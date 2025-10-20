AJC Varsity

Crisp County, coming off big upset, leads state with 5 one-possession losses

Crisp County has lost five games by eight points or fewer.
One in five Georgia high school football games have been decided by eight points or fewer this season. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Crisp County’s 28-16 victory over then-No. 2 Pierce County in a Region 3-2A game was surprising given Crisp County’s 2-6 record entering the game. But five of the Cougars’ six losses have been decided by eight points or less, or one possession. Below are teams that have won and lost the most one-possession games this season. About one in five games, or 19.8%, have been decided by eight points or less this season.

One-possession losses this season

5 -Crisp County

4 - North Atlanta

3 -B.E.S.T. Academy, Bradwell Institute, Central Fellowship Christian, Dawson County, East Coweta, Elbert County, Jonesboro, Lakeside (Evans), Mount de Sales, Pepperell, Richmond Academy, Shiloh, Starr’s Mill, Telfair County, Wilkinson County, Woodstock

One-possession wins this season

5 - East Forsyth

4 - M.L. King, South Effingham, Treutlen

3 - Bacon County, Carver (Atlanta), Clinch County, Colquitt County, Liberty County, North Murray, Ringgold, River Ridge, Stephens County, Swainsboro, Towns County, Trion, Westside (Augusta), Wheeler County

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

