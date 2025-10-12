Sports How the Top 25 should look: Indiana jumps Oregon, Texas back in rankings Alabama stays hot, wins fifth straight by topping Missouri Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs the ball while defended by Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Lydia Ely)

Indiana football made school history on Saturday and will make the most notable move of the week in the AP Top 25 poll with its 30-20 win at Oregon. The Hoosiers are likely to replace the Ducks in the No. 3 spot in the AP Top 25 rankings with the program’s first-ever road win over a team ranked in the top five of the AP poll.

The Hoosiers, under second-year coach Curt Cignetti, also snapped Oregon’s nation-leading streaks of consecutive regular-season wins (23) and home wins (18). Defending national champ Ohio State kept a firm hold on No. 1 with its 34-16 win at No. 17, jumping out to a 20-3 halftime lead on the Illini in Champaign and forcing three turnovers in leaving no doubt. Indiana and Ohio State are not scheduled to play this regular season, leaving the pair as clear favorites to meet in the Big Ten Championship Game, as Oregon is not on the Buckeyes’ schedule this season, either. No. 2 Miami was idle, but its wins over Notre Dame and South Florida gained value with both of those Top 25 teams winning on Saturday.

There’s a good chance there will be a new No. 4-ranked team this week after Ole Miss’ surprising struggles in a 24-21 home win over unheralded Washington State.

Texas A&M, with its 34-17 win over Florida, is a good bet to assume that No. 4 spot with the Rebels likely dropping to No. 5 followed by red-hot, one-loss Alabama. The Crimson Tide won their fifth consecutive game by snapping No. 14 Missouri’s home win streak at 15 with a 27-24 victory in the first meeting of Top 15-ranked teams in Columbia since 1979. Georgia, with the nation’s longest-active streak of wins over unranked opponents (45, dating back to 2019) having topped Auburn 20-10, should move up at least two spots to No. 8. Texas, which went from preseason No. 1 to unranked in an AP poll-record five weeks, will move back into the Top 25 after beating No. 6 Oklahoma, 23-6, in the Red River Rivalry. Arch Manning, the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, was 21-of-27 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown and carried four times for 34 yards for the Longhorns.