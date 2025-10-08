Carrollton freshman QB earns rare class of 2029 offer from Georgia football

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller has benefited from a growth spurt over the last year. He’s establishing himself as one of the elite prospects in the class of 2029, and not just at the quarterback position.

According to an online database of offers for every prospect maintained by 247Sports, that offer is only the fourth extended by the Bulldogs to a Class of 2029 prospect.

And it’s not the only big offer for Cypher in his first varsity season. He picked up his first offer from an SEC team, Arkansas, the summer before going into eighth grade in 2024.

He’s added offers from Appalachian State, Auburn, East Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Florida State, Miami, Nebraska, Pittsburgh and Southern Methodist since this summer.

Cypher has completed 74% of his passes this season for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception for Carrollton (7-0), which is ranked No. 3 in GHSA’s Class 6A.

“Everybody says this about their own kids, but it is in fact true about CJ,” Cypher’s 7-on-7 coach, Tony Ballard, said. “He has to be the most humble kid I’ve ever been around. So nonchalant. He doesn’t get too high. He doesn’t get too low. He’s just even-keel.”

His midseason freshman highlights are below.

