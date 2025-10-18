Atlanta Hawks Hawks convert two-way player, sign wing to open two-way spot Keaton Wallace goes from a two-way to a standard deal and wing Caleb Houstan was signed to a two-way contract. The Atlanta Hawks converted Keaton Wallace's two-way deal into a standard contract on Saturday and signed wing Caleb Houstan to a two-way deal. Wallace appeared in 31 games last year with five starts and had a triple-double last season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks made moves to finalize their roster ahead of the regular season on Saturday. The team converted guard Keaton Wallace from a two-way contract to a standard deal, according to a person familiar to the situation. In addition to converting Wallace, the Hawks signed wing Caleb Houstan to the open two-way spot.

Wallace played a big role in the Hawks' run to the NBA Cup semifinals. He helped them get a win over the Celtics in the absence of Trae Young, who missed the action with an Achilles injury. He appeared in 31 games, including five starts for the Hawks during the 2024-25 season. He averaged 5.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists. In his five starts, he recorded 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.2 steals. RELATED Hawks' Risacher, Porzingis shine in exhibition finale against Rockets The 26-year-old, Dallas, TX native had his first career triple-double of 15 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds, in addition to swiping five steals, in 37 minutes against the Orlando Magic on April 13. He became the first player in franchise history to finish a game with 15-plus points, 15-plus assists, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus steals. Wallace appeared in four games in four days for the Hawks and Skyhawks last season, playing more than 86 total minutes in that stretch. He traveled over 2,200 total miles: Dec. 27 (College Park at Osceola), Dec. 28 (Atlanta vs. Miami), Dec. 29 (Atlanta at Toronto), and Dec. 30 (College Park vs. Windy City).

Now the Hawks have 14 players under guaranteed contracts, along with Houstan and two other players on two-way deals.

Houstan (pronounced "Houston"), was drafted 32nd overall in the second round of the 2022 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. RELATED Hawks' Asa Newell starts, capitalizes on opportunity in exhibition vs. Heat A career 37.2% 3-point shooter, he became a free agent after the Magic did not pick up his club option last month. The 22-year-old knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer in the Hawks' exhibition victory over the Heat last Monday. The Hawks also waived two players signed to Exhibit 10 contracts to finalize their roster. They released center Charles Bassey and guard Lamont Butler on Saturday ahead of the deadline to do so at 5 p.m. to avoid a per day cap hit. Here's where the Hawks' roster stands now.