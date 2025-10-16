Dirty Birds Dispatch: The NFL’s top-ranked defense

On Feleipe Franks’ direct-snap play: “(San Francisco 49ers) we’ve seen running (the play). We’ve seen a couple people run it last week. It’s a copycat league. Feleipe fits that mold. He has the quarterback background. He has some of those different things. We (went) out there in 13 personnel (one back, three tight ends). So, he can definitely add that for us.”

Jake Matthews ankle update: “Day to day. It was an ankle. So, we know who he is. We know what he doesn’t miss something. We have to see. I feel really positive about him.”

On DeAngelo Malone’s big interception: “DeAngelo’s been a part of that rotation all year. He’s one of those guys that goes down a bunch of different packages that we have. He’s done nothing but show us that he’s going to play better and get better. He’s been doing those things even since last year. … He’s been one of those guys (who’s) been able to go out and find ways to get in the grass. Whether it’s as a dropper (in coverage). Whether it’s as a rusher. Whether it’s as a dominant special-team player for us. He’s a significant contributor for our football team. I love seeing D-Lo go out there and do the positive things for us.”

On the blocked field-goal attempt: “Pretty low trajectory on that kick. (Buffalo’s Greg) Rousseau (who is 6-foot-6) made a great play, and there’s no doubt about it. They got a little pressure right there, but pretty much it was low.”

