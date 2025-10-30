Atlanta United Insight into some interesting quotes from Atlanta United’s Chris Henderson The Five Stripes’ sporting director discussed managerial search and team’s worst finish. Atlanta United forward Emmanuel Latte Lath, who came from England’s Championship, was one of six players who logged at least 2,000 minutes, often without impact.(Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta United sporting director Chris Henderson held his end-of-season review in which he discussed the team’s worst finish, the managerial search and changes the team will implement to try to ensure next season is more 2018 or ’19 than anything from 2020-26. Henderson took questions for more than 30 minutes. Most of his answers were bigger picture than minutiae, but he still had some interesting things to say.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Doug Roberson, who has covered the franchise for more than a decade, provides his insights into some of Henderson’s most interesting quotes. RELATED Atlanta United paid 3rd most in salaries to finish with 2nd worst record Henderson: “There wasn’t a single thing. It was a collective of why we didn’t have success. Whether it was injuries, whether it was player performance, whether it was coaching, whether it was scouting, I think we all played a part in where we were with five wins during the regular season.” Roberson’s take: I asked Henderson if he thought the franchise had failed manager Ronny Deila, who was fired a day after the finale. I didn’t expect Henderson to be specific as to the failings. What I found striking after more questions is that the only firings were Deila and assistant Kenny Miller. Jonathan Spector, the director of recruiting, will remain. It looks like the medical and mental staff will remain, as well. In fact, Henderson said the scouting departments and medical and mental staffs may see additions. Henderson: “How do we get our players to adjust coming from Europe, if those players are coming from a season, understanding that normally, in May, they would have a break, or they’re coming off 18 straight months, how can we balance the minutes of players? How can we balance the training loads of players?”

Roberson’s take: This was, I thought, an odd answer to being asked what lessons were learned that can be applied to help the next manager. Adding players from Europe isn’t new to Atlanta United or any other team in MLS. I think that Henderson may have been trying to tactfully provide cover for some of Deila’s decisions. Though Miguel Almirón came straight from six to seven months in the Premier League, he played the second most minutes on the team, often without impact. Emmanuel Latte Lath, who came from England’s Championship, was one of six players who logged at least 2,000 minutes, also often without impact.

RELATED Atlanta United narrows manager search to 6 finalists Henderson: “I think we have to, we have to look at everything. And as Doug touched on, we have to learn from what happened this past season. I think at times there were some games, and there are some games in MLS where you got to bring some grit and fight. I think at times we had that for stretches but we couldn’t maintain it at times for 90 minutes. And you know, we saw a big drop-off at times after halftime. Some of that is not just technique and tactics, some of that is just attitude and mentality. So I do think that’s something that we are going into with a new coaching staff.” Roberson’s take: The inability to maintain focus and energy, as well as the lack of toughness, is something bemoaned by Deila throughout the season. But he couldn’t extract a solution from the group. The team scored 24 goals in the second halves of its 34 matches and allowed 39. Game state played an important part. Atlanta United scored first only 10 times. Chasing results in matches can wear players down. So, scoring first will be job No. 1 for the next manager. Henderson: “I think a coaching staff can set a culture among the coaches and players, and that permeates throughout the club, along with the organizational values that we will bring in that are a constant every season.” Roberson’s take: Some want to blame Frank de Boer for what they perceive as a slide in Atlanta United’s culture. In fact, a more pointed finger can be aimed at Gabriel Heinze, who replaced de Boer. His arrogance toward most of Atlanta United’s employees and MLS rules were in part why he lasted only 13 matches. It also is arguably why the team overcorrected to managers who, in hindsight, may have been too nice. Being too nice as a franchise is something Deila complained about. Henderson: “We want to be an exciting, attacking team. Some days you have to grind out games, but I think we want to be a team that’s high energy, that’s attacking, that can counter press, that puts teams on their heels, in particular at home with the advantage we have with our home crowd. And I think we need to take advantage of that in a better way and make this a really tough place to come and play. I don’t feel like teams were afraid to play in Mercedes-Benz stadium, and that needs to change.”