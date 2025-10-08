UGA Logo
Carrollton freshman QB earns rare class of 2029 offer from Georgia football

‘He has to be the most humble kid I’ve ever been around,’ one of his coaches says.
Led by freshman quarterback CJ Cypher, Carrollton is 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in Class 6A. (Jeff Sentell/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

When Christian “CJ” Cypher began learning the quarterback position under Carrollton coach Joey King, he was given a simple piece of advice.

“First learn stand, then learn fly,” King said in a social media post.

That was a nod to the popular “Mr. Miyagi” sensei from “The Karate Kid” generational movie and content franchise.

Cypher is seven games into his freshman season. He began the year in a rotation with a senior.

He has the “stand” part down — now, he’s also starting to “fly.”

The freshman has thrown for 637 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception across his last four games.

The Georgia native was also offered a scholarship last weekend by the in-state Georgia Bulldogs.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller has benefited from a growth spurt over the last year. He’s establishing himself as one of the elite prospects in the class of 2029, and not just at the quarterback position.

According to an online database of offers for every prospect maintained by 247Sports, that offer is only the fourth extended by the Bulldogs to a Class of 2029 prospect.

And it’s not the only big offer for Cypher in his first varsity season. He picked up his first offer from an SEC team, Arkansas, the summer before going into eighth grade in 2024.

He’s added offers from Appalachian State, Auburn, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Southern Methodist since this summer.

Cypher has completed 74% of his passes this season for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception for Carrollton (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in GHSA’s Class 6A.

“Everybody says this about their own kids, but it is in fact true about CJ,” Cypher’s 7-on-7 coach, Tony Ballard, said. “He has to be the most humble kid I’ve ever been around. So nonchalant. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He’s just even-keel.”

His midseason freshman highlights are below.

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

