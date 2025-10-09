AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: Every GHSA class features tight title chase The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 31 minutes ago link copied

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson North Gwinnett Lowndes Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett West Forsyth Valdosta Grayson Hillgrove Carrollton Colquitt County North Gwinnett Marietta West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 9 85.34 6-1 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 14 74.74 5-2 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 23 70.00 5-2 Norcross Reg 4, #1 1 106.90 7-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 25 68.68 3-4 Walton Reg 3, #2 10 84.28 6-0 Hillgrove Reg 6, #4 35 56.70 4-3 North Atlanta Reg 2, #1 3 99.26 7-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 17 72.94 4-3 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 8 86.30 5-2 Colquitt County Reg 4, #4 28 64.38 4-2 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 5 90.55 6-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 19 71.31 5-1 Harrison Reg 5, #2 22 71.02 3-4 Marietta Reg 2, #4 30 60.60 1-6 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 15 73.99 5-1 West Forsyth McEachern Lowndes Douglas County Buford Westlake McEachern Peachtree Ridge Lowndes Douglas County North Cobb Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 18 71.35 3-4 Westlake Reg 6, #2 26 67.12 3-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 27 67.01 5-2 North Paulding Reg 3, #1 7 86.42 6-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 24 69.05 3-3 Archer Reg 7, #2 16 73.00 5-2 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #4 33 57.71 3-3 Dacula Reg 1, #1 4 96.82 7-0 Lowndes Reg 6, #3 29 61.47 3-3 Lambert Reg 2, #2 6 88.88 5-2 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 37 53.95 4-2 Campbell Reg 5, #1 13 76.04 4-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 20 71.31 5-2 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 12 77.30 4-3 Newton Reg 1, #4 11 78.98 6-1 Richmond Hill Reg 8, #1 2 101.59 6-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAA 7-0 106.90 1,000,005 946,272 734,476 663,501 482,716 1.07 Buford 8-AAAAAA 6-0 101.59 1,000,005 882,900 735,939 532,559 242,789 3.12 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 7-0 99.26 1,000,003 894,213 302,513 227,362 112,576 7.88 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 7-0 96.82 999,150 890,206 740,833 318,562 109,441 8.14 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 6-1 90.55 1,000,002 646,507 575,414 96,815 27,768 35.01 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 5-2 88.88 1,000,002 773,659 166,018 60,911 10,968 90.17 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 6-0 86.42 1,000,005 559,690 155,415 34,389 4,922 202.17 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 5-2 86.30 975,182 224,493 165,955 20,024 3,562 279.74 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 6-1 85.34 992,185 181,199 103,162 17,434 2,460 405.50 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 6-0 84.28 1,000,004 435,349 103,129 17,886 2,233 446.83 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-1 78.98 997,363 69,092 28,060 2,521 181 5,523.86 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 5-1 73.99 999,598 452,056 67,835 1,862 112 8,927.57 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-2 76.04 999,472 266,635 32,787 2,244 109 9,173.31 Newton 4-AAAAAA 4-3 77.30 999,337 50,741 13,719 1,665 92 10,868.57 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 5-2 74.74 1,000,005 16,399 6,067 264 18 55,554.56 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 3-4 71.02 999,943 151,102 12,531 369 11 90,908.09 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-2 73.00 955,183 30,763 6,727 380 9 111,110.11 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-4 71.35 999,120 140,158 10,943 383 8 124,999.00 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 5-1 71.31 999,920 184,763 17,453 279 8 124,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-3 72.94 999,985 14,156 5,484 132 5 199,999.00 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 5-2 71.31 973,811 17,512 3,197 163 4 249,999.00 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 5-2 70.00 999,842 10,149 2,141 86 3 333,332.33 Archer 4-AAAAAA 3-3 69.05 964,137 13,342 2,707 59 2 499,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 3-3 67.12 983,456 39,588 1,925 58 2 499,999.00 Walton 5-AAAAAA 3-4 68.68 934,520 28,941 1,812 38 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-2 67.01 894,660 35,051 1,983 32 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 4-2 64.38 998,831 4,779 652 12 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 3-3 61.47 984,323 11,782 322 5 - - East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-6 60.60 990,985 23,872 635 2 - - Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-2 71.23 28,198 286 62 2 - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-3 56.70 600,054 1,155 18 1 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 3-3 57.71 804,020 1,167 68 - - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 4-2 53.95 860,321 1,322 8 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 2-5 56.25 124,931 423 7 - - - North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-3 57.14 397,115 196 1 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-4 51.27 46,516 41 1 - - - Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-5 60.59 52,397 15 1 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-3 47.32 153,269 8 - - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-4 51.85 35,550 8 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-4 60.05 7,938 6 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 2-4 36.74 74,450 2 - - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-5 47.32 35,605 2 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-5 35.27 64,820 - - - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-6 38.15 42,735 - - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-3 53.57 18,773 - - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-5 26.97 9,902 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 4-2 47.66 1,389 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-5 34.30 771 - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-5 17.87 500 - - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-6 45.93 30 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-6 32.02 26 - - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-4 38.30 15 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-6 18.07 1 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-6 27.65 - - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-4 23.95 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-7 13.88 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 839,416 125,551 18,928 15,255 999,150 850 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 100,129 182,417 423,916 285,723 992,185 7,815 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 38,347 130,656 302,512 525,848 997,363 2,637 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 22,106 560,377 252,608 140,091 975,182 24,818 1-AAAAAA Camden County 6 851 1,650 25,691 28,198 971,802 1-AAAAAA Tift County - 152 390 7,396 7,938 992,062 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 821,475 178,033 406 89 1,000,003 -3 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 178,225 741,351 77,946 2,480 1,000,002 -2 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 212 313 222,072 768,388 990,985 9,015 2-AAAAAA Westlake 91 80,306 699,507 219,216 999,120 880 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - - 72 9,830 9,902 990,098 3-AAAAAA McEachern 597,870 402,033 93 9 1,000,005 -5 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 402,037 514,143 80,376 3,448 1,000,004 -4 3-AAAAAA Harrison 98 83,726 914,185 1,911 999,920 80 3-AAAAAA Campbell - 102 4,336 855,883 860,321 139,679 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook - 1 15 74,434 74,450 925,550 3-AAAAAA Paulding County - - 1,000 63,820 64,820 935,180 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - - 500 500 999,500 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Grayson 997,640 2,241 103 21 1,000,005 -5 4-AAAAAA Archer 1,726 35,657 528,384 398,370 964,137 35,863 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 612 91,644 366,128 540,447 998,831 1,169 4-AAAAAA Newton 27 870,463 101,332 27,515 999,337 663 4-AAAAAA Grovetown - - 3,994 31,556 35,550 964,450 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - 54 1,335 1,389 998,611 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - 10 761 771 999,229 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 628,135 346,889 23,252 1,196 999,472 528 5-AAAAAA Marietta 348,109 446,080 163,702 42,052 999,943 57 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 23,686 154,279 346,267 370,428 894,660 105,340 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 80 3,496 16,562 104,793 124,931 875,069 5-AAAAAA Walton 8 48,938 445,824 439,750 934,520 65,480 5-AAAAAA Etowah - 335 4,401 41,780 46,516 953,484 5-AAAAAA Cherokee - 1 10 19 30 999,970 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 975,798 18,891 4,438 471 999,598 402 6-AAAAAA Denmark 10,210 575,709 325,094 72,443 983,456 16,544 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 7,816 46,828 93,174 452,236 600,054 399,946 6-AAAAAA Lambert 5,955 356,446 540,821 81,101 984,323 15,677 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 183 1,965 27,589 367,378 397,115 602,885 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 86 207 8,921 26,391 35,605 964,395 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth - 2 4 9 15 999,985 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - - 7 19 26 999,974 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 980,002 19,846 147 7 1,000,002 -2 7-AAAAAA Norcross 19,594 136,679 294,934 548,635 999,842 158 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 256 519,229 316,606 119,092 955,183 44,817 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 150 324,230 378,125 271,306 973,811 26,189 7-AAAAAA Duluth - 18 1,074 17,681 18,773 981,227 7-AAAAAA Parkview - - 9,116 43,281 52,397 947,603 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Buford 981,191 18,730 56 28 1,000,005 -5 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 18,641 611,474 369,761 129 1,000,005 -5 8-AAAAAA Dacula 122 672 65,711 737,515 804,020 195,980 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 51 369,129 564,460 66,345 999,985 15 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - 15 153,254 153,269 846,731 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - - 2 42,733 42,735 957,265 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - - 1 1 999,999 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Milton Hughes Roswell First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Milton River Ridge Effingham County Woodward Academy Northgate Thomas County Central Glynn Academy Milton Lovejoy River Ridge Reg 1, #3 23 59.08 4-2 Effingham County Reg 8, #2 28 53.19 5-2 Habersham Central Reg 7, #4 16 65.48 4-3 Lanier Reg 4, #1 11 71.62 5-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 20 61.37 6-0 New Manchester Reg 3, #2 13 71.15 7-0 Northgate Reg 6, #4 26 55.06 3-4 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 95.02 7-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 36 44.84 2-5 Clarke Central Reg 1, #2 24 57.97 4-3 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 40 42.61 2-5 Decatur Reg 7, #1 3 89.06 6-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 15 66.61 7-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #2 22 60.22 3-4 Villa Rica Reg 2, #4 19 62.31 3-4 Coffee Reg 6, #1 14 67.77 6-1 River Ridge Hughes Gainesville Rome Roswell Houston County Hughes Gainesville Brunswick Lee County Rome Roswell Jackson County Reg 2, #3 8 77.52 7-0 Houston County Reg 6, #2 9 75.85 6-1 Sequoyah Reg 5, #4 21 60.56 3-3 East Paulding Reg 3, #1 1 97.86 7-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 41 42.10 2-5 Chamblee Reg 7, #2 5 84.06 6-1 Gainesville Reg 8, #4 43 40.71 4-4 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 12 71.22 6-1 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 17 65.30 6-1 Sprayberry Reg 2, #2 7 78.34 5-2 Lee County Reg 3, #4 18 64.93 5-2 Newnan Reg 5, #1 6 83.07 4-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 4 84.53 5-1 Roswell Reg 4, #2 27 53.44 3-4 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 33 47.55 4-2 Statesboro Reg 8, #1 10 72.34 6-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 7-0 97.86 1,000,001 925,717 793,078 677,939 450,248 1.22 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 7-0 95.02 1,000,003 931,899 885,158 660,174 353,081 1.83 Milton 7-AAAAA 6-1 89.06 1,000,005 934,466 635,034 265,815 102,447 8.76 Roswell 7-AAAAA 5-1 84.53 1,000,005 850,422 443,068 131,053 35,825 26.91 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 6-1 84.06 1,000,006 837,842 416,958 118,224 31,311 30.94 Rome 5-AAAAA 4-2 83.07 1,000,007 634,740 336,766 74,151 18,984 51.68 Houston County 2-AAAAA 7-0 77.52 999,937 232,098 96,051 18,349 2,453 406.66 Lee County 2-AAAAA 5-2 78.34 999,267 209,236 83,206 13,767 2,226 448.24 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 6-1 75.85 995,862 327,075 77,050 12,730 1,491 669.69 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 5-2 71.62 1,000,004 632,021 58,555 11,017 805 1,241.24 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 6-1 72.34 1,000,003 235,078 58,181 5,071 461 2,168.20 Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-0 71.15 999,247 142,069 34,894 4,829 316 3,163.56 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 6-1 71.22 1,000,017 163,754 11,305 2,368 170 5,881.35 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-1 67.77 934,236 205,701 22,994 1,779 94 10,637.30 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 7-0 66.61 994,799 123,542 13,225 961 44 22,726.27 Lanier 7-AAAAA 4-3 65.48 800,975 168,961 8,176 648 17 58,822.53 Newnan 3-AAAAA 5-2 64.93 908,973 68,524 5,344 258 10 99,999.00 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 6-1 65.30 958,277 27,604 3,371 193 7 142,856.14 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 6-0 61.37 1,000,009 53,278 3,186 138 7 142,856.14 Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-4 62.31 891,280 73,656 3,942 178 3 333,332.33 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 4-2 59.08 986,110 62,056 4,117 139 - - Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 4-3 57.97 891,983 44,113 2,560 81 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-4 60.22 993,459 31,357 1,719 70 - - East Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-3 60.56 829,385 9,991 791 36 - - Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 5-2 53.19 999,997 51,154 700 18 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-4 55.62 199,017 9,758 128 9 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 3-4 55.06 794,857 1,950 173 4 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 3-4 53.44 995,159 3,427 122 1 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 4-2 47.55 559,477 2,981 52 - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 5-2 52.62 315,508 1,075 28 - - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-5 44.84 988,204 601 24 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-4 48.09 355,041 2,364 18 - - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-5 42.61 810,226 277 11 - - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-5 46.33 109,316 394 6 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-4 40.71 999,800 178 4 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 2-5 42.10 822,189 117 4 - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-4 49.15 114,775 14 1 - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 3-3 43.34 193,228 324 - - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 4-3 41.05 348,836 103 - - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-5 50.42 95,468 77 - - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-5 38.85 14,105 3 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-5 44.57 52,148 1 - - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 1-6 42.92 1,481 1 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 4-3 47.33 1,271 1 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-5 34.60 22,901 - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-4 39.79 10,257 - - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-6 19.33 5,945 - - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-7 21.31 4,480 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-6 26.44 1,583 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-4 30.05 650 - - - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-7 36.69 209 - - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-5 39.17 119 - - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-7 16.32 67 - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-6 22.79 35 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-6 16.36 10 - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-5 19.33 6 - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-7 30.62 1 - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-6 35.50 - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-7 32.73 - - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-6 31.25 - - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-6 22.08 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 992,810 6,726 441 40 1,000,017 -17 1-AAAAA Statesboro 5,950 66,006 137,239 350,282 559,477 440,523 1-AAAAA Effingham County 858 513,726 389,176 82,350 986,110 13,890 1-AAAAA South Effingham 287 3,896 39,119 149,926 193,228 806,772 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 115 409,281 323,639 158,948 891,983 108,017 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - 340 109,346 245,355 355,041 644,959 1-AAAAA Evans - 45 1,057 13,003 14,105 985,895 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - 3 116 119 999,881 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 938,288 60,594 453 668 1,000,003 -3 2-AAAAA Houston County 54,005 441,841 448,340 55,751 999,937 63 2-AAAAA Lee County 6,830 496,597 493,010 2,830 999,267 733 2-AAAAA Coffee 880 868 55,858 833,674 891,280 108,720 2-AAAAA Veterans - 103 2,252 106,961 109,316 890,684 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - 90 119 209 999,791 3-AAAAA Hughes 964,646 33,371 1,975 9 1,000,001 -1 3-AAAAA Northgate 26,403 709,966 259,699 3,179 999,247 753 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 8,952 238,188 449,554 298,105 994,799 5,201 3-AAAAA Newnan - 18,476 288,584 601,913 908,973 91,027 3-AAAAA Dutchtown - - 189 1,292 1,481 998,519 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - - 95,468 95,468 904,532 3-AAAAA Banneker - - - 35 35 999,965 3-AAAAA Morrow - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 997,369 2,301 175 159 1,000,004 -4 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 2,095 85,297 148,226 113,218 348,836 651,164 4-AAAAA Shiloh 515 897,355 88,084 9,205 995,159 4,841 4-AAAAA Decatur 24 1,774 95,302 713,126 810,226 189,774 4-AAAAA Chamblee 5 12,836 661,282 148,066 822,189 177,811 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - 445 6,921 15,535 22,901 977,099 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - 11 56 67 999,933 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - 7 643 650 999,350 5-AAAAA Rome 939,035 60,644 300 28 1,000,007 -7 5-AAAAA New Manchester 57,588 485,794 358,983 97,644 1,000,009 -9 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 3,384 363,037 352,226 274,812 993,459 6,541 5-AAAAA East Paulding 1 90,510 282,739 456,135 829,385 170,615 5-AAAAA South Paulding 1 25 4,189 110,560 114,775 885,225 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 1 - 879 9,377 10,257 989,743 5-AAAAA Alexander - - 694 51,454 52,148 947,852 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA River Ridge 476,269 90,215 283,900 83,852 934,236 65,764 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 457,626 453,836 49,099 35,301 995,862 4,138 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 42,720 283,157 444,950 187,450 958,277 41,723 6-AAAAA Woodstock 13,192 83,159 105,399 113,758 315,508 684,492 6-AAAAA Creekview 10,196 89,636 116,243 578,782 794,857 205,143 6-AAAAA Lassiter - - 412 859 1,271 998,729 6-AAAAA Pope - - - 1 1 999,999 6-AAAAA Riverwood - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Milton 508,182 311,412 179,752 659 1,000,005 -5 7-AAAAA Roswell 265,798 327,623 373,026 33,558 1,000,005 -5 7-AAAAA Gainesville 226,026 360,959 412,968 53 1,000,006 -6 7-AAAAA Lanier - 12 34,241 766,722 800,975 199,025 7-AAAAA Seckinger - - 19 198,998 199,017 800,983 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - - 10 10 999,990 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - 6 6 999,994 8-AAAAA Jackson County 924,998 73,874 1,131 - 1,000,003 -3 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 74,246 921,892 3,729 130 999,997 3 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 759 3,955 342,280 652,806 999,800 200 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - 246 652,837 335,121 988,204 11,796 8-AAAAA Alcovy - 36 10 5,899 5,945 994,055 8-AAAAA Apalachee - - 14 1,569 1,583 998,417 8-AAAAA Loganville - - 2 4,478 4,480 995,520

Class AAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Creekside North Oconee Creekside Cartersville Benedictine North Oconee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Creekside Jonesboro Cartersville Kell Flowery Branch Creekside Jonesboro Locust Grove Ware County Cartersville Southwest DeKalb Kell Reg 1, #3 18 61.28 4-3 Perry Reg 8, #2 17 62.25 5-1 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 36 45.53 1-6 Dalton Reg 4, #1 1 97.27 7-0 Creekside Reg 5, #3 23 53.37 5-1 Lithonia Reg 3, #2 10 69.84 3-3 Jonesboro Reg 6, #4 38 44.90 2-5 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 2, #1 15 63.31 6-1 Locust Grove Reg 8, #3 16 62.49 4-3 Eastside Reg 1, #2 7 72.74 6-1 Ware County Reg 4, #4 46 37.87 5-2 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 3 84.92 7-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 21 58.76 4-2 Griffin Reg 5, #2 13 64.51 5-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 2, #4 20 60.48 5-2 Jones County Reg 6, #1 9 70.07 5-2 Kell Central (Carrollton) Benedictine Marist North Oconee Cambridge Central (Carrollton) Cass Benedictine Blessed Trinity Marist Hiram North Oconee Reg 2, #3 19 60.87 5-2 Ola Reg 6, #2 8 70.36 6-1 Cambridge Reg 5, #4 25 50.91 4-2 Tucker Reg 3, #1 5 80.24 7-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 4, #3 28 48.43 6-1 M.L. King Reg 7, #2 11 69.23 6-2 Cass Reg 8, #4 24 50.93 3-3 Madison County Reg 1, #1 4 80.59 4-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 12 67.19 4-3 Blessed Trinity Reg 2, #2 14 63.44 5-2 Stockbridge Reg 3, #4 34 45.82 3-4 Harris County Reg 5, #1 6 77.60 5-1 Marist Reg 7, #3 26 50.83 3-4 Hiram Reg 4, #2 29 48.43 3-4 Mays Reg 1, #4 33 47.05 1-6 Wayne County Reg 8, #1 2 95.57 7-0 North Oconee Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 7-0 97.27 1,000,000 975,742 954,685 814,622 508,783 0.97 North Oconee 8-AAAA 7-0 95.57 1,000,018 982,011 900,384 789,944 407,097 1.46 Cartersville 7-AAAA 7-0 84.92 1,000,005 865,651 771,928 158,822 48,984 19.41 Benedictine 1-AAAA 4-2 80.59 999,992 776,970 459,298 86,387 14,518 67.88 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 7-0 80.24 1,000,011 821,781 444,586 82,154 13,385 73.71 Marist 5-AAAA 5-1 77.60 999,985 806,839 97,666 43,822 5,442 182.76 Ware County 1-AAAA 6-1 72.74 998,445 138,223 79,094 5,376 560 1,784.71 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 3-3 69.84 999,667 569,813 33,242 4,117 315 3,173.60 Kell 6-AAAA 5-2 70.07 999,663 388,165 73,602 4,132 312 3,204.13 Cambridge 6-AAAA 6-1 70.36 999,795 330,622 62,592 3,901 299 3,343.48 Cass 7-AAAA 6-2 69.23 998,585 195,093 51,149 2,983 158 6,328.11 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 4-3 67.19 994,670 167,758 16,784 1,173 59 16,948.15 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 5-2 64.51 999,995 238,392 21,560 592 30 33,332.33 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 6-1 63.31 999,878 240,176 5,933 581 24 41,665.67 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 5-1 62.25 978,347 18,231 4,311 453 9 111,110.11 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 5-2 63.44 971,635 88,395 3,346 251 9 111,110.11 Perry 1-AAAA 4-3 61.28 998,375 16,918 3,679 164 6 166,665.67 Eastside 8-AAAA 4-3 62.49 994,316 16,937 4,867 201 5 199,999.00 Jones County 2-AAAA 5-2 60.48 764,185 136,981 3,091 155 2 499,999.00 Griffin 3-AAAA 4-2 58.76 999,654 115,342 3,809 86 2 499,999.00 Lithonia 5-AAAA 5-1 53.37 933,910 27,290 211 9 1 999,999.00 Ola 2-AAAA 5-2 60.87 844,329 44,405 3,200 64 - - Hampton 2-AAAA 5-2 56.73 389,473 11,579 375 4 - - Hiram 7-AAAA 3-4 50.83 981,799 3,985 192 4 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 4-2 50.91 595,087 5,386 95 1 - - Mays 4-AAAA 3-4 48.43 999,944 2,709 78 1 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 3-3 50.93 537,254 1,683 71 1 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 6-1 48.43 1,000,000 2,797 85 - - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-6 47.05 584,107 857 20 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-1 48.24 324,935 589 19 - - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-4 45.17 449,974 542 10 - - - St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-1 45.77 471,057 1,387 9 - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-6 47.82 275,870 499 9 - - - Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-4 48.69 143,247 240 8 - - - Harris County 3-AAAA 3-4 45.82 533,904 604 3 - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 1-6 45.53 568,092 186 3 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 4-3 43.56 164,394 90 2 - - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-5 44.90 647,140 4,083 1 - - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 1-6 43.05 327,262 227 1 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 4-3 47.31 30,500 154 1 - - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-5 38.11 436,086 15 1 - - - Centennial 6-AAAA 5-1 39.00 358,764 567 - - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-4 39.21 139,534 54 - - - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 5-2 37.87 554,379 32 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 2-5 21.01 8,588 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-6 23.80 1,140 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-4 11.45 1,003 - - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-7 34.04 808 - - - - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-5 40.04 425 - - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-5 36.43 26 - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-7 23.26 20 - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 2-5 42.29 17 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 1-6 17.04 14 - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-4 34.33 9 - - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-5 28.73 - - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-7 26.45 - - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-6 17.89 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-6 4.43 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-6 0.32 - - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-7 -1.33 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-7 -44.16 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Benedictine 918,887 57,609 22,768 728 999,992 8 1-AAAA Ware County 48,888 755,982 184,442 9,133 998,445 1,555 1-AAAA Perry 32,063 180,018 750,566 35,728 998,375 1,625 1-AAAA Wayne County 171 1,912 8,172 573,852 584,107 415,893 1-AAAA Warner Robins - 4,474 33,224 105,549 143,247 856,753 1-AAAA New Hampstead - 14 837 275,019 275,870 724,130 2-AAAA Locust Grove 558,728 184,128 235,051 21,971 999,878 122 2-AAAA Jones County 345,049 11,232 74,024 333,880 764,185 235,815 2-AAAA Stockbridge 93,295 634,673 209,876 33,791 971,635 28,365 2-AAAA Hampton 1,699 137,696 48,348 201,730 389,473 610,527 2-AAAA Ola 1,242 32,245 431,183 379,659 844,329 155,671 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing - 39 1,528 28,933 30,500 969,500 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian - - 3 23 26 999,974 2-AAAA McDonough - - - 17 17 999,983 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - 9 9 999,991 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 932,645 48,346 18,597 423 1,000,011 -11 3-AAAA Jonesboro 41,860 767,171 184,617 6,019 999,667 333 3-AAAA Griffin 25,502 182,931 776,429 14,792 999,654 346 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 4 730 13,259 125,541 139,534 860,466 3-AAAA Harris County 2 9 1,244 532,649 533,904 466,096 3-AAAA Starr's Mill - 826 5,864 320,572 327,262 672,738 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill - - 3 17 20 999,980 4-AAAA Creekside 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Mays - 537,318 461,796 830 999,944 56 4-AAAA M.L. King - 462,682 537,310 8 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Midtown - - 865 7,723 8,588 991,412 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson - - 16 554,363 554,379 445,621 4-AAAA Pace Academy - - 7 436,079 436,086 563,914 4-AAAA Forest Park - - 6 997 1,003 998,997 4-AAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Marist 990,072 7,903 905 1,105 999,985 15 5-AAAA Lithonia 4,253 9,153 705,764 214,740 933,910 66,090 5-AAAA Tucker 3,176 35,668 113,587 442,656 595,087 404,913 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 2,298 946,952 45,473 5,272 999,995 5 5-AAAA St. Pius X 213 336 134,283 336,225 471,057 528,943 5-AAAA North Springs - - - 14 14 999,986 5-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Kell 535,603 349,976 105,861 8,223 999,663 337 6-AAAA Cambridge 364,892 401,096 230,960 2,847 999,795 205 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 99,060 245,620 601,276 48,714 994,670 5,330 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 308 2,076 47,712 597,044 647,140 352,860 6-AAAA Centennial 145 1,240 14,199 343,180 358,764 641,236 7-AAAA Cartersville 998,297 1,600 84 24 1,000,005 -5 7-AAAA Hiram 1,530 24,288 730,872 225,109 981,799 18,201 7-AAAA Cass 104 945,841 46,394 6,246 998,585 1,415 7-AAAA Allatoona 74 14,124 211,853 223,923 449,974 550,026 7-AAAA Dalton - 14,152 10,646 543,294 568,092 431,908 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - 156 984 1,140 998,860 7-AAAA Cedartown - - - 425 425 999,575 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 978,156 21,409 451 2 1,000,018 -18 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 15,711 826,289 88,684 47,663 978,347 21,653 8-AAAA Eastside 6,083 132,017 812,239 43,977 994,316 5,684 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 68 4,669 18,562 301,636 324,935 675,065 8-AAAA Madison County - 15,138 49,660 472,456 537,254 462,746 8-AAAA East Forsyth - 479 30,379 133,536 164,394 835,606 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 17 43 748 808 999,192

Class AAA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Sandy Creek Jenkins Jefferson Sandy Creek Jenkins North Hall First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jefferson LaGrange Calhoun Sandy Creek Jefferson Troup LaGrange Peach County Calhoun Oconee County North Clayton Sandy Creek #1 2 78.29 6-1 Jefferson #32 37 44.97 2-5 Dougherty #17 23 53.53 5-1 Pickens #16 3 73.59 6-0 Troup #9 4 72.91 6-1 LaGrange #24 28 51.68 4-2 Westover #25 35 45.81 3-3 Gilmer #8 6 68.80 7-0 Peach County #5 7 67.09 4-2 Calhoun #28 22 53.93 5-2 Monroe Area #21 32 48.27 6-1 Liberty County #12 17 56.90 5-2 Oconee County #13 16 58.13 6-1 North Clayton #20 19 56.34 5-2 Cherokee Bluff #29 40 42.68 4-3 Southeast Bulloch #4 1 80.30 6-0 Sandy Creek West Laurens Jenkins Douglass North Hall West Laurens Cairo Northwest Whitfield Jenkins Douglass Westside (Augusta) Harlem North Hall #3 10 62.81 6-0 West Laurens #30 24 53.48 4-3 Upson-Lee #19 14 59.17 6-1 Stephenson #14 11 62.37 4-2 Cairo #11 13 60.03 6-1 Northwest Whitfield #22 26 52.55 4-2 Lumpkin County #27 20 56.24 3-3 Whitewater #6 5 69.75 5-1 Jenkins #7 12 60.71 4-2 Douglass #26 21 55.06 4-2 Mary Persons #23 30 51.41 4-3 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #10 15 58.91 6-0 Westside (Augusta) #15 29 51.49 5-2 Heritage (Ringgold) #18 18 56.51 5-1 Harlem #31 44 40.34 4-2 Long County #2 8 65.88 6-0 North Hall

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 2-AAA 6-0 80.30 1,000,000 879,828 734,424 586,310 408,292 1.45 Jefferson 8-AAA 6-1 78.29 1,000,000 803,096 606,420 463,909 277,193 2.61 Troup 2-AAA 6-0 73.59 999,999 615,874 343,436 200,671 89,977 10.11 LaGrange 2-AAA 6-1 72.91 1,000,000 544,704 279,234 156,568 66,651 14.00 Jenkins 3-AAA 5-1 69.75 1,000,000 708,325 412,565 158,986 54,193 17.45 Peach County 1-AAA 7-0 68.80 999,998 605,463 323,381 117,514 36,959 26.06 Calhoun 7-AAA 4-2 67.09 999,980 558,779 277,474 85,275 23,393 41.75 North Hall 6-AAA 6-0 65.88 1,000,000 559,501 279,548 92,526 22,106 44.24 West Laurens 4-AAA 6-0 62.81 999,998 431,621 171,416 43,279 7,834 126.65 Cairo 1-AAA 4-2 62.37 997,945 293,399 97,972 21,627 4,023 247.57 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 6-1 60.03 1,000,000 301,766 92,920 16,193 2,362 422.37 Douglass 5-AAA 4-2 60.71 992,549 248,262 69,881 13,510 2,102 474.74 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 6-0 58.91 999,999 232,738 66,388 11,330 1,454 686.76 Stephenson 5-AAA 6-1 59.17 999,990 185,849 50,728 8,709 1,155 864.80 North Clayton 5-AAA 6-1 58.13 993,516 188,013 39,516 6,717 800 1,249.00 Oconee County 8-AAA 5-2 56.90 999,896 137,781 34,184 4,096 439 2,276.90 Harlem 4-AAA 5-1 56.51 999,961 118,394 26,446 3,414 321 3,114.26 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-2 56.34 986,529 90,939 19,396 2,431 252 3,967.25 Whitewater 2-AAA 3-3 56.24 844,772 69,901 13,671 1,559 151 6,621.52 Pickens 6-AAA 5-1 53.53 999,898 74,259 12,020 1,268 78 12,819.51 Monroe Area 8-AAA 5-2 53.93 992,193 61,943 10,276 1,031 62 16,128.03 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-2 55.06 519,914 34,895 6,222 693 60 16,665.67 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 4-2 52.55 975,580 51,277 7,297 593 45 22,221.22 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-3 53.48 532,562 26,099 4,589 340 27 37,036.04 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-3 51.41 964,558 39,877 4,873 360 24 41,665.67 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 5-2 51.49 999,809 32,193 4,754 412 20 49,999.00 Westover 1-AAA 4-2 51.68 946,726 38,929 4,958 378 16 62,499.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 6-1 48.27 999,856 24,108 2,708 141 5 199,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 3-3 49.11 462,974 11,044 1,154 69 3 333,332.33 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-4 47.91 501,693 9,002 863 42 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-3 45.81 869,243 10,294 603 22 1 999,999.00 Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-3 42.68 542,264 2,980 165 4 1 999,999.00 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-4 45.52 286,677 2,808 199 9 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 2-5 44.97 713,353 2,065 139 8 - - Monroe 1-AAA 2-4 43.58 199,309 608 45 2 - - Baldwin 4-AAA 2-4 43.45 69,907 419 27 2 - - Long County 3-AAA 4-2 40.34 517,351 1,641 61 1 - - Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-7 41.08 162,805 113 4 1 - - Chestatee 6-AAA 3-3 40.40 150,778 539 21 - - - Adairsville 7-AAA 2-4 37.03 320,936 328 13 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-5 36.95 60,343 51 5 - - - Beach 3-AAA 2-3 34.69 141,005 99 3 - - - Dawson County 6-AAA 2-4 37.54 41,145 51 1 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 4-3 33.88 155,809 109 - - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-4 36.16 32,661 34 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-5 26.89 9,223 2 - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-5 25.26 12,853 - - - - - White County 6-AAA 0-6 31.47 3,091 - - - - - Spalding 2-AAA 1-6 41.11 347 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-4 22.48 5 - - - - - Howard 4-AAA 1-6 27.13 - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-5 17.75 - - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-6 16.06 - - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-5 13.72 - - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-6 11.79 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-6 10.12 - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-6 5.47 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-6 1.88 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 876,152 938,409 998,794 1,000,000 - 6-AAA North Hall 63,471 830,478 983,836 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Sandy Creek 21,769 762,394 985,973 1,000,000 - 4-AAA West Laurens 19,019 639,174 916,217 999,998 2 2-AAA Troup 14,278 279,910 809,242 999,999 1 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 3,342 283,790 701,083 999,999 1 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 832 358,809 986,232 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Calhoun 386 627,307 928,461 999,980 20 3-AAA Jenkins 242 999,370 999,772 1,000,000 - 2-AAA LaGrange 239 65,913 891,393 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Peach County 131 700,085 995,433 999,998 2 8-AAA Oconee County 47 49,352 644,170 999,896 104 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 37 17,682 487,218 999,809 191 6-AAA Pickens 30 10,089 506,367 999,898 102 5-AAA Stephenson 12 175,729 519,259 999,990 10 4-AAA Harlem 8 71,441 418,781 999,961 39 5-AAA Douglass 5 365,216 654,915 992,549 7,451 5-AAA North Clayton - 423,844 733,532 993,516 6,484 1-AAA Cairo - 296,158 824,741 997,945 2,055 6-AAA Lumpkin County - 40,895 176,457 975,580 24,420 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 32,797 108,266 964,558 35,442 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff - 20,062 140,080 986,529 13,471 5-AAA Luella - 5,748 37,426 462,974 537,026 1-AAA Westover - 2,192 128,381 946,726 53,274 1-AAA Dougherty - 1,081 41,808 713,353 286,647 8-AAA Monroe Area - 765 230,574 992,193 7,807 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 561 13,296 501,693 498,307 1-AAA Monroe - 481 9,916 199,309 800,691 7-AAA Adairsville - 140 6,959 320,936 679,064 3-AAA Liberty County - 81 110,465 999,856 144 2-AAA Mary Persons - 25 798 519,914 480,086 6-AAA Dawson County - 9 151 41,145 958,855 7-AAA Gilmer - 7 3,869 869,243 130,757 1-AAA Bainbridge - 4 547 162,805 837,195 6-AAA Chestatee - 2 4,191 150,778 849,222 2-AAA Whitewater - - 972 844,772 155,228 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - - 128 542,264 457,736 7-AAA LaFayette - - 111 155,809 844,191 3-AAA Long County - - 79 517,351 482,649 8-AAA West Hall - - 75 9,223 990,777 8-AAA East Hall - - 28 60,343 939,657 7-AAA Ridgeland - - 2 12,853 987,147 2-AAA Upson-Lee - - 1 532,562 467,438 6-AAA White County - - 1 3,091 996,909 5-AAA Cedar Grove - - - 286,677 713,323 3-AAA Beach - - - 141,005 858,995 4-AAA Baldwin - - - 69,907 930,093 4-AAA Hephzibah - - - 32,661 967,339 2-AAA Spalding - - - 347 999,653 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - 5 999,995 4-AAA Howard - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Islands - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Riverdale - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAA Fayette County - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - - 1,000,000

Class AA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Carver (Columbus) Rockmart First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Sumter County Pierce County Morgan County Carver (Atlanta) Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe Sumter County North Murray Pierce County Hapeville Charter Appling County Morgan County #1 2 72.18 7-0 Carver (Atlanta) #32 47 10.95 2-5 Butler #17 21 49.28 5-2 Ringgold #16 19 49.64 4-2 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #9 5 69.15 7-0 Sumter County #24 29 41.88 4-3 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #25 23 48.51 3-4 Stephens County #8 9 60.44 6-0 North Murray #5 4 69.24 7-0 Pierce County #28 26 45.96 5-2 East Jackson #21 17 51.85 4-3 Cook #12 7 60.85 2-4 Hapeville Charter #13 12 57.15 3-3 Appling County #20 22 48.75 5-2 Laney #29 41 23.36 2-5 South Atlanta #4 6 65.18 7-0 Morgan County Carver (Columbus) Callaway Burke County Rockmart Carver (Columbus) Miller Grove Callaway Thomson Columbia Burke County Franklin County Rockmart #3 3 71.19 7-0 Carver (Columbus) #30 24 48.17 2-5 Crisp County #19 33 37.91 5-1 Columbus #14 31 40.44 6-1 Miller Grove #11 11 57.29 5-2 Callaway #22 32 40.37 3-4 Spencer #27 30 41.07 3-4 Jackson #6 13 56.67 4-3 Thomson #7 25 48.04 1-6 Columbia #26 35 35.87 3-4 Pike County #23 27 45.03 4-3 Sonoraville #10 15 53.18 5-2 Burke County #15 20 49.58 2-5 Hart County #18 16 52.68 6-1 Franklin County #31 44 20.66 3-3 Salem #2 8 60.70 5-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 7-0 72.18 1,000,000 920,847 703,406 485,994 311,547 2.21 Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 7-0 71.19 1,000,000 846,960 625,890 398,011 231,925 3.31 Sumter County 1-AA 7-0 69.15 1,000,000 803,110 556,119 320,544 160,991 5.21 Pierce County 3-AA 7-0 69.24 1,000,000 828,012 557,337 298,433 153,932 5.50 Morgan County 2-AA 7-0 65.18 1,000,000 756,278 448,058 195,797 73,589 12.59 Rockmart 7-AA 5-1 60.70 1,000,000 530,879 254,779 87,068 21,920 44.62 North Murray 7-AA 6-0 60.44 1,000,000 505,876 198,547 69,991 17,315 56.75 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 2-4 60.85 998,260 377,591 140,771 42,845 11,703 84.45 Thomson 4-AA 4-3 56.67 1,000,000 491,562 118,593 29,507 5,447 182.59 Callaway 2-AA 5-2 57.29 999,993 366,737 105,777 25,555 5,064 196.47 Appling County 3-AA 3-3 57.15 995,300 263,211 80,272 18,172 3,618 275.40 Burke County 4-AA 5-2 53.18 999,992 253,305 49,490 8,328 1,088 918.12 Franklin County 8-AA 6-1 52.68 998,785 139,807 30,290 4,871 586 1,705.48 Cook 3-AA 4-3 51.85 976,213 127,994 22,681 3,330 411 2,432.09 Columbia 6-AA 1-6 48.04 999,906 171,983 22,024 2,510 200 4,999.00 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 4-2 49.64 999,423 83,251 14,700 1,771 148 6,755.76 Laney 4-AA 5-2 48.75 1,000,000 111,031 16,488 1,827 133 7,517.80 Hart County 8-AA 2-5 49.58 815,523 59,824 11,975 1,472 131 7,632.59 Ringgold 7-AA 5-2 49.28 999,984 61,680 10,447 1,249 91 10,988.01 Crisp County 3-AA 2-5 48.17 998,625 48,682 8,782 868 57 17,542.86 Stephens County 8-AA 3-4 48.51 923,266 55,903 7,877 838 54 18,517.52 East Jackson 8-AA 5-2 45.96 951,332 49,979 5,006 402 33 30,302.03 Sonoraville 7-AA 4-3 45.03 994,488 36,484 3,994 286 7 142,856.14 Jackson 2-AA 3-4 41.07 973,263 18,819 1,247 60 5 199,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AA 6-1 40.44 999,484 39,657 2,675 135 4 249,999.00 Spencer 1-AA 3-4 40.37 946,531 15,646 823 26 1 999,999.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-3 41.88 971,249 20,000 1,260 80 - - Columbus 1-AA 5-1 37.91 997,356 6,894 458 22 - - Pike County 2-AA 3-4 35.87 593,192 4,088 93 5 - - Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-6 36.60 596,454 3,408 130 3 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 2-5 23.36 803,804 158 4 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-5 30.84 40,926 93 2 - - - Union County 7-AA 1-6 32.55 31,879 91 2 - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-5 29.97 49,266 30 2 - - - Shaw 1-AA 1-6 24.54 94,442 30 1 - - - Salem 6-AA 3-3 20.66 719,213 66 - - - - Redan 6-AA 2-5 18.46 478,041 27 - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-5 10.95 1,000,000 3 - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-6 21.15 19,602 3 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-5 23.29 17,081 1 - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 4-3 8.53 15,467 - - - - - Washington 5-AA 2-5 16.82 1,601 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-6 -0.74 31 - - - - - Therrell 5-AA 1-6 24.14 19 - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-6 2.48 9 - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-7 -15.64 - - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-7 -19.53 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 441,167 983,043 999,932 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 344,410 841,203 996,267 1,000,000 - 7-AA Rockmart 171,491 816,753 987,681 1,000,000 - 1-AA Sumter County 25,171 628,629 998,221 1,000,000 - 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 11,290 603,525 999,942 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 6,450 776,533 992,235 1,000,000 - 3-AA Pierce County 15 859,953 994,253 1,000,000 - 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 6 72,221 617,218 999,423 577 4-AA Thomson - 999,978 999,996 1,000,000 - 6-AA Columbia - 693,690 986,375 999,906 94 6-AA Miller Grove - 300,299 905,166 999,484 516 2-AA Callaway - 234,232 897,003 999,993 7 3-AA Appling County - 118,480 618,661 995,300 4,700 3-AA Crisp County - 19,347 166,175 998,625 1,375 2-AA Jackson - 11,308 119,605 973,263 26,737 8-AA Franklin County - 10,019 209,754 998,785 1,215 8-AA Stephens County - 9,505 121,418 923,266 76,734 7-AA Ringgold - 6,935 549,654 999,984 16 6-AA Salem - 3,310 37,570 719,213 280,787 5-AA Hapeville Charter - 2,897 738,313 998,260 1,740 3-AA Cook - 2,366 228,392 976,213 23,787 6-AA South Atlanta - 2,245 66,407 803,804 196,196 8-AA Hart County - 2,188 357,616 815,523 184,477 1-AA Columbus - 737 168,465 997,356 2,644 6-AA Redan - 456 4,509 478,041 521,959 8-AA East Jackson - 63 52,976 951,332 48,668 7-AA Sonoraville - 27 157,488 994,488 5,512 4-AA Laney - 21 340,394 1,000,000 - 4-AA Butler - 16 95 1,000,000 - 4-AA Burke County - 14 665,455 999,992 8 3-AA Tattnall County - 6 875 49,266 950,734 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 1 17,980 971,249 28,751 2-AA Westside (Macon) - - 2,890 596,454 403,546 2-AA Pike County - - 852 593,192 406,808 1-AA Spencer - - 139 946,531 53,469 2-AA Rutland - - 27 19,602 980,398 5-AA Washington - - 1 1,601 998,399 1-AA Shaw - - - 94,442 905,558 7-AA Coahulla Creek - - - 40,926 959,074 7-AA Union County - - - 31,879 968,121 7-AA Murray County - - - 17,081 982,919 1-AA Kendrick - - - 15,467 984,533 4-AA Josey - - - 31 999,969 5-AA Therrell - - - 19 999,981 1-AA Hardaway - - - 9 999,991 1-AA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - 1,000,000 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.