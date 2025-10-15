Falcons Logo
Falcons’ estimated injury report: Matthews would not have practiced

Team did not practice Wednesday.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter Monday against the Buffalo Bills. (Mike Stewart/AP)
FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons did not practice but were required by the league to release an estimated injury report.

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews, who suffered an ankle injury late in the second quarter of the 24-14 win over the Bills on Monday, was listed as not practicing.

In addition, outside linebacker Jalon Walker (groin), cornerback Clark Phillips III (triceps/illness), nickel back Billy Bowman Jr. (hamstring) and outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (illness) were listed as not practicing.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney (hamstring) and tight end Feleipe Franks (calf) were listed as limited.

Also, defensive tackle LaCale London (triceps) and defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham (calf) were listed as fully participating.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

