Hillgrove leads GHSA in fewest points allowed per game

Class 6A Hillgrove has allowed only 1.9 points per game on average.
Hillgrove, Thomas County Central and North Oconee are among the teams leading their respective classifications in fewest points allowed per game. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

Through Week 9, here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:

Class 6A

1.9 - Hillgrove

8.5 - Lowndes

8.9 - Grayson

9.9 - North Gwinnett

10.3 - McEachern

11.1 - South Gwinnett

11.3 - Valdosta

11.6 - Carrollton

13.0 - Buford

13.6 - Brookwood

Class 5A

7.0 - Thomas County Central

8.1 - Lovejoy

10.9 - Jackson County

11.0 - Milton

11.0 - Northgate

12.0 - New Manchester

12.1 - Hughes

12.4 - Sequoyah

14.4 - Shiloh

14.9 - River Ridge

Class 4A

4.8 - North Oconee

7.0 - Creekside

9.3 - Marist

9.9 - Central (Carrollton)

10.0 - Lithonia

11.5 - Jackson (Atlanta)

12.0 - Walnut Grove

12.7 - Jonesboro

12.8 - Southwest DeKalb

13.6 - Ola

Class 3A

7.9 - Westside (Augusta)

8.7 - Sandy Creek

9.4 - Jefferson

10.9 - Douglass

12.1 - Harlem

13.1 - Peach County

13.3 - Monroe Area

14.4 - Troup

14.5 - LaGrange

16.0 - West Laurens

Class 2A

6.4 - Carver (Columbus)

7.1 - Sumter County

7.1 - Pierce County

8.0 - Carver (Atlanta)

8.6 - Franklin County

12.3 - Callaway

12.4 - Laney

13.8 - Miller Grove

15.4 - Columbus

16.0 - Burke County

16.0 - Rockmart

Class A Division I

7.9 - Northeast

10.0 - Haralson County

10.4 - Heard County

10.9 - Lamar County

11.0 - Worth County

12.4 - Jasper County

13.4 - Fitzgerald

13.7 - Toombs County

13.7 - Gordon Lee

14.1 - Bleckley County

Class A Division II

6.7 - Screven County

9.8 - Johnson County

10.7 - Lincoln County

12.8 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

14.4 - Clinch County

14.5 - Seminole County

15.6 - Wheeler County

15.8 - Wilcox County

15.8 - Mitchell County

15.9 - Emanuel County Institute

Class 3A-A Private

5.9 - Landmark Christian

8.3 - Lovett

10.4 - Mount Bethel Christian

11.3 - Holy Innocents

13.6 - Fellowship Christian

15.6 - Wesleyan

17.5 - King’s Ridge Christian

17.8 - Athens Academy

18.6 - Aquinas

18.7 - Hebron Christian

GIAA

7.3 - Deerfield-Windsor

7.9 - George Walton Academy

7.9 - Edmund Burke Academy

11.1 - Brentwood

13.3 - Calvary Christian

15.3 - Westfield

16.6 - Piedmont Academy

16.6 - Southland Academy

16.7 - John Milledge Academy

17.0 - First Presbyterian

