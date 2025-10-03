State Sports Report Former UGA star Brown heads Georgia Golf Hall of Fame class In 2024, Brown became the fifth Georgian to win the U.S. Senior Amateur. Louis Brown became the fifth Georgian to take home the U.S. Senior Amateur championship last year, among his other accomplishments. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Newnan’s Louis Brown, an all-SEC player at the University of Georgia and the 2024 U.S. Senior Amateur champion, headlines the newest class of inductees for the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame. Brown is joined in the Class of 2026 by adaptive golf pioneer Frank Culpepper of Valdosta, Hugh Royer III of Columbus, and Dave Van Horn, founder of U.S. Kids Golf.

Royer joins his father, Hugh Royer Jr., in the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame, to become the fourth father-son duo in the Hall of Fame. He joins Davis Love Jr. and Davis Love III, George Sargent, Harold Sargent and Jack Sargent, and P. Dan Yates Jr. and Danny Yates. RELATED Europe wins the Ryder Cup and reasserts its dominance over the Americans The four will be inducted at ceremonies to be held this spring at the Atlanta Athletic Club. Their inclusion will bring the total number of Georgia Golf Hall of Fame members to 143. “I grew up in the Atlanta area and my first tournament was a GSGA Junior Sectional tournament in Carrollton when I was 10,” said Brown, 63. “This is an opportunity to reflect on all those years and appreciate that we can keep going when we get older. This is quite an honor.” Brown was runner-up at the 1981 Georgia Junior and that summer reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Junior Am. He lettered four years at Georgia and was named All-SEC in 1983 and 1985, was honorable mention All-America in 1984 and team captain in 1985.

Brown won the Georgia Amateur Championship in 1985 after finishing second in 1982 and 1984.

He turned professional and competed around the world. He won the 1987 Georgia Open and the 1998 Atlanta Open. His best finish in nine PGA Tour events was ninth at the 1991 Buick Southern Open. Brown regained his amateur status and went on to find success again as a senior. He teamed with Mark Strickland to win the 2008 Georgia Four-Ball Championship and won the 2020 Georgia Senior Championship. RELATED Youmin Hwang shoots 10-under 62 in final group to take LOTTE Championship lead In 2024, he won the U.S. Senior Amateur to become the fifth Georgian to hold the title. This summer, he reached match play at the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship but lost in the first round to a competitor nearly 30 years younger. Culpepper was a baseball star who lost the lower portion of his right arm to an accident at a paper mill when he was 22. He began playing golf in 1968 while on a missionary trip to New Zealand, where he developed his own prosthetic device to attach a golf club. He won the Georgia State Amputee Golf Tournament nine times, the Southeastern Amputee Golf Association championship nine times and won 13 times on the National Amputee Golf Association circuit. At age 60, he qualified for the U.S. Senior Amateur Championship. Culpepper died in 2023.