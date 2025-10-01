Maxwell playoff projections: 6A semifinal could be a North-South showdown

AJC Varsity

The simulation highlights the impact of the season's structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
Lowndes
Valdosta
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
Lowndes
West Forsyth
Colquitt County
Grayson
Hillgrove
Carrollton
Lowndes
North Gwinnett
Harrison
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
9
83.14
4-2
Colquitt County
Reg 8, #2
17
74.56
4-2
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
21
72.28
4-2
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
1
108.14
6-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
24
68.55
4-2
North Paulding
Reg 3, #2
10
79.46
5-0
Hillgrove
Reg 6, #4
35
58.99
4-2
North Atlanta
Reg 2, #1
3
96.98
6-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
16
74.89
4-2
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
5
93.90
6-0
Lowndes
Reg 4, #4
25
68.21
2-3
Archer
Reg 7, #1
7
88.86
5-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
18
74.36
5-0
Harrison
Reg 5, #2
23
71.54
3-3
Walton
Reg 2, #4
31
61.13
1-5
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
19
74.23
4-1
West Forsyth
McEachern
Valdosta
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
McEachern
Peachtree Ridge
Valdosta
Douglas County
North Cobb
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
22
71.73
3-3
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
28
67.28
2-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
26
67.67
2-4
Marietta
Reg 3, #1
8
85.03
5-0
McEachern
Reg 4, #3
27
67.52
4-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #2
15
76.33
5-1
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #4
33
60.75
3-2
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
4
96.76
6-0
Valdosta
Reg 6, #3
29
63.10
2-3
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
6
89.63
4-2
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
36
57.99
3-2
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
14
76.99
4-2
North Cobb
Reg 7, #3
20
72.43
4-2
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
13
77.38
3-3
Newton
Reg 1, #4
11
79.35
5-1
Richmond Hill
Reg 8, #1
2
103.15
5-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAA6-0108.141,000,000937,095788,056701,865511,3940.96
Buford8-AAAAAA5-0103.151,000,000889,755755,517576,103269,5662.71
Valdosta1-AAAAAA6-096.76998,755780,623681,982248,27384,41310.85
Carrollton2-AAAAAA6-096.981,000,000899,771248,967161,34163,22114.82
Lowndes1-AAAAAA6-093.90993,511664,500563,694153,07643,92721.77
Douglas County2-AAAAAA4-289.63999,990786,026162,93462,96711,99082.40
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA5-188.86999,910393,314322,14248,09610,82391.40
McEachern3-AAAAAA5-085.03999,978576,020149,55824,8533,070324.73
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA4-283.14801,02964,72031,2864,5404972,011.07
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA5-079.46999,829359,08059,0465,1923712,694.42
North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-276.99999,348236,66625,6793,0531626,171.84
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA5-179.35740,57947,34920,7931,9781596,288.31
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-174.23999,432386,18253,6411,5338411,903.76
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-176.33981,05467,30428,6831,6948312,047.19
Newton4-AAAAAA3-377.38995,17247,35713,5091,6266814,704.88
Harrison3-AAAAAA5-074.36999,910254,33629,0951,0465119,606.84
Camden County1-AAAAAA5-177.44457,34916,9595,8505023231,249.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-274.89999,97122,0468,1694092245,453.55
Westlake2-AAAAAA3-371.73998,186182,41113,9065781952,630.58
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA4-274.56999,96919,6266,8982971952,630.58
Brookwood7-AAAAAA4-272.43949,62118,0314,3232599111,110.11
Walton5-AAAAAA3-371.54959,520102,0709,0052417142,856.14
Norcross7-AAAAAA4-272.28884,75313,0843,3091636166,665.67
Marietta5-AAAAAA2-467.67982,62156,5192,936803333,332.33
Archer4-AAAAAA2-368.21884,9008,1471,946402499,999.00
North Paulding5-AAAAAA4-268.55887,92654,6443,345691999,999.00
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA4-267.52997,5908,5391,781521999,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAA2-367.28918,02845,6232,17750--
Lambert6-AAAAAA2-363.10929,87119,54062210--
East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-561.13982,94528,4927688--
Dacula8-AAAAAA3-260.75824,3661,4071563--
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-258.99700,1925,6001231--
Campbell3-AAAAAA3-257.99864,2804,075531--
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA3-259.09438,3422,303351--
Parkview7-AAAAAA2-461.63152,977965---
Etowah5-AAAAAA3-353.98104,3383584---
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-352.8666,430153---
Wheeler5-AAAAAA1-554.9660,3032682---
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA2-349.80131,347151---
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-360.788,777111---
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-548.675,9446----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA1-441.3984,0364----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA4-150.1455,5684----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA1-437.5950,2733----
Duluth7-AAAAAA3-356.0231,6733----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-531.3318,8791----
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA1-545.3010,1071----
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-345.043,9771----
Mountain View8-AAAAAA0-641.9544,296-----
Osborne3-AAAAAA1-423.571,670-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA0-433.02340-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-532.6751-----
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-521.3651-----
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-327.5924-----
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-531.6212-----
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-621.23------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAAValdosta588,481326,56869,76213,944998,7551,245
1-AAAAAALowndes378,877497,54398,35518,736993,5116,489
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill18,07879,797290,227352,477740,579259,421
1-AAAAAAColquitt County12,84066,685396,897324,607801,029198,971
1-AAAAAACamden County1,72029,332143,435282,862457,349542,651
1-AAAAAATift County4751,3247,3748,777991,223
2-AAAAAACarrollton730,075246,85021,8741,2011,000,000-
2-AAAAAADouglas County254,807649,91887,7327,533999,99010
2-AAAAAAWestlake14,42994,817664,512224,428998,1861,814
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta6898,412225,670748,174982,94517,055
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill-321218,66418,879981,121
3-AAAAAAMcEachern579,047301,739119,10785999,97822
3-AAAAAAHillgrove303,860413,753253,84228,374999,829171
3-AAAAAAHarrison117,093284,156596,7641,897999,91090
3-AAAAAACampbell-33029,299834,651864,280135,720
3-AAAAAAPaulding County-2081349,44050,273949,727
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook-217283,86284,036915,964
3-AAAAAAOsborne--31,6671,670998,330
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb---2424999,976
4-AAAAAAGrayson997,3122,467207141,000,000-
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett1,426157,032458,054381,078997,5902,410
4-AAAAAAArcher1,23934,179378,043471,439884,900115,100
4-AAAAAANewton23804,344157,04533,760995,1724,828
4-AAAAAAGrovetown-1,4205,31959,69166,430933,570
4-AAAAAARockdale County-5581,32053,69055,568944,432
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)--12328340999,660
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb832,834147,16916,8152,530999,348652
5-AAAAAAMarietta132,225215,044311,202324,150982,62117,379
5-AAAAAAWalton22,068395,953332,181209,318959,52040,480
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding12,393237,885320,754316,894887,926112,074
5-AAAAAAEtowah4153,31213,90186,710104,338895,662
5-AAAAAAWheeler645884,41255,23960,303939,697
5-AAAAAACherokee1497355,1595,944994,056
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth938,89550,0597,8962,582999,432568
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta29,563119,814206,016344,799700,192299,808
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth12,88834,48793,433297,534438,342561,658
6-AAAAAADenmark11,432448,642305,223152,731918,02881,972
6-AAAAAALambert7,191346,771384,899191,010929,87170,129
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta23911,6688,32510,107989,893
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth81358622,9723,977996,023
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central-134751999,949
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett799,934177,11118,5114,354999,91090
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge163,894485,394248,89282,874981,05418,946
7-AAAAAANorcross30,19294,885312,833446,843884,753115,247
7-AAAAAABrookwood5,964237,648395,634310,375949,62150,379
7-AAAAAAParkview144,85920,585127,519152,977847,023
7-AAAAAADuluth21033,54528,02331,673968,327
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek---1212999,988
7-AAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAABuford959,00337,5623,2961391,000,000-
8-AAAAAACollins Hill21,835444,460444,00889,668999,97129
8-AAAAAAMill Creek18,407481,808403,73096,024999,96931
8-AAAAAADacula75536,170148,736638,705824,366175,634
8-AAAAAAMountain View--19644,10044,296955,704
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett--32131,315131,347868,653
8-AAAAAADiscovery--24951999,949

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Milton
Hughes
Gainesville
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Milton
River Ridge
Effingham County
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Glynn Academy
Milton
Lovejoy
River Ridge
Reg 1, #3
22
60.56
4-2
Effingham County
Reg 8, #2
30
53.27
2-4
Clarke Central
Reg 7, #4
17
67.74
4-2
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
12
73.42
4-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
20
63.52
5-0
New Manchester
Reg 3, #2
13
70.97
6-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
25
57.29
3-3
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
96.46
6-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
29
53.50
4-2
Habersham Central
Reg 1, #2
24
60.28
3-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
39
45.29
2-4
Decatur
Reg 7, #1
3
89.83
5-1
Milton
Reg 3, #3
16
67.75
6-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
21
61.26
3-3
Villa Rica
Reg 2, #4
15
68.69
3-3
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
14
68.99
5-1
River Ridge
Hughes
Roswell
Rome
Gainesville
Sequoyah
Hughes
Roswell
Brunswick
Houston County
Rome
Gainesville
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
8
76.98
4-2
Lee County
Reg 6, #2
9
75.96
5-1
Sequoyah
Reg 5, #4
23
60.34
2-3
East Paulding
Reg 3, #1
1
98.78
6-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
48
40.62
1-5
Chamblee
Reg 7, #2
4
85.79
4-1
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
43
42.27
3-4
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
11
74.14
5-1
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
18
66.48
5-1
Sprayberry
Reg 2, #2
6
79.01
6-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
19
64.83
4-2
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
7
78.80
3-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
5
83.50
5-1
Gainesville
Reg 4, #2
28
53.84
2-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
31
51.14
3-2
Statesboro
Reg 8, #1
10
75.09
5-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA6-098.781,000,000932,880802,134696,122455,5501.20
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA6-096.46999,995936,643880,597664,358363,3761.75
Milton7-AAAAA5-189.83999,963916,367629,202266,387100,6228.94
Roswell7-AAAAA4-185.79999,855832,720468,528149,29741,72822.96
Gainesville7-AAAAA5-183.50998,430766,424391,83899,25623,15842.18
Rome5-AAAAA3-278.80999,905492,699195,65728,8554,657213.73
Houston County2-AAAAA6-079.01998,603375,434161,13630,5004,462223.11
Lee County2-AAAAA4-276.98988,219265,33382,81812,2331,519657.33
Jackson County8-AAAAA5-175.09999,998282,681115,52112,1121,445691.04
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA4-273.421,000,000613,41167,27014,5391,266788.89
Sequoyah6-AAAAA5-175.96992,368255,36061,2579,9511,082923.21
Brunswick1-AAAAA5-174.14999,956214,21319,0655,5895381,857.74
Northgate3-AAAAA6-070.97997,971131,68430,0404,0762833,532.57
River Ridge6-AAAAA5-168.99919,309146,95719,4851,5679510,525.32
Lanier7-AAAAA4-267.74822,428194,82814,0241,3506515,383.62
Coffee2-AAAAA3-368.69937,949143,47517,7051,2825717,542.86
Lovejoy3-AAAAA6-067.75996,085119,60415,4741,2385219,229.77
New Manchester5-AAAAA5-063.52984,57565,2935,5342781566,665.67
Sprayberry6-AAAAA5-166.48878,62433,1434,8053241471,427.57
Effingham County1-AAAAA4-260.56973,75462,8704,4221977142,856.14
Newnan3-AAAAA4-264.83856,42957,4985,1982105199,999.00
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-361.26963,10530,4602,208862499,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA3-360.28853,53748,9803,5261281999,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAA4-253.50994,89024,312581121999,999.00
East Paulding5-AAAAA2-360.34746,2235,64850328--
Clarke Central8-AAAAA2-453.27996,57819,9344399--
Creekview6-AAAAA3-357.29825,4554,8303454--
Statesboro1-AAAAA3-251.14604,7466,5471294--
Seckinger7-AAAAA3-355.99179,2258,2071723--
Decatur4-AAAAA2-445.29798,67252592--
Shiloh4-AAAAA2-453.84963,8323,0251791--
Woodstock6-AAAAA4-256.03380,9472,2161071--
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-350.87449,4134,377681--
Veterans2-AAAAA2-449.7072,0254826---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-442.27968,6452546---
McIntosh3-AAAAA2-449.7586,1861525---
Chamblee4-AAAAA1-540.62508,359564---
South Paulding5-AAAAA2-350.66179,8981142---
South Effingham1-AAAAA2-342.2888,504961---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA3-341.58324,25976----
Dutchtown3-AAAAA1-547.3663,18371----
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-441.57357,72167----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-346.8898,18617----
Evans1-AAAAA1-440.7623,68814----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA1-443.306,36912----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-336.2347,0324----
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-642.273,2093----
Lassiter6-AAAAA4-248.662,9883----
Alexander5-AAAAA1-544.5627,5491----
Loganville8-AAAAA0-628.6926,804-----
Apalachee8-AAAAA2-531.3111,346-----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-622.501,739-----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-540.59559-----
Pope6-AAAAA0-630.23177-----
Banneker3-AAAAA1-527.51144-----
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-535.59132-----
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-620.41125-----
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-523.9797-----
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-634.4533-----
Morrow3-AAAAA1-524.772-----
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-523.312-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick988,15410,0921,299411999,95644
1-AAAAAStatesboro9,12591,000178,273326,348604,746395,254
1-AAAAAEffingham County1,844494,768366,821110,321973,75426,246
1-AAAAABradwell Institute5215,241139,794303,857449,413550,587
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy318396,355293,682163,182853,537146,463
1-AAAAASouth Effingham381,24714,82372,39688,504911,496
1-AAAAAEvans-7994,13218,75723,688976,312
1-AAAAAGreenbrier-4981,1764,6956,369993,631
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)---3333999,967
2-AAAAAThomas County Central917,65879,1732,253911999,9955
2-AAAAAHouston County69,062506,665314,956107,920998,6031,397
2-AAAAACoffee8,29082,844238,928607,887937,94962,051
2-AAAAALee County4,987331,084438,505213,643988,21911,781
2-AAAAAVeterans32085,08866,72672,025927,975
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)-262702,9133,209996,791
3-AAAAAHughes964,60333,0962,286151,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate24,389662,042304,3517,189997,9712,029
3-AAAAALovejoy11,008284,844446,521253,712996,0853,915
3-AAAAANewnan-19,465243,640593,324856,429143,571
3-AAAAADutchtown-5533,04259,58863,183936,817
3-AAAAAMcIntosh--15986,02786,186913,814
3-AAAAABanneker--1143144999,856
3-AAAAAMorrow---22999,998
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy993,0966,550278761,000,000-
4-AAAAADecatur5,368188,079269,303335,922798,672201,328
4-AAAAADunwoody1,03341,49293,361188,373324,259675,741
4-AAAAAShiloh496688,470213,17961,687963,83236,168
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)42,6797,97136,37847,032952,968
4-AAAAAChamblee328,951317,669161,736508,359491,641
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain-43,77998,184215,758357,721642,279
4-AAAAATri-Cities--5570125999,875
5-AAAAARome826,258153,96418,913770999,90595
5-AAAAANew Manchester117,816465,330324,44176,988984,57515,425
5-AAAAAVilla Rica55,516318,195365,190224,204963,10536,895
5-AAAAASouth Paulding3405,10127,575146,882179,898820,102
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain5865617,16280,31098,186901,814
5-AAAAAEast Paulding1256,754246,269443,188746,223253,777
5-AAAAAAlexander--43827,11127,549972,451
5-AAAAALithia Springs--12547559999,441
6-AAAAARiver Ridge453,105138,466236,99690,742919,30980,691
6-AAAAASequoyah444,272428,03879,87940,179992,3687,632
6-AAAAASprayberry47,085237,690348,010245,839878,624121,376
6-AAAAACreekview32,294117,307213,415462,439825,455174,545
6-AAAAAWoodstock23,13978,449120,902158,457380,947619,053
6-AAAAALassiter105507812,0522,988997,012
6-AAAAARiverwood--16116132999,868
6-AAAAAPope--1176177999,823
7-AAAAAMilton507,491308,521167,27916,672999,96337
7-AAAAARoswell297,853345,924319,10136,977999,855145
7-AAAAAGainesville192,988342,340456,3846,718998,4301,570
7-AAAAALanier1,6683,03152,155765,574822,428177,572
7-AAAAASeckinger-1845,081173,960179,225820,775
7-AAAAAJohns Creek---9797999,903
7-AAAAAChattahoochee---22999,998
8-AAAAAJackson County962,83036,303508357999,9982
8-AAAAAHabersham Central34,884503,793441,32014,893994,8905,110
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow1,71117,906118,909830,119968,64531,355
8-AAAAAClarke Central574441,933432,888121,183996,5783,422
8-AAAAALoganville123,04323,75826,804973,196
8-AAAAAAlcovy-432701,4261,739998,261
8-AAAAAApalachee-203,0628,26411,346988,654

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
North Oconee
Creekside
Creekside
Cartersville
Benedictine
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Jonesboro
Cartersville
Cambridge
Flowery Branch
Creekside
Jonesboro
Jones County
Ware County
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Cambridge
Reg 1, #3
19
61.43
3-3
Perry
Reg 8, #2
17
63.19
5-1
Flowery Branch
Reg 7, #4
38
46.98
1-6
Dalton
Reg 4, #1
2
92.67
6-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
22
56.59
5-0
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
9
71.68
3-3
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
36
48.24
2-4
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
16
64.28
4-2
Jones County
Reg 8, #3
20
61.29
3-3
Eastside
Reg 1, #2
7
76.49
5-1
Ware County
Reg 4, #4
45
42.22
5-1
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
83.50
6-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
23
56.31
3-2
Griffin
Reg 5, #2
18
62.52
4-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
13
65.10
5-1
Ola
Reg 6, #1
10
71.17
5-1
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Marist
North Oconee
Blessed Trinity
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Benedictine
Kell
Marist
Mays
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
14
64.73
5-1
Locust Grove
Reg 6, #2
8
71.87
4-2
Blessed Trinity
Reg 5, #4
26
53.13
3-2
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
5
81.10
6-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
31
49.34
5-1
M.L. King
Reg 7, #2
11
70.13
6-1
Cass
Reg 8, #4
24
55.61
5-0
Walnut Grove
Reg 1, #1
4
81.65
3-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
12
67.25
4-2
Kell
Reg 2, #2
15
64.40
4-2
Stockbridge
Reg 3, #4
29
51.35
3-3
Harris County
Reg 5, #1
6
79.50
4-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
30
49.81
2-4
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
33
48.70
2-4
Mays
Reg 1, #4
27
52.30
1-5
Wayne County
Reg 8, #1
1
99.29
6-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
North Oconee8-AAAA6-099.291,000,000988,707921,086833,725618,5830.62
Creekside4-AAAA6-092.671,000,000958,777911,434753,585296,2382.38
Cartersville7-AAAA6-083.50999,996725,615597,403168,06035,43927.22
Benedictine1-AAAA3-281.65999,906721,698427,33665,67917,77455.26
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA6-081.10999,985810,040432,66563,05516,40659.95
Marist5-AAAA4-179.50999,968800,43587,03138,7588,884111.56
Ware County1-AAAA5-176.49995,399289,783199,54031,3773,643273.50
Jonesboro3-AAAA3-371.68998,450569,57655,59013,5619791,020.45
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA4-271.87997,767369,96092,9399,8297501,332.33
Cambridge6-AAAA5-171.17997,110345,54381,7898,0545981,671.24
Cass7-AAAA6-170.13998,786240,96788,3976,2504262,346.42
Kell6-AAAA4-267.25992,789193,69428,0751,9817812,819.51
Locust Grove2-AAAA5-164.73995,749206,43010,0261,5386315,872.02
Ola2-AAAA5-165.10932,093141,53211,7401,0093925,640.03
Jones County2-AAAA4-264.28848,610142,91310,0049603330,302.03
Flowery Branch8-AAAA5-163.19965,48722,8656,4117431952,630.58
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA4-262.52992,060170,69816,0467221855,554.56
Stockbridge2-AAAA4-264.40652,86876,9395,5634101376,922.08
Eastside8-AAAA3-361.29922,63917,0183,9851628124,999.00
Perry1-AAAA3-361.43914,16717,5764,3013126166,665.67
Lithonia5-AAAA5-056.59957,37661,5262,567932499,999.00
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-055.61701,6494,611583141999,999.00
Griffin3-AAAA3-256.31946,80955,1142,35661--
Hampton2-AAAA4-258.34550,51329,2081,94448--
Wayne County1-AAAA1-552.30778,9102,1061833--
Harris County3-AAAA3-351.35714,7949,8942862--
Hiram7-AAAA2-449.81788,0211,697712--
Tucker5-AAAA3-253.13621,4047,6461981--
M.L. King4-AAAA5-149.34997,5902,4001001--
Mays4-AAAA2-448.70993,2282,077811--
Warner Robins1-AAAA3-353.54170,985672601--
Allatoona7-AAAA2-449.14567,6791,291481--
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-448.24633,1175,403401--
Centennial6-AAAA5-143.08379,2171,04461--
Madison County8-AAAA3-251.91313,14199949---
Dalton7-AAAA1-646.98466,88449520---
St. Pius X5-AAAA5-147.91428,8151,39716---
Starr's Mill3-AAAA1-546.24231,9536288---
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA3-348.5919,2172248---
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-548.67140,6332137---
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA5-142.22688,3452495---
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA1-442.59105,4831532---
Cedartown7-AAAA2-444.86175,105991---
East Forsyth8-AAAA3-344.0372,88744----
Pace Academy4-AAAA2-439.40306,57338----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-640.4624,1973----
McDonough2-AAAA2-442.323392----
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-438.195761----
Midtown4-AAAA2-424.1213,893-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-525.203,529-----
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-630.072,526-----
Forest Park4-AAAA1-412.59371-----
Druid Hills5-AAAA2-430.45367-----
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-335.9435-----
North Springs5-AAAA1-518.1110-----
Union Grove2-AAAA0-628.26------
Northview5-AAAA0-618.69------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA1-66.13------
Drew4-AAAA0-65.43------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-50.29------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-6-35.30------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABenedictine940,94642,06215,2861,612999,90694
1-AAAAWare County36,401815,860128,49914,639995,3994,601
1-AAAAPerry20,567107,049550,985235,566914,16785,833
1-AAAAWayne County1,69323,661246,997506,559778,910221,090
1-AAAAWarner Robins3229,67148,356112,636170,985829,015
1-AAAANew Hampstead711,6979,877128,988140,633859,367
2-AAAALocust Grove498,986203,617271,64121,505995,7494,251
2-AAAAJones County247,854157,844214,006228,906848,610151,390
2-AAAAOla183,873207,214306,808234,198932,09367,907
2-AAAAStockbridge67,127323,573107,118155,050652,868347,132
2-AAAAHampton2,158107,69697,970342,689550,513449,487
2-AAAAMcDonough14025273339999,661
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)1332835999,965
2-AAAAEagle's Landing-112,39116,81519,217980,783
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian-238536576999,424
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)964,14726,8048,068966999,98515
3-AAAAJonesboro24,410872,04496,6005,396998,4501,550
3-AAAAGriffin10,17091,303569,961275,375946,80953,191
3-AAAAHarris County1,1513,765282,682427,196714,794285,206
3-AAAAStarr's Mill1064,77520,673206,399231,953768,047
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)161,30521,76382,399105,483894,517
3-AAAAMundy's Mill-42532,2692,526997,474
4-AAAACreekside999,830170--1,000,000-
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson17059,703176,997451,475688,345311,655
4-AAAAM.L. King-495,207427,53974,844997,5902,410
4-AAAAMays-444,597380,825167,806993,2286,772
4-AAAAMidtown-2762,59311,02413,893986,107
4-AAAAPace Academy-4712,045294,481306,573693,427
4-AAAAForest Park--1370371999,629
4-AAAADrew-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMarist969,10628,7011,297864999,96832
5-AAAALithonia23,877331,557474,724127,218957,37642,624
5-AAAATucker4,16038,542118,244460,458621,404378,596
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb2,153593,648321,68874,571992,0607,940
5-AAAASt. Pius X7047,55283,899336,660428,815571,185
5-AAAADruid Hills--148219367999,633
5-AAAANorth Springs---1010999,990
5-AAAANorthview-----1,000,000
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAABlessed Trinity401,733341,646229,33825,050997,7672,233
6-AAAACambridge381,880338,723247,69128,816997,1102,890
6-AAAAKell213,224304,298420,15055,117992,7897,211
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)2,75212,51674,857542,992633,117366,883
6-AAAACentennial4112,81727,964348,025379,217620,783
7-AAAACartersville813,056182,3944,44898999,9964
7-AAAACass185,210762,38047,4653,731998,7861,214
7-AAAAHiram1,37010,577476,426299,648788,021211,979
7-AAAAAllatoona36225,438292,377249,502567,679432,321
7-AAAADalton119,013101,506346,364466,884533,116
7-AAAACedartown119877,31897,588175,105824,895
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)--4603,0693,529996,471
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee986,12713,686170171,000,000-
8-AAAAFlowery Branch10,595722,959159,01372,920965,48734,513
8-AAAAEastside2,450100,877542,294277,018922,63977,361
8-AAAAWalnut Grove722132,836238,426329,665701,649298,351
8-AAAAMadison County10628,87539,854244,306313,141686,859
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-44116,59555,85172,887927,113
8-AAAACedar Shoals-3263,64820,22324,197975,803

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Jefferson
Peach County
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Peach County
North Hall
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Calhoun
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Troup
LaGrange
Douglass
Calhoun
Harlem
Northwest Whitfield
Sandy Creek
#1
1
82.36
5-1
Jefferson
#32
37
47.44
2-4
Dougherty
#17
3
73.59
5-0
Troup
#16
34
49.85
4-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
#9
4
72.51
5-1
LaGrange
#24
32
50.76
3-2
Westover
#25
28
52.61
3-3
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#8
13
61.18
3-2
Douglass
#5
8
68.80
3-2
Calhoun
#28
23
55.61
4-2
Upson-Lee
#21
30
51.33
5-1
Liberty County
#12
20
57.43
4-1
Harlem
#13
15
59.77
5-1
Northwest Whitfield
#20
17
58.61
4-2
Cherokee Bluff
#29
41
46.18
3-3
Southeast Bulloch
#4
2
79.88
5-0
Sandy Creek
West Laurens
Peach County
Jenkins
North Hall
West Laurens
Oconee County
Pickens
Peach County
Jenkins
Stephenson
Cairo
North Hall
#3
11
64.26
6-0
West Laurens
#30
35
48.44
2-3
Baldwin
#19
19
57.78
5-0
Westside (Augusta)
#14
12
61.27
4-2
Oconee County
#11
22
56.51
5-1
Pickens
#22
33
50.74
3-2
Gilmer
#27
21
57.17
5-1
Monroe Area
#6
5
70.41
6-0
Peach County
#7
6
68.94
4-1
Jenkins
#26
25
54.33
4-2
Lumpkin County
#23
16
59.59
3-2
Whitewater
#10
14
60.10
5-1
Stephenson
#15
9
66.04
3-2
Cairo
#18
18
58.28
5-1
North Clayton
#31
43
43.02
4-1
Long County
#2
7
68.86
6-0
North Hall

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Jefferson8-AAA5-182.361,000,000860,138714,713592,394424,6371.35
Sandy Creek2-AAA5-079.881,000,000845,365671,922503,270300,3392.33
Troup2-AAA5-073.59999,903579,474308,944169,86269,77813.33
LaGrange2-AAA5-172.51999,878456,352213,729114,16343,75821.85
Peach County1-AAA6-070.41999,922595,009334,212120,36739,63824.23
North Hall6-AAA6-068.861,000,000607,639333,108132,65535,22027.39
Jenkins3-AAA4-168.941,000,000627,464318,589108,55231,24031.01
Calhoun7-AAA3-268.80999,965579,346301,91794,60727,86234.89
Cairo1-AAA3-266.04998,196379,084149,85742,6099,623102.92
West Laurens4-AAA6-064.26999,994449,883186,17849,0418,961110.59
Douglass5-AAA3-261.18987,598233,44959,68512,0181,745572.07
Oconee County8-AAA4-261.27999,386213,82069,13011,1201,714582.43
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA5-159.77999,965247,65068,91310,8061,362733.21
Stephenson5-AAA5-160.10998,797180,56749,7698,4291,051950.47
Whitewater2-AAA3-259.59915,859113,03426,1984,3365631,775.20
North Clayton5-AAA5-158.28974,238160,01632,0795,1025531,807.32
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA5-057.78999,885158,85137,2095,5445481,823.82
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA4-258.61979,445105,13723,3743,6064142,414.46
Harlem4-AAA4-157.43999,185116,16624,9823,4973882,576.32
Monroe Area8-AAA5-157.17994,76195,24619,1472,4412364,236.29
Pickens6-AAA5-156.51999,67597,22217,5752,5001925,207.33
Lumpkin County6-AAA4-254.33964,38557,3668,6458985518,180.82
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-255.61505,03732,2785,9835514223,808.52
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA3-352.61943,95243,6405,2574342245,453.55
Liberty County3-AAA5-151.33999,36636,3445,0263322147,618.05
Gilmer7-AAA3-250.74966,70226,6703,0212001099,999.00
Westover1-AAA3-250.76736,27619,5432,1151239111,110.11
Luella5-AAA3-251.26596,59421,9152,4951807142,856.14
Mary Persons2-AAA3-253.32193,3918,4011,2401106166,665.67
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA4-249.85982,86221,6602,4911444249,999.00
Baldwin4-AAA2-348.44376,6486,279563371999,999.00
Bainbridge1-AAA0-646.67391,5531,23312031999,999.00
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-348.28398,4566,51353226--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA3-346.18593,5395,88848020--
Dougherty1-AAA2-447.44681,9423,81536615--
Richmond Academy4-AAA2-446.52213,3262,2421683--
Monroe1-AAA2-446.43217,4871,1301043--
Long County3-AAA4-143.02539,6612,9771272--
Adairsville7-AAA2-438.46298,90337912---
Chestatee6-AAA3-340.5383,5382608---
East Hall8-AAA2-439.0477,8031256---
LaFayette7-AAA4-235.99168,6711735---
Dawson County6-AAA1-440.2755,5551053---
Beach3-AAA1-335.47102,448893---
Hephzibah4-AAA3-337.9944,77257----
White County6-AAA0-634.494,9063----
Spalding2-AAA1-545.537383----
West Hall8-AAA2-426.769,399-----
Ridgeland7-AAA2-426.785,287-----
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-324.47133-----
Howard4-AAA1-528.3810-----
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-420.664-----
Islands3-AAA1-417.102-----
Riverdale5-AAA1-516.572-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-618.93------
Cross Creek4-AAA1-512.68------
Groves3-AAA0-57.73------
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-53.75------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson857,700921,426998,2081,000,000-
6-AAANorth Hall71,042857,292988,7761,000,000-
2-AAASandy Creek26,164738,275980,0251,000,000-
4-AAAWest Laurens21,074717,640948,348999,9946
2-AAATroup18,635289,580842,322999,90397
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)2,903215,979629,930999,885115
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield731298,263977,393999,96535
7-AAACalhoun559691,536950,865999,96535
2-AAALaGrange32054,222821,869999,878122
8-AAAOconee County29157,610666,449999,386614
1-AAAPeach County288612,813975,499999,92278
3-AAAJenkins135997,352999,2651,000,000-
5-AAAStephenson65188,375545,950998,7971,203
6-AAAPickens5511,639598,784999,675325
4-AAAHarlem1260,512492,999999,185815
1-AAACairo11377,277892,044998,1961,804
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)86,978198,869982,86217,138
8-AAAMonroe Area516,051235,030994,7615,239
5-AAADouglass1383,324654,703987,59812,402
5-AAANorth Clayton1351,782630,575974,23825,762
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-43,121140,629943,95256,048
5-AAALuella-36,788112,401596,594403,406
6-AAALumpkin County-34,676159,625964,38535,615
8-AAACherokee Bluff-15,530128,277979,44520,555
1-AAADougherty-6,38758,662681,942318,058
7-AAAGilmer-5,10867,177966,70233,298
2-AAAWhitewater-4,34927,846915,85984,141
1-AAAWestover-1,99754,950736,276263,724
5-AAACedar Grove-1,06810,814398,456601,544
1-AAAMonroe-79111,360217,487782,513
1-AAABainbridge-7568,280391,553608,447
3-AAALong County-6078,211539,661460,339
3-AAALiberty County-350152,871999,366634
4-AAARichmond Academy-1932,935213,326786,674
7-AAAAdairsville-18110,852298,903701,097
4-AAABaldwin-487,043376,648623,352
7-AAALaFayette-471,256168,671831,329
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch-31480593,539406,461
8-AAAEast Hall-151,44977,803922,197
4-AAAHephzibah-1410244,772955,228
2-AAAMary Persons-7274193,391806,609
6-AAADawson County-717455,555944,445
2-AAAUpson-Lee-34,086505,037494,963
6-AAAChestatee--2,28983,538916,462
8-AAAWest Hall--489,399990,601
7-AAARidgeland--55,287994,713
6-AAAWhite County--14,906995,094
3-AAABeach---102,448897,552
2-AAASpalding---738999,262
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)---133999,867
4-AAAHoward---10999,990
3-AAAWindsor Forest---4999,996
3-AAAIslands---2999,998
5-AAARiverdale---2999,998
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000
2-AAAFayette County----1,000,000
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000
4-AAACross Creek----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Carver (Atlanta)
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
Rockmart
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Pierce County
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
Ringgold
Sumter County
North Murray
Pierce County
Sonoraville
Hart County
Morgan County
#1
3
71.83
6-0
Carver (Atlanta)
#32
47
12.00
1-5
Butler
#17
34
38.38
4-1
Columbus
#16
21
50.42
4-2
Ringgold
#9
6
66.60
6-0
Sumter County
#24
30
42.91
4-2
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#25
18
52.32
3-3
Stephens County
#8
14
58.31
5-0
North Murray
#5
4
69.94
6-0
Pierce County
#28
26
48.29
5-1
Franklin County
#21
27
47.68
4-2
Sonoraville
#12
29
43.69
5-1
Miller Grove
#13
20
51.79
2-4
Hart County
#20
23
49.81
4-2
Laney
#29
33
39.09
2-4
Jackson
#4
5
68.44
6-0
Morgan County
Carver (Columbus)
Callaway
Appling County
Rockmart
Carver (Columbus)
Thomson
Callaway
Burke County
Columbia
Appling County
Cook
Rockmart
#3
2
74.00
6-0
Carver (Columbus)
#30
22
49.91
1-5
Crisp County
#19
31
42.81
3-3
Spencer
#14
15
56.53
3-3
Thomson
#11
10
59.89
4-2
Callaway
#22
12
58.95
1-4
Hapeville Charter
#27
39
27.48
2-4
South Atlanta
#6
13
58.48
5-1
Burke County
#7
25
48.79
0-6
Columbia
#26
32
39.15
3-3
Pike County
#23
19
51.98
5-1
East Jackson
#10
9
60.54
3-3
Appling County
#15
24
49.18
3-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#18
16
56.02
4-2
Cook
#31
42
25.04
3-2
Salem
#2
7
63.15
5-1
Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA6-074.001,000,000884,802699,175496,893331,5772.02
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA6-071.831,000,000874,729633,932412,697240,4713.16
Pierce County3-AA6-069.94999,978792,392511,327279,641143,7705.96
Morgan County2-AA6-068.441,000,000798,478539,795284,629128,8696.76
Sumter County1-AA6-066.601,000,000686,499375,296179,06671,10013.06
Rockmart7-AA5-163.151,000,000645,966341,538130,06039,08624.58
Callaway2-AA4-259.89999,593439,129150,94042,93010,17297.31
Appling County3-AA3-360.54994,913375,076132,75339,21910,02898.72
Burke County4-AA5-158.48999,998432,033129,40533,5416,972142.43
North Murray7-AA5-058.311,000,000366,501122,92934,0936,770146.71
Hapeville Charter5-AA1-458.95969,610258,75079,22120,5294,462223.11
Thomson4-AA3-356.53999,999309,86081,50518,0503,155315.96
Cook3-AA4-256.02983,463212,60155,67511,2981,858537.21
East Jackson8-AA5-151.98985,198107,40820,2372,9543512,848.00
Stephens County8-AA3-352.32938,436106,31720,2162,8793442,905.98
Hart County8-AA2-451.79853,96283,80217,1882,3452663,758.40
Columbia6-AA0-648.79999,082130,00318,3161,9221586,328.11
Ringgold7-AA4-250.42998,75470,58313,0611,6031436,992.01
Laney4-AA4-249.81999,99174,68613,2921,4891327,574.76
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA3-249.18996,07969,50411,4061,2411049,614.38
Crisp County3-AA1-549.91906,47451,8839,7231,1451029,802.92
Franklin County8-AA5-148.29890,92548,6886,3236264820,832.33
Sonoraville7-AA4-247.68993,86449,7676,8276093727,026.03
Miller Grove6-AA5-143.69996,31560,4595,2913341662,499.00
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA4-242.91958,29520,3221,507637142,856.14
Spencer1-AA3-342.81952,94722,3211,644881999,999.00
Pike County2-AA3-339.15757,9498,218396211999,999.00
Columbus1-AA4-138.38994,9417,41145016--
Jackson2-AA2-439.09702,0035,44935214--
Westside (Macon)2-AA1-538.34631,0294,2842214--
Tattnall County3-AA2-434.12139,03223791--
Union County7-AA1-536.16135,46782230---
South Atlanta6-AA2-427.48814,07560313---
Salem6-AA3-225.04739,6722003---
Coahulla Creek7-AA1-430.8045,5951053---
Redan6-AA2-421.54454,205381---
Shaw1-AA1-526.8394,85752----
Murray County7-AA2-423.9338,53314----
Butler4-AA1-512.00919,8146----
Therrell5-AA1-527.444,2262----
Glenn Hills4-AA0-6-5.2656,930-----
Josey4-AA1-52.2623,294-----
Kendrick1-AA3-310.8521,902-----
Rutland2-AA0-519.516,332-----
Washington5-AA2-520.232,256-----
Hardaway1-AA0-65.0712-----
Jordan1-AA0-6-12.89------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
5-AACarver (Atlanta)452,044959,977999,6781,000,000-
7-AARockmart248,408875,664995,1471,000,000-
7-AANorth Murray190,674659,546986,8291,000,000-
1-AACarver (Columbus)48,105768,398999,9671,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County34,475807,209997,5531,000,000-
1-AASumter County26,203555,878989,8601,000,000-
3-AAPierce County71725,042957,498999,97822
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe1639,000480,709996,0793,921
7-AASonoraville417,622334,896993,8646,136
6-AAColumbia-613,619951,714999,082918
4-AAThomson-596,887999,311999,9991
4-AABurke County-402,583880,101999,9982
6-AAMiller Grove-361,454869,897996,3153,685
2-AACallaway-232,510930,658999,593407
3-AAAppling County-172,405614,119994,9135,087
3-AACook-84,358350,587983,46316,537
8-AAHart County-20,958380,734853,962146,038
3-AACrisp County-19,417118,766906,47493,526
8-AAStephens County-18,134216,104938,43661,564
5-AAHapeville Charter-17,278329,812969,61030,390
6-AASouth Atlanta-15,06399,807814,075185,925
7-AARinggold-11,493562,522998,7541,246
8-AAEast Jackson-7,543299,211985,19814,802
6-AASalem-7,09053,520739,672260,328
2-AAJackson-2,89146,697702,003297,997
6-AARedan-2,77725,334454,205545,795
1-AAColumbus-1,533203,089994,9415,059
2-AAPike County-8749,089757,949242,051
8-AAFranklin County-86236,208890,925109,075
4-AALaney-739196,883999,9919
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-49521,654958,29541,705
2-AAWestside (Macon)-44025,789631,029368,971
3-AATattnall County-1322,890139,032860,968
1-AASpencer-11833,053952,94747,053
4-AAButler-1165919,81480,186
7-AAUnion County--137135,467864,533
1-AAShaw--5494,857905,143
7-AACoahulla Creek--2645,595954,405
2-AARutland--206,332993,668
5-AAWashington--62,256997,744
5-AATherrell--44,226995,774
7-AAMurray County--138,533961,467
4-AAJosey--123,294976,706
4-AAGlenn Hills---56,930943,070
1-AAKendrick---21,902978,098
1-AAHardaway---12999,988
1-AAJordan----1,000,000

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Thomasville
Northeast
Worth County
Thomasville
Northeast
Fitzgerald
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Swainsboro
Worth County
Toombs County
Thomasville
Swainsboro
Dodge County
Dublin
Worth County
Rabun County
Toombs County
Putnam County
Thomasville
#1
5
64.09
6-0
Swainsboro
#32
33
39.69
0-6
Commerce
#17
17
50.64
4-1
Jeff Davis
#16
16
51.68
5-1
Dodge County
#9
12
55.93
4-2
Dublin
#24
30
41.76
4-2
ACE Charter
#25
29
42.16
2-4
Washington County
#8
3
67.66
6-0
Worth County
#5
7
59.00
6-0
Rabun County
#28
23
45.95
2-4
Elbert County
#21
37
37.04
4-2
Temple
#12
4
64.16
5-1
Toombs County
#13
31
41.66
4-2
Fannin County
#20
32
41.56
3-3
Putnam County
#29
34
39.61
2-4
East Laurens
#4
1
73.85
5-1
Thomasville
Heard County
Northeast
Lamar County
Fitzgerald
Heard County
Bleckley County
Bremen
Northeast
Gordon Lee
Lamar County
Fitzgerald
Jasper County
#3
9
57.67
5-0
Heard County
#30
46
27.56
1-5
McNair
#19
13
53.72
5-1
Bleckley County
#14
22
46.05
4-2
Haralson County
#11
21
47.73
4-2
Bremen
#22
27
44.16
4-2
Bacon County
#27
26
44.68
3-3
Pepperell
#6
6
61.99
5-1
Northeast
#7
24
45.74
4-1
Gordon Lee
#26
52
19.34
3-2
Towers
#23
48
26.18
5-1
Gordon Central
#10
18
48.77
5-0
Lamar County
#15
25
45.01
4-2
Social Circle
#18
11
56.32
2-3
Fitzgerald
#31
40
34.27
2-4
Oglethorpe County
#2
20
47.86
6-0
Jasper County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Thomasville1-A Division I5-173.851,000,000907,620751,570632,386495,8501.02
Worth County1-A Division I6-067.661,000,000801,796507,598343,367176,4994.67
Swainsboro3-A Division I6-064.091,000,000695,724411,181233,41891,0469.98
Toombs County3-A Division I5-164.16999,997679,351443,090213,65788,39010.31
Northeast2-A Division I5-161.991,000,000695,919441,570192,22966,14314.12
Rabun County8-A Division I6-059.001,000,000578,407309,243114,77330,74731.52
Heard County6-A Division I5-057.671,000,000581,357277,524100,63423,71741.16
Dublin2-A Division I4-255.931,000,000342,109140,83242,0508,851111.98
Fitzgerald1-A Division I2-356.32998,426282,864116,05734,0347,332135.39
Bleckley County2-A Division I5-153.72999,999267,052101,11623,6514,194237.44
Dodge County2-A Division I5-151.681,000,000225,54870,74714,7632,035490.40
Lamar County4-A Division I5-048.771,000,000245,59371,39211,3941,218820.02
Jeff Davis1-A Division I4-150.64999,727161,65647,9008,6611,126887.10
Jasper County4-A Division I6-047.861,000,000222,88359,3969,0898531,171.33
Bremen6-A Division I4-247.73999,960178,94444,1135,6515731,744.20
Gordon Lee7-A Division I4-145.74999,997259,83254,7905,9994342,303.15
Haralson County6-A Division I4-246.05999,627117,29824,6112,9352503,999.00
Social Circle4-A Division I4-245.01999,999149,45929,3053,1532214,523.89
Elbert County8-A Division I2-445.95995,826106,05223,5282,4481965,101.04
Pepperell6-A Division I3-344.68996,189104,73019,3781,8361327,574.76
Bacon County1-A Division I4-244.16999,99169,37312,1041,1017712,986.01
Fannin County7-A Division I4-241.66999,992112,91016,4991,1205318,866.92
Putnam County4-A Division I3-341.56999,99257,6588,1995501952,630.58
ACE Charter2-A Division I4-241.76989,53746,0366,2844221566,665.67
Washington County2-A Division I2-442.16738,77932,0894,7923431471,427.57
East Laurens2-A Division I2-439.61802,42123,6772,7611437142,856.14
Temple6-A Division I4-237.04981,56320,8891,793715199,999.00
Commerce8-A Division I0-639.69595,9038,191740602499,999.00
Berrien1-A Division I2-337.66480,7478,428865401999,999.00
Southwest2-A Division I2-435.10630,9437,36658412--
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I2-434.27478,7474,3122896--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-533.46212,007854413--
McNair4-A Division I1-527.56502,024918351--
Gordon Central7-A Division I5-126.18991,9522,19455---
Model6-A Division I1-427.41143,6872627---
Dade County7-A Division I1-523.71300,3081174---
Banks County8-A Division I0-528.10117,7041124---
Towers4-A Division I3-219.34999,6564153---
Jefferson County2-A Division I0-622.2413,6554----
Chattooga7-A Division I1-515.5224,2491----
Coosa7-A Division I1-515.346,325-----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-610.6034-----
Armuchee7-A Division I0-40.8015-----
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-5-5.2215-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-5-11.307-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-69.79------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
3-A Division ISwainsboro362,731756,997999,9581,000,000-
6-A Division IHeard County213,619830,767997,2751,000,000-
1-A Division IThomasville175,826847,553999,8591,000,000-
1-A Division IWorth County154,906786,721997,9891,000,000-
4-A Division IJasper County73,898495,512980,2481,000,000-
8-A Division IRabun County7,562671,892979,9691,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County7,177434,236923,9521,000,000-
2-A Division INortheast3,647812,178981,4721,000,000-
3-A Division IToombs County433437,974891,894999,9973
4-A Division ISocial Circle157260,843713,148999,9991
7-A Division IGordon Lee19711,168971,880999,9973
2-A Division IDodge County1284,676653,0661,000,000-
6-A Division IBremen5162,365529,821999,96040
1-A Division IJeff Davis410,660311,282999,727273
2-A Division IBleckley County394,345512,799999,9991
2-A Division IDublin193,593813,9451,000,000-
7-A Division IFannin County-266,309737,958999,9928
6-A Division IPepperell-79,106318,274996,1893,811
8-A Division IElbert County-63,579277,176995,8264,174
4-A Division IPutnam County-56,831383,075999,9928
6-A Division IHaralson County-28,245499,647999,627373
1-A Division IFitzgerald-8,715159,975998,4261,574
7-A Division IGordon Central-2,56021,762991,9528,048
1-A Division IBacon County-1,878158,550999,9919
2-A Division IACE Charter-81993,654989,53710,463
3-A Division IVidalia-1822,366212,007787,993
6-A Division ITemple-14557,420981,56318,437
4-A Division ITowers-4824,118999,656344
4-A Division IMcNair-371,882502,024497,976
6-A Division IModel-28354143,687856,313
8-A Division IBanks County-27797117,704882,296
1-A Division IBerrien-6271480,747519,253
7-A Division IDade County-4665300,308699,692
8-A Division ICommerce-12,411595,903404,097
8-A Division IOglethorpe County--443478,747521,253
2-A Division IWashington County--387738,779261,221
7-A Division IChattooga--18424,249975,751
2-A Division ISouthwest--39630,943369,057
2-A Division IEast Laurens--34802,421197,579
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy--115999,985
2-A Division IJefferson County---13,655986,345
7-A Division ICoosa---6,325993,675
1-A Division IBrantley County---34999,966
7-A Division IArmuchee---15999,985
4-A Division IUtopian Academy---7999,993
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)----1,000,000
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Early County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wheeler County
Brooks County
Bowdon
Metter
Mitchell County
Wheeler County
Emanuel County Institute
Brooks County
Seminole County
Bowdon
Metter
Irwin County
Reg 1, #3
17
36.46
2-2
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
31
30.32
2-4
Warren County
Reg 7, #4
24
34.02
6-1
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 4, #1
8
46.81
6-0
Wheeler County
Reg 5, #3
44
16.00
2-4
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #2
9
46.76
4-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 6, #4
36
25.49
3-3
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
3
56.44
2-4
Brooks County
Reg 8, #3
35
25.68
2-4
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #2
11
42.65
4-1
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
16
37.17
4-1
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #1
1
57.80
4-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
12
40.67
3-2
Metter
Reg 5, #2
34
26.23
1-5
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
14
38.39
1-5
Irwin County
Reg 6, #1
23
35.42
3-2
Taylor County
Screven County
Early County
Clinch County
Lincoln County
Charlton County
Screven County
Wilcox County
Early County
Clinch County
Johnson County
Manchester
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
15
37.58
3-3
Charlton County
Reg 6, #2
19
36.18
4-3
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
45
14.33
2-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 3, #1
7
47.26
5-0
Screven County
Reg 4, #3
10
44.45
4-2
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
18
36.20
3-3
Trion
Reg 8, #4
38
22.88
2-4
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #1
5
49.42
4-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
30
30.34
2-5
Macon County
Reg 2, #2
4
55.00
6-0
Clinch County
Reg 3, #4
21
36.05
3-3
Jenkins County
Reg 5, #1
6
47.89
6-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
13
38.94
2-4
Manchester
Reg 4, #2
22
36.05
3-2
Treutlen
Reg 1, #4
28
31.32
2-2-1
Randolph-Clay
Reg 8, #1
2
56.72
6-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II4-257.80999,900814,314727,092470,935295,8672.38
Lincoln County8-A Division II6-056.72999,990831,498534,463387,466214,2113.67
Brooks County2-A Division II2-456.44999,276761,670543,778339,608194,8734.13
Clinch County2-A Division II6-055.00998,111716,471460,032276,417141,5696.06
Early County1-A Division II4-249.42999,879674,369411,971149,56451,65818.36
Screven County3-A Division II5-047.26996,868523,913257,04282,44325,31438.50
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II4-246.761,000,000525,739268,20281,77723,79741.02
Wheeler County4-A Division II6-046.81995,567475,464161,40459,11617,84755.03
Johnson County5-A Division II6-047.89999,995336,802114,34654,33416,98857.87
Wilcox County4-A Division II4-244.45940,136264,70492,36225,4556,192160.50
Seminole County1-A Division II4-142.65975,791252,80999,83424,6365,269188.79
Metter3-A Division II3-240.67821,987255,88155,84411,4632,080479.77
Manchester7-A Division II2-438.94956,369118,33126,0144,8517031,421.48
Irwin County2-A Division II1-538.39697,902146,49529,0074,1905921,688.19
Mitchell County1-A Division II2-236.46945,659160,39333,9174,7205111,955.95
Schley County6-A Division II4-336.181,000,000182,37630,8484,1544842,065.12
Charlton County2-A Division II3-337.58708,085135,51824,8803,3534362,292.58
Trion7-A Division II3-336.20965,82390,39922,7932,9082893,459.21
Treutlen4-A Division II3-236.05819,47484,40814,7142,0922683,730.34
Hawkinsville4-A Division II4-137.17692,26152,75115,1152,1022583,874.97
Taylor County6-A Division II3-235.42989,444116,01018,5942,4112394,183.10
Turner County2-A Division II1-336.17582,88595,40315,1731,7911855,404.41
Jenkins County3-A Division II3-336.05545,14687,69612,0531,5651755,713.29
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II6-134.02997,13867,3228,9439727712,986.01
Bryan County3-A Division II4-233.01402,00241,8474,5164733826,314.79
Warren County8-A Division II2-430.32929,70543,0934,1493192835,713.29
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II2-2-131.32686,99426,9292,6272492049,999.00
Telfair County4-A Division II2-431.79329,96710,8192,1651651376,922.08
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II2-331.37233,67516,5291,4121137142,856.14
Macon County6-A Division II2-530.34999,86418,6112,0081274249,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-526.23996,94435,1962,054954249,999.00
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-425.68815,86812,237857392499,999.00
Dooly County4-A Division II1-428.77222,2493,715637401999,999.00
Miller County1-A Division II2-427.14377,6838,630521331999,999.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-422.88685,3775,04727910--
Crawford County6-A Division II3-325.49783,1471,7261829--
Greene County8-A Division II1-520.77569,0602,3821174--
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II2-414.33802,029723141--
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-416.00841,6161,20729---
Greenville7-A Division II3-218.1680,7703327---
Lanier County2-A Division II0-618.7413,7411162---
Pelham1-A Division II0-618.4211,826521---
Glascock County5-A Division II1-56.98334,902411---
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II2-413.42222,350261---
Portal3-A Division II2-421.023192----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-6-4.2924,5141----
Marion County6-A Division II0-64.125,1411----
Terrell County1-A Division II1-49.472,1681----
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-514.283461----
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-3-12.1954-----
Savannah3-A Division II0-48.072-----
Claxton3-A Division II0-612.511-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II5-131.20------
Towns County8-A Division II3-323.49------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-34.11------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-5-3.99------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II1-4-8.08------
Calhoun County1-A Division II0-4-24.89------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County888,42492,15414,8634,438999,879121
1-A Division IIMitchell County81,211299,004427,228138,216945,65954,341
1-A Division IISeminole County22,473539,760324,22789,331975,79124,209
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay7,70038,181133,954507,159686,994313,006
1-A Division IIMiller County18430,82196,180250,498377,683622,317
1-A Division IIPelham8623,3288,42811,826988,174
1-A Division IITerrell County-182201,9302,168997,832
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIBrooks County565,736379,06147,9636,516999,276724
2-A Division IIClinch County417,744503,67168,7677,929998,1111,889
2-A Division IICharlton County11,27664,472313,585318,752708,085291,915
2-A Division IIIrwin County4,14827,677323,269342,808697,902302,098
2-A Division IITurner County1,09525,000243,912312,878582,885417,115
2-A Division IILanier County11192,50411,11713,741986,259
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute566,065422,37111,521431,000,000-
3-A Division IIScreven County430,615406,249137,91422,090996,8683,132
3-A Division IIMetter3,034136,880432,844249,229821,987178,013
3-A Division IIBryan County28628,236134,866238,614402,002597,998
3-A Division IIJenkins County-5,285217,930321,931545,146454,854
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy-97864,910167,787233,675766,325
3-A Division IIPortal-115303319999,681
3-A Division IISavannah---22999,998
3-A Division IIClaxton---11999,999
4-A Division IIWheeler County610,961272,38892,61219,606995,5674,433
4-A Division IIWilcox County225,106248,127311,325155,578940,13659,864
4-A Division IITreutlen139,348299,974224,062156,090819,474180,526
4-A Division IIHawkinsville13,693127,075234,596316,897692,261307,739
4-A Division IITelfair County9,61032,13582,429205,793329,967670,033
4-A Division IIDooly County1,28220,28054,925145,762222,249777,751
4-A Division IIMontgomery County-2151274346999,654
5-A Division IIJohnson County945,21053,6611,05866999,9955
5-A Division IIWilkinson County51,864716,821190,37937,880996,9443,056
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep2,733101,131328,198369,967802,029197,971
5-A Division IIHancock Central110125,713389,843325,950841,616158,384
5-A Division IIGlascock County832,45887,200245,161334,902665,098
5-A Division IITwiggs County-2163,32220,97624,514975,486
6-A Division IISchley County618,368345,98735,2533921,000,000-
6-A Division IITaylor County377,498306,423214,61890,905989,44410,556
6-A Division IIMacon County4,133344,363630,69620,672999,864136
6-A Division IICrawford County13,044111,763668,339783,147216,853
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-1646,778215,408222,350777,650
6-A Division IIMarion County-198884,2345,141994,859
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)--45054999,946
7-A Division IIBowdon866,801112,94316,1633,993999,900100
7-A Division IITrion69,112520,671252,528123,512965,82334,177
7-A Division IIManchester40,609144,079420,145351,536956,36943,631
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)23,431219,939305,963447,805997,1382,862
7-A Division IIGreenville472,3685,20173,15480,770919,230
8-A Division IILincoln County961,86936,4401,394287999,99010
8-A Division IIWarren County23,254481,238293,399131,814929,70570,295
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy7,627252,084304,012252,145815,868184,132
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes4,824143,299234,356302,898685,377314,623
8-A Division IIGreene County2,42686,939166,839312,856569,060430,940
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Savannah Christian
Calvary Day
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hebron Christian
Aquinas
Holy Innocents
Savannah Christian
Hebron Christian
North Cobb Christian
King's Ridge Christian
Aquinas
Holy Innocents
Greater Atlanta Christian
Savannah Christian
Whitefield Academy
#1
1
77.55
4-1
Hebron Christian
#32
Bye
#17
41
33.85
3-3
Mount Paran Christian
#16
28
45.61
3-2
North Cobb Christian
#9
38
35.99
5-1
King's Ridge Christian
#24
49
24.30
1-4
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
29
52.55
4-1
Aquinas
#5
11
58.98
5-1
Holy Innocents
#28
Bye
#21
43
32.49
2-4
Darlington
#12
24
55.54
5-1
Greater Atlanta Christian
#13
8
58.46
3-3
Savannah Christian
#20
28
43.69
2-3
Savannah Country Day
#29
Bye
#4
14
53.24
5-1
Whitefield Academy
Calvary Day
Athens Academy
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Calvary Day
Lovett
Wesleyan
Athens Academy
Landmark Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Christian Heritage
Fellowship Christian
#3
10
64.80
4-1
Calvary Day
#30
Bye
#19
27
52.65
2-4
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#14
17
52.43
4-2
Lovett
#11
15
52.08
4-2
Wesleyan
#22
56
9.90
1-5
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
10
56.44
5-1
Athens Academy
#7
19
48.61
5-0
Landmark Christian
#26
Bye
#23
61
-9.58
2-4
Walker
#10
8
60.72
4-2
Prince Avenue Christian
#15
35
39.32
3-3
Christian Heritage
#18
44
31.35
2-4
Mount Vernon
#31
Bye
#2
2
70.86
5-1
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AA4-177.551,000,000970,587903,568802,985621,7640.61
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I5-170.861,000,000928,785778,369615,077252,8352.96
Calvary Day3-AAA4-164.801,000,000818,524546,077176,00259,45515.82
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA4-260.721,000,000578,858263,12284,54018,45653.18
Holy Innocents5-AA5-158.981,000,000619,973272,61073,92713,74171.77
Savannah Christian3-A Division I3-358.461,000,000579,548252,51164,62411,59085.28
Athens Academy8-A Division I5-156.441,000,000613,690240,08655,1907,923125.21
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA5-155.541,000,000544,918188,29038,9375,210190.94
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I5-153.241,000,000564,912182,20530,3793,312300.93
Aquinas4-AAA4-152.551,000,000421,53683,35615,7971,728577.70
Wesleyan5-A Division I4-252.081,000,000304,26580,03013,4461,335748.06
Lovett5-AA4-252.431,000,000247,16073,54911,3791,187841.46
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA2-452.651,000,000133,97145,1857,8248061,239.69
Landmark Christian5-A Division I5-048.611,000,000402,69462,6047,9105851,708.40
North Cobb Christian7-AA3-245.611,000,00072,73412,9251,1524522,221.22
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I2-343.691,000,00048,4637,0294471376,922.08
Christian Heritage7-A Division I3-339.321,000,00078,4685,3812951190,908.09
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I5-135.991,000,00052,9172,299713333,332.33
Darlington6-A Division I2-432.491,000,0005,38824551999,999.00
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I3-333.851,000,0006,92039313--
Mount Vernon5-A Division I2-431.351,000,0004,291159---
Providence Christian8-A Division I1-424.301,000,0001,3737---
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-59.901,000,00025----
Walker5-A Division I2-4-9.581,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAHebron Christian787,279995,6731,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian182,526971,2291,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy17,384847,6621,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian8,157673,491999,9991,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan1,607103,848958,2011,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas1,068335,363994,4161,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian1,027310,771959,5981,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian436555,109996,3231,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents204600,106994,0451,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian196451,147987,9271,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy110814,836995,7791,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day4905,354999,9991,000,000-
5-AALovett278,057948,4041,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-253,616828,4761,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-72,996970,7571,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day-20,01185,9161,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian-9,951598,4291,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian-380511,2161,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington-2617,3101,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian-1161381,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)-19122,4931,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon-440,5741,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker---1,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian---1,000,000-

