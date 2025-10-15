Falcons’ estimated injury report: Matthews would not have practiced

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter Monday against the Buffalo Bills. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Team did not practice Wednesday.

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, who suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter of the 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday, was listed as not practicing.

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons did not practice but were required by the league to release an estimated injury report.

In addition, outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin), cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (illness) were listed as not practicing.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) were listed as limited.

Also, defensive tackle LaCale London (triceps) and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (calf) were listed as fully participating.