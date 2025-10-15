AJC Varsity

Maxwell playoff projections: 4A Creekside heaviest favorite in all classes

The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By Loren Maxwell
32 minutes ago

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.

The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets.

Although regions may use different criteria, in the simulation, all standings were determined by 1) region record, 2) head-to-head results, 3) point differential, 4) classification record, and 5) random tiebreaker.

Class AAAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Grayson
Buford
Grayson
North Gwinnett
Lowndes
Buford
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Grayson
Carrollton
North Gwinnett
West Forsyth
Valdosta
Grayson
McEachern
Carrollton
Colquitt County
North Gwinnett
North Cobb
West Forsyth
Reg 1, #3
9
86.88
7-1
Valdosta
Reg 8, #2
12
76.52
6-2
Mill Creek
Reg 7, #4
21
70.45
5-2
Norcross
Reg 4, #1
1
105.80
8-0
Grayson
Reg 5, #3
24
69.97
4-4
Walton
Reg 3, #2
8
87.89
7-0
McEachern
Reg 6, #4
32
59.44
4-3
North Forsyth
Reg 2, #1
2
102.98
8-0
Carrollton
Reg 8, #3
23
70.09
4-4
Collins Hill
Reg 1, #2
10
85.43
6-2
Colquitt County
Reg 4, #4
28
63.76
5-2
South Gwinnett
Reg 7, #1
6
90.50
6-1
North Gwinnett
Reg 3, #3
19
72.19
6-1
Harrison
Reg 5, #2
15
75.07
4-3
North Cobb
Reg 2, #4
30
60.20
1-6
East Coweta
Reg 6, #1
13
75.56
6-1
West Forsyth
Hillgrove
Lowndes
Douglas County
Buford
Westlake
Hillgrove
Peachtree Ridge
Lowndes
Douglas County
Marietta
Newton
Buford
Reg 2, #3
18
72.33
3-5
Westlake
Reg 6, #2
27
67.13
4-3
Denmark
Reg 5, #4
26
67.17
5-2
North Paulding
Reg 3, #1
5
91.73
7-0
Hillgrove
Reg 4, #3
22
70.37
4-3
Archer
Reg 7, #2
17
72.94
5-2
Peachtree Ridge
Reg 8, #4
35
58.32
3-4
Dacula
Reg 1, #1
4
95.67
8-0
Lowndes
Reg 6, #3
29
62.58
4-3
Lambert
Reg 2, #2
7
89.56
6-2
Douglas County
Reg 3, #4
37
53.48
4-3
Campbell
Reg 5, #1
14
75.42
4-4
Marietta
Reg 7, #3
20
70.53
5-2
Brookwood
Reg 4, #2
11
77.67
4-3
Newton
Reg 1, #4
16
72.99
6-2
Richmond Hill
Reg 8, #1
3
99.77
7-0
Buford

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Grayson4-AAAAAA8-0105.801,000,000929,196616,248550,491406,4091.46
Carrollton2-AAAAAA8-0102.981,000,000883,330416,888348,153227,9593.39
Buford8-AAAAAA7-099.771,000,000887,793689,809479,765198,6794.03
Lowndes1-AAAAAA8-095.671,000,000875,961628,771266,71086,33210.58
North Gwinnett7-AAAAAA6-190.501,000,000619,095540,35890,34928,76833.76
Hillgrove3-AAAAAA7-091.731,000,000652,314279,22499,80323,43341.67
Douglas County2-AAAAAA6-289.561,000,000781,993200,59877,10414,49467.99
McEachern3-AAAAAA7-087.891,000,000428,234132,69837,4766,293157.91
Valdosta1-AAAAAA7-186.88998,367262,939137,43325,4624,284232.43
Colquitt County1-AAAAAA6-285.43988,473223,635155,82615,6542,876346.71
West Forsyth6-AAAAAA6-175.56999,819482,66981,5712,5221546,492.51
Newton4-AAAAAA4-377.67999,29664,42014,8251,7811049,614.38
North Cobb5-AAAAAA4-375.07997,976287,14840,7911,0877613,156.89
Marietta5-AAAAAA4-475.421,000,000156,29015,1421,5856016,665.67
Mill Creek8-AAAAAA6-276.521,000,00022,1773,8445482934,481.76
Westlake2-AAAAAA3-572.33999,51391,0038,5483491471,427.57
Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAA5-272.94959,71932,7814,8283301376,922.08
Harrison3-AAAAAA6-172.19999,969161,80815,9892899111,110.11
Richmond Hill1-AAAAAA6-272.991,000,00020,1203,2212055199,999.00
Archer4-AAAAAA4-370.37999,85018,7572,847914249,999.00
Brookwood7-AAAAAA5-270.53971,06815,2121,730692499,999.00
Norcross7-AAAAAA5-270.45999,85012,0931,884531999,999.00
Denmark6-AAAAAA4-367.13958,48822,6231,203351999,999.00
North Paulding5-AAAAAA5-267.17817,53213,978761141999,999.00
Collins Hill8-AAAAAA4-470.09999,90910,6422,92035--
Walton5-AAAAAA4-469.97961,52114,01195232--
Lambert6-AAAAAA4-362.58999,8058,4822744--
South Gwinnett4-AAAAAA5-263.761,000,0003,9894153--
Dacula8-AAAAAA3-458.32790,0291,069351--
East Coweta2-AAAAAA1-660.20992,76514,239332---
Wheeler5-AAAAAA3-558.52214,3841,03727---
Camden County1-AAAAAA5-367.5111,527674---
Campbell3-AAAAAA4-353.48862,9835593---
North Forsyth6-AAAAAA4-359.44874,3952171---
North Atlanta6-AAAAAA4-455.13165,09961----
Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAA3-349.74209,66033----
Parkview7-AAAAAA2-559.9748,77814----
Tift County1-AAAAAA3-558.961,6335----
Etowah5-AAAAAA3-550.818,5873----
Duluth7-AAAAAA4-353.0820,5852----
Paulding County3-AAAAAA2-535.3175,0871----
Pebblebrook3-AAAAAA2-535.3561,961-----
Chapel Hill2-AAAAAA1-625.307,722-----
Alpharetta6-AAAAAA2-645.322,393-----
Rockdale County4-AAAAAA4-347.57731-----
Mountain View8-AAAAAA1-732.49402-----
Heritage (Conyers)4-AAAAAA1-633.28123-----
Forsyth Central6-AAAAAA0-730.881-----
Grovetown4-AAAAAA3-550.16------
Cherokee5-AAAAAA1-746.12------
South Forsyth6-AAAAAA2-537.24------
Meadowcreek7-AAAAAA0-626.67------
South Cobb3-AAAAAA2-523.57------
Osborne3-AAAAAA1-616.17------
Discovery8-AAAAAA0-614.21------
Berkmar7-AAAAAA0-713.30------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAAALowndes809,950163,44613,54413,0601,000,000-
1-AAAAAAValdosta168,140229,373584,69316,161998,3671,633
1-AAAAAAColquitt County12,915593,888265,012116,658988,47311,527
1-AAAAAARichmond Hill8,99513,293136,751840,9611,000,000-
1-AAAAAACamden County---11,52711,527988,473
1-AAAAAATift County---1,6331,633998,367
2-AAAAAACarrollton860,552139,294154-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAADouglas County139,395860,6041-1,000,000-
2-AAAAAAEast Coweta53101202,385790,226992,7657,235
2-AAAAAAChapel Hill-1427,6797,722992,278
2-AAAAAAWestlake--797,418202,095999,513487
3-AAAAAAHillgrove606,885369,47623,639-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAMcEachern393,113606,8852-1,000,000-
3-AAAAAAHarrison223,639975,2721,056999,96931
3-AAAAAAPaulding County--1,08474,00375,087924,913
3-AAAAAACampbell--3862,980862,983137,017
3-AAAAAAPebblebrook---61,96161,961938,039
3-AAAAAAOsborne-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAASouth Cobb-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAAGrayson996,7283,155100171,000,000-
4-AAAAAAArcher2,66841,925602,329352,928999,850150
4-AAAAAASouth Gwinnett58669,075313,202617,1371,000,000-
4-AAAAAANewton18885,84584,36729,066999,296704
4-AAAAAARockdale County--1730731999,269
4-AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)--1122123999,877
4-AAAAAAGrovetown-----1,000,000
5-AAAAAAMarietta920,38630,91147,7279761,000,000-
5-AAAAAANorth Cobb51,816907,01233,4035,745997,9762,024
5-AAAAAANorth Paulding27,79135,241323,638430,862817,532182,468
5-AAAAAAWalton75,464572,852383,198961,52138,479
5-AAAAAAWheeler-21,34622,216170,822214,384785,616
5-AAAAAAEtowah-261648,3978,587991,413
5-AAAAAACherokee-----1,000,000
6-AAAAAAWest Forsyth988,6898,7241,945461999,819181
6-AAAAAADenmark6,178590,856336,20225,252958,48841,512
6-AAAAAALambert4,677394,455592,3038,370999,805195
6-AAAAAANorth Atlanta4043,70640,408120,581165,099834,901
6-AAAAAANorth Forsyth522,25929,138842,946874,395125,605
6-AAAAAAAlpharetta--32,3902,393997,607
6-AAAAAAForsyth Central--1-1999,999
6-AAAAAASouth Forsyth-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAANorth Gwinnett978,26421,57515381,000,000-
7-AAAAAANorcross21,357144,386318,410515,697999,850150
7-AAAAAAPeachtree Ridge242539,314300,487119,676959,71940,281
7-AAAAAABrookwood137294,711372,673303,547971,06828,932
7-AAAAAADuluth-1492319,64820,585979,415
7-AAAAAAParkview--7,35441,42448,778951,222
7-AAAAAAMeadowcreek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAABerkmar-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAABuford957,29342,7061-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAAMill Creek42,707957,293--1,000,000-
8-AAAAAACentral Gwinnett-160209,599209,660790,340
8-AAAAAACollins Hill--867,230132,679999,90991
8-AAAAAADacula--132,709657,320790,029209,971
8-AAAAAAMountain View---402402999,598
8-AAAAAADiscovery-----1,000,000

Class AAAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hughes
Thomas County Central
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Hughes
Rome
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Woodward Academy
Thomas County Central
Gainesville
Sequoyah
Effingham County
Woodward Academy
Northgate
Thomas County Central
Glynn Academy
Gainesville
New Manchester
Sequoyah
Reg 1, #3
22
57.12
5-2
Effingham County
Reg 8, #2
30
51.01
6-2
Habersham Central
Reg 7, #4
15
66.33
5-3
Lanier
Reg 4, #1
13
68.55
6-2
Woodward Academy
Reg 5, #3
19
63.18
4-3
East Paulding
Reg 3, #2
11
69.45
7-0
Northgate
Reg 6, #4
24
56.71
4-4
Creekview
Reg 2, #1
2
91.96
7-0
Thomas County Central
Reg 8, #3
37
42.51
3-5
Clarke Central
Reg 1, #2
25
56.56
5-3
Glynn Academy
Reg 4, #4
39
41.80
2-5
Decatur
Reg 7, #1
3
90.35
7-1
Gainesville
Reg 3, #3
16
66.32
7-0
Lovejoy
Reg 5, #2
14
68.48
7-0
New Manchester
Reg 2, #4
21
61.22
3-4
Coffee
Reg 6, #1
9
75.10
7-1
Sequoyah
Hughes
Roswell
Rome
Milton
Lee County
Hughes
Roswell
Brunswick
Houston County
Rome
Milton
Jackson County
Reg 2, #3
7
77.03
5-2
Lee County
Reg 6, #2
12
69.30
7-1
Sprayberry
Reg 5, #4
23
57.01
3-5
Villa Rica
Reg 3, #1
1
97.81
7-0
Hughes
Reg 4, #3
43
39.90
3-5
Chamblee
Reg 7, #2
5
84.72
6-1
Roswell
Reg 8, #4
45
39.44
4-4
Winder-Barrow
Reg 1, #1
18
63.46
6-2
Brunswick
Reg 6, #3
20
63.02
6-2
River Ridge
Reg 2, #2
8
76.52
7-0
Houston County
Reg 3, #4
17
64.21
5-2
Newnan
Reg 5, #1
4
84.92
5-2
Rome
Reg 7, #3
6
82.05
6-2
Milton
Reg 4, #2
28
52.55
3-4
Shiloh
Reg 1, #4
29
51.90
5-2
Statesboro
Reg 8, #1
10
71.80
6-1
Jackson County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hughes3-AAAAA7-097.811,000,000940,822804,699693,103495,9481.02
Thomas County Central2-AAAAA7-091.961,000,000915,213866,093532,409238,8623.19
Gainesville7-AAAAA7-190.351,000,000980,676744,444397,489164,3385.09
Roswell7-AAAAA6-184.721,000,000908,994393,564142,72041,69422.98
Rome5-AAAAA5-284.921,000,000704,842432,873110,09536,35726.51
Milton7-AAAAA6-282.051,000,000819,617283,17261,22216,03961.35
Houston County2-AAAAA7-076.52999,904218,48098,65016,5332,102474.74
Sequoyah6-AAAAA7-175.10999,963534,32492,96317,4811,891527.82
Lee County2-AAAAA5-277.03999,125181,15274,35010,5961,654603.59
Jackson County8-AAAAA6-171.801,000,000255,03659,5324,3874132,420.31
Woodward Academy4-AAAAA6-268.551,000,000534,97350,6115,6342933,411.97
Northgate3-AAAAA7-069.45998,74094,07828,0643,0741725,812.95
New Manchester5-AAAAA7-068.481,000,000206,73319,7611,6978911,234.96
Lanier7-AAAAA5-366.33837,387256,22517,8621,2625418,517.52
Sprayberry6-AAAAA7-169.30997,22452,1476,7198574621,738.13
Lovejoy3-AAAAA7-066.32997,20665,2399,1906672441,665.67
Brunswick1-AAAAA6-263.46999,83066,3763,9362789111,110.11
East Paulding5-AAAAA4-363.18946,3978,4312,9991655199,999.00
Newnan3-AAAAA5-264.21942,40632,3872,6341034249,999.00
River Ridge6-AAAAA6-263.02702,0019,3931,400543333,332.33
Coffee2-AAAAA3-461.22873,37530,5411,131481999,999.00
Glynn Academy1-AAAAA5-356.56771,08133,2861,269361999,999.00
Habersham Central8-AAAAA6-251.011,000,00042,94356091999,999.00
Effingham County1-AAAAA5-257.12983,01764,6472,01748--
Creekview6-AAAAA4-456.71858,5053,45341715--
Villa Rica5-AAAAA3-557.01990,6721,92336411--
Statesboro1-AAAAA5-251.90903,65922,1873184--
Seckinger7-AAAAA3-454.58162,6139,8371853--
Shiloh4-AAAAA3-452.55994,8593,583104---
Woodstock6-AAAAA5-354.18440,67064099---
Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA4-439.44999,7632106---
Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA2-447.96288,5855205---
Clarke Central8-AAAAA3-542.51991,4433505---
Chamblee4-AAAAA3-539.90790,2362021---
Decatur4-AAAAA2-541.80788,6501921---
Dunwoody4-AAAAA4-441.01397,1941091---
McIntosh3-AAAAA3-546.5959,58771---
Veterans2-AAAAA2-546.72127,337170----
South Effingham1-AAAAA3-441.7253,68836----
South Paulding5-AAAAA3-449.4259,99920----
Lassiter6-AAAAA5-348.921,6373----
Dutchtown3-AAAAA1-642.432,0612----
Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA2-534.1228,4681----
Alcovy8-AAAAA0-718.418,377-----
Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAA2-540.062,381-----
Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAA3-429.58593-----
Alexander5-AAAAA2-644.86551-----
Apalachee8-AAAAA2-623.98417-----
Northside (Warner Robins)2-AAAAA0-736.74259-----
Greenbrier1-AAAAA2-539.70127-----
Evans1-AAAAA1-636.0513-----
Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-735.38------
Pope6-AAAAA0-831.16------
Lakeside (Evans)1-AAAAA0-830.90------
Riverwood6-AAAAA1-728.78------
Banneker3-AAAAA1-723.25------
Morrow3-AAAAA1-621.41------
Loganville8-AAAAA0-818.57------
Tri-Cities4-AAAAA0-817.20------
Chattahoochee7-AAAAA1-615.72------
Johns Creek7-AAAAA0-712.27------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAAABrunswick710,768273,70614,553803999,830170
1-AAAAAStatesboro265,06370,876296,350271,370903,65996,341
1-AAAAAEffingham County18,673320,734450,582193,028983,01716,983
1-AAAAAGlynn Academy4,794333,119228,276204,892771,081228,919
1-AAAAASouth Effingham7021,5643,30448,11853,688946,312
1-AAAAABradwell Institute-16,935281,649288,585711,415
1-AAAAAGreenbrier---127127999,873
1-AAAAAEvans---1313999,987
1-AAAAALakeside (Evans)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAAThomas County Central921,77576,5377079811,000,000-
2-AAAAAHouston County68,743444,134434,11952,908999,90496
2-AAAAALee County8,327478,111508,7933,894999,125875
2-AAAAACoffee1,1551,04353,217817,960873,375126,625
2-AAAAAVeterans-1753,062124,100127,337872,663
2-AAAAANorthside (Warner Robins)--102157259999,741
3-AAAAAHughes970,62127,7341,635101,000,000-
3-AAAAANorthgate20,296684,211289,8714,362998,7401,260
3-AAAAALovejoy9,083266,913432,625288,585997,2062,794
3-AAAAANewnan-21,142275,622645,642942,40657,594
3-AAAAADutchtown--2471,8142,061997,939
3-AAAAAMcIntosh---59,58759,587940,413
3-AAAAABanneker-----1,000,000
3-AAAAAMorrow-----1,000,000
4-AAAAAWoodward Academy999,881536151,000,000-
4-AAAAAShiloh104878,129107,0669,560994,8595,141
4-AAAAADecatur152,318107,217679,100788,650211,350
4-AAAAADunwoody-106,635166,043124,516397,194602,806
4-AAAAAChamblee-12,405611,531166,300790,236209,764
4-AAAAAArabia Mountain-4608,07919,92928,468971,532
4-AAAAALakeside (Atlanta)--3590593999,407
4-AAAAATri-Cities-----1,000,000
5-AAAAARome870,545129,3946011,000,000-
5-AAAAANew Manchester129,455870,545--1,000,000-
5-AAAAASouth Paulding-5813,45546,48659,999940,001
5-AAAAAVilla Rica-3375,147615,522990,6729,328
5-AAAAAEast Paulding--611,311335,086946,39753,603
5-AAAAAKennesaw Mountain--272,3542,381997,619
5-AAAAAAlexander---551551999,449
5-AAAAALithia Springs-----1,000,000
6-AAAAASequoyah898,26911,21237,19153,291999,96337
6-AAAAASprayberry88,501768,259103,46636,998997,2242,776
6-AAAAACreekview10,17464,696305,238478,397858,505141,495
6-AAAAARiver Ridge2,26755,366529,497114,871702,001297,999
6-AAAAAWoodstock789100,46723,684315,730440,670559,330
6-AAAAALassiter--9247131,637998,363
6-AAAAAPope-----1,000,000
6-AAAAARiverwood-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAGainesville772,355207,82619,819-1,000,000-
7-AAAAARoswell224,272449,982295,00830,7381,000,000-
7-AAAAAMilton3,373342,120647,8826,6251,000,000-
7-AAAAALanier-7237,284800,031837,387162,613
7-AAAAASeckinger--7162,606162,613837,387
7-AAAAAJohns Creek-----1,000,000
7-AAAAAChattahoochee-----1,000,000
8-AAAAAJackson County939,86559,24189311,000,000-
8-AAAAAHabersham Central59,490937,0903,420-1,000,000-
8-AAAAAWinder-Barrow6453,668371,279624,171999,763237
8-AAAAAClarke Central-1624,408367,034991,4438,557
8-AAAAAAlcovy---8,3778,377991,623
8-AAAAAApalachee---417417999,583
8-AAAAALoganville-----1,000,000

Class AAAA

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Creekside
North Oconee
Creekside
Cartersville
Central (Carrollton)
North Oconee
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Creekside
Jonesboro
Cartersville
Kell
Eastside
Creekside
Jonesboro
Locust Grove
Ware County
Cartersville
Southwest DeKalb
Kell
Reg 1, #3
18
60.55
4-3
Perry
Reg 8, #2
13
64.51
4-4
Eastside
Reg 7, #4
31
46.54
2-6
Dalton
Reg 4, #1
1
100.44
8-0
Creekside
Reg 5, #3
24
54.41
6-1
Lithonia
Reg 3, #2
10
69.91
4-3
Jonesboro
Reg 6, #4
40
41.99
2-6
Westminster (Atlanta)
Reg 2, #1
14
62.98
7-1
Locust Grove
Reg 8, #3
21
58.28
4-3
Madison County
Reg 1, #2
7
71.86
6-1
Ware County
Reg 4, #4
43
37.99
6-2
Maynard Jackson
Reg 7, #1
3
84.03
8-0
Cartersville
Reg 3, #3
22
58.02
5-2
Griffin
Reg 5, #2
15
62.92
6-2
Southwest DeKalb
Reg 2, #4
19
59.67
6-2
Jones County
Reg 6, #1
9
70.47
6-2
Kell
Central (Carrollton)
Benedictine
Marist
North Oconee
Cambridge
Central (Carrollton)
Cass
Benedictine
Blessed Trinity
Marist
Hiram
North Oconee
Reg 2, #3
17
61.07
6-2
Ola
Reg 6, #2
8
70.77
7-1
Cambridge
Reg 5, #4
25
52.01
4-3
Tucker
Reg 3, #1
4
79.67
7-0
Central (Carrollton)
Reg 4, #3
35
45.05
3-5
Mays
Reg 7, #2
11
68.20
6-2
Cass
Reg 8, #4
20
58.46
5-2
Flowery Branch
Reg 1, #1
5
79.64
4-2
Benedictine
Reg 6, #3
12
66.68
4-3
Blessed Trinity
Reg 2, #2
16
62.47
6-2
Stockbridge
Reg 3, #4
39
42.76
2-6
Starr's Mill
Reg 5, #1
6
72.97
6-1
Marist
Reg 7, #3
26
51.48
4-4
Hiram
Reg 4, #2
27
49.98
7-1
M.L. King
Reg 1, #4
33
45.82
1-6
Wayne County
Reg 8, #1
2
86.67
8-0
North Oconee

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Creekside4-AAAA8-0100.441,000,000986,969973,811883,160781,3250.28
North Oconee8-AAAA8-086.671,000,000960,781835,305610,743125,1676.99
Cartersville7-AAAA8-084.031,000,000865,957762,097102,21052,65417.99
Central (Carrollton)3-AAAA7-079.67999,999806,633448,215163,82517,99654.57
Benedictine1-AAAA4-279.64999,993758,702441,235158,20317,49356.17
Marist5-AAAA6-172.971,000,000714,933132,23746,0832,629379.37
Kell6-AAAA6-270.471,000,000425,73191,6766,6896131,630.32
Ware County1-AAAA6-171.86998,478136,50575,5154,6936131,630.32
Cambridge6-AAAA7-170.771,000,000378,83382,9608,3466011,662.89
Jonesboro3-AAAA4-369.91999,837583,87429,0454,0314942,023.29
Cass7-AAAA6-268.20997,853207,32852,5636,7342164,628.63
Blessed Trinity6-AAAA4-366.68996,772199,68423,8752,8498312,047.19
Locust Grove2-AAAA7-162.981,000,000259,1214,9865583330,302.03
Eastside8-AAAA4-464.51943,0099,8713,7362462245,453.55
Stockbridge2-AAAA6-262.47961,96481,2365,0855131662,499.00
Southwest DeKalb5-AAAA6-262.921,000,000202,31116,7792511662,499.00
Perry1-AAAA4-360.55998,35714,9483,2041619111,110.11
Flowery Branch8-AAAA5-258.46978,57228,6554,2223358124,999.00
Ola2-AAAA6-261.07847,50249,3593,9441284249,999.00
Griffin3-AAAA5-258.021,000,000105,3313,333673333,332.33
Madison County8-AAAA4-358.28891,7177,2841,309293333,332.33
Jones County2-AAAA6-259.67753,869132,8152,429892499,999.00
Hiram7-AAAA4-451.48976,2879,60369522--
M.L. King4-AAAA7-149.981,000,0008,00953313--
Hampton2-AAAA6-257.00436,66515,50166412--
Lithonia5-AAAA6-154.41945,83535,3692466--
Tucker5-AAAA4-352.01589,1064,0941082--
Warner Robins1-AAAA3-448.17151,203467321--
Allatoona7-AAAA3-545.51261,272634211--
Wayne County1-AAAA1-645.82590,9891,31548---
Mays4-AAAA3-545.05995,9431,57125---
New Hampstead1-AAAA1-646.42260,98066522---
Dalton7-AAAA2-646.54764,19854120---
St. Pius X5-AAAA6-247.04465,0591,90514---
Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA2-641.99629,3522,1943---
Starr's Mill3-AAAA2-642.76720,9916523---
East Forsyth8-AAAA5-343.64162,8211412---
Maynard Jackson4-AAAA6-237.99845,620422---
Walnut Grove8-AAAA5-244.5423,824111---
Centennial6-AAAA5-236.72373,876379----
Northside (Columbus)3-AAAA2-535.50276,83044----
Midtown4-AAAA3-526.02117,7861----
Harris County3-AAAA3-541.862,3431----
Pace Academy4-AAAA2-630.9440,651-----
Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAA0-722.14390-----
Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-732.9957-----
Eagle's Landing2-AAAA4-446.86------
McDonough2-AAAA2-643.22------
Cedartown7-AAAA2-638.22------
Eagle's Landing Christian2-AAAA2-637.00------
Woodland (Stockbridge)2-AAAA3-533.83------
Druid Hills5-AAAA2-529.49------
Union Grove2-AAAA0-828.34------
Mundy's Mill3-AAAA0-820.37------
Northview5-AAAA1-617.84------
North Springs5-AAAA1-716.98------
Forest Park4-AAAA2-511.48------
Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-61.10------
Clarkston5-AAAA0-7-0.57------
Drew4-AAAA0-8-1.52------
Cross Keys5-AAAA0-8-44.33------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-AAAABenedictine917,64358,83322,868649999,9937
1-AAAAWare County49,732754,623185,2218,902998,4781,522
1-AAAAPerry32,479179,791749,27136,816998,3571,643
1-AAAAWayne County1461,8717,638581,334590,989409,011
1-AAAAWarner Robins-4,87634,313112,014151,203848,797
1-AAAANew Hampstead-6689260,285260,980739,020
2-AAAALocust Grove599,379177,160220,1753,2861,000,000-
2-AAAAJones County344,7777,53749,184352,371753,869246,131
2-AAAAStockbridge55,465601,969275,40229,128961,96438,036
2-AAAAHampton228182,89641,770211,771436,665563,335
2-AAAAOla15130,438413,469403,444847,502152,498
2-AAAAEagle's Landing-----1,000,000
2-AAAAEagle's Landing Christian-----1,000,000
2-AAAAMcDonough-----1,000,000
2-AAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)-----1,000,000
2-AAAAUnion Grove-----1,000,000
3-AAAACentral (Carrollton)931,73948,96319,297-999,9991
3-AAAAJonesboro45,175778,543165,98610,133999,837163
3-AAAAGriffin23,086171,698802,0883,1281,000,000-
3-AAAAStarr's Mill-79611,864708,331720,991279,009
3-AAAANorthside (Columbus)--764276,066276,830723,170
3-AAAAHarris County--12,3422,343997,657
3-AAAAMundy's Mill-----1,000,000
4-AAAACreekside1,000,000---1,000,000-
4-AAAAM.L. King-999,9991-1,000,000-
4-AAAAMays-1969,26026,682995,9434,057
4-AAAAMidtown--30,60787,179117,786882,214
4-AAAAMaynard Jackson--132845,488845,620154,380
4-AAAAPace Academy---40,65140,651959,349
4-AAAAForest Park-----1,000,000
4-AAAADrew-----1,000,000
5-AAAAMarist993,2059461,9743,8751,000,000-
5-AAAASouthwest DeKalb6,024977,68116,258371,000,000-
5-AAAALithonia77121,159762,305161,600945,83554,165
5-AAAASt. Pius X-212139,507325,340465,059534,941
5-AAAATucker-279,956509,148589,106410,894
5-AAAANorth Springs-----1,000,000
5-AAAADruid Hills-----1,000,000
5-AAAANorthview-----1,000,000
5-AAAAClarkston-----1,000,000
5-AAAACross Keys-----1,000,000
6-AAAAKell534,799365,53298,2791,3901,000,000-
6-AAAACambridge374,122406,908218,943271,000,000-
6-AAAABlessed Trinity91,056227,175643,28735,254996,7723,228
6-AAAACentennial233838,802364,668373,876626,124
6-AAAAWestminster (Atlanta)-230,689598,661629,352370,648
7-AAAACartersville997,9472,02825-1,000,000-
7-AAAAHiram2,03143,316789,118141,822976,28723,713
7-AAAACass22912,25472,59112,986997,8532,147
7-AAAADalton-27,33710,351726,510764,198235,802
7-AAAAAllatoona-15,065127,915118,292261,272738,728
7-AAAAWoodland (Cartersville)---390390999,610
7-AAAACedartown-----1,000,000
7-AAAASoutheast Whitfield-----1,000,000
8-AAAANorth Oconee975,19424,8051-1,000,000-
8-AAAAFlowery Branch24,805214,87376,351662,543978,57221,428
8-AAAAWalnut Grove13918,6615,12323,824976,176
8-AAAAEastside-693,212226,97922,818943,00956,991
8-AAAAMadison County-65,191668,100158,426891,717108,283
8-AAAAEast Forsyth-1,8589,907151,056162,821837,179
8-AAAACedar Shoals-2213457999,943

Class AAA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Sandy Creek
Jenkins
Jefferson
Sandy Creek
Jenkins
West Laurens
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Jefferson
LaGrange
Calhoun
Sandy Creek
Jefferson
Troup
LaGrange
Peach County
Calhoun
North Clayton
Cairo
Sandy Creek
#1
2
74.56
7-1
Jefferson
#32
39
42.70
2-5
Dougherty
#17
3
71.97
7-0
Troup
#16
24
52.57
6-1
Pickens
#9
4
71.80
7-1
LaGrange
#24
29
50.82
4-2
Westover
#25
30
49.63
4-3
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
#8
7
67.94
7-0
Peach County
#5
5
69.19
5-2
Calhoun
#28
36
45.24
4-4
Southeast Bulloch
#21
20
55.16
6-2
Oconee County
#12
12
60.76
7-1
North Clayton
#13
16
58.11
5-2
Cairo
#20
31
48.95
7-1
Liberty County
#29
21
53.15
4-3
Upson-Lee
#4
1
80.59
7-0
Sandy Creek
North Hall
Jenkins
Douglass
West Laurens
North Hall
Westside (Augusta)
Northwest Whitfield
Jenkins
Douglass
Harlem
Stephenson
West Laurens
#3
8
66.98
7-0
North Hall
#30
42
40.90
5-2
Long County
#19
13
60.16
7-0
Westside (Augusta)
#14
18
56.77
6-2
Monroe Area
#11
17
58.01
6-2
Northwest Whitfield
#22
26
52.32
5-2
Lumpkin County
#27
19
55.64
4-3
Mary Persons
#6
6
68.70
6-1
Jenkins
#7
11
63.17
5-2
Douglass
#26
38
44.27
4-3
Gilmer
#23
22
53.04
5-3
Cherokee Bluff
#10
14
59.10
6-1
Harlem
#15
28
50.84
5-2
Heritage (Ringgold)
#18
15
58.18
6-1
Stephenson
#31
32
48.93
3-5
Richmond Academy
#2
9
65.24
7-0
West Laurens

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Sandy Creek2-AAA7-080.591,000,000895,590764,058611,642476,5641.10
Jefferson8-AAA7-174.561,000,000757,322540,137340,460175,1984.71
Troup2-AAA7-071.971,000,000578,936326,449165,75372,94212.71
LaGrange2-AAA7-171.801,000,000542,347287,483143,10061,51815.26
Calhoun7-AAA5-269.191,000,000710,882359,156154,00953,37917.73
Jenkins3-AAA6-168.701,000,000710,941354,533151,07149,93519.03
North Hall6-AAA7-066.981,000,000657,030353,422138,67238,99024.65
Peach County1-AAA7-067.94999,999591,789280,980110,70834,57027.93
West Laurens4-AAA7-065.241,000,000537,239249,95588,82421,60845.28
Douglass5-AAA5-263.17999,989326,111106,47228,3716,014165.28
North Clayton5-AAA7-160.761,000,000245,17266,98414,7652,477402.71
Westside (Augusta)4-AAA7-060.16999,999238,59671,00915,3442,353423.99
Harlem4-AAA6-159.101,000,000186,57846,8468,9301,258793.91
Northwest Whitfield7-AAA6-258.011,000,000171,53040,1037,1249301,074.27
Stephenson5-AAA6-158.18999,996142,48034,5925,9977901,264.82
Cairo1-AAA5-258.11999,976152,84134,6435,9227211,385.96
Monroe Area8-AAA6-256.77999,87293,01319,0342,9162813,557.72
Oconee County8-AAA6-255.161,000,00087,21816,2921,9511656,059.61
Mary Persons2-AAA4-355.64539,55234,5726,1137748012,499.00
Pickens6-AAA6-152.571,000,00065,9829,2739635916,948.15
Cherokee Bluff8-AAA5-353.04971,66545,8385,9326525119,606.84
Lumpkin County6-AAA5-252.32992,99346,8086,1475413826,314.79
Upson-Lee2-AAA4-353.15620,48023,8493,7033502441,665.67
Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAA5-250.84999,93126,5383,5542961855,554.56
Westover1-AAA4-250.82968,22332,3733,7962811662,499.00
Whitewater2-AAA3-452.60390,82514,5882,0011638124,999.00
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAA4-349.63982,41324,7422,2551444249,999.00
Liberty County3-AAA7-148.95999,99523,0072,4331394249,999.00
Richmond Academy4-AAA3-548.93591,96710,6921,114814249,999.00
Luella5-AAA3-447.50440,8726,305479191999,999.00
Gilmer7-AAA4-344.27950,4357,37939415--
Southeast Bulloch3-AAA4-445.24586,7084,86531612--
Baldwin4-AAA3-444.65173,0111,140724--
Long County3-AAA5-240.90625,8901,987793--
Dougherty1-AAA2-542.70717,4901,461892--
Cedar Grove5-AAA3-542.61215,473818421--
East Hall8-AAA2-637.32118,76811481--
Monroe1-AAA2-541.01152,59422215---
Beach3-AAA3-337.90268,72434312---
Chestatee6-AAA3-440.17102,13825210---
Adairsville7-AAA3-436.97327,9943188---
Spalding2-AAA2-646.566,265546---
Bainbridge1-AAA0-739.16178,9611051---
LaFayette7-AAA4-432.1752,20624----
White County6-AAA1-632.9410,7086----
Hephzibah4-AAA3-535.863,2532----
Dawson County6-AAA2-532.506,9281----
West Hall8-AAA2-625.363,685-----
Ridgeland7-AAA2-622.3121-----
Fayette County2-AAA0-716.381-----
Howard4-AAA1-628.28------
Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA2-519.77------
Windsor Forest3-AAA1-619.44------
Islands3-AAA1-613.44------
Riverdale5-AAA1-610.99------
Cross Creek4-AAA1-77.63------
Groves3-AAA0-74.85------
Johnson (Gainesville)6-AAA0-70.15------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAAJefferson866,443953,908998,4971,000,000-
6-AAANorth Hall68,449950,334999,5581,000,000-
4-AAAWest Laurens45,386714,956962,7981,000,000-
2-AAASandy Creek9,762809,266990,1381,000,000-
2-AAATroup6,214181,579671,4501,000,000-
4-AAAWestside (Augusta)3,488200,419633,540999,9991
7-AAACalhoun122981,646995,2281,000,000-
3-AAAJenkins55999,958999,9951,000,000-
2-AAALaGrange429,603905,1581,000,000-
1-AAAPeach County22790,492996,954999,9991
4-AAAHarlem884,732571,7461,000,000-
7-AAAHeritage (Ringgold)414,189444,426999,93169
8-AAAOconee County343,488510,6381,000,000-
5-AAAStephenson2122,660383,596999,9964
5-AAADouglass-455,496777,186999,98911
5-AAANorth Clayton-407,914810,1161,000,000-
1-AAACairo-206,752762,697999,97624
6-AAALumpkin County-48,718223,705992,9937,007
5-AAAMount Zion (Jonesboro)-13,94059,158982,41317,587
7-AAANorthwest Whitfield-4,164955,2701,000,000-
8-AAAMonroe Area-2,621496,508999,872128
1-AAAWestover-2,031193,297968,22331,777
1-AAADougherty-71246,403717,490282,510
6-AAAPickens-379468,2881,000,000-
7-AAAAdairsville-2016,043327,994672,006
1-AAAMonroe-11685152,594847,406
7-AAAGilmer-8215950,43549,565
3-AAALiberty County-2124,466999,9955
1-AAABainbridge-2317178,961821,039
5-AAALuella--1,432440,872559,128
8-AAACherokee Bluff--486971,66528,335
3-AAALong County--6625,890374,110
2-AAAUpson-Lee---620,480379,520
4-AAARichmond Academy---591,967408,033
3-AAASoutheast Bulloch---586,708413,292
2-AAAMary Persons---539,552460,448
2-AAAWhitewater---390,825609,175
3-AAABeach---268,724731,276
5-AAACedar Grove---215,473784,527
4-AAABaldwin---173,011826,989
8-AAAEast Hall---118,768881,232
6-AAAChestatee---102,138897,862
7-AAALaFayette---52,206947,794
6-AAAWhite County---10,708989,292
6-AAADawson County---6,928993,072
2-AAASpalding---6,265993,735
8-AAAWest Hall---3,685996,315
4-AAAHephzibah---3,253996,747
7-AAARidgeland---21999,979
2-AAAFayette County---1999,999
4-AAAHoward----1,000,000
3-AAAGroves----1,000,000
3-AAAJohnson (Savannah)----1,000,000
3-AAAWindsor Forest----1,000,000
3-AAAIslands----1,000,000
5-AAARiverdale----1,000,000
5-AAAStone Mountain----1,000,000
6-AAAJohnson (Gainesville)----1,000,000
4-AAACross Creek----1,000,000

Class AA Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Carver (Columbus)
Carver (Atlanta)
Sumter County
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Carver (Atlanta)
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
North Murray
Sumter County
Pierce County
Carver (Columbus)
North Murray
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
Sumter County
Rockmart
Pierce County
Appling County
Hapeville Charter
Carver (Columbus)
#1
7
61.42
7-0
North Murray
#32
47
8.08
2-5
Butler
#17
23
47.87
5-3
Ringgold
#16
16
51.73
5-2
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe
#9
4
67.05
7-1
Sumter County
#24
27
43.74
5-3
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
#25
25
47.68
3-4
Stephens County
#8
9
60.22
6-1
Rockmart
#5
5
66.51
7-0
Pierce County
#28
39
26.20
3-5
South Atlanta
#21
22
48.63
5-3
Cook
#12
11
57.03
4-3
Appling County
#13
8
60.38
3-4
Hapeville Charter
#20
34
36.59
6-1
Columbus
#29
33
38.61
2-6
Westside (Macon)
#4
2
73.27
8-0
Carver (Columbus)
Morgan County
Thomson
Callaway
Carver (Atlanta)
Morgan County
Laney
Burke County
Thomson
Columbia
Callaway
Hart County
Carver (Atlanta)
#3
6
64.23
7-0
Morgan County
#30
24
47.69
2-6
Crisp County
#19
19
50.09
5-2
Laney
#14
30
39.18
6-2
Miller Grove
#11
15
52.67
6-2
Burke County
#22
32
38.93
3-4
Spencer
#27
26
44.90
5-2
East Jackson
#6
12
56.63
5-3
Thomson
#7
20
49.79
2-6
Columbia
#26
29
40.01
3-4
Jackson
#23
28
42.07
4-4
Sonoraville
#10
13
56.38
6-2
Callaway
#15
18
50.73
2-5
Hart County
#18
17
51.57
6-1
Franklin County
#31
44
17.23
2-5
Redan
#2
3
69.69
8-0
Carver (Atlanta)

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Carver (Columbus)1-AA8-073.271,000,000920,682774,690566,035403,8871.48
Carver (Atlanta)5-AA8-069.691,000,000909,481706,467458,357254,0022.94
Pierce County3-AA7-066.511,000,000781,072402,797212,94793,3709.71
Sumter County1-AA7-167.051,000,000680,957392,821181,68084,98910.77
Morgan County2-AA7-064.231,000,000778,955520,722228,86681,01011.34
North Murray7-AA7-061.421,000,000575,201251,55491,45227,32935.59
Rockmart7-AA6-160.221,000,000515,582266,84595,41323,61741.34
Hapeville Charter5-AA3-460.38998,459338,612131,54644,18811,89883.05
Thomson4-AA5-356.631,000,000524,842133,04736,5797,053140.78
Callaway2-AA6-256.381,000,000355,021102,37527,0714,705211.54
Appling County3-AA4-357.03999,078288,97786,25322,6184,451223.67
Burke County4-AA6-252.671,000,000232,11547,3638,9131,156864.05
Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe7-AA5-251.73999,999131,17131,9964,7385541,804.05
Columbia6-AA2-649.791,000,000278,87239,9626,2015361,864.67
Franklin County8-AA6-151.57998,589115,49824,7034,0824672,140.33
Laney4-AA5-250.091,000,000147,58226,1573,8103772,651.52
Hart County8-AA2-550.73886,96175,29518,1822,7902953,388.83
Cook3-AA5-348.63999,95870,1059,5431,1679510,525.32
Crisp County3-AA2-647.69999,89441,1267,3798046814,704.88
Ringgold7-AA5-347.87999,97149,6757,7288625817,240.38
Stephens County8-AA3-447.68926,00846,9486,5777035318,866.92
East Jackson8-AA5-244.90958,55739,1523,6373031855,554.56
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate5-AA5-343.74998,51429,7832,6771785199,999.00
Sonoraville7-AA4-442.07992,05222,3181,611924249,999.00
Miller Grove6-AA6-239.18999,37313,2541,189522499,999.00
Spencer1-AA3-438.93952,3429,980526261999,999.00
Jackson2-AA3-440.011,000,00012,53680936--
Westside (Macon)2-AA2-638.61976,8178,37646420--
Columbus1-AA6-136.59997,9845,86736717--
South Atlanta6-AA3-526.20996,7594776---
Pike County2-AA3-532.27125,0082453---
Coahulla Creek7-AA2-531.6458,9591853---
Union County7-AA1-630.4925,332391---
Redan6-AA2-517.23636,32810----
Shaw1-AA1-621.9577,8775----
Salem6-AA3-413.98367,8393----
Tattnall County3-AA2-629.373,2901----
Butler4-AA2-58.081,000,000-----
Rutland2-AA0-721.8416,783-----
Kendrick1-AA4-36.376,842-----
Washington5-AA2-614.26325-----
Murray County7-AA2-617.82102-----
Therrell5-AA1-721.94------
Hardaway1-AA0-70.36------
Josey4-AA1-7-4.58------
Glenn Hills4-AA0-8-20.44------
Jordan1-AA0-7-20.52------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
7-AANorth Murray478,431904,678999,9381,000,000-
5-AACarver (Atlanta)380,517999,5421,000,0001,000,000-
7-AARockmart130,684802,491999,2451,000,000-
2-AAMorgan County7,312763,951993,3451,000,000-
1-AACarver (Columbus)3,0561,000,0001,000,0001,000,000-
4-AAThomson-999,991999,9991,000,000-
6-AAColumbia-997,732999,6621,000,000-
3-AAPierce County-799,243990,5121,000,000-
2-AACallaway-235,073916,7481,000,000-
3-AAAppling County-184,487797,935999,078922
7-AALakeview Ft. Oglethorpe-150,755907,678999,9991
1-AASumter County-115,219994,2291,000,000-
3-AACrisp County-13,57480,673999,894106
2-AAJackson-9,82190,5961,000,000-
8-AAFranklin County-7,765167,639998,5891,411
8-AAStephens County-7,619100,880926,00873,992
8-AAHart County-2,737435,725886,961113,039
3-AACook-2,730139,223999,95842
6-AAMiller Grove-1,694818,877999,373627
6-AARedan-4551,500636,328363,672
1-AAColumbus-203124,845997,9842,016
5-AAHapeville Charter-84767,922998,4591,541
6-AASalem-822,712367,839632,161
6-AASouth Atlanta-37177,249996,7593,241
8-AAEast Jackson-2335,864958,55741,443
4-AAButler-8401,000,000-
4-AALaney-3393,2141,000,000-
4-AABurke County-1615,5261,000,000-
5-AAKIPP Atlanta Collegiate-127,210998,5141,486
3-AATattnall County-1373,290996,710
7-AARinggold--369,509999,97129
7-AASonoraville--43,488992,0527,948
2-AAWestside (Macon)--7,926976,81723,183
1-AASpencer--54952,34247,658
2-AAPike County---125,008874,992
1-AAShaw---77,877922,123
7-AACoahulla Creek---58,959941,041
7-AAUnion County---25,332974,668
2-AARutland---16,783983,217
1-AAKendrick---6,842993,158
5-AAWashington---325999,675
7-AAMurray County---102999,898
5-AATherrell----1,000,000
1-AAJordan----1,000,000
1-AAHardaway----1,000,000
4-AAJosey----1,000,000
4-AAGlenn Hills----1,000,000

Class A Division I Public

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Toombs County
Worth County
Heard County
Toombs County
Dublin
Worth County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Heard County
Northeast
Bleckley County
Toombs County
Heard County
Dodge County
Northeast
Jasper County
Bleckley County
Elbert County
Thomasville
Toombs County
#1
6
57.61
7-0
Heard County
#32
50
19.13
2-6
Chattooga
#17
13
51.78
6-1
Dodge County
#16
20
45.94
5-2
Social Circle
#9
7
56.97
5-2
Northeast
#24
47
21.41
5-2
Gordon Central
#25
31
39.39
4-3
Bremen
#8
21
45.91
7-0
Jasper County
#5
10
55.42
6-1
Bleckley County
#28
29
39.51
2-5
Washington County
#21
30
39.50
4-3
Bacon County
#12
23
43.91
4-4
Elbert County
#13
4
61.62
5-3
Thomasville
#20
26
40.41
5-3
Putnam County
#29
43
28.84
4-3
Fannin County
#4
1
72.07
6-1
Toombs County
Dublin
Gordon Lee
Swainsboro
Worth County
Lamar County
Dublin
Pepperell
Gordon Lee
Swainsboro
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Worth County
#3
18
47.59
7-0
Lamar County
#30
28
39.81
3-4
East Laurens
#19
24
43.87
6-2
Haralson County
#14
12
52.85
5-2
Dublin
#11
25
43.52
5-3
Pepperell
#22
33
38.20
3-4
Oglethorpe County
#27
53
15.78
3-4
Towers
#6
22
45.21
6-1
Gordon Lee
#7
5
60.96
7-1
Swainsboro
#26
27
39.81
4-3
ACE Charter
#23
38
31.50
4-4
Temple
#10
8
56.24
4-3
Fitzgerald
#15
19
46.78
7-1
Rabun County
#18
16
50.47
6-1
Jeff Davis
#31
45
26.31
1-7
McNair
#2
2
68.73
8-0
Worth County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Toombs County3-A Division I6-172.071,000,000900,208818,372653,244482,8281.07
Worth County1-A Division I8-068.731,000,000879,911746,797547,814316,5612.16
Swainsboro3-A Division I7-160.961,000,000689,782350,644162,53053,17417.81
Thomasville1-A Division I5-361.621,000,000502,163318,931145,45950,51118.80
Heard County6-A Division I7-057.611,000,000672,582397,026153,46636,11026.69
Northeast2-A Division I5-256.971,000,000562,068261,47991,08620,83247.00
Fitzgerald1-A Division I4-356.24999,993487,007197,93061,14113,78171.56
Bleckley County2-A Division I6-155.421,000,000448,304183,79461,44812,22080.83
Dublin2-A Division I5-252.851,000,000305,900119,15629,5544,651214.01
Dodge County2-A Division I6-151.781,000,000314,444109,33725,0643,542281.33
Jeff Davis1-A Division I6-150.471,000,000164,00265,70112,5251,574634.32
Lamar County4-A Division I7-047.591,000,000257,13385,56413,7211,167855.90
Gordon Lee7-A Division I6-145.211,000,000359,05872,31010,0776981,431.66
Jasper County4-A Division I7-045.911,000,000232,10162,6478,3186441,551.80
Social Circle4-A Division I5-245.941,000,000234,85557,2067,3775901,693.92
Rabun County8-A Division I7-146.781,000,000208,31244,8176,6095191,925.78
Pepperell6-A Division I5-343.521,000,000181,91326,7132,8311765,680.82
Elbert County8-A Division I4-443.911,000,000158,42725,6613,0771745,746.13
Haralson County6-A Division I6-243.871,000,000130,26122,7682,4431626,171.84
Putnam County4-A Division I5-340.411,000,00057,8337,1475531952,630.58
East Laurens2-A Division I3-439.81960,36335,4524,2553011855,554.56
ACE Charter2-A Division I4-339.81986,39042,3684,9243371566,665.67
Bremen6-A Division I4-339.39998,68142,8114,5723061283,332.33
Bacon County1-A Division I4-339.50999,99849,7115,1533661099,999.00
Washington County2-A Division I2-539.51670,11720,4612,6821716166,665.67
Oglethorpe County8-A Division I3-438.20964,76536,4773,0931476166,665.67
Commerce8-A Division I0-736.04326,7562,79029613--
Temple6-A Division I4-431.50972,7018,8583649--
Fannin County7-A Division I4-328.84996,3738,0582667--
Berrien1-A Division I2-533.62399,7322,4441794--
Southwest2-A Division I2-531.80394,7041,9481362--
Vidalia3-A Division I1-631.15306,54482756---
McNair4-A Division I1-726.31446,89130915---
Gordon Central7-A Division I5-221.41995,4689238---
Jefferson County2-A Division I1-621.4619,25081---
Towers4-A Division I3-415.78999,927223----
Chattooga7-A Division I2-619.13380,33345----
Dade County7-A Division I1-617.22140,11613----
Model6-A Division I1-619.7627,3305----
Banks County8-A Division I0-720.2611,0835----
Coosa7-A Division I2-510.682,473-----
Brantley County1-A Division I0-77.8911-----
Utopian Academy4-A Division I1-7-16.981-----
Central (Macon)2-A Division I0-75.48------
Armuchee7-A Division I0-6-7.02------
B.E.S.T. Academy5-A Division I1-7-11.69------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
6-A Division IHeard County583,816953,277999,9661,000,000-
1-A Division IWorth County253,146986,035999,9901,000,000-
4-A Division IJasper County146,328500,045985,5661,000,000-
4-A Division ILamar County8,926540,623927,0771,000,000-
4-A Division ISocial Circle3,826464,762839,8781,000,000-
3-A Division IToombs County2,408984,485999,5271,000,000-
3-A Division ISwainsboro1,161584,1021,000,0001,000,000-
1-A Division IJeff Davis19233,756378,0571,000,000-
2-A Division IDodge County152227,630712,0381,000,000-
2-A Division IBleckley County39437,576888,8801,000,000-
7-A Division IGordon Lee4970,975994,4901,000,000-
2-A Division IDublin2190,217765,4111,000,000-
2-A Division INortheast-444,151894,0301,000,000-
8-A Division IRabun County-178,870556,3101,000,000-
8-A Division IElbert County-162,444630,4751,000,000-
6-A Division IPepperell-99,691619,8241,000,000-
4-A Division IPutnam County-69,492331,9091,000,000-
6-A Division IHaralson County-56,646449,4921,000,000-
1-A Division IThomasville-45,149990,0821,000,000-
1-A Division IFitzgerald-33,382706,078999,9937
7-A Division IFannin County-23,725240,971996,3733,627
6-A Division IBremen-12,94641,188998,6811,319
3-A Division IVidalia-1571306,544693,456
1-A Division IBacon County-620,791999,9982
2-A Division IACE Charter--25,282986,39013,610
4-A Division ITowers--2,138999,92773
7-A Division IGordon Central--471995,4684,532
2-A Division IEast Laurens--7960,36339,637
1-A Division IBerrien--1399,732600,268
6-A Division ITemple---972,70127,299
8-A Division IOglethorpe County---964,76535,235
2-A Division IWashington County---670,117329,883
4-A Division IMcNair---446,891553,109
2-A Division ISouthwest---394,704605,296
7-A Division IChattooga---380,333619,667
8-A Division ICommerce---326,756673,244
7-A Division IDade County---140,116859,884
6-A Division IModel---27,330972,670
2-A Division IJefferson County---19,250980,750
8-A Division IBanks County---11,083988,917
7-A Division ICoosa---2,473997,527
1-A Division IBrantley County---11999,989
4-A Division IUtopian Academy---1999,999
2-A Division ICentral (Macon)----1,000,000
5-A Division IMount Bethel Christian----1,000,000
7-A Division IArmuchee----1,000,000
5-A Division IB.E.S.T. Academy----1,000,000

Class A Division II

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Screven County
Lincoln County
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Wheeler County
Clinch County
Bowdon
Taylor County
Mitchell County
Wheeler County
Emanuel County Institute
Clinch County
Seminole County
Bowdon
Jenkins County
Taylor County
Reg 1, #3
18
33.76
4-2
Mitchell County
Reg 8, #2
24
29.72
4-4
Warren County
Reg 7, #4
21
31.70
2-5
Manchester
Reg 4, #1
8
46.57
7-0
Wheeler County
Reg 5, #3
42
13.68
4-4
Georgia Military Prep
Reg 3, #2
10
43.17
6-2
Emanuel County Institute
Reg 6, #4
37
20.25
4-4
Crawford County
Reg 2, #1
3
53.63
8-0
Clinch County
Reg 8, #3
34
22.45
3-5
Washington-Wilkes
Reg 1, #2
11
39.25
5-1
Seminole County
Reg 4, #4
14
36.66
5-2
Hawkinsville
Reg 7, #1
1
55.23
6-2
Bowdon
Reg 3, #3
19
33.66
4-3
Jenkins County
Reg 5, #2
33
22.75
2-6
Wilkinson County
Reg 2, #4
22
31.08
2-4
Turner County
Reg 6, #1
12
36.97
5-2
Taylor County
Screven County
Early County
Johnson County
Lincoln County
Charlton County
Screven County
Wilcox County
Early County
Brooks County
Johnson County
Treutlen
Lincoln County
Reg 2, #3
13
36.95
4-4
Charlton County
Reg 6, #2
23
29.88
4-4
Schley County
Reg 5, #4
48
7.43
2-6
Hancock Central
Reg 3, #1
6
48.23
7-0
Screven County
Reg 4, #3
9
43.28
6-2
Wilcox County
Reg 7, #2
20
33.00
7-2
Mount Zion (Carroll)
Reg 8, #4
40
15.57
2-6
Lake Oconee Academy
Reg 1, #1
7
47.15
5-2
Early County
Reg 6, #3
31
24.82
2-5
Macon County
Reg 2, #2
4
49.62
3-5
Brooks County
Reg 3, #4
17
34.40
4-3
Metter
Reg 5, #1
5
49.42
8-0
Johnson County
Reg 7, #3
27
27.30
3-5
Trion
Reg 4, #2
15
35.86
5-2
Treutlen
Reg 1, #4
29
25.90
3-3-1
Randolph-Clay
Reg 8, #1
2
54.88
7-0
Lincoln County

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Bowdon7-A Division II6-255.231,000,000842,313779,527497,873312,9322.20
Lincoln County8-A Division II7-054.88999,999840,721574,838425,141236,3333.23
Clinch County2-A Division II8-053.63999,999762,286607,301334,213194,0084.15
Screven County3-A Division II7-048.231,000,000625,148380,466147,44955,54617.00
Johnson County5-A Division II8-049.421,000,000539,037220,174131,11952,14518.18
Early County1-A Division II5-247.151,000,000683,874389,074140,97147,44620.08
Brooks County2-A Division II3-549.62999,938496,323205,372110,61244,22021.61
Wheeler County4-A Division II7-046.57997,936547,292207,73079,16028,09834.59
Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II6-243.171,000,000394,564186,65749,91912,57378.54
Wilcox County4-A Division II6-243.281,000,000370,777126,79934,0018,991110.22
Seminole County1-A Division II5-139.25995,377191,70768,29313,6292,731365.17
Taylor County6-A Division II5-236.97999,455484,57177,31913,9842,251443.25
Charlton County2-A Division II4-436.95987,855185,45136,8815,0937241,380.22
Treutlen4-A Division II5-235.86981,527144,16325,8194,1125561,797.56
Hawkinsville4-A Division II5-236.66943,78560,95321,6153,2254642,154.17
Mitchell County1-A Division II4-233.76969,362125,38323,3082,7733023,310.26
Jenkins County3-A Division II4-333.66826,357176,75618,2912,1402533,951.57
Metter3-A Division II4-334.40723,531139,56315,2731,9142384,200.68
Turner County2-A Division II2-431.08705,52679,8317,2865774223,808.52
Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II7-233.001,000,00044,0797,8126574024,999.00
Manchester7-A Division II2-531.70897,63245,7024,2363733528,570.43
Warren County8-A Division II4-429.721,000,00063,8975,0304352934,481.76
Schley County6-A Division II4-429.881,000,00041,6335,2983332638,460.54
Trion7-A Division II3-527.30902,95917,7321,094917142,856.14
McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II3-428.91265,27913,465822476166,665.67
Randolph-Clay1-A Division II3-3-125.90643,1568,099479372499,999.00
Wilkinson County5-A Division II2-622.751,000,00032,8971,181411999,999.00
Bryan County3-A Division II4-427.61184,77614,552797351999,999.00
Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II3-522.45998,6757,93956217--
Miller County1-A Division II2-523.66391,7473,97413713--
Lanier County2-A Division II1-720.86291,4356,5591677--
Macon County6-A Division II2-524.82999,9034,6522136--
Crawford County6-A Division II4-420.25792,236408311--
Telfair County4-A Division II2-627.1013,786114251--
Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II2-615.57671,879668201--
Irwin County2-A Division II1-725.5315,24774528---
Dooly County4-A Division II1-520.7062,93615122---
Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II4-413.681,000,0001,45419---
Greenville7-A Division II3-414.79199,4093962---
Hancock Central5-A Division II2-67.43652,167852---
Greene County8-A Division II1-69.44329,44766----
Glascock County5-A Division II2-62.69343,00416----
Chattahoochee County6-A Division II3-48.37208,2174----
Twiggs County5-A Division II0-8-13.914,829-----
Pelham1-A Division II0-710.84335-----
Marion County6-A Division II0-7-1.42189-----
Portal3-A Division II2-516.6554-----
Montgomery County4-A Division II1-79.1730-----
Terrell County1-A Division II1-63.9123-----
Savannah3-A Division II1-59.443-----
Atkinson County2-A Division II7-134.86------
Towns County8-A Division II5-318.26------
Claxton3-A Division II0-81.33------
Baconton Charter1-A Division II1-5-9.39------
Pataula Charter1-A Division II2-4-9.79------
Calhoun County1-A Division II1-5-19.83------
Southwest Georgia STEM1-A Division II2-5-37.73------
Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-5-53.91------

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out
1-A Division IIEarly County906,88183,6609,45091,000,000-
1-A Division IIMitchell County74,774318,866454,197121,525969,36230,638
1-A Division IISeminole County18,345571,640353,61351,779995,3774,623
1-A Division IIRandolph-Clay-21,72896,745524,683643,156356,844
1-A Division IIMiller County-4,10685,988301,653391,747608,253
1-A Division IIPelham--7328335999,665
1-A Division IITerrell County---2323999,977
1-A Division IICalhoun County-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIPataula Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IIBaconton Charter-----1,000,000
1-A Division IISouthwest Georgia STEM-----1,000,000
2-A Division IIClinch County999,271480144104999,9991
2-A Division IIBrooks County633850,546146,3642,395999,93862
2-A Division IICharlton County73148,639608,154230,989987,85512,145
2-A Division IITurner County21227241,128464,150705,526294,474
2-A Division IILanier County21081,917289,408291,435708,565
2-A Division IIIrwin County--2,29312,95415,247984,753
2-A Division IIAtkinson County-----1,000,000
3-A Division IIScreven County618,737381,24914-1,000,000-
3-A Division IIEmanuel County Institute381,263618,737--1,000,000-
3-A Division IIMetter-8361,425362,098723,531276,469
3-A Division IIJenkins County-6500,618325,733826,357173,643
3-A Division IIBryan County--79,994104,782184,776815,224
3-A Division IIMcIntosh County Academy--57,949207,330265,279734,721
3-A Division IIPortal---5454999,946
3-A Division IISavannah---33999,997
3-A Division IIClaxton-----1,000,000
4-A Division IIWheeler County547,739327,504120,9551,738997,9362,064
4-A Division IIWilcox County254,361193,315549,1423,1821,000,000-
4-A Division IITreutlen197,897348,544146,529288,557981,52718,473
4-A Division IIHawkinsville3130,593177,444635,745943,78556,215
4-A Division IIDooly County-445,57557,31762,936937,064
4-A Division IITelfair County--35513,43113,786986,214
4-A Division IIMontgomery County---3030999,970
5-A Division IIJohnson County995,6944,302311,000,000-
5-A Division IIGeorgia Military Prep2,495217,297780,208-1,000,000-
5-A Division IIWilkinson County1,811778,401219,693951,000,000-
5-A Division IITwiggs County--954,7344,829995,171
5-A Division IIGlascock County--1343,003343,004656,996
5-A Division IIHancock Central---652,167652,167347,833
6-A Division IITaylor County965,4204,9468,80320,286999,455545
6-A Division IISchley County30,628923,24145,7533781,000,000-
6-A Division IIMacon County3,95271,592921,4082,951999,90397
6-A Division IICrawford County-20122,999769,036792,236207,764
6-A Division IIChattahoochee County-20986207,211208,217791,783
6-A Division IIMarion County--51138189999,811
6-A Division IICentral (Talbotton)-----1,000,000
7-A Division IIBowdon984,81412,9862,175251,000,000-
7-A Division IITrion14,87679509,973378,031902,95997,041
7-A Division IIMount Zion (Carroll)260748,798239,35011,5921,000,000-
7-A Division IIGreenville502228,416170,921199,409800,591
7-A Division IIManchester-238,115220,086439,431897,632102,368
8-A Division IILincoln County973,04726,8626327999,9991
8-A Division IIWarren County26,856730,555240,5392,0501,000,000-
8-A Division IIWashington-Wilkes57242,417663,23792,964998,6751,325
8-A Division IIGreene County4014666,104263,157329,447670,553
8-A Division IILake Oconee Academy-2030,057641,802671,879328,121
8-A Division IITowns County-----1,000,000

Smaller Private

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets.

Semifinal
Final
Hebron Christian
Fellowship Christian
Hebron Christian
Calvary Day
Savannah Christian
Fellowship Christian
First Round
Second Round
Quarterfinal
Hebron Christian
Landmark Christian
Calvary Day
Whitefield Academy
Hebron Christian
North Cobb Christian
Aquinas
Landmark Christian
Calvary Day
Holy Innocents
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
Whitefield Academy
#1
1
74.84
5-1
Hebron Christian
#32
Bye
#17
31
38.94
4-3
North Cobb Christian
#16
42
29.63
4-3
Mount Paran Christian
#9
27
51.02
5-2
Aquinas
#24
52
15.81
1-6
Providence Christian
#25
Bye
#8
15
51.09
7-0
Landmark Christian
#5
10
63.41
6-1
Calvary Day
#28
Bye
#21
41
29.65
2-5
Darlington
#12
14
54.50
5-3
Holy Innocents
#13
17
48.29
6-2
Wesleyan
#20
33
48.02
2-6
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
#29
Bye
#4
14
51.38
6-1
Whitefield Academy
Athens Academy
Savannah Christian
Prince Avenue Christian
Fellowship Christian
Athens Academy
Lovett
Savannah Christian
Greater Atlanta Christian
Christian Heritage
Prince Avenue Christian
Mount Vernon
Fellowship Christian
#3
11
53.96
7-1
Athens Academy
#30
Bye
#19
34
36.72
2-5
Savannah Country Day
#14
21
48.86
5-2
Lovett
#11
9
55.49
5-3
Savannah Christian
#22
58
1.88
1-7
Mount Pisgah Christian
#27
Bye
#6
25
52.49
5-2
Greater Atlanta Christian
#7
32
39.35
5-3
Christian Heritage
#26
Bye
#23
61
-16.03
2-6
Walker
#10
10
59.08
5-2
Prince Avenue Christian
#15
44
27.00
6-2
King's Ridge Christian
#18
40
29.71
3-5
Mount Vernon
#31
Bye
#2
3
68.14
6-1
Fellowship Christian

Playoff Projections by Team

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds
Hebron Christian8-AA5-174.841,000,000979,803912,349794,241617,5820.62
Fellowship Christian5-A Division I6-168.141,000,000941,999792,391624,387252,8492.95
Calvary Day3-AAA6-163.411,000,000837,284591,251182,16269,87613.31
Prince Avenue Christian8-AA5-259.081,000,000658,762296,971107,74423,72741.15
Athens Academy8-A Division I7-153.961,000,000688,603324,61674,5749,112108.75
Savannah Christian3-A Division I5-355.491,000,000577,993234,12058,3778,976110.41
Holy Innocents5-AA5-354.501,000,000396,613146,86632,2584,870204.34
Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAA5-252.491,000,000499,271152,85930,8273,572278.96
Whitefield Academy5-A Division I6-151.381,000,000586,316166,06430,3223,303301.76
Landmark Christian5-A Division I7-051.091,000,000566,806136,82625,6142,711367.87
Aquinas4-AAA5-251.021,000,000410,23681,02417,6971,796555.79
Wesleyan5-A Division I6-248.291,000,000295,09563,3609,2407121,403.49
Lovett5-AA5-248.861,000,000197,51051,8658,2306521,532.74
Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)2-AAA2-648.021,000,000110,10828,3603,0812354,254.32
Christian Heritage7-A Division I5-339.351,000,000182,00215,7491,0102343,477.26
North Cobb Christian7-AA4-338.941,000,00021,6392,7191583333,332.33
Savannah Country Day3-A Division I2-536.721,000,00019,1131,640621999,999.00
Darlington6-A Division I2-529.651,000,0004,9032115--
King's Ridge Christian5-A Division I6-227.001,000,00016,6574154--
Mount Paran Christian5-A Division I4-329.631,000,0004,1781634--
Mount Vernon5-A Division I3-529.711,000,0004,9011803--
Providence Christian8-A Division I1-615.811,000,0002051---
Mount Pisgah Christian5-A Division I1-71.881,000,0003----
Walker5-A Division I2-6-16.031,000,000-----

Playoff Seeding Projections

Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out
8-AAHebron Christian768,286995,7641,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IFellowship Christian178,599975,7701,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division ILandmark Christian32,650791,9101,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IWhitefield Academy18,179814,6401,000,0001,000,000-
5-A Division IWesleyan1,654106,070999,8861,000,000-
8-AAPrince Avenue Christian590385,017990,3091,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Christian41429,2551,000,0001,000,000-
8-A Division IAthens Academy1939,029999,7481,000,000-
3-AAACalvary Day-938,6761,000,0001,000,000-
7-A Division IChristian Heritage-732,660995,2761,000,000-
6-AAAGreater Atlanta Christian-482,162994,8701,000,000-
4-AAAAquinas-199,695997,4221,000,000-
5-AAHoly Innocents-94,035987,2161,000,000-
5-AALovett-82,913972,4471,000,000-
5-A Division IKing's Ridge Christian-31,688995,0471,000,000-
7-AANorth Cobb Christian-574405,7771,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Paran Christian-141559,8801,000,000-
3-A Division ISavannah Country Day-13,2031,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Vernon--96,5411,000,000-
6-A Division IDarlington--2,2991,000,000-
2-AAATrinity Christian (Sharpsburg)--791,000,000-
5-A Division IWalker---1,000,000-
5-A Division IMount Pisgah Christian---1,000,000-
8-A Division IProvidence Christian---1,000,000-

