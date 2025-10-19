AJC Varsity

Football rankings: South Ga. power out of top 10 for first time since 2018

Pierce County was undefeated, ranked No. 2 until loss to unranked Crisp County
JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
By
49 minutes ago

Pierce County, a staple in the top 10 since 2018, is out of the high school football rankings despite a 7-1 record after losing last week to unranked Crisp County, a 21-point underdog that entered the game 2-6. Crisp County won 28-16 on Pierce’s home field.

Pierce County had been ranked for 96 straight weeks, the sixth-longest active run in the state. Schools with longer active streaks are Buford, Cartersville, Prince Avenue Christian, Lee County and Marist.

The top-10 ejection is harsh, as Pierce was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A last week, and Crisp County’s poor record is deceiving. The Cougars have lost five games by eight points or less, four against top-10 teams at the time or now.

But the loss dropped Pierce to third place in Region 3-2A behind Crisp County and unranked Appling County (5-3), which beat Crisp County the previous week and is 2-0 in region play. Pierce has not beaten a top-10 team in its class or higher.

Not much else changed in the rankings.

In Class 6A, No. 5 McEachern and No. 10 Hillgrove stayed put after McEachern’s 35-14 victory, although McEachern (8-0, 5-0) is now almost assured of the Region 3 title.

Troup was a Class 3A riser after beating then-No. 6 LaGrange 38-24 in county rivalry game. Troup moved up two spots to No. 5. LaGrange is now No. 10.

Whitefield Academy (7-1) moved into the top 10 at No. 9 after beating previously unbeaten Landmark Christian 24-19 in a game between prominent but unranked Class 3A-A Private teams. Wesleyan (6-2) fell out despite being idle.

Bleckley County, formerly No. 4 in Class A Division I, tumbled out after losing to unranked Dublin 42-19. Dublin moved in at No. 10.

Two weeks remain in the regular season.

Number in parentheses next to ranking is previous week’s ranking.

Class 6A

  1. (1) Grayson (8-0)
  2. (2) Buford (8-0)
  3. (3) Carrollton (9-0)
  4. (4) Lowndes (8-0)
  5. (5) McEachern (8-0)
  6. (6) Douglas County (6-2)
  7. (7) North Gwinnett (7-1)
  8. (8) Colquitt County (6-2)
  9. (9) Valdosta (7-1)
  10. (10) Hillgrove (7-1)

Class 5A

  1. (1) Hughes (8-0)
  2. (2) Thomas County Central (8-0)
  3. (3) Gainesville (8-1)
  4. (4) Houston County (8-0)
  5. (5) Milton (6-2)
  6. (6) Roswell (7-1)
  7. (7) Lee County (5-2)
  8. (8) Rome (6-2)
  9. (9) Sequoyah (7-1)
  10. (NR) Sprayberry (7-1)

Out: No. 10 Northgate (7-1)

Class 4A

  1. (1) Creekside (8-0)
  2. (2) North Oconee (8-0)
  3. (3) Cartersville (9-0)
  4. (4) Benedictine (5-2)
  5. (5) Ware County (7-1)
  6. (6) Marist (7-1)
  7. (7) Central-Carrollton (8-0)
  8. (8) Cambridge (7-1)
  9. (9) Kell (7-2)
  10. (10) Blessed Trinity (5-3)

Class 3A

  1. (1) Sandy Creek (8-0)
  2. (2) Peach County (8-0)
  3. (3) Calhoun (6-2)
  4. (4) Jefferson (7-1)
  5. (7) Troup (8-0)
  6. (5) North Hall (8-0)
  7. (8) Jenkins (7-1)
  8. (9) West Laurens (8-0)
  9. (10) Westside-Augusta (8-0)
  10. (6) LaGrange (7-2)

Class 2A

  1. (1) Carver-Columbus (8-0)
  2. (3) Carver-Atlanta (9-0)
  3. (4) Morgan County (8-0)
  4. (5) Rockmart (7-1)
  5. (6) Callaway (6-2)
  6. (7) Sumter County (7-1)
  7. (8) Hapeville Charter (4-4)
  8. (9) North Murray (8-0)
  9. (10) Thomson (5-3)
  10. (NR) Burke County (6-2)

Out: No. 2 Pierce County (7-1)

Class A Division I

  1. (1) Worth County (9-0)
  2. (2) Toombs County (7-1)
  3. (3) Heard County (8-0)
  4. (6) Swainsboro (8-1)
  5. (5) Northeast (6-2)
  6. (7) Thomasville (6-3)
  7. (8) Dodge County (7-1)
  8. (9) Lamar County (8-0)
  9. (10) Fitzgerald (5-3)
  10. (NR) Dublin (6-2)

Out: No. 4 Bleckley County (6-2)

Class A Division II

  1. (1) Lincoln County (7-0)
  2. (2) Clinch County (8-0)
  3. (3) Bowdon (5-2)
  4. (4) Johnson County (8-0)
  5. (5) Brooks County (3-5)
  6. (6) Early County (6-2)
  7. (7) Wheeler County (8-0)
  8. (8) Screven County (8-0)
  9. (9) Seminole County (6-1)
  10. (10) Emanuel County Institute (6-2)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. (1) Hebron Christian (6-1)
  2. (2) Fellowship Christian (6-1)
  3. (3) Calvary Day (7-1)
  4. (4) Savannah Christian (5-3)
  5. (5) Prince Avenue Christian (6-2)
  6. (6) Aquinas (6-2)
  7. (7) Athens Academy (8-1)
  8. (8) Holy Innocents’ (5-3)
  9. (NR) Whitefield Academy (7-1)
  10. (10) Greater Atlanta Christian (6-2)

Out: No. 9 Wesleyan (6-2)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 101725 mceachern at hillgrove

McEachern breaks through against Hillgrove defense, closes in on region title

High school football recap: McEachern, Hughes, Troup win top 10 battles

Hall of Fame basketball coach Dollar dies at 86; led Douglass to state title

Keep Reading

Major upsets across state shake up GHSA football region title races

Hillgrove leads GHSA in fewest points allowed per game

Clinch County DB’s game-changing efforts lead HS football top performances

Featured

no kings rally atlanta

‘No Kings’ protest in Atlanta concludes after march to Capitol

OPINION

Herschel Walker and Bill White bid Buckhead goodbye

Delta fans line up to buy vintage airline merch at this monthly event