Georgia AD Josh Brooks shoots down LSU interest, makes it clear his future is at Georgia

Josh Brooks would seem like a natural candidate for the LSU athletic director opening.
He is an LSU alum. He is from Hammond, Louisiana. He’s worked in the state, most recently at Louisiana-Monroe in 2016.
Josh Brooks would seem like a natural candidate for the LSU athletic director opening.
He is an LSU alum. He is from Hammond, Louisiana. He’s worked in the state, most recently at Louisiana-Monroe in 2016.
But Brooks has been in Athens since 2017. He’s been the school’s athletic director since January 2021.
And he posted on X, formerly Twitter, that his future would continue at the University of Georgia.
“Georgia fans — with success often comes speculation, but I want to address it directly,” Brooks said in his X post. “I have not been contacted by anyone at LSU, and more importantly, I have no interest in any other job. My full focus remains on the University of Georgia, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, and fans.
“I am very fortunate to work alongside President Morehead, the Athletic Association Board, Gov. Brian Kemp, and the Board of Regents, who share a deep commitment to excellence and to the success of Georgia Athletics.
“This is home to me, and I’m honored to play a part in the incredible progress we’ve made together. The best days for Georgia Athletics are still ahead, and I look forward to continuing to build on the championship standard we’ve established here in Athens. Let’s go have some fun in Jacksonville! Go Dawgs!”
The LSU job became available on Thursday when the school parted ways with Scott Woodward, who had served in the role since 2019. Woodward’s departure came a day after Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry publicly stated Woodward would not make the next head coaching hire for the LSU football program.
Brian Kelly was fired by LSU on Sunday, following a 5-3 start to the season. Woodward hired Kelly following the 2021 season.
While Brooks did not have to make a head coaching hire in football, he has made multiple successful hires since taking over for Greg McGarity. Georgia won four national championships in three sports last year, with the women’s track and field team and the women’s tennis team both being led by coaches hired by Brooks.
The most recent contract extension for Brooks, announced in May 2024, tied him to the school through 2030. He is set to earn $1.375 million this year, with the contract increasing his pay by $100,000 annually over the duration of the deal.