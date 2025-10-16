Hillgrove leads GHSA in fewest points allowed per game

Through Week 9, here are the top 10 teams in fewest points allowed per game, by classification:
Class 6A
1.9 - Hillgrove
8.5 - Lowndes
8.9 - Grayson
9.9 - North Gwinnett
10.3 - McEachern
11.1 - South Gwinnett
11.3 - Valdosta
11.6 - Carrollton
13.0 - Buford
13.6 - Brookwood
7.0 - Thomas County Central
8.1 - Lovejoy
10.9 - Jackson County
11.0 - Milton
11.0 - Northgate
12.0 - New Manchester
12.1 - Hughes
12.4 - Sequoyah
14.4 - Shiloh
14.9 - River Ridge
4.8 - North Oconee
7.0 - Creekside
9.3 - Marist
9.9 - Central (Carrollton)
10.0 - Lithonia
11.5 - Jackson (Atlanta)
12.0 - Walnut Grove
12.7 - Jonesboro
12.8 - Southwest DeKalb
13.6 - Ola
7.9 - Westside (Augusta)
8.7 - Sandy Creek
9.4 - Jefferson
10.9 - Douglass
12.1 - Harlem
13.1 - Peach County
13.3 - Monroe Area
14.4 - Troup
14.5 - LaGrange
16.0 - West Laurens
6.4 - Carver (Columbus)
7.1 - Sumter County
7.1 - Pierce County
8.0 - Carver (Atlanta)
8.6 - Franklin County
12.3 - Callaway
12.4 - Laney
13.8 - Miller Grove
15.4 - Columbus
16.0 - Burke County
16.0 - Rockmart
7.9 - Northeast
10.0 - Haralson County
10.4 - Heard County
10.9 - Lamar County
11.0 - Worth County
12.4 - Jasper County
13.4 - Fitzgerald
13.7 - Toombs County
13.7 - Gordon Lee
14.1 - Bleckley County
6.7 - Screven County
9.8 - Johnson County
10.7 - Lincoln County
12.8 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
14.4 - Clinch County
14.5 - Seminole County
15.6 - Wheeler County
15.8 - Wilcox County
15.8 - Mitchell County
15.9 - Emanuel County Institute
5.9 - Landmark Christian
8.3 - Lovett
10.4 - Mount Bethel Christian
11.3 - Holy Innocents
13.6 - Fellowship Christian
15.6 - Wesleyan
17.5 - King’s Ridge Christian
17.8 - Athens Academy
18.6 - Aquinas
18.7 - Hebron Christian
7.3 - Deerfield-Windsor
7.9 - George Walton Academy
7.9 - Edmund Burke Academy
11.1 - Brentwood
13.3 - Calvary Christian
15.3 - Westfield
16.6 - Piedmont Academy
16.6 - Southland Academy
16.7 - John Milledge Academy
17.0 - First Presbyterian