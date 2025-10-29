Atlanta United’s failures this season considered a collective effort

Henderson said a combination of factors resulted in the team’s failure. Injuries, a lack of toughness, good luck, and its Designated Players not producing were among the reasons.
The team’s backline was hurt by injuries throughout the season, which started with fullbacks Brooks Lennon and Pedro Amador missing most of training camp. Central defenders Derrick Williams and Stian Gregersen missed time throughout the season with various injuries.
DPs Emmanuel Latte Lath, Miguel Almirón and Alexey Miranchuk, whose transfer fee surpassed $45 million, combined for 19 goals, four from penalty kicks, and eight primary assists. Henderson said the team needed more from them.
Almirón and Latte Lath jumped into Atlanta United’s preseason straight from playing in the Premier League and Championship in England. Henderson said the team is looking for ways to help with load management. Both players should benefit from a full offseason, which they didn’t get going into the 2025 MLS season.
“I think that is oftentimes you see that with players from Europe coming for the first time,” Henderson said. “Can we get Miggy and Alexey in more dangerous positions? So I think some of that comes down to the way we’re playing, the way we can keep possession and control some games, the way we can break down teams.”
Henderson said it also seemed like the team lacked confidence and, at times, toughness. He said winning in MLS sometimes comes down to mentality and attitude, rather than technique and talent. The team won only one of its 17 road matches. Its form at home resulted in teams not being afraid to play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which Henderson said can’t happen.
Henderson said he agreed with Deila, who said several times throughout the season that the team was “too nice.”
“It can’t look beautiful every game,” Henderson said.
And there was the lack of good luck, which affected its confidence. The team’s expected goals total was 44.8. It scored 38. Its expected goals allowed was 50.1. It allowed 63 goals, fourth most in MLS.
“There’s little things that can happen that can make the difference between a good season and a poor season,” Henderson said. “I realized that confidence is so important among a group of players. Sometimes you’re in seasons and the forwards are miskicking balls, and everything’s going in, and you don’t know why, and you got to ride that as long as you can.
“Then there’s other times where you feel like it’s all against you. So I think it’s working with players in a belief in themselves, and many times that goes into a system that they believe in and playing in each of their positions, knowing what their roles are, being very specific about that in these instances. The best teams that I’ve been part of as a player and coach and management have been teams that have a really strong bond with each other on and off the field, and that’s what we got to work on.”
A good thing to come from the season was the development of several Homegrown signees, including Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Dominik Chong-Qui and Luke Brennan. Jay Fortune started well but suffered a season-ending foot injury after making 15 appearances. Jayden Hibbert, a draft pick, will compete for starting goalkeeper, but talent will be brought in. Also, talent is coming from Atlanta United’s academy, which has had several players called into U.S. youth national teams.
“I’m really excited to get started again,” Henderson said. “I know the team is out here training until Nov. 7 to make sure that we’re fit, and they know what we’re going to do next year, and what the goals are for the club, and that they come back ready in January.”