Dirty Birds Dispatch: The NFL’s top-ranked defense

The Falcons have the top-ranked defense in the NFL.
The unit has come together quickly under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
The Falcons have the top-ranked defense in the NFL.
The unit has come together quickly under new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich.
Through Week 6 (five games) of the season, the Falcons’ defense is ranked No. 1 in yards allowed (253.4 per game) and passing yards allowed (139.4). The defense is tied for 17th in rushing yards allowed (114 yards per game) and tied for eighth with 20 points allowed per game. Let’s take a look at their rapid rise this season.
“First of all, we have made strides, and we are playing better,” Ulbrich said. “But we have a long way to go still. The guys recognize that and acknowledge that. They are still willing to push and work. They know there is more out there for them.”
“The reason for the early success I really believe is the makeup of that group. It’s just the level of humility. The willingness to work. The willingness to be pushed, challenged and be held accountable is so uncommon this day and age that we … deal with so many players that are self-promoters and (are) selfish. That doesn’t exist here with this group.
“Also, the defensive staff that we have is just remarkable. From, I can name them all, from Mike (Rutenberg) to Jerry (Gray), to (Justin) Hood, Jacquies (Smith), Nate (Ollie), Lance (Schulters) … all of them … Barrett Rudd. … We have an amazing group of coaches that just do an exceptional job as a collective group. (They are) as good as I’ve ever been around. … It’s been a group effort.”
Enjoying the newsletter? Tell a friend to join the party.
On Feleipe Franks’ direct-snap play: “(San Francisco 49ers) we’ve seen running (the play). We’ve seen a couple people run it last week. It’s a copycat league. Feleipe fits that mold. He has the quarterback background. He has some of those different things. We (went) out there in 13 personnel (one back, three tight ends). So, he can definitely add that for us.”
Jake Matthews ankle update: “Day to day. It was an ankle. So, we know who he is. We know what he doesn’t miss something. We have to see. I feel really positive about him.”
On DeAngelo Malone’s big interception: “DeAngelo’s been a part of that rotation all year. He’s one of those guys that goes down a bunch of different packages that we have. He’s done nothing but show us that he’s going to play better and get better. He’s been doing those things even since last year. … He’s been one of those guys (who’s) been able to go out and find ways to get in the grass. Whether it’s as a dropper (in coverage). Whether it’s as a rusher. Whether it’s as a dominant special-team player for us. He’s a significant contributor for our football team. I love seeing D-Lo go out there and do the positive things for us.”
On the blocked field-goal attempt: “Pretty low trajectory on that kick. (Buffalo’s Greg) Rousseau (who is 6-foot-6) made a great play, and there’s no doubt about it. They got a little pressure right there, but pretty much it was low.”
Give general manager Terry Fontenot credit for another good free-agent signing. Linebacker Divine Deablo has been stellar thus far.
Here are a few words from Deablo:
On joining the Falcons: “They actually welcome me into the locker room. I wasn’t afraid to say anything to anybody. I didn’t have to. They all came up as a man and said ‘What’s up’ and introduced themselves … it definitely made it a better experience for me.”
On Jeff Ulbrich coaching style: “He makes it hard for me, actually. He doesn’t let me relax at all. He expected my A game every day. I appreciate that. He brings the best out of me. I want to just keep doing it for him.”
After the strong start, where can this defense go? “Obviously, we focus on one game at a time. Every week, that’s the goal. Hopefully, we’ll continue to do that.”
Series history: This will be the 81st meeting. The 49ers lead the series 47-32-1.
On TV: Sunday’s game will be televised on NBC
On local radio: 92.9 The Game.
On national radio: Westwood One
Telemundo Deportes
FALCONS (rank)+CATEGORY+49ERS (rank)
20.0 (27) Pts/Game 20.8 (24)
378.8 (2) Total Yds/Game 373.7 (6)
151.2 (1) Rush Yds/Game 82.2 (30)
227.6 (12) Pass Yds/Game 291.5 (1)
33:08 (2) Possession Avg. 31:48 (5)
20.0 (7T) Opp Pts/Game 21.3 (12)
253.4 (1) Opp Total Yds/Game 321.7 (15)
114.0 (17T) Opp Rush Yds/Game 107.3 (14)
139.4 (1) Opp Pass Yds/Game 214.3 (18)
3 (9) Turnover Margin -5 (30)
Here’s what wide receiver Drake London had to say:
On week of prep before Bills game: “Trying to keep on the same trajectory that we are going. … Keeping that same energy we had in the building and building off of. Trying our best to be the best, every single day.”
Looks like the tempo had picked up at practice: “Most definitely, we had some dinks and bruises and stuff like that, that we had to take care of. … But just coming off a bye week, giving your body some rest, it was a little bit too early, but at the same time it was needed for the team. Glad that it happened.”
What’s the key to achieving offensive consistency: “Trust and just keep on doing what we are doing. Go out there and execute the plays. … Just go out there and execute.”
On Jake Matthews’ streak of 183 consecutive starts: “That’s insane. I didn’t even know that. But that brings up the time he had the baby. He had to come to Carolina to keep the streak going. So, nah, that’s crazy, and Jake is an incredible person. He’s an amazing dude and he leads that group. That group, in itself, just the (offensive) line is like their own little community, right there. They are just amazing people. It’s cool to see that, too. Just from a vet, that consistency.”
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Dirty Bird Dispatch. Questions? Suggestions? Contact us at dledbetter@ajc.com. Follow @DorlandoAJC on X, too.
See you next week.