Georgia Bulldogs Georgia AD Josh Brooks shoots down LSU interest, makes it clear his future is at Georgia Brooks: ‘I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU ... I have no interest in any other job.’ Georgia Director of Athletics Josh Brooks said that he's not interested in any other job and wants to stay at Georgia. He issued the statement in response to the vacancy at athletic director at LSU. (Tony Walsh/Dawgnation 2023)

Josh Brooks would seem like a natural candidate for the LSU athletic director opening. He is an LSU alum. He is from Hammond, Louisiana. He’s worked in the state, most recently at Louisiana-Monroe in 2016.

But Brooks has been in Athens since 2017. He’s been the school’s athletic director since January 2021. And he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his future would continue at the University of Georgia. “Georgia fans — with success often comes speculation, but I want to address it directly,” Brooks said in his X post. “I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU, and more importantly, I have no interest in any other job. My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.

“I am very fortunate to work alongside President Morehead, the Athletic Association Board, Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Board of Regents, who share a deep commitment to excellence and to the success of Georgia Athletics.