Crisp County, coming off big upset, leads state with 5 one-possession losses

Crisp County’s 28-16 victory over then-No. 2 Pierce County in a Region 3-2A game was surprising given Crisp County’s 2-6 record entering the game. But five of the Cougars’ six losses have been decided by eight points or less, or one possession. Below are teams that have won and lost the most one-possession games this season. About one in five games, or 19.8%, have been decided by eight points or less this season.