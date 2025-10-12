AJC Varsity

Kenderrick Bonner named Falcons High School Coach of the Week

The nominees exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.
2025 Falcons Coach of the Week. (Courtesy)
By AJC Sports
39 minutes ago

Coach Kenderrick Bonner of Rockdale County High School has been called “more than just a coach” and a true mentor and a father figure to his players.

This season his Bulldogs team, which plays in Class 6A of the Georgia High School Association, won its first three games and are 4-2.

That approach is considered one reason why his team has a 4-2 record and is tied for second place in Region 1, Class 5A in the Georgia High School Association.

Bonner is the winner for Week 3 of the Falcons High School Coach of the Week voting, a 10-week program recognizing high school football coaches for their impact on and off the field.

As part of the Coach of the Week Program powered by AJC Varsity, the NFL and the Falcons will recognize eight high school varsity tackle football head coaches across Georgia for their hard work and dedication to making a difference in athletes’ lives on and off the field.

Each winning coach will receive a $1,000 grant for their program, recognition from the Falcons and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, along with additional special events. The nominees for the first Falcons Coach of the Week award exemplify coaching excellence with relation to their teams, fan bases and communities.

