----1,000,000
4-A Division IIWheeler County591,845300,251101,0605,782998,9381,062
4-A Division IIWilcox County236,918194,850511,68442,627986,07913,921
4-A Division IITreutlen170,797405,152193,018181,720950,68749,313
4-A Division IIDooly County3889,78139,072147,498196,739803,261
4-A Division IIHawkinsville5088,415141,121475,003704,589295,411
4-A Division IITelfair County21,54314,028147,155162,728837,272
4-A Division IIMontgomery County-817215240999,760
5-A Division IIJohnson County960,17939,2395783999,9991
5-A Division IIWilkinson County36,941798,051163,2991,457999,748252
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep2,880152,035548,312293,182996,4093,591
5-A Division IIHancock Central-10,529286,166545,872842,567157,433
5-A Division IITwiggs County-1431,55531,16832,866967,134
5-A Division IIGlascock County-390128,318128,411871,589
6-A Division IITaylor County953,0596,53712,60326,795998,9941,006
6-A Division IISchley County41,877907,06650,4825751,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County5,06486,053904,6634,093999,873127
6-A Division IICrawford County-31430,700752,511783,525216,475
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-301,490215,840217,360782,640
6-A Division IIMarion County--62186248999,752
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon908,33185,0056,62035999,9919
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)73,701720,272192,03713,9901,000,000-
7-A Division IITrion17,9283,872571,787333,282926,86973,131
7-A Division IIGreenville406320,697140,349161,149838,851
7-A Division IIManchester-190,788208,859512,344911,99188,009
8-A Division IILincoln County956,34440,5772,906169999,9964
8-A Division IIWarren County30,055616,146276,06873,633995,9024,098
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes12,380303,758553,284103,622973,04426,956
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy1,08235,41099,600560,991697,083302,917
8-A Division IIGreene County1394,10968,142261,585333,975666,025
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Savannah Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hebron Christian
Aquinas
Savannah Christian
Holy Innocents
Hebron Christian
North Cobb Christian
Aquinas
Landmark Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Savannah Christian
Holy Innocents
Whitefield Academy
#1
1
75.47
5-1
Hebron Christian
#32
Bye
#17
42
30.73
4-3
Mount Paran Christian
#16
28
42.04
4-2
North Cobb Christian
#9
27
51.91
5-1
Aquinas
#24
52
19.05
1-5
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
17
48.64
6-0
Landmark Christian
#5
25
53.38
5-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#28
Bye
#21
43
30.70
2-4
Darlington
#12
8
56.50
4-3
Savannah Christian
#13
14
53.72
5-2
Holy Innocents
#20
34
46.95
2-5
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#29
Bye
#4
15
50.85
5-1
Whitefield Academy
Calvary Day
Prince Avenue Christian
Athens Academy
Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day
Wesleyan
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Athens Academy
King's Ridge Christian
Lovett
Fellowship Christian
#3
9
64.08
5-1
Calvary Day
#30
Bye
#19
33
38.33
2-4
Savannah Country Day
#14
19
47.31
5-2
Wesleyan
#11
10
59.48
5-2
Prince Avenue Christian
#22
58
4.89
1-6
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
31
39.21
4-3
Christian Heritage
#7
10
53.82
6-1
Athens Academy
#26
Bye
#23
61
-14.00
2-5
Walker
#10
35
34.12
6-1
King's Ridge Christian
#15
18
49.71
5-2
Lovett
#18
44
29.15
2-5
Mount Vernon
#31
Bye
#2
4
68.61
5-1
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AA5-175.471,000,000977,627916,369803,164620,6730.61
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I5-168.611,000,000941,457801,440630,098250,5312.99
Calvary Day3-AAA5-164.081,000,000847,264612,840199,45173,52712.60
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA5-259.481,000,000648,294307,663103,35322,30943.82
Savannah Christian3-A Division I4-356.501,000,000604,484257,36464,78710,73792.14
Athens Academy8-A Division I6-153.821,000,000624,291246,22252,7576,518152.42
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA5-153.381,000,000560,001193,24038,4324,709211.36
Holy Innocents5-AA5-253.721,000,000398,830141,94226,4493,518283.25
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I5-150.851,000,000561,551165,92126,3342,564389.02
Aquinas4-AAA5-151.911,000,000488,617102,04821,9782,448407.50
Landmark Christian5-A Division I6-048.641,000,000481,51492,23513,4681,035965.18
Lovett5-AA5-249.711,000,000231,53464,6429,7438341,198.04
Wesleyan5-A Division I5-247.311,000,000230,93050,1006,2334022,486.56
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA2-546.951,000,00088,02921,0112,0121446,943.44
Christian Heritage7-A Division I4-339.211,000,000173,81213,6188902539,999.00
North Cobb Christian7-AA4-242.041,000,00046,5957,7726392441,665.67
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I6-134.121,000,00061,7092,8081152499,999.00
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I2-438.331,000,00020,9422,21990--
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I4-330.731,000,0004,0762173--
Mount Vernon5-A Division I2-529.151,000,0003,3871282--
Darlington6-A Division I2-430.701,000,0004,4841991--
Providence Christian8-A Division I1-519.051,000,00056421--
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-64.891,000,0008----
Walker5-A Division I2-5-14.001,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAHebron Christian783,394995,0131,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian182,978976,8021,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy16,334803,6921,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian14,204689,9101,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan1,04471,023976,7481,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas969339,038997,7561,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian618373,137983,7301,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian355575,512997,3831,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian64471,307997,0491,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy37843,700998,2461,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day1933,4171,000,0001,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents1153,499981,4441,000,000-
5-AALovett181,616973,4791,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-612,691969,5571,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-74,115990,1031,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian-3,813603,9971,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day-1,41316,0271,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian-193471,2491,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington-1069,2041,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-331,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon--30,3391,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)--3,6861,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker---1,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian---1,000,000-

