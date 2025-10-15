Maxwell playoff projections: 4A Creekside heaviest favorite in all classes

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAA
|8-0
|105.80
|1,000,000
|929,196
|616,248
|550,491
|406,409
|1.46
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAA
|8-0
|102.98
|1,000,000
|883,330
|416,888
|348,153
|227,959
|3.39
|Buford
|8-AAAAAA
|7-0
|99.77
|1,000,000
|887,793
|689,809
|479,765
|198,679
|4.03
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAA
|8-0
|95.67
|1,000,000
|875,961
|628,771
|266,710
|86,332
|10.58
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAA
|6-1
|90.50
|1,000,000
|619,095
|540,358
|90,349
|28,768
|33.76
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAA
|7-0
|91.73
|1,000,000
|652,314
|279,224
|99,803
|23,433
|41.67
|Douglas County
|2-AAAAAA
|6-2
|89.56
|1,000,000
|781,993
|200,598
|77,104
|14,494
|67.99
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAA
|7-0
|87.89
|1,000,000
|428,234
|132,698
|37,476
|6,293
|157.91
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAA
|7-1
|86.88
|998,367
|262,939
|137,433
|25,462
|4,284
|232.43
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|85.43
|988,473
|223,635
|155,826
|15,654
|2,876
|346.71
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|6-1
|75.56
|999,819
|482,669
|81,571
|2,522
|154
|6,492.51
|Newton
|4-AAAAAA
|4-3
|77.67
|999,296
|64,420
|14,825
|1,781
|104
|9,614.38
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAA
|4-3
|75.07
|997,976
|287,148
|40,791
|1,087
|76
|13,156.89
|Marietta
|5-AAAAAA
|4-4
|75.42
|1,000,000
|156,290
|15,142
|1,585
|60
|16,665.67
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAA
|6-2
|76.52
|1,000,000
|22,177
|3,844
|548
|29
|34,481.76
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAA
|3-5
|72.33
|999,513
|91,003
|8,548
|349
|14
|71,427.57
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|72.94
|959,719
|32,781
|4,828
|330
|13
|76,922.08
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAA
|6-1
|72.19
|999,969
|161,808
|15,989
|289
|9
|111,110.11
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAA
|6-2
|72.99
|1,000,000
|20,120
|3,221
|205
|5
|199,999.00
|Archer
|4-AAAAAA
|4-3
|70.37
|999,850
|18,757
|2,847
|91
|4
|249,999.00
|Brookwood
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.53
|971,068
|15,212
|1,730
|69
|2
|499,999.00
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAA
|5-2
|70.45
|999,850
|12,093
|1,884
|53
|1
|999,999.00
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|67.13
|958,488
|22,623
|1,203
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|North Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|5-2
|67.17
|817,532
|13,978
|761
|14
|1
|999,999.00
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAA
|4-4
|70.09
|999,909
|10,642
|2,920
|35
|-
|-
|Walton
|5-AAAAAA
|4-4
|69.97
|961,521
|14,011
|952
|32
|-
|-
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|62.58
|999,805
|8,482
|274
|4
|-
|-
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAA
|5-2
|63.76
|1,000,000
|3,989
|415
|3
|-
|-
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAA
|3-4
|58.32
|790,029
|1,069
|35
|1
|-
|-
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAA
|1-6
|60.20
|992,765
|14,239
|332
|-
|-
|-
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|58.52
|214,384
|1,037
|27
|-
|-
|-
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAA
|5-3
|67.51
|11,527
|67
|4
|-
|-
|-
|Campbell
|3-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.48
|862,983
|559
|3
|-
|-
|-
|North Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|4-3
|59.44
|874,395
|217
|1
|-
|-
|-
|North Atlanta
|6-AAAAAA
|4-4
|55.13
|165,099
|61
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAA
|3-3
|49.74
|209,660
|33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Parkview
|7-AAAAAA
|2-5
|59.97
|48,778
|14
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-5
|58.96
|1,633
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Etowah
|5-AAAAAA
|3-5
|50.81
|8,587
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAA
|4-3
|53.08
|20,585
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Paulding County
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.31
|75,087
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pebblebrook
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|35.35
|61,961
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chapel Hill
|2-AAAAAA
|1-6
|25.30
|7,722
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alpharetta
|6-AAAAAA
|2-6
|45.32
|2,393
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rockdale County
|4-AAAAAA
|4-3
|47.57
|731
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAA
|1-7
|32.49
|402
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Heritage (Conyers)
|4-AAAAAA
|1-6
|33.28
|123
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAA
|0-7
|30.88
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Grovetown
|4-AAAAAA
|3-5
|50.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAA
|1-7
|46.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAA
|2-5
|37.24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-6
|26.67
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Cobb
|3-AAAAAA
|2-5
|23.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Osborne
|3-AAAAAA
|1-6
|16.17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Discovery
|8-AAAAAA
|0-6
|14.21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAA
|0-7
|13.30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAAA
|Lowndes
|809,950
|163,446
|13,544
|13,060
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|168,140
|229,373
|584,693
|16,161
|998,367
|1,633
|1-AAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|12,915
|593,888
|265,012
|116,658
|988,473
|11,527
|1-AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|8,995
|13,293
|136,751
|840,961
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAAAAA
|Camden County
|-
|-
|-
|11,527
|11,527
|988,473
|1-AAAAAA
|Tift County
|-
|-
|-
|1,633
|1,633
|998,367
|2-AAAAAA
|Carrollton
|860,552
|139,294
|154
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|Douglas County
|139,395
|860,604
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAAA
|East Coweta
|53
|101
|202,385
|790,226
|992,765
|7,235
|2-AAAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|-
|1
|42
|7,679
|7,722
|992,278
|2-AAAAAA
|Westlake
|-
|-
|797,418
|202,095
|999,513
|487
|3-AAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|606,885
|369,476
|23,639
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|McEachern
|393,113
|606,885
|2
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAAA
|Harrison
|2
|23,639
|975,272
|1,056
|999,969
|31
|3-AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|-
|-
|1,084
|74,003
|75,087
|924,913
|3-AAAAAA
|Campbell
|-
|-
|3
|862,980
|862,983
|137,017
|3-AAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|-
|-
|-
|61,961
|61,961
|938,039
|3-AAAAAA
|Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAAA
|South Cobb
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAAA
|Grayson
|996,728
|3,155
|100
|17
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Archer
|2,668
|41,925
|602,329
|352,928
|999,850
|150
|4-AAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|586
|69,075
|313,202
|617,137
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAAA
|Newton
|18
|885,845
|84,367
|29,066
|999,296
|704
|4-AAAAAA
|Rockdale County
|-
|-
|1
|730
|731
|999,269
|4-AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|-
|-
|1
|122
|123
|999,877
|4-AAAAAA
|Grovetown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAAA
|Marietta
|920,386
|30,911
|47,727
|976
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAAA
|North Cobb
|51,816
|907,012
|33,403
|5,745
|997,976
|2,024
|5-AAAAAA
|North Paulding
|27,791
|35,241
|323,638
|430,862
|817,532
|182,468
|5-AAAAAA
|Walton
|7
|5,464
|572,852
|383,198
|961,521
|38,479
|5-AAAAAA
|Wheeler
|-
|21,346
|22,216
|170,822
|214,384
|785,616
|5-AAAAAA
|Etowah
|-
|26
|164
|8,397
|8,587
|991,413
|5-AAAAAA
|Cherokee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|988,689
|8,724
|1,945
|461
|999,819
|181
|6-AAAAAA
|Denmark
|6,178
|590,856
|336,202
|25,252
|958,488
|41,512
|6-AAAAAA
|Lambert
|4,677
|394,455
|592,303
|8,370
|999,805
|195
|6-AAAAAA
|North Atlanta
|404
|3,706
|40,408
|120,581
|165,099
|834,901
|6-AAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|52
|2,259
|29,138
|842,946
|874,395
|125,605
|6-AAAAAA
|Alpharetta
|-
|-
|3
|2,390
|2,393
|997,607
|6-AAAAAA
|Forsyth Central
|-
|-
|1
|-
|1
|999,999
|6-AAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|978,264
|21,575
|153
|8
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAAA
|Norcross
|21,357
|144,386
|318,410
|515,697
|999,850
|150
|7-AAAAAA
|Peachtree Ridge
|242
|539,314
|300,487
|119,676
|959,719
|40,281
|7-AAAAAA
|Brookwood
|137
|294,711
|372,673
|303,547
|971,068
|28,932
|7-AAAAAA
|Duluth
|-
|14
|923
|19,648
|20,585
|979,415
|7-AAAAAA
|Parkview
|-
|-
|7,354
|41,424
|48,778
|951,222
|7-AAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAAA
|Berkmar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAAA
|Buford
|957,293
|42,706
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|42,707
|957,293
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|-
|1
|60
|209,599
|209,660
|790,340
|8-AAAAAA
|Collins Hill
|-
|-
|867,230
|132,679
|999,909
|91
|8-AAAAAA
|Dacula
|-
|-
|132,709
|657,320
|790,029
|209,971
|8-AAAAAA
|Mountain View
|-
|-
|-
|402
|402
|999,598
|8-AAAAAA
|Discovery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hughes
|3-AAAAA
|7-0
|97.81
|1,000,000
|940,822
|804,699
|693,103
|495,948
|1.02
|Thomas County Central
|2-AAAAA
|7-0
|91.96
|1,000,000
|915,213
|866,093
|532,409
|238,862
|3.19
|Gainesville
|7-AAAAA
|7-1
|90.35
|1,000,000
|980,676
|744,444
|397,489
|164,338
|5.09
|Roswell
|7-AAAAA
|6-1
|84.72
|1,000,000
|908,994
|393,564
|142,720
|41,694
|22.98
|Rome
|5-AAAAA
|5-2
|84.92
|1,000,000
|704,842
|432,873
|110,095
|36,357
|26.51
|Milton
|7-AAAAA
|6-2
|82.05
|1,000,000
|819,617
|283,172
|61,222
|16,039
|61.35
|Houston County
|2-AAAAA
|7-0
|76.52
|999,904
|218,480
|98,650
|16,533
|2,102
|474.74
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|75.10
|999,963
|534,324
|92,963
|17,481
|1,891
|527.82
|Lee County
|2-AAAAA
|5-2
|77.03
|999,125
|181,152
|74,350
|10,596
|1,654
|603.59
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAA
|6-1
|71.80
|1,000,000
|255,036
|59,532
|4,387
|413
|2,420.31
|Woodward Academy
|4-AAAAA
|6-2
|68.55
|1,000,000
|534,973
|50,611
|5,634
|293
|3,411.97
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|7-0
|69.45
|998,740
|94,078
|28,064
|3,074
|172
|5,812.95
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAA
|7-0
|68.48
|1,000,000
|206,733
|19,761
|1,697
|89
|11,234.96
|Lanier
|7-AAAAA
|5-3
|66.33
|837,387
|256,225
|17,862
|1,262
|54
|18,517.52
|Sprayberry
|6-AAAAA
|7-1
|69.30
|997,224
|52,147
|6,719
|857
|46
|21,738.13
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAA
|7-0
|66.32
|997,206
|65,239
|9,190
|667
|24
|41,665.67
|Brunswick
|1-AAAAA
|6-2
|63.46
|999,830
|66,376
|3,936
|278
|9
|111,110.11
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|4-3
|63.18
|946,397
|8,431
|2,999
|165
|5
|199,999.00
|Newnan
|3-AAAAA
|5-2
|64.21
|942,406
|32,387
|2,634
|103
|4
|249,999.00
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAA
|6-2
|63.02
|702,001
|9,393
|1,400
|54
|3
|333,332.33
|Coffee
|2-AAAAA
|3-4
|61.22
|873,375
|30,541
|1,131
|48
|1
|999,999.00
|Glynn Academy
|1-AAAAA
|5-3
|56.56
|771,081
|33,286
|1,269
|36
|1
|999,999.00
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAA
|6-2
|51.01
|1,000,000
|42,943
|560
|9
|1
|999,999.00
|Effingham County
|1-AAAAA
|5-2
|57.12
|983,017
|64,647
|2,017
|48
|-
|-
|Creekview
|6-AAAAA
|4-4
|56.71
|858,505
|3,453
|417
|15
|-
|-
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|3-5
|57.01
|990,672
|1,923
|364
|11
|-
|-
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|5-2
|51.90
|903,659
|22,187
|318
|4
|-
|-
|Seckinger
|7-AAAAA
|3-4
|54.58
|162,613
|9,837
|185
|3
|-
|-
|Shiloh
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|52.55
|994,859
|3,583
|104
|-
|-
|-
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAA
|5-3
|54.18
|440,670
|640
|99
|-
|-
|-
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|4-4
|39.44
|999,763
|210
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|2-4
|47.96
|288,585
|520
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|3-5
|42.51
|991,443
|350
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|3-5
|39.90
|790,236
|202
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|41.80
|788,650
|192
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAA
|4-4
|41.01
|397,194
|109
|1
|-
|-
|-
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|3-5
|46.59
|59,587
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Veterans
|2-AAAAA
|2-5
|46.72
|127,337
|170
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Effingham
|1-AAAAA
|3-4
|41.72
|53,688
|36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAA
|3-4
|49.42
|59,999
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lassiter
|6-AAAAA
|5-3
|48.92
|1,637
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dutchtown
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|42.43
|2,061
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|2-5
|34.12
|28,468
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alcovy
|8-AAAAA
|0-7
|18.41
|8,377
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAA
|2-5
|40.06
|2,381
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAA
|3-4
|29.58
|593
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alexander
|5-AAAAA
|2-6
|44.86
|551
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAA
|2-6
|23.98
|417
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|2-AAAAA
|0-7
|36.74
|259
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|2-5
|39.70
|127
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Evans
|1-AAAAA
|1-6
|36.05
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-7
|35.38
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pope
|6-AAAAA
|0-8
|31.16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Lakeside (Evans)
|1-AAAAA
|0-8
|30.90
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverwood
|6-AAAAA
|1-7
|28.78
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banneker
|3-AAAAA
|1-7
|23.25
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Morrow
|3-AAAAA
|1-6
|21.41
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|0-8
|18.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tri-Cities
|4-AAAAA
|0-8
|17.20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee
|7-AAAAA
|1-6
|15.72
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAA
|0-7
|12.27
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAAA
|Brunswick
|710,768
|273,706
|14,553
|803
|999,830
|170
|1-AAAAA
|Statesboro
|265,063
|70,876
|296,350
|271,370
|903,659
|96,341
|1-AAAAA
|Effingham County
|18,673
|320,734
|450,582
|193,028
|983,017
|16,983
|1-AAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|4,794
|333,119
|228,276
|204,892
|771,081
|228,919
|1-AAAAA
|South Effingham
|702
|1,564
|3,304
|48,118
|53,688
|946,312
|1-AAAAA
|Bradwell Institute
|-
|1
|6,935
|281,649
|288,585
|711,415
|1-AAAAA
|Greenbrier
|-
|-
|-
|127
|127
|999,873
|1-AAAAA
|Evans
|-
|-
|-
|13
|13
|999,987
|1-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Evans)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAAA
|Thomas County Central
|921,775
|76,537
|707
|981
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAAA
|Houston County
|68,743
|444,134
|434,119
|52,908
|999,904
|96
|2-AAAAA
|Lee County
|8,327
|478,111
|508,793
|3,894
|999,125
|875
|2-AAAAA
|Coffee
|1,155
|1,043
|53,217
|817,960
|873,375
|126,625
|2-AAAAA
|Veterans
|-
|175
|3,062
|124,100
|127,337
|872,663
|2-AAAAA
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|-
|-
|102
|157
|259
|999,741
|3-AAAAA
|Hughes
|970,621
|27,734
|1,635
|10
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAAA
|Northgate
|20,296
|684,211
|289,871
|4,362
|998,740
|1,260
|3-AAAAA
|Lovejoy
|9,083
|266,913
|432,625
|288,585
|997,206
|2,794
|3-AAAAA
|Newnan
|-
|21,142
|275,622
|645,642
|942,406
|57,594
|3-AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|-
|-
|247
|1,814
|2,061
|997,939
|3-AAAAA
|McIntosh
|-
|-
|-
|59,587
|59,587
|940,413
|3-AAAAA
|Banneker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAAA
|Morrow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|999,881
|53
|61
|5
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAAA
|Shiloh
|104
|878,129
|107,066
|9,560
|994,859
|5,141
|4-AAAAA
|Decatur
|15
|2,318
|107,217
|679,100
|788,650
|211,350
|4-AAAAA
|Dunwoody
|-
|106,635
|166,043
|124,516
|397,194
|602,806
|4-AAAAA
|Chamblee
|-
|12,405
|611,531
|166,300
|790,236
|209,764
|4-AAAAA
|Arabia Mountain
|-
|460
|8,079
|19,929
|28,468
|971,532
|4-AAAAA
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|-
|-
|3
|590
|593
|999,407
|4-AAAAA
|Tri-Cities
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAAA
|Rome
|870,545
|129,394
|60
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|New Manchester
|129,455
|870,545
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAAA
|South Paulding
|-
|58
|13,455
|46,486
|59,999
|940,001
|5-AAAAA
|Villa Rica
|-
|3
|375,147
|615,522
|990,672
|9,328
|5-AAAAA
|East Paulding
|-
|-
|611,311
|335,086
|946,397
|53,603
|5-AAAAA
|Kennesaw Mountain
|-
|-
|27
|2,354
|2,381
|997,619
|5-AAAAA
|Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|551
|551
|999,449
|5-AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Sequoyah
|898,269
|11,212
|37,191
|53,291
|999,963
|37
|6-AAAAA
|Sprayberry
|88,501
|768,259
|103,466
|36,998
|997,224
|2,776
|6-AAAAA
|Creekview
|10,174
|64,696
|305,238
|478,397
|858,505
|141,495
|6-AAAAA
|River Ridge
|2,267
|55,366
|529,497
|114,871
|702,001
|297,999
|6-AAAAA
|Woodstock
|789
|100,467
|23,684
|315,730
|440,670
|559,330
|6-AAAAA
|Lassiter
|-
|-
|924
|713
|1,637
|998,363
|6-AAAAA
|Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAAA
|Riverwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Gainesville
|772,355
|207,826
|19,819
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Roswell
|224,272
|449,982
|295,008
|30,738
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Milton
|3,373
|342,120
|647,882
|6,625
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAAA
|Lanier
|-
|72
|37,284
|800,031
|837,387
|162,613
|7-AAAAA
|Seckinger
|-
|-
|7
|162,606
|162,613
|837,387
|7-AAAAA
|Johns Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAAA
|Chattahoochee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAAA
|Jackson County
|939,865
|59,241
|893
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Habersham Central
|59,490
|937,090
|3,420
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAAA
|Winder-Barrow
|645
|3,668
|371,279
|624,171
|999,763
|237
|8-AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|-
|1
|624,408
|367,034
|991,443
|8,557
|8-AAAAA
|Alcovy
|-
|-
|-
|8,377
|8,377
|991,623
|8-AAAAA
|Apalachee
|-
|-
|-
|417
|417
|999,583
|8-AAAAA
|Loganville
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|4-AAAA
|8-0
|100.44
|1,000,000
|986,969
|973,811
|883,160
|781,325
|0.28
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|8-0
|86.67
|1,000,000
|960,781
|835,305
|610,743
|125,167
|6.99
|Cartersville
|7-AAAA
|8-0
|84.03
|1,000,000
|865,957
|762,097
|102,210
|52,654
|17.99
|Central (Carrollton)
|3-AAAA
|7-0
|79.67
|999,999
|806,633
|448,215
|163,825
|17,996
|54.57
|Benedictine
|1-AAAA
|4-2
|79.64
|999,993
|758,702
|441,235
|158,203
|17,493
|56.17
|Marist
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|72.97
|1,000,000
|714,933
|132,237
|46,083
|2,629
|379.37
|Kell
|6-AAAA
|6-2
|70.47
|1,000,000
|425,731
|91,676
|6,689
|613
|1,630.32
|Ware County
|1-AAAA
|6-1
|71.86
|998,478
|136,505
|75,515
|4,693
|613
|1,630.32
|Cambridge
|6-AAAA
|7-1
|70.77
|1,000,000
|378,833
|82,960
|8,346
|601
|1,662.89
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAA
|4-3
|69.91
|999,837
|583,874
|29,045
|4,031
|494
|2,023.29
|Cass
|7-AAAA
|6-2
|68.20
|997,853
|207,328
|52,563
|6,734
|216
|4,628.63
|Blessed Trinity
|6-AAAA
|4-3
|66.68
|996,772
|199,684
|23,875
|2,849
|83
|12,047.19
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAA
|7-1
|62.98
|1,000,000
|259,121
|4,986
|558
|33
|30,302.03
|Eastside
|8-AAAA
|4-4
|64.51
|943,009
|9,871
|3,736
|246
|22
|45,453.55
|Stockbridge
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|62.47
|961,964
|81,236
|5,085
|513
|16
|62,499.00
|Southwest DeKalb
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|62.92
|1,000,000
|202,311
|16,779
|251
|16
|62,499.00
|Perry
|1-AAAA
|4-3
|60.55
|998,357
|14,948
|3,204
|161
|9
|111,110.11
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|58.46
|978,572
|28,655
|4,222
|335
|8
|124,999.00
|Ola
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|61.07
|847,502
|49,359
|3,944
|128
|4
|249,999.00
|Griffin
|3-AAAA
|5-2
|58.02
|1,000,000
|105,331
|3,333
|67
|3
|333,332.33
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|4-3
|58.28
|891,717
|7,284
|1,309
|29
|3
|333,332.33
|Jones County
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|59.67
|753,869
|132,815
|2,429
|89
|2
|499,999.00
|Hiram
|7-AAAA
|4-4
|51.48
|976,287
|9,603
|695
|22
|-
|-
|M.L. King
|4-AAAA
|7-1
|49.98
|1,000,000
|8,009
|533
|13
|-
|-
|Hampton
|2-AAAA
|6-2
|57.00
|436,665
|15,501
|664
|12
|-
|-
|Lithonia
|5-AAAA
|6-1
|54.41
|945,835
|35,369
|246
|6
|-
|-
|Tucker
|5-AAAA
|4-3
|52.01
|589,106
|4,094
|108
|2
|-
|-
|Warner Robins
|1-AAAA
|3-4
|48.17
|151,203
|467
|32
|1
|-
|-
|Allatoona
|7-AAAA
|3-5
|45.51
|261,272
|634
|21
|1
|-
|-
|Wayne County
|1-AAAA
|1-6
|45.82
|590,989
|1,315
|48
|-
|-
|-
|Mays
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|45.05
|995,943
|1,571
|25
|-
|-
|-
|New Hampstead
|1-AAAA
|1-6
|46.42
|260,980
|665
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Dalton
|7-AAAA
|2-6
|46.54
|764,198
|541
|20
|-
|-
|-
|St. Pius X
|5-AAAA
|6-2
|47.04
|465,059
|1,905
|14
|-
|-
|-
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|2-6
|41.99
|629,352
|2,194
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Starr's Mill
|3-AAAA
|2-6
|42.76
|720,991
|652
|3
|-
|-
|-
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|5-3
|43.64
|162,821
|141
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Maynard Jackson
|4-AAAA
|6-2
|37.99
|845,620
|42
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|5-2
|44.54
|23,824
|11
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Centennial
|6-AAAA
|5-2
|36.72
|373,876
|379
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAA
|2-5
|35.50
|276,830
|44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Midtown
|4-AAAA
|3-5
|26.02
|117,786
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Harris County
|3-AAAA
|3-5
|41.86
|2,343
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pace Academy
|4-AAAA
|2-6
|30.94
|40,651
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAA
|0-7
|22.14
|390
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-7
|32.99
|57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAA
|4-4
|46.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|McDonough
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|43.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|2-6
|38.22
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|2-AAAA
|2-6
|37.00
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|2-AAAA
|3-5
|33.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Druid Hills
|5-AAAA
|2-5
|29.49
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Union Grove
|2-AAAA
|0-8
|28.34
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAA
|0-8
|20.37
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Northview
|5-AAAA
|1-6
|17.84
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|North Springs
|5-AAAA
|1-7
|16.98
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Forest Park
|4-AAAA
|2-5
|11.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-6
|1.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Clarkston
|5-AAAA
|0-7
|-0.57
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Drew
|4-AAAA
|0-8
|-1.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Keys
|5-AAAA
|0-8
|-44.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-AAAA
|Benedictine
|917,643
|58,833
|22,868
|649
|999,993
|7
|1-AAAA
|Ware County
|49,732
|754,623
|185,221
|8,902
|998,478
|1,522
|1-AAAA
|Perry
|32,479
|179,791
|749,271
|36,816
|998,357
|1,643
|1-AAAA
|Wayne County
|146
|1,871
|7,638
|581,334
|590,989
|409,011
|1-AAAA
|Warner Robins
|-
|4,876
|34,313
|112,014
|151,203
|848,797
|1-AAAA
|New Hampstead
|-
|6
|689
|260,285
|260,980
|739,020
|2-AAAA
|Locust Grove
|599,379
|177,160
|220,175
|3,286
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAAA
|Jones County
|344,777
|7,537
|49,184
|352,371
|753,869
|246,131
|2-AAAA
|Stockbridge
|55,465
|601,969
|275,402
|29,128
|961,964
|38,036
|2-AAAA
|Hampton
|228
|182,896
|41,770
|211,771
|436,665
|563,335
|2-AAAA
|Ola
|151
|30,438
|413,469
|403,444
|847,502
|152,498
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|McDonough
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-AAAA
|Union Grove
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAAA
|Central (Carrollton)
|931,739
|48,963
|19,297
|-
|999,999
|1
|3-AAAA
|Jonesboro
|45,175
|778,543
|165,986
|10,133
|999,837
|163
|3-AAAA
|Griffin
|23,086
|171,698
|802,088
|3,128
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAAA
|Starr's Mill
|-
|796
|11,864
|708,331
|720,991
|279,009
|3-AAAA
|Northside (Columbus)
|-
|-
|764
|276,066
|276,830
|723,170
|3-AAAA
|Harris County
|-
|-
|1
|2,342
|2,343
|997,657
|3-AAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Creekside
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|M.L. King
|-
|999,999
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAAA
|Mays
|-
|1
|969,260
|26,682
|995,943
|4,057
|4-AAAA
|Midtown
|-
|-
|30,607
|87,179
|117,786
|882,214
|4-AAAA
|Maynard Jackson
|-
|-
|132
|845,488
|845,620
|154,380
|4-AAAA
|Pace Academy
|-
|-
|-
|40,651
|40,651
|959,349
|4-AAAA
|Forest Park
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAAA
|Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Marist
|993,205
|946
|1,974
|3,875
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|6,024
|977,681
|16,258
|37
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAAA
|Lithonia
|771
|21,159
|762,305
|161,600
|945,835
|54,165
|5-AAAA
|St. Pius X
|-
|212
|139,507
|325,340
|465,059
|534,941
|5-AAAA
|Tucker
|-
|2
|79,956
|509,148
|589,106
|410,894
|5-AAAA
|North Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Druid Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Northview
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Clarkston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAAA
|Cross Keys
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAAA
|Kell
|534,799
|365,532
|98,279
|1,390
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Cambridge
|374,122
|406,908
|218,943
|27
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAAA
|Blessed Trinity
|91,056
|227,175
|643,287
|35,254
|996,772
|3,228
|6-AAAA
|Centennial
|23
|383
|8,802
|364,668
|373,876
|626,124
|6-AAAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|-
|2
|30,689
|598,661
|629,352
|370,648
|7-AAAA
|Cartersville
|997,947
|2,028
|25
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAAA
|Hiram
|2,031
|43,316
|789,118
|141,822
|976,287
|23,713
|7-AAAA
|Cass
|22
|912,254
|72,591
|12,986
|997,853
|2,147
|7-AAAA
|Dalton
|-
|27,337
|10,351
|726,510
|764,198
|235,802
|7-AAAA
|Allatoona
|-
|15,065
|127,915
|118,292
|261,272
|738,728
|7-AAAA
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|-
|-
|-
|390
|390
|999,610
|7-AAAA
|Cedartown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-AAAA
|Southeast Whitfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|8-AAAA
|North Oconee
|975,194
|24,805
|1
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|24,805
|214,873
|76,351
|662,543
|978,572
|21,428
|8-AAAA
|Walnut Grove
|1
|39
|18,661
|5,123
|23,824
|976,176
|8-AAAA
|Eastside
|-
|693,212
|226,979
|22,818
|943,009
|56,991
|8-AAAA
|Madison County
|-
|65,191
|668,100
|158,426
|891,717
|108,283
|8-AAAA
|East Forsyth
|-
|1,858
|9,907
|151,056
|162,821
|837,179
|8-AAAA
|Cedar Shoals
|-
|22
|1
|34
|57
|999,943
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|2-AAA
|7-0
|80.59
|1,000,000
|895,590
|764,058
|611,642
|476,564
|1.10
|Jefferson
|8-AAA
|7-1
|74.56
|1,000,000
|757,322
|540,137
|340,460
|175,198
|4.71
|Troup
|2-AAA
|7-0
|71.97
|1,000,000
|578,936
|326,449
|165,753
|72,942
|12.71
|LaGrange
|2-AAA
|7-1
|71.80
|1,000,000
|542,347
|287,483
|143,100
|61,518
|15.26
|Calhoun
|7-AAA
|5-2
|69.19
|1,000,000
|710,882
|359,156
|154,009
|53,379
|17.73
|Jenkins
|3-AAA
|6-1
|68.70
|1,000,000
|710,941
|354,533
|151,071
|49,935
|19.03
|North Hall
|6-AAA
|7-0
|66.98
|1,000,000
|657,030
|353,422
|138,672
|38,990
|24.65
|Peach County
|1-AAA
|7-0
|67.94
|999,999
|591,789
|280,980
|110,708
|34,570
|27.93
|West Laurens
|4-AAA
|7-0
|65.24
|1,000,000
|537,239
|249,955
|88,824
|21,608
|45.28
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|5-2
|63.17
|999,989
|326,111
|106,472
|28,371
|6,014
|165.28
|North Clayton
|5-AAA
|7-1
|60.76
|1,000,000
|245,172
|66,984
|14,765
|2,477
|402.71
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AAA
|7-0
|60.16
|999,999
|238,596
|71,009
|15,344
|2,353
|423.99
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|6-1
|59.10
|1,000,000
|186,578
|46,846
|8,930
|1,258
|793.91
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAA
|6-2
|58.01
|1,000,000
|171,530
|40,103
|7,124
|930
|1,074.27
|Stephenson
|5-AAA
|6-1
|58.18
|999,996
|142,480
|34,592
|5,997
|790
|1,264.82
|Cairo
|1-AAA
|5-2
|58.11
|999,976
|152,841
|34,643
|5,922
|721
|1,385.96
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|6-2
|56.77
|999,872
|93,013
|19,034
|2,916
|281
|3,557.72
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|6-2
|55.16
|1,000,000
|87,218
|16,292
|1,951
|165
|6,059.61
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|4-3
|55.64
|539,552
|34,572
|6,113
|774
|80
|12,499.00
|Pickens
|6-AAA
|6-1
|52.57
|1,000,000
|65,982
|9,273
|963
|59
|16,948.15
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAA
|5-3
|53.04
|971,665
|45,838
|5,932
|652
|51
|19,606.84
|Lumpkin County
|6-AAA
|5-2
|52.32
|992,993
|46,808
|6,147
|541
|38
|26,314.79
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|4-3
|53.15
|620,480
|23,849
|3,703
|350
|24
|41,665.67
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAA
|5-2
|50.84
|999,931
|26,538
|3,554
|296
|18
|55,554.56
|Westover
|1-AAA
|4-2
|50.82
|968,223
|32,373
|3,796
|281
|16
|62,499.00
|Whitewater
|2-AAA
|3-4
|52.60
|390,825
|14,588
|2,001
|163
|8
|124,999.00
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAA
|4-3
|49.63
|982,413
|24,742
|2,255
|144
|4
|249,999.00
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|7-1
|48.95
|999,995
|23,007
|2,433
|139
|4
|249,999.00
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|3-5
|48.93
|591,967
|10,692
|1,114
|81
|4
|249,999.00
|Luella
|5-AAA
|3-4
|47.50
|440,872
|6,305
|479
|19
|1
|999,999.00
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|4-3
|44.27
|950,435
|7,379
|394
|15
|-
|-
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAA
|4-4
|45.24
|586,708
|4,865
|316
|12
|-
|-
|Baldwin
|4-AAA
|3-4
|44.65
|173,011
|1,140
|72
|4
|-
|-
|Long County
|3-AAA
|5-2
|40.90
|625,890
|1,987
|79
|3
|-
|-
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|2-5
|42.70
|717,490
|1,461
|89
|2
|-
|-
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|3-5
|42.61
|215,473
|818
|42
|1
|-
|-
|East Hall
|8-AAA
|2-6
|37.32
|118,768
|114
|8
|1
|-
|-
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-5
|41.01
|152,594
|222
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Beach
|3-AAA
|3-3
|37.90
|268,724
|343
|12
|-
|-
|-
|Chestatee
|6-AAA
|3-4
|40.17
|102,138
|252
|10
|-
|-
|-
|Adairsville
|7-AAA
|3-4
|36.97
|327,994
|318
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Spalding
|2-AAA
|2-6
|46.56
|6,265
|54
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Bainbridge
|1-AAA
|0-7
|39.16
|178,961
|105
|1
|-
|-
|-
|LaFayette
|7-AAA
|4-4
|32.17
|52,206
|24
|-
|-
|-
|-
|White County
|6-AAA
|1-6
|32.94
|10,708
|6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|3-5
|35.86
|3,253
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dawson County
|6-AAA
|2-5
|32.50
|6,928
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|West Hall
|8-AAA
|2-6
|25.36
|3,685
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ridgeland
|7-AAA
|2-6
|22.31
|21
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fayette County
|2-AAA
|0-7
|16.38
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Howard
|4-AAA
|1-6
|28.28
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|2-5
|19.77
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Windsor Forest
|3-AAA
|1-6
|19.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Islands
|3-AAA
|1-6
|13.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Riverdale
|5-AAA
|1-6
|10.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|1-7
|7.63
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Groves
|3-AAA
|0-7
|4.85
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|6-AAA
|0-7
|0.15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AAA
|Jefferson
|866,443
|953,908
|998,497
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|North Hall
|68,449
|950,334
|999,558
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|West Laurens
|45,386
|714,956
|962,798
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Sandy Creek
|9,762
|809,266
|990,138
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Troup
|6,214
|181,579
|671,450
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Westside (Augusta)
|3,488
|200,419
|633,540
|999,999
|1
|7-AAA
|Calhoun
|122
|981,646
|995,228
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Jenkins
|55
|999,958
|999,995
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|LaGrange
|42
|9,603
|905,158
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Peach County
|22
|790,492
|996,954
|999,999
|1
|4-AAA
|Harlem
|8
|84,732
|571,746
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|4
|14,189
|444,426
|999,931
|69
|8-AAA
|Oconee County
|3
|43,488
|510,638
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AAA
|Stephenson
|2
|122,660
|383,596
|999,996
|4
|5-AAA
|Douglass
|-
|455,496
|777,186
|999,989
|11
|5-AAA
|North Clayton
|-
|407,914
|810,116
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AAA
|Cairo
|-
|206,752
|762,697
|999,976
|24
|6-AAA
|Lumpkin County
|-
|48,718
|223,705
|992,993
|7,007
|5-AAA
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|-
|13,940
|59,158
|982,413
|17,587
|7-AAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|-
|4,164
|955,270
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AAA
|Monroe Area
|-
|2,621
|496,508
|999,872
|128
|1-AAA
|Westover
|-
|2,031
|193,297
|968,223
|31,777
|1-AAA
|Dougherty
|-
|712
|46,403
|717,490
|282,510
|6-AAA
|Pickens
|-
|379
|468,288
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AAA
|Adairsville
|-
|20
|16,043
|327,994
|672,006
|1-AAA
|Monroe
|-
|11
|685
|152,594
|847,406
|7-AAA
|Gilmer
|-
|8
|215
|950,435
|49,565
|3-AAA
|Liberty County
|-
|2
|124,466
|999,995
|5
|1-AAA
|Bainbridge
|-
|2
|317
|178,961
|821,039
|5-AAA
|Luella
|-
|-
|1,432
|440,872
|559,128
|8-AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|-
|-
|486
|971,665
|28,335
|3-AAA
|Long County
|-
|-
|6
|625,890
|374,110
|2-AAA
|Upson-Lee
|-
|-
|-
|620,480
|379,520
|4-AAA
|Richmond Academy
|-
|-
|-
|591,967
|408,033
|3-AAA
|Southeast Bulloch
|-
|-
|-
|586,708
|413,292
|2-AAA
|Mary Persons
|-
|-
|-
|539,552
|460,448
|2-AAA
|Whitewater
|-
|-
|-
|390,825
|609,175
|3-AAA
|Beach
|-
|-
|-
|268,724
|731,276
|5-AAA
|Cedar Grove
|-
|-
|-
|215,473
|784,527
|4-AAA
|Baldwin
|-
|-
|-
|173,011
|826,989
|8-AAA
|East Hall
|-
|-
|-
|118,768
|881,232
|6-AAA
|Chestatee
|-
|-
|-
|102,138
|897,862
|7-AAA
|LaFayette
|-
|-
|-
|52,206
|947,794
|6-AAA
|White County
|-
|-
|-
|10,708
|989,292
|6-AAA
|Dawson County
|-
|-
|-
|6,928
|993,072
|2-AAA
|Spalding
|-
|-
|-
|6,265
|993,735
|8-AAA
|West Hall
|-
|-
|-
|3,685
|996,315
|4-AAA
|Hephzibah
|-
|-
|-
|3,253
|996,747
|7-AAA
|Ridgeland
|-
|-
|-
|21
|999,979
|2-AAA
|Fayette County
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
|4-AAA
|Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Groves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Johnson (Savannah)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Windsor Forest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-AAA
|Islands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Riverdale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-AAA
|Stone Mountain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|6-AAA
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AAA
|Cross Creek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AA
|8-0
|73.27
|1,000,000
|920,682
|774,690
|566,035
|403,887
|1.48
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AA
|8-0
|69.69
|1,000,000
|909,481
|706,467
|458,357
|254,002
|2.94
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|7-0
|66.51
|1,000,000
|781,072
|402,797
|212,947
|93,370
|9.71
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|7-1
|67.05
|1,000,000
|680,957
|392,821
|181,680
|84,989
|10.77
|Morgan County
|2-AA
|7-0
|64.23
|1,000,000
|778,955
|520,722
|228,866
|81,010
|11.34
|North Murray
|7-AA
|7-0
|61.42
|1,000,000
|575,201
|251,554
|91,452
|27,329
|35.59
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|6-1
|60.22
|1,000,000
|515,582
|266,845
|95,413
|23,617
|41.34
|Hapeville Charter
|5-AA
|3-4
|60.38
|998,459
|338,612
|131,546
|44,188
|11,898
|83.05
|Thomson
|4-AA
|5-3
|56.63
|1,000,000
|524,842
|133,047
|36,579
|7,053
|140.78
|Callaway
|2-AA
|6-2
|56.38
|1,000,000
|355,021
|102,375
|27,071
|4,705
|211.54
|Appling County
|3-AA
|4-3
|57.03
|999,078
|288,977
|86,253
|22,618
|4,451
|223.67
|Burke County
|4-AA
|6-2
|52.67
|1,000,000
|232,115
|47,363
|8,913
|1,156
|864.05
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|7-AA
|5-2
|51.73
|999,999
|131,171
|31,996
|4,738
|554
|1,804.05
|Columbia
|6-AA
|2-6
|49.79
|1,000,000
|278,872
|39,962
|6,201
|536
|1,864.67
|Franklin County
|8-AA
|6-1
|51.57
|998,589
|115,498
|24,703
|4,082
|467
|2,140.33
|Laney
|4-AA
|5-2
|50.09
|1,000,000
|147,582
|26,157
|3,810
|377
|2,651.52
|Hart County
|8-AA
|2-5
|50.73
|886,961
|75,295
|18,182
|2,790
|295
|3,388.83
|Cook
|3-AA
|5-3
|48.63
|999,958
|70,105
|9,543
|1,167
|95
|10,525.32
|Crisp County
|3-AA
|2-6
|47.69
|999,894
|41,126
|7,379
|804
|68
|14,704.88
|Ringgold
|7-AA
|5-3
|47.87
|999,971
|49,675
|7,728
|862
|58
|17,240.38
|Stephens County
|8-AA
|3-4
|47.68
|926,008
|46,948
|6,577
|703
|53
|18,866.92
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|5-2
|44.90
|958,557
|39,152
|3,637
|303
|18
|55,554.56
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|5-AA
|5-3
|43.74
|998,514
|29,783
|2,677
|178
|5
|199,999.00
|Sonoraville
|7-AA
|4-4
|42.07
|992,052
|22,318
|1,611
|92
|4
|249,999.00
|Miller Grove
|6-AA
|6-2
|39.18
|999,373
|13,254
|1,189
|52
|2
|499,999.00
|Spencer
|1-AA
|3-4
|38.93
|952,342
|9,980
|526
|26
|1
|999,999.00
|Jackson
|2-AA
|3-4
|40.01
|1,000,000
|12,536
|809
|36
|-
|-
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AA
|2-6
|38.61
|976,817
|8,376
|464
|20
|-
|-
|Columbus
|1-AA
|6-1
|36.59
|997,984
|5,867
|367
|17
|-
|-
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|3-5
|26.20
|996,759
|477
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Pike County
|2-AA
|3-5
|32.27
|125,008
|245
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Coahulla Creek
|7-AA
|2-5
|31.64
|58,959
|185
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Union County
|7-AA
|1-6
|30.49
|25,332
|39
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Redan
|6-AA
|2-5
|17.23
|636,328
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Shaw
|1-AA
|1-6
|21.95
|77,877
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Salem
|6-AA
|3-4
|13.98
|367,839
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|2-6
|29.37
|3,290
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Butler
|4-AA
|2-5
|8.08
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Rutland
|2-AA
|0-7
|21.84
|16,783
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kendrick
|1-AA
|4-3
|6.37
|6,842
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Washington
|5-AA
|2-6
|14.26
|325
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Murray County
|7-AA
|2-6
|17.82
|102
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Therrell
|5-AA
|1-7
|21.94
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Hardaway
|1-AA
|0-7
|0.36
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-7
|-4.58
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|0-8
|-20.44
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jordan
|1-AA
|0-7
|-20.52
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|7-AA
|North Murray
|478,431
|904,678
|999,938
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Carver (Atlanta)
|380,517
|999,542
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|Rockmart
|130,684
|802,491
|999,245
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Morgan County
|7,312
|763,951
|993,345
|1,000,000
|-
|1-AA
|Carver (Columbus)
|3,056
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Thomson
|-
|999,991
|999,999
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AA
|Columbia
|-
|997,732
|999,662
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Pierce County
|-
|799,243
|990,512
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AA
|Callaway
|-
|235,073
|916,748
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Appling County
|-
|184,487
|797,935
|999,078
|922
|7-AA
|Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
|-
|150,755
|907,678
|999,999
|1
|1-AA
|Sumter County
|-
|115,219
|994,229
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AA
|Crisp County
|-
|13,574
|80,673
|999,894
|106
|2-AA
|Jackson
|-
|9,821
|90,596
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Franklin County
|-
|7,765
|167,639
|998,589
|1,411
|8-AA
|Stephens County
|-
|7,619
|100,880
|926,008
|73,992
|8-AA
|Hart County
|-
|2,737
|435,725
|886,961
|113,039
|3-AA
|Cook
|-
|2,730
|139,223
|999,958
|42
|6-AA
|Miller Grove
|-
|1,694
|818,877
|999,373
|627
|6-AA
|Redan
|-
|455
|1,500
|636,328
|363,672
|1-AA
|Columbus
|-
|203
|124,845
|997,984
|2,016
|5-AA
|Hapeville Charter
|-
|84
|767,922
|998,459
|1,541
|6-AA
|Salem
|-
|82
|2,712
|367,839
|632,161
|6-AA
|South Atlanta
|-
|37
|177,249
|996,759
|3,241
|8-AA
|East Jackson
|-
|23
|35,864
|958,557
|41,443
|4-AA
|Butler
|-
|8
|40
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Laney
|-
|3
|393,214
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AA
|Burke County
|-
|1
|615,526
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|-
|1
|27,210
|998,514
|1,486
|3-AA
|Tattnall County
|-
|1
|37
|3,290
|996,710
|7-AA
|Ringgold
|-
|-
|369,509
|999,971
|29
|7-AA
|Sonoraville
|-
|-
|43,488
|992,052
|7,948
|2-AA
|Westside (Macon)
|-
|-
|7,926
|976,817
|23,183
|1-AA
|Spencer
|-
|-
|54
|952,342
|47,658
|2-AA
|Pike County
|-
|-
|-
|125,008
|874,992
|1-AA
|Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|77,877
|922,123
|7-AA
|Coahulla Creek
|-
|-
|-
|58,959
|941,041
|7-AA
|Union County
|-
|-
|-
|25,332
|974,668
|2-AA
|Rutland
|-
|-
|-
|16,783
|983,217
|1-AA
|Kendrick
|-
|-
|-
|6,842
|993,158
|5-AA
|Washington
|-
|-
|-
|325
|999,675
|7-AA
|Murray County
|-
|-
|-
|102
|999,898
|5-AA
|Therrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-AA
|Hardaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Josey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-AA
|Glenn Hills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|3-A Division I
|6-1
|72.07
|1,000,000
|900,208
|818,372
|653,244
|482,828
|1.07
|Worth County
|1-A Division I
|8-0
|68.73
|1,000,000
|879,911
|746,797
|547,814
|316,561
|2.16
|Swainsboro
|3-A Division I
|7-1
|60.96
|1,000,000
|689,782
|350,644
|162,530
|53,174
|17.81
|Thomasville
|1-A Division I
|5-3
|61.62
|1,000,000
|502,163
|318,931
|145,459
|50,511
|18.80
|Heard County
|6-A Division I
|7-0
|57.61
|1,000,000
|672,582
|397,026
|153,466
|36,110
|26.69
|Northeast
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|56.97
|1,000,000
|562,068
|261,479
|91,086
|20,832
|47.00
|Fitzgerald
|1-A Division I
|4-3
|56.24
|999,993
|487,007
|197,930
|61,141
|13,781
|71.56
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|6-1
|55.42
|1,000,000
|448,304
|183,794
|61,448
|12,220
|80.83
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|5-2
|52.85
|1,000,000
|305,900
|119,156
|29,554
|4,651
|214.01
|Dodge County
|2-A Division I
|6-1
|51.78
|1,000,000
|314,444
|109,337
|25,064
|3,542
|281.33
|Jeff Davis
|1-A Division I
|6-1
|50.47
|1,000,000
|164,002
|65,701
|12,525
|1,574
|634.32
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|7-0
|47.59
|1,000,000
|257,133
|85,564
|13,721
|1,167
|855.90
|Gordon Lee
|7-A Division I
|6-1
|45.21
|1,000,000
|359,058
|72,310
|10,077
|698
|1,431.66
|Jasper County
|4-A Division I
|7-0
|45.91
|1,000,000
|232,101
|62,647
|8,318
|644
|1,551.80
|Social Circle
|4-A Division I
|5-2
|45.94
|1,000,000
|234,855
|57,206
|7,377
|590
|1,693.92
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|46.78
|1,000,000
|208,312
|44,817
|6,609
|519
|1,925.78
|Pepperell
|6-A Division I
|5-3
|43.52
|1,000,000
|181,913
|26,713
|2,831
|176
|5,680.82
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|4-4
|43.91
|1,000,000
|158,427
|25,661
|3,077
|174
|5,746.13
|Haralson County
|6-A Division I
|6-2
|43.87
|1,000,000
|130,261
|22,768
|2,443
|162
|6,171.84
|Putnam County
|4-A Division I
|5-3
|40.41
|1,000,000
|57,833
|7,147
|553
|19
|52,630.58
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|3-4
|39.81
|960,363
|35,452
|4,255
|301
|18
|55,554.56
|ACE Charter
|2-A Division I
|4-3
|39.81
|986,390
|42,368
|4,924
|337
|15
|66,665.67
|Bremen
|6-A Division I
|4-3
|39.39
|998,681
|42,811
|4,572
|306
|12
|83,332.33
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|4-3
|39.50
|999,998
|49,711
|5,153
|366
|10
|99,999.00
|Washington County
|2-A Division I
|2-5
|39.51
|670,117
|20,461
|2,682
|171
|6
|166,665.67
|Oglethorpe County
|8-A Division I
|3-4
|38.20
|964,765
|36,477
|3,093
|147
|6
|166,665.67
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|0-7
|36.04
|326,756
|2,790
|296
|13
|-
|-
|Temple
|6-A Division I
|4-4
|31.50
|972,701
|8,858
|364
|9
|-
|-
|Fannin County
|7-A Division I
|4-3
|28.84
|996,373
|8,058
|266
|7
|-
|-
|Berrien
|1-A Division I
|2-5
|33.62
|399,732
|2,444
|179
|4
|-
|-
|Southwest
|2-A Division I
|2-5
|31.80
|394,704
|1,948
|136
|2
|-
|-
|Vidalia
|3-A Division I
|1-6
|31.15
|306,544
|827
|56
|-
|-
|-
|McNair
|4-A Division I
|1-7
|26.31
|446,891
|309
|15
|-
|-
|-
|Gordon Central
|7-A Division I
|5-2
|21.41
|995,468
|923
|8
|-
|-
|-
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|1-6
|21.46
|19,250
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Towers
|4-A Division I
|3-4
|15.78
|999,927
|223
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|2-6
|19.13
|380,333
|45
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-6
|17.22
|140,116
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Model
|6-A Division I
|1-6
|19.76
|27,330
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Banks County
|8-A Division I
|0-7
|20.26
|11,083
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|2-5
|10.68
|2,473
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Brantley County
|1-A Division I
|0-7
|7.89
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Utopian Academy
|4-A Division I
|1-7
|-16.98
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Macon)
|2-A Division I
|0-7
|5.48
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|0-6
|-7.02
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|5-A Division I
|1-7
|-11.69
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|6-A Division I
|Heard County
|583,816
|953,277
|999,966
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Worth County
|253,146
|986,035
|999,990
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Jasper County
|146,328
|500,045
|985,566
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Lamar County
|8,926
|540,623
|927,077
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Social Circle
|3,826
|464,762
|839,878
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Toombs County
|2,408
|984,485
|999,527
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Swainsboro
|1,161
|584,102
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Jeff Davis
|192
|33,756
|378,057
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dodge County
|152
|227,630
|712,038
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Bleckley County
|39
|437,576
|888,880
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Lee
|4
|970,975
|994,490
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Dublin
|2
|190,217
|765,411
|1,000,000
|-
|2-A Division I
|Northeast
|-
|444,151
|894,030
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Rabun County
|-
|178,870
|556,310
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Elbert County
|-
|162,444
|630,475
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Pepperell
|-
|99,691
|619,824
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division I
|Putnam County
|-
|69,492
|331,909
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Haralson County
|-
|56,646
|449,492
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Thomasville
|-
|45,149
|990,082
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division I
|Fitzgerald
|-
|33,382
|706,078
|999,993
|7
|7-A Division I
|Fannin County
|-
|23,725
|240,971
|996,373
|3,627
|6-A Division I
|Bremen
|-
|12,946
|41,188
|998,681
|1,319
|3-A Division I
|Vidalia
|-
|15
|71
|306,544
|693,456
|1-A Division I
|Bacon County
|-
|6
|20,791
|999,998
|2
|2-A Division I
|ACE Charter
|-
|-
|25,282
|986,390
|13,610
|4-A Division I
|Towers
|-
|-
|2,138
|999,927
|73
|7-A Division I
|Gordon Central
|-
|-
|471
|995,468
|4,532
|2-A Division I
|East Laurens
|-
|-
|7
|960,363
|39,637
|1-A Division I
|Berrien
|-
|-
|1
|399,732
|600,268
|6-A Division I
|Temple
|-
|-
|-
|972,701
|27,299
|8-A Division I
|Oglethorpe County
|-
|-
|-
|964,765
|35,235
|2-A Division I
|Washington County
|-
|-
|-
|670,117
|329,883
|4-A Division I
|McNair
|-
|-
|-
|446,891
|553,109
|2-A Division I
|Southwest
|-
|-
|-
|394,704
|605,296
|7-A Division I
|Chattooga
|-
|-
|-
|380,333
|619,667
|8-A Division I
|Commerce
|-
|-
|-
|326,756
|673,244
|7-A Division I
|Dade County
|-
|-
|-
|140,116
|859,884
|6-A Division I
|Model
|-
|-
|-
|27,330
|972,670
|2-A Division I
|Jefferson County
|-
|-
|-
|19,250
|980,750
|8-A Division I
|Banks County
|-
|-
|-
|11,083
|988,917
|7-A Division I
|Coosa
|-
|-
|-
|2,473
|997,527
|1-A Division I
|Brantley County
|-
|-
|-
|11
|999,989
|4-A Division I
|Utopian Academy
|-
|-
|-
|1
|999,999
|2-A Division I
|Central (Macon)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|Mount Bethel Christian
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division I
|Armuchee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|5-A Division I
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|6-2
|55.23
|1,000,000
|842,313
|779,527
|497,873
|312,932
|2.20
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|7-0
|54.88
|999,999
|840,721
|574,838
|425,141
|236,333
|3.23
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|8-0
|53.63
|999,999
|762,286
|607,301
|334,213
|194,008
|4.15
|Screven County
|3-A Division II
|7-0
|48.23
|1,000,000
|625,148
|380,466
|147,449
|55,546
|17.00
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|8-0
|49.42
|1,000,000
|539,037
|220,174
|131,119
|52,145
|18.18
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|5-2
|47.15
|1,000,000
|683,874
|389,074
|140,971
|47,446
|20.08
|Brooks County
|2-A Division II
|3-5
|49.62
|999,938
|496,323
|205,372
|110,612
|44,220
|21.61
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|7-0
|46.57
|997,936
|547,292
|207,730
|79,160
|28,098
|34.59
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|6-2
|43.17
|1,000,000
|394,564
|186,657
|49,919
|12,573
|78.54
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|6-2
|43.28
|1,000,000
|370,777
|126,799
|34,001
|8,991
|110.22
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|5-1
|39.25
|995,377
|191,707
|68,293
|13,629
|2,731
|365.17
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|5-2
|36.97
|999,455
|484,571
|77,319
|13,984
|2,251
|443.25
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|4-4
|36.95
|987,855
|185,451
|36,881
|5,093
|724
|1,380.22
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|35.86
|981,527
|144,163
|25,819
|4,112
|556
|1,797.56
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|5-2
|36.66
|943,785
|60,953
|21,615
|3,225
|464
|2,154.17
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|4-2
|33.76
|969,362
|125,383
|23,308
|2,773
|302
|3,310.26
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|33.66
|826,357
|176,756
|18,291
|2,140
|253
|3,951.57
|Metter
|3-A Division II
|4-3
|34.40
|723,531
|139,563
|15,273
|1,914
|238
|4,200.68
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|2-4
|31.08
|705,526
|79,831
|7,286
|577
|42
|23,808.52
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|7-2
|33.00
|1,000,000
|44,079
|7,812
|657
|40
|24,999.00
|Manchester
|7-A Division II
|2-5
|31.70
|897,632
|45,702
|4,236
|373
|35
|28,570.43
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|4-4
|29.72
|1,000,000
|63,897
|5,030
|435
|29
|34,481.76
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|4-4
|29.88
|1,000,000
|41,633
|5,298
|333
|26
|38,460.54
|Trion
|7-A Division II
|3-5
|27.30
|902,959
|17,732
|1,094
|91
|7
|142,856.14
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|3-4
|28.91
|265,279
|13,465
|822
|47
|6
|166,665.67
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|3-3-1
|25.90
|643,156
|8,099
|479
|37
|2
|499,999.00
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|22.75
|1,000,000
|32,897
|1,181
|41
|1
|999,999.00
|Bryan County
|3-A Division II
|4-4
|27.61
|184,776
|14,552
|797
|35
|1
|999,999.00
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|3-5
|22.45
|998,675
|7,939
|562
|17
|-
|-
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|23.66
|391,747
|3,974
|137
|13
|-
|-
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|1-7
|20.86
|291,435
|6,559
|167
|7
|-
|-
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|2-5
|24.82
|999,903
|4,652
|213
|6
|-
|-
|Crawford County
|6-A Division II
|4-4
|20.25
|792,236
|408
|31
|1
|-
|-
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|2-6
|27.10
|13,786
|114
|25
|1
|-
|-
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II
|2-6
|15.57
|671,879
|668
|20
|1
|-
|-
|Irwin County
|2-A Division II
|1-7
|25.53
|15,247
|745
|28
|-
|-
|-
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-5
|20.70
|62,936
|151
|22
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|4-4
|13.68
|1,000,000
|1,454
|19
|-
|-
|-
|Greenville
|7-A Division II
|3-4
|14.79
|199,409
|396
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|7.43
|652,167
|85
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|1-6
|9.44
|329,447
|66
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|2-6
|2.69
|343,004
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|3-4
|8.37
|208,217
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|0-8
|-13.91
|4,829
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pelham
|1-A Division II
|0-7
|10.84
|335
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-7
|-1.42
|189
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|2-5
|16.65
|54
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Montgomery County
|4-A Division II
|1-7
|9.17
|30
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-6
|3.91
|23
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Savannah
|3-A Division II
|1-5
|9.44
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|7-1
|34.86
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|5-3
|18.26
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Claxton
|3-A Division II
|0-8
|1.33
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-9.39
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II
|2-4
|-9.79
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Calhoun County
|1-A Division II
|1-5
|-19.83
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|1-A Division II
|2-5
|-37.73
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-5
|-53.91
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|Playoffs
|Out
|1-A Division II
|Early County
|906,881
|83,660
|9,450
|9
|1,000,000
|-
|1-A Division II
|Mitchell County
|74,774
|318,866
|454,197
|121,525
|969,362
|30,638
|1-A Division II
|Seminole County
|18,345
|571,640
|353,613
|51,779
|995,377
|4,623
|1-A Division II
|Randolph-Clay
|-
|21,728
|96,745
|524,683
|643,156
|356,844
|1-A Division II
|Miller County
|-
|4,106
|85,988
|301,653
|391,747
|608,253
|1-A Division II
|Pelham
|-
|-
|7
|328
|335
|999,665
|1-A Division II
|Terrell County
|-
|-
|-
|23
|23
|999,977
|1-A Division II
|Calhoun County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Pataula Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Baconton Charter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|1-A Division II
|Southwest Georgia STEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|2-A Division II
|Clinch County
|999,271
|480
|144
|104
|999,999
|1
|2-A Division II
|Brooks County
|633
|850,546
|146,364
|2,395
|999,938
|62
|2-A Division II
|Charlton County
|73
|148,639
|608,154
|230,989
|987,855
|12,145
|2-A Division II
|Turner County
|21
|227
|241,128
|464,150
|705,526
|294,474
|2-A Division II
|Lanier County
|2
|108
|1,917
|289,408
|291,435
|708,565
|2-A Division II
|Irwin County
|-
|-
|2,293
|12,954
|15,247
|984,753
|2-A Division II
|Atkinson County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|3-A Division II
|Screven County
|618,737
|381,249
|14
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Emanuel County Institute
|381,263
|618,737
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division II
|Metter
|-
|8
|361,425
|362,098
|723,531
|276,469
|3-A Division II
|Jenkins County
|-
|6
|500,618
|325,733
|826,357
|173,643
|3-A Division II
|Bryan County
|-
|-
|79,994
|104,782
|184,776
|815,224
|3-A Division II
|McIntosh County Academy
|-
|-
|57,949
|207,330
|265,279
|734,721
|3-A Division II
|Portal
|-
|-
|-
|54
|54
|999,946
|3-A Division II
|Savannah
|-
|-
|-
|3
|3
|999,997
|3-A Division II
|Claxton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|4-A Division II
|Wheeler County
|547,739
|327,504
|120,955
|1,738
|997,936
|2,064
|4-A Division II
|Wilcox County
|254,361
|193,315
|549,142
|3,182
|1,000,000
|-
|4-A Division II
|Treutlen
|197,897
|348,544
|146,529
|288,557
|981,527
|18,473
|4-A Division II
|Hawkinsville
|3
|130,593
|177,444
|635,745
|943,785
|56,215
|4-A Division II
|Dooly County
|-
|44
|5,575
|57,317
|62,936
|937,064
|4-A Division II
|Telfair County
|-
|-
|355
|13,431
|13,786
|986,214
|4-A Division II
|Montgomery County
|-
|-
|-
|30
|30
|999,970
|5-A Division II
|Johnson County
|995,694
|4,302
|3
|1
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Georgia Military Prep
|2,495
|217,297
|780,208
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Wilkinson County
|1,811
|778,401
|219,693
|95
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division II
|Twiggs County
|-
|-
|95
|4,734
|4,829
|995,171
|5-A Division II
|Glascock County
|-
|-
|1
|343,003
|343,004
|656,996
|5-A Division II
|Hancock Central
|-
|-
|-
|652,167
|652,167
|347,833
|6-A Division II
|Taylor County
|965,420
|4,946
|8,803
|20,286
|999,455
|545
|6-A Division II
|Schley County
|30,628
|923,241
|45,753
|378
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division II
|Macon County
|3,952
|71,592
|921,408
|2,951
|999,903
|97
|6-A Division II
|Crawford County
|-
|201
|22,999
|769,036
|792,236
|207,764
|6-A Division II
|Chattahoochee County
|-
|20
|986
|207,211
|208,217
|791,783
|6-A Division II
|Marion County
|-
|-
|51
|138
|189
|999,811
|6-A Division II
|Central (Talbotton)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|7-A Division II
|Bowdon
|984,814
|12,986
|2,175
|25
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Trion
|14,876
|79
|509,973
|378,031
|902,959
|97,041
|7-A Division II
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|260
|748,798
|239,350
|11,592
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division II
|Greenville
|50
|22
|28,416
|170,921
|199,409
|800,591
|7-A Division II
|Manchester
|-
|238,115
|220,086
|439,431
|897,632
|102,368
|8-A Division II
|Lincoln County
|973,047
|26,862
|63
|27
|999,999
|1
|8-A Division II
|Warren County
|26,856
|730,555
|240,539
|2,050
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division II
|Washington-Wilkes
|57
|242,417
|663,237
|92,964
|998,675
|1,325
|8-A Division II
|Greene County
|40
|146
|66,104
|263,157
|329,447
|670,553
|8-A Division II
|Lake Oconee Academy
|-
|20
|30,057
|641,802
|671,879
|328,121
|8-A Division II
|Towns County
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
Modal bracket
Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|8-AA
|5-1
|74.84
|1,000,000
|979,803
|912,349
|794,241
|617,582
|0.62
|Fellowship Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|68.14
|1,000,000
|941,999
|792,391
|624,387
|252,849
|2.95
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|6-1
|63.41
|1,000,000
|837,284
|591,251
|182,162
|69,876
|13.31
|Prince Avenue Christian
|8-AA
|5-2
|59.08
|1,000,000
|658,762
|296,971
|107,744
|23,727
|41.15
|Athens Academy
|8-A Division I
|7-1
|53.96
|1,000,000
|688,603
|324,616
|74,574
|9,112
|108.75
|Savannah Christian
|3-A Division I
|5-3
|55.49
|1,000,000
|577,993
|234,120
|58,377
|8,976
|110.41
|Holy Innocents
|5-AA
|5-3
|54.50
|1,000,000
|396,613
|146,866
|32,258
|4,870
|204.34
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAA
|5-2
|52.49
|1,000,000
|499,271
|152,859
|30,827
|3,572
|278.96
|Whitefield Academy
|5-A Division I
|6-1
|51.38
|1,000,000
|586,316
|166,064
|30,322
|3,303
|301.76
|Landmark Christian
|5-A Division I
|7-0
|51.09
|1,000,000
|566,806
|136,826
|25,614
|2,711
|367.87
|Aquinas
|4-AAA
|5-2
|51.02
|1,000,000
|410,236
|81,024
|17,697
|1,796
|555.79
|Wesleyan
|5-A Division I
|6-2
|48.29
|1,000,000
|295,095
|63,360
|9,240
|712
|1,403.49
|Lovett
|5-AA
|5-2
|48.86
|1,000,000
|197,510
|51,865
|8,230
|652
|1,532.74
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|2-AAA
|2-6
|48.02
|1,000,000
|110,108
|28,360
|3,081
|235
|4,254.32
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division I
|5-3
|39.35
|1,000,000
|182,002
|15,749
|1,010
|23
|43,477.26
|North Cobb Christian
|7-AA
|4-3
|38.94
|1,000,000
|21,639
|2,719
|158
|3
|333,332.33
|Savannah Country Day
|3-A Division I
|2-5
|36.72
|1,000,000
|19,113
|1,640
|62
|1
|999,999.00
|Darlington
|6-A Division I
|2-5
|29.65
|1,000,000
|4,903
|211
|5
|-
|-
|King's Ridge Christian
|5-A Division I
|6-2
|27.00
|1,000,000
|16,657
|415
|4
|-
|-
|Mount Paran Christian
|5-A Division I
|4-3
|29.63
|1,000,000
|4,178
|163
|4
|-
|-
|Mount Vernon
|5-A Division I
|3-5
|29.71
|1,000,000
|4,901
|180
|3
|-
|-
|Providence Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-6
|15.81
|1,000,000
|205
|1
|-
|-
|-
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|5-A Division I
|1-7
|1.88
|1,000,000
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Walker
|5-A Division I
|2-6
|-16.03
|1,000,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Playoff Seeding Projections
Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.
|Region
|Team
|#1
|#1 to #8
|#1 to #16
|Playoffs
|Out
|8-AA
|Hebron Christian
|768,286
|995,764
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Fellowship Christian
|178,599
|975,770
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Landmark Christian
|32,650
|791,910
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Whitefield Academy
|18,179
|814,640
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Wesleyan
|1,654
|106,070
|999,886
|1,000,000
|-
|8-AA
|Prince Avenue Christian
|590
|385,017
|990,309
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Christian
|41
|429,255
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Athens Academy
|1
|939,029
|999,748
|1,000,000
|-
|3-AAA
|Calvary Day
|-
|938,676
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|-
|7-A Division I
|Christian Heritage
|-
|732,660
|995,276
|1,000,000
|-
|6-AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|-
|482,162
|994,870
|1,000,000
|-
|4-AAA
|Aquinas
|-
|199,695
|997,422
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Holy Innocents
|-
|94,035
|987,216
|1,000,000
|-
|5-AA
|Lovett
|-
|82,913
|972,447
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|King's Ridge Christian
|-
|31,688
|995,047
|1,000,000
|-
|7-AA
|North Cobb Christian
|-
|574
|405,777
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Paran Christian
|-
|141
|559,880
|1,000,000
|-
|3-A Division I
|Savannah Country Day
|-
|1
|3,203
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Vernon
|-
|-
|96,541
|1,000,000
|-
|6-A Division I
|Darlington
|-
|-
|2,299
|1,000,000
|-
|2-AAA
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|-
|-
|79
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Walker
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|5-A Division I
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-
|8-A Division I
|Providence Christian
|-
|-
|-
|1,000,000
|-