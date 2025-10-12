Falcons’ X factor vs. Bills: Xavier Watts is a vital cog in the defense  

He will be the X factor when the Falcons (2-2) face the Bills (4-1) at 7:15 p.m. Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in what will be his fifth NFL start.

The former Notre Dame standout keeps showing up around the football. He has two interceptions and four pass breakups and was named the defensive rookie of the month for September.

“It was a great accomplishment,” Watts said of his award. “Just a testament to my hard work I put in. Also, just credit to my teammates. Without them there is no way I could have possibly won the award.”

Watts, who ranks third on the team with 22 tackles, also has been sturdy against the run. He’ll have to be aware of Bills tight ends Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.

“Kincaid is a great player,” Watts said. “He’s going to be a good matchup. You know they want to try to get him the ball, him and Dawson Knox.”

Also, he’ll have to help when quarterback Josh Allen runs the ball.

“He’s just a great playmaker,” Watts said. “He knows how to extend plays.”

Watts, who was drafted in the third round (96th overall), has stepped into the starting lineup and has played like a veteran.

“It’s been a process,” Watts said. “It has been difficult, but I feel like I’ve been able to pick up on certain things quickly. It has been awesome to have guys like Jessie (Bates III) and A.J. (Terrell) to help me along the way.”

The Falcons needed Watts to come along after parting ways with safeties Justin Simmons and Richie Grant over the offseason. Watts believes the defensive unit is coming together under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.

“It hasn’t really surprised me,” Watts said. “I feel like, just the bond we built overall, it was kind of expected. It’s not always going to be an easy journey, but I feel like, like the bond we had, the work we have put in, the will that everyone wants to be better, I’m not surprised that we’re starting to become better each week.”

