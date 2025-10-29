Atlanta United Atlanta United’s failures this season considered a collective effort Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson said a combination of factors resulted in the team’s failure. Ronny Deila reacts after a referee call during an Atlanta United match against DC United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 18, 2025, in Atlanta, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta United Sporting Director Chris Henderson described the team’s recent 28-point season as the worst of his 30 years as a player or executive in MLS. Though only manager Ronny Deila and assistant Kenny Miller were fired, Henderson, speaking Wednesday, said the franchise’s worst season was a collective failure.

“I think we all played a part in where we were with five wins during the regular season,” Henderson said. RELATED Atlanta United paid 3rd most in salaries to finish with 2nd worst record Henderson said a combination of factors resulted in the team’s failure. Injuries, a lack of toughness, good luck, and its Designated Players not producing were among the reasons. The team’s backline was hurt by injuries throughout the season, which started with fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador missing most of training camp. Central defenders Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen missed time throughout the season with various injuries. DPs Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk, whose transfer fee surpassed $45 million, combined for 19 goals, four from penalty kicks, and eight primary assists. Henderson said the team needed more from them.

Almirón and Latte Lath jumped into Atlanta United’s preseason straight from playing in the Premier League and Championship in England. Henderson said the team is looking for ways to help with load management. Both players should benefit from a full offseason, which they didn’t get going into the 2025 MLS season.

“I think that is oftentimes you see that with players from Europe coming for the first time,” Henderson said. “Can we get Miggy and Alexey in more dangerous positions? So I think some of that comes down to the way we’re playing, the way we can keep possession and control some games, the way we can break down teams.” RELATED Atlanta United narrows manager search to 6 finalists Henderson said it also seemed like the team lacked confidence and, at times, toughness. He said winning in MLS sometimes comes down to mentality and attitude, rather than technique and talent. The team won only one of its 17 road matches. Its form at home resulted in teams not being afraid to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which Henderson said can’t happen. Henderson said he agreed with Deila, who said several times throughout the season that the team was “too nice.” “It can’t look beautiful every game,” Henderson said. And there was the lack of good luck, which affected its confidence. The team’s expected goals total was 44.8. It scored 38. Its expected goals allowed was 50.1. It allowed 63 goals, fourth most in MLS.