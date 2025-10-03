GHSA to vote on major change in playoff selection, seeding

Which high school football teams make it to the playoffs might soon be determined a completely new system. (Stan Awtrey for the AJC)

The new method of picking and seeding playoff teams was endorsed by the GHSA’s reclassification committee in a 13-5 vote in June. It must get approval from the 68-member executive committee and would go into effect for the 2026-27 academic year.

The Georgia High School Association is expected to vote Monday to use a ratings formula instead of region finish to select and seed playoff teams in what would mark a major shift from tradition.

Currently, the GHSA sets up most playoff brackets in each class by taking the top four finishers from each of eight regions to form 32-team brackets. The teams are seeded based on their finish from their regions. Region finish has dictated the bracket setup in the state playoffs since the 1920s.

Starting in 2024, the GHSA adopted a ratings formula, or what it calls the Post Season Ranking Formula, to seed teams in classes 3A, 2A and A Division I, plus the 3A-A Private playoff division. However, region finish in those classes still guaranteed the top four finishers would make the playoffs, and region champions and runners-up would get preferential seeding.

Under the new proposal, region finish no longer would matter except that region champions would be guaranteed playoff berths and top-16 seeds. Otherwise, the seeds would go entirely based on the ratings, meaning a second-place finisher could miss the playoffs, though unlikely, or find itself seeded below a fourth-place finisher from its own region.

The rationale is that teams should be seeded based on how they rank in the state, not in their regions, which vary in strength. It’s not uncommon in the playoffs for one region’s four qualifiers to beat the four from another region, or the fourth-place finisher defeat another’s champion. The new method also would allow stronger teams to meet later in the tournament, proponents say.