Maxwell playoff projections: 6A semifinal could be a North-South showdown

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|6-0
|108.14
|1,000,000
|937,095
|788,056
|701,865
|511,394
|0.96
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|5-0
|103.15
|1,000,000
|889,755
|755,517
|576,103
|269,566
|2.71
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|6-0
|96.76
|998,755
|780,623
|681,982
|248,273
|84,413
|10.85
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|6-0
|96.98
|1,000,000
|899,771
|248,967
|161,341
|63,221
|14.82
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|6-0
|93.90
|993,511
|664,500
|563,694
|153,076
|43,927
|21.77
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|4-2
|89.63
|999,990
|786,026
|162,934
|62,967
|11,990
|82.40
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|5-1
|88.86
|999,910
|393,314
|322,142
|48,096
|10,823
|91.40
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|85.03
|999,978
|576,020
|149,558
|24,853
|3,070
|324.73
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|4-2
|83.14
|801,029
|64,720
|31,286
|4,540
|497
|2,011.07
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|79.46
|999,829
|359,080
|59,046
|5,192
|371
|2,694.42
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|76.99
|999,348
|236,666
|25,679
|3,053
|162
|6,171.84
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|79.35
|740,579
|47,349
|20,793
|1,978
|159
|6,288.31
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|4-1
|74.23
|999,432
|386,182
|53,641
|1,533
|84
|11,903.76
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|5-1
|76.33
|981,054
|67,304
|28,683
|1,694
|83
|12,047.19
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|3-3
|77.38
|995,172
|47,357
|13,509
|1,626
|68
|14,704.88
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|5-0
|74.36
|999,910
|254,336
|29,095
|1,046
|51
|19,606.84
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-1
|77.44
|457,349
|16,959
|5,850
|502
|32
|31,249.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|74.89
|999,971
|22,046
|8,169
|409
|22
|45,453.55
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|3-3
|71.73
|998,186
|182,411
|13,906
|578
|19
|52,630.58
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|4-2
|74.56
|999,969
|19,626
|6,898
|297
|19
|52,630.58
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|72.43
|949,621
|18,031
|4,323
|259
|9
|111,110.11
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|3-3
|71.54
|959,520
|102,070
|9,005
|241
|7
|142,856.14
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|4-2
|72.28
|884,753
|13,084
|3,309
|163
|6
|166,665.67
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|2-4
|67.67
|982,621
|56,519
|2,936
|80
|3
|333,332.33
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|2-3
|68.21
|884,900
|8,147
|1,946
|40
|2
|499,999.00
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|4-2
|68.55
|887,926
|54,644
|3,345
|69
|1
|999,999.00
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|4-2
|67.52
|997,590
|8,539
|1,781
|52
|1
|999,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|67.28
|918,028
|45,623
|2,177
|50
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|63.10
|929,871
|19,540
|622
|10
|-
|-
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|1-5
|61.13
|982,945
|28,492
|768
|8
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|3-2
|60.75
|824,366
|1,407
|156
|3
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|4-2
|58.99
|700,192
|5,600
|123
|1
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|3-2
|57.99
|864,280
|4,075
|53
|1
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|3-2
|59.09
|438,342
|2,303
|35
|1
|-
|-
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|2-4
|61.63
|152,977
|96
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|3-3
|53.98
|104,338
|358
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-3
|52.86
|66,430
|15
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|54.96
|60,303
|268
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|2-3
|49.80
|131,347
|15
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-3
|60.78
|8,777
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-5
|48.67
|5,944
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|41.39
|84,036
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|4-1
|50.14
|55,568
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|37.59
|50,273
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|3-3
|56.02
|31,673
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-5
|31.33
|18,879
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|1-5
|45.30
|10,107
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-3
|45.04
|3,977
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|41.95
|44,296
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|1-4
|23.57
|1,670
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|0-4
|33.02
|340
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-5
|32.67
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-5
|21.36
|51
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-3
|27.59
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-5
|31.62
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|21.23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|588,481
|326,568
|69,762
|13,944
|998,755
|1,245
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|378,877
|497,543
|98,355
|18,736
|993,511
|6,489
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|18,078
|79,797
|290,227
|352,477
|740,579
|259,421
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|12,840
|66,685
|396,897
|324,607
|801,029
|198,971
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|1,720
|29,332
|143,435
|282,862
|457,349
|542,651
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|4
|75
|1,324
|7,374
|8,777
|991,223
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|730,075
|246,850
|21,874
|1,201
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|254,807
|649,918
|87,732
|7,533
|999,990
|10
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|14,429
|94,817
|664,512
|224,428
|998,186
|1,814
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|689
|8,412
|225,670
|748,174
|982,945
|17,055
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|3
|212
|18,664
|18,879
|981,121
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|579,047
|301,739
|119,107
|85
|999,978
|22
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|303,860
|413,753
|253,842
|28,374
|999,829
|171
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|117,093
|284,156
|596,764
|1,897
|999,910
|90
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|330
|29,299
|834,651
|864,280
|135,720
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|20
|813
|49,440
|50,273
|949,727
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|2
|172
|83,862
|84,036
|915,964
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|3
|1,667
|1,670
|998,330
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|24
|24
|999,976
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|997,312
|2,467
|207
|14
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|1,426
|157,032
|458,054
|381,078
|997,590
|2,410
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|1,239
|34,179
|378,043
|471,439
|884,900
|115,100
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|23
|804,344
|157,045
|33,760
|995,172
|4,828
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|1,420
|5,319
|59,691
|66,430
|933,570
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|558
|1,320
|53,690
|55,568
|944,432
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|12
|328
|340
|999,660
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|832,834
|147,169
|16,815
|2,530
|999,348
|652
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|132,225
|215,044
|311,202
|324,150
|982,621
|17,379
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|22,068
|395,953
|332,181
|209,318
|959,520
|40,480
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|12,393
|237,885
|320,754
|316,894
|887,926
|112,074
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|415
|3,312
|13,901
|86,710
|104,338
|895,662
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|64
|588
|4,412
|55,239
|60,303
|939,697
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|1
|49
|735
|5,159
|5,944
|994,056
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|938,895
|50,059
|7,896
|2,582
|999,432
|568
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|29,563
|119,814
|206,016
|344,799
|700,192
|299,808
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|12,888
|34,487
|93,433
|297,534
|438,342
|561,658
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|11,432
|448,642
|305,223
|152,731
|918,028
|81,972
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|7,191
|346,771
|384,899
|191,010
|929,871
|70,129
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|23
|91
|1,668
|8,325
|10,107
|989,893
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|8
|135
|862
|2,972
|3,977
|996,023
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|1
|3
|47
|51
|999,949
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|799,934
|177,111
|18,511
|4,354
|999,910
|90
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|163,894
|485,394
|248,892
|82,874
|981,054
|18,946
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|30,192
|94,885
|312,833
|446,843
|884,753
|115,247
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|5,964
|237,648
|395,634
|310,375
|949,621
|50,379
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|14
|4,859
|20,585
|127,519
|152,977
|847,023
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|2
|103
|3,545
|28,023
|31,673
|968,327
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|12
|12
|999,988
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|959,003
|37,562
|3,296
|139
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|21,835
|444,460
|444,008
|89,668
|999,971
|29
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|18,407
|481,808
|403,730
|96,024
|999,969
|31
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|755
|36,170
|148,736
|638,705
|824,366
|175,634
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|196
|44,100
|44,296
|955,704
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|-
|32
|131,315
|131,347
|868,653
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|2
|49
|51
|999,949
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|6-0
|98.78
|1,000,000
|932,880
|802,134
|696,122
|455,550
|1.20
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|6-0
|96.46
|999,995
|936,643
|880,597
|664,358
|363,376
|1.75
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|5-1
|89.83
|999,963
|916,367
|629,202
|266,387
|100,622
|8.94
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|4-1
|85.79
|999,855
|832,720
|468,528
|149,297
|41,728
|22.96
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|5-1
|83.50
|998,430
|766,424
|391,838
|99,256
|23,158
|42.18
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|3-2
|78.80
|999,905
|492,699
|195,657
|28,855
|4,657
|213.73
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|6-0
|79.01
|998,603
|375,434
|161,136
|30,500
|4,462
|223.11
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|4-2
|76.98
|988,219
|265,333
|82,818
|12,233
|1,519
|657.33
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|5-1
|75.09
|999,998
|282,681
|115,521
|12,112
|1,445
|691.04
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|4-2
|73.42
|1,000,000
|613,411
|67,270
|14,539
|1,266
|788.89
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|75.96
|992,368
|255,360
|61,257
|9,951
|1,082
|923.21
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|5-1
|74.14
|999,956
|214,213
|19,065
|5,589
|538
|1,857.74
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|6-0
|70.97
|997,971
|131,684
|30,040
|4,076
|283
|3,532.57
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|68.99
|919,309
|146,957
|19,485
|1,567
|95
|10,525.32
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|4-2
|67.74
|822,428
|194,828
|14,024
|1,350
|65
|15,383.62
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|3-3
|68.69
|937,949
|143,475
|17,705
|1,282
|57
|17,542.86
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|6-0
|67.75
|996,085
|119,604
|15,474
|1,238
|52
|19,229.77
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|5-0
|63.52
|984,575
|65,293
|5,534
|278
|15
|66,665.67
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|5-1
|66.48
|878,624
|33,143
|4,805
|324
|14
|71,427.57
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|4-2
|60.56
|973,754
|62,870
|4,422
|197
|7
|142,856.14
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|4-2
|64.83
|856,429
|57,498
|5,198
|210
|5
|199,999.00
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-3
|61.26
|963,105
|30,460
|2,208
|86
|2
|499,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|3-3
|60.28
|853,537
|48,980
|3,526
|128
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|4-2
|53.50
|994,890
|24,312
|581
|12
|1
|999,999.00
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|60.34
|746,223
|5,648
|503
|28
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|2-4
|53.27
|996,578
|19,934
|439
|9
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|3-3
|57.29
|825,455
|4,830
|345
|4
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|3-2
|51.14
|604,746
|6,547
|129
|4
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|3-3
|55.99
|179,225
|8,207
|172
|3
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|45.29
|798,672
|525
|9
|2
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|53.84
|963,832
|3,025
|179
|1
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|56.03
|380,947
|2,216
|107
|1
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-3
|50.87
|449,413
|4,377
|68
|1
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-4
|49.70
|72,025
|482
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-4
|42.27
|968,645
|254
|6
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|2-4
|49.75
|86,186
|152
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|1-5
|40.62
|508,359
|56
|4
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|50.66
|179,898
|114
|2
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|2-3
|42.28
|88,504
|96
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|41.58
|324,259
|76
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|47.36
|63,183
|71
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-4
|41.57
|357,721
|67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-3
|46.88
|98,186
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|40.76
|23,688
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|1-4
|43.30
|6,369
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|3-3
|36.23
|47,032
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-6
|42.27
|3,209
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|4-2
|48.66
|2,988
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|1-5
|44.56
|27,549
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-6
|28.69
|26,804
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|2-5
|31.31
|11,346
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-6
|22.50
|1,739
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-5
|40.59
|559
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-6
|30.23
|177
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|27.51
|144
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-5
|35.59
|132
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-6
|20.41
|125
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-5
|23.97
|97
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-6
|34.45
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-5
|24.77
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-5
|23.31
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|988,154
|10,092
|1,299
|411
|999,956
|44
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|9,125
|91,000
|178,273
|326,348
|604,746
|395,254
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|1,844
|494,768
|366,821
|110,321
|973,754
|26,246
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|521
|5,241
|139,794
|303,857
|449,413
|550,587
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|318
|396,355
|293,682
|163,182
|853,537
|146,463
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|38
|1,247
|14,823
|72,396
|88,504
|911,496
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|-
|799
|4,132
|18,757
|23,688
|976,312
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|498
|1,176
|4,695
|6,369
|993,631
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|-
|33
|33
|999,967
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|917,658
|79,173
|2,253
|911
|999,995
|5
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|69,062
|506,665
|314,956
|107,920
|998,603
|1,397
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|8,290
|82,844
|238,928
|607,887
|937,949
|62,051
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|4,987
|331,084
|438,505
|213,643
|988,219
|11,781
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|3
|208
|5,088
|66,726
|72,025
|927,975
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|26
|270
|2,913
|3,209
|996,791
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|964,603
|33,096
|2,286
|15
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|24,389
|662,042
|304,351
|7,189
|997,971
|2,029
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|11,008
|284,844
|446,521
|253,712
|996,085
|3,915
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|19,465
|243,640
|593,324
|856,429
|143,571
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|553
|3,042
|59,588
|63,183
|936,817
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|159
|86,027
|86,186
|913,814
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|1
|143
|144
|999,856
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|993,096
|6,550
|278
|76
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|5,368
|188,079
|269,303
|335,922
|798,672
|201,328
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|1,033
|41,492
|93,361
|188,373
|324,259
|675,741
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|496
|688,470
|213,179
|61,687
|963,832
|36,168
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4
|2,679
|7,971
|36,378
|47,032
|952,968
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|3
|28,951
|317,669
|161,736
|508,359
|491,641
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|43,779
|98,184
|215,758
|357,721
|642,279
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|55
|70
|125
|999,875
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|826,258
|153,964
|18,913
|770
|999,905
|95
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|117,816
|465,330
|324,441
|76,988
|984,575
|15,425
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|55,516
|318,195
|365,190
|224,204
|963,105
|36,895
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|340
|5,101
|27,575
|146,882
|179,898
|820,102
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|58
|656
|17,162
|80,310
|98,186
|901,814
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|12
|56,754
|246,269
|443,188
|746,223
|253,777
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|438
|27,111
|27,549
|972,451
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|-
|12
|547
|559
|999,441
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|453,105
|138,466
|236,996
|90,742
|919,309
|80,691
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|444,272
|428,038
|79,879
|40,179
|992,368
|7,632
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|47,085
|237,690
|348,010
|245,839
|878,624
|121,376
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|32,294
|117,307
|213,415
|462,439
|825,455
|174,545
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|23,139
|78,449
|120,902
|158,457
|380,947
|619,053
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|105
|50
|781
|2,052
|2,988
|997,012
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|16
|116
|132
|999,868
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|1
|176
|177
|999,823
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|507,491
|308,521
|167,279
|16,672
|999,963
|37
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|297,853
|345,924
|319,101
|36,977
|999,855
|145
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|192,988
|342,340
|456,384
|6,718
|998,430
|1,570
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|1,668
|3,031
|52,155
|765,574
|822,428
|177,572
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|184
|5,081
|173,960
|179,225
|820,775
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|97
|97
|999,903
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|962,830
|36,303
|508
|357
|999,998
|2
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|34,884
|503,793
|441,320
|14,893
|994,890
|5,110
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|1,711
|17,906
|118,909
|830,119
|968,645
|31,355
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|574
|441,933
|432,888
|121,183
|996,578
|3,422
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|1
|2
|3,043
|23,758
|26,804
|973,196
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|43
|270
|1,426
|1,739
|998,261
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|20
|3,062
|8,264
|11,346
|988,654
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|6-0
|99.29
|1,000,000
|988,707
|921,086
|833,725
|618,583
|0.62
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|6-0
|92.67
|1,000,000
|958,777
|911,434
|753,585
|296,238
|2.38
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|6-0
|83.50
|999,996
|725,615
|597,403
|168,060
|35,439
|27.22
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|3-2
|81.65
|999,906
|721,698
|427,336
|65,679
|17,774
|55.26
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|6-0
|81.10
|999,985
|810,040
|432,665
|63,055
|16,406
|59.95
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|4-1
|79.50
|999,968
|800,435
|87,031
|38,758
|8,884
|111.56
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|5-1
|76.49
|995,399
|289,783
|199,540
|31,377
|3,643
|273.50
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|3-3
|71.68
|998,450
|569,576
|55,590
|13,561
|979
|1,020.45
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|71.87
|997,767
|369,960
|92,939
|9,829
|750
|1,332.33
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|71.17
|997,110
|345,543
|81,789
|8,054
|598
|1,671.24
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|6-1
|70.13
|998,786
|240,967
|88,397
|6,250
|426
|2,346.42
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|4-2
|67.25
|992,789
|193,694
|28,075
|1,981
|78
|12,819.51
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|64.73
|995,749
|206,430
|10,026
|1,538
|63
|15,872.02
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|5-1
|65.10
|932,093
|141,532
|11,740
|1,009
|39
|25,640.03
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|64.28
|848,610
|142,913
|10,004
|960
|33
|30,302.03
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|5-1
|63.19
|965,487
|22,865
|6,411
|743
|19
|52,630.58
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|4-2
|62.52
|992,060
|170,698
|16,046
|722
|18
|55,554.56
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|64.40
|652,868
|76,939
|5,563
|410
|13
|76,922.08
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|61.29
|922,639
|17,018
|3,985
|162
|8
|124,999.00
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|61.43
|914,167
|17,576
|4,301
|312
|6
|166,665.67
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|5-0
|56.59
|957,376
|61,526
|2,567
|93
|2
|499,999.00
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-0
|55.61
|701,649
|4,611
|583
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|3-2
|56.31
|946,809
|55,114
|2,356
|61
|-
|-
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|4-2
|58.34
|550,513
|29,208
|1,944
|48
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|1-5
|52.30
|778,910
|2,106
|183
|3
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|3-3
|51.35
|714,794
|9,894
|286
|2
|-
|-
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|49.81
|788,021
|1,697
|71
|2
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|3-2
|53.13
|621,404
|7,646
|198
|1
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|5-1
|49.34
|997,590
|2,400
|100
|1
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|2-4
|48.70
|993,228
|2,077
|81
|1
|-
|-
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|3-3
|53.54
|170,985
|672
|60
|1
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|49.14
|567,679
|1,291
|48
|1
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-4
|48.24
|633,117
|5,403
|40
|1
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|5-1
|43.08
|379,217
|1,044
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|3-2
|51.91
|313,141
|999
|49
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|46.98
|466,884
|495
|20
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|5-1
|47.91
|428,815
|1,397
|16
|-
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|1-5
|46.24
|231,953
|628
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|3-3
|48.59
|19,217
|224
|8
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-5
|48.67
|140,633
|213
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|5-1
|42.22
|688,345
|249
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|1-4
|42.59
|105,483
|153
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-4
|44.86
|175,105
|99
|1
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|3-3
|44.03
|72,887
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|2-4
|39.40
|306,573
|38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-6
|40.46
|24,197
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|42.32
|339
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-4
|38.19
|576
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|2-4
|24.12
|13,893
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-5
|25.20
|3,529
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-6
|30.07
|2,526
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|1-4
|12.59
|371
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|2-4
|30.45
|367
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-3
|35.94
|35
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|1-5
|18.11
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-6
|28.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|18.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|1-6
|6.13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-6
|5.43
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-5
|0.29
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-6
|-35.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|940,946
|42,062
|15,286
|1,612
|999,906
|94
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|36,401
|815,860
|128,499
|14,639
|995,399
|4,601
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|20,567
|107,049
|550,985
|235,566
|914,167
|85,833
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|1,693
|23,661
|246,997
|506,559
|778,910
|221,090
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|322
|9,671
|48,356
|112,636
|170,985
|829,015
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|71
|1,697
|9,877
|128,988
|140,633
|859,367
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|498,986
|203,617
|271,641
|21,505
|995,749
|4,251
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|247,854
|157,844
|214,006
|228,906
|848,610
|151,390
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|183,873
|207,214
|306,808
|234,198
|932,093
|67,907
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|67,127
|323,573
|107,118
|155,050
|652,868
|347,132
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|2,158
|107,696
|97,970
|342,689
|550,513
|449,487
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|1
|40
|25
|273
|339
|999,661
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|1
|3
|3
|28
|35
|999,965
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|11
|2,391
|16,815
|19,217
|980,783
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|2
|38
|536
|576
|999,424
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|964,147
|26,804
|8,068
|966
|999,985
|15
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|24,410
|872,044
|96,600
|5,396
|998,450
|1,550
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|10,170
|91,303
|569,961
|275,375
|946,809
|53,191
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|1,151
|3,765
|282,682
|427,196
|714,794
|285,206
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|106
|4,775
|20,673
|206,399
|231,953
|768,047
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|16
|1,305
|21,763
|82,399
|105,483
|894,517
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|4
|253
|2,269
|2,526
|997,474
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|999,830
|170
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|170
|59,703
|176,997
|451,475
|688,345
|311,655
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|495,207
|427,539
|74,844
|997,590
|2,410
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|-
|444,597
|380,825
|167,806
|993,228
|6,772
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|276
|2,593
|11,024
|13,893
|986,107
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|47
|12,045
|294,481
|306,573
|693,427
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|1
|370
|371
|999,629
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|969,106
|28,701
|1,297
|864
|999,968
|32
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|23,877
|331,557
|474,724
|127,218
|957,376
|42,624
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|4,160
|38,542
|118,244
|460,458
|621,404
|378,596
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|2,153
|593,648
|321,688
|74,571
|992,060
|7,940
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|704
|7,552
|83,899
|336,660
|428,815
|571,185
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|148
|219
|367
|999,633
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|10
|10
|999,990
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|401,733
|341,646
|229,338
|25,050
|997,767
|2,233
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|381,880
|338,723
|247,691
|28,816
|997,110
|2,890
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|213,224
|304,298
|420,150
|55,117
|992,789
|7,211
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|2,752
|12,516
|74,857
|542,992
|633,117
|366,883
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|411
|2,817
|27,964
|348,025
|379,217
|620,783
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|813,056
|182,394
|4,448
|98
|999,996
|4
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|185,210
|762,380
|47,465
|3,731
|998,786
|1,214
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|1,370
|10,577
|476,426
|299,648
|788,021
|211,979
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|362
|25,438
|292,377
|249,502
|567,679
|432,321
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|1
|19,013
|101,506
|346,364
|466,884
|533,116
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|1
|198
|77,318
|97,588
|175,105
|824,895
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|460
|3,069
|3,529
|996,471
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|986,127
|13,686
|170
|17
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|10,595
|722,959
|159,013
|72,920
|965,487
|34,513
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|2,450
|100,877
|542,294
|277,018
|922,639
|77,361
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|722
|132,836
|238,426
|329,665
|701,649
|298,351
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|106
|28,875
|39,854
|244,306
|313,141
|686,859
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|441
|16,595
|55,851
|72,887
|927,113
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|326
|3,648
|20,223
|24,197
|975,803
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|5-1
|82.36
|1,000,000
|860,138
|714,713
|592,394
|424,637
|1.35
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|5-0
|79.88
|1,000,000
|845,365
|671,922
|503,270
|300,339
|2.33
|Troup
|2-AAA
|5-0
|73.59
|999,903
|579,474
|308,944
|169,862
|69,778
|13.33
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|5-1
|72.51
|999,878
|456,352
|213,729
|114,163
|43,758
|21.85
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|6-0
|70.41
|999,922
|595,009
|334,212
|120,367
|39,638
|24.23
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|6-0
|68.86
|1,000,000
|607,639
|333,108
|132,655
|35,220
|27.39
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|4-1
|68.94
|1,000,000
|627,464
|318,589
|108,552
|31,240
|31.01
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|3-2
|68.80
|999,965
|579,346
|301,917
|94,607
|27,862
|34.89
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|3-2
|66.04
|998,196
|379,084
|149,857
|42,609
|9,623
|102.92
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|6-0
|64.26
|999,994
|449,883
|186,178
|49,041
|8,961
|110.59
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|3-2
|61.18
|987,598
|233,449
|59,685
|12,018
|1,745
|572.07
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|4-2
|61.27
|999,386
|213,820
|69,130
|11,120
|1,714
|582.43
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|5-1
|59.77
|999,965
|247,650
|68,913
|10,806
|1,362
|733.21
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|5-1
|60.10
|998,797
|180,567
|49,769
|8,429
|1,051
|950.47
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|3-2
|59.59
|915,859
|113,034
|26,198
|4,336
|563
|1,775.20
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|5-1
|58.28
|974,238
|160,016
|32,079
|5,102
|553
|1,807.32
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|5-0
|57.78
|999,885
|158,851
|37,209
|5,544
|548
|1,823.82
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|4-2
|58.61
|979,445
|105,137
|23,374
|3,606
|414
|2,414.46
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|4-1
|57.43
|999,185
|116,166
|24,982
|3,497
|388
|2,576.32
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|5-1
|57.17
|994,761
|95,246
|19,147
|2,441
|236
|4,236.29
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|5-1
|56.51
|999,675
|97,222
|17,575
|2,500
|192
|5,207.33
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|4-2
|54.33
|964,385
|57,366
|8,645
|898
|55
|18,180.82
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-2
|55.61
|505,037
|32,278
|5,983
|551
|42
|23,808.52
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|3-3
|52.61
|943,952
|43,640
|5,257
|434
|22
|45,453.55
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|5-1
|51.33
|999,366
|36,344
|5,026
|332
|21
|47,618.05
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-2
|50.74
|966,702
|26,670
|3,021
|200
|10
|99,999.00
|Westover
|1-AAA
|3-2
|50.76
|736,276
|19,543
|2,115
|123
|9
|111,110.11
|Luella
|5-AAA
|3-2
|51.26
|596,594
|21,915
|2,495
|180
|7
|142,856.14
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|3-2
|53.32
|193,391
|8,401
|1,240
|110
|6
|166,665.67
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|4-2
|49.85
|982,862
|21,660
|2,491
|144
|4
|249,999.00
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|2-3
|48.44
|376,648
|6,279
|563
|37
|1
|999,999.00
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-6
|46.67
|391,553
|1,233
|120
|3
|1
|999,999.00
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-3
|48.28
|398,456
|6,513
|532
|26
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|3-3
|46.18
|593,539
|5,888
|480
|20
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-4
|47.44
|681,942
|3,815
|366
|15
|-
|-
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-4
|46.52
|213,326
|2,242
|168
|3
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-4
|46.43
|217,487
|1,130
|104
|3
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|4-1
|43.02
|539,661
|2,977
|127
|2
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|2-4
|38.46
|298,903
|379
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|3-3
|40.53
|83,538
|260
|8
|-
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-4
|39.04
|77,803
|125
|6
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|4-2
|35.99
|168,671
|173
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|1-4
|40.27
|55,555
|105
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|1-3
|35.47
|102,448
|89
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-3
|37.99
|44,772
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|0-6
|34.49
|4,906
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|1-5
|45.53
|738
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-4
|26.76
|9,399
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-4
|26.78
|5,287
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-3
|24.47
|133
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-5
|28.38
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-4
|20.66
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-4
|17.10
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-5
|16.57
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-6
|18.93
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-5
|12.68
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-5
|7.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-5
|3.75
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|857,700
|921,426
|998,208
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|71,042
|857,292
|988,776
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|26,164
|738,275
|980,025
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|21,074
|717,640
|948,348
|999,994
|6
|2-AAA
|Troup
|18,635
|289,580
|842,322
|999,903
|97
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|2,903
|215,979
|629,930
|999,885
|115
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|731
|298,263
|977,393
|999,965
|35
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|559
|691,536
|950,865
|999,965
|35
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|320
|54,222
|821,869
|999,878
|122
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|291
|57,610
|666,449
|999,386
|614
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|288
|612,813
|975,499
|999,922
|78
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|135
|997,352
|999,265
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|65
|188,375
|545,950
|998,797
|1,203
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|55
|11,639
|598,784
|999,675
|325
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|12
|60,512
|492,999
|999,185
|815
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|11
|377,277
|892,044
|998,196
|1,804
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|8
|6,978
|198,869
|982,862
|17,138
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|5
|16,051
|235,030
|994,761
|5,239
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|1
|383,324
|654,703
|987,598
|12,402
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|1
|351,782
|630,575
|974,238
|25,762
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|43,121
|140,629
|943,952
|56,048
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|36,788
|112,401
|596,594
|403,406
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|34,676
|159,625
|964,385
|35,615
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|15,530
|128,277
|979,445
|20,555
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|6,387
|58,662
|681,942
|318,058
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|5,108
|67,177
|966,702
|33,298
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|4,349
|27,846
|915,859
|84,141
|1-AAA
|Westover
|-
|1,997
|54,950
|736,276
|263,724
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|1,068
|10,814
|398,456
|601,544
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|791
|11,360
|217,487
|782,513
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|756
|8,280
|391,553
|608,447
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|607
|8,211
|539,661
|460,339
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|350
|152,871
|999,366
|634
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|193
|2,935
|213,326
|786,674
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|181
|10,852
|298,903
|701,097
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|48
|7,043
|376,648
|623,352
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|47
|1,256
|168,671
|831,329
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|31
|480
|593,539
|406,461
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|15
|1,449
|77,803
|922,197
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|14
|102
|44,772
|955,228
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|7
|274
|193,391
|806,609
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|7
|174
|55,555
|944,445
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|3
|4,086
|505,037
|494,963
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|2,289
|83,538
|916,462
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|48
|9,399
|990,601
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|5
|5,287
|994,713
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|1
|4,906
|995,094
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|102,448
|897,552
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|738
|999,262
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|133
|999,867
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|10
|999,990
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|4
|999,996
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|2
|999,998
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|6-0
|74.00
|1,000,000
|884,802
|699,175
|496,893
|331,577
|2.02
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|6-0
|71.83
|1,000,000
|874,729
|633,932
|412,697
|240,471
|3.16
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|6-0
|69.94
|999,978
|792,392
|511,327
|279,641
|143,770
|5.96
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|6-0
|68.44
|1,000,000
|798,478
|539,795
|284,629
|128,869
|6.76
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|6-0
|66.60
|1,000,000
|686,499
|375,296
|179,066
|71,100
|13.06
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|5-1
|63.15
|1,000,000
|645,966
|341,538
|130,060
|39,086
|24.58
|Callaway
|2-AA
|4-2
|59.89
|999,593
|439,129
|150,940
|42,930
|10,172
|97.31
|Appling County
|3-AA
|3-3
|60.54
|994,913
|375,076
|132,753
|39,219
|10,028
|98.72
|Burke County
|4-AA
|5-1
|58.48
|999,998
|432,033
|129,405
|33,541
|6,972
|142.43
|North Murray
|7-AA
|5-0
|58.31
|1,000,000
|366,501
|122,929
|34,093
|6,770
|146.71
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|1-4
|58.95
|969,610
|258,750
|79,221
|20,529
|4,462
|223.11
|Thomson
|4-AA
|3-3
|56.53
|999,999
|309,860
|81,505
|18,050
|3,155
|315.96
|Cook
|3-AA
|4-2
|56.02
|983,463
|212,601
|55,675
|11,298
|1,858
|537.21
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-1
|51.98
|985,198
|107,408
|20,237
|2,954
|351
|2,848.00
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|3-3
|52.32
|938,436
|106,317
|20,216
|2,879
|344
|2,905.98
|Hart County
|8-AA
|2-4
|51.79
|853,962
|83,802
|17,188
|2,345
|266
|3,758.40
|Columbia
|6-AA
|0-6
|48.79
|999,082
|130,003
|18,316
|1,922
|158
|6,328.11
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|4-2
|50.42
|998,754
|70,583
|13,061
|1,603
|143
|6,992.01
|Laney
|4-AA
|4-2
|49.81
|999,991
|74,686
|13,292
|1,489
|132
|7,574.76
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|3-2
|49.18
|996,079
|69,504
|11,406
|1,241
|104
|9,614.38
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|1-5
|49.91
|906,474
|51,883
|9,723
|1,145
|102
|9,802.92
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|5-1
|48.29
|890,925
|48,688
|6,323
|626
|48
|20,832.33
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|4-2
|47.68
|993,864
|49,767
|6,827
|609
|37
|27,026.03
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|5-1
|43.69
|996,315
|60,459
|5,291
|334
|16
|62,499.00
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|4-2
|42.91
|958,295
|20,322
|1,507
|63
|7
|142,856.14
|Spencer
|1-AA
|3-3
|42.81
|952,947
|22,321
|1,644
|88
|1
|999,999.00
|Pike County
|2-AA
|3-3
|39.15
|757,949
|8,218
|396
|21
|1
|999,999.00
|Columbus
|1-AA
|4-1
|38.38
|994,941
|7,411
|450
|16
|-
|-
|Jackson
|2-AA
|2-4
|39.09
|702,003
|5,449
|352
|14
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|1-5
|38.34
|631,029
|4,284
|221
|4
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-4
|34.12
|139,032
|237
|9
|1
|-
|-
|Union County
|7-AA
|1-5
|36.16
|135,467
|822
|30
|-
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-4
|27.48
|814,075
|603
|13
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|3-2
|25.04
|739,672
|200
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|1-4
|30.80
|45,595
|105
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|2-4
|21.54
|454,205
|38
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|1-5
|26.83
|94,857
|52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-4
|23.93
|38,533
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-5
|12.00
|919,814
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-5
|27.44
|4,226
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-6
|-5.26
|56,930
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-5
|2.26
|23,294
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|3-3
|10.85
|21,902
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-5
|19.51
|6,332
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|2-5
|20.23
|2,256
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-6
|5.07
|12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-6
|-12.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|452,044
|959,977
|999,678
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|248,408
|875,664
|995,147
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Murray
|190,674
|659,546
|986,829
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|48,105
|768,398
|999,967
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|34,475
|807,209
|997,553
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|26,203
|555,878
|989,860
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|71
|725,042
|957,498
|999,978
|22
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|16
|39,000
|480,709
|996,079
|3,921
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|4
|17,622
|334,896
|993,864
|6,136
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|613,619
|951,714
|999,082
|918
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|596,887
|999,311
|999,999
|1
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|402,583
|880,101
|999,998
|2
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|361,454
|869,897
|996,315
|3,685
|2-AA
|Callaway
|-
|232,510
|930,658
|999,593
|407
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|172,405
|614,119
|994,913
|5,087
|3-AA
|Cook
|-
|84,358
|350,587
|983,463
|16,537
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|20,958
|380,734
|853,962
|146,038
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|19,417
|118,766
|906,474
|93,526
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|18,134
|216,104
|938,436
|61,564
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|17,278
|329,812
|969,610
|30,390
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|15,063
|99,807
|814,075
|185,925
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|-
|11,493
|562,522
|998,754
|1,246
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|7,543
|299,211
|985,198
|14,802
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|7,090
|53,520
|739,672
|260,328
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|2,891
|46,697
|702,003
|297,997
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|2,777
|25,334
|454,205
|545,795
|1-AA
|Columbus
|-
|1,533
|203,089
|994,941
|5,059
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|874
|9,089
|757,949
|242,051
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|862
|36,208
|890,925
|109,075
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|739
|196,883
|999,991
|9
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|495
|21,654
|958,295
|41,705
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|440
|25,789
|631,029
|368,971
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|132
|2,890
|139,032
|860,968
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|118
|33,053
|952,947
|47,053
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|11
|65
|919,814
|80,186
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|-
|137
|135,467
|864,533
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|54
|94,857
|905,143
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|26
|45,595
|954,405
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|20
|6,332
|993,668
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|6
|2,256
|997,744
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|4
|4,226
|995,774
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|1
|38,533
|961,467
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|1
|23,294
|976,706
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|56,930
|943,070
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|21,902
|978,098
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|12
|999,988
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|5-1
|73.85
|1,000,000
|907,620
|751,570
|632,386
|495,850
|1.02
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|6-0
|67.66
|1,000,000
|801,796
|507,598
|343,367
|176,499
|4.67
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|6-0
|64.09
|1,000,000
|695,724
|411,181
|233,418
|91,046
|9.98
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|5-1
|64.16
|999,997
|679,351
|443,090
|213,657
|88,390
|10.31
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|5-1
|61.99
|1,000,000
|695,919
|441,570
|192,229
|66,143
|14.12
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|6-0
|59.00
|1,000,000
|578,407
|309,243
|114,773
|30,747
|31.52
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|5-0
|57.67
|1,000,000
|581,357
|277,524
|100,634
|23,717
|41.16
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|55.93
|1,000,000
|342,109
|140,832
|42,050
|8,851
|111.98
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|2-3
|56.32
|998,426
|282,864
|116,057
|34,034
|7,332
|135.39
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|5-1
|53.72
|999,999
|267,052
|101,116
|23,651
|4,194
|237.44
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|5-1
|51.68
|1,000,000
|225,548
|70,747
|14,763
|2,035
|490.40
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|5-0
|48.77
|1,000,000
|245,593
|71,392
|11,394
|1,218
|820.02
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|4-1
|50.64
|999,727
|161,656
|47,900
|8,661
|1,126
|887.10
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|6-0
|47.86
|1,000,000
|222,883
|59,396
|9,089
|853
|1,171.33
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|47.73
|999,960
|178,944
|44,113
|5,651
|573
|1,744.20
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|4-1
|45.74
|999,997
|259,832
|54,790
|5,999
|434
|2,303.15
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|46.05
|999,627
|117,298
|24,611
|2,935
|250
|3,999.00
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|4-2
|45.01
|999,999
|149,459
|29,305
|3,153
|221
|4,523.89
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|2-4
|45.95
|995,826
|106,052
|23,528
|2,448
|196
|5,101.04
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|3-3
|44.68
|996,189
|104,730
|19,378
|1,836
|132
|7,574.76
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-2
|44.16
|999,991
|69,373
|12,104
|1,101
|77
|12,986.01
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|4-2
|41.66
|999,992
|112,910
|16,499
|1,120
|53
|18,866.92
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|3-3
|41.56
|999,992
|57,658
|8,199
|550
|19
|52,630.58
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|4-2
|41.76
|989,537
|46,036
|6,284
|422
|15
|66,665.67
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|2-4
|42.16
|738,779
|32,089
|4,792
|343
|14
|71,427.57
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|2-4
|39.61
|802,421
|23,677
|2,761
|143
|7
|142,856.14
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-2
|37.04
|981,563
|20,889
|1,793
|71
|5
|199,999.00
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-6
|39.69
|595,903
|8,191
|740
|60
|2
|499,999.00
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-3
|37.66
|480,747
|8,428
|865
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|2-4
|35.10
|630,943
|7,366
|584
|12
|-
|-
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|2-4
|34.27
|478,747
|4,312
|289
|6
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-5
|33.46
|212,007
|854
|41
|3
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-5
|27.56
|502,024
|918
|35
|1
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|5-1
|26.18
|991,952
|2,194
|55
|-
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-4
|27.41
|143,687
|262
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|23.71
|300,308
|117
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-5
|28.10
|117,704
|112
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|3-2
|19.34
|999,656
|415
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-6
|22.24
|13,655
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|15.52
|24,249
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-5
|15.34
|6,325
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-6
|10.60
|34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-4
|0.80
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-5
|-5.22
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-5
|-11.30
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-6
|9.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|362,731
|756,997
|999,958
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|213,619
|830,767
|997,275
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|175,826
|847,553
|999,859
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|154,906
|786,721
|997,989
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|73,898
|495,512
|980,248
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|7,562
|671,892
|979,969
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|7,177
|434,236
|923,952
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|3,647
|812,178
|981,472
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|433
|437,974
|891,894
|999,997
|3
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|157
|260,843
|713,148
|999,999
|1
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|19
|711,168
|971,880
|999,997
|3
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|12
|84,676
|653,066
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|5
|162,365
|529,821
|999,960
|40
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|4
|10,660
|311,282
|999,727
|273
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|3
|94,345
|512,799
|999,999
|1
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|1
|93,593
|813,945
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|-
|266,309
|737,958
|999,992
|8
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|79,106
|318,274
|996,189
|3,811
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|63,579
|277,176
|995,826
|4,174
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|-
|56,831
|383,075
|999,992
|8
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|-
|28,245
|499,647
|999,627
|373
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|-
|8,715
|159,975
|998,426
|1,574
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|2,560
|21,762
|991,952
|8,048
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|-
|1,878
|158,550
|999,991
|9
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|-
|819
|93,654
|989,537
|10,463
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|182
|2,366
|212,007
|787,993
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|145
|57,420
|981,563
|18,437
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|48
|24,118
|999,656
|344
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|37
|1,882
|502,024
|497,976
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|28
|354
|143,687
|856,313
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|27
|797
|117,704
|882,296
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|6
|271
|480,747
|519,253
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|4
|665
|300,308
|699,692
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|1
|2,411
|595,903
|404,097
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|443
|478,747
|521,253
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|-
|387
|738,779
|261,221
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|184
|24,249
|975,751
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|39
|630,943
|369,057
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|34
|802,421
|197,579
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|1
|15
|999,985
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|13,655
|986,345
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|6,325
|993,675
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|34
|999,966
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|15
|999,985
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|7
|999,993
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|4-2
|57.80
|999,900
|814,314
|727,092
|470,935
|295,867
|2.38
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|6-0
|56.72
|999,990
|831,498
|534,463
|387,466
|214,211
|3.67
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|56.44
|999,276
|761,670
|543,778
|339,608
|194,873
|4.13
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|6-0
|55.00
|998,111
|716,471
|460,032
|276,417
|141,569
|6.06
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|4-2
|49.42
|999,879
|674,369
|411,971
|149,564
|51,658
|18.36
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|5-0
|47.26
|996,868
|523,913
|257,042
|82,443
|25,314
|38.50
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|46.76
|1,000,000
|525,739
|268,202
|81,777
|23,797
|41.02
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|6-0
|46.81
|995,567
|475,464
|161,404
|59,116
|17,847
|55.03
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|6-0
|47.89
|999,995
|336,802
|114,346
|54,334
|16,988
|57.87
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|4-2
|44.45
|940,136
|264,704
|92,362
|25,455
|6,192
|160.50
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|4-1
|42.65
|975,791
|252,809
|99,834
|24,636
|5,269
|188.79
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|3-2
|40.67
|821,987
|255,881
|55,844
|11,463
|2,080
|479.77
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|2-4
|38.94
|956,369
|118,331
|26,014
|4,851
|703
|1,421.48
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-5
|38.39
|697,902
|146,495
|29,007
|4,190
|592
|1,688.19
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|2-2
|36.46
|945,659
|160,393
|33,917
|4,720
|511
|1,955.95
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-3
|36.18
|1,000,000
|182,376
|30,848
|4,154
|484
|2,065.12
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-3
|37.58
|708,085
|135,518
|24,880
|3,353
|436
|2,292.58
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|3-3
|36.20
|965,823
|90,399
|22,793
|2,908
|289
|3,459.21
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|3-2
|36.05
|819,474
|84,408
|14,714
|2,092
|268
|3,730.34
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|4-1
|37.17
|692,261
|52,751
|15,115
|2,102
|258
|3,874.97
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|3-2
|35.42
|989,444
|116,010
|18,594
|2,411
|239
|4,183.10
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-3
|36.17
|582,885
|95,403
|15,173
|1,791
|185
|5,404.41
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|3-3
|36.05
|545,146
|87,696
|12,053
|1,565
|175
|5,713.29
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|6-1
|34.02
|997,138
|67,322
|8,943
|972
|77
|12,986.01
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|4-2
|33.01
|402,002
|41,847
|4,516
|473
|38
|26,314.79
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|30.32
|929,705
|43,093
|4,149
|319
|28
|35,713.29
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|2-2-1
|31.32
|686,994
|26,929
|2,627
|249
|20
|49,999.00
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-4
|31.79
|329,967
|10,819
|2,165
|165
|13
|76,922.08
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|2-3
|31.37
|233,675
|16,529
|1,412
|113
|7
|142,856.14
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|30.34
|999,864
|18,611
|2,008
|127
|4
|249,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|26.23
|996,944
|35,196
|2,054
|95
|4
|249,999.00
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|25.68
|815,868
|12,237
|857
|39
|2
|499,999.00
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-4
|28.77
|222,249
|3,715
|637
|40
|1
|999,999.00
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|27.14
|377,683
|8,630
|521
|33
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-4
|22.88
|685,377
|5,047
|279
|10
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|3-3
|25.49
|783,147
|1,726
|182
|9
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-5
|20.77
|569,060
|2,382
|117
|4
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|14.33
|802,029
|723
|14
|1
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-4
|16.00
|841,616
|1,207
|29
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|3-2
|18.16
|80,770
|332
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|0-6
|18.74
|13,741
|116
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-6
|18.42
|11,826
|52
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|1-5
|6.98
|334,902
|41
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|2-4
|13.42
|222,350
|26
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-4
|21.02
|319
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-6
|-4.29
|24,514
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-6
|4.12
|5,141
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|9.47
|2,168
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-5
|14.28
|346
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|-12.19
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|0-4
|8.07
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-6
|12.51
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|5-1
|31.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|3-3
|23.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-3
|4.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-5
|-3.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-4
|-8.08
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|0-4
|-24.89
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|888,424
|92,154
|14,863
|4,438
|999,879
|121
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|81,211
|299,004
|427,228
|138,216
|945,659
|54,341
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|22,473
|539,760
|324,227
|89,331
|975,791
|24,209
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|7,700
|38,181
|133,954
|507,159
|686,994
|313,006
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|184
|30,821
|96,180
|250,498
|377,683
|622,317
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|8
|62
|3,328
|8,428
|11,826
|988,174
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|18
|220
|1,930
|2,168
|997,832
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|565,736
|379,061
|47,963
|6,516
|999,276
|724
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|417,744
|503,671
|68,767
|7,929
|998,111
|1,889
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|11,276
|64,472
|313,585
|318,752
|708,085
|291,915
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|4,148
|27,677
|323,269
|342,808
|697,902
|302,098
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|1,095
|25,000
|243,912
|312,878
|582,885
|417,115
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|1
|119
|2,504
|11,117
|13,741
|986,259
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|566,065
|422,371
|11,521
|43
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|430,615
|406,249
|137,914
|22,090
|996,868
|3,132
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|3,034
|136,880
|432,844
|249,229
|821,987
|178,013
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|286
|28,236
|134,866
|238,614
|402,002
|597,998
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|5,285
|217,930
|321,931
|545,146
|454,854
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|978
|64,910
|167,787
|233,675
|766,325
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|1
|15
|303
|319
|999,681
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|2
|2
|999,998
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|1
|1
|999,999
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|610,961
|272,388
|92,612
|19,606
|995,567
|4,433
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|225,106
|248,127
|311,325
|155,578
|940,136
|59,864
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|139,348
|299,974
|224,062
|156,090
|819,474
|180,526
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|13,693
|127,075
|234,596
|316,897
|692,261
|307,739
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|9,610
|32,135
|82,429
|205,793
|329,967
|670,033
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|1,282
|20,280
|54,925
|145,762
|222,249
|777,751
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|21
|51
|274
|346
|999,654
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|945,210
|53,661
|1,058
|66
|999,995
|5
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|51,864
|716,821
|190,379
|37,880
|996,944
|3,056
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|2,733
|101,131
|328,198
|369,967
|802,029
|197,971
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|110
|125,713
|389,843
|325,950
|841,616
|158,384
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|83
|2,458
|87,200
|245,161
|334,902
|665,098
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|216
|3,322
|20,976
|24,514
|975,486
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|618,368
|345,987
|35,253
|392
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|377,498
|306,423
|214,618
|90,905
|989,444
|10,556
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|4,133
|344,363
|630,696
|20,672
|999,864
|136
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|1
|3,044
|111,763
|668,339
|783,147
|216,853
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|164
|6,778
|215,408
|222,350
|777,650
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|19
|888
|4,234
|5,141
|994,859
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|4
|50
|54
|999,946
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|866,801
|112,943
|16,163
|3,993
|999,900
|100
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|69,112
|520,671
|252,528
|123,512
|965,823
|34,177
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|40,609
|144,079
|420,145
|351,536
|956,369
|43,631
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|23,431
|219,939
|305,963
|447,805
|997,138
|2,862
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|47
|2,368
|5,201
|73,154
|80,770
|919,230
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|961,869
|36,440
|1,394
|287
|999,990
|10
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|23,254
|481,238
|293,399
|131,814
|929,705
|70,295
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|7,627
|252,084
|304,012
|252,145
|815,868
|184,132
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|4,824
|143,299
|234,356
|302,898
|685,377
|314,623
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|2,426
|86,939
|166,839
|312,856
|569,060
|430,940
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Playoff Projections by Team
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|4-1
|77.55
|1,000,000
|970,587
|903,568
|802,985
|621,764
|0.61
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|70.86
|1,000,000
|928,785
|778,369
|615,077
|252,835
|2.96
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|4-1
|64.80
|1,000,000
|818,524
|546,077
|176,002
|59,455
|15.82
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|4-2
|60.72
|1,000,000
|578,858
|263,122
|84,540
|18,456
|53.18
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|5-1
|58.98
|1,000,000
|619,973
|272,610
|73,927
|13,741
|71.77
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|3-3
|58.46
|1,000,000
|579,548
|252,511
|64,624
|11,590
|85.28
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|5-1
|56.44
|1,000,000
|613,690
|240,086
|55,190
|7,923
|125.21
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|5-1
|55.54
|1,000,000
|544,918
|188,290
|38,937
|5,210
|190.94
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|53.24
|1,000,000
|564,912
|182,205
|30,379
|3,312
|300.93
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|4-1
|52.55
|1,000,000
|421,536
|83,356
|15,797
|1,728
|577.70
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|4-2
|52.08
|1,000,000
|304,265
|80,030
|13,446
|1,335
|748.06
|Lovett
|5-AA
|4-2
|52.43
|1,000,000
|247,160
|73,549
|11,379
|1,187
|841.46
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|2-4
|52.65
|1,000,000
|133,971
|45,185
|7,824
|806
|1,239.69
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-0
|48.61
|1,000,000
|402,694
|62,604
|7,910
|585
|1,708.40
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|3-2
|45.61
|1,000,000
|72,734
|12,925
|1,152
|45
|22,221.22
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|2-3
|43.69
|1,000,000
|48,463
|7,029
|447
|13
|76,922.08
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|3-3
|39.32
|1,000,000
|78,468
|5,381
|295
|11
|90,908.09
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|5-1
|35.99
|1,000,000
|52,917
|2,299
|71
|3
|333,332.33
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-4
|32.49
|1,000,000
|5,388
|245
|5
|1
|999,999.00
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|3-3
|33.85
|1,000,000
|6,920
|393
|13
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|31.35
|1,000,000
|4,291
|159
|-
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-4
|24.30
|1,000,000
|1,373
|7
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-5
|9.90
|1,000,000
|25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-4
|-9.58
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|787,279
|995,673
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|182,526
|971,229
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|17,384
|847,662
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|8,157
|673,491
|999,999
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|1,607
|103,848
|958,201
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|1,068
|335,363
|994,416
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|1,027
|310,771
|959,598
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|436
|555,109
|996,323
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|204
|600,106
|994,045
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|196
|451,147
|987,927
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|110
|814,836
|995,779
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|4
|905,354
|999,999
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|2
|78,057
|948,404
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|253,616
|828,476
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|72,996
|970,757
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|20,011
|85,916
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|9,951
|598,429
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|380
|511,216
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|-
|261
|7,310
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|116
|138
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|19
|122,493
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|4
|40,574
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-