Football rankings: South Ga. power out of top 10 for first time since 2018

Pierce County had been ranked for 96 straight weeks, the sixth-longest active run in the state. Schools with longer active streaks are Buford, Cartersville, Prince Avenue Christian, Lee County and Marist.

Pierce County had been ranked for 96 straight weeks, the sixth-longest active run in the state. Schools with longer active streaks are Buford, Cartersville, Prince Avenue Christian, Lee County and Marist.

Pierce County, a staple in the top 10 since 2018, is out of the high school football rankings despite a 7-1 record after losing last week to unranked Crisp County, a 21-point underdog that entered the game 2-6. Crisp County won 28-16 on Pierce’s home field.

The top-10 ejection is harsh, as Pierce was ranked No. 2 in Class 2A last week, and Crisp County’s poor record is deceiving. The Cougars have lost five games by eight points or less, four against top-10 teams at the time or now.

But the loss dropped Pierce to third place in Region 3-2A behind Crisp County and unranked Appling County (5-3), which beat Crisp County the previous week and is 2-0 in region play. Pierce has not beaten a top-10 team in its class or higher.

Not much else changed in the rankings.

In Class 6A, No. 5 McEachern and No. 10 Hillgrove stayed put after McEachern’s 35-14 victory, although McEachern (8-0, 5-0) is now almost assured of the Region 3 title.