Crisp County, coming off big upset, leads state with 5 one-possession losses

Crisp County’s 28-16 victory over then-No. 2 Pierce County in a Region 3-2A game was surprising given Crisp County’s 2-6 record entering the game. But five of the Cougars’ six losses have been decided by eight points or less, or one possession. Below are teams that have won and lost the most one-possession games this season. About one in five games, or 19.8%, have been decided by eight points or less this season.
One-possession losses this season
5 -Crisp County
4 - North Atlanta
3 -B.E.S.T. Academy, Bradwell Institute, Central Fellowship Christian, Dawson County, East Coweta, Elbert County, Jonesboro, Lakeside (Evans), Mount de Sales, Pepperell, Richmond Academy, Shiloh, Starr’s Mill, Telfair County, Wilkinson County, Woodstock