AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: 6A semifinal could be a North-South showdown The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago link copied

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson Lowndes Valdosta Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton Lowndes West Forsyth Colquitt County Grayson Hillgrove Carrollton Lowndes North Gwinnett Harrison West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 9 83.14 4-2 Colquitt County Reg 8, #2 17 74.56 4-2 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 21 72.28 4-2 Norcross Reg 4, #1 1 108.14 6-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 24 68.55 4-2 North Paulding Reg 3, #2 10 79.46 5-0 Hillgrove Reg 6, #4 35 58.99 4-2 North Atlanta Reg 2, #1 3 96.98 6-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 16 74.89 4-2 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 5 93.90 6-0 Lowndes Reg 4, #4 25 68.21 2-3 Archer Reg 7, #1 7 88.86 5-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 18 74.36 5-0 Harrison Reg 5, #2 23 71.54 3-3 Walton Reg 2, #4 31 61.13 1-5 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 19 74.23 4-1 West Forsyth McEachern Valdosta Douglas County Buford Westlake McEachern Peachtree Ridge Valdosta Douglas County North Cobb Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 22 71.73 3-3 Westlake Reg 6, #2 28 67.28 2-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 26 67.67 2-4 Marietta Reg 3, #1 8 85.03 5-0 McEachern Reg 4, #3 27 67.52 4-2 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #2 15 76.33 5-1 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #4 33 60.75 3-2 Dacula Reg 1, #1 4 96.76 6-0 Valdosta Reg 6, #3 29 63.10 2-3 Lambert Reg 2, #2 6 89.63 4-2 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 36 57.99 3-2 Campbell Reg 5, #1 14 76.99 4-2 North Cobb Reg 7, #3 20 72.43 4-2 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 13 77.38 3-3 Newton Reg 1, #4 11 79.35 5-1 Richmond Hill Reg 8, #1 2 103.15 5-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAA 6-0 108.14 1,000,000 937,095 788,056 701,865 511,394 0.96 Buford 8-AAAAAA 5-0 103.15 1,000,000 889,755 755,517 576,103 269,566 2.71 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 6-0 96.76 998,755 780,623 681,982 248,273 84,413 10.85 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 6-0 96.98 1,000,000 899,771 248,967 161,341 63,221 14.82 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 6-0 93.90 993,511 664,500 563,694 153,076 43,927 21.77 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 4-2 89.63 999,990 786,026 162,934 62,967 11,990 82.40 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 5-1 88.86 999,910 393,314 322,142 48,096 10,823 91.40 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 5-0 85.03 999,978 576,020 149,558 24,853 3,070 324.73 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 4-2 83.14 801,029 64,720 31,286 4,540 497 2,011.07 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 5-0 79.46 999,829 359,080 59,046 5,192 371 2,694.42 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-2 76.99 999,348 236,666 25,679 3,053 162 6,171.84 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 5-1 79.35 740,579 47,349 20,793 1,978 159 6,288.31 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-1 74.23 999,432 386,182 53,641 1,533 84 11,903.76 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-1 76.33 981,054 67,304 28,683 1,694 83 12,047.19 Newton 4-AAAAAA 3-3 77.38 995,172 47,357 13,509 1,626 68 14,704.88 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 5-0 74.36 999,910 254,336 29,095 1,046 51 19,606.84 Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-1 77.44 457,349 16,959 5,850 502 32 31,249.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-2 74.89 999,971 22,046 8,169 409 22 45,453.55 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-3 71.73 998,186 182,411 13,906 578 19 52,630.58 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 4-2 74.56 999,969 19,626 6,898 297 19 52,630.58 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 4-2 72.43 949,621 18,031 4,323 259 9 111,110.11 Walton 5-AAAAAA 3-3 71.54 959,520 102,070 9,005 241 7 142,856.14 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 4-2 72.28 884,753 13,084 3,309 163 6 166,665.67 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 2-4 67.67 982,621 56,519 2,936 80 3 333,332.33 Archer 4-AAAAAA 2-3 68.21 884,900 8,147 1,946 40 2 499,999.00 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 4-2 68.55 887,926 54,644 3,345 69 1 999,999.00 South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 4-2 67.52 997,590 8,539 1,781 52 1 999,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 2-3 67.28 918,028 45,623 2,177 50 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 2-3 63.10 929,871 19,540 622 10 - - East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-5 61.13 982,945 28,492 768 8 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 3-2 60.75 824,366 1,407 156 3 - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-2 58.99 700,192 5,600 123 1 - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 3-2 57.99 864,280 4,075 53 1 - - North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 3-2 59.09 438,342 2,303 35 1 - - Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-4 61.63 152,977 96 5 - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-3 53.98 104,338 358 4 - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-3 52.86 66,430 15 3 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 1-5 54.96 60,303 268 2 - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 2-3 49.80 131,347 15 1 - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-3 60.78 8,777 11 1 - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-5 48.67 5,944 6 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 1-4 41.39 84,036 4 - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 4-1 50.14 55,568 4 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 1-4 37.59 50,273 3 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 3-3 56.02 31,673 3 - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-5 31.33 18,879 1 - - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 1-5 45.30 10,107 1 - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-3 45.04 3,977 1 - - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 0-6 41.95 44,296 - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-4 23.57 1,670 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 0-4 33.02 340 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-5 32.67 51 - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-5 21.36 51 - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-3 27.59 24 - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-5 31.62 12 - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-6 21.23 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 588,481 326,568 69,762 13,944 998,755 1,245 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 378,877 497,543 98,355 18,736 993,511 6,489 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 18,078 79,797 290,227 352,477 740,579 259,421 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 12,840 66,685 396,897 324,607 801,029 198,971 1-AAAAAA Camden County 1,720 29,332 143,435 282,862 457,349 542,651 1-AAAAAA Tift County 4 75 1,324 7,374 8,777 991,223 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 730,075 246,850 21,874 1,201 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 254,807 649,918 87,732 7,533 999,990 10 2-AAAAAA Westlake 14,429 94,817 664,512 224,428 998,186 1,814 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 689 8,412 225,670 748,174 982,945 17,055 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - 3 212 18,664 18,879 981,121 3-AAAAAA McEachern 579,047 301,739 119,107 85 999,978 22 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 303,860 413,753 253,842 28,374 999,829 171 3-AAAAAA Harrison 117,093 284,156 596,764 1,897 999,910 90 3-AAAAAA Campbell - 330 29,299 834,651 864,280 135,720 3-AAAAAA Paulding County - 20 813 49,440 50,273 949,727 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook - 2 172 83,862 84,036 915,964 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - 3 1,667 1,670 998,330 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - 24 24 999,976 4-AAAAAA Grayson 997,312 2,467 207 14 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 1,426 157,032 458,054 381,078 997,590 2,410 4-AAAAAA Archer 1,239 34,179 378,043 471,439 884,900 115,100 4-AAAAAA Newton 23 804,344 157,045 33,760 995,172 4,828 4-AAAAAA Grovetown - 1,420 5,319 59,691 66,430 933,570 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - 558 1,320 53,690 55,568 944,432 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - 12 328 340 999,660 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 832,834 147,169 16,815 2,530 999,348 652 5-AAAAAA Marietta 132,225 215,044 311,202 324,150 982,621 17,379 5-AAAAAA Walton 22,068 395,953 332,181 209,318 959,520 40,480 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 12,393 237,885 320,754 316,894 887,926 112,074 5-AAAAAA Etowah 415 3,312 13,901 86,710 104,338 895,662 5-AAAAAA Wheeler 64 588 4,412 55,239 60,303 939,697 5-AAAAAA Cherokee 1 49 735 5,159 5,944 994,056 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 938,895 50,059 7,896 2,582 999,432 568 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 29,563 119,814 206,016 344,799 700,192 299,808 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 12,888 34,487 93,433 297,534 438,342 561,658 6-AAAAAA Denmark 11,432 448,642 305,223 152,731 918,028 81,972 6-AAAAAA Lambert 7,191 346,771 384,899 191,010 929,871 70,129 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta 23 91 1,668 8,325 10,107 989,893 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth 8 135 862 2,972 3,977 996,023 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - 1 3 47 51 999,949 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 799,934 177,111 18,511 4,354 999,910 90 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 163,894 485,394 248,892 82,874 981,054 18,946 7-AAAAAA Norcross 30,192 94,885 312,833 446,843 884,753 115,247 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 5,964 237,648 395,634 310,375 949,621 50,379 7-AAAAAA Parkview 14 4,859 20,585 127,519 152,977 847,023 7-AAAAAA Duluth 2 103 3,545 28,023 31,673 968,327 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - 12 12 999,988 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Buford 959,003 37,562 3,296 139 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill 21,835 444,460 444,008 89,668 999,971 29 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 18,407 481,808 403,730 96,024 999,969 31 8-AAAAAA Dacula 755 36,170 148,736 638,705 824,366 175,634 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - - 196 44,100 44,296 955,704 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - - 32 131,315 131,347 868,653 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - 2 49 51 999,949 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Milton Hughes Gainesville First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Milton River Ridge Effingham County Woodward Academy Northgate Thomas County Central Glynn Academy Milton Lovejoy River Ridge Reg 1, #3 22 60.56 4-2 Effingham County Reg 8, #2 30 53.27 2-4 Clarke Central Reg 7, #4 17 67.74 4-2 Lanier Reg 4, #1 12 73.42 4-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 20 63.52 5-0 New Manchester Reg 3, #2 13 70.97 6-0 Northgate Reg 6, #4 25 57.29 3-3 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 96.46 6-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 29 53.50 4-2 Habersham Central Reg 1, #2 24 60.28 3-3 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 39 45.29 2-4 Decatur Reg 7, #1 3 89.83 5-1 Milton Reg 3, #3 16 67.75 6-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #2 21 61.26 3-3 Villa Rica Reg 2, #4 15 68.69 3-3 Coffee Reg 6, #1 14 68.99 5-1 River Ridge Hughes Roswell Rome Gainesville Sequoyah Hughes Roswell Brunswick Houston County Rome Gainesville Jackson County Reg 2, #3 8 76.98 4-2 Lee County Reg 6, #2 9 75.96 5-1 Sequoyah Reg 5, #4 23 60.34 2-3 East Paulding Reg 3, #1 1 98.78 6-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 48 40.62 1-5 Chamblee Reg 7, #2 4 85.79 4-1 Roswell Reg 8, #4 43 42.27 3-4 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 11 74.14 5-1 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 18 66.48 5-1 Sprayberry Reg 2, #2 6 79.01 6-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 19 64.83 4-2 Newnan Reg 5, #1 7 78.80 3-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 5 83.50 5-1 Gainesville Reg 4, #2 28 53.84 2-4 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 31 51.14 3-2 Statesboro Reg 8, #1 10 75.09 5-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 6-0 98.78 1,000,000 932,880 802,134 696,122 455,550 1.20 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 6-0 96.46 999,995 936,643 880,597 664,358 363,376 1.75 Milton 7-AAAAA 5-1 89.83 999,963 916,367 629,202 266,387 100,622 8.94 Roswell 7-AAAAA 4-1 85.79 999,855 832,720 468,528 149,297 41,728 22.96 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 5-1 83.50 998,430 766,424 391,838 99,256 23,158 42.18 Rome 5-AAAAA 3-2 78.80 999,905 492,699 195,657 28,855 4,657 213.73 Houston County 2-AAAAA 6-0 79.01 998,603 375,434 161,136 30,500 4,462 223.11 Lee County 2-AAAAA 4-2 76.98 988,219 265,333 82,818 12,233 1,519 657.33 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 5-1 75.09 999,998 282,681 115,521 12,112 1,445 691.04 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 4-2 73.42 1,000,000 613,411 67,270 14,539 1,266 788.89 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 5-1 75.96 992,368 255,360 61,257 9,951 1,082 923.21 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 5-1 74.14 999,956 214,213 19,065 5,589 538 1,857.74 Northgate 3-AAAAA 6-0 70.97 997,971 131,684 30,040 4,076 283 3,532.57 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 5-1 68.99 919,309 146,957 19,485 1,567 95 10,525.32 Lanier 7-AAAAA 4-2 67.74 822,428 194,828 14,024 1,350 65 15,383.62 Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-3 68.69 937,949 143,475 17,705 1,282 57 17,542.86 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 6-0 67.75 996,085 119,604 15,474 1,238 52 19,229.77 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 5-0 63.52 984,575 65,293 5,534 278 15 66,665.67 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 5-1 66.48 878,624 33,143 4,805 324 14 71,427.57 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 4-2 60.56 973,754 62,870 4,422 197 7 142,856.14 Newnan 3-AAAAA 4-2 64.83 856,429 57,498 5,198 210 5 199,999.00 Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-3 61.26 963,105 30,460 2,208 86 2 499,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 3-3 60.28 853,537 48,980 3,526 128 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 4-2 53.50 994,890 24,312 581 12 1 999,999.00 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 60.34 746,223 5,648 503 28 - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 2-4 53.27 996,578 19,934 439 9 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 3-3 57.29 825,455 4,830 345 4 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 3-2 51.14 604,746 6,547 129 4 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-3 55.99 179,225 8,207 172 3 - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-4 45.29 798,672 525 9 2 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 2-4 53.84 963,832 3,025 179 1 - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 4-2 56.03 380,947 2,216 107 1 - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-3 50.87 449,413 4,377 68 1 - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-4 49.70 72,025 482 6 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 3-4 42.27 968,645 254 6 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 2-4 49.75 86,186 152 5 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 1-5 40.62 508,359 56 4 - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 2-3 50.66 179,898 114 2 - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 2-3 42.28 88,504 96 1 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 3-3 41.58 324,259 76 - - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 1-5 47.36 63,183 71 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-4 41.57 357,721 67 - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-3 46.88 98,186 17 - - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-4 40.76 23,688 14 - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 1-4 43.30 6,369 12 - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-3 36.23 47,032 4 - - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-6 42.27 3,209 3 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 4-2 48.66 2,988 3 - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 1-5 44.56 27,549 1 - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-6 28.69 26,804 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-5 31.31 11,346 - - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-6 22.50 1,739 - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-5 40.59 559 - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-6 30.23 177 - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-5 27.51 144 - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-5 35.59 132 - - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-6 20.41 125 - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-5 23.97 97 - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-6 34.45 33 - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-5 24.77 2 - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-5 23.31 2 - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 988,154 10,092 1,299 411 999,956 44 1-AAAAA Statesboro 9,125 91,000 178,273 326,348 604,746 395,254 1-AAAAA Effingham County 1,844 494,768 366,821 110,321 973,754 26,246 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute 521 5,241 139,794 303,857 449,413 550,587 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 318 396,355 293,682 163,182 853,537 146,463 1-AAAAA South Effingham 38 1,247 14,823 72,396 88,504 911,496 1-AAAAA Evans - 799 4,132 18,757 23,688 976,312 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - 498 1,176 4,695 6,369 993,631 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - - 33 33 999,967 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 917,658 79,173 2,253 911 999,995 5 2-AAAAA Houston County 69,062 506,665 314,956 107,920 998,603 1,397 2-AAAAA Coffee 8,290 82,844 238,928 607,887 937,949 62,051 2-AAAAA Lee County 4,987 331,084 438,505 213,643 988,219 11,781 2-AAAAA Veterans 3 208 5,088 66,726 72,025 927,975 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - 26 270 2,913 3,209 996,791 3-AAAAA Hughes 964,603 33,096 2,286 15 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate 24,389 662,042 304,351 7,189 997,971 2,029 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 11,008 284,844 446,521 253,712 996,085 3,915 3-AAAAA Newnan - 19,465 243,640 593,324 856,429 143,571 3-AAAAA Dutchtown - 553 3,042 59,588 63,183 936,817 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - 159 86,027 86,186 913,814 3-AAAAA Banneker - - 1 143 144 999,856 3-AAAAA Morrow - - - 2 2 999,998 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 993,096 6,550 278 76 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Decatur 5,368 188,079 269,303 335,922 798,672 201,328 4-AAAAA Dunwoody 1,033 41,492 93,361 188,373 324,259 675,741 4-AAAAA Shiloh 496 688,470 213,179 61,687 963,832 36,168 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) 4 2,679 7,971 36,378 47,032 952,968 4-AAAAA Chamblee 3 28,951 317,669 161,736 508,359 491,641 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - 43,779 98,184 215,758 357,721 642,279 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - 55 70 125 999,875 5-AAAAA Rome 826,258 153,964 18,913 770 999,905 95 5-AAAAA New Manchester 117,816 465,330 324,441 76,988 984,575 15,425 5-AAAAA Villa Rica 55,516 318,195 365,190 224,204 963,105 36,895 5-AAAAA South Paulding 340 5,101 27,575 146,882 179,898 820,102 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain 58 656 17,162 80,310 98,186 901,814 5-AAAAA East Paulding 12 56,754 246,269 443,188 746,223 253,777 5-AAAAA Alexander - - 438 27,111 27,549 972,451 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - - 12 547 559 999,441 6-AAAAA River Ridge 453,105 138,466 236,996 90,742 919,309 80,691 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 444,272 428,038 79,879 40,179 992,368 7,632 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 47,085 237,690 348,010 245,839 878,624 121,376 6-AAAAA Creekview 32,294 117,307 213,415 462,439 825,455 174,545 6-AAAAA Woodstock 23,139 78,449 120,902 158,457 380,947 619,053 6-AAAAA Lassiter 105 50 781 2,052 2,988 997,012 6-AAAAA Riverwood - - 16 116 132 999,868 6-AAAAA Pope - - 1 176 177 999,823 7-AAAAA Milton 507,491 308,521 167,279 16,672 999,963 37 7-AAAAA Roswell 297,853 345,924 319,101 36,977 999,855 145 7-AAAAA Gainesville 192,988 342,340 456,384 6,718 998,430 1,570 7-AAAAA Lanier 1,668 3,031 52,155 765,574 822,428 177,572 7-AAAAA Seckinger - 184 5,081 173,960 179,225 820,775 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - - 97 97 999,903 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - 2 2 999,998 8-AAAAA Jackson County 962,830 36,303 508 357 999,998 2 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 34,884 503,793 441,320 14,893 994,890 5,110 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 1,711 17,906 118,909 830,119 968,645 31,355 8-AAAAA Clarke Central 574 441,933 432,888 121,183 996,578 3,422 8-AAAAA Loganville 1 2 3,043 23,758 26,804 973,196 8-AAAAA Alcovy - 43 270 1,426 1,739 998,261 8-AAAAA Apalachee - 20 3,062 8,264 11,346 988,654

Class AAAA AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final North Oconee Creekside Creekside Cartersville Benedictine North Oconee First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Creekside Jonesboro Cartersville Cambridge Flowery Branch Creekside Jonesboro Jones County Ware County Cartersville Southwest DeKalb Cambridge Reg 1, #3 19 61.43 3-3 Perry Reg 8, #2 17 63.19 5-1 Flowery Branch Reg 7, #4 38 46.98 1-6 Dalton Reg 4, #1 2 92.67 6-0 Creekside Reg 5, #3 22 56.59 5-0 Lithonia Reg 3, #2 9 71.68 3-3 Jonesboro Reg 6, #4 36 48.24 2-4 Westminster (Atlanta) Reg 2, #1 16 64.28 4-2 Jones County Reg 8, #3 20 61.29 3-3 Eastside Reg 1, #2 7 76.49 5-1 Ware County Reg 4, #4 45 42.22 5-1 Maynard Jackson Reg 7, #1 3 83.50 6-0 Cartersville Reg 3, #3 23 56.31 3-2 Griffin Reg 5, #2 18 62.52 4-2 Southwest DeKalb Reg 2, #4 13 65.10 5-1 Ola Reg 6, #1 10 71.17 5-1 Cambridge Central (Carrollton) Benedictine Marist North Oconee Blessed Trinity Central (Carrollton) Cass Benedictine Kell Marist Mays North Oconee Reg 2, #3 14 64.73 5-1 Locust Grove Reg 6, #2 8 71.87 4-2 Blessed Trinity Reg 5, #4 26 53.13 3-2 Tucker Reg 3, #1 5 81.10 6-0 Central (Carrollton) Reg 4, #3 31 49.34 5-1 M.L. King Reg 7, #2 11 70.13 6-1 Cass Reg 8, #4 24 55.61 5-0 Walnut Grove Reg 1, #1 4 81.65 3-2 Benedictine Reg 6, #3 12 67.25 4-2 Kell Reg 2, #2 15 64.40 4-2 Stockbridge Reg 3, #4 29 51.35 3-3 Harris County Reg 5, #1 6 79.50 4-1 Marist Reg 7, #3 30 49.81 2-4 Hiram Reg 4, #2 33 48.70 2-4 Mays Reg 1, #4 27 52.30 1-5 Wayne County Reg 8, #1 1 99.29 6-0 North Oconee Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds North Oconee 8-AAAA 6-0 99.29 1,000,000 988,707 921,086 833,725 618,583 0.62 Creekside 4-AAAA 6-0 92.67 1,000,000 958,777 911,434 753,585 296,238 2.38 Cartersville 7-AAAA 6-0 83.50 999,996 725,615 597,403 168,060 35,439 27.22 Benedictine 1-AAAA 3-2 81.65 999,906 721,698 427,336 65,679 17,774 55.26 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 6-0 81.10 999,985 810,040 432,665 63,055 16,406 59.95 Marist 5-AAAA 4-1 79.50 999,968 800,435 87,031 38,758 8,884 111.56 Ware County 1-AAAA 5-1 76.49 995,399 289,783 199,540 31,377 3,643 273.50 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 3-3 71.68 998,450 569,576 55,590 13,561 979 1,020.45 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 4-2 71.87 997,767 369,960 92,939 9,829 750 1,332.33 Cambridge 6-AAAA 5-1 71.17 997,110 345,543 81,789 8,054 598 1,671.24 Cass 7-AAAA 6-1 70.13 998,786 240,967 88,397 6,250 426 2,346.42 Kell 6-AAAA 4-2 67.25 992,789 193,694 28,075 1,981 78 12,819.51 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 5-1 64.73 995,749 206,430 10,026 1,538 63 15,872.02 Ola 2-AAAA 5-1 65.10 932,093 141,532 11,740 1,009 39 25,640.03 Jones County 2-AAAA 4-2 64.28 848,610 142,913 10,004 960 33 30,302.03 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 5-1 63.19 965,487 22,865 6,411 743 19 52,630.58 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 4-2 62.52 992,060 170,698 16,046 722 18 55,554.56 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 4-2 64.40 652,868 76,939 5,563 410 13 76,922.08 Eastside 8-AAAA 3-3 61.29 922,639 17,018 3,985 162 8 124,999.00 Perry 1-AAAA 3-3 61.43 914,167 17,576 4,301 312 6 166,665.67 Lithonia 5-AAAA 5-0 56.59 957,376 61,526 2,567 93 2 499,999.00 Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-0 55.61 701,649 4,611 583 14 1 999,999.00 Griffin 3-AAAA 3-2 56.31 946,809 55,114 2,356 61 - - Hampton 2-AAAA 4-2 58.34 550,513 29,208 1,944 48 - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-5 52.30 778,910 2,106 183 3 - - Harris County 3-AAAA 3-3 51.35 714,794 9,894 286 2 - - Hiram 7-AAAA 2-4 49.81 788,021 1,697 71 2 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 3-2 53.13 621,404 7,646 198 1 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 5-1 49.34 997,590 2,400 100 1 - - Mays 4-AAAA 2-4 48.70 993,228 2,077 81 1 - - Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-3 53.54 170,985 672 60 1 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 2-4 49.14 567,679 1,291 48 1 - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-4 48.24 633,117 5,403 40 1 - - Centennial 6-AAAA 5-1 43.08 379,217 1,044 6 1 - - Madison County 8-AAAA 3-2 51.91 313,141 999 49 - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 1-6 46.98 466,884 495 20 - - - St. Pius X 5-AAAA 5-1 47.91 428,815 1,397 16 - - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 1-5 46.24 231,953 628 8 - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 3-3 48.59 19,217 224 8 - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-5 48.67 140,633 213 7 - - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 5-1 42.22 688,345 249 5 - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 1-4 42.59 105,483 153 2 - - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-4 44.86 175,105 99 1 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 3-3 44.03 72,887 44 - - - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-4 39.40 306,573 38 - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-6 40.46 24,197 3 - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 2-4 42.32 339 2 - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-4 38.19 576 1 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 2-4 24.12 13,893 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-5 25.20 3,529 - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-6 30.07 2,526 - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 1-4 12.59 371 - - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-4 30.45 367 - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-3 35.94 35 - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 1-5 18.11 10 - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-6 28.26 - - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 0-6 18.69 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 1-6 6.13 - - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-6 5.43 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-5 0.29 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-6 -35.30 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Benedictine 940,946 42,062 15,286 1,612 999,906 94 1-AAAA Ware County 36,401 815,860 128,499 14,639 995,399 4,601 1-AAAA Perry 20,567 107,049 550,985 235,566 914,167 85,833 1-AAAA Wayne County 1,693 23,661 246,997 506,559 778,910 221,090 1-AAAA Warner Robins 322 9,671 48,356 112,636 170,985 829,015 1-AAAA New Hampstead 71 1,697 9,877 128,988 140,633 859,367 2-AAAA Locust Grove 498,986 203,617 271,641 21,505 995,749 4,251 2-AAAA Jones County 247,854 157,844 214,006 228,906 848,610 151,390 2-AAAA Ola 183,873 207,214 306,808 234,198 932,093 67,907 2-AAAA Stockbridge 67,127 323,573 107,118 155,050 652,868 347,132 2-AAAA Hampton 2,158 107,696 97,970 342,689 550,513 449,487 2-AAAA McDonough 1 40 25 273 339 999,661 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) 1 3 3 28 35 999,965 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing - 11 2,391 16,815 19,217 980,783 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian - 2 38 536 576 999,424 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 964,147 26,804 8,068 966 999,985 15 3-AAAA Jonesboro 24,410 872,044 96,600 5,396 998,450 1,550 3-AAAA Griffin 10,170 91,303 569,961 275,375 946,809 53,191 3-AAAA Harris County 1,151 3,765 282,682 427,196 714,794 285,206 3-AAAA Starr's Mill 106 4,775 20,673 206,399 231,953 768,047 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) 16 1,305 21,763 82,399 105,483 894,517 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill - 4 253 2,269 2,526 997,474 4-AAAA Creekside 999,830 170 - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson 170 59,703 176,997 451,475 688,345 311,655 4-AAAA M.L. King - 495,207 427,539 74,844 997,590 2,410 4-AAAA Mays - 444,597 380,825 167,806 993,228 6,772 4-AAAA Midtown - 276 2,593 11,024 13,893 986,107 4-AAAA Pace Academy - 47 12,045 294,481 306,573 693,427 4-AAAA Forest Park - - 1 370 371 999,629 4-AAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Marist 969,106 28,701 1,297 864 999,968 32 5-AAAA Lithonia 23,877 331,557 474,724 127,218 957,376 42,624 5-AAAA Tucker 4,160 38,542 118,244 460,458 621,404 378,596 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 2,153 593,648 321,688 74,571 992,060 7,940 5-AAAA St. Pius X 704 7,552 83,899 336,660 428,815 571,185 5-AAAA Druid Hills - - 148 219 367 999,633 5-AAAA North Springs - - - 10 10 999,990 5-AAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 401,733 341,646 229,338 25,050 997,767 2,233 6-AAAA Cambridge 381,880 338,723 247,691 28,816 997,110 2,890 6-AAAA Kell 213,224 304,298 420,150 55,117 992,789 7,211 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) 2,752 12,516 74,857 542,992 633,117 366,883 6-AAAA Centennial 411 2,817 27,964 348,025 379,217 620,783 7-AAAA Cartersville 813,056 182,394 4,448 98 999,996 4 7-AAAA Cass 185,210 762,380 47,465 3,731 998,786 1,214 7-AAAA Hiram 1,370 10,577 476,426 299,648 788,021 211,979 7-AAAA Allatoona 362 25,438 292,377 249,502 567,679 432,321 7-AAAA Dalton 1 19,013 101,506 346,364 466,884 533,116 7-AAAA Cedartown 1 198 77,318 97,588 175,105 824,895 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - 460 3,069 3,529 996,471 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 986,127 13,686 170 17 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 10,595 722,959 159,013 72,920 965,487 34,513 8-AAAA Eastside 2,450 100,877 542,294 277,018 922,639 77,361 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 722 132,836 238,426 329,665 701,649 298,351 8-AAAA Madison County 106 28,875 39,854 244,306 313,141 686,859 8-AAAA East Forsyth - 441 16,595 55,851 72,887 927,113 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 326 3,648 20,223 24,197 975,803

Class AAA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Jefferson Peach County Jefferson Sandy Creek Peach County North Hall First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Jefferson LaGrange Calhoun Sandy Creek Jefferson Troup LaGrange Douglass Calhoun Harlem Northwest Whitfield Sandy Creek #1 1 82.36 5-1 Jefferson #32 37 47.44 2-4 Dougherty #17 3 73.59 5-0 Troup #16 34 49.85 4-2 Heritage (Ringgold) #9 4 72.51 5-1 LaGrange #24 32 50.76 3-2 Westover #25 28 52.61 3-3 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) #8 13 61.18 3-2 Douglass #5 8 68.80 3-2 Calhoun #28 23 55.61 4-2 Upson-Lee #21 30 51.33 5-1 Liberty County #12 20 57.43 4-1 Harlem #13 15 59.77 5-1 Northwest Whitfield #20 17 58.61 4-2 Cherokee Bluff #29 41 46.18 3-3 Southeast Bulloch #4 2 79.88 5-0 Sandy Creek West Laurens Peach County Jenkins North Hall West Laurens Oconee County Pickens Peach County Jenkins Stephenson Cairo North Hall #3 11 64.26 6-0 West Laurens #30 35 48.44 2-3 Baldwin #19 19 57.78 5-0 Westside (Augusta) #14 12 61.27 4-2 Oconee County #11 22 56.51 5-1 Pickens #22 33 50.74 3-2 Gilmer #27 21 57.17 5-1 Monroe Area #6 5 70.41 6-0 Peach County #7 6 68.94 4-1 Jenkins #26 25 54.33 4-2 Lumpkin County #23 16 59.59 3-2 Whitewater #10 14 60.10 5-1 Stephenson #15 9 66.04 3-2 Cairo #18 18 58.28 5-1 North Clayton #31 43 43.02 4-1 Long County #2 7 68.86 6-0 North Hall

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Jefferson 8-AAA 5-1 82.36 1,000,000 860,138 714,713 592,394 424,637 1.35 Sandy Creek 2-AAA 5-0 79.88 1,000,000 845,365 671,922 503,270 300,339 2.33 Troup 2-AAA 5-0 73.59 999,903 579,474 308,944 169,862 69,778 13.33 LaGrange 2-AAA 5-1 72.51 999,878 456,352 213,729 114,163 43,758 21.85 Peach County 1-AAA 6-0 70.41 999,922 595,009 334,212 120,367 39,638 24.23 North Hall 6-AAA 6-0 68.86 1,000,000 607,639 333,108 132,655 35,220 27.39 Jenkins 3-AAA 4-1 68.94 1,000,000 627,464 318,589 108,552 31,240 31.01 Calhoun 7-AAA 3-2 68.80 999,965 579,346 301,917 94,607 27,862 34.89 Cairo 1-AAA 3-2 66.04 998,196 379,084 149,857 42,609 9,623 102.92 West Laurens 4-AAA 6-0 64.26 999,994 449,883 186,178 49,041 8,961 110.59 Douglass 5-AAA 3-2 61.18 987,598 233,449 59,685 12,018 1,745 572.07 Oconee County 8-AAA 4-2 61.27 999,386 213,820 69,130 11,120 1,714 582.43 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 5-1 59.77 999,965 247,650 68,913 10,806 1,362 733.21 Stephenson 5-AAA 5-1 60.10 998,797 180,567 49,769 8,429 1,051 950.47 Whitewater 2-AAA 3-2 59.59 915,859 113,034 26,198 4,336 563 1,775.20 North Clayton 5-AAA 5-1 58.28 974,238 160,016 32,079 5,102 553 1,807.32 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 5-0 57.78 999,885 158,851 37,209 5,544 548 1,823.82 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 4-2 58.61 979,445 105,137 23,374 3,606 414 2,414.46 Harlem 4-AAA 4-1 57.43 999,185 116,166 24,982 3,497 388 2,576.32 Monroe Area 8-AAA 5-1 57.17 994,761 95,246 19,147 2,441 236 4,236.29 Pickens 6-AAA 5-1 56.51 999,675 97,222 17,575 2,500 192 5,207.33 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 4-2 54.33 964,385 57,366 8,645 898 55 18,180.82 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-2 55.61 505,037 32,278 5,983 551 42 23,808.52 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 3-3 52.61 943,952 43,640 5,257 434 22 45,453.55 Liberty County 3-AAA 5-1 51.33 999,366 36,344 5,026 332 21 47,618.05 Gilmer 7-AAA 3-2 50.74 966,702 26,670 3,021 200 10 99,999.00 Westover 1-AAA 3-2 50.76 736,276 19,543 2,115 123 9 111,110.11 Luella 5-AAA 3-2 51.26 596,594 21,915 2,495 180 7 142,856.14 Mary Persons 2-AAA 3-2 53.32 193,391 8,401 1,240 110 6 166,665.67 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 4-2 49.85 982,862 21,660 2,491 144 4 249,999.00 Baldwin 4-AAA 2-3 48.44 376,648 6,279 563 37 1 999,999.00 Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-6 46.67 391,553 1,233 120 3 1 999,999.00 Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-3 48.28 398,456 6,513 532 26 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 3-3 46.18 593,539 5,888 480 20 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 2-4 47.44 681,942 3,815 366 15 - - Richmond Academy 4-AAA 2-4 46.52 213,326 2,242 168 3 - - Monroe 1-AAA 2-4 46.43 217,487 1,130 104 3 - - Long County 3-AAA 4-1 43.02 539,661 2,977 127 2 - - Adairsville 7-AAA 2-4 38.46 298,903 379 12 - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 3-3 40.53 83,538 260 8 - - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-4 39.04 77,803 125 6 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 4-2 35.99 168,671 173 5 - - - Dawson County 6-AAA 1-4 40.27 55,555 105 3 - - - Beach 3-AAA 1-3 35.47 102,448 89 3 - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-3 37.99 44,772 57 - - - - White County 6-AAA 0-6 34.49 4,906 3 - - - - Spalding 2-AAA 1-5 45.53 738 3 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-4 26.76 9,399 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-4 26.78 5,287 - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-3 24.47 133 - - - - - Howard 4-AAA 1-5 28.38 10 - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-4 20.66 4 - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-4 17.10 2 - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-5 16.57 2 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-6 18.93 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-5 12.68 - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-5 7.73 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-5 3.75 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 857,700 921,426 998,208 1,000,000 - 6-AAA North Hall 71,042 857,292 988,776 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Sandy Creek 26,164 738,275 980,025 1,000,000 - 4-AAA West Laurens 21,074 717,640 948,348 999,994 6 2-AAA Troup 18,635 289,580 842,322 999,903 97 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 2,903 215,979 629,930 999,885 115 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield 731 298,263 977,393 999,965 35 7-AAA Calhoun 559 691,536 950,865 999,965 35 2-AAA LaGrange 320 54,222 821,869 999,878 122 8-AAA Oconee County 291 57,610 666,449 999,386 614 1-AAA Peach County 288 612,813 975,499 999,922 78 3-AAA Jenkins 135 997,352 999,265 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Stephenson 65 188,375 545,950 998,797 1,203 6-AAA Pickens 55 11,639 598,784 999,675 325 4-AAA Harlem 12 60,512 492,999 999,185 815 1-AAA Cairo 11 377,277 892,044 998,196 1,804 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 8 6,978 198,869 982,862 17,138 8-AAA Monroe Area 5 16,051 235,030 994,761 5,239 5-AAA Douglass 1 383,324 654,703 987,598 12,402 5-AAA North Clayton 1 351,782 630,575 974,238 25,762 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 43,121 140,629 943,952 56,048 5-AAA Luella - 36,788 112,401 596,594 403,406 6-AAA Lumpkin County - 34,676 159,625 964,385 35,615 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff - 15,530 128,277 979,445 20,555 1-AAA Dougherty - 6,387 58,662 681,942 318,058 7-AAA Gilmer - 5,108 67,177 966,702 33,298 2-AAA Whitewater - 4,349 27,846 915,859 84,141 1-AAA Westover - 1,997 54,950 736,276 263,724 5-AAA Cedar Grove - 1,068 10,814 398,456 601,544 1-AAA Monroe - 791 11,360 217,487 782,513 1-AAA Bainbridge - 756 8,280 391,553 608,447 3-AAA Long County - 607 8,211 539,661 460,339 3-AAA Liberty County - 350 152,871 999,366 634 4-AAA Richmond Academy - 193 2,935 213,326 786,674 7-AAA Adairsville - 181 10,852 298,903 701,097 4-AAA Baldwin - 48 7,043 376,648 623,352 7-AAA LaFayette - 47 1,256 168,671 831,329 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - 31 480 593,539 406,461 8-AAA East Hall - 15 1,449 77,803 922,197 4-AAA Hephzibah - 14 102 44,772 955,228 2-AAA Mary Persons - 7 274 193,391 806,609 6-AAA Dawson County - 7 174 55,555 944,445 2-AAA Upson-Lee - 3 4,086 505,037 494,963 6-AAA Chestatee - - 2,289 83,538 916,462 8-AAA West Hall - - 48 9,399 990,601 7-AAA Ridgeland - - 5 5,287 994,713 6-AAA White County - - 1 4,906 995,094 3-AAA Beach - - - 102,448 897,552 2-AAA Spalding - - - 738 999,262 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - 133 999,867 4-AAA Howard - - - 10 999,990 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - 4 999,996 3-AAA Islands - - - 2 999,998 5-AAA Riverdale - - - 2 999,998 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAA Fayette County - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - - 1,000,000

Class AA Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Carver (Columbus) Carver (Atlanta) Carver (Atlanta) Pierce County Carver (Columbus) Rockmart First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Carver (Atlanta) Sumter County Pierce County Morgan County Carver (Atlanta) Ringgold Sumter County North Murray Pierce County Sonoraville Hart County Morgan County #1 3 71.83 6-0 Carver (Atlanta) #32 47 12.00 1-5 Butler #17 34 38.38 4-1 Columbus #16 21 50.42 4-2 Ringgold #9 6 66.60 6-0 Sumter County #24 30 42.91 4-2 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate #25 18 52.32 3-3 Stephens County #8 14 58.31 5-0 North Murray #5 4 69.94 6-0 Pierce County #28 26 48.29 5-1 Franklin County #21 27 47.68 4-2 Sonoraville #12 29 43.69 5-1 Miller Grove #13 20 51.79 2-4 Hart County #20 23 49.81 4-2 Laney #29 33 39.09 2-4 Jackson #4 5 68.44 6-0 Morgan County Carver (Columbus) Callaway Appling County Rockmart Carver (Columbus) Thomson Callaway Burke County Columbia Appling County Cook Rockmart #3 2 74.00 6-0 Carver (Columbus) #30 22 49.91 1-5 Crisp County #19 31 42.81 3-3 Spencer #14 15 56.53 3-3 Thomson #11 10 59.89 4-2 Callaway #22 12 58.95 1-4 Hapeville Charter #27 39 27.48 2-4 South Atlanta #6 13 58.48 5-1 Burke County #7 25 48.79 0-6 Columbia #26 32 39.15 3-3 Pike County #23 19 51.98 5-1 East Jackson #10 9 60.54 3-3 Appling County #15 24 49.18 3-2 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe #18 16 56.02 4-2 Cook #31 42 25.04 3-2 Salem #2 7 63.15 5-1 Rockmart

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 6-0 74.00 1,000,000 884,802 699,175 496,893 331,577 2.02 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 6-0 71.83 1,000,000 874,729 633,932 412,697 240,471 3.16 Pierce County 3-AA 6-0 69.94 999,978 792,392 511,327 279,641 143,770 5.96 Morgan County 2-AA 6-0 68.44 1,000,000 798,478 539,795 284,629 128,869 6.76 Sumter County 1-AA 6-0 66.60 1,000,000 686,499 375,296 179,066 71,100 13.06 Rockmart 7-AA 5-1 63.15 1,000,000 645,966 341,538 130,060 39,086 24.58 Callaway 2-AA 4-2 59.89 999,593 439,129 150,940 42,930 10,172 97.31 Appling County 3-AA 3-3 60.54 994,913 375,076 132,753 39,219 10,028 98.72 Burke County 4-AA 5-1 58.48 999,998 432,033 129,405 33,541 6,972 142.43 North Murray 7-AA 5-0 58.31 1,000,000 366,501 122,929 34,093 6,770 146.71 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 1-4 58.95 969,610 258,750 79,221 20,529 4,462 223.11 Thomson 4-AA 3-3 56.53 999,999 309,860 81,505 18,050 3,155 315.96 Cook 3-AA 4-2 56.02 983,463 212,601 55,675 11,298 1,858 537.21 East Jackson 8-AA 5-1 51.98 985,198 107,408 20,237 2,954 351 2,848.00 Stephens County 8-AA 3-3 52.32 938,436 106,317 20,216 2,879 344 2,905.98 Hart County 8-AA 2-4 51.79 853,962 83,802 17,188 2,345 266 3,758.40 Columbia 6-AA 0-6 48.79 999,082 130,003 18,316 1,922 158 6,328.11 Ringgold 7-AA 4-2 50.42 998,754 70,583 13,061 1,603 143 6,992.01 Laney 4-AA 4-2 49.81 999,991 74,686 13,292 1,489 132 7,574.76 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 3-2 49.18 996,079 69,504 11,406 1,241 104 9,614.38 Crisp County 3-AA 1-5 49.91 906,474 51,883 9,723 1,145 102 9,802.92 Franklin County 8-AA 5-1 48.29 890,925 48,688 6,323 626 48 20,832.33 Sonoraville 7-AA 4-2 47.68 993,864 49,767 6,827 609 37 27,026.03 Miller Grove 6-AA 5-1 43.69 996,315 60,459 5,291 334 16 62,499.00 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 4-2 42.91 958,295 20,322 1,507 63 7 142,856.14 Spencer 1-AA 3-3 42.81 952,947 22,321 1,644 88 1 999,999.00 Pike County 2-AA 3-3 39.15 757,949 8,218 396 21 1 999,999.00 Columbus 1-AA 4-1 38.38 994,941 7,411 450 16 - - Jackson 2-AA 2-4 39.09 702,003 5,449 352 14 - - Westside (Macon) 2-AA 1-5 38.34 631,029 4,284 221 4 - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-4 34.12 139,032 237 9 1 - - Union County 7-AA 1-5 36.16 135,467 822 30 - - - South Atlanta 6-AA 2-4 27.48 814,075 603 13 - - - Salem 6-AA 3-2 25.04 739,672 200 3 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 1-4 30.80 45,595 105 3 - - - Redan 6-AA 2-4 21.54 454,205 38 1 - - - Shaw 1-AA 1-5 26.83 94,857 52 - - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-4 23.93 38,533 14 - - - - Butler 4-AA 1-5 12.00 919,814 6 - - - - Therrell 5-AA 1-5 27.44 4,226 2 - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-6 -5.26 56,930 - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-5 2.26 23,294 - - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 3-3 10.85 21,902 - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-5 19.51 6,332 - - - - - Washington 5-AA 2-5 20.23 2,256 - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-6 5.07 12 - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-6 -12.89 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 452,044 959,977 999,678 1,000,000 - 7-AA Rockmart 248,408 875,664 995,147 1,000,000 - 7-AA North Murray 190,674 659,546 986,829 1,000,000 - 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 48,105 768,398 999,967 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 34,475 807,209 997,553 1,000,000 - 1-AA Sumter County 26,203 555,878 989,860 1,000,000 - 3-AA Pierce County 71 725,042 957,498 999,978 22 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 16 39,000 480,709 996,079 3,921 7-AA Sonoraville 4 17,622 334,896 993,864 6,136 6-AA Columbia - 613,619 951,714 999,082 918 4-AA Thomson - 596,887 999,311 999,999 1 4-AA Burke County - 402,583 880,101 999,998 2 6-AA Miller Grove - 361,454 869,897 996,315 3,685 2-AA Callaway - 232,510 930,658 999,593 407 3-AA Appling County - 172,405 614,119 994,913 5,087 3-AA Cook - 84,358 350,587 983,463 16,537 8-AA Hart County - 20,958 380,734 853,962 146,038 3-AA Crisp County - 19,417 118,766 906,474 93,526 8-AA Stephens County - 18,134 216,104 938,436 61,564 5-AA Hapeville Charter - 17,278 329,812 969,610 30,390 6-AA South Atlanta - 15,063 99,807 814,075 185,925 7-AA Ringgold - 11,493 562,522 998,754 1,246 8-AA East Jackson - 7,543 299,211 985,198 14,802 6-AA Salem - 7,090 53,520 739,672 260,328 2-AA Jackson - 2,891 46,697 702,003 297,997 6-AA Redan - 2,777 25,334 454,205 545,795 1-AA Columbus - 1,533 203,089 994,941 5,059 2-AA Pike County - 874 9,089 757,949 242,051 8-AA Franklin County - 862 36,208 890,925 109,075 4-AA Laney - 739 196,883 999,991 9 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 495 21,654 958,295 41,705 2-AA Westside (Macon) - 440 25,789 631,029 368,971 3-AA Tattnall County - 132 2,890 139,032 860,968 1-AA Spencer - 118 33,053 952,947 47,053 4-AA Butler - 11 65 919,814 80,186 7-AA Union County - - 137 135,467 864,533 1-AA Shaw - - 54 94,857 905,143 7-AA Coahulla Creek - - 26 45,595 954,405 2-AA Rutland - - 20 6,332 993,668 5-AA Washington - - 6 2,256 997,744 5-AA Therrell - - 4 4,226 995,774 7-AA Murray County - - 1 38,533 961,467 4-AA Josey - - 1 23,294 976,706 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - 56,930 943,070 1-AA Kendrick - - - 21,902 978,098 1-AA Hardaway - - - 12 999,988 1-AA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.