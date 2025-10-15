AJC Varsity Maxwell playoff projections: 4A Creekside heaviest favorite in all classes The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation, a computation of random sampling used to predict outcomes, of the 2025 season.

Modal bracket

Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Grayson Buford Grayson North Gwinnett Lowndes Buford First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Grayson Carrollton North Gwinnett West Forsyth Valdosta Grayson McEachern Carrollton Colquitt County North Gwinnett North Cobb West Forsyth Reg 1, #3 9 86.88 7-1 Valdosta Reg 8, #2 12 76.52 6-2 Mill Creek Reg 7, #4 21 70.45 5-2 Norcross Reg 4, #1 1 105.80 8-0 Grayson Reg 5, #3 24 69.97 4-4 Walton Reg 3, #2 8 87.89 7-0 McEachern Reg 6, #4 32 59.44 4-3 North Forsyth Reg 2, #1 2 102.98 8-0 Carrollton Reg 8, #3 23 70.09 4-4 Collins Hill Reg 1, #2 10 85.43 6-2 Colquitt County Reg 4, #4 28 63.76 5-2 South Gwinnett Reg 7, #1 6 90.50 6-1 North Gwinnett Reg 3, #3 19 72.19 6-1 Harrison Reg 5, #2 15 75.07 4-3 North Cobb Reg 2, #4 30 60.20 1-6 East Coweta Reg 6, #1 13 75.56 6-1 West Forsyth Hillgrove Lowndes Douglas County Buford Westlake Hillgrove Peachtree Ridge Lowndes Douglas County Marietta Newton Buford Reg 2, #3 18 72.33 3-5 Westlake Reg 6, #2 27 67.13 4-3 Denmark Reg 5, #4 26 67.17 5-2 North Paulding Reg 3, #1 5 91.73 7-0 Hillgrove Reg 4, #3 22 70.37 4-3 Archer Reg 7, #2 17 72.94 5-2 Peachtree Ridge Reg 8, #4 35 58.32 3-4 Dacula Reg 1, #1 4 95.67 8-0 Lowndes Reg 6, #3 29 62.58 4-3 Lambert Reg 2, #2 7 89.56 6-2 Douglas County Reg 3, #4 37 53.48 4-3 Campbell Reg 5, #1 14 75.42 4-4 Marietta Reg 7, #3 20 70.53 5-2 Brookwood Reg 4, #2 11 77.67 4-3 Newton Reg 1, #4 16 72.99 6-2 Richmond Hill Reg 8, #1 3 99.77 7-0 Buford Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Grayson 4-AAAAAA 8-0 105.80 1,000,000 929,196 616,248 550,491 406,409 1.46 Carrollton 2-AAAAAA 8-0 102.98 1,000,000 883,330 416,888 348,153 227,959 3.39 Buford 8-AAAAAA 7-0 99.77 1,000,000 887,793 689,809 479,765 198,679 4.03 Lowndes 1-AAAAAA 8-0 95.67 1,000,000 875,961 628,771 266,710 86,332 10.58 North Gwinnett 7-AAAAAA 6-1 90.50 1,000,000 619,095 540,358 90,349 28,768 33.76 Hillgrove 3-AAAAAA 7-0 91.73 1,000,000 652,314 279,224 99,803 23,433 41.67 Douglas County 2-AAAAAA 6-2 89.56 1,000,000 781,993 200,598 77,104 14,494 67.99 McEachern 3-AAAAAA 7-0 87.89 1,000,000 428,234 132,698 37,476 6,293 157.91 Valdosta 1-AAAAAA 7-1 86.88 998,367 262,939 137,433 25,462 4,284 232.43 Colquitt County 1-AAAAAA 6-2 85.43 988,473 223,635 155,826 15,654 2,876 346.71 West Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 6-1 75.56 999,819 482,669 81,571 2,522 154 6,492.51 Newton 4-AAAAAA 4-3 77.67 999,296 64,420 14,825 1,781 104 9,614.38 North Cobb 5-AAAAAA 4-3 75.07 997,976 287,148 40,791 1,087 76 13,156.89 Marietta 5-AAAAAA 4-4 75.42 1,000,000 156,290 15,142 1,585 60 16,665.67 Mill Creek 8-AAAAAA 6-2 76.52 1,000,000 22,177 3,844 548 29 34,481.76 Westlake 2-AAAAAA 3-5 72.33 999,513 91,003 8,548 349 14 71,427.57 Peachtree Ridge 7-AAAAAA 5-2 72.94 959,719 32,781 4,828 330 13 76,922.08 Harrison 3-AAAAAA 6-1 72.19 999,969 161,808 15,989 289 9 111,110.11 Richmond Hill 1-AAAAAA 6-2 72.99 1,000,000 20,120 3,221 205 5 199,999.00 Archer 4-AAAAAA 4-3 70.37 999,850 18,757 2,847 91 4 249,999.00 Brookwood 7-AAAAAA 5-2 70.53 971,068 15,212 1,730 69 2 499,999.00 Norcross 7-AAAAAA 5-2 70.45 999,850 12,093 1,884 53 1 999,999.00 Denmark 6-AAAAAA 4-3 67.13 958,488 22,623 1,203 35 1 999,999.00 North Paulding 5-AAAAAA 5-2 67.17 817,532 13,978 761 14 1 999,999.00 Collins Hill 8-AAAAAA 4-4 70.09 999,909 10,642 2,920 35 - - Walton 5-AAAAAA 4-4 69.97 961,521 14,011 952 32 - - Lambert 6-AAAAAA 4-3 62.58 999,805 8,482 274 4 - - South Gwinnett 4-AAAAAA 5-2 63.76 1,000,000 3,989 415 3 - - Dacula 8-AAAAAA 3-4 58.32 790,029 1,069 35 1 - - East Coweta 2-AAAAAA 1-6 60.20 992,765 14,239 332 - - - Wheeler 5-AAAAAA 3-5 58.52 214,384 1,037 27 - - - Camden County 1-AAAAAA 5-3 67.51 11,527 67 4 - - - Campbell 3-AAAAAA 4-3 53.48 862,983 559 3 - - - North Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 4-3 59.44 874,395 217 1 - - - North Atlanta 6-AAAAAA 4-4 55.13 165,099 61 - - - - Central Gwinnett 8-AAAAAA 3-3 49.74 209,660 33 - - - - Parkview 7-AAAAAA 2-5 59.97 48,778 14 - - - - Tift County 1-AAAAAA 3-5 58.96 1,633 5 - - - - Etowah 5-AAAAAA 3-5 50.81 8,587 3 - - - - Duluth 7-AAAAAA 4-3 53.08 20,585 2 - - - - Paulding County 3-AAAAAA 2-5 35.31 75,087 1 - - - - Pebblebrook 3-AAAAAA 2-5 35.35 61,961 - - - - - Chapel Hill 2-AAAAAA 1-6 25.30 7,722 - - - - - Alpharetta 6-AAAAAA 2-6 45.32 2,393 - - - - - Rockdale County 4-AAAAAA 4-3 47.57 731 - - - - - Mountain View 8-AAAAAA 1-7 32.49 402 - - - - - Heritage (Conyers) 4-AAAAAA 1-6 33.28 123 - - - - - Forsyth Central 6-AAAAAA 0-7 30.88 1 - - - - - Grovetown 4-AAAAAA 3-5 50.16 - - - - - - Cherokee 5-AAAAAA 1-7 46.12 - - - - - - South Forsyth 6-AAAAAA 2-5 37.24 - - - - - - Meadowcreek 7-AAAAAA 0-6 26.67 - - - - - - South Cobb 3-AAAAAA 2-5 23.57 - - - - - - Osborne 3-AAAAAA 1-6 16.17 - - - - - - Discovery 8-AAAAAA 0-6 14.21 - - - - - - Berkmar 7-AAAAAA 0-7 13.30 - - - - - -

Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAAA Lowndes 809,950 163,446 13,544 13,060 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Valdosta 168,140 229,373 584,693 16,161 998,367 1,633 1-AAAAAA Colquitt County 12,915 593,888 265,012 116,658 988,473 11,527 1-AAAAAA Richmond Hill 8,995 13,293 136,751 840,961 1,000,000 - 1-AAAAAA Camden County - - - 11,527 11,527 988,473 1-AAAAAA Tift County - - - 1,633 1,633 998,367 2-AAAAAA Carrollton 860,552 139,294 154 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA Douglas County 139,395 860,604 1 - 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAAA East Coweta 53 101 202,385 790,226 992,765 7,235 2-AAAAAA Chapel Hill - 1 42 7,679 7,722 992,278 2-AAAAAA Westlake - - 797,418 202,095 999,513 487 3-AAAAAA Hillgrove 606,885 369,476 23,639 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA McEachern 393,113 606,885 2 - 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAAA Harrison 2 23,639 975,272 1,056 999,969 31 3-AAAAAA Paulding County - - 1,084 74,003 75,087 924,913 3-AAAAAA Campbell - - 3 862,980 862,983 137,017 3-AAAAAA Pebblebrook - - - 61,961 61,961 938,039 3-AAAAAA Osborne - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAAA South Cobb - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAAA Grayson 996,728 3,155 100 17 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Archer 2,668 41,925 602,329 352,928 999,850 150 4-AAAAAA South Gwinnett 586 69,075 313,202 617,137 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAAA Newton 18 885,845 84,367 29,066 999,296 704 4-AAAAAA Rockdale County - - 1 730 731 999,269 4-AAAAAA Heritage (Conyers) - - 1 122 123 999,877 4-AAAAAA Grovetown - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAAA Marietta 920,386 30,911 47,727 976 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAAA North Cobb 51,816 907,012 33,403 5,745 997,976 2,024 5-AAAAAA North Paulding 27,791 35,241 323,638 430,862 817,532 182,468 5-AAAAAA Walton 7 5,464 572,852 383,198 961,521 38,479 5-AAAAAA Wheeler - 21,346 22,216 170,822 214,384 785,616 5-AAAAAA Etowah - 26 164 8,397 8,587 991,413 5-AAAAAA Cherokee - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAAA West Forsyth 988,689 8,724 1,945 461 999,819 181 6-AAAAAA Denmark 6,178 590,856 336,202 25,252 958,488 41,512 6-AAAAAA Lambert 4,677 394,455 592,303 8,370 999,805 195 6-AAAAAA North Atlanta 404 3,706 40,408 120,581 165,099 834,901 6-AAAAAA North Forsyth 52 2,259 29,138 842,946 874,395 125,605 6-AAAAAA Alpharetta - - 3 2,390 2,393 997,607 6-AAAAAA Forsyth Central - - 1 - 1 999,999 6-AAAAAA South Forsyth - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA North Gwinnett 978,264 21,575 153 8 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAAA Norcross 21,357 144,386 318,410 515,697 999,850 150 7-AAAAAA Peachtree Ridge 242 539,314 300,487 119,676 959,719 40,281 7-AAAAAA Brookwood 137 294,711 372,673 303,547 971,068 28,932 7-AAAAAA Duluth - 14 923 19,648 20,585 979,415 7-AAAAAA Parkview - - 7,354 41,424 48,778 951,222 7-AAAAAA Meadowcreek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAAA Berkmar - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAAA Buford 957,293 42,706 1 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Mill Creek 42,707 957,293 - - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAAA Central Gwinnett - 1 60 209,599 209,660 790,340 8-AAAAAA Collins Hill - - 867,230 132,679 999,909 91 8-AAAAAA Dacula - - 132,709 657,320 790,029 209,971 8-AAAAAA Mountain View - - - 402 402 999,598 8-AAAAAA Discovery - - - - - 1,000,000 Class AAAAA AAAAAA

Modal bracket Although any specific bracket is highly unlikely, the modal bracket represents the most probable of all the possible brackets. Semifinal Final Hughes Thomas County Central Thomas County Central Gainesville Hughes Rome First Round Second Round Quarterfinal Woodward Academy Thomas County Central Gainesville Sequoyah Effingham County Woodward Academy Northgate Thomas County Central Glynn Academy Gainesville New Manchester Sequoyah Reg 1, #3 22 57.12 5-2 Effingham County Reg 8, #2 30 51.01 6-2 Habersham Central Reg 7, #4 15 66.33 5-3 Lanier Reg 4, #1 13 68.55 6-2 Woodward Academy Reg 5, #3 19 63.18 4-3 East Paulding Reg 3, #2 11 69.45 7-0 Northgate Reg 6, #4 24 56.71 4-4 Creekview Reg 2, #1 2 91.96 7-0 Thomas County Central Reg 8, #3 37 42.51 3-5 Clarke Central Reg 1, #2 25 56.56 5-3 Glynn Academy Reg 4, #4 39 41.80 2-5 Decatur Reg 7, #1 3 90.35 7-1 Gainesville Reg 3, #3 16 66.32 7-0 Lovejoy Reg 5, #2 14 68.48 7-0 New Manchester Reg 2, #4 21 61.22 3-4 Coffee Reg 6, #1 9 75.10 7-1 Sequoyah Hughes Roswell Rome Milton Lee County Hughes Roswell Brunswick Houston County Rome Milton Jackson County Reg 2, #3 7 77.03 5-2 Lee County Reg 6, #2 12 69.30 7-1 Sprayberry Reg 5, #4 23 57.01 3-5 Villa Rica Reg 3, #1 1 97.81 7-0 Hughes Reg 4, #3 43 39.90 3-5 Chamblee Reg 7, #2 5 84.72 6-1 Roswell Reg 8, #4 45 39.44 4-4 Winder-Barrow Reg 1, #1 18 63.46 6-2 Brunswick Reg 6, #3 20 63.02 6-2 River Ridge Reg 2, #2 8 76.52 7-0 Houston County Reg 3, #4 17 64.21 5-2 Newnan Reg 5, #1 4 84.92 5-2 Rome Reg 7, #3 6 82.05 6-2 Milton Reg 4, #2 28 52.55 3-4 Shiloh Reg 1, #4 29 51.90 5-2 Statesboro Reg 8, #1 10 71.80 6-1 Jackson County Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Hughes 3-AAAAA 7-0 97.81 1,000,000 940,822 804,699 693,103 495,948 1.02 Thomas County Central 2-AAAAA 7-0 91.96 1,000,000 915,213 866,093 532,409 238,862 3.19 Gainesville 7-AAAAA 7-1 90.35 1,000,000 980,676 744,444 397,489 164,338 5.09 Roswell 7-AAAAA 6-1 84.72 1,000,000 908,994 393,564 142,720 41,694 22.98 Rome 5-AAAAA 5-2 84.92 1,000,000 704,842 432,873 110,095 36,357 26.51 Milton 7-AAAAA 6-2 82.05 1,000,000 819,617 283,172 61,222 16,039 61.35 Houston County 2-AAAAA 7-0 76.52 999,904 218,480 98,650 16,533 2,102 474.74 Sequoyah 6-AAAAA 7-1 75.10 999,963 534,324 92,963 17,481 1,891 527.82 Lee County 2-AAAAA 5-2 77.03 999,125 181,152 74,350 10,596 1,654 603.59 Jackson County 8-AAAAA 6-1 71.80 1,000,000 255,036 59,532 4,387 413 2,420.31 Woodward Academy 4-AAAAA 6-2 68.55 1,000,000 534,973 50,611 5,634 293 3,411.97 Northgate 3-AAAAA 7-0 69.45 998,740 94,078 28,064 3,074 172 5,812.95 New Manchester 5-AAAAA 7-0 68.48 1,000,000 206,733 19,761 1,697 89 11,234.96 Lanier 7-AAAAA 5-3 66.33 837,387 256,225 17,862 1,262 54 18,517.52 Sprayberry 6-AAAAA 7-1 69.30 997,224 52,147 6,719 857 46 21,738.13 Lovejoy 3-AAAAA 7-0 66.32 997,206 65,239 9,190 667 24 41,665.67 Brunswick 1-AAAAA 6-2 63.46 999,830 66,376 3,936 278 9 111,110.11 East Paulding 5-AAAAA 4-3 63.18 946,397 8,431 2,999 165 5 199,999.00 Newnan 3-AAAAA 5-2 64.21 942,406 32,387 2,634 103 4 249,999.00 River Ridge 6-AAAAA 6-2 63.02 702,001 9,393 1,400 54 3 333,332.33 Coffee 2-AAAAA 3-4 61.22 873,375 30,541 1,131 48 1 999,999.00 Glynn Academy 1-AAAAA 5-3 56.56 771,081 33,286 1,269 36 1 999,999.00 Habersham Central 8-AAAAA 6-2 51.01 1,000,000 42,943 560 9 1 999,999.00 Effingham County 1-AAAAA 5-2 57.12 983,017 64,647 2,017 48 - - Creekview 6-AAAAA 4-4 56.71 858,505 3,453 417 15 - - Villa Rica 5-AAAAA 3-5 57.01 990,672 1,923 364 11 - - Statesboro 1-AAAAA 5-2 51.90 903,659 22,187 318 4 - - Seckinger 7-AAAAA 3-4 54.58 162,613 9,837 185 3 - - Shiloh 4-AAAAA 3-4 52.55 994,859 3,583 104 - - - Woodstock 6-AAAAA 5-3 54.18 440,670 640 99 - - - Winder-Barrow 8-AAAAA 4-4 39.44 999,763 210 6 - - - Bradwell Institute 1-AAAAA 2-4 47.96 288,585 520 5 - - - Clarke Central 8-AAAAA 3-5 42.51 991,443 350 5 - - - Chamblee 4-AAAAA 3-5 39.90 790,236 202 1 - - - Decatur 4-AAAAA 2-5 41.80 788,650 192 1 - - - Dunwoody 4-AAAAA 4-4 41.01 397,194 109 1 - - - McIntosh 3-AAAAA 3-5 46.59 59,587 7 1 - - - Veterans 2-AAAAA 2-5 46.72 127,337 170 - - - - South Effingham 1-AAAAA 3-4 41.72 53,688 36 - - - - South Paulding 5-AAAAA 3-4 49.42 59,999 20 - - - - Lassiter 6-AAAAA 5-3 48.92 1,637 3 - - - - Dutchtown 3-AAAAA 1-6 42.43 2,061 2 - - - - Arabia Mountain 4-AAAAA 2-5 34.12 28,468 1 - - - - Alcovy 8-AAAAA 0-7 18.41 8,377 - - - - - Kennesaw Mountain 5-AAAAA 2-5 40.06 2,381 - - - - - Lakeside (Atlanta) 4-AAAAA 3-4 29.58 593 - - - - - Alexander 5-AAAAA 2-6 44.86 551 - - - - - Apalachee 8-AAAAA 2-6 23.98 417 - - - - - Northside (Warner Robins) 2-AAAAA 0-7 36.74 259 - - - - - Greenbrier 1-AAAAA 2-5 39.70 127 - - - - - Evans 1-AAAAA 1-6 36.05 13 - - - - - Lithia Springs 5-AAAAA 1-7 35.38 - - - - - - Pope 6-AAAAA 0-8 31.16 - - - - - - Lakeside (Evans) 1-AAAAA 0-8 30.90 - - - - - - Riverwood 6-AAAAA 1-7 28.78 - - - - - - Banneker 3-AAAAA 1-7 23.25 - - - - - - Morrow 3-AAAAA 1-6 21.41 - - - - - - Loganville 8-AAAAA 0-8 18.57 - - - - - - Tri-Cities 4-AAAAA 0-8 17.20 - - - - - - Chattahoochee 7-AAAAA 1-6 15.72 - - - - - - Johns Creek 7-AAAAA 0-7 12.27 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAAA Brunswick 710,768 273,706 14,553 803 999,830 170 1-AAAAA Statesboro 265,063 70,876 296,350 271,370 903,659 96,341 1-AAAAA Effingham County 18,673 320,734 450,582 193,028 983,017 16,983 1-AAAAA Glynn Academy 4,794 333,119 228,276 204,892 771,081 228,919 1-AAAAA South Effingham 702 1,564 3,304 48,118 53,688 946,312 1-AAAAA Bradwell Institute - 1 6,935 281,649 288,585 711,415 1-AAAAA Greenbrier - - - 127 127 999,873 1-AAAAA Evans - - - 13 13 999,987 1-AAAAA Lakeside (Evans) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAAA Thomas County Central 921,775 76,537 707 981 1,000,000 - 2-AAAAA Houston County 68,743 444,134 434,119 52,908 999,904 96 2-AAAAA Lee County 8,327 478,111 508,793 3,894 999,125 875 2-AAAAA Coffee 1,155 1,043 53,217 817,960 873,375 126,625 2-AAAAA Veterans - 175 3,062 124,100 127,337 872,663 2-AAAAA Northside (Warner Robins) - - 102 157 259 999,741 3-AAAAA Hughes 970,621 27,734 1,635 10 1,000,000 - 3-AAAAA Northgate 20,296 684,211 289,871 4,362 998,740 1,260 3-AAAAA Lovejoy 9,083 266,913 432,625 288,585 997,206 2,794 3-AAAAA Newnan - 21,142 275,622 645,642 942,406 57,594 3-AAAAA Dutchtown - - 247 1,814 2,061 997,939 3-AAAAA McIntosh - - - 59,587 59,587 940,413 3-AAAAA Banneker - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAAA Morrow - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAAA Woodward Academy 999,881 53 61 5 1,000,000 - 4-AAAAA Shiloh 104 878,129 107,066 9,560 994,859 5,141 4-AAAAA Decatur 15 2,318 107,217 679,100 788,650 211,350 4-AAAAA Dunwoody - 106,635 166,043 124,516 397,194 602,806 4-AAAAA Chamblee - 12,405 611,531 166,300 790,236 209,764 4-AAAAA Arabia Mountain - 460 8,079 19,929 28,468 971,532 4-AAAAA Lakeside (Atlanta) - - 3 590 593 999,407 4-AAAAA Tri-Cities - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAAA Rome 870,545 129,394 60 1 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA New Manchester 129,455 870,545 - - 1,000,000 - 5-AAAAA South Paulding - 58 13,455 46,486 59,999 940,001 5-AAAAA Villa Rica - 3 375,147 615,522 990,672 9,328 5-AAAAA East Paulding - - 611,311 335,086 946,397 53,603 5-AAAAA Kennesaw Mountain - - 27 2,354 2,381 997,619 5-AAAAA Alexander - - - 551 551 999,449 5-AAAAA Lithia Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Sequoyah 898,269 11,212 37,191 53,291 999,963 37 6-AAAAA Sprayberry 88,501 768,259 103,466 36,998 997,224 2,776 6-AAAAA Creekview 10,174 64,696 305,238 478,397 858,505 141,495 6-AAAAA River Ridge 2,267 55,366 529,497 114,871 702,001 297,999 6-AAAAA Woodstock 789 100,467 23,684 315,730 440,670 559,330 6-AAAAA Lassiter - - 924 713 1,637 998,363 6-AAAAA Pope - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAAA Riverwood - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Gainesville 772,355 207,826 19,819 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Roswell 224,272 449,982 295,008 30,738 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Milton 3,373 342,120 647,882 6,625 1,000,000 - 7-AAAAA Lanier - 72 37,284 800,031 837,387 162,613 7-AAAAA Seckinger - - 7 162,606 162,613 837,387 7-AAAAA Johns Creek - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAAA Chattahoochee - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAAA Jackson County 939,865 59,241 893 1 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Habersham Central 59,490 937,090 3,420 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAAA Winder-Barrow 645 3,668 371,279 624,171 999,763 237 8-AAAAA Clarke Central - 1 624,408 367,034 991,443 8,557 8-AAAAA Alcovy - - - 8,377 8,377 991,623 8-AAAAA Apalachee - - - 417 417 999,583 8-AAAAA Loganville - - - - - 1,000,000

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Creekside 4-AAAA 8-0 100.44 1,000,000 986,969 973,811 883,160 781,325 0.28 North Oconee 8-AAAA 8-0 86.67 1,000,000 960,781 835,305 610,743 125,167 6.99 Cartersville 7-AAAA 8-0 84.03 1,000,000 865,957 762,097 102,210 52,654 17.99 Central (Carrollton) 3-AAAA 7-0 79.67 999,999 806,633 448,215 163,825 17,996 54.57 Benedictine 1-AAAA 4-2 79.64 999,993 758,702 441,235 158,203 17,493 56.17 Marist 5-AAAA 6-1 72.97 1,000,000 714,933 132,237 46,083 2,629 379.37 Kell 6-AAAA 6-2 70.47 1,000,000 425,731 91,676 6,689 613 1,630.32 Ware County 1-AAAA 6-1 71.86 998,478 136,505 75,515 4,693 613 1,630.32 Cambridge 6-AAAA 7-1 70.77 1,000,000 378,833 82,960 8,346 601 1,662.89 Jonesboro 3-AAAA 4-3 69.91 999,837 583,874 29,045 4,031 494 2,023.29 Cass 7-AAAA 6-2 68.20 997,853 207,328 52,563 6,734 216 4,628.63 Blessed Trinity 6-AAAA 4-3 66.68 996,772 199,684 23,875 2,849 83 12,047.19 Locust Grove 2-AAAA 7-1 62.98 1,000,000 259,121 4,986 558 33 30,302.03 Eastside 8-AAAA 4-4 64.51 943,009 9,871 3,736 246 22 45,453.55 Stockbridge 2-AAAA 6-2 62.47 961,964 81,236 5,085 513 16 62,499.00 Southwest DeKalb 5-AAAA 6-2 62.92 1,000,000 202,311 16,779 251 16 62,499.00 Perry 1-AAAA 4-3 60.55 998,357 14,948 3,204 161 9 111,110.11 Flowery Branch 8-AAAA 5-2 58.46 978,572 28,655 4,222 335 8 124,999.00 Ola 2-AAAA 6-2 61.07 847,502 49,359 3,944 128 4 249,999.00 Griffin 3-AAAA 5-2 58.02 1,000,000 105,331 3,333 67 3 333,332.33 Madison County 8-AAAA 4-3 58.28 891,717 7,284 1,309 29 3 333,332.33 Jones County 2-AAAA 6-2 59.67 753,869 132,815 2,429 89 2 499,999.00 Hiram 7-AAAA 4-4 51.48 976,287 9,603 695 22 - - M.L. King 4-AAAA 7-1 49.98 1,000,000 8,009 533 13 - - Hampton 2-AAAA 6-2 57.00 436,665 15,501 664 12 - - Lithonia 5-AAAA 6-1 54.41 945,835 35,369 246 6 - - Tucker 5-AAAA 4-3 52.01 589,106 4,094 108 2 - - Warner Robins 1-AAAA 3-4 48.17 151,203 467 32 1 - - Allatoona 7-AAAA 3-5 45.51 261,272 634 21 1 - - Wayne County 1-AAAA 1-6 45.82 590,989 1,315 48 - - - Mays 4-AAAA 3-5 45.05 995,943 1,571 25 - - - New Hampstead 1-AAAA 1-6 46.42 260,980 665 22 - - - Dalton 7-AAAA 2-6 46.54 764,198 541 20 - - - St. Pius X 5-AAAA 6-2 47.04 465,059 1,905 14 - - - Westminster (Atlanta) 6-AAAA 2-6 41.99 629,352 2,194 3 - - - Starr's Mill 3-AAAA 2-6 42.76 720,991 652 3 - - - East Forsyth 8-AAAA 5-3 43.64 162,821 141 2 - - - Maynard Jackson 4-AAAA 6-2 37.99 845,620 42 2 - - - Walnut Grove 8-AAAA 5-2 44.54 23,824 11 1 - - - Centennial 6-AAAA 5-2 36.72 373,876 379 - - - - Northside (Columbus) 3-AAAA 2-5 35.50 276,830 44 - - - - Midtown 4-AAAA 3-5 26.02 117,786 1 - - - - Harris County 3-AAAA 3-5 41.86 2,343 1 - - - - Pace Academy 4-AAAA 2-6 30.94 40,651 - - - - - Woodland (Cartersville) 7-AAAA 0-7 22.14 390 - - - - - Cedar Shoals 8-AAAA 0-7 32.99 57 - - - - - Eagle's Landing 2-AAAA 4-4 46.86 - - - - - - McDonough 2-AAAA 2-6 43.22 - - - - - - Cedartown 7-AAAA 2-6 38.22 - - - - - - Eagle's Landing Christian 2-AAAA 2-6 37.00 - - - - - - Woodland (Stockbridge) 2-AAAA 3-5 33.83 - - - - - - Druid Hills 5-AAAA 2-5 29.49 - - - - - - Union Grove 2-AAAA 0-8 28.34 - - - - - - Mundy's Mill 3-AAAA 0-8 20.37 - - - - - - Northview 5-AAAA 1-6 17.84 - - - - - - North Springs 5-AAAA 1-7 16.98 - - - - - - Forest Park 4-AAAA 2-5 11.48 - - - - - - Southeast Whitfield 7-AAAA 2-6 1.10 - - - - - - Clarkston 5-AAAA 0-7 -0.57 - - - - - - Drew 4-AAAA 0-8 -1.52 - - - - - - Cross Keys 5-AAAA 0-8 -44.33 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Playoffs Out 1-AAAA Benedictine 917,643 58,833 22,868 649 999,993 7 1-AAAA Ware County 49,732 754,623 185,221 8,902 998,478 1,522 1-AAAA Perry 32,479 179,791 749,271 36,816 998,357 1,643 1-AAAA Wayne County 146 1,871 7,638 581,334 590,989 409,011 1-AAAA Warner Robins - 4,876 34,313 112,014 151,203 848,797 1-AAAA New Hampstead - 6 689 260,285 260,980 739,020 2-AAAA Locust Grove 599,379 177,160 220,175 3,286 1,000,000 - 2-AAAA Jones County 344,777 7,537 49,184 352,371 753,869 246,131 2-AAAA Stockbridge 55,465 601,969 275,402 29,128 961,964 38,036 2-AAAA Hampton 228 182,896 41,770 211,771 436,665 563,335 2-AAAA Ola 151 30,438 413,469 403,444 847,502 152,498 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Eagle's Landing Christian - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA McDonough - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Woodland (Stockbridge) - - - - - 1,000,000 2-AAAA Union Grove - - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAAA Central (Carrollton) 931,739 48,963 19,297 - 999,999 1 3-AAAA Jonesboro 45,175 778,543 165,986 10,133 999,837 163 3-AAAA Griffin 23,086 171,698 802,088 3,128 1,000,000 - 3-AAAA Starr's Mill - 796 11,864 708,331 720,991 279,009 3-AAAA Northside (Columbus) - - 764 276,066 276,830 723,170 3-AAAA Harris County - - 1 2,342 2,343 997,657 3-AAAA Mundy's Mill - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Creekside 1,000,000 - - - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA M.L. King - 999,999 1 - 1,000,000 - 4-AAAA Mays - 1 969,260 26,682 995,943 4,057 4-AAAA Midtown - - 30,607 87,179 117,786 882,214 4-AAAA Maynard Jackson - - 132 845,488 845,620 154,380 4-AAAA Pace Academy - - - 40,651 40,651 959,349 4-AAAA Forest Park - - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAAA Drew - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Marist 993,205 946 1,974 3,875 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Southwest DeKalb 6,024 977,681 16,258 37 1,000,000 - 5-AAAA Lithonia 771 21,159 762,305 161,600 945,835 54,165 5-AAAA St. Pius X - 212 139,507 325,340 465,059 534,941 5-AAAA Tucker - 2 79,956 509,148 589,106 410,894 5-AAAA North Springs - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Druid Hills - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Northview - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Clarkston - - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAAA Cross Keys - - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAAA Kell 534,799 365,532 98,279 1,390 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Cambridge 374,122 406,908 218,943 27 1,000,000 - 6-AAAA Blessed Trinity 91,056 227,175 643,287 35,254 996,772 3,228 6-AAAA Centennial 23 383 8,802 364,668 373,876 626,124 6-AAAA Westminster (Atlanta) - 2 30,689 598,661 629,352 370,648 7-AAAA Cartersville 997,947 2,028 25 - 1,000,000 - 7-AAAA Hiram 2,031 43,316 789,118 141,822 976,287 23,713 7-AAAA Cass 22 912,254 72,591 12,986 997,853 2,147 7-AAAA Dalton - 27,337 10,351 726,510 764,198 235,802 7-AAAA Allatoona - 15,065 127,915 118,292 261,272 738,728 7-AAAA Woodland (Cartersville) - - - 390 390 999,610 7-AAAA Cedartown - - - - - 1,000,000 7-AAAA Southeast Whitfield - - - - - 1,000,000 8-AAAA North Oconee 975,194 24,805 1 - 1,000,000 - 8-AAAA Flowery Branch 24,805 214,873 76,351 662,543 978,572 21,428 8-AAAA Walnut Grove 1 39 18,661 5,123 23,824 976,176 8-AAAA Eastside - 693,212 226,979 22,818 943,009 56,991 8-AAAA Madison County - 65,191 668,100 158,426 891,717 108,283 8-AAAA East Forsyth - 1,858 9,907 151,056 162,821 837,179 8-AAAA Cedar Shoals - 22 1 34 57 999,943

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Sandy Creek 2-AAA 7-0 80.59 1,000,000 895,590 764,058 611,642 476,564 1.10 Jefferson 8-AAA 7-1 74.56 1,000,000 757,322 540,137 340,460 175,198 4.71 Troup 2-AAA 7-0 71.97 1,000,000 578,936 326,449 165,753 72,942 12.71 LaGrange 2-AAA 7-1 71.80 1,000,000 542,347 287,483 143,100 61,518 15.26 Calhoun 7-AAA 5-2 69.19 1,000,000 710,882 359,156 154,009 53,379 17.73 Jenkins 3-AAA 6-1 68.70 1,000,000 710,941 354,533 151,071 49,935 19.03 North Hall 6-AAA 7-0 66.98 1,000,000 657,030 353,422 138,672 38,990 24.65 Peach County 1-AAA 7-0 67.94 999,999 591,789 280,980 110,708 34,570 27.93 West Laurens 4-AAA 7-0 65.24 1,000,000 537,239 249,955 88,824 21,608 45.28 Douglass 5-AAA 5-2 63.17 999,989 326,111 106,472 28,371 6,014 165.28 North Clayton 5-AAA 7-1 60.76 1,000,000 245,172 66,984 14,765 2,477 402.71 Westside (Augusta) 4-AAA 7-0 60.16 999,999 238,596 71,009 15,344 2,353 423.99 Harlem 4-AAA 6-1 59.10 1,000,000 186,578 46,846 8,930 1,258 793.91 Northwest Whitfield 7-AAA 6-2 58.01 1,000,000 171,530 40,103 7,124 930 1,074.27 Stephenson 5-AAA 6-1 58.18 999,996 142,480 34,592 5,997 790 1,264.82 Cairo 1-AAA 5-2 58.11 999,976 152,841 34,643 5,922 721 1,385.96 Monroe Area 8-AAA 6-2 56.77 999,872 93,013 19,034 2,916 281 3,557.72 Oconee County 8-AAA 6-2 55.16 1,000,000 87,218 16,292 1,951 165 6,059.61 Mary Persons 2-AAA 4-3 55.64 539,552 34,572 6,113 774 80 12,499.00 Pickens 6-AAA 6-1 52.57 1,000,000 65,982 9,273 963 59 16,948.15 Cherokee Bluff 8-AAA 5-3 53.04 971,665 45,838 5,932 652 51 19,606.84 Lumpkin County 6-AAA 5-2 52.32 992,993 46,808 6,147 541 38 26,314.79 Upson-Lee 2-AAA 4-3 53.15 620,480 23,849 3,703 350 24 41,665.67 Heritage (Ringgold) 7-AAA 5-2 50.84 999,931 26,538 3,554 296 18 55,554.56 Westover 1-AAA 4-2 50.82 968,223 32,373 3,796 281 16 62,499.00 Whitewater 2-AAA 3-4 52.60 390,825 14,588 2,001 163 8 124,999.00 Mount Zion (Jonesboro) 5-AAA 4-3 49.63 982,413 24,742 2,255 144 4 249,999.00 Liberty County 3-AAA 7-1 48.95 999,995 23,007 2,433 139 4 249,999.00 Richmond Academy 4-AAA 3-5 48.93 591,967 10,692 1,114 81 4 249,999.00 Luella 5-AAA 3-4 47.50 440,872 6,305 479 19 1 999,999.00 Gilmer 7-AAA 4-3 44.27 950,435 7,379 394 15 - - Southeast Bulloch 3-AAA 4-4 45.24 586,708 4,865 316 12 - - Baldwin 4-AAA 3-4 44.65 173,011 1,140 72 4 - - Long County 3-AAA 5-2 40.90 625,890 1,987 79 3 - - Dougherty 1-AAA 2-5 42.70 717,490 1,461 89 2 - - Cedar Grove 5-AAA 3-5 42.61 215,473 818 42 1 - - East Hall 8-AAA 2-6 37.32 118,768 114 8 1 - - Monroe 1-AAA 2-5 41.01 152,594 222 15 - - - Beach 3-AAA 3-3 37.90 268,724 343 12 - - - Chestatee 6-AAA 3-4 40.17 102,138 252 10 - - - Adairsville 7-AAA 3-4 36.97 327,994 318 8 - - - Spalding 2-AAA 2-6 46.56 6,265 54 6 - - - Bainbridge 1-AAA 0-7 39.16 178,961 105 1 - - - LaFayette 7-AAA 4-4 32.17 52,206 24 - - - - White County 6-AAA 1-6 32.94 10,708 6 - - - - Hephzibah 4-AAA 3-5 35.86 3,253 2 - - - - Dawson County 6-AAA 2-5 32.50 6,928 1 - - - - West Hall 8-AAA 2-6 25.36 3,685 - - - - - Ridgeland 7-AAA 2-6 22.31 21 - - - - - Fayette County 2-AAA 0-7 16.38 1 - - - - - Howard 4-AAA 1-6 28.28 - - - - - - Johnson (Savannah) 3-AAA 2-5 19.77 - - - - - - Windsor Forest 3-AAA 1-6 19.44 - - - - - - Islands 3-AAA 1-6 13.44 - - - - - - Riverdale 5-AAA 1-6 10.99 - - - - - - Cross Creek 4-AAA 1-7 7.63 - - - - - - Groves 3-AAA 0-7 4.85 - - - - - - Johnson (Gainesville) 6-AAA 0-7 0.15 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs. Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 8-AAA Jefferson 866,443 953,908 998,497 1,000,000 - 6-AAA North Hall 68,449 950,334 999,558 1,000,000 - 4-AAA West Laurens 45,386 714,956 962,798 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Sandy Creek 9,762 809,266 990,138 1,000,000 - 2-AAA Troup 6,214 181,579 671,450 1,000,000 - 4-AAA Westside (Augusta) 3,488 200,419 633,540 999,999 1 7-AAA Calhoun 122 981,646 995,228 1,000,000 - 3-AAA Jenkins 55 999,958 999,995 1,000,000 - 2-AAA LaGrange 42 9,603 905,158 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Peach County 22 790,492 996,954 999,999 1 4-AAA Harlem 8 84,732 571,746 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Heritage (Ringgold) 4 14,189 444,426 999,931 69 8-AAA Oconee County 3 43,488 510,638 1,000,000 - 5-AAA Stephenson 2 122,660 383,596 999,996 4 5-AAA Douglass - 455,496 777,186 999,989 11 5-AAA North Clayton - 407,914 810,116 1,000,000 - 1-AAA Cairo - 206,752 762,697 999,976 24 6-AAA Lumpkin County - 48,718 223,705 992,993 7,007 5-AAA Mount Zion (Jonesboro) - 13,940 59,158 982,413 17,587 7-AAA Northwest Whitfield - 4,164 955,270 1,000,000 - 8-AAA Monroe Area - 2,621 496,508 999,872 128 1-AAA Westover - 2,031 193,297 968,223 31,777 1-AAA Dougherty - 712 46,403 717,490 282,510 6-AAA Pickens - 379 468,288 1,000,000 - 7-AAA Adairsville - 20 16,043 327,994 672,006 1-AAA Monroe - 11 685 152,594 847,406 7-AAA Gilmer - 8 215 950,435 49,565 3-AAA Liberty County - 2 124,466 999,995 5 1-AAA Bainbridge - 2 317 178,961 821,039 5-AAA Luella - - 1,432 440,872 559,128 8-AAA Cherokee Bluff - - 486 971,665 28,335 3-AAA Long County - - 6 625,890 374,110 2-AAA Upson-Lee - - - 620,480 379,520 4-AAA Richmond Academy - - - 591,967 408,033 3-AAA Southeast Bulloch - - - 586,708 413,292 2-AAA Mary Persons - - - 539,552 460,448 2-AAA Whitewater - - - 390,825 609,175 3-AAA Beach - - - 268,724 731,276 5-AAA Cedar Grove - - - 215,473 784,527 4-AAA Baldwin - - - 173,011 826,989 8-AAA East Hall - - - 118,768 881,232 6-AAA Chestatee - - - 102,138 897,862 7-AAA LaFayette - - - 52,206 947,794 6-AAA White County - - - 10,708 989,292 6-AAA Dawson County - - - 6,928 993,072 2-AAA Spalding - - - 6,265 993,735 8-AAA West Hall - - - 3,685 996,315 4-AAA Hephzibah - - - 3,253 996,747 7-AAA Ridgeland - - - 21 999,979 2-AAA Fayette County - - - 1 999,999 4-AAA Howard - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Groves - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Johnson (Savannah) - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Windsor Forest - - - - 1,000,000 3-AAA Islands - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Riverdale - - - - 1,000,000 5-AAA Stone Mountain - - - - 1,000,000 6-AAA Johnson (Gainesville) - - - - 1,000,000 4-AAA Cross Creek - - - - 1,000,000

Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds. Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Carver (Columbus) 1-AA 8-0 73.27 1,000,000 920,682 774,690 566,035 403,887 1.48 Carver (Atlanta) 5-AA 8-0 69.69 1,000,000 909,481 706,467 458,357 254,002 2.94 Pierce County 3-AA 7-0 66.51 1,000,000 781,072 402,797 212,947 93,370 9.71 Sumter County 1-AA 7-1 67.05 1,000,000 680,957 392,821 181,680 84,989 10.77 Morgan County 2-AA 7-0 64.23 1,000,000 778,955 520,722 228,866 81,010 11.34 North Murray 7-AA 7-0 61.42 1,000,000 575,201 251,554 91,452 27,329 35.59 Rockmart 7-AA 6-1 60.22 1,000,000 515,582 266,845 95,413 23,617 41.34 Hapeville Charter 5-AA 3-4 60.38 998,459 338,612 131,546 44,188 11,898 83.05 Thomson 4-AA 5-3 56.63 1,000,000 524,842 133,047 36,579 7,053 140.78 Callaway 2-AA 6-2 56.38 1,000,000 355,021 102,375 27,071 4,705 211.54 Appling County 3-AA 4-3 57.03 999,078 288,977 86,253 22,618 4,451 223.67 Burke County 4-AA 6-2 52.67 1,000,000 232,115 47,363 8,913 1,156 864.05 Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe 7-AA 5-2 51.73 999,999 131,171 31,996 4,738 554 1,804.05 Columbia 6-AA 2-6 49.79 1,000,000 278,872 39,962 6,201 536 1,864.67 Franklin County 8-AA 6-1 51.57 998,589 115,498 24,703 4,082 467 2,140.33 Laney 4-AA 5-2 50.09 1,000,000 147,582 26,157 3,810 377 2,651.52 Hart County 8-AA 2-5 50.73 886,961 75,295 18,182 2,790 295 3,388.83 Cook 3-AA 5-3 48.63 999,958 70,105 9,543 1,167 95 10,525.32 Crisp County 3-AA 2-6 47.69 999,894 41,126 7,379 804 68 14,704.88 Ringgold 7-AA 5-3 47.87 999,971 49,675 7,728 862 58 17,240.38 Stephens County 8-AA 3-4 47.68 926,008 46,948 6,577 703 53 18,866.92 East Jackson 8-AA 5-2 44.90 958,557 39,152 3,637 303 18 55,554.56 KIPP Atlanta Collegiate 5-AA 5-3 43.74 998,514 29,783 2,677 178 5 199,999.00 Sonoraville 7-AA 4-4 42.07 992,052 22,318 1,611 92 4 249,999.00 Miller Grove 6-AA 6-2 39.18 999,373 13,254 1,189 52 2 499,999.00 Spencer 1-AA 3-4 38.93 952,342 9,980 526 26 1 999,999.00 Jackson 2-AA 3-4 40.01 1,000,000 12,536 809 36 - - Westside (Macon) 2-AA 2-6 38.61 976,817 8,376 464 20 - - Columbus 1-AA 6-1 36.59 997,984 5,867 367 17 - - South Atlanta 6-AA 3-5 26.20 996,759 477 6 - - - Pike County 2-AA 3-5 32.27 125,008 245 3 - - - Coahulla Creek 7-AA 2-5 31.64 58,959 185 3 - - - Union County 7-AA 1-6 30.49 25,332 39 1 - - - Redan 6-AA 2-5 17.23 636,328 10 - - - - Shaw 1-AA 1-6 21.95 77,877 5 - - - - Salem 6-AA 3-4 13.98 367,839 3 - - - - Tattnall County 3-AA 2-6 29.37 3,290 1 - - - - Butler 4-AA 2-5 8.08 1,000,000 - - - - - Rutland 2-AA 0-7 21.84 16,783 - - - - - Kendrick 1-AA 4-3 6.37 6,842 - - - - - Washington 5-AA 2-6 14.26 325 - - - - - Murray County 7-AA 2-6 17.82 102 - - - - - Therrell 5-AA 1-7 21.94 - - - - - - Hardaway 1-AA 0-7 0.36 - - - - - - Josey 4-AA 1-7 -4.58 - - - - - - Glenn Hills 4-AA 0-8 -20.44 - - - - - - Jordan 1-AA 0-7 -20.52 - - - - - - Playoff Seeding Projections Each team is shown with its region and the number of times of capturing each seed in the region plus the number of times the team did not make the playoffs.

Region Team #1 #1 to #8 #1 to #16 Playoffs Out 7-AA North Murray 478,431 904,678 999,938 1,000,000 - 5-AA Carver (Atlanta) 380,517 999,542 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 7-AA Rockmart 130,684 802,491 999,245 1,000,000 - 2-AA Morgan County 7,312 763,951 993,345 1,000,000 - 1-AA Carver (Columbus) 3,056 1,000,000 1,000,000 1,000,000 - 4-AA Thomson - 999,991 999,999 1,000,000 - 6-AA Columbia - 997,732 999,662 1,000,000 - 3-AA Pierce County - 799,243 990,512 1,000,000 - 2-AA Callaway - 235,073 916,748 1,000,000 - 3-AA Appling County - 184,487 797,935 999,078 922 7-AA Lakeview Ft. Oglethorpe - 150,755 907,678 999,999 1 1-AA Sumter County - 115,219 994,229 1,000,000 - 3-AA Crisp County - 13,574 80,673 999,894 106 2-AA Jackson - 9,821 90,596 1,000,000 - 8-AA Franklin County - 7,765 167,639 998,589 1,411 8-AA Stephens County - 7,619 100,880 926,008 73,992 8-AA Hart County - 2,737 435,725 886,961 113,039 3-AA Cook - 2,730 139,223 999,958 42 6-AA Miller Grove - 1,694 818,877 999,373 627 6-AA Redan - 455 1,500 636,328 363,672 1-AA Columbus - 203 124,845 997,984 2,016 5-AA Hapeville Charter - 84 767,922 998,459 1,541 6-AA Salem - 82 2,712 367,839 632,161 6-AA South Atlanta - 37 177,249 996,759 3,241 8-AA East Jackson - 23 35,864 958,557 41,443 4-AA Butler - 8 40 1,000,000 - 4-AA Laney - 3 393,214 1,000,000 - 4-AA Burke County - 1 615,526 1,000,000 - 5-AA KIPP Atlanta Collegiate - 1 27,210 998,514 1,486 3-AA Tattnall County - 1 37 3,290 996,710 7-AA Ringgold - - 369,509 999,971 29 7-AA Sonoraville - - 43,488 992,052 7,948 2-AA Westside (Macon) - - 7,926 976,817 23,183 1-AA Spencer - - 54 952,342 47,658 2-AA Pike County - - - 125,008 874,992 1-AA Shaw - - - 77,877 922,123 7-AA Coahulla Creek - - - 58,959 941,041 7-AA Union County - - - 25,332 974,668 2-AA Rutland - - - 16,783 983,217 1-AA Kendrick - - - 6,842 993,158 5-AA Washington - - - 325 999,675 7-AA Murray County - - - 102 999,898 5-AA Therrell - - - - 1,000,000 1-AA Jordan - - - - 1,000,000 1-AA Hardaway - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Josey - - - - 1,000,000 4-AA Glenn Hills - - - - 1,000,000 Class A Division I Public AAAAAA

